White wins Glencoe Grand Prix

Cueli, Canevari on podium

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team2:01:05
2David Cueli (The 706 Project)
3Anthony Canevari (Athlete Octane)
4Guido Palma (JAMIS SUTTER HOME)0:00:02
5Daniel Holloway (Athlete Octane Cycling)0:01:02
6Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
7Martyn Irvine (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
8Chad Burdzilauskas (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
9Andrew Dahlheim
10David Guttenplan (SeaSucker Guttenplan Coaching)0:01:03
11Frank Travieso (Team United Healthcare Georgia7)
12Isaac Howe
13Alexander Ray (HINCAPIE DEVO)
14Thomas Brown0:01:04
15Rafael A. Meran (CRCAFOUNDATION)
16Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components Eli)
17Brandon Feehery
18Evan Murphy (Foundation)
19Cole House (Intelligentsia Coffee)0:01:05
20Tyler Coplea (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
21Mac Brennan (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
22Camilo Ulloa
23Devin Clark (Athlete Octane Cycling)
24Stephan Hirsch (BissellABG Cycling Club)0:01:06
25Chad Hartley0:01:07
26Matt Moosa (Stan's NoTubes Pb Proferrin)
27Andrew Scarano (Team United Healthcare Georgia7)
28Benjamin Renkema (Stan's NoTubes Pb Proferrin)0:01:08
29Brad Neagos (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
30Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati-WTR)
31Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:10
32David Reyes (Stan's NoTubes Pb Proferrin)0:01:12
33Kyle Perry (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)0:01:13
34Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
35Jacob Mueller (Stan's NoTubes Pb Proferrin)
36Dustin Morici (EGO pb Sammy\'s Bikes)0:01:14
37Thomas Gibbons
38Aaron Beebe (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
39Edward Kim (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
40Diego Garavito0:01:15
41Michael Pincus
42Richard Stuart (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
43Alexander Voitik (EGO pb Sammy\'s Bikes)
44Ryan O'boyle (xXx Racing)0:01:16
45Thomas Schubert (Team Upland Brewing - Soma Coff)
46Chase Goldstein (Stan's NoTubes Pb Proferrin)
47Matthew Light (Racing For Riley)0:01:17
48Kevin Mullervy0:01:18
49Adam York (WAS Labs Cycling)0:01:19
50Doug Fagan (Team Upland Brewing - Soma Coff)0:01:21
51Joshua Johnson (Gateway Harley-Davidson)0:01:22
52Charles (Joe) Eldridge
53Spencer Oswald
54John Woods (Team Upland Brewing - Soma Coff)
55Tim Savre (Mitsubishi LaserGrand Performan)
56Demis Aleman (JAMIS SUTTER HOME)0:01:23
57Neil Bezdek (Foundation)
58Brian Ellison (Mitsubishi LaserGrand Performan)0:01:24
59Jacob Arnold (INCYCLE-PREDATOR COMPONENTS)0:01:26
60Brendan Cornett (Team United Healthcare Georgia7)0:01:58
61Anthony Olson (Mitsubishi LaserGrand Performan)0:02:49
DNFGeron Williams (Foundation)
DNFHector Fabian Aguilar Figueira (EDA Contractor)
DNFAndres Alzate Escobar (CHAMPION SYSTEM - STAN'S NOTUBE)
DNFHilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
DNFJustin Williams
DNFAdam Leibovitz
DNFDrew Christopher (Primal - Audi Denver)
DNFMichael Chauner
DNFConor Mullervy
DNFJoshua Johnson (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
DNFRobert White (Athlete Octane Cycling)
DNFBenjamin Dilley (USA) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFRuud Cremers (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFAndrew Buntz (Credite Velo - Trek)
DNFJustin Stuart Morris (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFTanner Hurst (Team Upland Brewing - Soma Coff)
DNFCory Williams (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)
DNFJos Chalmers (Marian University)
DNFWilliam Rekemeyer (Credite Velo - Trek)
DNFRoss White (Credite Velo - Trek)
