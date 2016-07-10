Trending

GP Ouest France - Plouay past winners

Champions 1931-2015

 

Past winners
#Rider Name (Country) Team
2015Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
2014Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
2013Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre–Merida
2012Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
2011Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre–ISD
2010Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC–Columbia
2009Simon Gerrans (Aus) Cervélo TestTeam
2008Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) Bouygues Télécom
2007Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bouygues Télécom
2006Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas
2005George Hincapie (USA) Discovery Channel
2004Didier Rous (Fra) Brioches La Boulangère
2003Andy Flickinger (Fra) AG2R Prévoyance
2002Jeremy Hunt (GBr) BigMat-Auber 93
2001Nico Mattan (Bel)
2000Michele Bartoli (Ita)
1999Christophe Mengin (Fra)
1998Pascal Hervé (Fra)
1997Andrea Ferrigato (Ita)
1996Frank Vandenbroucke (Bel)
1995Rolf Järmann (Sui)
1994Andreï Tchmil (Mda)
1993Thierry Claveyrolat (Fra)
1992Ronan Pensec (Fra)
1991Armand De Las Cuevas (Fra)
1990Bruno Cornillet (Fra)
1989Jean-Claude Colotti (Fra)
1988Luc Leblanc (Fra)
1987Gilbert Duclos-Lassalle (Fra)
1986Martial Gayant (Fra)
1985Eric Guyot (Fra)
1984Sean Kelly (Irl)
1983Pierre Bazzo (Fra)
1982François Castaing (Fra)
1981Gilbert Duclos-Lassalle (Fra)
1980Patrick Friou (Fra)
1979Frits Pirard (Ned)
1978Pierre-Raymond Villemiane (Fra)
1977Jacques Bossis (Fra)
1976Jacques Bossis (Fra)
1975Cyrille Guimard (Fra)
1974Raymond Martin (Fra)
1973Jean-Claude Largeau (Fra)
1972Robert Bouloux (Fra)
1971Jean-Pierre Danguillaume (Fra)
1970Jean Marcarini (Fra)
1969Jean Jourden (Fra)
1968Jean Jourden (Fra)
1967François Hamon (Fra)
1966Claude Mazeaud (Fra)
1965François Goasduff (Fra)
1964Jean Bourles (Fra)
1963Fernand Picot (Fra)
1962Jean Gainche (Fra)
1961Fernand Picot (Fra)
1960Hubert Ferrer (Fra)
1959Emmanuel Crenn (Fra)
1958Jean Gainche (Fra)
1957Isaac Vitre (Fra)
1956Valentin Huot (Fra)
1955Jean Petitjean (Fra)
1954Ugo Anzile (Ita)
1953Serge Blusson (Fra)
1952Emile Guerinel (Fra)
1951Emile Guerinel (Fra)
1950Armand Audaire (Fra)
1949Armand Audaire (Fra)
1948Eloi Tassin (Fra)
1947Raymond Louviot (Fra)
1946Ange Le Strat (Fra)
1945Eloi Tassin (Fra)
1938Pierre Cloarec (Fra)
1937Jean-Marie Goasmat (Fra)
1936Pierre Cogan (Fra)
1935Jean Le Dily (Fra)
1934Lucien Tulot (Fra)
1933Philippe Bono (Fra)
1932Philippe Bono (Fra)
1931François Favé (Fra)

