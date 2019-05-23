Image 1 of 46 Cesare Benedetti wins stage 12 at the 2019 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 46 Jan Polanc descends during stage 12 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 46 Thumbs up from Cesare Benedetti (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 46 Stage 12 at the Giro (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 46 A fan with a nice view of stage 12 at the Giro (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 46 Sean Bennett and Marco Haller (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 46 Eros Capecchi (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 46 Eddie Dunbar on the front of the break (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 46 Arnaud Demare took the points jersey during stage 12 at the Giro (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 46 Miguel Ángel López and Mikel Landa finish stage 12 at the Giro (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 46 Cesare Benedetti celebrates his stage 12 win at the Giro (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 46 Jan Polanc in pink after stage 12 at the Giro (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 46 Jan Polanc putting on the pink jersey after stage 12 at the Giro (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 46 Valerio Conti's group finishes stage 12 at the Giro (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 46 Gianluca Brambilla in blue after stage 12 at the Giro (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 46 Cesare Benedetti celebrates his stage 12 win at the Giro (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 46 Valerio Conti talks with reporters at the Giro (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 46 Cesare Benedetti (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 46 Cesare Benedetti wins stage 12 at the 2019 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 46 Cesare Benedetti wins stage 12 at the 2019 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 21 of 46 Cesare Benedetti wins stage 12 at the 2019 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 22 of 46 Eros Capecchi finishes stage 12 at the Giro disappointed (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 46 Astana's Miguel Angel Lopez (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 46 Cesare Benedetti wins stage 12 at the 2019 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 46 The Giro peloton in action during stage 12 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 46 Jan Polanc in the breakaway during stage 12 at the Giro (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 27 of 46 Cesare Benedetti wins stage 12 at the 2019 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 28 of 46 Marco Haller and Sean Bennett in the breakaway during stage 12 at the Giro (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 29 of 46 The successful breakaway during stage 12 at the Giro (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 30 of 46 Eddie Dunbar in action during stage 12 at the Giro (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 31 of 46 The day's breakaway during stage 12 at the Giro (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 32 of 46 Gianluca Brambilla in the breakaway during stage 12 at the Giro (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 33 of 46 Cesare Benedetti drives to the line at the end of the Giro's 12th stage (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 34 of 46 Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) in the maglia cicliamino (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 46 Valerio Conti in his last day in the maglia rosa (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 46 Stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 46 Stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 46 Sean Bennett (EF) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 46 Jan Polanc (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 46 Jan Polanc (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 46 Pascal Ackermann back in the German champion's kit (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 46 Stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 46 Gianluca Brambilla (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 44 of 46 Dario Cataldo (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 45 of 46 Stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 46 of 46 Stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Cesare Benedetti (Bora-Hansgrohe) has spent his career helping others, but the Italian finally took his first professional victory in Pinerolo on stage 12 of the Giro d’Italia. Benedetti had to chase back several times but made it into the leading group inside the final kilometre to beat Damiano Caruso (Bahrain-Merida) and Eddie Dunbar (Team Ineos) to the line.

Jan Polanc (UAE Team Emirates), who was also in the day’s break and was dropped in the final kilometres, crossed the line shortly after Benedetti to take the race lead and pink jersey from his teammate Valerio Conti. The Italian was distanced on the main climb, and while he worked hard to chase back on afterwards, he was safe in the knowledge that Polanc would be the new race leader when all was said and done.

After everything shook out, Polanc would end the day with a 4:07 over Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) with Conti slipping down to third at 4:51 back.

The day was not expected to be a major one for the overall contenders, but Mikel Landa (Movistar) and Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) worked together with their teammates to gain just under 30 seconds on most of the general classification. The pair escaped on the only classified climb of the day and had help from teammates Jasha Sutterlin and Manuele Boaro respectively, for most of the final 20 kilometres of the stage.

