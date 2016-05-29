Gracie Elvin (Orica-AIS) wins Gooik-Geraardsbergen-Gooik (Image credit: Orica-AIS)

Gracie Elvin (Orica-AIS) won her second consecutive title at the UCI 1.1 Gooik-Geraardsbergen-Gooik in Belgium on Sunday. The Australian won the race from a sprint ahead of Lotte Kopecky and Elise Delzenne, both from the Lotto Soudal Ladies team.

"We were really in control the whole race today," said Elvin in a team press release. "It was great for us to have so many cards to play and then actually finish it off.

"I tried to keep a clear head going into the race, we had a good team plan before the race. We've really been working since the camp on our tactics and communication so we ticked all the boxes today and we had a lot of confidence in ourselves and each other, which is also something we have really been working on.

"It just all came together today so it really was perfect for us. Everyone's in a really good place, good form, training camp went so well, we've all been working hard but super lucky to have our great staff who have been facilitating all of this.

"We are all very happy at the moment and it's exciting to keep moving forward like this."

The women's 136km one-day race is nestled on the calendar between two American WorldTour events; Tour of California and Philadelphia International Cycling Classic, which has spread the peloton across two continents.

Still a strong field was present, marked by the day's early breakaway that included two powerful riders Emma Johansson (WiggleHigh5) and Annemiek Van Vleuten (Orica-AIS), and the pair gained 1:30 on the field over the hilly terrain. With a teammate in the breakaway, Elvin was able to sit in and wait for the final sprint. The two were caught in the closing kilometres and Elvin's teammates placed her in perfect position to win the sprint.

"It was a great day for the team," said Van Vleuten. "I was able to go with Emma when she attacked on the uphill cobbles with around 50 kilometres to go.

"It was close in the final, I was ready to sprint and then suddenly we were caught. Amanda Spratt did a fantastic counter attack which worked perfectly for us as Boels-Dolmans then had to chase.

"They closed in and I fought back with Gracie on my wheel and started the sprint around 400m to go. I am happy I was still able to lead her out for the sprint and that she was able to win. Overall it was a really amazing day for the team."

