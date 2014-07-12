Image 1 of 5 The podium from stage 8 (Image credit: Giro Rosa) Image 2 of 5 Marinne Vos (Rabo Liv) enjoying a champagne moment (Image credit: Giro Rosa) Image 3 of 5 Marinne Vos (Rabo Liv) fights to hold onto pink (Image credit: Giro Rosa) Image 4 of 5 The jersey wearers on the podium after stage 8 (Image credit: Giro Rosa) Image 5 of 5 Emma Pooley (Lotto Belisol Ladies) wins stage 8 atop San Domenico di Varzo (Image credit: Giro Rosa)

Emma Pooley won the eighth stage in the Giro Rosa, beating Mara Abbott of UnitedHealthcare and Rabo-Liv's Anna van der Breggen on a mountain top finish in San Domenico di Varzo. Marianne Vos lost time today but keeps the lead in the Giro Rosa with one stage to go.

"I didn't start with the idea I could win the stage, my main goal was to keep the green [mountain] jersey," Pooley said on her Lotto-Belisol team's website. "This victory is really nice for me and the team."

A peloton of 138 riders started the penultimate stage of this Giro Rosa. With a 13-kilometre long final climb, it was deemed the queen stage of this year's ten-day stage race. Between the start in Verbania, on the shores of the iconic Lake Maggiore and the uphill finish in San Domenico di Varzo the peloton had to travel 90,3 kilometres.

In the early part of the stage the peloton stayed togethe,m but it was a hectic day. Though the course profile towards the final appeared to be relatively flat, the Lombardia region never really is. Pooley praised her Lotto-Belisol teammates for the work they did in postioning her for the final climb.

"With the team we stayed at the front, because it was going very fast and there were lots of attacks. The road went up and down the whole time. Jolien D'Hoore, Liesbet De Vocht and Sarah Rijkes looked after me. Afterwards the race got less hectic and we came on a terrain that was rather flat. My teammates took me to the front before the climb towards the finish."

At 1,400 metres the climb to San Domenico di Varzo was the highest point of this year's race. Though officially 13 kilometres in length, the road started climbing at 20 kilometres from the finish line. At 8 percent average but getting towards 12 per cent average in the final two kilometres, the battle for the overall classification would be really taking off today.

"When we started the climb I waited, tried to conserve energy and be relaxed. I benefited a bit from the GC tactics. I stayed in the wheels of those going for GC. In the end I was alone in front with Mara Abbott, who won the Giro Rosa last year. Then I started raising the tempo, because I wanted to make her tired. At that point I wanted to win the stage, certainly after all the work the girls did for me," Pooley said.

Last year Mara Abbott won this stage and secured her overall victory in the Giro Rosa. This year the American was there in the final of the stage again. Among the first riders on the final climb were also pink jersey Marianne Vos and her Rabo-Liv teammates, van der Breggen and Ferrand Prevo, Emma Pooley and Boels-Dolmans's Megan Guarnier. Eventually Pooley managed to drop everyone on her way to victory though Abbott came very close to the 31-year old from Britain.

"I didn't really attack I just rode harder. It wasn't a sprint at the end. Just by raising the pace I apparently had created a gap. I didn't even put my hands in the air, because I was sure she was coming so I didn't have time for that."

Abbott finished in second place with Rabo-Liv's Anna van der Breggen in third.

The Giro Rosa ends tomorrow with a short 80,1 kilometre stage to the famous Il Lombardia climb to Madonna di Ghisallo. Vos lost time on Ferrand Prevot today and only has 16 seconds left on her 22-year old teammate in the overall. Rabo-Liv's third captain Anna van der Breggen is now third at 1:17. Mara Abbott climbs two places to fourth at 1:39.

"We are now 1, 2 and 3," Rabo-Liv sports director Koos Moerenhout told Cyclingnews. "Nothing is yet decided. Our first priority is to take home the pink jersey and we will not attack each other," he said referring Vos, Ferrand Prevot and Van der Breggen.

"On the other hand the climb to Madonna del Ghisallo doesn't lie. Today Marianne lost 1:28 on the winner which we didn't expect. Tomorrow's climb should suit her better. We have top riders and took time on our rivals at other moments in the race but a rider like Mara Abbott is still someone to reckon with," Moerenhout concluded.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma Pooley (GBr) Lotto Belisol Ladies 2:32:49 2 Mara Abbott (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling 0:00:05 3 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:00:29 4 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:00:53 5 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:01:27 6 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:01:28 7 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Team Giant Shimano 0:01:53 8 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 9 Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 0:01:58 10 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS 0:02:01 11 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products 0:02:11 12 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized Lululemon 0:03:38 13 Asja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:03:44 14 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:03:47 15 Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (RSA) Hitec Products 0:03:50 16 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Astana Bepink Womens Team 17 Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 18 Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale' Cipollini Galassia 0:03:58 19 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica AIS 20 Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Rusvelo 0:04:07 21 Doris Schweizer (Swi) Astana Bepink Womens Team 0:04:26 22 Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle Honda 0:04:46 23 Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda 0:04:51 24 Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica AIS 0:04:59 25 Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Estado De Mexico Faren 0:05:02 26 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 27 Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:05:24 28 Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 0:05:29 29 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:05:43 30 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Ale' Cipollini Galassia 0:05:47 31 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Ale' Cipollini Galassia 0:06:06 32 Eva Lechner (Ita) Rusvelo 0:06:50 33 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team 0:06:52 34 Eugenia Bujak (Pol) Btc City Ljubljana 0:06:58 35 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:07:24 36 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica AIS 0:07:48 37 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:07:55 38 Martina Ritter (Aut) Btc City Ljubljana 0:08:21 39 Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Fondriest 0:08:28 40 Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda 0:08:42 41 Lija Laizane (Lat) Vaiano Fondriest 0:08:56 42 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:09:00 43 Chiara Pierobon (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 44 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team 0:09:11 45 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Specialized Lululemon 0:09:30 46 Audrey Cordon (Fra) Hitec Products 47 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized Lululemon 48 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda 0:09:45 49 Serika Guluma (Col) Vaiano Fondriest 0:10:04 50 Jessenia Meneses Gonzalez (Col) Forno D'asolo Astute 0:10:20 51 Irene San Sebastian Lasa (Spa) Bizkaia Durango 0:11:18 52 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Ale' Cipollini Galassia 0:12:20 53 Polona Batagelj (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana 54 Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Forno D'asolo Astute 0:12:42 55 Olena Oljink (Ukr) Forno D'asolo Astute 0:13:45 56 Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:14:13 57 Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:14:25 58 Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lotto Belisol Ladies 0:14:27 59 Ewelina Szybiak (Pol) Vaiano Fondriest 0:14:47 60 Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant Shimano 0:15:54 61 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Giant Shimano 62 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Team Giant Shimano 63 Clemilda Fernandes Silva (Bra) Bizkaia Durango 0:18:30 64 Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Giant Shimano 65 Anastasiya Chulkova (Rus) Rusvelo 66 Uenia De Souza Fernades (Bra) Estado De Mexico Faren 67 Azzurra D'intino (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 68 Jessie Maclean (Aus) Orica AIS 69 Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica AIS 70 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Estado De Mexico Faren 71 Peta Mullens (Aus) Wiggle Honda 72 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda 73 Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products 74 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 75 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini Galassia 76 Dorleta Eskamendi Gil (Spa) Bizkaia Durango 77 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini Galassia 78 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 79 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica AIS 80 Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling 81 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica AIS 82 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling 83 Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 84 Coryn Rivera (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling 85 Carla Maree Ryan (Aus) Ale' Cipollini Galassia 86 Spela Kern (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana 87 Marcia Fernandes Silva (Bra) Bizkaia Durango 88 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized Lululemon 89 Sharon Laws (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling 90 Scotti Wilborne (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling 91 Alison Powers (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling 92 Ruth Winder (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling 0:19:58 93 Mayalen Noriega (Spa) Bizkaia Durango 0:20:43 94 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team 0:20:48 95 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team 0:20:59 96 Alice Algisi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team 0:21:03 97 Marijn De Vries (Ned) Team Giant Shimano 98 Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Giant Shimano 99 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Giant Shimano 100 Jolien D'horre (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 0:21:07 101 Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:21:11 102 Ursa Pintar (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana 0:21:23 103 Tayler Wiles (USA) Specialized Lululemon 0:22:23 104 Carmen Small (USA) Specialized Lululemon 105 Flavia Oliveira (USA) Servetto Footon 0:23:15 106 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products 0:23:29 107 Ally Stacher (USA) Specialized Lululemon 108 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 0:23:37 109 Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 110 Shelley Olds (USA) Ale' Cipollini Galassia 0:24:25 111 Elena Valentini (Ita) Btc City Ljubljana 0:28:05 112 Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 113 Liisi Rist (Est) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 114 Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 115 Ana Maria Covrig (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team 116 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Servetto Footon 117 Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Belisol Ladies 118 Marina Lari (Ita) Servetto Footon 0:32:20 119 Carolin Rodriguez Gutierrez (Mex) Estado De Mexico Faren 120 Ana Teresa Casar Bonilla (Mex) Estado De Mexico Faren 0:32:30 121 Jessica Parra (Col) Vaiano Fondriest 0:32:35 122 Giada Borgato (Ita) Estado De Mexico Faren 0:32:40 123 Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Forno D'asolo Astute 124 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products 125 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products 126 Emma Marcelli (Ita) Servetto Footon 127 Alessia Martini (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest 0:32:47 128 Silvia Cecchini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:32:49 129 Aizhan Zhaparova (Rus) Rusvelo 0:32:55 130 Yulia Ilinykh (Rus) Bizkaia Durango 0:32:58 131 Mia Radotic (Cro) Btc City Ljubljana 0:33:30 132 Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products 0:33:53 133 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Estado De Mexico Faren 134 Michela Balducci (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 0:34:08 135 Giovanna Michieletto (Ita) Servetto Footon

