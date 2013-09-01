Trending

Pozzato takes sprint victory at GP Ouest France-Plouay

Nizzolo, Dumoulin complete podium

Image 1 of 17

Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) celebrates victory in the 2013 edition of the GP de Plouay

Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) celebrates victory in the 2013 edition of the GP de Plouay
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 17

Filippo Pozzato is the man of the hour after winning the GP Ouest France-Plouay

Filippo Pozzato is the man of the hour after winning the GP Ouest France-Plouay
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 17

2013 GP Ouest France-Plouay podium (L-R): Giacomo Nizzolo, Filippo Pozzato and Samuel Dumoulin

2013 GP Ouest France-Plouay podium (L-R): Giacomo Nizzolo, Filippo Pozzato and Samuel Dumoulin
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 17

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) in action at the GP Ouest France-Plouay

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) in action at the GP Ouest France-Plouay
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 17

GP Ouest France-Plouay winner Filippo Pozzato is congratulated by his Lampre-Merida teammates

GP Ouest France-Plouay winner Filippo Pozzato is congratulated by his Lampre-Merida teammates
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 17

The GP Ouest France-Plouay peloton sprints to the finish line

The GP Ouest France-Plouay peloton sprints to the finish line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 17

2013 GP Ouest France-Plouay champion Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida)

2013 GP Ouest France-Plouay champion Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 17

Champagne time for Filippo Pozzato on the GP Ouest France-Plouay podium

Champagne time for Filippo Pozzato on the GP Ouest France-Plouay podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 17

Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) takes a close victory in Plouay ahead of Giacomo Nizzolo (RadioShack Leopard)

Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) takes a close victory in Plouay ahead of Giacomo Nizzolo (RadioShack Leopard)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 17

An ecstatic Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) celebrates victory at the GP Ouest France-Plouay

An ecstatic Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) celebrates victory at the GP Ouest France-Plouay
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 17

The start line at the GP Ouest France - Plouay

The start line at the GP Ouest France - Plouay
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 12 of 17

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) at the start

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) at the start
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 13 of 17

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma QuickStep)

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma QuickStep)
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 14 of 17

Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) wins Plouay with a perfectly-timed sprint

Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) wins Plouay with a perfectly-timed sprint
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 15 of 17

The podium at GP Ouest France - Plouay 2013

The podium at GP Ouest France - Plouay 2013
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 16 of 17

Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) at the finish

Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) at the finish
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 17 of 17

Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) on the top step of the podium

Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) on the top step of the podium
(Image credit: AFP)

Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) claimed his biggest win in years with victory in Sunday’s GP Ouest France-Plouay. The Italian sprinted to the line ahead of Giacomo Nizzolo (RadioShack Leopard) and Samuel Dumoulin (AG2R La Mondiale) to take his second win in two weeks following his victory in the Coppa Agostoni last month.

Facing a strong headwind on the finishing stretch, Pozzato exercised patience then made use of his fast finish to come through in the final few metres for the win at the head of a 70-strong field. BMC’s Greg Van Avermaet had launched a vicious attack from three kilometres out but the Belgian was reeled in within sight of the finish line.

"I'm really happy to be able to win such an important race for the team, the Galbusera family and our secondary sponsor Merida," said Pozzato. "We knew that it would be difficult to win the sprint from the front. I preferred to wait in my opponents' wake until the final moment on the straight, downhill finish then launch my own sprint."

For Nizzolo, second was a bitter pill to swallow as he thought he'd had the race won in the final metres.

"I started my sprint a bit early because last year I was too late," said Nizzolo. "It’s a tricky finish here and very easy to get boxed in. But at five or ten metres to go, Pozzato passed me.

"Second is nice but first is better. When someone passes you so close to the finish, it sucks. In the last lap I tried to follow the attacks and found myself between the attackers and the bunch. I spent too much energy there, I believe."

The 77th edition of the GP Ouest France-Plouay, part of the UCI WorldTour calendar, consisted of nine laps of a 27km circuit starting and finishing in Plouay, situated in France's Brittany region.

