Trending

Ramsden wins Gastown Grand Prix

Foreman-Mackey and Olds on the podium

Denise Ramsden (Red Truck) wins Gastwon Grand PRix

Denise Ramsden (Red Truck) wins Gastwon Grand PRix
(Image credit: Gastown Grand Prix )

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Denise Ramsden (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)59:52:03
2Annie Foreman-Mackey (The Cyclery - Opus)
3Shelley Olds (Ale-Cipollini)
4Tina Pic (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth)
5Samantha Schneider (ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI)
6Lauretta Hanson (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
7Alison Jackson (TWENTY16 p/b Sho-Air)
8Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO-SVB)
9Jessica Uebelhart (BMW presented by Happy Tooth Dental)
10Liza Rachetto (BMW presented by Happy Tooth Dental)
11Erica Zaveta (BMW presented by Happy Tooth Dental)
12Justine Clift (Glotman Simpson Cycling)
13Maggie Coles-Lyster (Local Ride Racing)
14Lenore Pipes (Team TIBCO-SVB)
15Jamie Gilgen (Rise Racing p/b Cyclepath Woodbridge)
16Irena Ossola (independent)
17Ellen Watters (The Cyclery - Opus)
18Alice Simmerling (independent)
19Laura Jorgensen (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth)
20Tiffany Pezzulo (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
21Lex Albrecht (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
22Sara Bergen (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
23Leah Guloien (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
24Marie-Soleil Blais (The Cyclery - Opus)
25Ivy Audrain (LA Sweat)
26Joanie Caron (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
27Diane Moug (independent)
28Amy Charity (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
29Mary Maroon (ACADEMY)
30Nicole Mertz (ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI)
31Skylar Schneider (ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI)
32Jessica Cutler (Colavita / Bianchi Pro Cycling)
33Amy Phillips (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth)
34Kimberley Johnson (Naked Women's Racing)
35Meghan Grant (Alete-FLC)
36Allie Guenther (independent)
37Stephanie Roorda (independent)
38Lindsay Bayer (BMW presented by Happy Tooth Dental)
39Ashley Barson (Rise Racing p/b Cyclepath Woodbridge)
40Morgan Cabot (Glotman Simpson Cycling)
41Sara Poidevin (Canadian National Team)
42Alysia Withers (Glotman Simpson Cycling)
43Jannalyn Luttrell (Roosters Bikers Edge)
44Jennifer Whalen (SPY Giant RIDE p/b GQ-6)
45Emily Flynn (The Cyclery - Opus)
46Michelle Khare (BMW presented by Happy Tooth Dental)
47Patricia Schwager (Team TIBCO-SVB)
48Lexie Millard (ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI)
49Gillian Ellsay (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
50Christy Keely (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
51Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
52Anne Ouellet (EV/DEVO pb Catalyst Kinetics)
53Mandy Heintz (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
54Anika Todd (Team TIBCO-SVB)
55Laura Van Gilder (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
56Catherine Ouellette (independent)
DNFAriane Bonhomme (The Cyclery - Opus)
DNFAmalie Bruneau (The Cyclery - Opus)
DNFSarah Coney (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
DNFKinley Gibson (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
DNFSuzanne Hamilton (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
DNFRachel Canning (Women's Team ATAC)
DNFAllison Daniel (Women's Team ATAC)
DNFJennifer Gerth (Women's Team ATAC)
DNFBrenna Pauly (Women's Team ATAC)
DNFMelanie Von Stetten (Women's Team ATAC)
DNFMegan Rathwell (BMW presented by Happy Tooth Dental)
DNFJody Rechenmacher (Glotman Simpson Cycling)
DNFAmalie Olsen (LA Sweat)
DNFKelli Samuelson (LA Sweat)
DNFBecca Schepps (LA Sweat)
DNFSuzanna Dupee (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth)
DNFCourteney Lowe (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth)
DNFMichele Schaeffer (EV/DEVO pb Catalyst Kinetics)
DNFSabrina David (Groove Subaru - Excel Sports)
DNFNatalie Koncz (Nemesis Racing)
DNFNatalia Mulekova (Steed Cycles)
DNFGabrielle Pilote-Fortin (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
DNFCatherine Fegan-Kim (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
DNSCarrie Cartmill (The Cyclery - Opus)
DNSTara Whitten (The Cyclery - Opus)
DNSClaire Cameron (Glotman Simpson Cycling)
DNSElizabeth Caldwell (LA Sweat)
DNSJennifer Vollmer (Roosters Bikers Edge)
DNSGenevieve Krahn (Holiday Inn Calgary Northwest / P-K Express)
DNSJuliette Wheler (SMARTSAVVY+ p/b IRIS Cycling Project)
DNSEmeliah Harvie (independent)
DNSCourtenay Mcfadden (independent)
DNSErin Attwell (Triple Shot Cycling)

Latest on Cyclingnews