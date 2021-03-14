Trending

Elisa Balsamo wins first GP Oetingen

Italian tops D'hoore, Vos in sprint

Elisa Balsamo (Valcar Travel & Service) wins the first GP Oetingen (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Elisa Balsamo (Team Valcar Travel & Service) wins the first GP Oetingen (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Elisa Balsamo (Team Valcar Travel & Service) wins the first GP Oetingen (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Jolien D'hoore, Elisa Balsamo and Marianne Vos on the podium (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Elisa Balsamo (Team Valcar Travel & Service) drinks up after her win (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Karol-Ann Canuel (SD Worx) in the Canadian champion's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
The first edition of the GP Oetingen, a UCI 1.2 race (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
The first edition of the GP Oetingen, a UCI 1.2 race (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
The first edition of the GP Oetingen, a UCI 1.2 race (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
April Tacey and Anna Henderson (Drops Le Col) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Nina Kessler (Team TIBCO Silicon Valley Bank) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Alexis Ryan (Canyon SRAM) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Australian champion Sarah Roy (Team BikeExchange) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Kristen Faulkner (Team TIBCO Silicon Valley Bank) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Jolien Dhoore (SD Worx) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Alana Castrique (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Teniel Campbell (Team BikeExchange) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Amy Pieters (Team SD Worx) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 3:15:06
2Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Team SD Worx
3Marianne Vos (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
4Kristen Faulkner (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
5Amy Pieters (Ned) Team SD Worx
6Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
7Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team DSM
8Jelena Eric (Srb) Movistar Team Women
9Elise Chabbey (Swi) Canyon-SRAM Racing
10Sarah Roy (Aus) Team BikeExchange
11Christine Majerus (Lux) Team SD Worx 0:00:08
12Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:11
13Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:00:24
14Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women 0:00:35
15Thalita De Jong (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire 0:00:41
16Romy Kasper (Ger) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 0:00:57
17Anna Henderson (GBr) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
18Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Team SD Worx 0:01:47
19Julie Leth (Den) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:02:45
20Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
21Maria Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur
22Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
23Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Team DSM
24Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team DSM
25Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
26Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women
27Teniel Campbell (TTo) Team BikeExchange
28Daniek Hengeveld (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
29Tanja Erath (Ger) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
30Lucie Jounier (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
31Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
32Claire Faber (Lux) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch
33Spela Kern (Slo) Massi Tactic Women Team
34Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
35Wilma Olausson (Swe) Team DSM
36Eva Buurman (Ned) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
37Natalie van Gogh (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
38Esmée Peperkamp (Ned) Team DSM
39Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Lotto Soudal Ladies
40Julia van Bokhoven (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
41Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
42Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing
43Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) BePink
44Franziska Koch (Ger) Team DSM
45Roxane Fournier (Fra) Team SD Worx
46Nancy van der Berg (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 0:02:54
47Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:02:56
48Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
49Alana Castrique (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
50Michaela Drummond (NZl) BePink
51Nathalie Bex (Bel) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
52Céline van Houtum (Ned) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
53Elizabeth Bennett (GBr) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur
54Cedrine Kerbaol (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
55Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
56Claudia Jongerius (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
57Arianna Pruisscher (Ned)
58Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
59Justine Ghekiere (Bel) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
60Naomi De Roeck (Bel) LVIV Cycling Team
61Pien Limpens (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
62Christina Schweinberger (Aut) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
63Fien Delbaere (Bel) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
64Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
65Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Team BikeExchange
66Nathalie Eklund (Swe) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
67Typhaine Laurance (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
68Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
69Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
70Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
71Laura Asencio (Fra) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
72Alice Sharpe (Irl) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants
73Vita Heine (Nor) Massi Tactic Women Team
74Quinty Ton (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
75Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products
76Amalie Lutro (Nor) Hitec Products
77Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Movistar Team Women
78Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
79Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
80Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
81Janneke Ensing (Ned) Team BikeExchange
82Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Team SD Worx
83Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:03:06
84Jessica Roberts (GBr) Team BikeExchange 0:03:07
85Silvia Zanardi (Ita) BePink
86Leah Dixon (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
87Maaike Coljé (Ned) Massi Tactic Women Team
88Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
89Camilla Alessio (Ita) BePink
90Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
91Franziska Brauße (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:03:23
92Sandra Levenez (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
93Nina Kessler (Ned) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:03:53
94Demi De Jong (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire 0:04:07
95Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink 0:04:18
96Alice Towers (GBr) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur 0:04:22
97Svenja Betz (Ger) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants
98Anna Plichta (Pol) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:04:26
99Melissa Van Neck (Cze) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling 0:04:33
100Sara Van De Vel (Bel) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants 0:04:36
101Mieke Kröger (Ger) Hitec Products 0:04:39
102Rosalie van der Wolf (Ned) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team 0:05:00
DNFOlivia Baril (Can) Massi Tactic Women Team
DNFFiona Turnbull (GBr) LVIV Cycling Team
DNFElise Vander Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
DNFPatricia Ortega Ruiz (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team
DNFKelly Murphy (Irl) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants
DNFLara Defour (Bel) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
DNFEefje Brandt (Bel) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
DNFMinke Bakker (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
DNFMireia Trias Jordan (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team
DNFSophie Enever (GBr) LVIV Cycling Team
DNFAgua Marina Espinola Salinas (Par) Massi Tactic Women Team
DNFMiriam Vece (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
DNFDiana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
DNFMia Griffin (Irl) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants
DNFLauren Creamer (Irl) LVIV Cycling Team
DNFAmber Aernouts (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
DNFChrista Riffel (Ger) Hitec Products
DNFCaroline Andersson (Swe) Hitec Products
DNFChayenne Vranken (Bel)
DNFMaurine Ricour (Bel)
DNFValerie Jenaer (Bel)
DNFLynn Marien (Bel)
DNFMarjon Claus (Bel)
DNFKelly Lambrechts (Bel)
DNFKlara Fischnaller (Ita)
DNFSarah Borremans (Bel) LVIV Cycling Team
DNFElena Debouck (Bel)
DNFJoscelin Lowden (GBr) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur
DNFApril Tacey (GBr) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur
DNFElise Marie Olsen (Nor) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur
DNFMaike Van der Duin (Ned) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur
DNFMichelle Andres (Swi) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch
DNFSylvie Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
DNFPauline Allin (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
DNFLies De Vleminck (Bel)
DNFAmber Lacompte (Bel) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants
DNFRozanne Slik (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
DNFMarissa Baks (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
DNFJulia Soek (Ned) Team DSM
DNFGeorgia Danford (NZl) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch
DNFLisa Müllenberg (Ned) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch
DNFZsófia Szabó (Hun) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch
DNFMia Berg (Lux) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch
DNFFabienne Buri (Swi) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch
DNFGladys Verhulst (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
DNFCharlotte Becker (Ger) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
DNFMatilde Vitillo (Ita) BePink
DNFNora Jencusová (Svk) BePink
DNFSaartje Vandenbroucke (Bel)
DNFInez Beijer (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
DNFAntonia Gröndahl (Fin) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants
DNFNienke Wasmus (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
DNFMargarita Lopez Llull (Spa) LVIV Cycling Team
DNFLotte Popelier (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
DNFUrska Zigart (Slo) Team BikeExchange
DNFJessica Allen (Aus) Team BikeExchange
DNFLeonie Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
DNFKirstie van Haaften (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
DNFLaura Vainionpää (Fin)
DNFDemi Van Dijke (Ned)
DNFFebe Schokkaert (Bel)
DNSGloria Van Mechelen (Bel) LVIV Cycling Team

