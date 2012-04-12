Image 1 of 19 The GP de Denain 2012 podium: Alex Rasmussen, JJ Haedo and Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 2 of 19 Juan Jose Haedo (Saxo Bank) wins a wet GP de Denain ahead of Garmin-Barracuda's Alex Rasmussen (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 3 of 19 Juan Jose Haedo (Saxo Bank) won the sprint in the GP de Denain (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 4 of 19 Alex Rasmussen (Garmin-Barracuda) took second in the sprint in the GP de Denain (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 5 of 19 Yannick Martinez (VC La Pomme Marseille) sitting in the pack (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 6 of 19 Steve Chainel (FDJ) has a chat with the Cofidis director (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 7 of 19 Remi Cusin (Team Type 1-Sanofi) and David Boucher (FDJ-BigMat) off the front (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 8 of 19 Remi Cusin (Team Type 1-Sanofi) and David Boucher (FDJ-BigMat) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 9 of 19 Remi Cusin (Team Type 1-Sanofi) and David Boucher (FDJ-BigMat) in the break (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 10 of 19 The situation was calm in the peloton (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 11 of 19 Morgan Kneisky (Roubaix Lille Metropole) in the bunch (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 12 of 19 Roubaix Lille Metropole bands together at the front (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 13 of 19 The front of the bunch awash in red and orange as Roubaix Lille Metropole and Cofidis work the chase (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 14 of 19 The leadout trains are forming in the peloton of the GP de Denain (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 15 of 19 Garmin-Barracuda and Saxo Bank bunched together (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 16 of 19 David Boucher (FDJ-BigMat) away in the GP de Denain (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 17 of 19 Cofidis gets together (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 18 of 19 Arnaud Demare (FDJ-BigMat) is chasing the Coupe de France lead (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 19 of 19 Juan Jose Haedo (Saxo Bank) gets his first win of 2012 in the GP de Denain (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)

Juan Jose Haedo (Saxo Bank) scored his first victory of the 2012 season on a dreary day at the GP de Denain. The Argentinean out-sprinted Alex Rasmussen (Garmin-Barracuda) and Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) to take the team's first European win of the season.

The team managed to set Haedo up for the win despite losing riders in a crash just 10km from the finish. Saxo Bank director Fabrizio Guidi said the team decided to race aggressively, and worked to bring back the two-man breakaway of Remi Cusin (Team Type 1-Sanofi) and FDJ-BigMat's David Boucher.

"We had the duo under the control until ten kilometers from the finish line where we lost three guys in a crash and luckily, JJ (Haedo) made it around the pile-up and in the bunch sprint, with great support from his teammates, he was superb.

"It's a relief for JJ and for the whole team as it always is when you succeed. I've seen JJ getting stronger and stronger and I knew it was only a matter of a short period of time before he made it."

Cusin and Boucher attacked from the gun and pulled out a lead of nearly nine minutes over the 199km race, but as the peloton entered the local circuits with three laps to go, there was just 30 seconds separating the pair from the chasers.

Simon Lambert-Lemay (Spidertech) attacked to try and bridge up, but a counter by Nico Sijmens (Cofidis) et Kevin Lalouette (Roubaix-Lille Métropole) and subsequent chase nullified the move. Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto-Belisol) put in a move on the penultimate lap, and as Cusin lost contact, the young Belgian made contact with Boucher.

A counter-attack by Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur-Sojasun) caught and dropped those two, and the Frenchman was joined by Clément Koretzky (La Pomme Marseille) and Matthieu Ladagnous (FDJ-BigMat), but the escapees could not resist the power of the peloton.

