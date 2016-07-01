Trending

GP de Fourmies / La Voix du Nord past winners

Champions 1928-2015

GP de Fourmies / La Voix du Nord past winners

#Rider Name (Country) Team
2015Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
2014Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto–Belisol
2013Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
2012Lars Bak (Den) Lotto–Belisol
2011Guillaume Blot (Fra) Bretagne–Schuller
2010Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil
2009Romain Feillu (Fra) Agritubel
2008Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Quick-Step
2007Peter Velits (Svk) Wiesenhof–Felt
2006Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Française des Jeux
2005Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Davitamon–Lotto
2004Andrei Kashechkin (Kaz) Crédit Agricole
2003Baden Cooke (Aus) FDJeux.com
2002Gianluca Bortolami (Ita) Tacconi Sport
2001Scott Sunderland (Aus) Team Fakta
2000Andrej Hauptman (Svn) Vini Caldirola–Sidermec
1999Dimitri Konyshev (Rus) Mercatone Uno–Bianchi
1998Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Cantina Tollo–Alexia Alluminio
1997Andrea Tafi (Ita) Mapei–GB
1996Michele Bartoli (Ita) MG Maglificio–Technogym
1995Maximilian Sciandri (Gbr) MG Maglificio–Technogym
1994Andrea Tafi (Ita) Mapei–CLAS
1993Maximilian Sciandri (Ita) Motorola
1992Olaf Ludwig (Ger) Panasonic-Sportlife
1991Vincent Lacressonnière (Fra) Tonton Tapis-GB-Corona
1990Frans Maassen (Ned)
1989Martial Gayant (Fra)
1988Edwin Bafcop (Bel)
1987Adri Van Der Poel (Ned)
1986Jozef Lieckens (Bel)
1985Jean Habets (Ned)
1984Ferdi Van Den Haute (Bel)
1983Gilbert Duclos-Lassalle (Fra)
1982Rudy Mathys (Bel)
1981Jozef Lieckens (Bel)
1980Jacques Bossis (Fra)
1979Jean-Luc Vandenbroucke (Bel)
1978Yves Hezard (Fra)
1977Jean-Luc Vandenbroucke (Bel)
1976Jean-Luc Vandenbroucke (Bel)
1975Dietrich Thurau (Ger)
1974Willy Teirlinck (Bel)
1973Eddy Merckx (Bel)
1972René Pijnen (Ned)
1971Barry Hoban (Gbr)
1970Noël Van Tychem (Bel)
1969Ronald Dewitte (Bel)
1968Gerben Karstens (Ned)
1967Willy Van Neste (Bel)
1965Georges Van Coningsloo (Bel)
1964Frans Melckenbeeck (Bel)
1963Benoni Beheyt (Bel) Wiel's-Groene Leeuw
1962Guy Ignolin (Fra) Gitane-Leroux
1961Joseph Wasko (Fra) Mercier-BP-Hutchinson
1960Michel Vermeulin (Fra) Helyett-Leroux
1959André Noyelle (Bel) Bertin-Milremo
1958Pierre Machiels (Bel) Saint Raphaël-Geminiani
1957Jean Stablinski (Fra) Essor-Leroux
1956Elio Gerussi (Ita) individual
1955Pierre Pardoen (Fra) Bertin-D'Alessandro
1954Serge Meneghetti (Fra) Dilecta-Wolber
1953Gilbert Pertry (Fra) Peugeot-Dunlop
1952Michel Vuylsteke (Bel)
1951Francis Delepierre (Fra)
1950Edouard Klabinski (Pol)
1949Eugène Dupuis (Fra)
1948Georges Hubatz (Fra)
1947Fernard Patte (Fra)
1946René Lafosse (Fra)
1944-1945No race held
1943Camille Blanckaert (Fra)
1942No race held
1941Maurice De Muer (Fra)
1940No race held
1939Emile Laplanche (Fra)
1938Gabriel Dubois (Fra)
1937Gabriel Dubois (Fra)
1936Léon Lebon (Bel)
1935Eloi Meulenberg (Bel)
1934Maurice Leleux (Fra)
1933François Mintkiewicz (Fra)
1932Georges Christiaens (Bel)
1931André Vanderdonckt (Fra)
1930Albert Barthélémy (Fra)
1929Albert Barthélémy (Fra)
1928Albert Barthélémy (Fra)

 

Latest on Cyclingnews