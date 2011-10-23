Trending

Adams tops Belgian sweep in Contern

Peeters, Denuwelaere on top

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team1:03:03
2Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:01:05
3Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team0:01:19
4Stijn Huys (Bel) Orange Babies Cycling Team
5Tom Van Den Bosch (Bel)
6Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb Revor0:01:58
7Matthias Bossuyt (Bel) Sunweb - Revor0:01:59
8Patrick Gaudy (Bel) The Barracuda Company0:02:14
9Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:02:32
10Jens Adams (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:02:52
11Gianni Denolf (Bel) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team0:03:04
12Vincent Dias Dos Santos (Lux)0:03:13
13Gusty Bausch (Lux)0:03:38
14Sascha Wagner (Ger)0:03:51
15Filip Adel (Cze) CK MTB Maraton Hlinsko
16Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Donckers Koffie Jellybelly Cyclingteam0:04:05
17Sören Nissen (Den)0:04:12
18Ritchie Denolf (Bel) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team0:04:23
19Robby Cobbaert (Bel)0:04:35
20Jérôme Junker (Lux)0:04:39
21Michal Malík (Cze) KC Kooperativa SG Jablonec N.N0:04:53
22Benn Würth (Lux)0:05:00
23Lex Reichling (Lux)0:05:30
24Pascal Triebel (Lux)0:06:03
25Tom Schwarmes (Lux)
26Pavel Adel (Cze) KC Hlinsko
27Petr Hampl (Cze)
28Tomáš Bohata (Cze) Remerx Cycling Team Kolín
29Sven Dominik Tullius (Ger)
30Scott Thiltges (Lux)
31Jerome Theis (Lux)
32Philipp Becker (Ger)
33Ralph Gleis (Lux)
34Patrick Schubert (Ger)
35Laurent Reichling (Lux)
36Ondrej Louvar (Cze) KC Hlinsko
37Pol Flesch (Lux)

