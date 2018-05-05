Trending

Giro d'Italia: Viviani wins high-speed sprint in Tel Aviv

Dennis moves into overall lead after winning intermediate time bonus

Image 1 of 53

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 2 of Giro d'Italia 2018

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 53

Rohan Dennis (BMC) leads the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 53

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) wins bunch sprint at stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 53

Guillaume Boivin of Canada and Team Israel Cycling Academy stage 2 at Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 53

Guillaume Boivin of Canada and Team Israel Cycling Academy stage 2 at Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 53

Davide Ballerini of Italy and Team Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec / Guillaume Boivin of Canada and Team Israel Cycling Academy / Lars Ytting Bak of Denmark and Team Lotto Soudal

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 53

Stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 53

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 53

Chris Froome (Team Sky) stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 53

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) sprinted along the barriers to win in Tel Aviv

(Image credit: LaPresse - D'Alberto / Ferrari / Paolone / Alpozzi)
Image 11 of 53

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 2 of Giro d'Italia 2018

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 53

Maximilian Schachmann of Germany and Team Quick-Step Floors White Best Young Rider Jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 53

Elia Viviani of Italy and Team Quick-Step Floors Purple Points Jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 53

Rohan Dennis (BMC) celebrates taking the overall lead at Giro d'Italia after stage 2

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 53

Elia Viviani of Italy and Team Quick-Step Floors wins stage 2 at Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 53

Maximilian Schachmann of Germany and Team Quick-Step Floors White Best Young Rider Jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 53

Elia Viviani of Italy and Team Quick-Step Floors happy with his stage 2 victory

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 53

Rohan Dennis (BMC) puts on the maglia rosa after stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 53

Rohan Dennis (BMC) takes the lead at the Giro d'Italia after stage 2

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 53

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 2 of Giro d'Italia 2018

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 53

Rohan Dennis (BMC) takes the lead at the Giro d'Italia after stage 2

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 53

Rohan Dennis (BMC) takes the lead at the Giro d'Italia after stage 2

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 53

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) celebrating his stage 2 win at the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 53

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 53

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 53

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 53

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 53

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 53

The Israel Cycling Academy riders head to the start

(Image credit: LaPresse - D'Alberto / Ferrari / Paolone / Alpozzi)
Image 30 of 53

Fans flying the Israel flag during stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 53

Tom Dumoulin during stage 2 Giro d'Italia 2018

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 53

Tom Dumoulin during stage 2 Giro d'Italia 2018

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 53

Guy NIv (Israel Cycling Academy) during stage 2 Giro d'Italia 2018

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 53

Tom Dumoulin ahead of stage 2 Giro d'Italia 2018

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 53

Tom Dumoulin sits in the field during stage 2 Giro d'Italia 2018

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 53

Fabio Aru at stage 2 Giro d'Italia 2018

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 53

Guillaume Boivin (Israel Cycling Academy) leads the breakaway during stage 2 Giro d'Italia 2018

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 53

Chris Froome at the start of stage 2 Giro d'Italia 2018

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 53

Davide Formolo eyes the trophy ahead of stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 53

Tom Dumoulin waves to the crowd at the start of the Giro d'Italia stage 2

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 53

Tom Dumoulin leads the Giro d'Italia at the start of stage 2

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 53

Tom Dumoulin ahead of stage 2 wearing the maglia rosa - Giro d'Italia 2018

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 53

Chris Froome signs in to stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 53

Esteban Chaves signs in for stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 53

The Grande Partenza in Israel - Giro d'Italia 2018

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 53

Maglia rosa Tom Dumoulin signing in to stage 2 - Giro d'Italia 2018

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 53

Quick-Step Floors sign in for stage 2 with sprinter Elia Viviani - Giro d'Italia 2018

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 53

Team Sky on the sign-on stage ahead of stage 2 - Giro d'Italia 2018

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 53

Chris Froome (Team Sky) waves at the start of stage 2

(Image credit: LaPresse - D'Alberto / Ferrari / Paolone / Alpozzi)
Image 50 of 53

Rohan Dennis (BMC) wore the ciclamino points jersey

(Image credit: LaPresse - D'Alberto / Ferrari / Paolone / Alpozzi)
Image 51 of 53

Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) heads to the sign on

(Image credit: LaPresse - D'Alberto / Ferrari / Paolone / Alpozzi)
Image 52 of 53

Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) waves to the crowd at the start

(Image credit: LaPresse - D'Alberto / Ferrari / Paolone / Alpozzi)
Image 53 of 53

Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) lines up for the start

(Image credit: LaPresse - D'Alberto / Ferrari / Paolone / Alpozzi)

Elia Viviani lived up to expectations to win the chaotic stage 2 sprint finish in Tel Aviv at the Giro d'Italia. The Italian lost his Quick-Step Floors lead-out but played it cool and came from behind. When Jakub Mareczko (Wilier Triestina) jumped early, Viviani got on his wheel and then surged past him to win. Mareczko held on for second place, with Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) third.

"It wasn't easy to win. I'm usually calm but it wasn't easy to do well after a good start to season but then a stop, then starting again. I felt the pressure that I was the rider to beat," Viviani said.

"It was difficult to stay together in the finale, so I used the team to keep the speed high. Then I got on Bennett's wheel. The others hesitated but I knew somebody would do something and was ready. When Mareczko I got on him and then did my sprint. It was important to read it right."

Rohan Dennis (BMC) is the new race leader and pulled on the pink jersey after taking three precious bonus seconds by winning the second intermediate sprint. He finished in the peloton, with Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb), who was happy to let the maglia rosa go. The Australian now leads the GIro d'Italia by one second over Dumoulin and three seconds to Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Fix All).

Dennis admitted that he really didn't want the pressure of going for the intermediate sprint but he was honoured to take he pink jersey.

"I have to thank the team. I didn't want to sprint today to be honest. I didn't want to because the guys would then have to ride. I wanted to leave the pressure on Sunweb but they said: 'No, we back you,' so I have thank them," Dennis said.

"Of course now I'd like to keep the pink jersey but 19 more stages is a long way to go. I've got a lot of things to learn before I start think of pink jerseys and Rome. That's a dream. I've got to be realistic and try to learn from guys like Dumoulin. But I'm going to enjoy this pink jersey, it's an honour."

Sunday's 229km third stage is from Be’er Sheva to Eliat south through the Israel desert.

How it happened

The riders lined-up under a warm sun, happy to finally start road racing after arriving in Israel on Tuesday and riding just 9.7km on Friday's opening time trial stage.

During the 11.9km-neutralised section, riders were packed up close to the bumper of the race director's car, and the first attack came as soon as the flag dropped, and the race was on.

Davide Ballerini (Androni Giocattoli) got away and was joined by Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Fix All) and Guy Niv (Israel Cycling Academy). The peloton let them go, but other riders changed their minds and lead the chase to produce gruppo compatto.
However, Ballerini went again and as joined by Lars Bak (Lotto Fix All). Niv tried to join them but had spent too much earlier.

Fortunately, the peloton eased after a crash in Acres and so Guillaume Boivin (Israel Cycling Academy) took the opportunity to jump across to create a three-rider break.

Ballerini won the first intermediate sprint as Viviani took fourth place in the bunch sprint to take eight points in the points competition.

The stage seemed set to follow a traditional path, but then BMC moved to the front and began to chase the break. The gap was initially three minutes, but it melted under the hot sun and was soon less than a minute. BMC really believed that Dennis could win the second sprint and take the pink jersey. Perhaps they had struck a deal with other teams to help them take the race lead in exchange for help later in this year's Giro d'Italia.

Bardiani-CSF take the early lead the mountain competition

The day's only categorised climb was held over the category 4 Zikhron Ya'Aqov, at the 91km mark (75km to go). The punchy ascent was vital because it offered the first mountain points and the winner would be assured the lead of the mountain classification at the Giro d'Italia, and wear the blue jersey during stage 3.

Due to BMC's intense chase, the breakaway of three riders just barely made it to the base of the climb ahead of the peloton. Behind Enrico Barbin (Bardiani-CSF) jumped across to them and the four fought to be first to the summit.

Boivin launched his attack first and was swarmed by fans running and cheering behind him on the ascent. He gained a small lead on his breakaway rivals, but as he approached the top of the climb, his legs fatigued. Barbin kicked with a powerful sprint to cross the line first and take the glory.

It was a disappointment for Boivin, who punched his handlebars but it was a celebration for Barbin and his Italian team Bardiani-CSF, proud to take the first climber's jersey of the race with a one-point lead over Boivin and two points ahead of Ballerini.

Dennis wins bonus sprint and takes pink

As soon as Barbin eased up over the summit, BMC dragged the peloton to the remains of the break and prepared for their moment. The second intermediate sprint of the day was located just 14km later at the 105.3km mark in Caesarea.

