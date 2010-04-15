Image 1 of 26 Saur Sojasun was active at the front. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 2 of 26 Mathieu Halleguen (Bretagne - Schuller) checks to see what breakaway companion Pavel Brutt (Katusha) might be scheming. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 3 of 26 Mathieu Halleguen and Pavel Brutt get gaps from the team car. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 4 of 26 The chase is on in the GP de Denain. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 5 of 26 Mathieu Halleguen (Bretagne - Schuller) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 6 of 26 Pavel Brutt (Katusha) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 7 of 26 Halleguen and Brutt's breakway didn't last. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 8 of 26 As the break came back the attacks resumed. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 9 of 26 Denis Flahaut (ISD Continental) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 10 of 26 Nicolas Roche (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 11 of 26 Florian Vachon (Bretagne - Schuller) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 12 of 26 Jimmy Casper and his kids. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 13 of 26 The Saur Sojasun team (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 14 of 26 Belgian veteran Nico Eeckhout (An Post Sean Kelly) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 15 of 26 Cyril Lemoine (Saur Sojasun) and Laszlo Bodrogi (Katusha) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 16 of 26 It's a bird, it's a plane! (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 17 of 26 The An Post Sean Kelly team plans its strategy. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 18 of 26 Denis Flahaut (ISD) looks back and sees nobody can beat him. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 19 of 26 The peloton starts to crack under the pressure of the chase (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 20 of 26 Denis Flahaut (ISD) takes the sprint easily. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 21 of 26 Denis Flahaut (ISD) gets the sprint win, his second of the season. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 22 of 26 Denis Flahaut (ISD) wins the GP de Denain (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 23 of 26 Enrico Rossi (Ceramica Flaminia) has been pleased with his spring campaign. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 24 of 26 Denis Flahaut (ISD) won the GP de Denain (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 25 of 26 Florian Vachon (Bretagne Schuller), Denis Flahaut (ISD) and Enrico Rossi (Ceramica Flaminia) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 26 of 26 Florian Vachon (Bretagne Schuller), Denis Flahaut (ISD) and Enrico Rossi (Ceramica Flaminia) top the podium of the GP de Denain (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Frenchman Denis Flahaut (ISD Continental Team) took his second victory of the season in the 51st edition of the Grand Prix of Denain-La Porte du Hainaut, the 4th round of the Coupe de France.

The 31-year-old topped Florian Vachon (Bretagne Schuller) and Enrico Rossi (Ceramica Flaminia) in the bunch sprint.

Cofidis' Leonardo Duque maintained his 18-point lead in the Coupe de France over Paris-Camembert winner Sebastien Minard and GP La Marseillaise winner Jonathan Hivert (Saur Sojasun).

"Saur-Sojasun did a lot of work in the end for Jimmy Casper. I was cautious because there was a strong headwind on the finish," said Flahaut. "I was super motivated. I felt good throughout the day. I live near Denain and I know the roads by heart. This is just a dream come true - it was one of my objectives of my season. "

Vachon was disappointed to miss out on the win after having to let up when a crash happened with 400m to go, but said, "I am very satisfied with this result. I could not do anything against Denis Flahaut. "

Enrico Rossi (Ceramica Flaminia), winner of last week's Dwars door Drenthe, was not pleased with the circuit today, saying it was too dangerous, but added he has been pleased with his Classics campaign. "I won Dwars door Drenthe, and finished 3rd in the Rund um Köln and 6th Grand Prix de l'Escaut. It has been a good week! "

