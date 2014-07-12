Pooley wins atop San Domenico di Varzo
Vos maintains overall race lead
Emma Pooley won the eighth stage in the Giro Rosa, beating Mara Abbott of UnitedHealthcare and Rabo-Liv's Anna van der Breggen on a mountain top finish in San Domenico di Varzo. Marianne Vos lost time today but keeps the lead in the Giro Rosa with one stage to go.
"I didn't start with the idea I could win the stage, my main goal was to keep the green [mountain] jersey," Pooley said on her Lotto-Belisol team's website. "This victory is really nice for me and the team."
A peloton of 138 riders started the penultimate stage of this Giro Rosa. With a 13-kilometre long final climb, it was deemed the queen stage of this year's ten-day stage race. Between the start in Verbania, on the shores of the iconic Lake Maggiore and the uphill finish in San Domenico di Varzo the peloton had to travel 90,3 kilometres.
In the early part of the stage the peloton stayed togethe,m but it was a hectic day. Though the course profile towards the final appeared to be relatively flat, the Lombardia region never really is. Pooley praised her Lotto-Belisol teammates for the work they did in postioning her for the final climb.
"With the team we stayed at the front, because it was going very fast and there were lots of attacks. The road went up and down the whole time. Jolien D'Hoore, Liesbet De Vocht and Sarah Rijkes looked after me. Afterwards the race got less hectic and we came on a terrain that was rather flat. My teammates took me to the front before the climb towards the finish."
At 1,400 metres the climb to San Domenico di Varzo was the highest point of this year's race. Though officially 13 kilometres in length, the road started climbing at 20 kilometres from the finish line. At 8 percent average but getting towards 12 per cent average in the final two kilometres, the battle for the overall classification would be really taking off today.
"When we started the climb I waited, tried to conserve energy and be relaxed. I benefited a bit from the GC tactics. I stayed in the wheels of those going for GC. In the end I was alone in front with Mara Abbott, who won the Giro Rosa last year. Then I started raising the tempo, because I wanted to make her tired. At that point I wanted to win the stage, certainly after all the work the girls did for me," Pooley said.
Last year Mara Abbott won this stage and secured her overall victory in the Giro Rosa. This year the American was there in the final of the stage again. Among the first riders on the final climb were also pink jersey Marianne Vos and her Rabo-Liv teammates, van der Breggen and Ferrand Prevo, Emma Pooley and Boels-Dolmans's Megan Guarnier. Eventually Pooley managed to drop everyone on her way to victory though Abbott came very close to the 31-year old from Britain.
"I didn't really attack I just rode harder. It wasn't a sprint at the end. Just by raising the pace I apparently had created a gap. I didn't even put my hands in the air, because I was sure she was coming so I didn't have time for that."
Abbott finished in second place with Rabo-Liv's Anna van der Breggen in third.
The Giro Rosa ends tomorrow with a short 80,1 kilometre stage to the famous Il Lombardia climb to Madonna di Ghisallo. Vos lost time on Ferrand Prevot today and only has 16 seconds left on her 22-year old teammate in the overall. Rabo-Liv's third captain Anna van der Breggen is now third at 1:17. Mara Abbott climbs two places to fourth at 1:39.
"We are now 1, 2 and 3," Rabo-Liv sports director Koos Moerenhout told Cyclingnews. "Nothing is yet decided. Our first priority is to take home the pink jersey and we will not attack each other," he said referring Vos, Ferrand Prevot and Van der Breggen.
"On the other hand the climb to Madonna del Ghisallo doesn't lie. Today Marianne lost 1:28 on the winner which we didn't expect. Tomorrow's climb should suit her better. We have top riders and took time on our rivals at other moments in the race but a rider like Mara Abbott is still someone to reckon with," Moerenhout concluded.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|2:32:49
|2
|Mara Abbott (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling
|0:00:05
|3
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|4
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:00:53
|5
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:01:27
|6
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:01:28
|7
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Team Giant Shimano
|0:01:53
|8
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|9
|Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:01:58
|10
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS
|0:02:01
|11
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products
|0:02:11
|12
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized Lululemon
|0:03:38
|13
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:03:44
|14
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:03:47
|15
|Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (RSA) Hitec Products
|0:03:50
|16
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|17
|Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|18
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale' Cipollini Galassia
|0:03:58
|19
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica AIS
|20
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:04:07
|21
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|0:04:26
|22
|Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle Honda
|0:04:46
|23
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda
|0:04:51
|24
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica AIS
|0:04:59
|25
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Estado De Mexico Faren
|0:05:02
|26
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|27
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:05:24
|28
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:05:29
|29
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:05:43
|30
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Ale' Cipollini Galassia
|0:05:47
|31
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Ale' Cipollini Galassia
|0:06:06
|32
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Rusvelo
|0:06:50
|33
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|0:06:52
|34
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) Btc City Ljubljana
|0:06:58
|35
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:07:24
|36
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica AIS
|0:07:48
|37
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:07:55
|38
|Martina Ritter (Aut) Btc City Ljubljana
|0:08:21
|39
|Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Fondriest
|0:08:28
|40
|Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda
|0:08:42
|41
|Lija Laizane (Lat) Vaiano Fondriest
|0:08:56
|42
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:09:00
|43
|Chiara Pierobon (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|44
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|0:09:11
|45
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Specialized Lululemon
|0:09:30
|46
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Hitec Products
|47
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized Lululemon
|48
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda
|0:09:45
|49
|Serika Guluma (Col) Vaiano Fondriest
|0:10:04
|50
|Jessenia Meneses Gonzalez (Col) Forno D'asolo Astute
|0:10:20
|51
|Irene San Sebastian Lasa (Spa) Bizkaia Durango
|0:11:18
|52
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Ale' Cipollini Galassia
|0:12:20
|53
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana
|54
|Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Forno D'asolo Astute
|0:12:42
|55
|Olena Oljink (Ukr) Forno D'asolo Astute
|0:13:45
|56
|Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:14:13
|57
|Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:14:25
|58
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:14:27
|59
|Ewelina Szybiak (Pol) Vaiano Fondriest
|0:14:47
|60
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant Shimano
|0:15:54
|61
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Giant Shimano
|62
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Team Giant Shimano
|63
|Clemilda Fernandes Silva (Bra) Bizkaia Durango
|0:18:30
|64
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Giant Shimano
|65
|Anastasiya Chulkova (Rus) Rusvelo
|66
|Uenia De Souza Fernades (Bra) Estado De Mexico Faren
|67
|Azzurra D'intino (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|68
|Jessie Maclean (Aus) Orica AIS
|69
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica AIS
|70
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Estado De Mexico Faren
|71
|Peta Mullens (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|72
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda
|73
|Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products
|74
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|75
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini Galassia
|76
|Dorleta Eskamendi Gil (Spa) Bizkaia Durango
|77
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini Galassia
|78
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|79
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica AIS
|80
|Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling
|81
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica AIS
|82
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling
|83
|Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|84
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling
|85
|Carla Maree Ryan (Aus) Ale' Cipollini Galassia
|86
|Spela Kern (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana
|87
|Marcia Fernandes Silva (Bra) Bizkaia Durango
|88
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized Lululemon
|89
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling
|90
|Scotti Wilborne (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling
|91
|Alison Powers (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling
|92
|Ruth Winder (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling
|0:19:58
|93
|Mayalen Noriega (Spa) Bizkaia Durango
|0:20:43
|94
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|0:20:48
|95
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|0:20:59
|96
|Alice Algisi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|0:21:03
|97
|Marijn De Vries (Ned) Team Giant Shimano
|98
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Giant Shimano
|99
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Giant Shimano
|100
|Jolien D'horre (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:21:07
|101
|Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:21:11
|102
|Ursa Pintar (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana
|0:21:23
|103
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Specialized Lululemon
|0:22:23
|104
|Carmen Small (USA) Specialized Lululemon
|105
|Flavia Oliveira (USA) Servetto Footon
|0:23:15
|106
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products
|0:23:29
|107
|Ally Stacher (USA) Specialized Lululemon
|108
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:23:37
|109
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|110
|Shelley Olds (USA) Ale' Cipollini Galassia
|0:24:25
|111
|Elena Valentini (Ita) Btc City Ljubljana
|0:28:05
|112
|Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|113
|Liisi Rist (Est) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|114
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|115
|Ana Maria Covrig (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|116
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Servetto Footon
|117
|Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|118
|Marina Lari (Ita) Servetto Footon
|0:32:20
|119
|Carolin Rodriguez Gutierrez (Mex) Estado De Mexico Faren
|120
|Ana Teresa Casar Bonilla (Mex) Estado De Mexico Faren
|0:32:30
|121
|Jessica Parra (Col) Vaiano Fondriest
|0:32:35
|122
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Estado De Mexico Faren
|0:32:40
|123
|Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Forno D'asolo Astute
|124
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
|125
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
|126
|Emma Marcelli (Ita) Servetto Footon
|127
|Alessia Martini (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest
|0:32:47
|128
|Silvia Cecchini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:32:49
|129
|Aizhan Zhaparova (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:32:55
|130
|Yulia Ilinykh (Rus) Bizkaia Durango
|0:32:58
|131
|Mia Radotic (Cro) Btc City Ljubljana
|0:33:30
|132
|Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:33:53
|133
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Estado De Mexico Faren
|134
|Michela Balducci (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:34:08
|135
|Giovanna Michieletto (Ita) Servetto Footon
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|13
|pts
|2
|Mara Abbott (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling
|11
|3
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|9
|4
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|7
|5
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|23:14:09
|2
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:00:16
|3
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:01:17
|4
|Mara Abbott (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling
|0:01:39
|5
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products
|0:01:46
|6
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Team Giant Shimano
|0:02:47
|7
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:06:27
|8
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:06:44
|9
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS
|0:06:57
|10
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:07:10
|11
|Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:08:46
|12
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:08:51
|13
|Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (RSA) Hitec Products
|0:08:58
|14
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized Lululemon
|0:12:38
|15
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|0:12:58
|16
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:13:14
|17
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Estado De Mexico Faren
|0:13:25
|18
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:13:56
|19
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:14:39
|20
|Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle Honda
|0:14:48
|21
|Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:15:07
|22
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:16:38
|23
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:17:48
|24
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda
|0:18:16
|25
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Ale' Cipollini Galassia
|0:18:23
|26
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) Btc City Ljubljana
|0:18:31
|27
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:18:36
|28
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Hitec Products
|0:20:52
|29
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale' Cipollini Galassia
|0:22:10
|30
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized Lululemon
|0:22:52
|31
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:22:58
|32
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica AIS
|0:23:00
|33
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:25:12
|34
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica AIS
|0:26:36
|35
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Ale' Cipollini Galassia
|0:27:02
|36
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|0:27:20
|37
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Specialized Lululemon
|0:27:34
|38
|Martina Ritter (Aut) Btc City Ljubljana
|0:28:39
|39
|Serika Guluma (Col) Vaiano Fondriest
|0:30:48
|40
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|0:31:03
|41
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling
|0:32:22
|42
|Peta Mullens (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|0:32:43
|43
|Chiara Pierobon (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:33:26
|44
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|0:35:08
|45
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica AIS
|0:35:15
|46
|Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Fondriest
|0:36:12
|47
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana
|0:36:38
|48
|Olena Oljink (Ukr) Forno D'asolo Astute
|0:38:08
|49
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:39:15
|50
|Jessenia Meneses Gonzalez (Col) Forno D'asolo Astute
|0:41:46
|51
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica AIS
|0:43:38
|52
|Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling
|0:43:43
|53
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda
|0:45:23
|54
|Spela Kern (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana
|0:45:53
|55
|Irene San Sebastian Lasa (Spa) Bizkaia Durango
|0:46:03
|56
|Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda
|0:46:15
|57
|Dorleta Eskamendi Gil (Spa) Bizkaia Durango
|0:47:03
|58
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|0:47:10
|59
|Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:47:47
|60
|Ewelina Szybiak (Pol) Vaiano Fondriest
|0:49:11
|61
|Flavia Oliveira (USA) Servetto Footon
|0:50:03
|62
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized Lululemon
|0:50:25
|63
|Scotti Wilborne (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling
|0:51:28
|64
|Carla Maree Ryan (Aus) Ale' Cipollini Galassia
|65
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Rusvelo
|0:53:17
|66
|Alison Powers (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling
|0:53:32
|67
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Giant Shimano
|0:54:22
|68
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:54:31
|69
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Team Giant Shimano
|0:55:32
|70
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant Shimano
|0:55:38
|71
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Specialized Lululemon
|0:56:08
|72
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:56:39
|73
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini Galassia
|0:56:46
|74
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Estado De Mexico Faren
|0:56:49
|75
|Marcia Fernandes Silva (Bra) Bizkaia Durango
|0:57:03
|76
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Ale' Cipollini Galassia
|0:58:26
|77
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica AIS
|0:59:18
|78
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling
|1:00:36
|79
|Shelley Olds (USA) Ale' Cipollini Galassia
|1:01:12
|80
|Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|1:01:28
|81
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica AIS
|1:01:30
|82
|Ally Stacher (USA) Specialized Lululemon
