Kristoff wins GP du canton d'Argovie

Albasini and Appollonio on the podium

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins stage 1 of the 2015 Tour of Norway.

(Image credit: Tour of Norway)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha4:28:04
2Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
3Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
4Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
5Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
6Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
7Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
8Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
9Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
10Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
11Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
12Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Switzerlnad
13Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
14Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
15Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
16Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
17Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
18Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
19Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
20Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
21Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
22Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
23Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
24Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
25Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
26Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland
27Joel Zangerle (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
28Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
29Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
30Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
31Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
32Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
33Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
34Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
35Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
36Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
37Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
38Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
39Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
40Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
41Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
42Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
43Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
44Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
45Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
46Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
47Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
48Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
49Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
50Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
51Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
52Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
53Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
54Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
55Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing0:00:11
56Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:13
57Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:18
58Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:20
59Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:29
60Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:30
61Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:44
62Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Roth - Skoda0:01:23
63Simon Zahner (Swi) Switzerland0:02:33
64Ildar Arslanov (Rus) RusVelo
65Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
66Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:36
67Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:43
68Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Roth - Skoda0:04:53
69Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
70Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:04:54
71Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:05:28
72Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:06:41
73Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
74Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
75Lukas Jaun (Swi) Roth - Skoda
76Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
77Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
78Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
79Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
80Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
81Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
82Artem Nych (Rus) RusVelo
83Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
84Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:06:45
85Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
86Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
87Alexander Rybakov (Rus) RusVelo
88Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
89Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
90Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
91Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
92Silvan Dietrich (Swi) Roth - Skoda0:10:03
93Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
94Lars Schnyder (Swi) Switzerland
95Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) RusVelo
96Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
97Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
98Aleksandr Komin (Rus) RusVelo
99Nico Brüngger (Swi) Roth - Skoda
100Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
101Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
102Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
103Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
104Alexander Foliforov (Rus) RusVelo
105Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
106Miloš Borisavljevic (Srb) Roth - Skoda
DNFSimon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
DNFTiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFChristian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
DNFBorut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
DNFSam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
DNFPatrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
DNFMartin Kohler (Swi) Drapac Professional Cycling
DNFMichael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
DNFGiacomo Tomio (Ita) Roth - Skoda
DNFManuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
DNFDavide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFJacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
DNFGang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
DNFMiguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
DNFFrank Pasche (Swi) Switzerland
DNFSvein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
DNFMathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
DNFRick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
DNFJay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFJérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
DNFChristoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
DNFGerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFAlexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFPhil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
DNFClaudio Imhof (Swi) Switzerland
DNFAndrea Vaccher (Ita) Roth - Skoda
DNFAnton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
DNFMamyr Stash (Rus) RusVelo
DNFStijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise

