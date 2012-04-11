Trending

GP de Denain Porte du Hainaut past winners

Champions from 1959 to 2011

Past winners
2011Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
2010Denis Flahaut (Fra) ISD Continental Team
2009Jimmy Casper (Fra) Besson Chaussures - Sojasun
2008Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team High Road
2007Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française des Jeux
2006Jimmy Casper (Fra) Cofidis-Le Crédit par Téléphone
2005Jimmy Casper (Fra) Cofidis
2004Thor Hushovd (Nor) Credit Agricole
2003Bert Roesems (Bel) Palmans-Collstrop
2002Alberto Vinale (Ita) Alessio
2001Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Ag2R Prevoyance
2000Endrio Leoni (Ita) Alessio
1999Jeroen Blijlevens (Ned) TVM-Farm Frites
1998Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Casino
1997Ludo Dierckxsens (Bel)
1996Jan Svorada (Slo)
1995Jo Planckaert (Bel)
1994Jans Koerts (Ned)
1993Marcel Wüst (Ger)
1992Edwig Van Hooydonck (Bel)
1991Frédéric Moncassin (Fra)
1990Frédéric Moncassin (Fra)
1989Edwig Van Hooydonck (Bel)
1988Pascal Poisson (Fra)
1987Bruno Wojtinek (Fra)
1986Bruno Wojtinek (Fra)
1985Patrick Versluys (Bel)
1984Yves Godimus (Bel)
1983Paul Sherwen (GBr)
1982Eddy Vanhaerens (Bel)
1981Ferdinand Van den Haute (Bel)
1980Leo Van Thielen (Bel)
1979Jean-Philippe Pipart (Ned)
1978Frank Hoste (Bel)
1977Robert Mintkiewicz (Fra)
1976Walter Planckaert (Bel)
1975Roger Loysch (Bel)
1974Willy Teirlinck (Bel)
1973Marc Demeyer (Bel)
1972Gustaaf Van Roosbroeck (Bel)
1971André Dierickx (Bel)
1970Christian Callens (Bel)
1969Joseph Mathy (Bel)
1968Jean Stablinski (Fra)
1967José Samyn (Bel)
1966Herman Vrancken (Bel)
1965Ludo Janssens (Bel)
1964Michael Wright (GBr)
1963Gustaaf Desmet (Bel)
1962Julien Schepens (Bel)
1961Arthur De Cabooter (Bel)
1960Gabriel Borra (Bel)
1959Seamus Elliott (Irl)

