Arnaud Demare outsprints Hutarovich to take Pévèloise

Nineteen-year-old Frenchman proving himself ahead of FDJ espoir stint

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) CC Nogent-sur-Oise4:07:30
2Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Francaise Des Jeux
3Denis Flahaut (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
4Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles-Crédit Agricole
5Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
6Aurélien Passeron (Fra) GGA
7Niels Wytinck (Bel) Colba - Mercury
8Vladas Kokorevas (Ltu)
9Jérémy Morel (Fra)
10Marius Bernatonis (Ltu) Atlas Personal
11Benoît Sinner (Fra)
12Jérémy Burton (Bel)
13Clinton Robert Avery (NZl)
14Cedric Barre (Fra)
15Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
16Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles-Crédit Agricole
17Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Colba - Mercury
18Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
19Dominik Oborski (Pol)
20Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles-Crédit Agricole
21Raphael Addy (Swi) Atlas Personal
22Risto Raid (Est)
23Eliot Lietaer (Bel)
24Marcin Wolski (Pol)
25Sean Van De Waeter (Bel)
26Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles-Crédit Agricole
27Paavo Paajanen (Fin)
28Valérian Vermeulen (Fra)
29Aurélien Thilloy (Fra)
30Florent Brochard (Fra)
31Tom Vermeer (Ned) Colba - Mercury
32Kalvis Eisaks (Lat)
33Antoine Fouldrin (Fra)
34Kneuven Taylor (USA)
35Jurgen Francois (Bel) Colba - Mercury
36Victor Fobert (Fra)
37Alexis Caresmel (Fra) Lotto - Bodysol
38Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Atlas Personal
39Ludwig Laffille (Fra)
40Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
41Remco Broers (Ned) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
42Niels Nachtergaele (Bel)
43Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles-Crédit Agricole
44Nate Thompson (USA)
45Jimmy Turgis (Fra)
46Romain Delalot (Fra)
47Alexis Bodiot (Fra)
48Jens Wallays (Bel)
49Jeremy Honorez (Bel)
50Nicolas Fontaine (Fra)
51Florian Salzinger (Ger) Atlas Personal
52Nico Schneider (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
53Martial Roman (Fra) Atlas Personal
54Rudy Lesschaeve (Fra) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
55Geoffrey Deresmes (Fra)
56Lucas Persson (Swe)
57Mathieu Selwa (Fra)
58Thomas Vanhaecke (Bel)
59Peter Smith (Aus)
60Sebastien Harbonnier (Fra)
61Romain Devos (Fra)
62Adam Robert Gawlik (Pol)
63Rudy Rouet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles-Crédit Agricole
64Adrien Vandermeersch (Fra)
65Mickael Delabre (Fra)
66Phillip Schulz (Ger) Colba - Mercury
67Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) GGA
68Matthias Legley (Bel)
69David Rosch (Ger) Atlas Personal
70Alexandre Defretin (Fra)
71Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
72David Skrzypczak (Fra)
73Wilfried Daumont (Fra)
74Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
75Bastien Delrot (Fra)
76Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
77Niels Godderis (Bel)
78Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
79Francis Mourey (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
80Peter Erdin (Swi) Atlas Personal
81Julien Gonnet (Fra)
82Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
83Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
84Ji Hoon Kim (Kor) GGA
85Joon Yeong Park (Kor) GGA
86Jun-Oh Kwon (Kor) GGA

