Dehaes wins GP de Denain
WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic rider outfoxes sprinters
33-year-old Kenny Dehaes powered to victory in the GP de Denain, jumping away from a select group at the end of a weather-shortened 170km race.
Hugo Hofstetter (Cofidis) won the sprint for second ahead of Julien Duval (AG2R La Mondiale).
Near-freezing temperatures and rain forced organisers to delay the start for half an hour, and eventually to scrap all but one of the 12 sectors of cobblestones on the route, which was originally slated to be 200.6km long.
Once underway, Benoît Cosnefroy (AG2R La Mondiale), Kenneth Vanbilsen (Cofidis), Benjamin Declercq (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) and Mathias de Witte (Vérandas Willems-Crelan) were the first to attack, but they were reeled in shortly thereafter.
Nine riders then went clear, with most of the teams represented - the group included Romain Seigle (Groupama-FDJ), Gediminas Bagdonas (AG2R La Mondiale), Kamil Gradek (CCC Sprandi Polkowice), Geoffrey Soupe (Cofidis), Gatis Smukulis (Delko Marseille-Provence), Damien Gaudin (Direct Energie), Jonas Rickaert (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Franck Bonnamour (Fortuneo-Samsic), Wout Van Aert (Verandas Willems-Crelan) and Matthias Legley (Sovac-Natura4Ever).
But the WB Aqua Protect team kept the breakaway close and soon Direct Energie sent reinforcements in Sylvain Chavanel and Adrien Petit across.
By the time the group reached the line for the first time with 93km to go, the peloton pulled them back and a new group escaped, with Chavanel, Duval, Quentin Jauregui (AG2R La Mondiale), Frantisek Sisr (CCC Sprandi Polkowice), Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Delko Marseille-Provence KTM), Yoann Offredo (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Jimmy Duquennoy (Wb-Aqua Protect-Veranclassic) in the move.
That attack, too, was swallowed up and later another group went clear with 60km to go: Jonas Koch (CCC Sprandi Polkowice), Nikolay Trusov (Gazprom-Rusvelo) and Preben Van Hecke (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise).
This move gained a lead of about a minute before Direct Energie again took up the reins, with Chavanel going on the attack with some 50 remaining, followed by Frederik Backaert (Wanty-Groupe Gobert). The pair caught up with the three leaders and forged out a gap of 45 seconds.
But when Chavanel punctured with 36km to go, the energy went out of the move, and it soon was reeled in with one lap to go.
Dehaes was part of a counter-attack that went clear as the peloton splintered in the testing conditions. Despite a late attack from Adrien Petit (Direct Energie) that looked like a winning move, the race came down to a reduced group. But a surprise early move from Dehaes spoiled the sprinters' hopes.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|4:33:37
|2
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:02
|3
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|5
|Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Samsic
|6
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|7
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|8
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|9
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|11
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|12
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|13
|Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|14
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|16
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|17
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|18
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|19
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|20
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|21
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|23
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|24
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:08
|25
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:23
|26
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:26
|27
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:49
|28
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:02:40
|29
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:03:49
|30
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|31
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|32
|Sergio Torres Jorro (Spa) Tarteletto-Isorex
|33
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|34
|Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|35
|Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|36
|Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Tarteletto-Isorex
|37
|Damien Touze (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|38
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|39
|Michiel Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|40
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|41
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|42
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|43
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|45
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|46
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|47
|Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|48
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|49
|Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|50
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|51
|Abram Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|52
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|53
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|54
|Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|55
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Sovac-Natura4Ever
|56
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|57
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|58
|Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|59
|David Boucher (Fra) Tarteletto-Isorex
|60
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|61
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
|62
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|63
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|64
|Simon Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|65
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|66
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|67
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|68
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|69
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|70
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|71
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|72
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|73
|Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|74
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|75
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|76
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|77
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|78
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|79
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|80
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|81
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:01
|82
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|83
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:04:37
|84
|Jérôme Mainard (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:10:50
|85
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:11:17
|86
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:13:24
|87
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept Club
|DNF
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|DNF
|Thomas Joly (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|DNF
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|DNF
|Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|DNF
|Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|DNF
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|DNF
|Romain Le Roux (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|DNF
|Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Eric Marcotte (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Mathias De Witte (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|DNF
|Adrien Garel (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|DNF
|Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept Club
|DNF
|Arne De Groote (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|DNF
|Samuel Leroux (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Louis Deguide (Bel) Sovac-Natura4Ever
|DNF
|Matthias Legley (Bel) Sovac-Natura4Ever
|DNF
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|DNF
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|DNF
|Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|DNF
|Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Marc Fournier (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|DNF
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club
|DNF
|Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|DNF
|Florian Deriaux (Fra) Sovac-Natura4Ever
|DNF
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Sovac-Natura4Ever
|DNF
|Alexander Geuens (Bel) Sovac-Natura4Ever
|DNF
|Alo Jakin (Est) St Michel-Auber 93
|DNF
|Camille Thominet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|DNF
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Michael Carbel (Den) Fortuneo-Samsic
|DNF
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|DNF
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|DNF
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|DNF
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|DNF
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|DNF
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|DNF
|Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|DNF
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|DNF
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|DNS
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Sovac-Natura4Ever
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy