Giro d'Italia: Benedetti wins stage 12

Maglia rosa changes hands as breakaway sails clear

Image 1 of 46

Cesare Benedetti wins stage 12 at the 2019 Giro d'Italia

Cesare Benedetti wins stage 12 at the 2019 Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 46

Jan Polanc descends during stage 12

Jan Polanc descends during stage 12
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 46

Thumbs up from Cesare Benedetti

Thumbs up from Cesare Benedetti
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 46

Stage 12 at the Giro

Stage 12 at the Giro
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 46

A fan with a nice view of stage 12 at the Giro

A fan with a nice view of stage 12 at the Giro
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 46

Sean Bennett and Marco Haller

Sean Bennett and Marco Haller
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 46

Eros Capecchi

Eros Capecchi
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 46

Eddie Dunbar on the front of the break

Eddie Dunbar on the front of the break
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 46

Arnaud Demare took the points jersey during stage 12 at the Giro

Arnaud Demare took the points jersey during stage 12 at the Giro
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 46

Miguel Ángel López and Mikel Landa finish stage 12 at the Giro

Miguel Ángel López and Mikel Landa finish stage 12 at the Giro
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 46

Cesare Benedetti celebrates his stage 12 win at the Giro

Cesare Benedetti celebrates his stage 12 win at the Giro
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 46

Jan Polanc in pink after stage 12 at the Giro

Jan Polanc in pink after stage 12 at the Giro
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 46

Jan Polanc putting on the pink jersey after stage 12 at the Giro

Jan Polanc putting on the pink jersey after stage 12 at the Giro
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 46

Valerio Conti's group finishes stage 12 at the Giro

Valerio Conti's group finishes stage 12 at the Giro
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 46

Gianluca Brambilla in blue after stage 12 at the Giro

Gianluca Brambilla in blue after stage 12 at the Giro
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 46

Cesare Benedetti celebrates his stage 12 win at the Giro

Cesare Benedetti celebrates his stage 12 win at the Giro
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 46

Valerio Conti talks with reporters at the Giro

Valerio Conti talks with reporters at the Giro
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 46

Cesare Benedetti (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Cesare Benedetti (Bora-Hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 46

Cesare Benedetti wins stage 12 at the 2019 Giro d'Italia

Cesare Benedetti wins stage 12 at the 2019 Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 46

Cesare Benedetti wins stage 12 at the 2019 Giro d'Italia

Cesare Benedetti wins stage 12 at the 2019 Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 21 of 46

Cesare Benedetti wins stage 12 at the 2019 Giro d'Italia

Cesare Benedetti wins stage 12 at the 2019 Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 22 of 46

Eros Capecchi finishes stage 12 at the Giro disappointed

Eros Capecchi finishes stage 12 at the Giro disappointed
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 23 of 46

Astana's Miguel Angel Lopez

Astana's Miguel Angel Lopez
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 24 of 46

Cesare Benedetti wins stage 12 at the 2019 Giro d'Italia

Cesare Benedetti wins stage 12 at the 2019 Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 25 of 46

The Giro peloton in action during stage 12

The Giro peloton in action during stage 12
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 46

Jan Polanc in the breakaway during stage 12 at the Giro

Jan Polanc in the breakaway during stage 12 at the Giro
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 27 of 46

Cesare Benedetti wins stage 12 at the 2019 Giro d'Italia

Cesare Benedetti wins stage 12 at the 2019 Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 28 of 46

Marco Haller and Sean Bennett in the breakaway during stage 12 at the Giro

Marco Haller and Sean Bennett in the breakaway during stage 12 at the Giro
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 29 of 46

The successful breakaway during stage 12 at the Giro

The successful breakaway during stage 12 at the Giro
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 30 of 46

Eddie Dunbar in action during stage 12 at the Giro

Eddie Dunbar in action during stage 12 at the Giro
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 31 of 46

The day's breakaway during stage 12 at the Giro

The day's breakaway during stage 12 at the Giro
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 32 of 46

Gianluca Brambilla in the breakaway during stage 12 at the Giro

Gianluca Brambilla in the breakaway during stage 12 at the Giro
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 33 of 46

