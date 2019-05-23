Giro d'Italia: Benedetti wins stage 12
Maglia rosa changes hands as breakaway sails clear
Cesare Benedetti (Bora-Hansgrohe) has spent his career helping others, but the Italian finally took his first professional victory in Pinerolo on stage 12 of the Giro d’Italia. Benedetti had to chase back several times but made it into the leading group inside the final kilometre to beat Damiano Caruso (Bahrain-Merida) and Eddie Dunbar (Team Ineos) to the line.
Related Articles
Jan Polanc (UAE Team Emirates), who was also in the day’s break and was dropped in the final kilometres, crossed the line shortly after Benedetti to take the race lead and pink jersey from his teammate Valerio Conti. The Italian was distanced on the main climb, and while he worked hard to chase back on afterwards, he was safe in the knowledge that Polanc would be the new race leader when all was said and done.
After everything shook out, Polanc would end the day with a 4:07 over Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) with Conti slipping down to third at 4:51 back.
The day was not expected to be a major one for the overall contenders, but Mikel Landa (Movistar) and Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) worked together with their teammates to gain just under 30 seconds on most of the general classification. The pair escaped on the only classified climb of the day and had help from teammates Jasha Sutterlin and Manuele Boaro respectively, for most of the final 20 kilometres of the stage.
Benedetti was one of 25 riders that broke clear of the peloton in the opening 20 kilometres. With Polanc making it into the group, UAE Team Emirates were happy to give the group plenty of space to manoeuvre and looked certain from early on that the break would succeed. It was still no easy prospect for Benedetti, who had dig deep on the first category climb of the Montoso to limit his losses.
As the descent came to an end, Benedetti managed to regain contact with the leading group, which was now just six riders but he still had the final unclassified cobbled climb just under three kilometres to the finish. He attacked as they approached the bottom of the steep ascent, but was quickly caught and passed. Once again, the Italian was forced to chase and he finally regained contact with just a few hundred metres remaining.
Gianluca Brambilla (Trek-Segafredo) was the first to try for the line, but Benedetti used his superior power to sail past his compatriot and take the win.
How it happened
Finally, the Giro d'Italia would be heading to the mountains with stage 12 something of a gateway to the tougher stages to come. Following a sedate few days, there would be many – including the fans – looking forward to a bit more action. The 158-kilometre stage from Cuneo to Pinerolo had just one classified climb, the Montoso, but it would be the first category 1 ascent of the race so far.
The more challenging terrain was reflected in the number of riders trying to get into the breakaway. Where the previous days saw the move go in the opening kilometre, it was more than 15 kilometres by the time the day's breakaway formed. The break was made up of 25 riders, including Polanc, Dunbar, Brambilla, Caruso, Benedetti, Sutterlin, Boaro, Dario Cataldo (Astana), Enrico Gasparotto (Dimension Data), Jan Bakelants (Sunweb), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal), Marco Haller (Katusha-Alpecin), and Sean Bennett (EF Education First).
Polanc was the best-placed rider in the overall classification, having started the day just 5:24 behind his teammate. His team would set the pace in the peloton, looking after Conti in the maglia rosa, but there was no real effort in the chase and they allowed the gap to expand to over 15 minutes before other teams finally blinked.
With just under 70 kilometres to go, Bahrain-Merida reacted first before Jumbo-Visma came to help. Polanc might not be one of the big favourites, but they could not afford to give him such a big gap and the pace in the bunch ramped up to around 50kph as they sought to reduce their deficit.
Up front, as the gap began to come down bit by bit, Bennett decided to jump clear of the breakaway group with 59 kilometres still on the clock. It was a long way out, but the American Grand Tour debutant was likely thinking of the climb to come and giving himself a headstart. Whatever his motives, Haller thought it was a good idea and decided to join Bennett in his attack.
The first major ascent of the Giro
By the time they hit the climb, the two leaders had 30 seconds on the chasers and well over 12 minutes on the peloton behind. That first gap would quickly diminish as Caruso put the hammer down, dropping the bigger riders from the group in turn. Bennett and Haller would soon be among those that were scattered further down the climb, while Caruso continued to stretch things out. Among those able to stick with him were Polanc, Dunbar, Brambilla, Cataldo and Eros Capecchi (Deceuninck-QuickStep).
A number of attacks saw that group reduced to just those six riders. Meanwhile, with 35 kilometres to go and a gap of around 11:30, Jan Hirt (Astana) decided to have a go on the ascent, setting up an attack from his team leader Lopez a couple of kilometres later. Lopez's attack immediately lit up the peloton with Richard Carapaz (Movistar) chasing on, followed by Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida).
The attack would be brought back by the major favourites but it distanced the pink jersey and isolated Roglic, who had no more teammates with him. As soon as Lopez, Hirt and co were brought back, Landa, with Lopez quick to chase him down.
As the leaders approached the top of the climb, Cataldo cracked and left just five at the head of the race. Polanc would then lose contact after an injection of pace from Brambilla with just a few hundred metres remaining. Brambilla was the first of the leaders to cross the climb, taking the full points available. While Roglic was alone in the main group of favourites, Nibali, Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) and Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) had support from at least one teammate.
On the descent, the group of leaders grew with Polanc first, and then Cataldo and Matteo Montaguti (Androni-Giocattoli) making contact with 20 kilometres remaining. Meanwhile, a group led by De Gendt tried to close the gap that they had lost on the climb. Further back, Sutterlin and Manuele Boaro (Astana) waited for Landa and Lopez, who had around 30 seconds on the other GC contenders.
With 10 kilometres to go, Conti was furiously chasing the group of favourites, and with the help of Bob Jungels (Deceuninck-QuickStep), the gap was coming down bit by bit. It had been over two minutes at one stage but it was now less than 1:30.
Further up the road, the other contenders were losing their patience with Roglic, who stuck firmly to the back of the group of his group. Meanwhile, Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) did his best to pull the group along and bring the Landa and Lopez group back. He wasn't getting much assistance and Landa, Lopez and their teammates were able to extend their gap while a large group of riders were able to regain contact with the favourites with around five kilometres to go. The group of Conti and Jungels also swelled in size, giving the pair plenty more help in their chase, but they were fighting against a group that was stronger too.
At the front of the race. Benedetti, who had made it back to the leading group, struck out on the cobbled climb, but he didn't have the power to hold off a surge of power from Brambilla, who had Capecchi on his wheel. In the background, Dunbar could be seen chasing them down, after getting stuck behind other riders when the move went. Off the cobbles and onto the descent, Dunbar finally made contact with the duo as the flamme rouge loomed. Caruso and Benedetti joined them inside the final kilometre.
Brambilla led the sprint to the line, but he was easily overhauled by Benedetti who looked calm and collected as he savoured the biggest moment in his career. Caruso managed to come in for second with Dunbar in third. Polanc was dropped on the final climb but had plenty of time to work with in search of a few days in the pink jersey.
Behind, Lopez and Landa finished 7:35 behind Benedetti with the main group of contenders crossed the line at 8:03. Jungels was probably the biggest loser of the day as he trailed across the line at 10:37 behind the winner.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:41:49
|2
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|4
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:02
|5
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:06
|6
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:25
|7
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:00:34
|8
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:36
|9
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|10
|Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:38
|11
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
|0:02:42
|12
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:52
|13
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:05
|14
|Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|15
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data
|0:03:23
|16
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:06:23
|17
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
|0:06:33
|18
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:35
|19
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:07:36
|21
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:08:03
|22
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
|23
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|24
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|25
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|26
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|27
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|28
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|29
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|30
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:08:09
|31
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:16
|32
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|33
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|0:08:43
|34
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|35
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|36
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos
|0:08:46
|37
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:58
|38
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:09:11
|39
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:09:57
|40
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos
|0:10:06
|41
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|42
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:10:27
|43
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:10:37
|44
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|45
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|46
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|47
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|48
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|49
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
|50
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|51
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|52
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|53
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|54
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|55
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team
|56
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|57
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|58
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|59
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|60
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|61
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos
|0:11:21
|62
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|63
|Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
|0:13:07
|64
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:13:45
|65
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|66
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First
|67
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|68
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|69
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|70
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:14:29
|71
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:14:49
|72
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:17:59
|73
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|74
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:44
|75
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|76
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|77
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|78
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|79
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
|80
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|81
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|82
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|83
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|84
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
|85
|Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|86
|Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ineos
|87
|Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|88
|Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy
|89
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|90
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|91
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|92
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|93
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|94
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|95
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|96
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|97
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|98
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|99
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|100
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|101
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|102
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:20:02
|103
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|104
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
|105
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|106
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|107
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
|108
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|109
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|110
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|111
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|112
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|113
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|114
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|115
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|116
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|117
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|118
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|119
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|120
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott
|121
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
|122
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|123
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|124
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|125
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|126
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|127
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|128
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|129
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First
|130
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
|131
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|132
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|133
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|134
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:20:15
|135
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:20:19
|136
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:20:47
|137
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:21:28
|138
|Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|139
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|140
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
|0:21:38
|141
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|142
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|143
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|144
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|145
|Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|146
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|147
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|148
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team
|149
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|150
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|151
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|152
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|153
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|154
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|155
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|156
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|157
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|158
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|159
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|DNS
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|DNS
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|OTL
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|25
|pts
|2
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|22
|3
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|12
|4
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
|12
|5
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|11
|6
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|7
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|7
|8
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|9
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|10
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|11
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy
|5
|12
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|2
|13
|Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|40
|pts
|2
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|18
|3
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|12
|4
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|9
|5
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|6
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|7
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|8
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
|10
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|3
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|4
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy
|2
|5
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|6
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|7
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|pts
|2
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|3
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|4
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|5
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|12
|pts
|2
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|8
|3
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|4
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|5
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|6
|6
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|7
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
|5
|8
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|9
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|10
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy
|2
|11
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|49
|pts
|2
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|38
|3
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|38
|4
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|38
|5
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|31
|6
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|29
|7
|Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
|29
|8
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|29
|9
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|28
|10
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|28
|11
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|11:19:14
|2
|Bardiani CSF
|0:02:33
|3
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:59
|4
|Team Ineos
|0:03:02
|5
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:16
|6
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:53
|7
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:07:52
|8
|Lotto Soudal
|0:09:53
|9
|Dimension Data
|0:09:54
|10
|CCC Team
|0:10:09
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|0:10:20
|12
|Movistar Team
|0:10:34
|13
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:10:41
|14
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:11:30
|15
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:14:46
|16
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:15:30
|17
|EF Education First
|0:16:06
|18
|Team Sunweb
|0:16:58
|19
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:04
|20
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:22:52
|21
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:31:17
|22
|Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:45:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|48:49:40
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:04:07
|3
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:51
|4
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:05:02
|5
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:05:51
|6
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:02
|7
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:07:00
|8
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:07:23
|9
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:07:30
|10
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|0:07:33
|11
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data
|0:07:37
|12
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:07:45
|13
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:07:53
|14
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
|0:07:56
|15
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:07:59
|16
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:08
|17
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|18
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:08:16
|19
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
|0:08:18
|20
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:08:21
|21
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:31
|22
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:08:37
|23
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:08:59
|24
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:09:25
|25
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:09:33
|26
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:09:53
|27
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team
|0:10:11
|28
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|29
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:12
|30
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:11:26
|31
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:11:45
|32
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:11:46
|33
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:11:49
|34
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:11:59
|35
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:13
|36
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:13:02
|37
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:49
|38
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:15:11
|39
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:19
|40
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First
|0:15:28
|41
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:15:31
|42
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:15:34
|43
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:30
|44
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:19:29
|45
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:19:33
|46
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:19:52
|47
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:20:18
|48
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:19
|49
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:22:08
|50
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos
|0:22:20
|51
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:22:39
|52
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:23:35
|53
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:03
|54
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:24
|55
|Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:25:52
|56
|Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:27:08
|57
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:28:32
|58
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos
|0:29:12
|59
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:29:23
|60
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:29:28
|61
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:29:40
|62
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:29:44
|63
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|0:30:35
|64
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:30:47
|65
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:31:02
|66
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|67
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:32:05
|68
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:32:06
|69
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
|0:32:16
|70
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:33:02
|71
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:33:39
|72
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|0:34:05
|73
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:34:42
|74
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
|75
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:35:32
|76
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:35:44
|77
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:36:23
|78
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:36:24
|79
|Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ineos
|0:36:44
|80
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:37:08
|81
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:37:23
|82
|Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:37:28
|83
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:38:20
|84
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:38:33
|85
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:39:43
|86
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:41:50
|87
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:41:54
|88
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:42:04
|89
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:42:14
|90
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:42:31
|91
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:43:00
|92
|Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:43:09
|93
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:43:12
|94
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:44:15
|95
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:44:19
|96
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos
|0:44:35
|97
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:44:36
|98
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:45:21
|99
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:45:29
|100
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:45:34
|101
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:46:10
|102
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:47:36
|103
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:48:17
|104
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
|0:49:51
|105
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First
|0:51:02
|106
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:51:40
|107
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:52:33
|108
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:53:19
|109
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
|0:53:29
|110
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:53:54
|111
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:53:56
|112
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:54:45
|113
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:55:18
|114
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:55:52
|115
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:56:33
|116
|Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
|0:57:07
|117
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
|0:59:30
|118
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:59:39
|119
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:00:00
|120
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1:00:43
|121
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:01:26
|122
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:01:38
|123
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|124
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|1:03:16
|125
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|1:04:16
|126
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|1:04:24
|127
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|1:05:27
|128
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|1:07:41
|129
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:08:02
|130
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|1:08:30
|131
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
|1:09:14
|132
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:09:20
|133
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
|1:12:50
|134
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:13:22
|135
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:13:42
|136
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|1:17:53
|137
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:18:00
|138
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|1:18:32
|139
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:21:21
|140
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy
|1:22:34
|141
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:23:35
|142
|Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy
|1:23:42
|143
|Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:25:10
|144
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:26:06
|145
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:26:59
|146
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|1:28:13
|147
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|1:29:27
|148
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|1:33:35
|149
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team
|1:36:20
|150
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|1:37:13
|151
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:37:16
|152
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|1:39:28
|153
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:40:26
|154
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|1:40:37
|155
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|1:41:53
|156
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|1:45:43
|157
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:49:53
|158
|Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|1:51:19
|159
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|1:54:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|194
|pts
|2
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|183
|3
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|50
|4
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|50
|5
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|44
|6
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|42
|7
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|38
|8
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
|38
|9
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|34
|10
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|33
|11
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|32
|12
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|29
|13
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|27
|14
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|26
|15
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|25
|16
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|25
|17
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|24
|18
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|23
|19
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|23
|20
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|22
|21
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|21
|22
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|20
|23
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
|20
|24
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|25
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|20
|26
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|20
|27
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|19
|28
|Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
|18
|29
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|18
|30
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|15
|31
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15
|32
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|13
|33
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|34
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|13
|35
|Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|12
|36
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|12
|37
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|12
|38
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|12
|39
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|40
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|41
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|42
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|43
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|44
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|45
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|46
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|9
|47
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|9
|48
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|8
|49
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|50
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|8
|51
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|52
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|8
|53
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|8
|54
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|7
|55
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|7
|56
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos
|7
|57
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|58
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|7
|59
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|60
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|61
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|6
|62
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|6
|63
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|6
|64
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|5
|65
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|5
|66
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy
|5
|67
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|68
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|4
|69
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos
|4
|70
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
|4
|71
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|4
|72
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
|4
|73
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|4
|74
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|75
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|76
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|77
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|3
|78
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|79
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|80
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|81
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|2
|82
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|2
|83
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|84
|Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|85
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|2
|86
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|87
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|88
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
|1
|89
|Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|90
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1
|91
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|92
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|93
|Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|94
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|-10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|40
|pts
|2
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|32
|3
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|22
|4
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|19
|5
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|18
|6
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|7
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|15
|8
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|12
|9
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|9
|10
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|11
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|12
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|8
|13
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|14
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|15
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|6
|16
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|6
|17
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|18
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|5
|19
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|5
|20
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|21
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|22
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|23
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|4
|24
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|4
|25
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
|3
|26
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|2
|27
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|28
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|2
|29
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|30
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|31
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|32
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|1
|33
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1
|34
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1
|35
|Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|36
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|37
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|38
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|39
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|48:57:13
|2
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:35
|3
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
|0:00:45
|4
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:48
|5
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:02:20
|6
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|0:02:38
|7
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:53
|8
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:04:16
|9
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:07:38
|10
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:46
|11
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:12:19
|12
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:14:35
|13
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:20:59
|14
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos
|0:21:39
|15
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:22:11
|16
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:23:29
|17
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:24:33
|18
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:28:11
|19
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:28:51
|20
|Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ineos
|0:29:11
|21
|Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:29:55
|22
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:35:39
|23
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:37:56
|24
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:40:03
|25
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:44:07
|26
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:46:23
|27
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:47:12
|28
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:47:45
|29
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:48:19
|30
|Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
|0:49:34
|31
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:57:54
|32
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:00:29
|33
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:16:02
|34
|Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:17:37
|35
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:19:26
|36
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|1:26:02
|37
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|1:29:40
|38
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|1:31:55
|39
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:32:53
|40
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|1:38:10
|41
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:42:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|64
|pts
|2
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|50
|3
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|35
|4
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|26
|5
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|26
|6
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|7
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|20
|8
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
|16
|9
|Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|16
|10
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14
|11
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|12
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|13
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|9
|14
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|8
|15
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|8
|16
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|17
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|18
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|19
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|6
|20
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|6
|21
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|22
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|23
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|4
|24
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|25
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|26
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|27
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|28
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|3
|29
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|30
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|31
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|3
|32
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|33
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|3
|34
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|2
|35
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|36
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|37
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|2
|38
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2
|39
|Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
|2
|40
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|41
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|42
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy
|2
|43
|Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|44
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|1
|45
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|46
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|1
|47
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
|1
|48
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|42
|pts
|2
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|39
|3
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|36
|4
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|35
|5
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|23
|6
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|17
|7
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|8
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|14
|9
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|13
|10
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|11
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|12
|12
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|13
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|14
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
|9
|15
|Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|9
|16
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|17
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|8
|18
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|7
|19
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|7
|20
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|7
|21
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|22
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|7
|23
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|6
|24
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|25
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|26
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|6
|27
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|6
|28
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|6
|29
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|6
|30
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|31
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|32
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|33
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|34
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|35
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|36
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|37
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|4
|38
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|39
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|40
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|41
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|42
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|4
|43
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|4
|44
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
|4
|45
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|46
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|47
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|3
|48
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|49
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|50
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|51
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|52
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|3
|53
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|54
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|3
|55
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|2
|56
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|2
|57
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|2
|58
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|59
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|60
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|61
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|2
|62
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|2
|63
|Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
|2
|64
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|65
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy
|2
|66
|Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|67
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|68
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|69
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|1
|70
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|1
|71
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
|1
|72
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|1
|73
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|74
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|816
|pts
|2
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|760
|3
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|570
|4
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|259
|5
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|221
|6
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|214
|7
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
|195
|8
|Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
|180
|9
|Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|150
|10
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|134
|11
|Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|115
|12
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|85
|13
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|85
|14
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|85
|15
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|57
|16
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|50
|17
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|50
|18
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|50
|19
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|50
|20
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|50
|21
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|49
|22
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|48
|23
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos
|42
|24
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|41
|25
|Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|41
|26
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|41
|27
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|39
|28
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|38
|29
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|38
|30
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|38
|31
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|31
|32
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|29
|33
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|29
|34
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|28
|35
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|28
|36
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|37
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
|18
|38
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|17
|39
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|17
|40
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|16
|41
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|11
|42
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|10
|43
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|10
|44
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|146:38:47
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:02:30
|3
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:09:30
|4
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:11:24
|5
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:11:26
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:12:37
|7
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:12:39
|8
|Team Ineos
|0:13:05
|9
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:13:24
|10
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:16:09
|11
|EF Education First
|0:19:12
|12
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:20
|13
|CCC Team
|0:22:27
|14
|Team Sunweb
|0:25:49
|15
|Dimension Data
|0:25:55
|16
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:28:43
|17
|Lotto Soudal
|0:32:16
|18
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:36:06
|19
|Bardiani CSF
|0:38:27
|20
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:54:17
|21
|Groupama-FDJ
|1:19:53
|22
|Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|1:54:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UAE Team Emirates
|2
|Bahrain-Merida
|3
|Trek-Segafredo
|4
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|Movistar Team
|6
|EF Education First
|7
|Dimension Data
|8
|Katusha-Alpecin
|9
|Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|CCC Team
|11
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|12
|Astana Pro Team
|13
|Team Ineos
|14
|Bardiani CSF
|15
|Team Sunweb
|16
|AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Groupama-FDJ
|18
|Lotto Soudal
|19
|Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|20
|Israel Cycling Academy
|5
|pts
|21
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|75
|22
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|185
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy