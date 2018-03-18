Trending

Dehaes wins GP de Denain

WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic rider outfoxes sprinters

33-year-old Kenny Dehaes powered to victory in the GP de Denain, jumping away from a select group at the end of a weather-shortened 170km race.

Hugo Hofstetter (Cofidis) won the sprint for second ahead of Julien Duval (AG2R La Mondiale).

Near-freezing temperatures and rain forced organisers to delay the start for half an hour, and eventually to scrap all but one of the 12 sectors of cobblestones on the route, which was originally slated to be 200.6km long.

Once underway, Benoît Cosnefroy (AG2R La Mondiale), Kenneth Vanbilsen (Cofidis), Benjamin Declercq (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) and Mathias de Witte (Vérandas Willems-Crelan) were the first to attack, but they were reeled in shortly thereafter.

Nine riders then went clear, with most of the teams represented - the group included Romain Seigle (Groupama-FDJ), Gediminas Bagdonas (AG2R La Mondiale), Kamil Gradek (CCC Sprandi Polkowice), Geoffrey Soupe (Cofidis), Gatis Smukulis (Delko Marseille-Provence), Damien Gaudin (Direct Energie), Jonas Rickaert (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Franck Bonnamour (Fortuneo-Samsic), Wout Van Aert (Verandas Willems-Crelan) and Matthias Legley (Sovac-Natura4Ever).

But the WB Aqua Protect team kept the breakaway close and soon Direct Energie sent reinforcements in Sylvain Chavanel and Adrien Petit across.

By the time the group reached the line for the first time with 93km to go, the peloton pulled them back and a new group escaped, with Chavanel, Duval, Quentin Jauregui (AG2R La Mondiale), Frantisek Sisr (CCC Sprandi Polkowice), Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Delko Marseille-Provence KTM), Yoann Offredo (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Jimmy Duquennoy (Wb-Aqua Protect-Veranclassic) in the move.

That attack, too, was swallowed up and later another group went clear with 60km to go: Jonas Koch (CCC Sprandi Polkowice), Nikolay Trusov (Gazprom-Rusvelo) and Preben Van Hecke (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise).

This move gained a lead of about a minute before Direct Energie again took up the reins, with Chavanel going on the attack with some 50 remaining, followed by Frederik Backaert (Wanty-Groupe Gobert). The pair caught up with the three leaders and forged out a gap of 45 seconds.

But when Chavanel punctured with 36km to go, the energy went out of the move, and it soon was reeled in with one lap to go.

Dehaes was part of a counter-attack that went clear as the peloton splintered in the testing conditions. Despite a late attack from Adrien Petit (Direct Energie) that looked like a winning move, the race came down to a reduced group. But a surprise early move from Dehaes spoiled the sprinters' hopes.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic4:33:37
2Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:02
3Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
4Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
5Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Samsic
6Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
7Shane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
8Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
9Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
10Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
11Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
12Wout Van Aert (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
13Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept Club
14Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
15Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
16Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
17Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
18Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
19Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
20Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
21Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
22Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
23Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
24Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:08
25Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:23
26Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:26
27Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:49
28Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:02:40
29Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:03:49
30Pierre Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
31Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
32Sergio Torres Jorro (Spa) Tarteletto-Isorex
33Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
34Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
35Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
36Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Tarteletto-Isorex
37Damien Touze (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
38Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
39Michiel Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
40Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
41Tom Dernies (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
42Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
43Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
44Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
45Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
46Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
47Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
48Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
49Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
50Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
51Abram Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
52Iuri Filosi (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
53Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
54Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
55Robin Stenuit (Bel) Sovac-Natura4Ever
56Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
57Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
58Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
59David Boucher (Fra) Tarteletto-Isorex
60Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
61Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
62Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
63Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
64Simon Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
65Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
66Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
67Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
68Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept Club
69Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
70Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
71Stijn Steels (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
72Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
73Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
74Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
75Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
76Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
77Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
78Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
79Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
80Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
81Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:01
82Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
83Zico Waeytens (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:04:37
84Jérôme Mainard (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:10:50
85Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:11:17
86Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:13:24
87Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept Club
DNFBenjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFFranck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
DNFThomas Joly (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFFloris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
DNFSean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNFTim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
DNFAviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFDennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFEvgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFBrice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
DNFRomain Le Roux (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
DNFAlexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
DNFEric Marcotte (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
DNFMathias De Witte (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNFAdrien Garel (Fra) Vital Concept Club
DNFSimon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFJonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept Club
DNFArne De Groote (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
DNFSamuel Leroux (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFLander Seynaeve (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFLouis Deguide (Bel) Sovac-Natura4Ever
DNFMatthias Legley (Bel) Sovac-Natura4Ever
DNFGuillaume Levarlet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
DNFYoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
DNFKevin De Jonghe (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
DNFAwet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFMarc Fournier (Fra) Vital Concept Club
DNFGuillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFDaniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
DNFBert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club
DNFJulien Stassen (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
DNFFlorian Deriaux (Fra) Sovac-Natura4Ever
DNFLaurent Evrard (Bel) Sovac-Natura4Ever
DNFAlexander Geuens (Bel) Sovac-Natura4Ever
DNFAlo Jakin (Est) St Michel-Auber 93
DNFCamille Thominet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
DNFPawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFMichael Carbel (Den) Fortuneo-Samsic
DNFWouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
DNFLéo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
DNFMartijn Budding (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
DNFMichaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFGatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNFJan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFKamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFBenoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFMatthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
DNFAdam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
DNFPeter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
DNFCarlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
DNFBruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
DNFConor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
DNFGeoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFSjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
DNSGaetan Bille (Bel) Sovac-Natura4Ever