Benedetti was one of 25 riders that broke clear of the peloton in the opening 20 kilometres. With Polanc making it into the group, UAE Team Emirates were happy to give the group plenty of space to manoeuvre and looked certain from early on that the break would succeed. It was still no easy prospect for Benedetti, who had dig deep on the first category climb of the Montoso to limit his losses.

As the descent came to an end, Benedetti managed to regain contact with the leading group, which was now just six riders but he still had the final unclassified cobbled climb just under three kilometres to the finish. He attacked as they approached the bottom of the steep ascent, but was quickly caught and passed. Once again, the Italian was forced to chase and he finally regained contact with just a few hundred metres remaining.

Gianluca Brambilla (Trek-Segafredo) was the first to try for the line, but Benedetti used his superior power to sail past his compatriot and take the win.



How it happened

Finally, the Giro d'Italia would be heading to the mountains with stage 12 something of a gateway to the tougher stages to come. Following a sedate few days, there would be many – including the fans – looking forward to a bit more action. The 158-kilometre stage from Cuneo to Pinerolo had just one classified climb, the Montoso, but it would be the first category 1 ascent of the race so far.

The more challenging terrain was reflected in the number of riders trying to get into the breakaway. Where the previous days saw the move go in the opening kilometre, it was more than 15 kilometres by the time the day's breakaway formed. The break was made up of 25 riders, including Polanc, Dunbar, Brambilla, Caruso, Benedetti, Sutterlin, Boaro, Dario Cataldo (Astana), Enrico Gasparotto (Dimension Data), Jan Bakelants (Sunweb), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal), Marco Haller (Katusha-Alpecin), and Sean Bennett (EF Education First).

Polanc was the best-placed rider in the overall classification, having started the day just 5:24 behind his teammate. His team would set the pace in the peloton, looking after Conti in the maglia rosa, but there was no real effort in the chase and they allowed the gap to expand to over 15 minutes before other teams finally blinked.

With just under 70 kilometres to go, Bahrain-Merida reacted first before Jumbo-Visma came to help. Polanc might not be one of the big favourites, but they could not afford to give him such a big gap and the pace in the bunch ramped up to around 50kph as they sought to reduce their deficit.

Up front, as the gap began to come down bit by bit, Bennett decided to jump clear of the breakaway group with 59 kilometres still on the clock. It was a long way out, but the American Grand Tour debutant was likely thinking of the climb to come and giving himself a headstart. Whatever his motives, Haller thought it was a good idea and decided to join Bennett in his attack.

The first major ascent of the Giro

By the time they hit the climb, the two leaders had 30 seconds on the chasers and well over 12 minutes on the peloton behind. That first gap would quickly diminish as Caruso put the hammer down, dropping the bigger riders from the group in turn. Bennett and Haller would soon be among those that were scattered further down the climb, while Caruso continued to stretch things out. Among those able to stick with him were Polanc, Dunbar, Brambilla, Cataldo and Eros Capecchi (Deceuninck-QuickStep).

A number of attacks saw that group reduced to just those six riders. Meanwhile, with 35 kilometres to go and a gap of around 11:30, Jan Hirt (Astana) decided to have a go on the ascent, setting up an attack from his team leader Lopez a couple of kilometres later. Lopez's attack immediately lit up the peloton with Richard Carapaz (Movistar) chasing on, followed by Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida).

The attack would be brought back by the major favourites but it distanced the pink jersey and isolated Roglic, who had no more teammates with him. As soon as Lopez, Hirt and co were brought back, Landa, with Lopez quick to chase him down.

As the leaders approached the top of the climb, Cataldo cracked and left just five at the head of the race. Polanc would then lose contact after an injection of pace from Brambilla with just a few hundred metres remaining. Brambilla was the first of the leaders to cross the climb, taking the full points available. While Roglic was alone in the main group of favourites, Nibali, Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) and Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) had support from at least one teammate.

On the descent, the group of leaders grew with Polanc first, and then Cataldo and Matteo Montaguti (Androni-Giocattoli) making contact with 20 kilometres remaining. Meanwhile, a group led by De Gendt tried to close the gap that they had lost on the climb. Further back, Sutterlin and Manuele Boaro (Astana) waited for Landa and Lopez, who had around 30 seconds on the other GC contenders.

With 10 kilometres to go, Conti was furiously chasing the group of favourites, and with the help of Bob Jungels (Deceuninck-QuickStep), the gap was coming down bit by bit. It had been over two minutes at one stage but it was now less than 1:30.

Further up the road, the other contenders were losing their patience with Roglic, who stuck firmly to the back of the group of his group. Meanwhile, Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) did his best to pull the group along and bring the Landa and Lopez group back. He wasn't getting much assistance and Landa, Lopez and their teammates were able to extend their gap while a large group of riders were able to regain contact with the favourites with around five kilometres to go. The group of Conti and Jungels also swelled in size, giving the pair plenty more help in their chase, but they were fighting against a group that was stronger too.

At the front of the race. Benedetti, who had made it back to the leading group, struck out on the cobbled climb, but he didn't have the power to hold off a surge of power from Brambilla, who had Capecchi on his wheel. In the background, Dunbar could be seen chasing them down, after getting stuck behind other riders when the move went. Off the cobbles and onto the descent, Dunbar finally made contact with the duo as the flamme rouge loomed. Caruso and Benedetti joined them inside the final kilometre.

Brambilla led the sprint to the line, but he was easily overhauled by Benedetti who looked calm and collected as he savoured the biggest moment in his career. Caruso managed to come in for second with Dunbar in third. Polanc was dropped on the final climb but had plenty of time to work with in search of a few days in the pink jersey.

Behind, Lopez and Landa finished 7:35 behind Benedetti with the main group of contenders crossed the line at 8:03. Jungels was probably the biggest loser of the day as he trailed across the line at 10:37 behind the winner.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:41:49 2 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 3 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 4 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:02 5 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:06 6 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:25 7 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:00:34 8 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:36 9 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 10 Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:38 11 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team 0:02:42 12 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:52 13 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:03:05 14 Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF 15 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data 0:03:23 16 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:06:23 17 Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data 0:06:33 18 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:07:35 19 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 20 Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy 0:07:36 21 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:08:03 22 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos 23 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 24 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 25 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 26 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 27 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 28 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 29 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 30 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:08:09 31 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:08:16 32 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 33 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 0:08:43 34 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 35 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 36 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos 0:08:46 37 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:58 38 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:09:11 39 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 0:09:57 40 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos 0:10:06 41 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 42 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:10:27 43 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:10:37 44 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 45 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 46 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep 47 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 48 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 49 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team 50 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 51 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 52 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 53 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 54 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 55 Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team 56 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 57 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 58 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 59 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 60 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 61 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos 0:11:21 62 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 63 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First 0:13:07 64 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:13:45 65 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 66 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First 67 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 68 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 69 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 70 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:14:29 71 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:14:49 72 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:17:59 73 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 74 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:44 75 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 76 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 77 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 78 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 79 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale 80 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 81 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 82 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 83 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 84 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team 85 Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 86 Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ineos 87 Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 88 Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy 89 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 90 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 91 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 92 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 93 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 94 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 95 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 96 Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 97 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 98 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 99 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 100 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 101 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 102 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:20:02 103 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 104 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 105 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 106 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 107 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data 108 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 109 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 110 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 111 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 112 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 113 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 114 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 115 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 116 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 117 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 118 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 119 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 120 Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott 121 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 122 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 123 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 124 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 125 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 126 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 127 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 128 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 129 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First 130 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First 131 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 132 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 133 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 134 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:20:15 135 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team 0:20:19 136 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:20:47 137 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:21:28 138 Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 139 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 140 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 0:21:38 141 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 142 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 143 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 144 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 145 Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 146 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 147 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 148 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team 149 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 150 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 151 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 152 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 153 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 154 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 155 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 156 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 157 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 158 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 159 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida DNS Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep DNS Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal OTL Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 25 pts 2 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 22 3 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 12 4 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb 12 5 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 11 6 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 10 7 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 7 8 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 9 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 6 10 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 6 11 Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy 5 12 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2 13 Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 1) Pinerolo, km. 125.9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 40 pts 2 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 18 3 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12 4 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 9 5 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 6 6 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 7 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 8 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1

