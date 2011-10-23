Adams tops Belgian sweep in Contern
Peeters, Denuwelaere on top
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|1:03:03
|2
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:05
|3
|Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team
|0:01:19
|4
|Stijn Huys (Bel) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|5
|Tom Van Den Bosch (Bel)
|6
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb Revor
|0:01:58
|7
|Matthias Bossuyt (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|0:01:59
|8
|Patrick Gaudy (Bel) The Barracuda Company
|0:02:14
|9
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:02:32
|10
|Jens Adams (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:02:52
|11
|Gianni Denolf (Bel) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team
|0:03:04
|12
|Vincent Dias Dos Santos (Lux)
|0:03:13
|13
|Gusty Bausch (Lux)
|0:03:38
|14
|Sascha Wagner (Ger)
|0:03:51
|15
|Filip Adel (Cze) CK MTB Maraton Hlinsko
|16
|Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Donckers Koffie Jellybelly Cyclingteam
|0:04:05
|17
|Sören Nissen (Den)
|0:04:12
|18
|Ritchie Denolf (Bel) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team
|0:04:23
|19
|Robby Cobbaert (Bel)
|0:04:35
|20
|Jérôme Junker (Lux)
|0:04:39
|21
|Michal Malík (Cze) KC Kooperativa SG Jablonec N.N
|0:04:53
|22
|Benn Würth (Lux)
|0:05:00
|23
|Lex Reichling (Lux)
|0:05:30
|24
|Pascal Triebel (Lux)
|0:06:03
|25
|Tom Schwarmes (Lux)
|26
|Pavel Adel (Cze) KC Hlinsko
|27
|Petr Hampl (Cze)
|28
|Tomáš Bohata (Cze) Remerx Cycling Team Kolín
|29
|Sven Dominik Tullius (Ger)
|30
|Scott Thiltges (Lux)
|31
|Jerome Theis (Lux)
|32
|Philipp Becker (Ger)
|33
|Ralph Gleis (Lux)
|34
|Patrick Schubert (Ger)
|35
|Laurent Reichling (Lux)
|36
|Ondrej Louvar (Cze) KC Hlinsko
|37
|Pol Flesch (Lux)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Opportunity knocks for Pierre Latour at 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman leads the line in Bardet's absence, but explains why he still prefers one-day racing
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy