Elvin wins Gooik-Geraardsbergen-Gooik

Kopecky second, Delzenne third

Gracie Elvin (Orica-AIS) wins Gooik-Geraardsbergen-Gooik

(Image credit: Orica-AIS)

Gracie Elvin (Orica-AIS) won her second consecutive title at the UCI 1.1 Gooik-Geraardsbergen-Gooik in Belgium on Sunday. The Australian won the race from a sprint ahead of Lotte Kopecky and Elise Delzenne, both from the Lotto Soudal Ladies team.

"We were really in control the whole race today," said Elvin in a team press release. "It was great for us to have so many cards to play and then actually finish it off.

"I tried to keep a clear head going into the race, we had a good team plan before the race. We've really been working since the camp on our tactics and communication so we ticked all the boxes today and we had a lot of confidence in ourselves and each other, which is also something we have really been working on.

"It just all came together today so it really was perfect for us. Everyone's in a really good place, good form, training camp went so well, we've all been working hard but super lucky to have our great staff who have been facilitating all of this.

"We are all very happy at the moment and it's exciting to keep moving forward like this."

The women's 136km one-day race is nestled on the calendar between two American WorldTour events; Tour of California and Philadelphia International Cycling Classic, which has spread the peloton across two continents.

Still a strong field was present, marked by the day's early breakaway that included two powerful riders Emma Johansson (WiggleHigh5) and Annemiek Van Vleuten (Orica-AIS), and the pair gained 1:30 on the field over the hilly terrain. With a teammate in the breakaway, Elvin was able to sit in and wait for the final sprint. The two were caught in the closing kilometres and Elvin's teammates placed her in perfect position to win the sprint.

"It was a great day for the team," said Van Vleuten. "I was able to go with Emma when she attacked on the uphill cobbles with around 50 kilometres to go.

"It was close in the final, I was ready to sprint and then suddenly we were caught. Amanda Spratt did a fantastic counter attack which worked perfectly for us as Boels-Dolmans then had to chase.

"They closed in and I fought back with Gracie on my wheel and started the sprint around 400m to go. I am happy I was still able to lead her out for the sprint and that she was able to win. Overall it was a really amazing day for the team."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS3:33:15
2Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
3Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
4Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-AIS
5Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
6Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Lithuania
7Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
8Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
9Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Team BMS Birn
10Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Lithuania
11Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
12Valerie Demey (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
13Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
14Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
15Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-AIS
16Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products
17Marie Vilmann (Den) Team BMS Birn
18Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:06
19Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:12
20Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS0:00:14
21Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:01:06
22Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
23Christina Siggaard (Den) Team BMS Birn
24Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
25Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:01:07
26Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
27Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
28Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
29Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr)
30Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
31Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini
32Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
33Demmy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or0:04:36
34Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Alé Cipollini0:06:46
35Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
36Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
37Miriam Bjørnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products
38Jessy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
39Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team0:07:55
40Pia De Quint (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
41Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
42Marjolein Van 'T Geloof (Ned)
43Danique Braam (Ned)
44Sara Penton (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
45Willeke Knol (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
46Nathalie Verschelden (Bel)
47Riejanne Markus (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
48Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
49Vibeke Dybwad (Nor) Norway
50Ingrid Tempert (Ned)
51Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
52Daniela Gass (Ger)
53Senna Feron (Ned)
54Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
55Julie Solvang (Nor) Norway
56Inga Rodieck (Ger)
57Eva Van Den Born (Ned)
58Laura Vainionpää (Fin)
59Francesca Cauz (Ita) Alé Cipollini
60Caroline Thorvik Olsen (Nor)
61Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
62Suzanne Verhoeven (Ned)
63Stine Andersen Borgli (Nor) Norway
64Loren Rowney (Aus) Orica-AIS
65Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5
66Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica-AIS
67Genevieve Whitson (GBr)
68Karen Elzing (Ned)
69Wiebke Rodieck (Ger)
70Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
71Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products
72Lensy Debboudt (Bel)
73Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
74Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata
75Annelies Dom (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
76Esther Van Veen (Ned)
77Lisa Küllmer (Ger)
78Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
79Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata
80Beatrice Rossato (Ita) Alé Cipollini
81Tessa Dijksman (Ned)
82Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
83Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
84Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
85Birgitte Ravndal (Nor) Norway
86Marie Flataas (Nor) Norway
87Martina Alzini (Ita) Alé Cipollini
88Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
DNFAnna Christian (GBr) Wiggle High5
DNFLucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
DNFEllen Skerritt (Aus) Alé Cipollini
DNFIsabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
DNFSusanna Zorzi (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
DNFWinanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata
DNFKim De Baat (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
DNFMargriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den) Team BMS Birn
DNFJannie Sand (Den) Team BMS Birn
DNFSilvija Latozaite (Ltu) Lithuania
DNFEdita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Lithuania
DNFIeva Jakubonyte (Ltu) Lithuania
DNFJustina Jovaišyte (Ltu) Lithuania
DNFLinda Jacobsson (Swe)
DNFJosefine Huitfeldt (Den)
DNFEllinor Huusko (Swe)
DNFAmy Hill (GBr)
DNFDani Christmas (GBr)
DNFNele Armée (Bel)
DNFMieke Leeman (Bel)
DNFLiliano Leenknegi (Bel)
DNFEvelien Debboudt (Bel)
DNFSylvia Debboudt (Bel)
DNFCéline Van Severen (Bel)
DNFAna Paula Casetta (Bra)
DNFMalin Berlin (Swe)
DNFLaura Van Geyt (Bel)
DNFLisa Vermeire (Bel)
DNFSylvie Boermans (Ned)
DNFDana Lodewyks (Bel)
DNFSteffi Lodewyks (Bel)
DNFFatima Berton (Bel)
DNFBryony Van Velzen (Ned)
DNFRobin Driehuis (Ned)
DNFEsther Van Leeuwen (Ned)
DNFKim Lahaije (Ned)
DNFTessa Veen (Ned)
DNFBianca Lust (Ned)