Intermediate sprint - Paesana, km. 60.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb 10 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 3 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 3 4 Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy 2 5 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1 6 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 7 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 8 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates

Intermediate sprint - Cavour, km. 142.3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 10 pts 2 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 3 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 3 4 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 5 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 1

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 12 pts 2 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 8 3 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 7 4 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 5 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 6 6 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 6 7 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb 5 8 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 9 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 3 10 Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy 2 11 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2

Breakaway classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 49 pts 2 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 38 3 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 38 4 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 38 5 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 31 6 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 29 7 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First 29 8 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 29 9 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 28 10 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 28 11 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 11

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 11:19:14 2 Bardiani CSF 0:02:33 3 Bahrain-Merida 0:02:59 4 Team Ineos 0:03:02 5 Trek-Segafredo 0:03:16 6 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:53 7 UAE Team Emirates 0:07:52 8 Lotto Soudal 0:09:53 9 Dimension Data 0:09:54 10 CCC Team 0:10:09 11 Astana Pro Team 0:10:20 12 Movistar Team 0:10:34 13 Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:10:41 14 Mitchelton-Scott 0:11:30 15 Katusha-Alpecin 0:14:46 16 Team Jumbo-Visma 0:15:30 17 EF Education First 0:16:06 18 Team Sunweb 0:16:58 19 AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:04 20 Groupama-FDJ 0:22:52 21 Israel Cycling Academy 0:31:17 22 Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:45:01

General classification after stage 12 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 48:49:40 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:04:07 3 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:51 4 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:05:02 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:05:51 6 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:02 7 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:00 8 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:07:23 9 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:07:30 10 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 0:07:33 11 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data 0:07:37 12 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:07:45 13 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:07:53 14 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team 0:07:56 15 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:07:59 16 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:08:08 17 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 18 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:08:16 19 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos 0:08:18 20 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:08:21 21 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:31 22 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:08:37 23 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:08:59 24 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:09:25 25 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:09:33 26 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:09:53 27 Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team 0:10:11 28 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 29 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:12 30 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:11:26 31 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:11:45 32 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:11:46 33 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 0:11:49 34 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:11:59 35 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:12:13 36 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:13:02 37 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:49 38 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:15:11 39 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:19 40 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First 0:15:28 41 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:15:31 42 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:15:34 43 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:16:30 44 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:19:29 45 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:19:33 46 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:19:52 47 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:20:18 48 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:21:19 49 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:22:08 50 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos 0:22:20 51 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:22:39 52 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:23:35 53 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:25:03 54 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale 0:25:24 55 Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:25:52 56 Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:27:08 57 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:28:32 58 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos 0:29:12 59 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:29:23 60 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:29:28 61 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 0:29:40 62 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:29:44 63 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:30:35 64 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 0:30:47 65 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:31:02 66 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 67 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:32:05 68 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 0:32:06 69 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team 0:32:16 70 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:33:02 71 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:33:39 72 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:34:05 73 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:34:42 74 Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data 75 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:35:32 76 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:35:44 77 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:36:23 78 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:36:24 79 Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ineos 0:36:44 80 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 0:37:08 81 Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:37:23 82 Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:37:28 83 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:38:20 84 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:38:33 85 Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott 0:39:43 86 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:41:50 87 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:41:54 88 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:42:04 89 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:42:14 90 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:42:31 91 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 0:43:00 92 Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:43:09 93 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:43:12 94 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 0:44:15 95 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:44:19 96 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos 0:44:35 97 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:44:36 98 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:45:21 99 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:45:29 100 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:45:34 101 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:46:10 102 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:47:36 103 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:48:17 104 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First 0:49:51 105 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First 0:51:02 106 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:51:40 107 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:52:33 108 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:53:19 109 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 0:53:29 110 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:53:54 111 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:53:56 112 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:54:45 113 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 0:55:18 114 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:55:52 115 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:56:33 116 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First 0:57:07 117 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team 0:59:30 118 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:59:39 119 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:00:00 120 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:00:43 121 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:01:26 122 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:01:38 123 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 124 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 1:03:16 125 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 1:04:16 126 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 1:04:24 127 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 1:05:27 128 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 1:07:41 129 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:08:02 130 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 1:08:30 131 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 1:09:14 132 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:09:20 133 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data 1:12:50 134 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team 1:13:22 135 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:13:42 136 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 1:17:53 137 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:18:00 138 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 1:18:32 139 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 1:21:21 140 Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy 1:22:34 141 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 1:23:35 142 Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy 1:23:42 143 Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:25:10 144 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:26:06 145 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:26:59 146 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 1:28:13 147 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 1:29:27 148 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 1:33:35 149 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team 1:36:20 150 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 1:37:13 151 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:37:16 152 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 1:39:28 153 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1:40:26 154 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 1:40:37 155 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 1:41:53 156 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 1:45:43 157 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 1:49:53 158 Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 1:51:19 159 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 1:54:04