A four-man break formed soon after the race started and was comprised of members from each of France's four Pro Continental squads: Natnael Berhane (Europcar), Vegard Stake Laengen (Bretagne-Seche Environnement), Christophe Laborie (Sojasun) and Julien Fouchard (Cofidis). The peloton gave the quartet plenty of leeway as the escapees built up a lead in excess of 16 minutes, but by the time the break began it's penultimate lap their lead was cut to less than three minutes.

Prior to beginning the final 27km circuit the early break was absorbed and the counter-attacks began. Dries Devenyns (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Tom Dumoulin (Argos-Shimano) were momentarily able to escape the peloton's clutches, but entering the final 10 kilometres the deck was re-shuffled as three riders, Giovanni Visconti (Movistar), Kristijan Koren (Cannondale) and Tim Wellens (Lotto Belisol), were on the attack and held a slender 13-second advantage.

Their escape was neutralised at the lap's final climb, the Cote de Ty-Marrec, inside of five kilometres remaining and the punchy ascent saw several riders jump away from the peloton in a bid for victory. Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) was the first over the climb and was closely marked by Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) and John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano). This leading group would quickly grow to nine, but lacking cohesion and with the peloton just seconds behind more attacks were launched.

Enrico Gasparotto (Astana) jumped away alone with 3.5 kilometres remaining, but the Italian's move was short-lived and was countered by Greg Van Avermaet (BMC). The Belgian has been on good form of late having won a stage at the Tour of Utah as well as notching seven top-five finishes in stages in Utah and then Colorado's USA Pro Challenge, but the BMC rider now faced a difficult 3km time trial to the finish line.

The 28-year-old Belgian's solo attack continued under the flamme rouge, however, but he would be swept up by the peloton at 300 metres to go. "I felt really strong and I had a lot of power in my legs," said Van Avermaet. "But three kilometres alone with a headwind the whole way was hard."

Orica-GreenEdge led out the sprint but it would be Pozzato who reigned supreme in the Plouay finale.

Full Results
1Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida5:59:54
2Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
3Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
4Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
5Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
6Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
7Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
8Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
9Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
10John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
11Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
12Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
13Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
14Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
15Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
16Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
17Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
18Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
19Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
20Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
21Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
22Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
23Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
24Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
25Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
26Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
27Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
28Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
29Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
30Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
31Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
32Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
33Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
34Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
35Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
36Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
37Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
38Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
39Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
40Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
41Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
42Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
43Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
44Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
45Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
46Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
47Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
48Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
49Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
50Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
51Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
52Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
53Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
54Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
55Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
56Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
57Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
58Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
59Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
60Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
61Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
62Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
63Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
64Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
65Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
66Tom Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
67Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
68Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
69Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
70Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
71Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:12
72Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:21
73Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:23
74Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:44
75Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:49
76Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha0:01:10
77Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
78Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
79Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
80Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
81Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
82Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
83Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
84Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
85Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
86Fabien Schmidt (Fra) Sojasun
87Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano
88Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
89Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
90Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
91Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano
92Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:59
93Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:42
94Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:02:49
95Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
96Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
97Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
98Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
99Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
100Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
101David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
102Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
103Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
104Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
105Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
106Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
107Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:03:56
108Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
109Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
110Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun
111Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
112Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
113Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
114Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
115Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
116Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:28
117Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:06:52
118Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
119Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
120Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
121Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling
122Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
123Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
124Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
125Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
126Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
127Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
128Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
129Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling
130Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
131Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
132Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha0:13:00
133Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:17:20
HDPaul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
HDKévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFPeter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
DNFGeraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
DNFJonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling
DNFAndrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
DNFAlex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
DNFRobert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp
DNFAlexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
DNFAndy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
DNFLaurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
DNFBob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
DNFMaxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
DNFMartin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
DNFJérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
DNFDmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFAdam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
DNFSébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFRoberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFAndrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFWilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
DNFSep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
DNFChristopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
DNFMatthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
DNFBrian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol
DNFSander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
DNFGert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
DNFJuan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFRicardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFMickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFArnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFBenoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFDanny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFYann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
DNFJi Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
DNFYukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
DNFPierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFJean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
DNFJonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
DNFRémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
DNFJulien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
DNFEgoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFRomain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFEdwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFKristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling
DNFReto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
DNFDominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling
DNFGeoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
DNFArmindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
DNSPeter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp

