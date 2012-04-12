Haedo wins GP De Denain Porte du Hainaut
Joy for Argentine Saxo Bank rider in France
Juan Jose Haedo (Saxo Bank) scored his first victory of the 2012 season on a dreary day at the GP de Denain. The Argentinean out-sprinted Alex Rasmussen (Garmin-Barracuda) and Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) to take the team's first European win of the season.
The team managed to set Haedo up for the win despite losing riders in a crash just 10km from the finish. Saxo Bank director Fabrizio Guidi said the team decided to race aggressively, and worked to bring back the two-man breakaway of Remi Cusin (Team Type 1-Sanofi) and FDJ-BigMat's David Boucher.
"We had the duo under the control until ten kilometers from the finish line where we lost three guys in a crash and luckily, JJ (Haedo) made it around the pile-up and in the bunch sprint, with great support from his teammates, he was superb.
"It's a relief for JJ and for the whole team as it always is when you succeed. I've seen JJ getting stronger and stronger and I knew it was only a matter of a short period of time before he made it."
Cusin and Boucher attacked from the gun and pulled out a lead of nearly nine minutes over the 199km race, but as the peloton entered the local circuits with three laps to go, there was just 30 seconds separating the pair from the chasers.
Simon Lambert-Lemay (Spidertech) attacked to try and bridge up, but a counter by Nico Sijmens (Cofidis) et Kevin Lalouette (Roubaix-Lille Métropole) and subsequent chase nullified the move. Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto-Belisol) put in a move on the penultimate lap, and as Cusin lost contact, the young Belgian made contact with Boucher.
A counter-attack by Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur-Sojasun) caught and dropped those two, and the Frenchman was joined by Clément Koretzky (La Pomme Marseille) and Matthieu Ladagnous (FDJ-BigMat), but the escapees could not resist the power of the peloton.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|4:38:13
|2
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Barracuda
|3
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|4
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Auber 93
|5
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|6
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Team Spidertech Powered by C10
|7
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
|8
|Denis Flahaut (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|9
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
|10
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La mondiale
|11
|Maxime Le Montagner (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|12
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
|13
|Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|14
|Boris Zimine (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|15
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) La Pomme-Marseille
|16
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne
|17
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|18
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|19
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|20
|Benoit Drujon (Fra) Auber 93
|21
|Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille
|22
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|23
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille
|24
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|25
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|26
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|27
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|28
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|29
|Victor Manakov (Rus) Rusvelo
|30
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille
|31
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|32
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|33
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93
|34
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) Rusvelo
|35
|Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered by C10
|36
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|37
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La mondiale
|38
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Auber 93
|39
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|40
|Maciej Paterski Pol Liquigas-Cannondale
|41
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda
|42
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank
|43
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|44
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type-1
|45
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|46
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|47
|Yohann Gené (Fra) Team Europcar
|48
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|49
|Etienne Tortelier (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|50
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|51
|Loic Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|52
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne
|53
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La mondiale
|54
|Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered by C10
|55
|Egoitz García Echeguibel (Esp) Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne
|0:00:08
|56
|Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech Powered by C10
|0:00:12
|57
|William Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered by C10
|58
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:14
|59
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:00:19
|60
|Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Esp) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:00:21
|61
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
|0:00:26
|62
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:00:43
|63
|Troels Rønning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:52
|64
|Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|0:01:13
|65
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|66
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-BigMat
|67
|Gaylord Cumont (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|68
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1
|69
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
|70
|Justin Jules (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|71
|Yohan Cauquil (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille
|72
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
|73
|Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|74
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|75
|Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|76
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
|77
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|78
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
|79
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|80
|Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|81
|Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1
|82
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
|83
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
|84
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Véranda's
|85
|Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Véranda's
|86
|Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Accent Jobs - Willems Véranda's
|87
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|88
|Ronan Racault (Fra) Auber 93
|89
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
|90
|Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|91
|Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|92
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|93
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93
|94
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|95
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|96
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|97
|Sergueï Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo
|98
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La mondiale
|99
|Stephano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|100
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda
|101
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
|102
|Kévin Denis (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|103
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|104
|Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|105
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Auber 93
|106
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille
|107
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne
|108
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:03:51
|109
|Fabien Schmidt (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:04:23
|110
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:04:33
|111
|Simon Lambert Lemay (Can) Team Spidertech Powered by C10
|0:05:37
|112
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1
|113
|Ran Margaliot (Isr) Team Saxo Bank
|114
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|115
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|116
|Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Auber 93
|117
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne
|118
|Jean Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne
|119
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
|120
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
|121
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
|122
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La mondiale
|123
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|124
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La mondiale
|125
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
|0:06:39
|126
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|127
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|128
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|129
|Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|130
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:07:56
|131
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne