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 194 pts 2 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 183 3 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 50 4 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 50 5 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 44 6 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 42 7 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 38 8 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data 38 9 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 34 10 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 33 11 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 32 12 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 29 13 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 27 14 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 26 15 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 25 16 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 25 17 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 24 18 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 23 19 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 23 20 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 22 21 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 21 22 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 20 23 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb 20 24 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 25 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 20 26 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 20 27 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 19 28 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First 18 29 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 18 30 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 15 31 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 15 32 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 13 33 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 34 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 13 35 Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF 12 36 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 12 37 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 12 38 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 12 39 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 12 40 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 41 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 42 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 43 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 10 44 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 45 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 46 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 9 47 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 9 48 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 8 49 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 50 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 8 51 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 8 52 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 8 53 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 8 54 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 7 55 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 7 56 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos 7 57 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 58 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 7 59 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 6 60 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 61 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 6 62 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 6 63 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 6 64 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 5 65 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 5 66 Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy 5 67 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4 68 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 4 69 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos 4 70 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team 4 71 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 4 72 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team 4 73 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 4 74 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 4 75 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 4 76 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4 77 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 3 78 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3 79 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 3 80 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 3 81 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 2 82 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2 83 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 84 Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 85 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 2 86 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2 87 Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 2 88 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team 1 89 Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1 90 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1 91 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 92 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1 93 Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 1 94 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma -10

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 40 pts 2 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 32 3 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 22 4 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 19 5 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 18 6 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 18 7 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 15 8 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12 9 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 9 10 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 8 11 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 8 12 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 8 13 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 14 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 6 15 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 6 16 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 17 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 6 18 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 5 19 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 5 20 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 4 21 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 22 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 4 23 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 4 24 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 4 25 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team 3 26 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 2 27 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 2 28 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 2 29 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 30 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 31 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 32 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 1 33 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1 34 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1 35 Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 36 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1 37 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1 38 Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 1 39 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 48:57:13 2 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:35 3 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos 0:00:45 4 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:48 5 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:02:20 6 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 0:02:38 7 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:53 8 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 0:04:16 9 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:07:38 10 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:46 11 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:12:19 12 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:14:35 13 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:20:59 14 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos 0:21:39 15 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:22:11 16 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:23:29 17 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 0:24:33 18 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:28:11 19 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:28:51 20 Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ineos 0:29:11 21 Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:29:55 22 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:35:39 23 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:37:56 24 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:40:03 25 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:44:07 26 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:46:23 27 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:47:12 28 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 0:47:45 29 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:48:19 30 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First 0:49:34 31 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:57:54 32 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:00:29 33 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 1:16:02 34 Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:17:37 35 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:19:26 36 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 1:26:02 37 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 1:29:40 38 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 1:31:55 39 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1:32:53 40 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 1:38:10 41 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 1:42:20

Sprints classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 64 pts 2 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 50 3 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 35 4 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 26 5 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 26 6 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 21 7 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 20 8 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb 16 9 Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF 16 10 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 14 11 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 10 12 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 10 13 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 9 14 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 8 15 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 8 16 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 17 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 18 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 19 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 6 20 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 6 21 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 4 22 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 23 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4 24 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4 25 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 4 26 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 27 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 28 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 3 29 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 3 30 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 3 31 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 3 32 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 3 33 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 3 34 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2 35 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 36 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 37 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 2 38 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2 39 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First 2 40 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 41 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 2 42 Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy 2 43 Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 2 44 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 1 45 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1 46 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 1 47 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team 1 48 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 1

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 42 pts 2 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 39 3 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 36 4 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 35 5 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 23 6 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 17 7 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 16 8 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 14 9 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 13 10 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 12 11 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 12 12 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 13 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 14 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb 9 15 Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF 9 16 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 9 17 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 8 18 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 7 19 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 7 20 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 7 21 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 7 22 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 7 23 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 6 24 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 6 25 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 6 26 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 27 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 6 28 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 6 29 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 6 30 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 31 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 5 32 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 33 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 34 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 35 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 36 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 37 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 4 38 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4 39 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4 40 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 4 41 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4 42 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4 43 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 4 44 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data 4 45 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4 46 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 4 47 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 3 48 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 3 49 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 3 50 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 51 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 3 52 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 3 53 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 3 54 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 3 55 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 2 56 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2 57 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2 58 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 59 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 60 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 61 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 2 62 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2 63 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First 2 64 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 2 65 Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy 2 66 Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 2 67 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 68 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 69 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 1 70 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 1 71 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team 1 72 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 1 73 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1 74 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 1

Breakaway classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 816 pts 2 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 760 3 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 570 4 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 259 5 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 221 6 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 214 7 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team 195 8 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First 180 9 Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 150 10 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 134 11 Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF 115 12 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 85 13 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 85 14 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 85 15 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 57 16 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 50 17 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 50 18 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 50 19 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 50 20 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 50 21 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 49 22 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 48 23 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos 42 24 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 41 25 Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 41 26 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 41 27 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 39 28 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 38 29 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 38 30 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 38 31 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 31 32 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 29 33 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 29 34 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 28 35 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 28 36 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 27 37 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First 18 38 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 17 39 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 17 40 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 16 41 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 11 42 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 10 43 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 10 44 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 10

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 146:38:47 2 Movistar Team 0:02:30 3 Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:09:30 4 UAE Team Emirates 0:11:24 5 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:11:26 6 Astana Pro Team 0:12:37 7 Bahrain-Merida 0:12:39 8 Team Ineos 0:13:05 9 Trek-Segafredo 0:13:24 10 Mitchelton-Scott 0:16:09 11 EF Education First 0:19:12 12 AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:20 13 CCC Team 0:22:27 14 Team Sunweb 0:25:49 15 Dimension Data 0:25:55 16 Team Jumbo-Visma 0:28:43 17 Lotto Soudal 0:32:16 18 Katusha-Alpecin 0:36:06 19 Bardiani CSF 0:38:27 20 Israel Cycling Academy 0:54:17 21 Groupama-FDJ 1:19:53 22 Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 1:54:41