Cesare Benedetti drives to the line at the end of the Giro's 12th stage

Cesare Benedetti drives to the line at the end of the Giro's 12th stage
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 34 of 46

Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) in the maglia cicliamino

Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) in the maglia cicliamino
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 46

Valerio Conti in his last day in the maglia rosa

Valerio Conti in his last day in the maglia rosa
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 46

Stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia

Stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 46

Stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia

Stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 46

Sean Bennett (EF) leads the breakaway

Sean Bennett (EF) leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 46

Jan Polanc (UAE Team Emirates)

Jan Polanc (UAE Team Emirates)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 46

Jan Polanc (UAE Team Emirates)

Jan Polanc (UAE Team Emirates)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 46

Pascal Ackermann back in the German champion's kit

Pascal Ackermann back in the German champion's kit
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 46

Stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia

Stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 46

Gianluca Brambilla (Trek-Segafredo)

Gianluca Brambilla (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 46

Dario Cataldo (Astana)

Dario Cataldo (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 46

Stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia

Stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 46

Stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia

Stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Cesare Benedetti (Bora-Hansgrohe) has spent his career helping others, but the Italian finally took his first professional victory in Pinerolo on stage 12 of the Giro d’Italia. Benedetti had to chase back several times but made it into the leading group inside the final kilometre to beat Damiano Caruso (Bahrain-Merida) and Eddie Dunbar (Team Ineos) to the line.

Jan Polanc (UAE Team Emirates), who was also in the day’s break and was dropped in the final kilometres, crossed the line shortly after Benedetti to take the race lead and pink jersey from his teammate Valerio Conti. The Italian was distanced on the main climb, and while he worked hard to chase back on afterwards, he was safe in the knowledge that Polanc would be the new race leader when all was said and done.

After everything shook out, Polanc would end the day with a 4:07 over Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) with Conti slipping down to third at 4:51 back.

The day was not expected to be a major one for the overall contenders, but Mikel Landa (Movistar) and Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) worked together with their teammates to gain just under 30 seconds on most of the general classification. The pair escaped on the only classified climb of the day and had help from teammates Jasha Sutterlin and Manuele Boaro respectively, for most of the final 20 kilometres of the stage.

Benedetti was one of 25 riders that broke clear of the peloton in the opening 20 kilometres. With Polanc making it into the group, UAE Team Emirates were happy to give the group plenty of space to manoeuvre and looked certain from early on that the break would succeed. It was still no easy prospect for Benedetti, who had dig deep on the first category climb of the Montoso to limit his losses.

As the descent came to an end, Benedetti managed to regain contact with the leading group, which was now just six riders but he still had the final unclassified cobbled climb just under three kilometres to the finish. He attacked as they approached the bottom of the steep ascent, but was quickly caught and passed. Once again, the Italian was forced to chase and he finally regained contact with just a few hundred metres remaining.

Gianluca Brambilla (Trek-Segafredo) was the first to try for the line, but Benedetti used his superior power to sail past his compatriot and take the win.

How it happened

Finally, the Giro d'Italia would be heading to the mountains with stage 12 something of a gateway to the tougher stages to come. Following a sedate few days, there would be many – including the fans – looking forward to a bit more action. The 158-kilometre stage from Cuneo to Pinerolo had just one classified climb, the Montoso, but it would be the first category 1 ascent of the race so far.

The more challenging terrain was reflected in the number of riders trying to get into the breakaway. Where the previous days saw the move go in the opening kilometre, it was more than 15 kilometres by the time the day's breakaway formed. The break was made up of 25 riders, including Polanc, Dunbar, Brambilla, Caruso, Benedetti, Sutterlin, Boaro, Dario Cataldo (Astana), Enrico Gasparotto (Dimension Data), Jan Bakelants (Sunweb), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal), Marco Haller (Katusha-Alpecin), and Sean Bennett (EF Education First).

Polanc was the best-placed rider in the overall classification, having started the day just 5:24 behind his teammate. His team would set the pace in the peloton, looking after Conti in the maglia rosa, but there was no real effort in the chase and they allowed the gap to expand to over 15 minutes before other teams finally blinked.