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma Pooley (GBr) Lotto Belisol Ladies 13 pts 2 Mara Abbott (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling 11 3 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 9 4 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 7 5 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 5

General classification after stage 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 23:14:09 2 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:00:16 3 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:01:17 4 Mara Abbott (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling 0:01:39 5 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products 0:01:46 6 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Team Giant Shimano 0:02:47 7 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:06:27 8 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:06:44 9 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS 0:06:57 10 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:07:10 11 Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 0:08:46 12 Emma Pooley (GBr) Lotto Belisol Ladies 0:08:51 13 Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (RSA) Hitec Products 0:08:58 14 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized Lululemon 0:12:38 15 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Astana Bepink Womens Team 0:12:58 16 Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Rusvelo 0:13:14 17 Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Estado De Mexico Faren 0:13:25 18 Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:13:56 19 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:14:39 20 Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle Honda 0:14:48 21 Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 0:15:07 22 Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 0:16:38 23 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:17:48 24 Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda 0:18:16 25 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Ale' Cipollini Galassia 0:18:23 26 Eugenia Bujak (Pol) Btc City Ljubljana 0:18:31 27 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:18:36 28 Audrey Cordon (Fra) Hitec Products 0:20:52 29 Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale' Cipollini Galassia 0:22:10 30 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized Lululemon 0:22:52 31 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:22:58 32 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica AIS 0:23:00 33 Asja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:25:12 34 Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica AIS 0:26:36 35 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Ale' Cipollini Galassia 0:27:02 36 Doris Schweizer (Swi) Astana Bepink Womens Team 0:27:20 37 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Specialized Lululemon 0:27:34 38 Martina Ritter (Aut) Btc City Ljubljana 0:28:39 39 Serika Guluma (Col) Vaiano Fondriest 0:30:48 40 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team 0:31:03 41 Sharon Laws (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling 0:32:22 42 Peta Mullens (Aus) Wiggle Honda 0:32:43 43 Chiara Pierobon (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:33:26 44 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team 0:35:08 45 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica AIS 0:35:15 46 Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Fondriest 0:36:12 47 Polona Batagelj (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana 0:36:38 48 Olena Oljink (Ukr) Forno D'asolo Astute 0:38:08 49 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:39:15 50 Jessenia Meneses Gonzalez (Col) Forno D'asolo Astute 0:41:46 51 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica AIS 0:43:38 52 Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling 0:43:43 53 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda 0:45:23 54 Spela Kern (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana 0:45:53 55 Irene San Sebastian Lasa (Spa) Bizkaia Durango 0:46:03 56 Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda 0:46:15 57 Dorleta Eskamendi Gil (Spa) Bizkaia Durango 0:47:03 58 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 0:47:10 59 Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:47:47 60 Ewelina Szybiak (Pol) Vaiano Fondriest 0:49:11 61 Flavia Oliveira (USA) Servetto Footon 0:50:03 62 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized Lululemon 0:50:25 63 Scotti Wilborne (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling 0:51:28 64 Carla Maree Ryan (Aus) Ale' Cipollini Galassia 65 Eva Lechner (Ita) Rusvelo 0:53:17 66 Alison Powers (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling 0:53:32 67 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Giant Shimano 0:54:22 68 Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lotto Belisol Ladies 0:54:31 69 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Team Giant Shimano 0:55:32 70 Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant Shimano 0:55:38 71 Tayler Wiles (USA) Specialized Lululemon 0:56:08 72 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:56:39 73 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini Galassia 0:56:46 74 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Estado De Mexico Faren 0:56:49 75 Marcia Fernandes Silva (Bra) Bizkaia Durango 0:57:03 76 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Ale' Cipollini Galassia 0:58:26 77 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica AIS 0:59:18 78 Coryn Rivera (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling 1:00:36 79 Shelley Olds (USA) Ale' Cipollini Galassia 1:01:12 80 Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 1:01:28 81 Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica AIS 1:01:30 82 Ally Stacher (USA) Specialized Lululemon 1:01:59 83 Lija Laizane (Lat) Vaiano Fondriest 1:03:46 84 Azzurra D'intino (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 1:03:50 85 Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 1:04:03 86 Jessie Maclean (Aus) Orica AIS 1:04:16 87 Anastasiya Chulkova (Rus) Rusvelo 1:04:39 88 Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 1:05:42 89 Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Forno D'asolo Astute 1:05:54 90 Ursa Pintar (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana 1:06:57 91 Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products 1:08:17 92 Carmen Small (USA) Specialized Lululemon 1:08:52 93 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini Galassia 1:08:58 94 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products 1:09:06 95 Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 1:09:08 96 Uenia De Souza Fernades (Bra) Estado De Mexico Faren 1:10:43 97 Mayalen Noriega (Spa) Bizkaia Durango 1:13:40 98 Clemilda Fernandes Silva (Bra) Bizkaia Durango 1:13:47 99 Jolien D'horre (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 1:14:54 100 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team 1:15:14 101 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda 1:15:55 102 Liisi Rist (Est) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 1:16:47 103 Carolin Rodriguez Gutierrez (Mex) Estado De Mexico Faren 1:19:53 104 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 1:23:33 105 Aizhan Zhaparova (Rus) Rusvelo 1:24:21 106 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team 1:26:57 107 Giada Borgato (Ita) Estado De Mexico Faren 1:27:26 108 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling 1:29:14 109 Ana Maria Covrig (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team 1:29:41 110 Elena Valentini (Ita) Btc City Ljubljana 1:30:03 111 Marijn De Vries (Ned) Team Giant Shimano 1:30:08 112 Alice Algisi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team 1:33:07 113 Mia Radotic (Cro) Btc City Ljubljana 1:34:45 114 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Giant Shimano 1:35:16 115 Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 1:36:12 116 Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 1:39:05 117 Ruth Winder (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling 1:41:45 118 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products 1:45:29 119 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Servetto Footon 1:46:16 120 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products 1:46:57 121 Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products 1:49:06 122 Ana Teresa Casar Bonilla (Mex) Estado De Mexico Faren 1:53:26 123 Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Forno D'asolo Astute 2:01:19 124 Yulia Ilinykh (Rus) Bizkaia Durango 2:02:28 125 Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Belisol Ladies 2:04:49 126 Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Giant Shimano 2:05:13 127 Emma Marcelli (Ita) Servetto Footon 2:05:20 128 Jessica Parra (Col) Vaiano Fondriest 2:08:05 129 Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Giant Shimano 2:08:54 130 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Estado De Mexico Faren 2:11:10 131 Alessia Martini (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest 2:15:22 132 Michela Balducci (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 2:21:34 133 Silvia Cecchini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 2:24:21 134 Marina Lari (Ita) Servetto Footon 2:31:56 135 Giovanna Michieletto (Ita) Servetto Footon 2:38:08

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma Pooley (GBr) Lotto Belisol Ladies 51 pts 2 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica AIS 33 3 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 24 4 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 22 5 Mara Abbott (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling 20 6 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 15 7 Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (RSA) Hitec Products 12 8 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products 10 9 Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale' Cipollini Galassia 10 10 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Team Giant Shimano 7 11 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 7 12 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 6 13 Yulia Ilinykh (Rus) Bizkaia Durango 5 14 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 5 15 Doris Schweizer (Swi) Astana Bepink Womens Team 5 16 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 5 17 Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 3 18 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Astana Bepink Womens Team 3 19 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica AIS 2 20 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized Lululemon 1