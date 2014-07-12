Trending

Pooley wins atop San Domenico di Varzo

Vos maintains overall race lead

Image 1 of 5

The podium from stage 8

The podium from stage 8
(Image credit: Giro Rosa)
Image 2 of 5

Marinne Vos (Rabo Liv) enjoying a champagne moment

Marinne Vos (Rabo Liv) enjoying a champagne moment
(Image credit: Giro Rosa)
Image 3 of 5

Marinne Vos (Rabo Liv) fights to hold onto pink

Marinne Vos (Rabo Liv) fights to hold onto pink
(Image credit: Giro Rosa)
Image 4 of 5

The jersey wearers on the podium after stage 8

The jersey wearers on the podium after stage 8
(Image credit: Giro Rosa)
Image 5 of 5

Emma Pooley (Lotto Belisol Ladies) wins stage 8 atop San Domenico di Varzo

Emma Pooley (Lotto Belisol Ladies) wins stage 8 atop San Domenico di Varzo
(Image credit: Giro Rosa)

Emma Pooley won the eighth stage in the Giro Rosa, beating Mara Abbott of UnitedHealthcare and Rabo-Liv's Anna van der Breggen on a mountain top finish in San Domenico di Varzo. Marianne Vos lost time today but keeps the lead in the Giro Rosa with one stage to go.

"I didn't start with the idea I could win the stage, my main goal was to keep the green [mountain] jersey," Pooley said on her Lotto-Belisol team's website. "This victory is really nice for me and the team."

A peloton of 138 riders started the penultimate stage of this Giro Rosa. With a 13-kilometre long final climb, it was deemed the queen stage of this year's ten-day stage race. Between the start in Verbania, on the shores of the iconic Lake Maggiore and the uphill finish in San Domenico di Varzo the peloton had to travel 90,3 kilometres.

In the early part of the stage the peloton stayed togethe,m but it was a hectic day. Though the course profile towards the final appeared to be relatively flat, the Lombardia region never really is. Pooley praised her Lotto-Belisol teammates for the work they did in postioning her for the final climb.

"With the team we stayed at the front, because it was going very fast and there were lots of attacks. The road went up and down the whole time. Jolien D'Hoore, Liesbet De Vocht and Sarah Rijkes looked after me. Afterwards the race got less hectic and we came on a terrain that was rather flat. My teammates took me to the front before the climb towards the finish."

At 1,400 metres the climb to San Domenico di Varzo was the highest point of this year's race. Though officially 13 kilometres in length, the road started climbing at 20 kilometres from the finish line. At 8 percent average but getting towards 12 per cent average in the final two kilometres, the battle for the overall classification would be really taking off today.

"When we started the climb I waited, tried to conserve energy and be relaxed. I benefited a bit from the GC tactics. I stayed in the wheels of those going for GC. In the end I was alone in front with Mara Abbott, who won the Giro Rosa last year. Then I started raising the tempo, because I wanted to make her tired. At that point I wanted to win the stage, certainly after all the work the girls did for me," Pooley said.

Last year Mara Abbott won this stage and secured her overall victory in the Giro Rosa. This year the American was there in the final of the stage again. Among the first riders on the final climb were also pink jersey Marianne Vos and her Rabo-Liv teammates, van der Breggen and Ferrand Prevo, Emma Pooley and Boels-Dolmans's Megan Guarnier. Eventually Pooley managed to drop everyone on her way to victory though Abbott came very close to the 31-year old from Britain.

"I didn't really attack I just rode harder. It wasn't a sprint at the end. Just by raising the pace I apparently had created a gap. I didn't even put my hands in the air, because I was sure she was coming so I didn't have time for that."

Abbott finished in second place with Rabo-Liv's Anna van der Breggen in third.

The Giro Rosa ends tomorrow with a short 80,1 kilometre stage to the famous Il Lombardia climb to Madonna di Ghisallo. Vos lost time on Ferrand Prevot today and only has 16 seconds left on her 22-year old teammate in the overall. Rabo-Liv's third captain Anna van der Breggen is now third at 1:17. Mara Abbott climbs two places to fourth at 1:39.

"We are now 1, 2 and 3," Rabo-Liv sports director Koos Moerenhout told Cyclingnews. "Nothing is yet decided. Our first priority is to take home the pink jersey and we will not attack each other," he said referring Vos, Ferrand Prevot and Van der Breggen.

"On the other hand the climb to Madonna del Ghisallo doesn't lie. Today Marianne lost 1:28 on the winner which we didn't expect. Tomorrow's climb should suit her better. We have top riders and took time on our rivals at other moments in the race but a rider like Mara Abbott is still someone to reckon with," Moerenhout concluded.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Pooley (GBr) Lotto Belisol Ladies2:32:49
2Mara Abbott (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling0:00:05
3Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:29
4Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:53
5Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:01:27
6Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:01:28
7Claudia Häusler (Ger) Team Giant Shimano0:01:53
8Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
9Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:01:58
10Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS0:02:01
11Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products0:02:11
12Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized Lululemon0:03:38
13Asja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:03:44
14Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:03:47
15Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (RSA) Hitec Products0:03:50
16Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Astana Bepink Womens Team
17Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
18Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale' Cipollini Galassia0:03:58
19Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica AIS
20Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Rusvelo0:04:07
21Doris Schweizer (Swi) Astana Bepink Womens Team0:04:26
22Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle Honda0:04:46
23Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda0:04:51
24Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica AIS0:04:59
25Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Estado De Mexico Faren0:05:02
26Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
27Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:05:24
28Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:05:29
29Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:05:43
30Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Ale' Cipollini Galassia0:05:47
31Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Ale' Cipollini Galassia0:06:06
32Eva Lechner (Ita) Rusvelo0:06:50
33Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team0:06:52
34Eugenia Bujak (Pol) Btc City Ljubljana0:06:58
35Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:07:24
36Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica AIS0:07:48
37Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:07:55
38Martina Ritter (Aut) Btc City Ljubljana0:08:21
39Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Fondriest0:08:28
40Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda0:08:42
41Lija Laizane (Lat) Vaiano Fondriest0:08:56
42Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:09:00
43Chiara Pierobon (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
44Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team0:09:11
45Chantal Blaak (Ned) Specialized Lululemon0:09:30
46Audrey Cordon (Fra) Hitec Products
47Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized Lululemon
48Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda0:09:45
49Serika Guluma (Col) Vaiano Fondriest0:10:04
50Jessenia Meneses Gonzalez (Col) Forno D'asolo Astute0:10:20
51Irene San Sebastian Lasa (Spa) Bizkaia Durango0:11:18
52Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Ale' Cipollini Galassia0:12:20
53Polona Batagelj (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana
54Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Forno D'asolo Astute0:12:42
55Olena Oljink (Ukr) Forno D'asolo Astute0:13:45
56Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:14:13
57Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:14:25
58Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:14:27
59Ewelina Szybiak (Pol) Vaiano Fondriest0:14:47
60Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant Shimano0:15:54
61Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Giant Shimano
62Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Team Giant Shimano
63Clemilda Fernandes Silva (Bra) Bizkaia Durango0:18:30
64Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Giant Shimano
65Anastasiya Chulkova (Rus) Rusvelo
66Uenia De Souza Fernades (Bra) Estado De Mexico Faren
67Azzurra D'intino (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
68Jessie Maclean (Aus) Orica AIS
69Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica AIS
70Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Estado De Mexico Faren
71Peta Mullens (Aus) Wiggle Honda
72Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda
73Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products
74Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
75Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini Galassia
76Dorleta Eskamendi Gil (Spa) Bizkaia Durango
77Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini Galassia
78Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
79Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica AIS
80Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling
81Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica AIS
82Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling
83Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
84Coryn Rivera (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling
85Carla Maree Ryan (Aus) Ale' Cipollini Galassia
86Spela Kern (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana
87Marcia Fernandes Silva (Bra) Bizkaia Durango
88Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized Lululemon
89Sharon Laws (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling
90Scotti Wilborne (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling
91Alison Powers (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling
92Ruth Winder (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling0:19:58
93Mayalen Noriega (Spa) Bizkaia Durango0:20:43
94Simona Frapporti (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team0:20:48
95Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team0:20:59
96Alice Algisi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team0:21:03
97Marijn De Vries (Ned) Team Giant Shimano
98Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Giant Shimano
99Julia Soek (Ned) Team Giant Shimano
100Jolien D'horre (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:21:07
101Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:21:11
102Ursa Pintar (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana0:21:23
103Tayler Wiles (USA) Specialized Lululemon0:22:23
104Carmen Small (USA) Specialized Lululemon
105Flavia Oliveira (USA) Servetto Footon0:23:15
106Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products0:23:29
107Ally Stacher (USA) Specialized Lululemon
108Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:23:37
109Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
110Shelley Olds (USA) Ale' Cipollini Galassia0:24:25
111Elena Valentini (Ita) Btc City Ljubljana0:28:05
112Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
113Liisi Rist (Est) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
114Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
115Ana Maria Covrig (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
116Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Servetto Footon
117Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Belisol Ladies
118Marina Lari (Ita) Servetto Footon0:32:20
119Carolin Rodriguez Gutierrez (Mex) Estado De Mexico Faren
120Ana Teresa Casar Bonilla (Mex) Estado De Mexico Faren0:32:30
121Jessica Parra (Col) Vaiano Fondriest0:32:35
122Giada Borgato (Ita) Estado De Mexico Faren0:32:40
123Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Forno D'asolo Astute
124Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
125Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
126Emma Marcelli (Ita) Servetto Footon
127Alessia Martini (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest0:32:47
128Silvia Cecchini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:32:49
129Aizhan Zhaparova (Rus) Rusvelo0:32:55
130Yulia Ilinykh (Rus) Bizkaia Durango0:32:58
131Mia Radotic (Cro) Btc City Ljubljana0:33:30
132Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products0:33:53
133Anna Trevisi (Ita) Estado De Mexico Faren
134Michela Balducci (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:34:08
135Giovanna Michieletto (Ita) Servetto Footon

