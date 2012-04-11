GP de Denain Porte du Hainaut past winners
Champions from 1959 to 2011
|2011
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2010
|Denis Flahaut (Fra) ISD Continental Team
|2009
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Besson Chaussures - Sojasun
|2008
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team High Road
|2007
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française des Jeux
|2006
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Cofidis-Le Crédit par Téléphone
|2005
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Cofidis
|2004
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Credit Agricole
|2003
|Bert Roesems (Bel) Palmans-Collstrop
|2002
|Alberto Vinale (Ita) Alessio
|2001
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Ag2R Prevoyance
|2000
|Endrio Leoni (Ita) Alessio
|1999
|Jeroen Blijlevens (Ned) TVM-Farm Frites
|1998
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Casino
|1997
|Ludo Dierckxsens (Bel)
|1996
|Jan Svorada (Slo)
|1995
|Jo Planckaert (Bel)
|1994
|Jans Koerts (Ned)
|1993
|Marcel Wüst (Ger)
|1992
|Edwig Van Hooydonck (Bel)
|1991
|Frédéric Moncassin (Fra)
|1990
|Frédéric Moncassin (Fra)
|1989
|Edwig Van Hooydonck (Bel)
|1988
|Pascal Poisson (Fra)
|1987
|Bruno Wojtinek (Fra)
|1986
|Bruno Wojtinek (Fra)
|1985
|Patrick Versluys (Bel)
|1984
|Yves Godimus (Bel)
|1983
|Paul Sherwen (GBr)
|1982
|Eddy Vanhaerens (Bel)
|1981
|Ferdinand Van den Haute (Bel)
|1980
|Leo Van Thielen (Bel)
|1979
|Jean-Philippe Pipart (Ned)
|1978
|Frank Hoste (Bel)
|1977
|Robert Mintkiewicz (Fra)
|1976
|Walter Planckaert (Bel)
|1975
|Roger Loysch (Bel)
|1974
|Willy Teirlinck (Bel)
|1973
|Marc Demeyer (Bel)
|1972
|Gustaaf Van Roosbroeck (Bel)
|1971
|André Dierickx (Bel)
|1970
|Christian Callens (Bel)
|1969
|Joseph Mathy (Bel)
|1968
|Jean Stablinski (Fra)
|1967
|José Samyn (Bel)
|1966
|Herman Vrancken (Bel)
|1965
|Ludo Janssens (Bel)
|1964
|Michael Wright (GBr)
|1963
|Gustaaf Desmet (Bel)
|1962
|Julien Schepens (Bel)
|1961
|Arthur De Cabooter (Bel)
|1960
|Gabriel Borra (Bel)
|1959
|Seamus Elliott (Irl)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy