Ackermann wins Gooikse Pijl

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) eased to victory in the Gooikse Pijl, beating Alberto Dainese (SEG Racing Academy) and Timothy Dupont (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) in a sprint finish in Gooik.

The German sprinter took his 11th win of 2019 in dominant fashion, finishing more than a bike length ahead of Dainese in the dash to the line.

With the breakaway caught on the final lap of nine, it was never going to end in anything other than a mass sprint finish. Despite some counter-attacks over the hills – including pre-Worlds leg testers from Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team), the peloton remained together to the finish, setting up Ackermann's run to victory.