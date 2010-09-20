Joan Llordella on his way to winning the GP Massi in Calaf. (Image credit: Ocisport)

Joan Llordella and Anna Villar won the sixth and penultimate round of the GP Massi BTT International Catalan Cup, held in the town of Calaf, in the region of Anoia Barcelona.

Despite rains in the 48 hours preceding the race, competitors enjoyed excellent weather conditions with sunshine and temperatures above 20 degrees Celsius.

The course was reduced to 9km as the ground had absorbed significant water and could not be used everywhere.

Spanish champion Llordella, Marc Trayter and Guillem Muñoz got away in the men's race and stayed together until 1km to go, when Llordella took the win after four laps in 1:37:11. Trayter took second place just 11 seconds behind the winner, and Munoz was third, just over one minute back.

Francesc Freixer finished fourth, ahead of Ramón Sagués and Josep Betalú. The best under 23 rider was Diego Latasa while Ever Alejandro Gómez was the best under 21 rider.

In the elite women's race, Anna Villar mathematically secured the championship after her fourth wins in the series. Sandra Santanyes was leading the race on the opening lap, but suffered an untimely puncture on the second lap. Villar finished three laps in 1:29:39 with a three-minute margin of victory on Santanyes. Behind them, Maria Mercé Pacios won the battle with Cristina Mascarreras by just seven seconds for the final spot on the podium.

The International Catalan Cup GP Massi will wrap up on October 3, as part of the exhibition of adventure sports and outdoor recreation, the Outdoor Sports Experience, to be held around the Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joan Llordella Prat (Spa) 1:37:11 2 Marc Trayter Alemany (Spa) 0:00:11 3 Guillem Munos (Spa) 0:01:20 4 Francesc Freixer (Spa) 0:03:00 5 Ramon Sagues Portabella (Spa) 0:03:27 6 Josep Betalu (Spa) 0:04:27 7 Ever Alejandro Gomez (Bol) 0:04:41 8 Oriol Morata Abril (Spa) 0:05:04 9 Cristofer Bosque (Spa) 0:05:51 10 Jordi Carnicer (Spa) 0:06:05 11 Umbert Almenara Verges (Spa) 0:06:08 12 Diego Latasa Abancens (Spa) 0:06:16 13 Marcos Vasquez (Spa) 0:07:10 14 David Lozano Riba (Spa) 0:07:57 15 Raul Serrano Martinez (Spa) 0:10:28 16 Christian Collados (Spa) 0:10:31 17 Jesus Bacaicoa (Spa) 0:10:32 18 Xavier Vinyas (Spa) 0:10:33 19 Carlos Portilla Parrilla (Spa) 0:11:29 20 Noel Trillo Flores (Spa) 0:12:05 21 Enric Martorell (Spa) 0:12:22 22 Borja Murillo Caballero (Spa) 0:12:55 23 Oriol Domenech (Spa) 0:14:29 24 Albert Codinach (Spa) 0:16:05 25 Jordi Martorell (Spa) 0:16:41 26 Xavier Jornet (Spa) 27 Oscar Sabiote (Spa) 0:17:44 28 Roger Puig (Spa) 0:18:02 29 Jordá Cullell (Spa) 0:19:38 30 Jofre Prunera (Spa) 0:20:55 31 Pau Bosch (Spa) 0:21:07 32 Albert Carreras (Spa) 0:21:31 33 Sergi Pujabet (Spa) 0:22:46 34 Cristian Navarro (Spa) 0:22:59 35 Jordi Sanmartin (Spa) 0:24:43 36 Eloi Preckler (Spa) 0:26:52 37 Christian Cruz (Spa) 38 David Peñaloza (Spa) 0:28:08 39 Marc Grau Lopez (Spa) 0:41:36 40 Eduard Figueras (Spa) 41 Santiago Jurado (Spa) DNF Joan Marc Perarnau Garcia (Spa) DNF Arnau Planas (Spa) DNF Bernat Costa Pérez (Spa) DNF Roger Argelaguer (Spa) DNF Albert Mendoza (Spa) DNF Ismael Ventura Sanchez (Spa) DNF Ruben Trillo (Spa)