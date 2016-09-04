Trending

Kittel wins GP de Fourmies

Bouhanni second and Coquard third

Marcel Kittel wins the 2016 GP de Fourmies ahead of Nacer Bouhanni

(Image credit: BrunoBade/EtixxQuickStep)

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) won the GP de Fourmies from a bunch sprint on Sunday. The German sprinter won the kick to the finish line ahead of Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) and Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie). 

The event gave the peloton a second one-day race following the Brussels Cycling Classic the previous day won by Kittel's teammate Tom Boonen in a bunch sprint. The 205km race included circuits along the flat terrain in and around Froumies.

A five-rider breakaway set off and gained a maximum of five minutes, which was held until 60km to go. The riders included Andrei Grivko, Laurens De Vreese (Astana), Jelle Wallays (Topsport Vlaanderen), and Dennis Coenen (Crelan – Vastgoedservice). But that gap was reduced by a chasing field and dropped to 10 seconds with 30km to go.

Astana's Alexey Lutsenko bridged across to the move giving his team a three-rider advantage in the small leader group, however the gap still hovered at 15 seconds with 20km to go.

But the peloton was on the hunt for a bunch sprint and Etixx-QuickStep proved, once again this weekend, to be the uncontested team winning the second bunch sprint in a row, this time with Kittel.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step4:48:32
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
3Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
4Romain Feillu (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
5Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
6Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
7Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
8Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
9Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
10Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
11Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
12Alo Jakin (Est) HP-BTP Auber 93
13Julien Duval (Fra) Armee de Terre
14Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
15Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
16Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
17Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
18Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
19Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
20Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
21Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
22Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
23Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
24Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
25Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group
26Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
27Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Armee de Terre
28Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
29Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
30Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
31Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
32Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
33Fabien Touze (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
34Andrea Fedi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
35Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
36Miles Scotson (Aus) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
37Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
38Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armee de Terre
39Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
40Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
41Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
42David Boucher (Fra) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
43Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
44Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
45Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
46Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
47Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
48Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
49Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
50Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
51Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini
52Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
53Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
54Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
55Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
56Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:13
57Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
58Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
59Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
60Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
61Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
62Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
63Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
64Leonardo Fabio Duque (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
65Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
66Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
67Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
68Alexander Geuens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
69Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
70Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
71Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
72Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
73Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
74Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
75Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
76Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
77Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
78Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
79Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
80Romain Le Roux (Fra) Armee de Terre
81Aimé Degendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
82Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
83Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
84Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
85Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
86Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
87Lennard Kämna (Ger) Stölting Service Group
88Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
89Yonder Godoy (Ven) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
90Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
91Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
92Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
93Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
94Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:00:31
95Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:00:33
96Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:34
97Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ0:00:36
98Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
99Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
100Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
101Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
102Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:00:39
103Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
104Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
105Kai Reus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
106Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
107Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
108Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
109Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
110Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
111Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:00:46
112Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:00:57
113Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:01:10
114Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:25
115Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:01:41
116Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:04
117Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
118Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
119Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
120Dennis Coenen (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:02:24
121Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
122Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
123Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
124Felix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
125Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
126Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Armee de Terre
127Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
128Louis Verhelst (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
129Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
130Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
131Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
132Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group
133Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
134Thomas Koep (Ger) Stölting Service Group
135Oliviero Troia (Ita) Lampre - Merida
136Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
137Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
138Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre
139Alexis Bodiot (Fra) Armee de Terre
140Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
141Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
142Timothy Stevens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:04:16
143Nicolas Moncomble (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille0:05:20
144Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre0:06:43
DNFRodrigo Contreras (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFWilliam Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
DNFSébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
DNFJérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
DNFLieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
DNFEtienne Fabre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFAlexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFDavide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
DNFChun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre - Merida
DNFThomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFJeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFGuillaume Thévenot (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFShane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
DNFEmanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
DNFDominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
DNFMaxime Cam (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
DNFBoris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
DNFAlexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFRasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Stölting Service Group
DNFSven Reutter (Ger) Stölting Service Group
DNFLasse Norman Hansen (Den) Stölting Service Group
DNFMaxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
DNFJoachim Vanreyten (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
DNFJordi Van Dingenen (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
DNFThéo Vimpere (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
DNFDavid Menut (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
DNFAntonio Nibali (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFGenki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFThomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNFMartin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNFMikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM

