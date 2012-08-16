Modolo leads Colnago 1-2 in Coppa Bernocchi
Colbrelli, Richeze round out podium
Image 1 of 8
Image 2 of 8
Image 3 of 8
Image 4 of 8
Image 5 of 8
Image 6 of 8
Image 7 of 8
Image 8 of 8
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|4:39:17
|2
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo
|4
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|5
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Team Idea
|6
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|7
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|9
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|10
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|11
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|12
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|13
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|14
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|15
|Alexander Zdanov (Rus) Team Nippo
|16
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|17
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech powered by C10
|18
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|19
|Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|20
|Jesus Ezquerra (Spa) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|21
|Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|22
|Valery Kaykov (Rus) RusVelo
|23
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|24
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|25
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|26
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|27
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|28
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|29
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|30
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|31
|Junya Sano (Jpn) Team Nippo
|32
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|33
|Robert Vrecer (Slo) Team Vorarlberg
|34
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|35
|Francois Parisien (Can) Spidertech powered by C10
|36
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|37
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|38
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Spidertech powered by C10
|39
|Julian Kern (Ger) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|40
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|41
|Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|42
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|43
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|44
|Oleg Berdos (Mda) Utensilnord Named
|45
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|46
|Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore & Vita
|47
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo
|48
|Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
|49
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|50
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Team Idea
|51
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|52
|Alessandro Proni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|53
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|54
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|55
|Marino Palandri (Ita) Amore & Vita
|56
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|57
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|58
|Florian Gaugl (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|59
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|60
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|61
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|62
|Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|63
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|64
|Sergio Lagana (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|65
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Team Idea
|66
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|67
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|68
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|69
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|70
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|71
|Stiven Fanelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|72
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|73
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|74
|Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
|75
|Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|76
|Fabio Nappa (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
|77
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|78
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Team Idea
|79
|Vincenzo Garofolo (Ita) Team Nippo
|80
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|81
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|82
|Giuseppe De Maria (Ita) Team Idea
|83
|Henry Frusto (Ita) Team Nippo
|84
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|85
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|86
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
