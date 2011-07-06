Australian rider Carly Hibberd killed in Italy

Carly Hibberd claimed the women's national road series title this year, while David Pell, who wasn't there on the night, took the men's series. (Image credit: John Veage)

Australian rider Carly Hibberd has died after being hit by car during training in Northern Italy.

Italian police have confirmed that the accident happened at 10:45 on a road between Appiano Gentile and Lurato Caccivio, north of Milan.

According to local media reports, Carly was training with Colombian rider Diego Tamayo when she was hit by a car. Tamayo was not hurt. Emergency services reached Carly quickly thanks to a helicopter, but she died at the scene of the accident.

The 26 year-old from Brisbane rode for the Michela Fanini Record Rox team in 2010 but joined the Cassina Rizzardi A Style team that is based near Como this year.

Italian police are investigating the accident.

The tragic news shocked the riders competing at the Giro Donne and race organisers cancelled the podium celebrations at the end of the stage.

Cyclingnews sends our condolences to Carly’s family and friends.