The sprint offered a time bonuses of three seconds to the winner, and with only two seconds separating the top three in the overall classification, the maglia rosa was Dumoulin's to lose.

Dennis and Campenaerts, who placed second and third, respectively in the stage 1 time trial, started the day at two seconds behind stage winner Dumoulin. The Dutchman hinted that he would not defend the race lead so early into the three-week tour.

As BMC lead the peloton at high speed, Dumoulin stayed hidden in the peloton as he tried to surrender his maglia rosa.
BMC did a perfect lead-out for Dennis on the rising finish.

Campenaerts opened a sprint from the outside of the peloton, but he was no match for Dennis. The Australian took a straight line along the barriers, and so took the three seconds bonus. Viviani came up too late, and so Dennis became virtual maglia rosa by one second ahead of Dumoulin and three seconds ahead of Campenaerts.

The peloton eased after the climb and the sprint as they faced a head/side wind along the coast road to Tel Aviv. However, Boivin wanted to show off the Israel Cycling Academy jersey and attacked alone. The peloton was happy to let him go and let him hang off the front before the sprint teams took over in the high-speed sprint finish.

The sprint finale began with 20km to go, as the teams lined up to protect their overall leaders and ride for their sprinters. No one team had the strength or desire to lead-out the sprint, with the series of tight city-centre turns shuffling the front of the pack.

LottoNL-Jumbo tried to line out the peloton and so did Katusha but other teams surged ahead as they fought for position.

Wout Poels (Team Sky) suffered a mechanical and lost 40 seconds. However, all the other GC riders managed to avoid the chaos and finish together.

The Quick-Step Floors team finally emerged after the final left turn with 600 metres to go but Viviani was on their wheel, causing them to panic and sit up. He had used his track instinct in the complex finale and opted to follow Sam Bennett. When Mareczko opened up along the barriers, he jumped on his wheel to get the perfect lead-out to his second career victory at the Giro d'Italia.

He also took the cyclamen points jersey and made himself the favourite for the expected second sprint at the end of Sunday's 229km third stage from Be'er Sheva to Eliat through the Israel desert.

 

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors3:51:20
2Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
3Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
4Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
5Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
6Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
7Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
8Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
9Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
10Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
11Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
12Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
13Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
14Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
15Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
16Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
17Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
18Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
19Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
20Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
21Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
22Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
23José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
24Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
25Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
26Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
27Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
28Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
29Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
30Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
31Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
32Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
33Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
34Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
35Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
36Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
37George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
38Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
39Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Fix All
40Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
41Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
42Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All
43Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
44Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
45Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
46Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
47Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
48Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
49Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
50Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
51Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
52Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
53Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
54Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
55Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
56Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All
57Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
58Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
59Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
60Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
61Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
62Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
63Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
64Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
65Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
66Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
67Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
68Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
69Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
70Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
71Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
72Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team
73Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
74Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
75Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
76Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
77Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
78Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
79Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
80Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
81François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
82Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
83Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
84Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
85Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
86Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
87Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
88Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
89Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
90Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
91Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
92Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
93Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
94Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
95Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
96Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
97Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
98Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
99Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
100Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
101David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
102Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Fix All
103Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
104Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
105Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
106Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
107Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
108Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
109Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
110Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
111Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
112Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
113Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
114Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
115Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
116Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All
117Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
118Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
119Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
120Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
121Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
122Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
123Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
124Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
125Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
126Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
127Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
128Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
129Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
130Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
131Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
132Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:00:25
133Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:00:30
134Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:38
135Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:00:40
136Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Fix All0:00:45
137Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:00:58
138Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:02
139Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
140Jérémy Roy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:01:05
141William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
142Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
143Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
144Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
145Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
146Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
147Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
148Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All
149Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
150Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
151Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
152Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
153Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
154Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
155Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
156Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
157Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
158Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
159Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
160Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
161Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
162Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
163Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Fix All
164Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
165Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
166Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
167Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:01:17
168Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:25
169Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:33
170Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
171Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:54
172Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:18
173Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:03:25
174Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
175Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky0:03:27

Sprint 1 - Acre, 22km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec10pts
2Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All6
3Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy3
4Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors2
5Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors1
6Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
7Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
8Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo

Sprint 2 - Caesarea, 105km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team10pts
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors6
3Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team3
4Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin2
5Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All1
6Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
7Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
8Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors

Mountain - Zikhron Ya'Aqov, 91km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF3pts
2Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy2
3Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec1

Breakaway
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy98pts
2Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec81
3Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All81

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors68pts
2Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia35
3Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe25
4Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec20
5Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team20
6Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida18
7Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale14
8Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
9Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All12
10Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data10
11Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec8
12Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team8
13Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team8
14Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy8
15Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin7
16Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy7
17Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo6
18Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin6
19Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors5
20Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All4
21Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
22Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida3
23Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin2
24Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo2
25Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1
26Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data-5
27Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky-5