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Pooley (GBr) Lotto Belisol Ladies13pts
2Mara Abbott (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling11
3Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team9
4Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team7
5Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team5

General classification after stage 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team23:14:09
2Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:16
3Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:01:17
4Mara Abbott (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling0:01:39
5Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products0:01:46
6Claudia Häusler (Ger) Team Giant Shimano0:02:47
7Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:06:27
8Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:06:44
9Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS0:06:57
10Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:07:10
11Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:08:46
12Emma Pooley (GBr) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:08:51
13Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (RSA) Hitec Products0:08:58
14Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized Lululemon0:12:38
15Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Astana Bepink Womens Team0:12:58
16Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Rusvelo0:13:14
17Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Estado De Mexico Faren0:13:25
18Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:13:56
19Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:14:39
20Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle Honda0:14:48
21Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:15:07
22Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:16:38
23Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:17:48
24Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda0:18:16
25Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Ale' Cipollini Galassia0:18:23
26Eugenia Bujak (Pol) Btc City Ljubljana0:18:31
27Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:18:36
28Audrey Cordon (Fra) Hitec Products0:20:52
29Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale' Cipollini Galassia0:22:10
30Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized Lululemon0:22:52
31Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:22:58
32Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica AIS0:23:00
33Asja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:25:12
34Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica AIS0:26:36
35Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Ale' Cipollini Galassia0:27:02
36Doris Schweizer (Swi) Astana Bepink Womens Team0:27:20
37Chantal Blaak (Ned) Specialized Lululemon0:27:34
38Martina Ritter (Aut) Btc City Ljubljana0:28:39
39Serika Guluma (Col) Vaiano Fondriest0:30:48
40Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team0:31:03
41Sharon Laws (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling0:32:22
42Peta Mullens (Aus) Wiggle Honda0:32:43
43Chiara Pierobon (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:33:26
44Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team0:35:08
45Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica AIS0:35:15
46Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Fondriest0:36:12
47Polona Batagelj (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana0:36:38
48Olena Oljink (Ukr) Forno D'asolo Astute0:38:08
49Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:39:15
50Jessenia Meneses Gonzalez (Col) Forno D'asolo Astute0:41:46
51Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica AIS0:43:38
52Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling0:43:43
53Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda0:45:23
54Spela Kern (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana0:45:53
55Irene San Sebastian Lasa (Spa) Bizkaia Durango0:46:03
56Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda0:46:15
57Dorleta Eskamendi Gil (Spa) Bizkaia Durango0:47:03
58Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda0:47:10
59Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:47:47
60Ewelina Szybiak (Pol) Vaiano Fondriest0:49:11
61Flavia Oliveira (USA) Servetto Footon0:50:03
62Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized Lululemon0:50:25
63Scotti Wilborne (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling0:51:28
64Carla Maree Ryan (Aus) Ale' Cipollini Galassia
65Eva Lechner (Ita) Rusvelo0:53:17
66Alison Powers (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling0:53:32
67Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Giant Shimano0:54:22
68Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:54:31
69Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Team Giant Shimano0:55:32
70Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant Shimano0:55:38
71Tayler Wiles (USA) Specialized Lululemon0:56:08
72Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:56:39
73Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini Galassia0:56:46
74Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Estado De Mexico Faren0:56:49
75Marcia Fernandes Silva (Bra) Bizkaia Durango0:57:03
76Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Ale' Cipollini Galassia0:58:26
77Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica AIS0:59:18
78Coryn Rivera (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling1:00:36
79Shelley Olds (USA) Ale' Cipollini Galassia1:01:12
80Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo1:01:28
81Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica AIS1:01:30
82Ally Stacher (USA) Specialized Lululemon1:01:59
83Lija Laizane (Lat) Vaiano Fondriest1:03:46
84Azzurra D'intino (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox1:03:50
85Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team1:04:03
86Jessie Maclean (Aus) Orica AIS1:04:16
87Anastasiya Chulkova (Rus) Rusvelo1:04:39
88Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies1:05:42
89Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Forno D'asolo Astute1:05:54
90Ursa Pintar (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana1:06:57
91Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products1:08:17
92Carmen Small (USA) Specialized Lululemon1:08:52
93Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini Galassia1:08:58
94Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products1:09:06
95Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies1:09:08
96Uenia De Souza Fernades (Bra) Estado De Mexico Faren1:10:43
97Mayalen Noriega (Spa) Bizkaia Durango1:13:40
98Clemilda Fernandes Silva (Bra) Bizkaia Durango1:13:47
99Jolien D'horre (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies1:14:54
100Simona Frapporti (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team1:15:14
101Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda1:15:55
102Liisi Rist (Est) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox1:16:47
103Carolin Rodriguez Gutierrez (Mex) Estado De Mexico Faren1:19:53
104Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies1:23:33
105Aizhan Zhaparova (Rus) Rusvelo1:24:21
106Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team1:26:57
107Giada Borgato (Ita) Estado De Mexico Faren1:27:26
108Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling1:29:14
109Ana Maria Covrig (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team1:29:41
110Elena Valentini (Ita) Btc City Ljubljana1:30:03
111Marijn De Vries (Ned) Team Giant Shimano1:30:08
112Alice Algisi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team1:33:07
113Mia Radotic (Cro) Btc City Ljubljana1:34:45
114Julia Soek (Ned) Team Giant Shimano1:35:16
115Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox1:36:12
116Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team1:39:05
117Ruth Winder (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling1:41:45
118Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products1:45:29
119Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Servetto Footon1:46:16
120Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products1:46:57
121Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products1:49:06
122Ana Teresa Casar Bonilla (Mex) Estado De Mexico Faren1:53:26
123Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Forno D'asolo Astute2:01:19
124Yulia Ilinykh (Rus) Bizkaia Durango2:02:28
125Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Belisol Ladies2:04:49
126Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Giant Shimano2:05:13
127Emma Marcelli (Ita) Servetto Footon2:05:20
128Jessica Parra (Col) Vaiano Fondriest2:08:05
129Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Giant Shimano2:08:54
130Anna Trevisi (Ita) Estado De Mexico Faren2:11:10
131Alessia Martini (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest2:15:22
132Michela Balducci (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox2:21:34
133Silvia Cecchini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo2:24:21
134Marina Lari (Ita) Servetto Footon2:31:56
135Giovanna Michieletto (Ita) Servetto Footon2:38:08

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Pooley (GBr) Lotto Belisol Ladies51pts
2Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica AIS33
3Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team24
4Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team22
5Mara Abbott (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling20
6Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team15
7Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (RSA) Hitec Products12
8Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products10
9Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale' Cipollini Galassia10
10Claudia Häusler (Ger) Team Giant Shimano7
11Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team7
12Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team6
13Yulia Ilinykh (Rus) Bizkaia Durango5
14Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team5
15Doris Schweizer (Swi) Astana Bepink Womens Team5
16Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda5
17Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox3
18Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Astana Bepink Womens Team3
19Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica AIS2
20Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized Lululemon1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team23:14:25
2Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products0:01:30
3Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:06:54
4Asja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:24:56
5Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team0:30:47
6Chiara Pierobon (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:33:10
7Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team0:34:52
8Jessenia Meneses Gonzalez (Col) Forno D'asolo Astute0:41:30
9Dorleta Eskamendi Gil (Spa) Bizkaia Durango0:46:47
10Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:54:15
11Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant Shimano0:55:22
12Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:56:23
13Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Estado De Mexico Faren0:56:33
14Marcia Fernandes Silva (Bra) Bizkaia Durango0:56:47
15Coryn Rivera (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling1:00:20
16Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo1:01:12
17Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica AIS1:01:14
18Lija Laizane (Lat) Vaiano Fondriest1:03:30
19Azzurra D'intino (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox1:03:34
20Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies1:05:26
21Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products1:08:01
22Liisi Rist (Est) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox1:16:31
23Carolin Rodriguez Gutierrez (Mex) Estado De Mexico Faren1:19:37
24Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling1:28:58
25Ana Maria Covrig (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team1:29:25
26Elena Valentini (Ita) Btc City Ljubljana1:29:47
27Alice Algisi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team1:32:51
28Ruth Winder (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling1:41:29
29Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products1:45:13
30Ana Teresa Casar Bonilla (Mex) Estado De Mexico Faren1:53:10
31Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Giant Shimano2:04:57
32Jessica Parra (Col) Vaiano Fondriest2:07:49
33Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Giant Shimano2:08:38
34Anna Trevisi (Ita) Estado De Mexico Faren2:10:54
35Alessia Martini (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest2:15:06
36Michela Balducci (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox2:21:18
37Silvia Cecchini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo2:24:05
38Giovanna Michieletto (Ita) Servetto Footon2:37:52

