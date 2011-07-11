Arnaud Demare outsprints Hutarovich to take Pévèloise
Nineteen-year-old Frenchman proving himself ahead of FDJ espoir stint
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) CC Nogent-sur-Oise
|4:07:30
|2
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Francaise Des Jeux
|3
|Denis Flahaut (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|4
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles-Crédit Agricole
|5
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|6
|Aurélien Passeron (Fra) GGA
|7
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) Colba - Mercury
|8
|Vladas Kokorevas (Ltu)
|9
|Jérémy Morel (Fra)
|10
|Marius Bernatonis (Ltu) Atlas Personal
|11
|Benoît Sinner (Fra)
|12
|Jérémy Burton (Bel)
|13
|Clinton Robert Avery (NZl)
|14
|Cedric Barre (Fra)
|15
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|16
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles-Crédit Agricole
|17
|Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Colba - Mercury
|18
|Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
|19
|Dominik Oborski (Pol)
|20
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles-Crédit Agricole
|21
|Raphael Addy (Swi) Atlas Personal
|22
|Risto Raid (Est)
|23
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel)
|24
|Marcin Wolski (Pol)
|25
|Sean Van De Waeter (Bel)
|26
|Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles-Crédit Agricole
|27
|Paavo Paajanen (Fin)
|28
|Valérian Vermeulen (Fra)
|29
|Aurélien Thilloy (Fra)
|30
|Florent Brochard (Fra)
|31
|Tom Vermeer (Ned) Colba - Mercury
|32
|Kalvis Eisaks (Lat)
|33
|Antoine Fouldrin (Fra)
|34
|Kneuven Taylor (USA)
|35
|Jurgen Francois (Bel) Colba - Mercury
|36
|Victor Fobert (Fra)
|37
|Alexis Caresmel (Fra) Lotto - Bodysol
|38
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Atlas Personal
|39
|Ludwig Laffille (Fra)
|40
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|41
|Remco Broers (Ned) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
|42
|Niels Nachtergaele (Bel)
|43
|Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles-Crédit Agricole
|44
|Nate Thompson (USA)
|45
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra)
|46
|Romain Delalot (Fra)
|47
|Alexis Bodiot (Fra)
|48
|Jens Wallays (Bel)
|49
|Jeremy Honorez (Bel)
|50
|Nicolas Fontaine (Fra)
|51
|Florian Salzinger (Ger) Atlas Personal
|52
|Nico Schneider (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
|53
|Martial Roman (Fra) Atlas Personal
|54
|Rudy Lesschaeve (Fra) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
|55
|Geoffrey Deresmes (Fra)
|56
|Lucas Persson (Swe)
|57
|Mathieu Selwa (Fra)
|58
|Thomas Vanhaecke (Bel)
|59
|Peter Smith (Aus)
|60
|Sebastien Harbonnier (Fra)
|61
|Romain Devos (Fra)
|62
|Adam Robert Gawlik (Pol)
|63
|Rudy Rouet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles-Crédit Agricole
|64
|Adrien Vandermeersch (Fra)
|65
|Mickael Delabre (Fra)
|66
|Phillip Schulz (Ger) Colba - Mercury
|67
|Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) GGA
|68
|Matthias Legley (Bel)
|69
|David Rosch (Ger) Atlas Personal
|70
|Alexandre Defretin (Fra)
|71
|Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|72
|David Skrzypczak (Fra)
|73
|Wilfried Daumont (Fra)
|74
|Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|75
|Bastien Delrot (Fra)
|76
|Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|77
|Niels Godderis (Bel)
|78
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|79
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|80
|Peter Erdin (Swi) Atlas Personal
|81
|Julien Gonnet (Fra)
|82
|Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
|83
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|84
|Ji Hoon Kim (Kor) GGA
|85
|Joon Yeong Park (Kor) GGA
|86
|Jun-Oh Kwon (Kor) GGA
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish and Keisse win Memorial Sercu at Gent Six Day despite beer spillDe Ketele and Ghys continue to lead overall
-
Double Olympic champion Steven Burke announces retirement'I've achieved all I've wanted to' says 31-year-old
-
Ewan wins Shanghai CriteriumTrentin and Kruijswijk round out podium in exhibition event
-
Opportunity knocks for Pierre Latour at 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman leads the line in Bardet's absence, but explains why he still prefers one-day racing
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy