Hanson, Rowney win big as Global Relay Gastown Grand Prix returns
Vancouver inner-city circuit race back after four years
American Ken Hanson won a bunch sprint at the 2012 Global Relay Gastown Grand Prix, outracing Vancouver's Ryan Anderson and Australia's Tommy Nankervis down the final stretch to claim the $15,000 winner's check as the historic race returned after a four-year absence.
The men raced 50-laps of the 1.2-kilometer circuit through historic Gastown, winding through crowds estimated at over 35,000 and over the same cobblestones as cycling greats Lance Armstrong, Alex Stieda and Canadian Olympians like Brian Walton and Alison Sydor.
After more than an hour, it came down to the last few hundred meters. The group finally caught Canadian strongman Svein Tuft's last-lap breakaway attempt after the final corner, and after a perfect leadout from his Optum Pro Cyling teammate Alex Candelario, Hanson pumped his fists as he surged across the finish line. Hanson, Anderson, riding for Steve Bauer's SpiderTech team, and Nankervis, who races for the Competitive Cycling team run by three-time Olympian and two-time Gastown winner Gord Fraser, all finished the 60-kilometer race in one hour, 16 minutes and 20.86 seconds.
Australian Loren Rowney, riding for the Specialized Lululemon women's team, also won the 30-lap women's race in a bunch sprint, surging to the line ahead of veteran Americans Laura Van Gilder of Mellow Mushroom, and Nicky Wangsgard of Primal MapMyRide.
Rowney, who normally races with Canadian Olympic great Clara Hughes on the Specialized Lululemon team, claimed the $8,000 top prize after finishing the 36-kilometer race in 53 minutes and 25.13 seconds.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized Lululemon
|0:53:25
|2
|Laura Van Gilder (USA) Mellow Mushroom
|3
|Nicky Wangsgard (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bicycles
|4
|Jenny Lehmann (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|5
|Stephanie Roorda (Can) Local Ride/Dr. Vie Superfoods
|6
|Lisa Howard (Can) Local Ride/Dr. Vie Superfoods
|7
|Joanie Caron (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling
|8
|Gina Haatz (Ger) independent
|9
|Stephanie Ossenbrink (Can) independent
|10
|Jessica Daugharty Sterner (USA) Team Rep
|11
|Jamie Gilgen (Can) Kallisto/Wheels of Oakville
|12
|Erika Broekema (Ned) NWVG
|13
|Carrie Cartmill (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery
|14
|Kristen LaSasso (USA) Mellow Mushroom
|0:00:05
|15
|Tamiko Butler (Ant) Russ Hay's/Accent Inns
|16
|Kate Finegan (Aus) independent
|17
|Rhae-Christie Shaw (Can) Exergy TWENTY12
|18
|Shoshauna Laxson (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|19
|Dana Walton (USA) Team Alliance Environmental
|20
|Jennifer McMahon (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|21
|Megan Rathwell (Can) Russ Hay's/Accent Inns
|22
|Moriah Jo MacGregor (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro cycling
|23
|Kristine Brynjolfson (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|24
|Jessica Cutler (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bicycles
|25
|Krista Rawlings (Can) independent
|26
|Ann Yew (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|27
|Naomi Cooper (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|28
|Jean Ann Berkenpas (Can) Local Ride/Dr. Vie Superfoods
|0:01:01
|DNF
|Erin Redl (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|DNF
|Sara King (Can) Gregg's Specialized/Trek
|DNF
|Katie Lotterhos (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|DNF
|Kelly Jones (Can) Steed Cycles
|DNF
|Melanie von Stetten (Can) Local Ride/Dr. Vie Superfoods
|DNF
|Norrene Godfrey (USA) Project London 2012 p/b Land Rover Select CPO
|DNS
|Florence Laplante-Lamarche (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery
|DNS
|Rachel Canning (Can) Local Ride
|DNS
|Sarah Coney (Can) Local Ride/ Dr. Vie
|DNS
|Leah Guloien (Can) Colavita ESPN-W
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1:16:21
|2
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Spider Tech
|3
|Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Competitive Cyclist
|4
|Ben Chaddock (Can) Team Exergy Pro Cycling
|5
|Florenz Knauer (Ger) Team Baier Lanshut
|6
|Jacob Schwingboth (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|7
|Conor Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy Pro Cycling
|8
|Kris Dahl (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
|9
|Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge
|10
|Alex Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|11
|Roman van Uden (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|0:00:03
|12
|Dana Williams (USA) Team Mike's Bikes
|13
|Zachary Davies (USA) Team Exergy Pro Cycling
|14
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team HED p/b Staps
|15
|Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Team Baier Lanshut
|16
|Federico Marchiori (Ita) Cyber Team Breganze
|17
|Andrew Goessing (USA) Team Mike's Bikes
|18
|Tyler Trace (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|19
|Philip Mooney (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home Cycling Team
|20
|James Williamson (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|0:00:08
|21
|Anton Varabei (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta
|0:00:09
|22
|Hendrik Werner (Ger) Team HED p/b Staps
|0:00:17
|23
|Chris Gruber (Can) Champion System p/b Stans NoTubes
|0:00:18
|24
|Manuel Fehlmann (Can) independent
|25
|David Fleischhauer (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|26
|Gabe Varela (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|27
|Tim Abercrombie (Can) Garneau Evolution
|28
|Louis Crosby (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|0:00:20
|29
|Jeff Werner (Can) Garneau Evolution
|0:00:24
|30
|Eric Riggs (USA) Team Mike's Bikes
|0:00:26
|31
|Noah Bloom (Can) Garneau Evolution
|0:00:27
|32
|Tom Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|33
|Sebastian Salas (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:29
|34
|Greg Christian (USA) Garneau Evolution
|35
|Chris Wingfield (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:00:31
|36
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|0:00:36
|37
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Velo Club Cycliste Morteau-Montbenoit FRANCE
|38
|Mike Sidic (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
|39
|Jackie Simes (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home Cycling Team
|0:00:38
|40
|Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:00:40
|41
|Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly belly presented by Kenda
|42
|Kevin Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy Pro Cycling
|0:00:41
|43
|David Gonda (Can) Rideokanagan.com
|0:00:47
|44
|Justin Kerr (NZl) Team H&R BLOCK
|45
|Jesse Reams (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling
|46
|Dustin Andrews (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|0:00:49
|47
|John Piasta (USA) Team Mike's Bikes
|0:00:50
|48
|Rob Britton (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
|0:00:53
|49
|Will Routley (Can) Spider Tech
|50
|Evan Mundy (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta
|51
|Tom Radermacher (Ger) Team HED p/b Staps
|52
|Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge
|53
|Matthias Bertling (Ger) independent
|54
|Stefan Fussstetter (Ger) Team Baier Lanshut
|55
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:57
|56
|Cody O'Reilly (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:59
|57
|Chris Worsfold (Can) Speed Theory
|0:01:01
|58
|Kevin Noiles (Can) cyclocrossracing.com
|0:01:06
|59
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:12
|60
|Ian Crane (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:01:14
|61
|Ian Burnett (USA) Competitive Cyclist
|0:01:19
|62
|Michael van den Ham (Can) Rideokanagan.com
|0:01:22
|63
|Colin Gibson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:01:36
|64
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|0:01:38
|DNF
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|DNF
|Quinn Keogh (USA) Team Exergy Pro Cycling
|DNF
|James McCoy (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|DNF
|Danny Heeley (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|DNF
|Dan Bechtold (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|DNF
|Cody Canning (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|DNF
|Bradley Clifford (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|DNF
|Adam De Vos (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|DNF
|Dan Skinner (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|DNF
|Bailey McKnight (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|DNF
|Colter Young (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|DNF
|James LaBerge (USA) Team Mike's Bikes
|DNF
|Kyle Buckosky (Can) Garneau Evolution
|DNF
|Erik Mulder (Can) Garneau Evolution
|DNF
|Mike Rothengatter (Can) Garneau Evolution
|DNF
|Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
|DNF
|Laurent Dallaire (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
|DNF
|Andrew Pinfold (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
|DNF
|Dylan Harris (Can) Rideokanagan.com
|DNF
|Bart Ludbrook (NZl) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|DNF
|Ted Matson (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|DNF
|Cid Martinez (Can) Russ Hay's/Accent Inns
|DNF
|Steven Grandy (Can) Russ Hay's/Accent Inns
|DNF
|Jamie Riggs (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta
|DNF
|Maurice Worsfold (Can) Speed Theory
|DNF
|Mackenzie Garvin (Can) Cyclemiesters Bowcycle
|DNF
|Brett Boniface (Can) FVRCC
|DNF
|Christopher Uberti (USA) Panther pb Competitive Cyclist
|DNF
|Mark McConnell (Can) Synergy Racing
|DNF
|Shawn Rosenthal (USA) independent
|DNF
|Rory McAdams (USA) independent
|DNF
|Jeffrey Sparling (Can) independent
|DNF
|Marvin Guzman (Can) Rideokanagan.com
|DNF
|Michael Wegner (Can) independent
|DNF
|Dylan Cunningham (Can) Russ Hays/Accent Inns
|DNS
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|DNS
|Andreas Fliessgarten (Ger) Team Baier Lanshut
|DNS
|Garrett McLeod (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
|DNS
|Mark Rainer (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|DNS
|Dave Johnson (Can) Speed Theory
|DNS
|Neal Kindree (Can) Specialized / EMD Serono
|DSQ
|Michael Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist
|DSQ
|Clayton Meisner (Can) Rideokanagan.com
|DSQ
|Emile de Rosnay (Can) Russ Hay's/Accent Inns
|DSQ
|Aaron Levin (USA) Aaron Levin
|DSQ
|Andrew Martin (USA) BikeSale.com
|DSQ
|Scott Laliberte (Can) Westwood Cycle Club
|DSQ
|David Gillam (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|DSQ
|Mike Laxdal (Can) independent
|DSQ
|Matthew Krahn (Can independent
