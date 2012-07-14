American Ken Hanson won a bunch sprint at the 2012 Global Relay Gastown Grand Prix, outracing Vancouver's Ryan Anderson and Australia's Tommy Nankervis down the final stretch to claim the $15,000 winner's check as the historic race returned after a four-year absence.

The men raced 50-laps of the 1.2-kilometer circuit through historic Gastown, winding through crowds estimated at over 35,000 and over the same cobblestones as cycling greats Lance Armstrong, Alex Stieda and Canadian Olympians like Brian Walton and Alison Sydor.

After more than an hour, it came down to the last few hundred meters. The group finally caught Canadian strongman Svein Tuft's last-lap breakaway attempt after the final corner, and after a perfect leadout from his Optum Pro Cyling teammate Alex Candelario, Hanson pumped his fists as he surged across the finish line. Hanson, Anderson, riding for Steve Bauer's SpiderTech team, and Nankervis, who races for the Competitive Cycling team run by three-time Olympian and two-time Gastown winner Gord Fraser, all finished the 60-kilometer race in one hour, 16 minutes and 20.86 seconds.

Australian Loren Rowney, riding for the Specialized Lululemon women's team, also won the 30-lap women's race in a bunch sprint, surging to the line ahead of veteran Americans Laura Van Gilder of Mellow Mushroom, and Nicky Wangsgard of Primal MapMyRide.

Rowney, who normally races with Canadian Olympic great Clara Hughes on the Specialized Lululemon team, claimed the $8,000 top prize after finishing the 36-kilometer race in 53 minutes and 25.13 seconds.

Results

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized Lululemon 0:53:25 2 Laura Van Gilder (USA) Mellow Mushroom 3 Nicky Wangsgard (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bicycles 4 Jenny Lehmann (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes 5 Stephanie Roorda (Can) Local Ride/Dr. Vie Superfoods 6 Lisa Howard (Can) Local Ride/Dr. Vie Superfoods 7 Joanie Caron (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling 8 Gina Haatz (Ger) independent 9 Stephanie Ossenbrink (Can) independent 10 Jessica Daugharty Sterner (USA) Team Rep 11 Jamie Gilgen (Can) Kallisto/Wheels of Oakville 12 Erika Broekema (Ned) NWVG 13 Carrie Cartmill (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery 14 Kristen LaSasso (USA) Mellow Mushroom 0:00:05 15 Tamiko Butler (Ant) Russ Hay's/Accent Inns 16 Kate Finegan (Aus) independent 17 Rhae-Christie Shaw (Can) Exergy TWENTY12 18 Shoshauna Laxson (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes 19 Dana Walton (USA) Team Alliance Environmental 20 Jennifer McMahon (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling 21 Megan Rathwell (Can) Russ Hay's/Accent Inns 22 Moriah Jo MacGregor (Can) Colavita-espnW Pro cycling 23 Kristine Brynjolfson (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes 24 Jessica Cutler (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bicycles 25 Krista Rawlings (Can) independent 26 Ann Yew (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes 27 Naomi Cooper (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes 28 Jean Ann Berkenpas (Can) Local Ride/Dr. Vie Superfoods 0:01:01 DNF Erin Redl (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling DNF Sara King (Can) Gregg's Specialized/Trek DNF Katie Lotterhos (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling DNF Kelly Jones (Can) Steed Cycles DNF Melanie von Stetten (Can) Local Ride/Dr. Vie Superfoods DNF Norrene Godfrey (USA) Project London 2012 p/b Land Rover Select CPO DNS Florence Laplante-Lamarche (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery DNS Rachel Canning (Can) Local Ride DNS Sarah Coney (Can) Local Ride/ Dr. Vie DNS Leah Guloien (Can) Colavita ESPN-W