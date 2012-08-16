Trending

Modolo leads Colnago 1-2 in Coppa Bernocchi

Colbrelli, Richeze round out podium

Image 1 of 8

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 8

The Coppa Bernocchi podium: Sonny Cobrelli, Sacha Modolo and Max Richeze

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 8

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 8

Lampre's trainees Mattia Cattaneo and Luca Wackermann

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 8

Roberto Ferrari sports the latest in anti-helmet hair

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 8

Modolo and Sonny Cobrelli took 1-2 in the Coppa Bernocchi

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 8

Colnago-CSF leads the peloton

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 8

Sacha Modolo celebrates his win in the Coppa Bernocchi

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox4:39:17
2Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
3Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo
4Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
5Andrea Palini (Ita) Team Idea
6Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
7Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
8Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
9Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
10Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
11Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
12Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
13Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
14Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
15Alexander Zdanov (Rus) Team Nippo
16Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
17Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech powered by C10
18James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
19Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
20Jesus Ezquerra (Spa) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
21Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
22Valery Kaykov (Rus) RusVelo
23David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
24David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
25Kevin Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
26Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
27Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
28Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
29Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre - ISD
30Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
31Junya Sano (Jpn) Team Nippo
32Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
33Robert Vrecer (Slo) Team Vorarlberg
34Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
35Francois Parisien (Can) Spidertech powered by C10
36Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
37Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
38Bjorn Selander (USA) Spidertech powered by C10
39Julian Kern (Ger) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
40Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
41Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
42Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
43Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
44Oleg Berdos (Mda) Utensilnord Named
45Davide Rebellin (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
46Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore & Vita
47Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo
48Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
49Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
50Marco Frapporti (Ita) Team Idea
51Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
52Alessandro Proni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
53Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
54Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
55Marino Palandri (Ita) Amore & Vita
56Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
57Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
58Florian Gaugl (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
59Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
60Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
61Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
62Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
63Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
64Sergio Lagana (Ita) Utensilnord Named
65Matteo Busato (Ita) Team Idea
66Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
67Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
68Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
69Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
70Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
71Stiven Fanelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named
72Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
73Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
74Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
75Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
76Fabio Nappa (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
77Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
78Luca Dodi (Ita) Team Idea
79Vincenzo Garofolo (Ita) Team Nippo
80Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
81Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - ISD
82Giuseppe De Maria (Ita) Team Idea
83Henry Frusto (Ita) Team Nippo
84Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
85Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
86Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar

