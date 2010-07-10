Trending

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Olivier Le Gac (Fra) France2:37:40
2Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Australia
3Damien Howson (Aus) Australia0:00:03
4Felix Baur (Swi) Switzerland0:00:07
5Alex Kirsch (Lux) Luxembourg0:00:09
6Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Russia
7Sébastien Bergeret (Fra) France
8Kyrill Yatseviech (Rus) Russia
9Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Italy
10Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Switzerland
11Sean De Bie (Bel) Belgium
12Mihael Akimov (Rus) Russia
13Asbjørn Andersen (Den) Denmark
14Mike Egger (Ger) Germany
15Graziano Di Luca (Ita) Italy
16Louis Meintges (RSA) South Africa
17Jimmy Reinert (Lux) Luxembourg
18Viktor Manakov (Rus) Russia
19Davide Formolo (Ita) Italy
20Luca Chirico (Ita) Italy
21Joel Peter (Swi) Switzerland
22Stefan Kueng (Swi) Switzerland
23Alexis Dulin (Fra) France
24Christian Mager (Ger) Germany
25Guillaume Martin (Fra) France
26Frederik Frison (Bel) Belgium0:00:15
27Emilien Viennet (Fra) France
28Alexander Kamp (Den) Denmark
29Dylan Teuns (Bel) Belgium
30Calvin Watson (Aus) Australia
31Michael Andersen (Den) Denmark
32Axel De Corte (Bel) Belgium0:00:18
33David Edwards (Aus) Australia
34Marko Barbir (Cro) Croatia0:00:21
35Anthony Haspot (Fra) France0:00:23
36Evgeniy Shalunov (Rus) Russia0:02:59
37Aleksander Grigoryev (Rus) Russia0:04:38
38Samuel Spokes (Aus) Australia
39Simone Sterbini (Ita) Italy0:04:40
40Fabian Thiel (Ger) Germany
41Michael Boros (Cze) Czech Republic
42Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Italy0:04:41
43Uros Repse (Slo) Slovenia0:04:44
44Jan Dieteren (Ger) Germany0:05:22
45Yannick Vanbrabant (Bel) Belgium0:05:59
46Tomas Koudela (Cze) Czech Republic0:06:07
47Aleksa Velickovic (Srb) Serbia0:06:13
48Felix Riekmann (Ger) Germany0:06:18
49Blaz Zelenko (Slo) Slovenia
50Richard Della Schiava (Lux) Luxembourg
51Simon Pavlin (Slo) Slovenia
52Tizian Rausch (Swi) Switzerland
53Jerome Theis (Lux) Luxembourg 2
54Bradley Mitchell (RSA) South Africa
55Emile Jacobs (RSA) South Africa
56Scott Thiltges (Lux) Luxembourg 2
57Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Belgium
58Bob Jungels (Lux) Luxembourg
59Frederik Jensen Thalund (Den) Denmark
60Tadej Hiti (Slo) Slovenia
61Tom Schwarmes (Lux) Luxembourg
62Juraj Spanik (Svk) Slovakia
63Martin Rabovsky (Cze) Czech Republic
64Kyle Donachie (RSA) South Africa
65Hermann Keller (Ger) Germany
66Pierre Lux (Lux) Luxembourg 2
67Antoine Mores (Lux) Luxembourg 2
68Gilles Heymes (Lux) Luxembourg0:06:32
69Gabriel Chavanne (Swi) Switzerland
70Gerrit Nel (RSA) South Africa0:06:37
71Alexander Mork (Den) Denmark
72Jaka Bostner (Slo) Slovenia0:06:47
73Jesper Kousgaard (Den) Denmark0:06:59
74Matijas Dovranic (Cro) Croatia0:09:17
75James Fourie (RSA) South Africa0:16:30
76Max Losch (Lux) Luxembourg 2
77Endi `Irol (Cro) Croatia0:16:44
78Luka Pibernik (Slo) Slovenia0:16:46
79Uros Jovanovic (Srb) Serbia0:17:18
80Janko Benger (Cro) Croatia0:18:18
81Marko Danilovic (Srb) Serbia0:18:40
82Dorde Stevanovic (Srb) Serbia
83Michal Mracek (Cze) Czech Republic
84Jan Kaduch (Cze) Czech Republic
85Frantisek Sisr (Cze) Czech Republic
86Robert Malik (Svk) Slovakia
87Dominik Zatko (Svk) Slovakia
DNFPavel Potocki (Cro) Croatia
DNFFilip Pavlovic (Srb) Serbia
DNFJohann Schwabik (Svk) Slovakia
DNFJozef Mazan (Svk) Slovakia
DNFFilip Taragel (Svk) Slovakia
DNFRalph Gleis (Lux) Luxembourg 2

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Olivier Le Gac (Fra) France20pts
2Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Australia16
3Damien Howson (Aus) Australia13
4Felix Baur (Swi) Switzerland11
5Alex Kirsch (Lux) Luxembourg9
6Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Russia7
7Sébastien Bergeret (Fra) France5
8Kyrill Yatseviech (Rus) Russia3
9Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Italy2
10Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Switzerland1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Edwards (Aus) Australia5pts
2Gabriel Chavanne (Swi) Switzerland3
3Bob Jungels (Lux) Luxembourg1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Olivier Le Gac (Fra) France5pts
2Damien Howson (Aus) Australia3
3Anthony Haspot (Fra) France1

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damien Howson (Aus) Australia5pts
2Olivier Le Gac (Fra) France3
3Anthony Haspot (Fra) France1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1France7:53:18
2Australia
3Switzerland0:00:07
4Russia0:00:09
5Italy
6Belgium0:00:21
7Denmark
8Germany0:04:40
9Luxembourg0:06:18
10South Africa0:12:27
11Czech Republic0:16:47
12Slovenia0:17:02
13Luxembourg 20:18:36
14Croatia0:26:04
15Serbia0:41:53
16Slovakia0:43:20

