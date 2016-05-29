Elvin wins Gooik-Geraardsbergen-Gooik
Kopecky second, Delzenne third
Gracie Elvin (Orica-AIS) won her second consecutive title at the UCI 1.1 Gooik-Geraardsbergen-Gooik in Belgium on Sunday. The Australian won the race from a sprint ahead of Lotte Kopecky and Elise Delzenne, both from the Lotto Soudal Ladies team.
"We were really in control the whole race today," said Elvin in a team press release. "It was great for us to have so many cards to play and then actually finish it off.
"I tried to keep a clear head going into the race, we had a good team plan before the race. We've really been working since the camp on our tactics and communication so we ticked all the boxes today and we had a lot of confidence in ourselves and each other, which is also something we have really been working on.
"It just all came together today so it really was perfect for us. Everyone's in a really good place, good form, training camp went so well, we've all been working hard but super lucky to have our great staff who have been facilitating all of this.
"We are all very happy at the moment and it's exciting to keep moving forward like this."
The women's 136km one-day race is nestled on the calendar between two American WorldTour events; Tour of California and Philadelphia International Cycling Classic, which has spread the peloton across two continents.
Still a strong field was present, marked by the day's early breakaway that included two powerful riders Emma Johansson (WiggleHigh5) and Annemiek Van Vleuten (Orica-AIS), and the pair gained 1:30 on the field over the hilly terrain. With a teammate in the breakaway, Elvin was able to sit in and wait for the final sprint. The two were caught in the closing kilometres and Elvin's teammates placed her in perfect position to win the sprint.
"It was a great day for the team," said Van Vleuten. "I was able to go with Emma when she attacked on the uphill cobbles with around 50 kilometres to go.
"It was close in the final, I was ready to sprint and then suddenly we were caught. Amanda Spratt did a fantastic counter attack which worked perfectly for us as Boels-Dolmans then had to chase.
"They closed in and I fought back with Gracie on my wheel and started the sprint around 400m to go. I am happy I was still able to lead her out for the sprint and that she was able to win. Overall it was a really amazing day for the team."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
|3:33:15
|2
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|3
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|4
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-AIS
|5
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|6
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Lithuania
|7
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
|8
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|9
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Team BMS Birn
|10
|Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|11
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|12
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
|13
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
|14
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|15
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-AIS
|16
|Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products
|17
|Marie Vilmann (Den) Team BMS Birn
|18
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|19
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:00:12
|20
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:00:14
|21
|Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:01:06
|22
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|23
|Christina Siggaard (Den) Team BMS Birn
|24
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|25
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:01:07
|26
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
|27
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|28
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|29
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr)
|30
|Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
|31
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|32
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|33
|Demmy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
|0:04:36
|34
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|0:06:46
|35
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|36
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
|37
|Miriam Bjørnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products
|38
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
|39
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|0:07:55
|40
|Pia De Quint (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|41
|Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|42
|Marjolein Van 'T Geloof (Ned)
|43
|Danique Braam (Ned)
|44
|Sara Penton (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|45
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|46
|Nathalie Verschelden (Bel)
|47
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|48
|Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|49
|Vibeke Dybwad (Nor) Norway
|50
|Ingrid Tempert (Ned)
|51
|Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
|52
|Daniela Gass (Ger)
|53
|Senna Feron (Ned)
|54
|Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|55
|Julie Solvang (Nor) Norway
|56
|Inga Rodieck (Ger)
|57
|Eva Van Den Born (Ned)
|58
|Laura Vainionpää (Fin)
|59
|Francesca Cauz (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|60
|Caroline Thorvik Olsen (Nor)
|61
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
|62
|Suzanne Verhoeven (Ned)
|63
|Stine Andersen Borgli (Nor) Norway
|64
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Orica-AIS
|65
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5
|66
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica-AIS
|67
|Genevieve Whitson (GBr)
|68
|Karen Elzing (Ned)
|69
|Wiebke Rodieck (Ger)
|70
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|71
|Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products
|72
|Lensy Debboudt (Bel)
|73
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
|74
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata
|75
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
|76
|Esther Van Veen (Ned)
|77
|Lisa Küllmer (Ger)
|78
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
|79
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata
|80
|Beatrice Rossato (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|81
|Tessa Dijksman (Ned)
|82
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
|83
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|84
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|85
|Birgitte Ravndal (Nor) Norway
|86
|Marie Flataas (Nor) Norway
|87
|Martina Alzini (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|88
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|DNF
|Anna Christian (GBr) Wiggle High5
|DNF
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|DNF
|Ellen Skerritt (Aus) Alé Cipollini
|DNF
|Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|DNF
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|DNF
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata
|DNF
|Kim De Baat (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
|DNF
|Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den) Team BMS Birn
|DNF
|Jannie Sand (Den) Team BMS Birn
|DNF
|Silvija Latozaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|DNF
|Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|DNF
|Ieva Jakubonyte (Ltu) Lithuania
|DNF
|Justina Jovaišyte (Ltu) Lithuania
|DNF
|Linda Jacobsson (Swe)
|DNF
|Josefine Huitfeldt (Den)
|DNF
|Ellinor Huusko (Swe)
|DNF
|Amy Hill (GBr)
|DNF
|Dani Christmas (GBr)
|DNF
|Nele Armée (Bel)
|DNF
|Mieke Leeman (Bel)
|DNF
|Liliano Leenknegi (Bel)
|DNF
|Evelien Debboudt (Bel)
|DNF
|Sylvia Debboudt (Bel)
|DNF
|Céline Van Severen (Bel)
|DNF
|Ana Paula Casetta (Bra)
|DNF
|Malin Berlin (Swe)
|DNF
|Laura Van Geyt (Bel)
|DNF
|Lisa Vermeire (Bel)
|DNF
|Sylvie Boermans (Ned)
|DNF
|Dana Lodewyks (Bel)
|DNF
|Steffi Lodewyks (Bel)
|DNF
|Fatima Berton (Bel)
|DNF
|Bryony Van Velzen (Ned)
|DNF
|Robin Driehuis (Ned)
|DNF
|Esther Van Leeuwen (Ned)
|DNF
|Kim Lahaije (Ned)
|DNF
|Tessa Veen (Ned)
|DNF
|Bianca Lust (Ned)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy