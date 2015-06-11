Kristoff wins GP du canton d'Argovie
Albasini and Appollonio on the podium
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|4:28:04
|2
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|5
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|6
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|8
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|9
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|10
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|12
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Switzerlnad
|13
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|14
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|16
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|17
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|20
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|21
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|23
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|25
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|26
|Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland
|27
|Joel Zangerle (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|28
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|30
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|32
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|33
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|34
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|35
|Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|36
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|37
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|39
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|40
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|41
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|42
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|43
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|44
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|45
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|46
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|47
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|48
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|49
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|50
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|51
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|52
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|53
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|54
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|55
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:11
|56
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:13
|57
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:18
|58
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:20
|59
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:29
|60
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:30
|61
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:44
|62
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Roth - Skoda
|0:01:23
|63
|Simon Zahner (Swi) Switzerland
|0:02:33
|64
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) RusVelo
|65
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|66
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:36
|67
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:43
|68
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Roth - Skoda
|0:04:53
|69
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|70
|Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:04:54
|71
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:28
|72
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:06:41
|73
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|74
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|75
|Lukas Jaun (Swi) Roth - Skoda
|76
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|77
|Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|78
|Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|79
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
|80
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|81
|Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|82
|Artem Nych (Rus) RusVelo
|83
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|84
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:06:45
|85
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|86
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|87
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) RusVelo
|88
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|89
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|90
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|91
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|92
|Silvan Dietrich (Swi) Roth - Skoda
|0:10:03
|93
|Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|94
|Lars Schnyder (Swi) Switzerland
|95
|Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) RusVelo
|96
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|97
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|98
|Aleksandr Komin (Rus) RusVelo
|99
|Nico Brüngger (Swi) Roth - Skoda
|100
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|101
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|102
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|103
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|104
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) RusVelo
|105
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|106
|Miloš Borisavljevic (Srb) Roth - Skoda
|DNF
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|DNF
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|DNF
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling
|DNF
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|DNF
|Giacomo Tomio (Ita) Roth - Skoda
|DNF
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Frank Pasche (Swi) Switzerland
|DNF
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|DNF
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|DNF
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|DNF
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|DNF
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|DNF
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|DNF
|Claudio Imhof (Swi) Switzerland
|DNF
|Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Roth - Skoda
|DNF
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
