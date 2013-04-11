Trending

Demare wins GP de Denain Porte du Hainaut

Coquard and Bouhanni round out top three

Image 1 of 17

Bryan Coquard, Arnaud Demare and Nacer Bouhanni

Bryan Coquard, Arnaud Demare and Nacer Bouhanni
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 17

John Gadret (AG2R)

John Gadret (AG2R)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 3 of 17

Kevin Reza (Europcar)

Kevin Reza (Europcar)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 4 of 17

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 5 of 17

Yohann Gene (Europcar)

Yohann Gene (Europcar)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 6 of 17

Steve Chainel (AG2R)

Steve Chainel (AG2R)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 7 of 17

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) wins the GP de Denain Porte du Hainaut

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) wins the GP de Denain Porte du Hainaut
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 8 of 17

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) wins the GP de Denain Porte du Hainaut

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) wins the GP de Denain Porte du Hainaut
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 9 of 17

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) wins the final sprint

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) wins the final sprint
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 10 of 17

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 11 of 17

Rony Martias (Sojasun) walks to the line

Rony Martias (Sojasun) walks to the line
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 12 of 17

Arnaud Demare (FDJ)

Arnaud Demare (FDJ)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 13 of 17

Arnaud Demare (FDJ)

Arnaud Demare (FDJ)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 14 of 17

Arnaud Demare (FDJ)

Arnaud Demare (FDJ)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 15 of 17

Bryan Coquard (Europcar)

Bryan Coquard (Europcar)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 16 of 17

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ)

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 17 of 17

Davide Malacarne (Europcar)

Davide Malacarne (Europcar)
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ4:55:35
2Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
3Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
4Benoit Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
5Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
6Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
7Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
8Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
9Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
10Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
11Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
12Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
13Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
14Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2R La Mondiale
15Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
16Maxime Le Montagner (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
17Denis Flahaut (Fra) Colba-Superano Ham
18Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
19Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
20Michele Merlo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
21Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
22Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
23Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
24William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:00:03
25Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:04
26Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:00:18
27Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:00:19
28Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
29Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
30Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:22
31Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
32Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2R La Mondiale
33Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:28
34Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:00:29
35Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling0:00:31
36Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:32
37Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:00:38
38Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
39Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:41
40Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
41Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 930:00:45
42Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
43Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
44Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
45Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:00:47
46Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
47Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:51
48Stefano Borchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:00:53
49Clément Lhotellerie (Fra) Colba-Superano Ham
50Roberto De Patre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
51Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
52Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
53Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:00:56
54Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
55Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Ag2R La Mondiale
56Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
57Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
58Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
59Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
60Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
61Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:03
62Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
63Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
64Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
65Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ0:01:06
66Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:09
67Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:11
68Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:01:12
69Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
70Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
71Nicolas Bazin (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
72Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun
73John Gadret (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:16
74Steve Chainel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
75Etienne Tortelier (Fra) Sojasun0:01:22
76Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:01:24
77Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
78Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony0:01:28
79Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale
80Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
81Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
82Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
83Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:01:31
84Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:32
85Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
86Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
87Quentin Tanis (Fra) Colba-Superano Ham
88Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:39
89Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun0:01:47
90Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:51
91Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
92Yoann Paillot (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
93Pieter Van Herck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:01:55
94Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
95Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:02
96Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
97Cyrille Patoux (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
98Aron Kremer (Ned) Colba-Superano Ham0:02:21
99Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:24
100Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:33
101Robert Bush (USA) La Pomme Marseille
102Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ0:02:47
103Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun0:02:50
104Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:04
105Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
106Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:17
107Thomas Rostollan (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:03:19
108Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
109Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
110Fabien Bacquet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 930:03:21
111Will Routley (Can) Accent Jobs-Wanty
112Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
113Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:26
114Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun0:03:27
115Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ0:03:30
116Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:03:36
117Mathieu Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 930:04:07
118Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:09
119Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
120Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:10
121Steffen Radochla (Ger) Euskaltel-Euskadi
122Jurgen Francois (Bel) Colba-Superano Ham0:04:16
123Maxime Daniel (Fra) Sojasun0:04:50
124Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:05:30
125Romain Bacon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
126Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:05:48
127Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:06:48
128Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 930:11:07
129Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun
DNFNicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
DNFJonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
DNFKarsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
DNFJay Mccarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
DNFPeter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
DNFDamiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
DNFEdward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
DNFMoreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
DNFAndré Schulze (Ger) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFNicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty
DNFFabio Taborre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
DNFThéo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
DNFJustin Jules (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
DNFVictor Fobert (Fra) Colba-Superano Ham
DNFSven Jodts (Bel) Colba-Superano Ham

