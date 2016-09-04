Kittel wins GP de Fourmies
Bouhanni second and Coquard third
Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) won the GP de Fourmies from a bunch sprint on Sunday. The German sprinter won the kick to the finish line ahead of Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) and Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie).
The event gave the peloton a second one-day race following the Brussels Cycling Classic the previous day won by Kittel's teammate Tom Boonen in a bunch sprint. The 205km race included circuits along the flat terrain in and around Froumies.
A five-rider breakaway set off and gained a maximum of five minutes, which was held until 60km to go. The riders included Andrei Grivko, Laurens De Vreese (Astana), Jelle Wallays (Topsport Vlaanderen), and Dennis Coenen (Crelan – Vastgoedservice). But that gap was reduced by a chasing field and dropped to 10 seconds with 30km to go.
Astana's Alexey Lutsenko bridged across to the move giving his team a three-rider advantage in the small leader group, however the gap still hovered at 15 seconds with 20km to go.
But the peloton was on the hunt for a bunch sprint and Etixx-QuickStep proved, once again this weekend, to be the uncontested team winning the second bunch sprint in a row, this time with Kittel.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4:48:32
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|4
|Romain Feillu (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|5
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|6
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|7
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|8
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|9
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|11
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|12
|Alo Jakin (Est) HP-BTP Auber 93
|13
|Julien Duval (Fra) Armee de Terre
|14
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|15
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|16
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|17
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|18
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|19
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|20
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|21
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|22
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|23
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|24
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|25
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|26
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|27
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Armee de Terre
|28
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|29
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|30
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|31
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|32
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|33
|Fabien Touze (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|34
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|35
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|36
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|37
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armee de Terre
|39
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|40
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|41
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|42
|David Boucher (Fra) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|43
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|44
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|45
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|46
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|47
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|48
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|49
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|50
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|51
|Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|52
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|53
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|54
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|55
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|56
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:13
|57
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|58
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|59
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|60
|Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|61
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|62
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|63
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|64
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|65
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|66
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|67
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|68
|Alexander Geuens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|69
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|70
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|71
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|72
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|73
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|74
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|75
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|76
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|77
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|78
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|79
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|80
|Romain Le Roux (Fra) Armee de Terre
|81
|Aimé Degendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|82
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|83
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|84
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|85
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|86
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|87
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|88
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|89
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|90
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|91
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|92
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|93
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|94
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:00:31
|95
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:00:33
|96
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:34
|97
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:36
|98
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|99
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|100
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|101
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|102
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:00:39
|103
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|104
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|105
|Kai Reus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|106
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|107
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|108
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|109
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|110
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|111
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:00:46
|112
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:57
|113
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:01:10
|114
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:25
|115
|Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:41
|116
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:04
|117
|Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|118
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|119
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|120
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:02:24
|121
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|122
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|123
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|124
|Felix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|125
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|126
|Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Armee de Terre
|127
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|128
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|129
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|130
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|131
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|132
|Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|133
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|134
|Thomas Koep (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|135
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|136
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|137
|Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|138
|Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre
|139
|Alexis Bodiot (Fra) Armee de Terre
|140
|Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|141
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|142
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:04:16
|143
|Nicolas Moncomble (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|0:05:20
|144
|Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:06:43
|DNF
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNF
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Etienne Fabre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|DNF
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre - Merida
|DNF
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Guillaume Thévenot (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|DNF
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|DNF
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|DNF
|Maxime Cam (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|DNF
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|DNF
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|DNF
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Stölting Service Group
|DNF
|Sven Reutter (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|DNF
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Stölting Service Group
|DNF
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|DNF
|Joachim Vanreyten (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|DNF
|Jordi Van Dingenen (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|DNF
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|DNF
|David Menut (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|DNF
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
