Nizzolo wins sprint at GP Nobili

Italian beats Ponzi and Haller

Image 1 of 51

Davide Rebellin (CCC-Sprandi-Polkowice) attacks

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 51

Novo Nordisk presented to the crowd

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 51

Alexander Kolobnev (Katusha) changes a rear wheel flat

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 51

Cannondale-Garmin presented to the crowd

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 51

Movistar on the podium in front of the Nobili factory

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 51

Jan Bakelants (Ag2r-La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 51

Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek) wins the GP Nobili

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 51

Lasse Norman Hansen (Cannondale-Garmin)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 51

Damiano Cunego (Nippo-Vini Fantini)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 51

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Davide Rebellin (CCC-Sprandi-Polkowice) get clear from the Katusha controlled peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 51

Novo Nordisk philosophy on the team bus

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 51

Katusha presented to the crowd

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 51

Ag2r-La Mondiale at the team presentation

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 51

Eugert Zhupa (Southeast)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 51

Eugert Zhupa chats with Southeast teammate Mauro Finetto

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 51

The races passes the Nobili factory

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 51

Top tube notes for a Novo Nordisk rider

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 51

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Davide Rebellin (CCC-Sprandi-Polkowice)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 51

Chris Williams (Novo Nordisk)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 51

Pavel Kochetkov and Eduard Vorganov (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 51

The peloton rides during GP Nobili.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 51

Kevin de Mesmaeker hangs on the back of the field.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 51

Eugert Zhupa.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 51

The peloton is strung out during GP Nobili.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 51

The peloton passes by some local art.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 51

Alex Dowsett (Movistar)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 27 of 51

Lasse Norman Hansen (Cannondale - Garmin)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 28 of 51

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 29 of 51

Nippo-Vini Fantini

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 30 of 51

Jonathan Paredes (Colombia)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 31 of 51

Davide Plebani (Unieuro Wilier)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 32 of 51

Kristoffer Skjerping (Cannondale - Garmin)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 33 of 51

Giacomo Nizzolo salutes his victory.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 34 of 51

Giacomo Nizzolo wins the sprint.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 35 of 51

Giacomo Nizzolo celebrates his GP Nobili win.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 36 of 51

Simon Ponzi, Giacomo Nizzolo and Marco Haller on the podium.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 37 of 51

Alex Dowsett (Movistar)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 38 of 51

Damiano Cunego (Nippo - Vini Fantini)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 39 of 51

CCC Sprandi Polkowice

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 40 of 51

Marco Haller (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 51

The podium: Simone Ponzi, Giacomo Nizzolo and Marco Haller

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 51

The podium: Simone Ponzi, Giacomo Nizzolo and Marco Haller

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 51

The podium: Simone Ponzi, Giacomo Nizzolo and Marco Haller

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 51

Janier Alexis Acevedo (Cannondale - Garmin)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 45 of 51

Winner Anacona (Movistar)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 46 of 51

Alberto Bettiol (Cannondale - Garmin)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 47 of 51

Simon Clarke (Orica - GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 48 of 51

Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek Factory Racing) claimed his first victory of the 2015 season at the GP Nobili.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 49 of 51

Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek) wins the GP Nobili

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 51

Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek) en route to victory

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 51

Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek) powers away to the win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek Factory Racing) claimed his first victory of the 2015 season at the GP Nobili. The Italian beat last year’s winner Simone Ponzi (Southeast), by more than a bike’s length with Marco Haller (Katusha) taking third.

Following a late attack from Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Davide Rebellin (CCC Sprandi), the peloton came back together with eight kilometres to the finish. Without a victory for 2015, Cannondale-Garmin took to the front along with Katusha, but once Nizzolo launched his sprint no one could catch him.

“In the end I took the wheel of Valverde who was helping take Lobato to the front, but I was left with 300 meters to go and I had no choice but to go long. It was a long sprint and I was scared I would be passed in the last meters," said Nizzolo.

“The first lap I was suffering more over the climb and I was feeling better the second time. I must say a big thanks to all my team. Fabian (Cancellara) was a big help to pace me over the two climbs and then Fabio (Felline) was there at the end; I don’t want to miss naming anyone because everyone on the team played a big part of this win today."

Valverde and, Nizzolo’s teammate, Fabian Cancellara were among some of the riders using the 18th GP Nobili Rubinetterie as a tester before Milan-San Remo this weekend. A total of 22 teams, including seven WorldTour outfits, started in the province of Novara. Defending champion Ponzi was also present, hoping for a repeat performance. There were two abandons before the race got underway, with Magnus Cort Nielsen (Orca-GreenEdge) and Martijn Verschoor (Novo Nordisk) not signing on.

There was plenty of action from the flag with CCC Sprandi and Team Idea the most active on the front: many tried and failed to get away. Lucas Gaday (Unieuro Wilier Treviso), Matteo Montaguti (AG2R La Mondiale) and Bartlomiej Matysiak (CCC Sprandi), managed to build up an advantage of 52 seconds after 24 kilometres of racing but they were soon reeled back.

By 40 kilometres no group or individual had managed to make a meaningful break from the clutches of the peloton, so it was no surprise when the news came in that the peloton had averaged 49kph in the opening hour of racing. Many tried and continued to fail and finally the pace forced a split in the peloton, with 27 riders going clear after more than 80 kilometres of racing.

Almost every team was represented in the move with only AG2R-La Mondiale, Caja Rural, Rusvelo, GM Cycling Team, MG. Kvis-Vega and D'Amico Bottecchia not making the split. Among the men to make it away were Winner Anacona (Lampre-Merida), Lasse Norman Hansen (Cannondale-Garmin), Marco Canola (Italian) and Franco Pelizotti (Androni Giocattoli). The large group built up an advantage of 3:08 on the peloton but those who had failed to get a sprinter into that group were keen to bring them back, and with more than 50 kilometres remaining that had been reduced to less than a minute.

Gradually riders began to be shelled out of the front group over the climbs and, led by the Italian national team, the peloton finally brought them back with a touch over 20 kilometres to go. The catch initiated another flurry of attempts to make a break for the line, the most notable of which was a move from Valverde and Rebellin – perhaps a prelude to Valverde’s intentions at this weekend’s Milan-San Remo. The paring were never too far from the front of the peloton and it was gruppo compatto at eight kilometres to go, setting things up for the bunch sprint.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
2Simone Ponzi (Ita) Southeast
3Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
4Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
5Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
6Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
7Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
8Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
9Antonino Parrinello (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
10Francesco Reda (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
11Nicola Gaffurini (Ita) Mg.Kvis-Vega
12Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
13Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
14Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
15Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Italy
16Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
17Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
18Yonattah Monsalve (Ven) Southeast
19Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast
20Simone Petilli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
21Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
22Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
23Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
24Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
25Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Italy
26Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
27Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
28Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
29Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast
30Antonio Santoro (Ita) Mg.Kvis-Vega
31David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
32Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
33Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
34Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
35Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
36Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
37Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
38Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
39Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
40Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
41Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
42Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Italy
43Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
44Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
45Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
46Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
47Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
48Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
49Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
50Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
51Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
52Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
53Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
54Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
55Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
56Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
57Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
58Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
59Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
60Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
61Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
62Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
63Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
64Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
65Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
66Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
67Davide Vigano (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
68Niccolò Pacinotti (Ita) Italy
69Simone Consonni (Ita) Italy
70David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
71Ildar Arslanov (Rus) RusVelo
72Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
73Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
74Filippo Ganna (Ita) Italy
75Marco Tecchio (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
76Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Drapac Professional Cycling
77Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
78Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
79José Hernández (Col) GM Cycling Team
80Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
81Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
82Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
83Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
84Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
85Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
86Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) Colombia
87Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
88Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
89Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
90Andrea Cacciotti (Ita) GM Cycling Team
91Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast
92Marco Canola (Ita) Italy
93Daniele Ratto (Ita) Italy
94Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
95Marco D'urbano (Ita) GM Cycling Team
96Silvio Giorni (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
97Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
98Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
99Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
100Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
101Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast
102Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast
103Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
104Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
105Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
106Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
107Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
108Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
109Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
110Alessandro Pettiti (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
111Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
112Mamyr Stash (Rus) RusVelo
113Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
114Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
115Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
116Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
117Aleksandr Komin (Rus) RusVelo
118Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
119Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
120Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo
121Adriano Brogi (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
122Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
123Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
124Antonio Di Sante (Ita) GM Cycling Team
125Manuel Todaro (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
126Giorgio Bocchiola (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
127Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
128Marco Tizza (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
129Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
130Michele Gazzara (Ita) Mg.Kvis-Vega
131Moreno Giampaolo (Ita) Mg.Kvis-Vega
132Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
133William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
134Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Colombia
135Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
136Carlos Mario Ramirez Botero (Col) Colombia
137Jonathan Paredes (Col) Colombia
138Gian Marco Di Francesco (Ita) Mg.Kvis-Vega
139Daniele Cavasin (Ita) GM Cycling Team
140Filippo Fortin (Ita) GM Cycling Team
141Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
DNFCarlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFFabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
DNFYaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
DNFSébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFAlex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
DNFCameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
DNFAdam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
DNFJens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
DNFTiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFRoman Kustadinchev (Rus) RusVelo
DNFAlexander Evtushenko (Rus) RusVelo
DNFMirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast
DNFMartin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling
DNFSamuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
DNFJavier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFSebastian Stamegna (Ita) GM Cycling Team
DNFAlessandro Mario Ferrarotti (Ita) GM Cycling Team
DNFFabio Chinello (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
DNFLucas Gaday Orozco (Arg) Unieuro Wilier
DNFDavide Plebani (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
DNFLuca Muffolini (Ita) Mg.Kvis-Vega
DNFMichele Scartezzini (Ita) Mg.Kvis-Vega
DNFEmiliano Faieta (Ita) Mg.Kvis-Vega
DNFFrancesco Baldi (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
DNFGabriele Campello (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
DNFIltjan Nika (Alb) d'Amico Bottecchia

