Llordella Prat wins men's race
Villar Argente dominates women's field
Joan Llordella and Anna Villar won the sixth and penultimate round of the GP Massi BTT International Catalan Cup, held in the town of Calaf, in the region of Anoia Barcelona.
Despite rains in the 48 hours preceding the race, competitors enjoyed excellent weather conditions with sunshine and temperatures above 20 degrees Celsius.
The course was reduced to 9km as the ground had absorbed significant water and could not be used everywhere.
Spanish champion Llordella, Marc Trayter and Guillem Muñoz got away in the men's race and stayed together until 1km to go, when Llordella took the win after four laps in 1:37:11. Trayter took second place just 11 seconds behind the winner, and Munoz was third, just over one minute back.
Francesc Freixer finished fourth, ahead of Ramón Sagués and Josep Betalú. The best under 23 rider was Diego Latasa while Ever Alejandro Gómez was the best under 21 rider.
In the elite women's race, Anna Villar mathematically secured the championship after her fourth wins in the series. Sandra Santanyes was leading the race on the opening lap, but suffered an untimely puncture on the second lap. Villar finished three laps in 1:29:39 with a three-minute margin of victory on Santanyes. Behind them, Maria Mercé Pacios won the battle with Cristina Mascarreras by just seven seconds for the final spot on the podium.
The International Catalan Cup GP Massi will wrap up on October 3, as part of the exhibition of adventure sports and outdoor recreation, the Outdoor Sports Experience, to be held around the Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joan Llordella Prat (Spa)
|1:37:11
|2
|Marc Trayter Alemany (Spa)
|0:00:11
|3
|Guillem Munos (Spa)
|0:01:20
|4
|Francesc Freixer (Spa)
|0:03:00
|5
|Ramon Sagues Portabella (Spa)
|0:03:27
|6
|Josep Betalu (Spa)
|0:04:27
|7
|Ever Alejandro Gomez (Bol)
|0:04:41
|8
|Oriol Morata Abril (Spa)
|0:05:04
|9
|Cristofer Bosque (Spa)
|0:05:51
|10
|Jordi Carnicer (Spa)
|0:06:05
|11
|Umbert Almenara Verges (Spa)
|0:06:08
|12
|Diego Latasa Abancens (Spa)
|0:06:16
|13
|Marcos Vasquez (Spa)
|0:07:10
|14
|David Lozano Riba (Spa)
|0:07:57
|15
|Raul Serrano Martinez (Spa)
|0:10:28
|16
|Christian Collados (Spa)
|0:10:31
|17
|Jesus Bacaicoa (Spa)
|0:10:32
|18
|Xavier Vinyas (Spa)
|0:10:33
|19
|Carlos Portilla Parrilla (Spa)
|0:11:29
|20
|Noel Trillo Flores (Spa)
|0:12:05
|21
|Enric Martorell (Spa)
|0:12:22
|22
|Borja Murillo Caballero (Spa)
|0:12:55
|23
|Oriol Domenech (Spa)
|0:14:29
|24
|Albert Codinach (Spa)
|0:16:05
|25
|Jordi Martorell (Spa)
|0:16:41
|26
|Xavier Jornet (Spa)
|27
|Oscar Sabiote (Spa)
|0:17:44
|28
|Roger Puig (Spa)
|0:18:02
|29
|Jordá Cullell (Spa)
|0:19:38
|30
|Jofre Prunera (Spa)
|0:20:55
|31
|Pau Bosch (Spa)
|0:21:07
|32
|Albert Carreras (Spa)
|0:21:31
|33
|Sergi Pujabet (Spa)
|0:22:46
|34
|Cristian Navarro (Spa)
|0:22:59
|35
|Jordi Sanmartin (Spa)
|0:24:43
|36
|Eloi Preckler (Spa)
|0:26:52
|37
|Christian Cruz (Spa)
|38
|David Peñaloza (Spa)
|0:28:08
|39
|Marc Grau Lopez (Spa)
|0:41:36
|40
|Eduard Figueras (Spa)
|41
|Santiago Jurado (Spa)
|DNF
|Joan Marc Perarnau Garcia (Spa)
|DNF
|Arnau Planas (Spa)
|DNF
|Bernat Costa Pérez (Spa)
|DNF
|Roger Argelaguer (Spa)
|DNF
|Albert Mendoza (Spa)
|DNF
|Ismael Ventura Sanchez (Spa)
|DNF
|Ruben Trillo (Spa)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anna Villar Argente (Spa)
|1:29:39
|2
|Sandra Santanyes Murillo (Spa)
|0:03:56
|3
|Mercedes Pacios Pujalo (Spa)
|0:06:21
|4
|Cristina Mascarreras Sabria (Spa)
|0:06:28
|5
|Mercé Tusell Quevedo (Spa)
|0:13:19
|6
|Merce Petit (Spa)
|0:13:29
|7
|Nuria Espinosa (Spa)
|0:14:09
|8
|Mariana Catedra Fernando (Spa)
|0:15:39
|9
|Clara Soms (Spa)
|0:25:56
|10
|Arantxa Millan (Spa)
|0:28:01
|11
|Maria Del Mar Sancho Bauza (Spa)
|0:34:26
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy