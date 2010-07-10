Frenchman Le Gac bests McCarthy for stage
Australia puts two in contention
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) France
|2:37:40
|2
|Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Australia
|3
|Damien Howson (Aus) Australia
|0:00:03
|4
|Felix Baur (Swi) Switzerland
|0:00:07
|5
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:00:09
|6
|Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Russia
|7
|Sébastien Bergeret (Fra) France
|8
|Kyrill Yatseviech (Rus) Russia
|9
|Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Italy
|10
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Switzerland
|11
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Belgium
|12
|Mihael Akimov (Rus) Russia
|13
|Asbjørn Andersen (Den) Denmark
|14
|Mike Egger (Ger) Germany
|15
|Graziano Di Luca (Ita) Italy
|16
|Louis Meintges (RSA) South Africa
|17
|Jimmy Reinert (Lux) Luxembourg
|18
|Viktor Manakov (Rus) Russia
|19
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Italy
|20
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Italy
|21
|Joel Peter (Swi) Switzerland
|22
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) Switzerland
|23
|Alexis Dulin (Fra) France
|24
|Christian Mager (Ger) Germany
|25
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) France
|26
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:15
|27
|Emilien Viennet (Fra) France
|28
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Denmark
|29
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Belgium
|30
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Australia
|31
|Michael Andersen (Den) Denmark
|32
|Axel De Corte (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:18
|33
|David Edwards (Aus) Australia
|34
|Marko Barbir (Cro) Croatia
|0:00:21
|35
|Anthony Haspot (Fra) France
|0:00:23
|36
|Evgeniy Shalunov (Rus) Russia
|0:02:59
|37
|Aleksander Grigoryev (Rus) Russia
|0:04:38
|38
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Australia
|39
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Italy
|0:04:40
|40
|Fabian Thiel (Ger) Germany
|41
|Michael Boros (Cze) Czech Republic
|42
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Italy
|0:04:41
|43
|Uros Repse (Slo) Slovenia
|0:04:44
|44
|Jan Dieteren (Ger) Germany
|0:05:22
|45
|Yannick Vanbrabant (Bel) Belgium
|0:05:59
|46
|Tomas Koudela (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:06:07
|47
|Aleksa Velickovic (Srb) Serbia
|0:06:13
|48
|Felix Riekmann (Ger) Germany
|0:06:18
|49
|Blaz Zelenko (Slo) Slovenia
|50
|Richard Della Schiava (Lux) Luxembourg
|51
|Simon Pavlin (Slo) Slovenia
|52
|Tizian Rausch (Swi) Switzerland
|53
|Jerome Theis (Lux) Luxembourg 2
|54
|Bradley Mitchell (RSA) South Africa
|55
|Emile Jacobs (RSA) South Africa
|56
|Scott Thiltges (Lux) Luxembourg 2
|57
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Belgium
|58
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Luxembourg
|59
|Frederik Jensen Thalund (Den) Denmark
|60
|Tadej Hiti (Slo) Slovenia
|61
|Tom Schwarmes (Lux) Luxembourg
|62
|Juraj Spanik (Svk) Slovakia
|63
|Martin Rabovsky (Cze) Czech Republic
|64
|Kyle Donachie (RSA) South Africa
|65
|Hermann Keller (Ger) Germany
|66
|Pierre Lux (Lux) Luxembourg 2
|67
|Antoine Mores (Lux) Luxembourg 2
|68
|Gilles Heymes (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:06:32
|69
|Gabriel Chavanne (Swi) Switzerland
|70
|Gerrit Nel (RSA) South Africa
|0:06:37
|71
|Alexander Mork (Den) Denmark
|72
|Jaka Bostner (Slo) Slovenia
|0:06:47
|73
|Jesper Kousgaard (Den) Denmark
|0:06:59
|74
|Matijas Dovranic (Cro) Croatia
|0:09:17
|75
|James Fourie (RSA) South Africa
|0:16:30
|76
|Max Losch (Lux) Luxembourg 2
|77
|Endi `Irol (Cro) Croatia
|0:16:44
|78
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Slovenia
|0:16:46
|79
|Uros Jovanovic (Srb) Serbia
|0:17:18
|80
|Janko Benger (Cro) Croatia
|0:18:18
|81
|Marko Danilovic (Srb) Serbia
|0:18:40
|82
|Dorde Stevanovic (Srb) Serbia
|83
|Michal Mracek (Cze) Czech Republic
|84
|Jan Kaduch (Cze) Czech Republic
|85
|Frantisek Sisr (Cze) Czech Republic
|86
|Robert Malik (Svk) Slovakia
|87
|Dominik Zatko (Svk) Slovakia
|DNF
|Pavel Potocki (Cro) Croatia
|DNF
|Filip Pavlovic (Srb) Serbia
|DNF
|Johann Schwabik (Svk) Slovakia
|DNF
|Jozef Mazan (Svk) Slovakia
|DNF
|Filip Taragel (Svk) Slovakia
|DNF
|Ralph Gleis (Lux) Luxembourg 2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) France
|20
|pts
|2
|Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Australia
|16
|3
|Damien Howson (Aus) Australia
|13
|4
|Felix Baur (Swi) Switzerland
|11
|5
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Luxembourg
|9
|6
|Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Russia
|7
|7
|Sébastien Bergeret (Fra) France
|5
|8
|Kyrill Yatseviech (Rus) Russia
|3
|9
|Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Italy
|2
|10
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Switzerland
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) France
|8
|pts
|2
|Damien Howson (Aus) Australia
|8
|3
|David Edwards (Aus) Australia
|5
|4
|Gabriel Chavanne (Swi) Switzerland
|3
|5
|Anthony Haspot (Fra) France
|2
|6
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Luxembourg
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|France
|7:53:18
|2
|Australia
|3
|Switzerland
|0:00:07
|4
|Russia
|0:00:09
|5
|Italy
|6
|Belgium
|0:00:21
|7
|Denmark
|8
|Germany
|0:04:40
|9
|Luxembourg
|0:06:18
|10
|South Africa
|0:12:27
|11
|Czech Republic
|0:16:47
|12
|Slovenia
|0:17:02
|13
|Luxembourg 2
|0:18:36
|14
|Croatia
|0:26:04
|15
|Serbia
|0:41:53
|16
|Slovakia
|0:43:20