With just under 70 kilometres to go, Bahrain-Merida reacted first before Jumbo-Visma came to help. Polanc might not be one of the big favourites, but they could not afford to give him such a big gap and the pace in the bunch ramped up to around 50kph as they sought to reduce their deficit.

Up front, as the gap began to come down bit by bit, Bennett decided to jump clear of the breakaway group with 59 kilometres still on the clock. It was a long way out, but the American Grand Tour debutant was likely thinking of the climb to come and giving himself a headstart. Whatever his motives, Haller thought it was a good idea and decided to join Bennett in his attack.

The first major ascent of the Giro

By the time they hit the climb, the two leaders had 30 seconds on the chasers and well over 12 minutes on the peloton behind. That first gap would quickly diminish as Caruso put the hammer down, dropping the bigger riders from the group in turn. Bennett and Haller would soon be among those that were scattered further down the climb, while Caruso continued to stretch things out. Among those able to stick with him were Polanc, Dunbar, Brambilla, Cataldo and Eros Capecchi (Deceuninck-QuickStep).

A number of attacks saw that group reduced to just those six riders. Meanwhile, with 35 kilometres to go and a gap of around 11:30, Jan Hirt (Astana) decided to have a go on the ascent, setting up an attack from his team leader Lopez a couple of kilometres later. Lopez's attack immediately lit up the peloton with Richard Carapaz (Movistar) chasing on, followed by Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida).

The attack would be brought back by the major favourites but it distanced the pink jersey and isolated Roglic, who had no more teammates with him. As soon as Lopez, Hirt and co were brought back, Landa, with Lopez quick to chase him down.

As the leaders approached the top of the climb, Cataldo cracked and left just five at the head of the race. Polanc would then lose contact after an injection of pace from Brambilla with just a few hundred metres remaining. Brambilla was the first of the leaders to cross the climb, taking the full points available. While Roglic was alone in the main group of favourites, Nibali, Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) and Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) had support from at least one teammate.

On the descent, the group of leaders grew with Polanc first, and then Cataldo and Matteo Montaguti (Androni-Giocattoli) making contact with 20 kilometres remaining. Meanwhile, a group led by De Gendt tried to close the gap that they had lost on the climb. Further back, Sutterlin and Manuele Boaro (Astana) waited for Landa and Lopez, who had around 30 seconds on the other GC contenders.

With 10 kilometres to go, Conti was furiously chasing the group of favourites, and with the help of Bob Jungels (Deceuninck-QuickStep), the gap was coming down bit by bit. It had been over two minutes at one stage but it was now less than 1:30.

Further up the road, the other contenders were losing their patience with Roglic, who stuck firmly to the back of the group of his group. Meanwhile, Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) did his best to pull the group along and bring the Landa and Lopez group back. He wasn't getting much assistance and Landa, Lopez and their teammates were able to extend their gap while a large group of riders were able to regain contact with the favourites with around five kilometres to go. The group of Conti and Jungels also swelled in size, giving the pair plenty more help in their chase, but they were fighting against a group that was stronger too.

At the front of the race. Benedetti, who had made it back to the leading group, struck out on the cobbled climb, but he didn't have the power to hold off a surge of power from Brambilla, who had Capecchi on his wheel. In the background, Dunbar could be seen chasing them down, after getting stuck behind other riders when the move went. Off the cobbles and onto the descent, Dunbar finally made contact with the duo as the flamme rouge loomed. Caruso and Benedetti joined them inside the final kilometre.

Brambilla led the sprint to the line, but he was easily overhauled by Benedetti who looked calm and collected as he savoured the biggest moment in his career. Caruso managed to come in for second with Dunbar in third. Polanc was dropped on the final climb but had plenty of time to work with in search of a few days in the pink jersey.