|1:01:59
|83
|Lija Laizane (Lat) Vaiano Fondriest
|1:03:46
|84
|Azzurra D'intino (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|1:03:50
|85
|Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|1:04:03
|86
|Jessie Maclean (Aus) Orica AIS
|1:04:16
|87
|Anastasiya Chulkova (Rus) Rusvelo
|1:04:39
|88
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|1:05:42
|89
|Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Forno D'asolo Astute
|1:05:54
|90
|Ursa Pintar (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana
|1:06:57
|91
|Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products
|1:08:17
|92
|Carmen Small (USA) Specialized Lululemon
|1:08:52
|93
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini Galassia
|1:08:58
|94
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products
|1:09:06
|95
|Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|1:09:08
|96
|Uenia De Souza Fernades (Bra) Estado De Mexico Faren
|1:10:43
|97
|Mayalen Noriega (Spa) Bizkaia Durango
|1:13:40
|98
|Clemilda Fernandes Silva (Bra) Bizkaia Durango
|1:13:47
|99
|Jolien D'horre (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|1:14:54
|100
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|1:15:14
|101
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda
|1:15:55
|102
|Liisi Rist (Est) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|1:16:47
|103
|Carolin Rodriguez Gutierrez (Mex) Estado De Mexico Faren
|1:19:53
|104
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|1:23:33
|105
|Aizhan Zhaparova (Rus) Rusvelo
|1:24:21
|106
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|1:26:57
|107
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Estado De Mexico Faren
|1:27:26
|108
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling
|1:29:14
|109
|Ana Maria Covrig (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|1:29:41
|110
|Elena Valentini (Ita) Btc City Ljubljana
|1:30:03
|111
|Marijn De Vries (Ned) Team Giant Shimano
|1:30:08
|112
|Alice Algisi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|1:33:07
|113
|Mia Radotic (Cro) Btc City Ljubljana
|1:34:45
|114
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Giant Shimano
|1:35:16
|115
|Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|1:36:12
|116
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|1:39:05
|117
|Ruth Winder (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling
|1:41:45
|118
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
|1:45:29
|119
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Servetto Footon
|1:46:16
|120
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
|1:46:57
|121
|Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|1:49:06
|122
|Ana Teresa Casar Bonilla (Mex) Estado De Mexico Faren
|1:53:26
|123
|Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Forno D'asolo Astute
|2:01:19
|124
|Yulia Ilinykh (Rus) Bizkaia Durango
|2:02:28
|125
|Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|2:04:49
|126
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Giant Shimano
|2:05:13
|127
|Emma Marcelli (Ita) Servetto Footon
|2:05:20
|128
|Jessica Parra (Col) Vaiano Fondriest
|2:08:05
|129
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Giant Shimano
|2:08:54
|130
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Estado De Mexico Faren
|2:11:10
|131
|Alessia Martini (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest
|2:15:22
|132
|Michela Balducci (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|2:21:34
|133
|Silvia Cecchini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|2:24:21
|134
|Marina Lari (Ita) Servetto Footon
|2:31:56
|135
|Giovanna Michieletto (Ita) Servetto Footon
|2:38:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|51
|pts
|2
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica AIS
|33
|3
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|24
|4
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|22
|5
|Mara Abbott (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling
|20
|6
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|15
|7
|Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (RSA) Hitec Products
|12
|8
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products
|10
|9
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale' Cipollini Galassia
|10
|10
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Team Giant Shimano
|7
|11
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|7
|12
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|6
|13
|Yulia Ilinykh (Rus) Bizkaia Durango
|5
|14
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|5
|15
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|5
|16
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|5
|17
|Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|3
|18
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|3
|19
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica AIS
|2
|20
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized Lululemon
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|23:14:25
|2
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products
|0:01:30
|3
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:06:54
|4
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:24:56
|5
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|0:30:47
|6
|Chiara Pierobon (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:33:10
|7
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|0:34:52
|8
|Jessenia Meneses Gonzalez (Col) Forno D'asolo Astute
|0:41:30
|9
|Dorleta Eskamendi Gil (Spa) Bizkaia Durango
|0:46:47
|10
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:54:15
|11
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant Shimano
|0:55:22
|12
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:56:23
|13
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Estado De Mexico Faren
|0:56:33
|14
|Marcia Fernandes Silva (Bra) Bizkaia Durango
|0:56:47
|15
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling
|1:00:20
|16
|Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|1:01:12
|17
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica AIS
|1:01:14
|18
|Lija Laizane (Lat) Vaiano Fondriest
|1:03:30
|19
|Azzurra D'intino (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|1:03:34
|20
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|1:05:26
|21
|Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products
|1:08:01
|22
|Liisi Rist (Est) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|1:16:31
|23
|Carolin Rodriguez Gutierrez (Mex) Estado De Mexico Faren
|1:19:37
|24
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling
|1:28:58
|25
|Ana Maria Covrig (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|1:29:25
|26
|Elena Valentini (Ita) Btc City Ljubljana
|1:29:47
|27
|Alice Algisi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|1:32:51
|28
|Ruth Winder (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling
|1:41:29
|29
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
|1:45:13
|30
|Ana Teresa Casar Bonilla (Mex) Estado De Mexico Faren
|1:53:10
|31
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Giant Shimano
|2:04:57
|32
|Jessica Parra (Col) Vaiano Fondriest
|2:07:49
|33
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Giant Shimano
|2:08:38
|34
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Estado De Mexico Faren
|2:10:54
|35
|Alessia Martini (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest
|2:15:06
|36
|Michela Balducci (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|2:21:18
|37
|Silvia Cecchini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|2:24:05
|38
|Giovanna Michieletto (Ita) Servetto Footon
|2:37:52
