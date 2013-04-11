Demare wins GP de Denain Porte du Hainaut
Coquard and Bouhanni round out top three
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|4:55:35
|2
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|4
|Benoit Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|5
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|6
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|8
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|9
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|11
|Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|12
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
|13
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|14
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2R La Mondiale
|15
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|16
|Maxime Le Montagner (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|17
|Denis Flahaut (Fra) Colba-Superano Ham
|18
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|19
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|20
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|21
|Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|22
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|23
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|24
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:03
|25
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:04
|26
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:00:18
|27
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:00:19
|28
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|29
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|30
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:22
|31
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|32
|Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2R La Mondiale
|33
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:28
|34
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:00:29
|35
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:00:31
|36
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:32
|37
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:00:38
|38
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|39
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:41
|40
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|41
|Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|0:00:45
|42
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|43
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|44
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|45
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:00:47
|46
|Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|47
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:51
|48
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:00:53
|49
|Clément Lhotellerie (Fra) Colba-Superano Ham
|50
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|51
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|52
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|53
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:00:56
|54
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|55
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Ag2R La Mondiale
|56
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|57
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|58
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|59
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|60
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|61
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:03
|62
|Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|63
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|64
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|65
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|0:01:06
|66
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:09
|67
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:11
|68
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:01:12
|69
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|70
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|71
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|72
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun
|73
|John Gadret (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:01:16
|74
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|75
|Etienne Tortelier (Fra) Sojasun
|0:01:22
|76
|Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:01:24
|77
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|78
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony
|0:01:28
|79
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale
|80
|Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|81
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|82
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|83
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:01:31
|84
|Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:01:32
|85
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|86
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|87
|Quentin Tanis (Fra) Colba-Superano Ham
|88
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:39
|89
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun
|0:01:47
|90
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:51
|91
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|92
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|93
|Pieter Van Herck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:01:55
|94
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|95
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:02
|96
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|97
|Cyrille Patoux (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|98
|Aron Kremer (Ned) Colba-Superano Ham
|0:02:21
|99
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:24
|100
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:33
|101
|Robert Bush (USA) La Pomme Marseille
|102
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:47
|103
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun
|0:02:50
|104
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:03:04
|105
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|106
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:17
|107
|Thomas Rostollan (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:03:19
|108
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|109
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|110
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|0:03:21
|111
|Will Routley (Can) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|112
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|113
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:03:26
|114
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|0:03:27
|115
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:30
|116
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:03:36
|117
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|0:04:07
|118
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:09
|119
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|120
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:10
|121
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|122
|Jurgen Francois (Bel) Colba-Superano Ham
|0:04:16
|123
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Sojasun
|0:04:50
|124
|Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:05:30
|125
|Romain Bacon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|126
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:05:48
|127
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:48
|128
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|0:11:07
|129
|Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun
|DNF
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|DNF
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|DNF
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|DNF
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|DNF
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|DNF
|André Schulze (Ger) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|DNF
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|DNF
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|DNF
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|DNF
|Justin Jules (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|DNF
|Victor Fobert (Fra) Colba-Superano Ham
|DNF
|Sven Jodts (Bel) Colba-Superano Ham
