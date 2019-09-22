Ackermann wins Gooikse Pijl
German takes sprint win ahead of Dainese and Dupont
Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) eased to victory in the Gooikse Pijl, beating Alberto Dainese (SEG Racing Academy) and Timothy Dupont (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) in a sprint finish in Gooik.
The German sprinter took his 11th win of 2019 in dominant fashion, finishing more than a bike length ahead of Dainese in the dash to the line.
With the breakaway caught on the final lap of nine, it was never going to end in anything other than a mass sprint finish. Despite some counter-attacks over the hills – including pre-Worlds leg testers from Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team), the peloton remained together to the finish, setting up Ackermann's run to victory.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|Alberto Dainese (Ita) SEG Racing Academy
|3
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|4
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|5
|Arvid De Kleijn (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|6
|Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Fuel of Norway
|7
|Jori Stallaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|8
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|9
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|10
|Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus
