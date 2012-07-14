Trending

Hanson, Rowney win big as Global Relay Gastown Grand Prix returns

Vancouver inner-city circuit race back after four years

American Ken Hanson won a bunch sprint at the 2012 Global Relay Gastown Grand Prix, outracing Vancouver's Ryan Anderson and Australia's Tommy Nankervis down the final stretch to claim the $15,000 winner's check as the historic race returned after a four-year absence.

The men raced 50-laps of the 1.2-kilometer circuit through historic Gastown, winding through crowds estimated at over 35,000 and over the same cobblestones as cycling greats Lance Armstrong, Alex Stieda and Canadian Olympians like Brian Walton and Alison Sydor.

After more than an hour, it came down to the last few hundred meters. The group finally caught Canadian strongman Svein Tuft's last-lap breakaway attempt after the final corner, and after a perfect leadout from his Optum Pro Cyling teammate Alex Candelario, Hanson pumped his fists as he surged across the finish line. Hanson, Anderson, riding for Steve Bauer's SpiderTech team, and Nankervis, who races for the Competitive Cycling team run by three-time Olympian and two-time Gastown winner Gord Fraser, all finished the 60-kilometer race in one hour, 16 minutes and 20.86 seconds.

Australian Loren Rowney, riding for the Specialized Lululemon women's team, also won the 30-lap women's race in a bunch sprint, surging to the line ahead of veteran Americans Laura Van Gilder of Mellow Mushroom, and Nicky Wangsgard of Primal MapMyRide.

Rowney, who normally races with Canadian Olympic great Clara Hughes on the Specialized Lululemon team, claimed the $8,000 top prize after finishing the 36-kilometer race in 53 minutes and 25.13 seconds.

Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized Lululemon0:53:25
2Laura Van Gilder (USA) Mellow Mushroom
3Nicky Wangsgard (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bicycles
4Jenny Lehmann (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
5Stephanie Roorda (Can) Local Ride/Dr. Vie Superfoods
6Lisa Howard (Can) Local Ride/Dr. Vie Superfoods
7Joanie Caron (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
8Gina Haatz (Ger) independent
9Stephanie Ossenbrink (Can) independent
10Jessica Daugharty Sterner (USA) Team Rep
11Jamie Gilgen (Can) Kallisto/Wheels of Oakville
12Erika Broekema (Ned) NWVG
13Carrie Cartmill (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery
14Kristen LaSasso (USA) Mellow Mushroom0:00:05
15Tamiko Butler (Ant) Russ Hay's/Accent Inns
16Kate Finegan (Aus) independent
17Rhae-Christie Shaw (Can) Exergy TWENTY12
18Shoshauna Laxson (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
19Dana Walton (USA) Team Alliance Environmental
20Jennifer McMahon (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
21Megan Rathwell (Can) Russ Hay's/Accent Inns
22Moriah Jo MacGregor (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro cycling
23Kristine Brynjolfson (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
24Jessica Cutler (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bicycles
25Krista Rawlings (Can) independent
26Ann Yew (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
27Naomi Cooper (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
28Jean Ann Berkenpas (Can) Local Ride/Dr. Vie Superfoods0:01:01
DNFErin Redl (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
DNFSara King (Can) Gregg's Specialized/Trek
DNFKatie Lotterhos (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
DNFKelly Jones (Can) Steed Cycles
DNFMelanie von Stetten (Can) Local Ride/Dr. Vie Superfoods
DNFNorrene Godfrey (USA) Project London 2012 p/b Land Rover Select CPO
DNSFlorence Laplante-Lamarche (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery
DNSRachel Canning (Can) Local Ride
DNSSarah Coney (Can) Local Ride/ Dr. Vie
DNSLeah Guloien (Can) Colavita ESPN-W