DNFChris Moore (EGO pb Sammy\'s Bikes)
DNFBrian Hill (Stan's NoTubes Pb Proferrin)
DNFDylan Knutson (Mitsubishi LaserGrand Performan)
DNFBryan Gomez (Unattached)
DNFJohn Grant (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
DNFJohn Puffer (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
DNFGrant Erhard (Quantum Mesa Cycles)
DNFMatthew Zimmer (Mitsubishi LaserGrand Performan)
DNFRyan White (Hollander RDC)
DNFLeif Byrge-Liebig (ISCorp CyclingNCSF)
DNFSean Metz (EGO pb Sammy\'s Bikes)
DNFRobert Smallman (Team Upland Brewing - Soma Coff)
DNFSam Stone (Team Upland Brewing - Soma Coff)
DNFKevin Attkisson (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
DNFArmando Cardenas
DNSHogan Sills
DNSCameron Rex (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
DNSRudyard Peterson (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
DNSAaron Perry (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
DNSLee Bumgarner (Team KaosAlegent Creighton Heal)
DNSStephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
DNSDavid Goodman (Team United Healthcare Georgia7)
DNSBilly Jones (Intelligentsia Coffee)
DNSLuke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)1:07:02
2Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO II)
3Christina Gokey-Smith0:00:01
4Samantha Schneider
5Christy Keely (Asheville Bicycle Racing Club)0:00:05
6Diana Penuela
7Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten VIP)0:00:07
8Katharine Hall
9Jessica Prinner (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
10Vanessa Drigo (Garneau Factory Team)0:00:11
11Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom Racing)0:00:18
12Jennifer Purcell (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:00:22
13Ann Koehler (Lagunitas Racing)0:00:24
14Jannette Rho (Les Petites Victoires)0:00:25
15Abby Ruess (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club)0:00:26
16Julie Kuliecza (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)0:00:34
17Amy Phillips (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)0:00:35
18Daphne Karagianis (Chicago Cuttin Crew)0:00:36
19Jeannie Kuhajek
20Carol Jeane Sansome (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club)0:00:37
21Meaghan Bryan (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)0:00:44
22Holly Mathews0:00:47
23Laura Jorgensen (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)0:01:21
24Kathryne Carr0:01:33
25Alizee Brien (TEAM TIBCO TO THE TOP)0:01:52
26Korina Huizar0:01:59
27Cari Higgins0:02:44
28Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)0:05:28
29Sierra Siebenlist (Scarlet Fire)0:17:32
30Nicole Mertz (ISCorp CyclingNCSF)0:17:34
31Kelli Richter (PSIMET Racing)0:17:36
32Katherine Shields (PainPathways Cycling Team)0:17:38
33Vanessa Curtis (Mercy-Specialized)0:28:40
34Jennie Zhu (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club)0:28:42
35Lexie Millard (ISCorp CyclingNCSF)
36Cathy Frampton (PSIMET Racing)
37Jane Vanni-Noone (Scarlet Fire)0:28:43
38Diedre Ribbens (CAWES pb Specialized)0:28:44
39Sarah Huang (ISCorp CyclingNCSF)
40Hayley Giddens (Iscorp Cycling Team)0:28:46
41Danielle Mullis (West Michigan Coast Riders)0:32:59
42Leah Sanda (PSIMET Racing)0:33:00
43Page Robertson (Team TIBCO II)0:33:01
DNFErica Allar (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
DNFCoryn Rivera
DNFSkylar Schneider
DNFNatalia Franco (Iscorp Cycling Team)
DNFDanielle Smith (EGO pb Sammy's Bikes)
DNFSarah Demerly (First Internet Bank Cycling Team)
DNSSara Tussey (Mellow Mushroom Racing)
DNSSarah Szefi (PSIMET Racing)
DNSTiffany Pezzulo (Mellow Mushroom Racing)
DNSHannah Barnes (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling)
DNSBriana Clark (First Internet Bank Cycling Team)

