White wins Glencoe Grand Prix
Cueli, Canevari on podium
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|2:01:05
|2
|David Cueli (The 706 Project)
|3
|Anthony Canevari (Athlete Octane)
|4
|Guido Palma (JAMIS SUTTER HOME)
|0:00:02
|5
|Daniel Holloway (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|0:01:02
|6
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|7
|Martyn Irvine (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|8
|Chad Burdzilauskas (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|9
|Andrew Dahlheim
|10
|David Guttenplan (SeaSucker Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:01:03
|11
|Frank Travieso (Team United Healthcare Georgia7)
|12
|Isaac Howe
|13
|Alexander Ray (HINCAPIE DEVO)
|14
|Thomas Brown
|0:01:04
|15
|Rafael A. Meran (CRCAFOUNDATION)
|16
|Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components Eli)
|17
|Brandon Feehery
|18
|Evan Murphy (Foundation)
|19
|Cole House (Intelligentsia Coffee)
|0:01:05
|20
|Tyler Coplea (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|21
|Mac Brennan (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
|22
|Camilo Ulloa
|23
|Devin Clark (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|24
|Stephan Hirsch (BissellABG Cycling Club)
|0:01:06
|25
|Chad Hartley
|0:01:07
|26
|Matt Moosa (Stan's NoTubes Pb Proferrin)
|27
|Andrew Scarano (Team United Healthcare Georgia7)
|28
|Benjamin Renkema (Stan's NoTubes Pb Proferrin)
|0:01:08
|29
|Brad Neagos (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
|30
|Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati-WTR)
|31
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:10
|32
|David Reyes (Stan's NoTubes Pb Proferrin)
|0:01:12
|33
|Kyle Perry (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|0:01:13
|34
|Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|35
|Jacob Mueller (Stan's NoTubes Pb Proferrin)
|36
|Dustin Morici (EGO pb Sammy\'s Bikes)
|0:01:14
|37
|Thomas Gibbons
|38
|Aaron Beebe (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
|39
|Edward Kim (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|40
|Diego Garavito
|0:01:15
|41
|Michael Pincus
|42
|Richard Stuart (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|43
|Alexander Voitik (EGO pb Sammy\'s Bikes)
|44
|Ryan O'boyle (xXx Racing)
|0:01:16
|45
|Thomas Schubert (Team Upland Brewing - Soma Coff)
|46
|Chase Goldstein (Stan's NoTubes Pb Proferrin)
|47
|Matthew Light (Racing For Riley)
|0:01:17
|48
|Kevin Mullervy
|0:01:18
|49
|Adam York (WAS Labs Cycling)
|0:01:19
|50
|Doug Fagan (Team Upland Brewing - Soma Coff)
|0:01:21
|51
|Joshua Johnson (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|0:01:22
|52
|Charles (Joe) Eldridge
|53
|Spencer Oswald
|54
|John Woods (Team Upland Brewing - Soma Coff)
|55
|Tim Savre (Mitsubishi LaserGrand Performan)
|56
|Demis Aleman (JAMIS SUTTER HOME)
|0:01:23
|57
|Neil Bezdek (Foundation)
|58
|Brian Ellison (Mitsubishi LaserGrand Performan)
|0:01:24
|59
|Jacob Arnold (INCYCLE-PREDATOR COMPONENTS)
|0:01:26
|60
|Brendan Cornett (Team United Healthcare Georgia7)
|0:01:58
|61
|Anthony Olson (Mitsubishi LaserGrand Performan)
|0:02:49
|DNF
|Geron Williams (Foundation)
|DNF
|Hector Fabian Aguilar Figueira (EDA Contractor)
|DNF
|Andres Alzate Escobar (CHAMPION SYSTEM - STAN'S NOTUBE)
|DNF
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|DNF
|Justin Williams
|DNF
|Adam Leibovitz
|DNF
|Drew Christopher (Primal - Audi Denver)
|DNF
|Michael Chauner
|DNF
|Conor Mullervy
|DNF
|Joshua Johnson (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
|DNF
|Robert White (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|DNF
|Benjamin Dilley (USA) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Ruud Cremers (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Andrew Buntz (Credite Velo - Trek)
|DNF
|Justin Stuart Morris (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Tanner Hurst (Team Upland Brewing - Soma Coff)
|DNF
|Cory Williams (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)
|DNF
|Jos Chalmers (Marian University)
|DNF
|William Rekemeyer (Credite Velo - Trek)
|DNF
|Ross White (Credite Velo - Trek)
|DNF
|Chris Moore (EGO pb Sammy\'s Bikes)
|DNF
|Brian Hill (Stan's NoTubes Pb Proferrin)
|DNF
|Dylan Knutson (Mitsubishi LaserGrand Performan)
|DNF
|Bryan Gomez (Unattached)
|DNF
|John Grant (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|DNF
|John Puffer (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Grant Erhard (Quantum Mesa Cycles)
|DNF
|Matthew Zimmer (Mitsubishi LaserGrand Performan)
|DNF
|Ryan White (Hollander RDC)
|DNF
|Leif Byrge-Liebig (ISCorp CyclingNCSF)
|DNF
|Sean Metz (EGO pb Sammy\'s Bikes)
|DNF
|Robert Smallman (Team Upland Brewing - Soma Coff)
|DNF
|Sam Stone (Team Upland Brewing - Soma Coff)
|DNF
|Kevin Attkisson (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Armando Cardenas
|DNS
|Hogan Sills
|DNS
|Cameron Rex (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|DNS
|Rudyard Peterson (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|DNS
|Aaron Perry (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNS
|Lee Bumgarner (Team KaosAlegent Creighton Heal)
|DNS
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNS
|David Goodman (Team United Healthcare Georgia7)
|DNS
|Billy Jones (Intelligentsia Coffee)
|DNS
|Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|1:07:02
|2
|Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO II)
|3
|Christina Gokey-Smith
|0:00:01
|4
|Samantha Schneider
|5
|Christy Keely (Asheville Bicycle Racing Club)
|0:00:05
|6
|Diana Penuela
|7
|Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten VIP)
|0:00:07
|8
|Katharine Hall
|9
|Jessica Prinner (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|10
|Vanessa Drigo (Garneau Factory Team)
|0:00:11
|11
|Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom Racing)
|0:00:18
|12
|Jennifer Purcell (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|0:00:22
|13
|Ann Koehler (Lagunitas Racing)
|0:00:24
|14
|Jannette Rho (Les Petites Victoires)
|0:00:25
|15
|Abby Ruess (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club)
|0:00:26
|16
|Julie Kuliecza (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|0:00:34
|17
|Amy Phillips (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|0:00:35
|18
|Daphne Karagianis (Chicago Cuttin Crew)
|0:00:36
|19
|Jeannie Kuhajek
|20
|Carol Jeane Sansome (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club)
|0:00:37
|21
|Meaghan Bryan (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
|0:00:44
|22
|Holly Mathews
|0:00:47
|23
|Laura Jorgensen (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
|0:01:21
|24
|Kathryne Carr
|0:01:33
|25
|Alizee Brien (TEAM TIBCO TO THE TOP)
|0:01:52
|26
|Korina Huizar
|0:01:59
|27
|Cari Higgins
|0:02:44
|28
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
|0:05:28
|29
|Sierra Siebenlist (Scarlet Fire)
|0:17:32
|30
|Nicole Mertz (ISCorp CyclingNCSF)
|0:17:34
|31
|Kelli Richter (PSIMET Racing)
|0:17:36
|32
|Katherine Shields (PainPathways Cycling Team)
|0:17:38
|33
|Vanessa Curtis (Mercy-Specialized)
|0:28:40
|34
|Jennie Zhu (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club)
|0:28:42
|35
|Lexie Millard (ISCorp CyclingNCSF)
|36
|Cathy Frampton (PSIMET Racing)
|37
|Jane Vanni-Noone (Scarlet Fire)
|0:28:43
|38
|Diedre Ribbens (CAWES pb Specialized)
|0:28:44
|39
|Sarah Huang (ISCorp CyclingNCSF)
|40
|Hayley Giddens (Iscorp Cycling Team)
|0:28:46
|41
|Danielle Mullis (West Michigan Coast Riders)
|0:32:59
|42
|Leah Sanda (PSIMET Racing)
|0:33:00
|43
|Page Robertson (Team TIBCO II)
|0:33:01
|DNF
|Erica Allar (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|DNF
|Coryn Rivera
|DNF
|Skylar Schneider
|DNF
|Natalia Franco (Iscorp Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Danielle Smith (EGO pb Sammy's Bikes)
|DNF
|Sarah Demerly (First Internet Bank Cycling Team)
|DNS
|Sara Tussey (Mellow Mushroom Racing)
|DNS
|Sarah Szefi (PSIMET Racing)
|DNS
|Tiffany Pezzulo (Mellow Mushroom Racing)
|DNS
|Hannah Barnes (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling)
|DNS
|Briana Clark (First Internet Bank Cycling Team)
