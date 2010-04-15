Trending

Flahaut flies to GP de Denain win

Vachon, Rossi round out podium

Image 1 of 26

Saur Sojasun was active at the front.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 2 of 26

Mathieu Halleguen (Bretagne - Schuller) checks to see what breakaway companion Pavel Brutt (Katusha) might be scheming.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 3 of 26

Mathieu Halleguen and Pavel Brutt get gaps from the team car.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 4 of 26

The chase is on in the GP de Denain.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 5 of 26

Mathieu Halleguen (Bretagne - Schuller)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 6 of 26

Pavel Brutt (Katusha)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 7 of 26

Halleguen and Brutt's breakway didn't last.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 8 of 26

As the break came back the attacks resumed.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 9 of 26

Denis Flahaut (ISD Continental)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 10 of 26

Nicolas Roche (AG2R La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 11 of 26

Florian Vachon (Bretagne - Schuller)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 12 of 26

Jimmy Casper and his kids.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 13 of 26

The Saur Sojasun team

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 14 of 26

Belgian veteran Nico Eeckhout (An Post Sean Kelly)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 15 of 26

Cyril Lemoine (Saur Sojasun) and Laszlo Bodrogi (Katusha)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 16 of 26

It's a bird, it's a plane!

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 17 of 26

The An Post Sean Kelly team plans its strategy.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 18 of 26

Denis Flahaut (ISD) looks back and sees nobody can beat him.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 19 of 26

The peloton starts to crack under the pressure of the chase

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 20 of 26

Denis Flahaut (ISD) takes the sprint easily.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 21 of 26

Denis Flahaut (ISD) gets the sprint win, his second of the season.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 22 of 26

Denis Flahaut (ISD) wins the GP de Denain

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 23 of 26

Enrico Rossi (Ceramica Flaminia) has been pleased with his spring campaign.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 24 of 26

Denis Flahaut (ISD) won the GP de Denain

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 25 of 26

Florian Vachon (Bretagne Schuller), Denis Flahaut (ISD) and Enrico Rossi (Ceramica Flaminia)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 26 of 26

Florian Vachon (Bretagne Schuller), Denis Flahaut (ISD) and Enrico Rossi (Ceramica Flaminia) top the podium of the GP de Denain

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Frenchman Denis Flahaut (ISD Continental Team) took his second victory of the season in the 51st edition of the Grand Prix of Denain-La Porte du Hainaut, the 4th round of the Coupe de France.

The 31-year-old topped Florian Vachon (Bretagne Schuller) and Enrico Rossi (Ceramica Flaminia) in the bunch sprint.

Cofidis' Leonardo Duque maintained his 18-point lead in the Coupe de France over Paris-Camembert winner Sebastien Minard and GP La Marseillaise winner Jonathan Hivert (Saur Sojasun).

"Saur-Sojasun did a lot of work in the end for Jimmy Casper. I was cautious because there was a strong headwind on the finish," said Flahaut. "I was super motivated. I felt good throughout the day.  I live near Denain and I know the roads by heart. This is just a dream come true - it was one of my objectives of my season. "

Vachon was disappointed to miss out on the win after having to let up when a crash happened with 400m to go, but said, "I am very satisfied with this result. I could not do anything against Denis Flahaut. "

Enrico Rossi (Ceramica Flaminia), winner of last week's Dwars door Drenthe, was not pleased with the circuit today, saying it was too dangerous, but added he has been pleased with his Classics campaign. "I won Dwars door Drenthe, and finished 3rd in the Rund um Köln and 6th Grand Prix de l'Escaut. It has been a good week! "

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Denis Flahaut (Fra) ISD Continental Team4:30:45
2Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
3Enrico Rossi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
4Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
5Daniele Colli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
6Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
7Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux
8Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
9Thomas Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
10Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
11Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
12Benoit Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
13Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
14Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
15Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
16Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
17Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
18Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
19Matic Strgar (Slo) Vorarlberg - Corratec
20Cédric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
21Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
22Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
23Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
24Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
25Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
26Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
27Josef Benetseder (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
28Saïd Haddou (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
29Andrea Piechele (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
30Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
31Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
32Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
33Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
34Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
35Florian Morizot (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
36Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
37Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
38Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
39Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
40Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux
41Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
42Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:06
43Yoann Offredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:00:07
44Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:09
45Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:12
46Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom0:00:13
47Rostislav Mykhaylov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
48Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:14
49Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
50Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
51Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
52Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
53Maksym Polischuk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
54Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
55Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
56Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
57Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
58Connor Mcconvey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
59Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
60David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
61Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
62Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
63Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
64Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
65Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) Française Des Jeux
66Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) BBox Bouygues Telecom
67Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
68Maksym Vasilyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
69Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
70Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
71Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
72Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
73Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
74Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
75Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
76Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
77Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
78Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
79Pierre Rolland (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
80Fabrizio Lucciola (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
81Fabio Terrenzio (Ita) Carmiooro NGC0:00:25
82Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
83Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha0:00:27
84Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
85Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
86John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
87Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:29
88Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
89Vincent Jerome (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
90Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
91Thomas Voeckler (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
92Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
93Alessandro Maserati (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia0:00:39
94Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:00:43
95Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:53
96Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:58
97Alexandre Usov (Blr) ISD Continental Team0:01:07
98Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly0:01:14
99Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram0:01:16
100Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:01:22
101Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:01:39
102Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:50
103Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
104Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom0:02:15
105Yohann Gene (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
106Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:03:09
107Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:03:30
108Matheus Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:03:56
109Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram0:04:34
110Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:06:00

 

