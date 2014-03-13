Trending

GP Nobili Rubinetterie-Coppa Papà Carlo-Coppa Città di Stresa past winners

Champions from 1998 to 2014

2013Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
2013Bob Jungels (Lux) Radioshack Leopard
2012Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
2011Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
2010Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
2009Grega Bole (Slo) Amica Chips - Knauf
2008Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Barloworld
2007Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Ceramica Panaria-Navigare
2006Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
2005Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Caffita
2004Damiano Cunego (Ita) Saeco
2003Andrea Ferrigato (Ita) Alessio
2002Andrus Aug (Est) Domina Vacanze
2001Vladimir Smirnov (Ltu)
2000Stefano Garzelli (Ita)
1999Salvatore Commesso (Ita)
1998Dario Andriotto (Ita)

