Elisa Balsamo wins first GP Oetingen
By Cyclingnews
Italian tops D'hoore, Vos in sprint
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|3:15:06
|2
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Team SD Worx
|3
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|4
|Kristen Faulkner (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|5
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team SD Worx
|6
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team DSM
|8
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Movistar Team Women
|9
|Elise Chabbey (Swi) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|10
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|11
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Team SD Worx
|0:00:08
|12
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:00:11
|13
|Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|0:00:24
|14
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|0:00:35
|15
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
|0:00:41
|16
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|0:00:57
|17
|Anna Henderson (GBr) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|18
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Team SD Worx
|0:01:47
|19
|Julie Leth (Den) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:45
|20
|Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|21
|Maria Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur
|22
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|23
|Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Team DSM
|24
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team DSM
|25
|Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|26
|Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|27
|Teniel Campbell (TTo) Team BikeExchange
|28
|Daniek Hengeveld (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|29
|Tanja Erath (Ger) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|30
|Lucie Jounier (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|32
|Claire Faber (Lux) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch
|33
|Spela Kern (Slo) Massi Tactic Women Team
|34
|Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
|35
|Wilma Olausson (Swe) Team DSM
|36
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|37
|Natalie van Gogh (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
|38
|Esmée Peperkamp (Ned) Team DSM
|39
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|40
|Julia van Bokhoven (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|41
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|42
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|43
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) BePink
|44
|Franziska Koch (Ger) Team DSM
|45
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Team SD Worx
|46
|Nancy van der Berg (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|0:02:54
|47
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:56
|48
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|49
|Alana Castrique (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|50
|Michaela Drummond (NZl) BePink
|51
|Nathalie Bex (Bel) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
|52
|Céline van Houtum (Ned) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
|53
|Elizabeth Bennett (GBr) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur
|54
|Cedrine Kerbaol (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|56
|Claudia Jongerius (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
|57
|Arianna Pruisscher (Ned)
|58
|Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|59
|Justine Ghekiere (Bel) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
|60
|Naomi De Roeck (Bel) LVIV Cycling Team
|61
|Pien Limpens (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|62
|Christina Schweinberger (Aut) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|63
|Fien Delbaere (Bel) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
|64
|Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|65
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Team BikeExchange
|66
|Nathalie Eklund (Swe) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|67
|Typhaine Laurance (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
|68
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
|69
|Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|70
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|71
|Laura Asencio (Fra) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|72
|Alice Sharpe (Irl) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants
|73
|Vita Heine (Nor) Massi Tactic Women Team
|74
|Quinty Ton (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|75
|Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products
|76
|Amalie Lutro (Nor) Hitec Products
|77
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Movistar Team Women
|78
|Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|79
|Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|80
|Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|81
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Team BikeExchange
|82
|Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Team SD Worx
|83
|Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:03:06
|84
|Jessica Roberts (GBr) Team BikeExchange
|0:03:07
|85
|Silvia Zanardi (Ita) BePink
|86
|Leah Dixon (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|87
|Maaike Coljé (Ned) Massi Tactic Women Team
|88
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|89
|Camilla Alessio (Ita) BePink
|90
|Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|91
|Franziska Brauße (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:23
|92
|Sandra Levenez (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
|93
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:03:53
|94
|Demi De Jong (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
|0:04:07
|95
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
|0:04:18
|96
|Alice Towers (GBr) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur
|0:04:22
|97
|Svenja Betz (Ger) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants
|98
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:04:26
|99
|Melissa Van Neck (Cze) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|0:04:33
|100
|Sara Van De Vel (Bel) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants
|0:04:36
|101
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Hitec Products
|0:04:39
|102
|Rosalie van der Wolf (Ned) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
|0:05:00
|DNF
|Olivia Baril (Can) Massi Tactic Women Team
|DNF
|Fiona Turnbull (GBr) LVIV Cycling Team
|DNF
|Elise Vander Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|DNF
|Patricia Ortega Ruiz (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team
|DNF
|Kelly Murphy (Irl) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants
|DNF
|Lara Defour (Bel) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
|DNF
|Eefje Brandt (Bel) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
|DNF
|Minke Bakker (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|DNF
|Mireia Trias Jordan (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team
|DNF
|Sophie Enever (GBr) LVIV Cycling Team
|DNF
|Agua Marina Espinola Salinas (Par) Massi Tactic Women Team
|DNF
|Miriam Vece (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|DNF
|Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|DNF
|Mia Griffin (Irl) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants
|DNF
|Lauren Creamer (Irl) LVIV Cycling Team
|DNF
|Amber Aernouts (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|DNF
|Christa Riffel (Ger) Hitec Products
|DNF
|Caroline Andersson (Swe) Hitec Products
|DNF
|Chayenne Vranken (Bel)
|DNF
|Maurine Ricour (Bel)
|DNF
|Valerie Jenaer (Bel)
|DNF
|Lynn Marien (Bel)
|DNF
|Marjon Claus (Bel)
|DNF
|Kelly Lambrechts (Bel)
|DNF
|Klara Fischnaller (Ita)
|DNF
|Sarah Borremans (Bel) LVIV Cycling Team
|DNF
|Elena Debouck (Bel)
|DNF
|Joscelin Lowden (GBr) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur
|DNF
|April Tacey (GBr) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur
|DNF
|Elise Marie Olsen (Nor) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur
|DNF
|Maike Van der Duin (Ned) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur
|DNF
|Michelle Andres (Swi) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch
|DNF
|Sylvie Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|DNF
|Pauline Allin (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Lies De Vleminck (Bel)
|DNF
|Amber Lacompte (Bel) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants
|DNF
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
|DNF
|Marissa Baks (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team DSM
|DNF
|Georgia Danford (NZl) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch
|DNF
|Lisa Müllenberg (Ned) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch
|DNF
|Zsófia Szabó (Hun) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch
|DNF
|Mia Berg (Lux) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch
|DNF
|Fabienne Buri (Swi) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch
|DNF
|Gladys Verhulst (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Matilde Vitillo (Ita) BePink
|DNF
|Nora Jencusová (Svk) BePink
|DNF
|Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel)
|DNF
|Inez Beijer (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Antonia Gröndahl (Fin) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants
|DNF
|Nienke Wasmus (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Margarita Lopez Llull (Spa) LVIV Cycling Team
|DNF
|Lotte Popelier (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|DNF
|Urska Zigart (Slo) Team BikeExchange
|DNF
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|DNF
|Leonie Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|DNF
|Kirstie van Haaften (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|DNF
|Laura Vainionpää (Fin)
|DNF
|Demi Van Dijke (Ned)
|DNF
|Febe Schokkaert (Bel)
|DNS
|Gloria Van Mechelen (Bel) LVIV Cycling Team
