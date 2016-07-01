GP de Fourmies / La Voix du Nord past winners
Champions 1928-2015
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2015
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|2014
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto–Belisol
|2013
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2012
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto–Belisol
|2011
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Bretagne–Schuller
|2010
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil
|2009
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Agritubel
|2008
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Quick-Step
|2007
|Peter Velits (Svk) Wiesenhof–Felt
|2006
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Française des Jeux
|2005
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Davitamon–Lotto
|2004
|Andrei Kashechkin (Kaz) Crédit Agricole
|2003
|Baden Cooke (Aus) FDJeux.com
|2002
|Gianluca Bortolami (Ita) Tacconi Sport
|2001
|Scott Sunderland (Aus) Team Fakta
|2000
|Andrej Hauptman (Svn) Vini Caldirola–Sidermec
|1999
|Dimitri Konyshev (Rus) Mercatone Uno–Bianchi
|1998
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Cantina Tollo–Alexia Alluminio
|1997
|Andrea Tafi (Ita) Mapei–GB
|1996
|Michele Bartoli (Ita) MG Maglificio–Technogym
|1995
|Maximilian Sciandri (Gbr) MG Maglificio–Technogym
|1994
|Andrea Tafi (Ita) Mapei–CLAS
|1993
|Maximilian Sciandri (Ita) Motorola
|1992
|Olaf Ludwig (Ger) Panasonic-Sportlife
|1991
|Vincent Lacressonnière (Fra) Tonton Tapis-GB-Corona
|1990
|Frans Maassen (Ned)
|1989
|Martial Gayant (Fra)
|1988
|Edwin Bafcop (Bel)
|1987
|Adri Van Der Poel (Ned)
|1986
|Jozef Lieckens (Bel)
|1985
|Jean Habets (Ned)
|1984
|Ferdi Van Den Haute (Bel)
|1983
|Gilbert Duclos-Lassalle (Fra)
|1982
|Rudy Mathys (Bel)
|1981
|Jozef Lieckens (Bel)
|1980
|Jacques Bossis (Fra)
|1979
|Jean-Luc Vandenbroucke (Bel)
|1978
|Yves Hezard (Fra)
|1977
|Jean-Luc Vandenbroucke (Bel)
|1976
|Jean-Luc Vandenbroucke (Bel)
|1975
|Dietrich Thurau (Ger)
|1974
|Willy Teirlinck (Bel)
|1973
|Eddy Merckx (Bel)
|1972
|René Pijnen (Ned)
|1971
|Barry Hoban (Gbr)
|1970
|Noël Van Tychem (Bel)
|1969
|Ronald Dewitte (Bel)
|1968
|Gerben Karstens (Ned)
|1967
|Willy Van Neste (Bel)
|1965
|Georges Van Coningsloo (Bel)
|1964
|Frans Melckenbeeck (Bel)
|1963
|Benoni Beheyt (Bel) Wiel's-Groene Leeuw
|1962
|Guy Ignolin (Fra) Gitane-Leroux
|1961
|Joseph Wasko (Fra) Mercier-BP-Hutchinson
|1960
|Michel Vermeulin (Fra) Helyett-Leroux
|1959
|André Noyelle (Bel) Bertin-Milremo
|1958
|Pierre Machiels (Bel) Saint Raphaël-Geminiani
|1957
|Jean Stablinski (Fra) Essor-Leroux
|1956
|Elio Gerussi (Ita) individual
|1955
|Pierre Pardoen (Fra) Bertin-D'Alessandro
|1954
|Serge Meneghetti (Fra) Dilecta-Wolber
|1953
|Gilbert Pertry (Fra) Peugeot-Dunlop
|1952
|Michel Vuylsteke (Bel)
|1951
|Francis Delepierre (Fra)
|1950
|Edouard Klabinski (Pol)
|1949
|Eugène Dupuis (Fra)
|1948
|Georges Hubatz (Fra)
|1947
|Fernard Patte (Fra)
|1946
|René Lafosse (Fra)
|1944-1945
|No race held
|1943
|Camille Blanckaert (Fra)
|1942
|No race held
|1941
|Maurice De Muer (Fra)
|1940
|No race held
|1939
|Emile Laplanche (Fra)
|1938
|Gabriel Dubois (Fra)
|1937
|Gabriel Dubois (Fra)
|1936
|Léon Lebon (Bel)
|1935
|Eloi Meulenberg (Bel)
|1934
|Maurice Leleux (Fra)
|1933
|François Mintkiewicz (Fra)
|1932
|Georges Christiaens (Bel)
|1931
|André Vanderdonckt (Fra)
|1930
|Albert Barthélémy (Fra)
|1929
|Albert Barthélémy (Fra)
|1928
|Albert Barthélémy (Fra)