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1:16:21
2Ryan Anderson (Can) Spider Tech
3Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Competitive Cyclist
4Ben Chaddock (Can) Team Exergy Pro Cycling
5Florenz Knauer (Ger) Team Baier Lanshut
6Jacob Schwingboth (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
7Conor Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy Pro Cycling
8Kris Dahl (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
9Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge
10Alex Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
11Roman van Uden (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:00:03
12Dana Williams (USA) Team Mike's Bikes
13Zachary Davies (USA) Team Exergy Pro Cycling
14Dominik Roels (Ger) Team HED p/b Staps
15Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Team Baier Lanshut
16Federico Marchiori (Ita) Cyber Team Breganze
17Andrew Goessing (USA) Team Mike's Bikes
18Tyler Trace (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
19Philip Mooney (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home Cycling Team
20James Williamson (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:00:08
21Anton Varabei (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta0:00:09
22Hendrik Werner (Ger) Team HED p/b Staps0:00:17
23Chris Gruber (Can) Champion System p/b Stans NoTubes0:00:18
24Manuel Fehlmann (Can) independent
25David Fleischhauer (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
26Gabe Varela (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
27Tim Abercrombie (Can) Garneau Evolution
28Louis Crosby (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:00:20
29Jeff Werner (Can) Garneau Evolution0:00:24
30Eric Riggs (USA) Team Mike's Bikes0:00:26
31Noah Bloom (Can) Garneau Evolution0:00:27
32Tom Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
33Sebastian Salas (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:29
34Greg Christian (USA) Garneau Evolution
35Chris Wingfield (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:00:31
36Alexander Cataford (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling0:00:36
37Nigel Ellsay (Can) Velo Club Cycliste Morteau-Montbenoit FRANCE
38Mike Sidic (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
39Jackie Simes (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home Cycling Team0:00:38
40Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:00:40
41Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly belly presented by Kenda
42Kevin Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy Pro Cycling0:00:41
43David Gonda (Can) Rideokanagan.com0:00:47
44Justin Kerr (NZl) Team H&R BLOCK
45Jesse Reams (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling
46Dustin Andrews (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes0:00:49
47John Piasta (USA) Team Mike's Bikes0:00:50
48Rob Britton (Can) Team H&R BLOCK0:00:53
49Will Routley (Can) Spider Tech
50Evan Mundy (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta
51Tom Radermacher (Ger) Team HED p/b Staps
52Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge
53Matthias Bertling (Ger) independent
54Stefan Fussstetter (Ger) Team Baier Lanshut
55Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:57
56Cody O'Reilly (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:59
57Chris Worsfold (Can) Speed Theory0:01:01
58Kevin Noiles (Can) cyclocrossracing.com0:01:06
59Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:12
60Ian Crane (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:01:14
61Ian Burnett (USA) Competitive Cyclist0:01:19
62Michael van den Ham (Can) Rideokanagan.com0:01:22
63Colin Gibson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:01:36
64Joseph Cooper (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:01:38
DNFHilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
DNFScott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
DNFQuinn Keogh (USA) Team Exergy Pro Cycling
DNFJames McCoy (NZl) PureBlack Racing
DNFDanny Heeley (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
DNFDan Bechtold (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
DNFCody Canning (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
DNFBradley Clifford (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
DNFAdam De Vos (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
DNFDan Skinner (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
DNFBailey McKnight (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
DNFColter Young (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
DNFJames LaBerge (USA) Team Mike's Bikes
DNFKyle Buckosky (Can) Garneau Evolution
DNFErik Mulder (Can) Garneau Evolution
DNFMike Rothengatter (Can) Garneau Evolution
DNFAaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
DNFLaurent Dallaire (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
DNFAndrew Pinfold (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
DNFDylan Harris (Can) Rideokanagan.com
DNFBart Ludbrook (NZl) Glotman Simpson Cycling
DNFTed Matson (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
DNFCid Martinez (Can) Russ Hay's/Accent Inns
DNFSteven Grandy (Can) Russ Hay's/Accent Inns
DNFJamie Riggs (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta
DNFMaurice Worsfold (Can) Speed Theory
DNFMackenzie Garvin (Can) Cyclemiesters Bowcycle
DNFBrett Boniface (Can) FVRCC
DNFChristopher Uberti (USA) Panther pb Competitive Cyclist
DNFMark McConnell (Can) Synergy Racing
DNFShawn Rosenthal (USA) independent
DNFRory McAdams (USA) independent
DNFJeffrey Sparling (Can) independent
DNFMarvin Guzman (Can) Rideokanagan.com
DNFMichael Wegner (Can) independent
DNFDylan Cunningham (Can) Russ Hays/Accent Inns
DNSTaylor Gunman (NZl) PureBlack Racing
DNSAndreas Fliessgarten (Ger) Team Baier Lanshut
DNSGarrett McLeod (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
DNSMark Rainer (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
DNSDave Johnson (Can) Speed Theory
DNSNeal Kindree (Can) Specialized / EMD Serono
DSQMichael Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist
DSQClayton Meisner (Can) Rideokanagan.com
DSQEmile de Rosnay (Can) Russ Hay's/Accent Inns
DSQAaron Levin (USA) Aaron Levin
DSQAndrew Martin (USA) BikeSale.com
DSQScott Laliberte (Can) Westwood Cycle Club
DSQDavid Gillam (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
DSQMike Laxdal (Can) independent
DSQMatthew Krahn (Can independent

