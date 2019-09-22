Trending

Ackermann wins Gooikse Pijl

German takes sprint win ahead of Dainese and Dupont

Pascal Ackermann is happy after winning stage 1 at Deutschland Tour
Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) eased to victory in the Gooikse Pijl, beating Alberto Dainese (SEG Racing Academy) and Timothy Dupont (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) in a sprint finish in Gooik.

The German sprinter took his 11th win of 2019 in dominant fashion, finishing more than a bike length ahead of Dainese in the dash to the line. 

With the breakaway caught on the final lap of nine, it was never going to end in anything other than a mass sprint finish. Despite some counter-attacks over the hills  – including pre-Worlds leg testers from Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team), the peloton remained together to the finish, setting up Ackermann's run to victory.

Brief results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
2Alberto Dainese (Ita) SEG Racing Academy
3Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
4Riccardo Minali (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
5Arvid De Kleijn (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
6Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
7Jori Stallaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus
8Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
9Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
10Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus

