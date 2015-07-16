Ramsden wins Gastown Grand Prix
Foreman-Mackey and Olds on the podium
Pro Women: Vancouver, BC -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Denise Ramsden (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
|59:52:03
|2
|Annie Foreman-Mackey (The Cyclery - Opus)
|3
|Shelley Olds (Ale-Cipollini)
|4
|Tina Pic (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth)
|5
|Samantha Schneider (ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI)
|6
|Lauretta Hanson (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
|7
|Alison Jackson (TWENTY16 p/b Sho-Air)
|8
|Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO-SVB)
|9
|Jessica Uebelhart (BMW presented by Happy Tooth Dental)
|10
|Liza Rachetto (BMW presented by Happy Tooth Dental)
|11
|Erica Zaveta (BMW presented by Happy Tooth Dental)
|12
|Justine Clift (Glotman Simpson Cycling)
|13
|Maggie Coles-Lyster (Local Ride Racing)
|14
|Lenore Pipes (Team TIBCO-SVB)
|15
|Jamie Gilgen (Rise Racing p/b Cyclepath Woodbridge)
|16
|Irena Ossola (independent)
|17
|Ellen Watters (The Cyclery - Opus)
|18
|Alice Simmerling (independent)
|19
|Laura Jorgensen (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth)
|20
|Tiffany Pezzulo (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|21
|Lex Albrecht (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|22
|Sara Bergen (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
|23
|Leah Guloien (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
|24
|Marie-Soleil Blais (The Cyclery - Opus)
|25
|Ivy Audrain (LA Sweat)
|26
|Joanie Caron (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|27
|Diane Moug (independent)
|28
|Amy Charity (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|29
|Mary Maroon (ACADEMY)
|30
|Nicole Mertz (ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI)
|31
|Skylar Schneider (ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI)
|32
|Jessica Cutler (Colavita / Bianchi Pro Cycling)
|33
|Amy Phillips (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth)
|34
|Kimberley Johnson (Naked Women's Racing)
|35
|Meghan Grant (Alete-FLC)
|36
|Allie Guenther (independent)
|37
|Stephanie Roorda (independent)
|38
|Lindsay Bayer (BMW presented by Happy Tooth Dental)
|39
|Ashley Barson (Rise Racing p/b Cyclepath Woodbridge)
|40
|Morgan Cabot (Glotman Simpson Cycling)
|41
|Sara Poidevin (Canadian National Team)
|42
|Alysia Withers (Glotman Simpson Cycling)
|43
|Jannalyn Luttrell (Roosters Bikers Edge)
|44
|Jennifer Whalen (SPY Giant RIDE p/b GQ-6)
|45
|Emily Flynn (The Cyclery - Opus)
|46
|Michelle Khare (BMW presented by Happy Tooth Dental)
|47
|Patricia Schwager (Team TIBCO-SVB)
|48
|Lexie Millard (ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI)
|49
|Gillian Ellsay (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
|50
|Christy Keely (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
|51
|Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|52
|Anne Ouellet (EV/DEVO pb Catalyst Kinetics)
|53
|Mandy Heintz (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
|54
|Anika Todd (Team TIBCO-SVB)
|55
|Laura Van Gilder (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
|56
|Catherine Ouellette (independent)
|DNF
|Ariane Bonhomme (The Cyclery - Opus)
|DNF
|Amalie Bruneau (The Cyclery - Opus)
|DNF
|Sarah Coney (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
|DNF
|Kinley Gibson (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
|DNF
|Suzanne Hamilton (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
|DNF
|Rachel Canning (Women's Team ATAC)
|DNF
|Allison Daniel (Women's Team ATAC)
|DNF
|Jennifer Gerth (Women's Team ATAC)
|DNF
|Brenna Pauly (Women's Team ATAC)
|DNF
|Melanie Von Stetten (Women's Team ATAC)
|DNF
|Megan Rathwell (BMW presented by Happy Tooth Dental)
|DNF
|Jody Rechenmacher (Glotman Simpson Cycling)
|DNF
|Amalie Olsen (LA Sweat)
|DNF
|Kelli Samuelson (LA Sweat)
|DNF
|Becca Schepps (LA Sweat)
|DNF
|Suzanna Dupee (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth)
|DNF
|Courteney Lowe (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth)
|DNF
|Michele Schaeffer (EV/DEVO pb Catalyst Kinetics)
|DNF
|Sabrina David (Groove Subaru - Excel Sports)
|DNF
|Natalie Koncz (Nemesis Racing)
|DNF
|Natalia Mulekova (Steed Cycles)
|DNF
|Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|DNF
|Catherine Fegan-Kim (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|DNS
|Carrie Cartmill (The Cyclery - Opus)
|DNS
|Tara Whitten (The Cyclery - Opus)
|DNS
|Claire Cameron (Glotman Simpson Cycling)
|DNS
|Elizabeth Caldwell (LA Sweat)
|DNS
|Jennifer Vollmer (Roosters Bikers Edge)
|DNS
|Genevieve Krahn (Holiday Inn Calgary Northwest / P-K Express)
|DNS
|Juliette Wheler (SMARTSAVVY+ p/b IRIS Cycling Project)
|DNS
|Emeliah Harvie (independent)
|DNS
|Courtenay Mcfadden (independent)
|DNS
|Erin Attwell (Triple Shot Cycling)