Behind, Lopez and Landa finished 7:35 behind Benedetti with the main group of contenders crossed the line at 8:03. Jungels was probably the biggest loser of the day as he trailed across the line at 10:37 behind the winner.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe3:41:49
2Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
3Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
4Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:02
5Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:06
6Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:00:25
7Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:00:34
8Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:36
9Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
10Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:38
11Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team0:02:42
12Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ0:02:52
13Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:03:05
14Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF
15Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data0:03:23
16Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb0:06:23
17Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data0:06:33
18Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:07:35
19Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
20Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy0:07:36
21Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:08:03
22Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
23Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
24Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
25Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
26Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
27Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
28Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
29Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
30Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:08:09
31Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:08:16
32Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
33Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First0:08:43
34Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
35Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
36Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos0:08:46
37Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:08:58
38Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:09:11
39Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin0:09:57
40Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos0:10:06
41Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
42Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:10:27
43Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:10:37
44Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
45Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
46Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
47Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
48Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
49Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
50Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
51Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
52Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
53Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
54Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
55Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team
56Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
57Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
58Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
59Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
60François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
61Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos0:11:21
62Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
63Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First0:13:07
64Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:13:45
65Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
66Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First
67Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
68Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
69Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
70Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:14:29
71Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data0:14:49
72Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:17:59
73Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
74Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:44
75Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
76Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
77José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
78Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
79Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
80Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
81Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
82Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
83Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
84Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
85Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
86Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ineos
87Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
88Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy
89Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
90Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
91Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
92Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
93Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
94Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
95Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
96Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
97Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
98Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
99Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
100Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
101Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
102Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:20:02
103Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
104Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
105Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
106Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
107Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
108Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
109Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
110Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
111Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
112Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
113James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
114Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
115Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
116Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
117Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
118Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
119Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
120Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott
121Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
122Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
123Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
124Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
125Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
126Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
127Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
128Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
129Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First
130Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
131Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
132Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
133Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
134Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:20:15
135Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team0:20:19
136Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:20:47
137Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:21:28
138Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
139Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
140Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ0:21:38
141Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
142Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
143Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
144Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
145Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
146Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
147Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
148Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team
149Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
150Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
151Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
152Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
153Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
154Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
155Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
156Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
157Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
158Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
159Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
DNSElia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
DNSCaleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
OTLJakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe25pts
2Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida22
3Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos12
4Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb12
5Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal11
6Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo10
7Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec7
8Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep6
9Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates6
10Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ6
11Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy5
12Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec2
13Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 1) Pinerolo, km. 125.9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo40pts
2Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida18
3Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep12
4Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos9
5Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates6
6Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
7Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe2
8Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec1

Intermediate sprint - Paesana, km. 60.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb10pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
3Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ3
4Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy2
5Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1
6Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
7Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
8Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates

Intermediate sprint - Cavour, km. 142.3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates10pts
2Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep6
3Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida3
4Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
5Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos1

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida12pts
2Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep8
3Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo7
4Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe6
5Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos6
6Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates6
7Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb5
8Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
9Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ3
10Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy2
11Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team2

Breakaway classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos49pts
2Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida38
3Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo38
4Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep38
5Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe31
6Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates29
7Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First29
8Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin29
9Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec28
10Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team28
11Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal11

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec11:19:14
2Bardiani CSF0:02:33
3Bahrain-Merida0:02:59
4Team Ineos0:03:02
5Trek-Segafredo0:03:16
6Bora-Hansgrohe0:04:53
7UAE Team Emirates0:07:52
8Lotto Soudal0:09:53
9Dimension Data0:09:54
10CCC Team0:10:09
11Astana Pro Team0:10:20
12Movistar Team0:10:34
13Deceuninck-QuickStep0:10:41
14Mitchelton-Scott0:11:30
15Katusha-Alpecin0:14:46
16Team Jumbo-Visma0:15:30
17EF Education First0:16:06
18Team Sunweb0:16:58
19AG2R La Mondiale0:18:04
20Groupama-FDJ0:22:52
21Israel Cycling Academy0:31:17
22Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:45:01

General classification after stage 12
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates48:49:40
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma0:04:07
3Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:04:51
4Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:05:02
5Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:05:51
6Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:06:02
7Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:07:00
8Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:07:23
9Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:07:30
10Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First0:07:33
11Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data0:07:37
12Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:07:45
13Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:07:53
14Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team0:07:56
15Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:07:59
16Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:08:08
17Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
18Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:08:16
19Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos0:08:18
20Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:08:21
21Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:31
22Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott0:08:37
23Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:08:59
24Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:09:25
25Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:09:33
26Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:09:53
27Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team0:10:11
28Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
29Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:12
30Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:11:26
31Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:11:45
32Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:11:46
33Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos0:11:49
34Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb0:11:59
35Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:12:13
36Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:13:02
37Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:49
38Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:15:11
39Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:19
40Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First0:15:28
41José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:15:31
42Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:15:34
43Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:16:30
44Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb0:19:29
45Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:19:33
46Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:19:52
47Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:20:18
48Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:21:19
49Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:22:08
50Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos0:22:20
51Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:22:39
52Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:23:35
53François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:25:03
54Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale0:25:24
55Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:25:52
56Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:27:08
57Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:28:32
58Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos0:29:12
59Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:29:23
60Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:29:28
61Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy0:29:40
62Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb0:29:44
63Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:30:35
64Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy0:30:47
65Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:31:02
66Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
67Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:32:05
68Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data0:32:06
69Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team0:32:16
70Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:33:02
71Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:33:39
72Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ0:34:05
73Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:34:42
74Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
75Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:35:32
76Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:35:44
77Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:36:23
78Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:36:24
79Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ineos0:36:44
80Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott0:37:08
81Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma0:37:23
82Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:37:28
83Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team0:38:20
84Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:38:33
85Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott0:39:43
86Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:41:50
87Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:41:54
88Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:42:04
89Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:42:14
90Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:42:31
91Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin0:43:00
92Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:43:09
93Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data0:43:12
94Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos0:44:15
95Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:44:19
96Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos0:44:35
97Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:44:36
98Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:45:21
99Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:45:29
100Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:45:34
101Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:46:10
102Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:47:36
103Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:48:17
104Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First0:49:51
105Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First0:51:02
106Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma0:51:40
107Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:52:33
108Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:53:19
109Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team0:53:29
110Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:53:54
111Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:53:56
112Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:54:45
113Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy0:55:18
114Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:55:52
115Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:56:33
116Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First0:57:07
117Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team0:59:30
118Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:59:39
119Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1:00:00
120Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec1:00:43
121Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma1:01:26
122Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1:01:38
123Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
124Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy1:03:16
125Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ1:04:16
126Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal1:04:24
127Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy1:05:27
128Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida1:07:41
129Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:08:02
130Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team1:08:30
131Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ1:09:14
132Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:09:20
133Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data1:12:50
134Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team1:13:22
135Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:13:42
136Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ1:17:53
137Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1:18:00
138Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy1:18:32
139Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott1:21:21
140Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy1:22:34
141Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team1:23:35
142Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy1:23:42
143Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep1:25:10
144Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma1:26:06
145James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep1:26:59
146Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo1:28:13
147Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane1:29:27
148Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane1:33:35
149Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team1:36:20
150Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data1:37:13
151Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:37:16
152Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ1:39:28
153Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin1:40:26
154Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane1:40:37
155Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data1:41:53
156Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates1:45:43
157Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale1:49:53
158Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo1:51:19
159Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane1:54:04

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ194pts
2Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe183
3Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team50
4Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy50
5Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane44
6Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma42
7Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe38
8Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data38
9Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec34
10Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec33
11José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team32
12Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates29
13Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team27
14Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe26
15Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec25
16Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates25
17Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF24
18Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott23
19Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida23
20Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data22
21Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team21
22Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane20
23Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb20
24Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
25Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep20
26Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane20
27Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida19
28Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First18
29Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ18
30Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo15
31Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe15
32Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF13
33Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal13
34Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep13
35Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF12
36Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec12
37Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos12
38Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ12
39Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates12
40Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal12
41Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe10
42Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF10
43Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo10
44Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal10
45Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF10
46Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep9
47Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ9
48Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb8
49Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
50Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb8
51Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott8
52Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy8
53Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin8
54Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec7
55Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane7
56Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos7
57Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe7
58Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane7
59Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates6
60Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep6
61Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First6
62Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec6
63Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy6
64Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane5
65Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb5
66Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy5
67Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep4
68Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos4
69Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos4
70Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team4
71Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin4
72Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team4
73Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal4
74Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ4
75Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ4
76Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ4
77Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First3
78Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo3
79Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team3
80Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma3
81Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team2
82Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec2
83François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
84Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe2
85Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy2
86Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo2
87Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma2
88Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team1
89Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF1
90Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec1
91Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
92Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma1
93Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo1
94Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma-10

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo40pts
2Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo32
3Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma22
4Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida19
5Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec18
6Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team18
7Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec15
8Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep12
9Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos9
10Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates8
11Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo8
12Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team8
13François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
14Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates6
15Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team6
16Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF6
17Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott6
18Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb5
19Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane5
20Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida4
21Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
22José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team4
23Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team4
24Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy4
25Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team3
26Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First2
27Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott2
28Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane2
29Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe2
30Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
31Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe1
32Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First1
33Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec1
34Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep1
35Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe1
36Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma1
37Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1
38Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma1
39Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First48:57:13
2Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:00:35
3Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos0:00:45
4Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:48
5Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:02:20
6Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos0:02:38
7Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:03:53
8Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos0:04:16
9Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:07:38
10Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:46
11Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:12:19
12Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:14:35
13Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:20:59
14Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos0:21:39
15Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb0:22:11
16Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:23:29
17Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data0:24:33
18Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:28:11
19Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:28:51
20Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ineos0:29:11
21Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:29:55
22Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data0:35:39
23Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:37:56
24Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:40:03
25Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma0:44:07
26Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:46:23
27Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:47:12
28Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy0:47:45
29Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:48:19
30Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First0:49:34
31Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:57:54
32Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:00:29
33Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team1:16:02
34Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep1:17:37
35James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep1:19:26
36Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane1:26:02
37Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data1:29:40
38Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ1:31:55
39Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin1:32:53
40Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates1:38:10
41Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale1:42:20

Sprints classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane64pts
2Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec50
3Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF35
4Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane26
5Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ26
6José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team21
7Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF20
8Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb16
9Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF16
10Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe14
11Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates10
12Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates10
13Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ9
14Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb8
15Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane8
16Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal7
17Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe7
18Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep6
19Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb6
20Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec6
21Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida4
22Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe4
23Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec4
24Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ4
25Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ4
26Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
27Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep3
28Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy3
29Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ3
30Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo3
31Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy3
32Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ3
33Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal3
34Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec2
35Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
36Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
37Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy2
38Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep2
39Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First2
40Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe2
41Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida2
42Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy2
43Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo2
44Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos1
45Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo1
46Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb1
47Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team1
48Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ1

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ42pts
2Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane39
3Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe36
4Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec35
5Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF23
6Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma17
7José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team16
8Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane14
9Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec13
10Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates12
11Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida12
12Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe10
13Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF10
14Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb9
15Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF9
16Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo9
17Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep8
18Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team7
19Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida7
20Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ7
21Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo7
22Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb7
23Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team6
24Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates6
25Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo6
26Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF6
27Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos6
28Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy6
29Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane6
30Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe6
31Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott5
32Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
33Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal5
34Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe5
35Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal5
36Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe4
37Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb4
38Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep4
39Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates4
40Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott4
41Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep4
42Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec4
43Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy4
44Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data4
45Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ4
46Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ4
47Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team3
48Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ3
49Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team3
50Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep3
51Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo3
52Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy3
53Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ3
54Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal3
55Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First2
56Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec2
57Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec2
58Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
59Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
60Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
61Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy2
62Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec2
63Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First2
64Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida2
65Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy2
66Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo2
67Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe1
68François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
69Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb1
70Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data1
71Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team1
72Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb1
73Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1
74Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ1

Breakaway classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec816pts
2Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane760
3Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF570
4Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane259
5Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo221
6François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale214
7Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team195
8Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First180
9Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo150
10Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb134
11Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF115
12Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane85
13Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec85
14Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF85
15José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team57
16Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec50
17Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe50
18Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale50
19Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team50
20Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott50
21Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos49
22Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec48
23Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos42
24Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team41
25Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe41
26Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team41
27Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates39
28Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep38
29Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo38
30Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida38
31Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe31
32Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates29
33Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin29
34Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec28
35Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team28
36Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale27
37Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First18
38Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF17
39Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy17
40Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates16
41Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal11
42Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep10
43Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy10
44Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane10

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec146:38:47
2Movistar Team0:02:30
3Deceuninck-QuickStep0:09:30
4UAE Team Emirates0:11:24
5Bora-Hansgrohe0:11:26
6Astana Pro Team0:12:37
7Bahrain-Merida0:12:39
8Team Ineos0:13:05
9Trek-Segafredo0:13:24
10Mitchelton-Scott0:16:09
11EF Education First0:19:12
12AG2R La Mondiale0:22:20
13CCC Team0:22:27
14Team Sunweb0:25:49
15Dimension Data0:25:55
16Team Jumbo-Visma0:28:43
17Lotto Soudal0:32:16
18Katusha-Alpecin0:36:06
19Bardiani CSF0:38:27
20Israel Cycling Academy0:54:17
21Groupama-FDJ1:19:53
22Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane1:54:41

Fair play classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UAE Team Emirates
2Bahrain-Merida
3Trek-Segafredo
4Bora-Hansgrohe
5Movistar Team
6EF Education First
7Dimension Data
8Katusha-Alpecin
9Mitchelton-Scott
10CCC Team
11Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
12Astana Pro Team
13Team Ineos
14Bardiani CSF
15Team Sunweb
16AG2R La Mondiale
17Groupama-FDJ
18Lotto Soudal
19Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
20Israel Cycling Academy5pts
21Team Jumbo-Visma75
22Deceuninck-QuickStep185

