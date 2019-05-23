Giro d'Italia stage 12 highlights - Video

Cesare Benedetti celebrates his stage 12 win at the Giro (Image credit: Getty Images)

A domestique turned stage winner Thursday at the 2019 Giro d'Italia, when Bora-Hansgrohe's loyal worker Cesare Benedetti parlayed his day off the front into a stage win during stage 12. Benedetti joined a large group of 25 riders off the front that also included Jan Polanc, who would ride the move into the pink jersey, taking over the race from UAE Team Emirates teammate Valerio Conti.

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) and Mikel Landa (Movistar) attacked over the only categorised climb of the day and gained 30 seconds on their GC rivals, but the day belonged to the opportunists as Benedetti had to fight his way back into contention several times as the finished neared, finally regaining the front group in the final kilometres and then winning a five-up sprint at the end of another long day in Pinerolo.