White continues UnitedHealthcare dominance in Glencoe

Alzate, Freter trail from breakaway

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare)1:47:52
2Carlos Alzate Escobar (UnitedHealthcare)0:00:03
3Johnathan Freter (Panther/Bakehouse)0:00:04
4Adam Leibovitz (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)0:01:22
5Chad Hartley (RACC pb GG)0:01:23
6Jackie Simes (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
7Conor Mullervy (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTu)0:01:25
8Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare)0:02:04
9Shane Kline (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)0:02:05
10Aldo Ino Ilesic (UnitedHealthcare)
11Colton Barrett (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
12Robert Forster (UnitedHealthcare)
13Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare)
14Isaac Howe (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)0:02:06
15Frank Travieso (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
16Robert Bush (EQUIPE GARNEAU - QUEBECOR)
17Ryan Knapp (Panther/Bakehouse)0:02:07
18Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
19Michael Sherer (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
20Devin Clark (Qdoba p/b Bushwhacker)0:02:08
21Cortlan Brown (Astellas Oncology Cycling Team)0:02:09
22Ryan Mele (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
23Lucas Wardein (Lupus Racing Team)0:02:11
24Chad Burdzilauskas (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc)0:02:12
25Gavriel Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
26Jonathan Atwell (Panther/Bakehouse)
27Yosvany Falcon (Sharecare Cycling p/b Wheeland)
28David Reyes (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)0:02:13
29Brian Hill (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)0:02:14
30Allan Rego (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
31Jesse Keough (CRCA/Foundation)0:02:15
32Kyle Perry (Team Upland Brewing)
33Robert White (Sharecare Cycling p/b Wheeland)
34John Grant (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)0:02:16
35Kevin Mullervy (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)0:02:19
36Chris Williams (TEAM NOVO NORDISK)0:02:21
37Derek Graham (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)0:02:23
38Eric Workowski (Team Alliance Environmental)0:02:25
39Max Korus (Astellas Oncology Cycling Team)0:02:39
40Rahsaan Bahati (Sharecare Cycling p/b Wheeland)0:03:30
41Ryan Shean (Team Upland Brewing)
42Jacob Rytlewski (Astellas Oncology Cycling Team)
43Brandon Feehery (Astellas Oncology Cycling Team)0:04:39

