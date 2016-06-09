Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) celebrates the win (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) carried the strong form that led to his overall points classification victory in the Giro d'Italia over to Switzerland, where he won the GP Gippingen today. Nizzolo beat Team Roth's Andrea Pasqualon and Australian David Tanner (IAM Cycling) to the line.

Also known as the GP Kanton Aargau or GP du canton d'Argovie, the 188.7km race consisted of 10 undulating local circuits with a short but difficult uphill finish. Trek-Segafredo took responsibility for controlling a 14-man breakaway that escaped early on, keeping them at a reasonable distance so that Nizzolo could contend for the victory.

"I am happy, we came here for the win, and we managed to do it. This is a team victory - all the guys did a great job all day," Nizzolo said.

"It was very fast from the start with 14 up the road," explained Nizzolo. "We took responsibility, and all the guys pulled. The team did a fantastic job for me today; I have to give them a big thanks."

The breakaway was reeled in on the final lap, but it was a bit too soon, and another group escaped, and Nizzolo was quick to jump on it.

"In the last two laps the speed was even higher," Nizzolo continued. "When the break was caught on the last lap, I went with the counter on the climb, but the bunch came back with five or six kilometers to go.

"When we were caught I moved up again, and I still had power left for the uphill sprint.

