Marcel Kittel wins the 2016 GP de Fourmies ahead of Nacer Bouhanni (Image credit: BrunoBade/EtixxQuickStep)

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) won the GP de Fourmies from a bunch sprint on Sunday. The German sprinter won the kick to the finish line ahead of Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) and Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie).

The event gave the peloton a second one-day race following the Brussels Cycling Classic the previous day won by Kittel's teammate Tom Boonen in a bunch sprint. The 205km race included circuits along the flat terrain in and around Froumies.

A five-rider breakaway set off and gained a maximum of five minutes, which was held until 60km to go. The riders included Andrei Grivko, Laurens De Vreese (Astana), Jelle Wallays (Topsport Vlaanderen), and Dennis Coenen (Crelan – Vastgoedservice). But that gap was reduced by a chasing field and dropped to 10 seconds with 30km to go.

Astana's Alexey Lutsenko bridged across to the move giving his team a three-rider advantage in the small leader group, however the gap still hovered at 15 seconds with 20km to go.

But the peloton was on the hunt for a bunch sprint and Etixx-QuickStep proved, once again this weekend, to be the uncontested team winning the second bunch sprint in a row, this time with Kittel.

