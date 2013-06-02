White continues UnitedHealthcare dominance in Glencoe
Alzate, Freter trail from breakaway
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare)
|1:47:52
|2
|Carlos Alzate Escobar (UnitedHealthcare)
|0:00:03
|3
|Johnathan Freter (Panther/Bakehouse)
|0:00:04
|4
|Adam Leibovitz (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|0:01:22
|5
|Chad Hartley (RACC pb GG)
|0:01:23
|6
|Jackie Simes (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
|7
|Conor Mullervy (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTu)
|0:01:25
|8
|Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare)
|0:02:04
|9
|Shane Kline (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
|0:02:05
|10
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (UnitedHealthcare)
|11
|Colton Barrett (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|12
|Robert Forster (UnitedHealthcare)
|13
|Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare)
|14
|Isaac Howe (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
|0:02:06
|15
|Frank Travieso (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
|16
|Robert Bush (EQUIPE GARNEAU - QUEBECOR)
|17
|Ryan Knapp (Panther/Bakehouse)
|0:02:07
|18
|Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
|19
|Michael Sherer (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|20
|Devin Clark (Qdoba p/b Bushwhacker)
|0:02:08
|21
|Cortlan Brown (Astellas Oncology Cycling Team)
|0:02:09
|22
|Ryan Mele (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
|23
|Lucas Wardein (Lupus Racing Team)
|0:02:11
|24
|Chad Burdzilauskas (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc)
|0:02:12
|25
|Gavriel Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|26
|Jonathan Atwell (Panther/Bakehouse)
|27
|Yosvany Falcon (Sharecare Cycling p/b Wheeland)
|28
|David Reyes (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
|0:02:13
|29
|Brian Hill (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
|0:02:14
|30
|Allan Rego (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|31
|Jesse Keough (CRCA/Foundation)
|0:02:15
|32
|Kyle Perry (Team Upland Brewing)
|33
|Robert White (Sharecare Cycling p/b Wheeland)
|34
|John Grant (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|0:02:16
|35
|Kevin Mullervy (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|0:02:19
|36
|Chris Williams (TEAM NOVO NORDISK)
|0:02:21
|37
|Derek Graham (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
|0:02:23
|38
|Eric Workowski (Team Alliance Environmental)
|0:02:25
|39
|Max Korus (Astellas Oncology Cycling Team)
|0:02:39
|40
|Rahsaan Bahati (Sharecare Cycling p/b Wheeland)
|0:03:30
|41
|Ryan Shean (Team Upland Brewing)
|42
|Jacob Rytlewski (Astellas Oncology Cycling Team)
|43
|Brandon Feehery (Astellas Oncology Cycling Team)
|0:04:39
