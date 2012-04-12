Trending

Haedo wins GP De Denain Porte du Hainaut

Joy for Argentine Saxo Bank rider in France

Image 1 of 19

The GP de Denain 2012 podium: Alex Rasmussen, JJ Haedo and Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini)

The GP de Denain 2012 podium: Alex Rasmussen, JJ Haedo and Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini)
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 2 of 19

Juan Jose Haedo (Saxo Bank) wins a wet GP de Denain ahead of Garmin-Barracuda's Alex Rasmussen

Juan Jose Haedo (Saxo Bank) wins a wet GP de Denain ahead of Garmin-Barracuda's Alex Rasmussen
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 3 of 19

Juan Jose Haedo (Saxo Bank) won the sprint in the GP de Denain

Juan Jose Haedo (Saxo Bank) won the sprint in the GP de Denain
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 4 of 19

Alex Rasmussen (Garmin-Barracuda) took second in the sprint in the GP de Denain

Alex Rasmussen (Garmin-Barracuda) took second in the sprint in the GP de Denain
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 5 of 19

Yannick Martinez (VC La Pomme Marseille) sitting in the pack

Yannick Martinez (VC La Pomme Marseille) sitting in the pack
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 6 of 19

Steve Chainel (FDJ) has a chat with the Cofidis director

Steve Chainel (FDJ) has a chat with the Cofidis director
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 7 of 19

Remi Cusin (Team Type 1-Sanofi) and David Boucher (FDJ-BigMat) off the front

Remi Cusin (Team Type 1-Sanofi) and David Boucher (FDJ-BigMat) off the front
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 8 of 19

Remi Cusin (Team Type 1-Sanofi) and David Boucher (FDJ-BigMat)

Remi Cusin (Team Type 1-Sanofi) and David Boucher (FDJ-BigMat)
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 9 of 19

Remi Cusin (Team Type 1-Sanofi) and David Boucher (FDJ-BigMat) in the break

Remi Cusin (Team Type 1-Sanofi) and David Boucher (FDJ-BigMat) in the break
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 10 of 19

The situation was calm in the peloton

The situation was calm in the peloton
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 11 of 19

Morgan Kneisky (Roubaix Lille Metropole) in the bunch

Morgan Kneisky (Roubaix Lille Metropole) in the bunch
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 12 of 19

Roubaix Lille Metropole bands together at the front

Roubaix Lille Metropole bands together at the front
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 13 of 19

The front of the bunch awash in red and orange as Roubaix Lille Metropole and Cofidis work the chase

The front of the bunch awash in red and orange as Roubaix Lille Metropole and Cofidis work the chase
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 14 of 19

The leadout trains are forming in the peloton of the GP de Denain

The leadout trains are forming in the peloton of the GP de Denain
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 15 of 19

Garmin-Barracuda and Saxo Bank bunched together

Garmin-Barracuda and Saxo Bank bunched together
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 16 of 19

David Boucher (FDJ-BigMat) away in the GP de Denain

David Boucher (FDJ-BigMat) away in the GP de Denain
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 17 of 19

Cofidis gets together

Cofidis gets together
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 18 of 19

Arnaud Demare (FDJ-BigMat) is chasing the Coupe de France lead

Arnaud Demare (FDJ-BigMat) is chasing the Coupe de France lead
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 19 of 19

Juan Jose Haedo (Saxo Bank) gets his first win of 2012 in the GP de Denain

Juan Jose Haedo (Saxo Bank) gets his first win of 2012 in the GP de Denain
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)

Juan Jose Haedo (Saxo Bank) scored his first victory of the 2012 season on a dreary day at the GP de Denain. The Argentinean out-sprinted Alex Rasmussen (Garmin-Barracuda) and Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) to take the team's first European win of the season.

The team managed to set Haedo up for the win despite losing riders in a crash just 10km from the finish. Saxo Bank director Fabrizio Guidi said the team decided to race aggressively, and worked to bring back the two-man breakaway of Remi Cusin (Team Type 1-Sanofi) and FDJ-BigMat's David Boucher.

"We had the duo under the control until ten kilometers from the finish line where we lost three guys in a crash and luckily, JJ (Haedo) made it around the pile-up and in the bunch sprint, with great support from his teammates, he was superb.

"It's a relief for JJ and for the whole team as it always is when you succeed. I've seen JJ getting stronger and stronger and I knew it was only a matter of a short period of time before he made it."

Cusin and Boucher attacked from the gun and pulled out a lead of nearly nine minutes over the 199km race, but as the peloton entered  the local circuits with three laps to go, there was just 30 seconds separating the pair from the chasers.

Simon Lambert-Lemay (Spidertech) attacked to try and bridge up, but a counter by Nico Sijmens (Cofidis) et Kevin Lalouette (Roubaix-Lille Métropole) and subsequent chase nullified the move. Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto-Belisol) put in a move on the penultimate lap, and as Cusin lost contact, the young Belgian made contact with Boucher.

 A counter-attack by Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur-Sojasun) caught and dropped those two, and the Frenchman was joined by Clément Koretzky (La Pomme Marseille) and Matthieu Ladagnous (FDJ-BigMat), but the escapees could not resist the power of the peloton.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank4:38:13
2Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Barracuda
3Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
4Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Auber 93
5Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
6Guillaume Boivin (Can) Team Spidertech Powered by C10
7Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
8Denis Flahaut (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
9Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
10Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La mondiale
11Maxime Le Montagner (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
12Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
13Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
14Boris Zimine (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
15Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) La Pomme-Marseille
16Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne
17Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
18Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
19Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
20Benoit Drujon (Fra) Auber 93
21Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille
22Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
23Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille
24Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
25Rony Martias (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
26Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
27Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
28Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
29Victor Manakov (Rus) Rusvelo
30Clément Koretzky (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille
31Romain Matheou (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
32Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
33Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93
34Nikita Eskov (Rus) Rusvelo
35Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered by C10
36Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
37Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La mondiale
38Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Auber 93
39Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
40Maciej Paterski Pol Liquigas-Cannondale
41Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda
42Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
43Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
44Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type-1
45Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
46Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
47Yohann Gené (Fra) Team Europcar
48Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
49Etienne Tortelier (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
50Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
51Loic Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
52Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne
53Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La mondiale
54Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered by C10
55Egoitz García Echeguibel (Esp) Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne0:00:08
56Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech Powered by C100:00:12
57William Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered by C10
58Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:00:14
59Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:00:19
60Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Esp) Garmin-Barracuda0:00:21
61Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team0:00:26
62Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:00:43
63Troels Rønning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:00:52
64Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-BigMat0:01:13
65Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
66Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-BigMat
67Gaylord Cumont (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
68Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1
69Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
70Justin Jules (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
71Yohan Cauquil (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille
72Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
73Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
74Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
75Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
76Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
77Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
78Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
79Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
80Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
81Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1
82Kevin Claeys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
83Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
84Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Véranda's
85Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Véranda's
86Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Accent Jobs - Willems Véranda's
87Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
88Ronan Racault (Fra) Auber 93
89Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
90Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
91Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
92Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
93Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93
94Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
95Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
96David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
97Sergueï Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo
98Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La mondiale
99Stephano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
100Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda
101Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
102Kévin Denis (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
103Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
104Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
105Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Auber 93
106Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille
107Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne
108Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:03:51
109Fabien Schmidt (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:04:23
110Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team0:04:33
111Simon Lambert Lemay (Can) Team Spidertech Powered by C100:05:37
112Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1
113Ran Margaliot (Isr) Team Saxo Bank
114Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
115Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
116Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Auber 93
117Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne
118Jean Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne
119Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
120Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
121Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
122Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La mondiale
123Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
124Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La mondiale
125Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony0:06:39
126Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
127Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
128Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
129Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
130Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:07:56
131Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne

 

