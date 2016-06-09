Trending

Nizzolo wins GP Gippingen

Italian out-sprints Pasqualon, Tanner

Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) celebrates the win

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) carried the strong form that led to his overall points classification victory in the Giro d'Italia over to Switzerland, where he won the GP Gippingen today. Nizzolo beat Team Roth's Andrea Pasqualon and Australian David Tanner (IAM Cycling) to the line.

Also known as the GP Kanton Aargau or GP du canton d'Argovie, the 188.7km race consisted of 10 undulating local circuits with a short but difficult uphill finish. Trek-Segafredo took responsibility for controlling a 14-man breakaway that escaped early on, keeping them at a reasonable distance so that Nizzolo could contend for the victory.

"I am happy, we came here for the win, and we managed to do it. This is a team victory - all the guys did a great job all day," Nizzolo said.

"It was very fast from the start with 14 up the road," explained Nizzolo. "We took responsibility, and all the guys pulled. The team did a fantastic job for me today; I have to give them a big thanks."

The breakaway was reeled in on the final lap, but it was a bit too soon, and another group escaped, and Nizzolo was quick to jump on it.

"In the last two laps the speed was even higher," Nizzolo continued. "When the break was caught on the last lap, I went with the counter on the climb, but the bunch came back with five or six kilometers to go.

"When we were caught I moved up again, and I still had power left for the uphill sprint. I am happy, we came here for the win, and we managed to do it. This is a team victory - all the guys did a great job all day."

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo4:08:38
2Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
3David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
4Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
5Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
6Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
7Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
8Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
9Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
10Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
11Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
12Clement Koretzky (Fra) Team Vorarlberg
13Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
14Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
15Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
16Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
17Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group
18Patrick Müller (Swi) Swiss Cycling Nationalmannschaft
19Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
20Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
21Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
22Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
23Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
24Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
25Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
26Cyrille Thiery (Swi) Swiss Cycling Nationalmannschaft
27Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
28Elliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
29Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
30Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
31José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
32Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
33Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
34Sergio Ferreira De Sousa (Por) Team Vorarlberg
35Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
36Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
37Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
38Matthias Reutimann (Swi) Swiss Cycling Nationalmannschaft
39Tier Floris De (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
40Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
41Nino Schurter Swiss Cycling Nationalmannschaft
42Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
43Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
44Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
45Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
46Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Swiss Cycling Nationalmannschaft
47Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
48Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:00:13
49Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:00:15
50Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:19
51Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling0:00:24
52Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
53Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:00:27
54Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:30
55Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:57
56Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
57Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
58Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:35
59Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:48
60Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
61Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group
62Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
63Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
64Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
65Davide Vigano (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
66Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
67Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
68Thery Schir (Swi) Swiss Cycling Nationalmannschaft
69Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
70Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
71Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
72Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:03:49
73Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:05:19
74François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:35
75Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:06:56
76Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
77Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group
78Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth
79Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale
80Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
81Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
82Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
83Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
84Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
85Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
86Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
87Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha0:12:48
88Nicolas Winter (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
89Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Swiss Cycling Nationalmannschaft
90Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group
91Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
92Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
93Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha0:21:59
94Michael Kucher (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
95Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
96Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
97Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
98Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
99Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth
100Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
101Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
102Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data

