Nizzolo wins GP Gippingen
Italian out-sprints Pasqualon, Tanner
Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) carried the strong form that led to his overall points classification victory in the Giro d'Italia over to Switzerland, where he won the GP Gippingen today. Nizzolo beat Team Roth's Andrea Pasqualon and Australian David Tanner (IAM Cycling) to the line.
Also known as the GP Kanton Aargau or GP du canton d'Argovie, the 188.7km race consisted of 10 undulating local circuits with a short but difficult uphill finish. Trek-Segafredo took responsibility for controlling a 14-man breakaway that escaped early on, keeping them at a reasonable distance so that Nizzolo could contend for the victory.
"I am happy, we came here for the win, and we managed to do it. This is a team victory - all the guys did a great job all day," Nizzolo said.
"It was very fast from the start with 14 up the road," explained Nizzolo. "We took responsibility, and all the guys pulled. The team did a fantastic job for me today; I have to give them a big thanks."
The breakaway was reeled in on the final lap, but it was a bit too soon, and another group escaped, and Nizzolo was quick to jump on it.
"In the last two laps the speed was even higher," Nizzolo continued. "When the break was caught on the last lap, I went with the counter on the climb, but the bunch came back with five or six kilometers to go.
"When we were caught I moved up again, and I still had power left for the uphill sprint. I am happy, we came here for the win, and we managed to do it. This is a team victory - all the guys did a great job all day."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4:08:38
|2
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
|3
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|4
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|5
|Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|7
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|8
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|11
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|12
|Clement Koretzky (Fra) Team Vorarlberg
|13
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|14
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|15
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|16
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|17
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|18
|Patrick Müller (Swi) Swiss Cycling Nationalmannschaft
|19
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|20
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|21
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|22
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|23
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|24
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|25
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|26
|Cyrille Thiery (Swi) Swiss Cycling Nationalmannschaft
|27
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|28
|Elliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|29
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|31
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|32
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|33
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Sergio Ferreira De Sousa (Por) Team Vorarlberg
|35
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|36
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|37
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|38
|Matthias Reutimann (Swi) Swiss Cycling Nationalmannschaft
|39
|Tier Floris De (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|40
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|41
|Nino Schurter Swiss Cycling Nationalmannschaft
|42
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|43
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|44
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|45
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|46
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Swiss Cycling Nationalmannschaft
|47
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:00:13
|49
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:15
|50
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:19
|51
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|0:00:24
|52
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|53
|Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:00:27
|54
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:30
|55
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:57
|56
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|57
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|58
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:35
|59
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:48
|60
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|61
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group
|62
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|63
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|64
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|65
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|66
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|67
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|68
|Thery Schir (Swi) Swiss Cycling Nationalmannschaft
|69
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|70
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|71
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|72
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:03:49
|73
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:05:19
|74
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:35
|75
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:06:56
|76
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|77
|Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group
|78
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth
|79
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale
|80
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|81
|Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|82
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|83
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|84
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|85
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|86
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|87
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
|0:12:48
|88
|Nicolas Winter (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|89
|Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Swiss Cycling Nationalmannschaft
|90
|Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|91
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|92
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|93
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:21:59
|94
|Michael Kucher (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|95
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|96
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|97
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|98
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|99
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth
|100
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
|101
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|102
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