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors12pts
2Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia5
3Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec5
4Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team5
5Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe4
6Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All4
7Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida3
8Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team3
9Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy3
10Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2
11Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin2
12Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
13Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All1
14Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors1
15Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF1

Super Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katusha-Alpecin11:34:00
2Bora-Hansgrohe
3Bahrain-Merida
4Israel-Cycling Academy
5AG2R La Mondiale
6EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
7Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
8BMC Racing Team
9Groupama-FDJ
10Team Sky
11Quick-Step Floors
12Dimension Data
13Trek-Segafredo
14LottoNl-Jumbo
15Team Sunweb
16Bardiani CSF
17Lotto Fix All
18UAE Team Emirates
19Mitchelton-Scott
20Astana Pro Team
21Movistar Team
22Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team4:03:21
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:01
3Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All0:00:03
4José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:13
5Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:17
6Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:19
7Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:21
8Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors0:00:22
9Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:28
10Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
11Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team0:00:29
12Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:30
13Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:31
14Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:32
15Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All0:00:33
16Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:34
17Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:35
18Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
19Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:00:36
20Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:38
21Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:39
22Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:41
23Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
24Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
25Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:43
26Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
27Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:00:44
28Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:45
29Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
30Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
31Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
32Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:00:46
33Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:00:47
34Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
35Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:49
36Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
37George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:50
38Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
39Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:51
40Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:00:52
41Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
42Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:53
43David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
44Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
45Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:00:54
46Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
47Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
48Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
49Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:56
50Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:00:57
51Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
52Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
53Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo0:00:58
54Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:01:00
55Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:01
56Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data0:01:02
57Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
58Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
59Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
60Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
61Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:01:03
62Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
63Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
64Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:01:04
65Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
66Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:06
67Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
68Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
69Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
70Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:01:07
71Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
72Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
73Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:01:08
74Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:01:09
75Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
76Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
77Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
78Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
79Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:10
80Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
81Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:01:11
82Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:12
83Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:13
84Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:14
85Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
86Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
87Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
88Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:01:15
89Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
90Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:16
91Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
92Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:17
93Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:18
94Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:01:19
95Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:01:20
96Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
97Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:21
98Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
99Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
100Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:01:22
101Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:23
102Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data0:01:24
103Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
104Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:25
105Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
106Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:01:26
107Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All
108Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:27
109Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:01:28
110Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
111Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:29
112Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:31
113François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
114Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
115Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:01:32
116Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:01:33
117Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:01:34
118Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
119Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
120Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:01:39
121Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Fix All0:01:40
122Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:01:44
123Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
124Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
125Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
126Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Fix All0:01:45
127Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:46
128Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
129Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
130Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:47
131Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
132Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:50
133Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:52
134Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
135Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:55
136Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:01:56
137Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:01:57
138Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy0:02:00
139Jérémy Roy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:02:05
140Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
141Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:02:06
142Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Fix All
143Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:10
144Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
145Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:11
146Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
147Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:15
148Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
149Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
150Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:17
151Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy0:02:18
152Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
153Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
154William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
155Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:21
156Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Fix All0:02:22
157Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:02:28
158Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:02:30
159Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:31
160Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
161Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:02:33
162Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:35
163Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:42
164Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:45
165Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:02:47
166Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All0:02:55
167Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:02:56
168Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:03:00
169Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb0:03:05
170Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott0:03:23
171Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:03:27
172Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:03:41
173Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:04:20
174Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky0:04:31
175Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:04:47

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors68pts
2Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia35
3Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team32
4Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe25
5Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec20
6Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida18
7Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb15
8Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale14
9Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All13
10Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All12
11Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
12Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data10
13Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team8
14Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team8
15Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec8
16Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy8
17José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin7
18Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin7
19Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy7
20Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin6
21Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin6
22Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo6
23Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team5
24Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors5
25Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott4
26Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors3
27Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida3
28Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
29Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin2
30Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo2
31Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin2
32Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1
33Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1
34Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data-5
35Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky-5

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF3pts
2Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy2
3Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec1

Intermediate sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team10pts
2Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec10
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors8
4Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All6
5Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team3
6Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy3
7Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin2
8Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All1
9Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors1

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors12pts
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team10
3Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb6
4Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec5
5Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All5
6Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia5
7Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe4
8Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All4
9José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin3
10Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team3
11Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida3
12Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy3
13Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin2
14Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin2
15Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2
16Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team1
17Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors1
18Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
19Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF1

Breakaway classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy98pts
2Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec81
3Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All81

Super team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katusha-Alpecin12:11:01
2Team Sunweb0:00:33
3Lotto Fix All0:00:39
4BMC Racing Team0:00:41
5Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:50
6Astana Pro Team
7Movistar Team0:00:51
8Quick-Step Floors0:00:52
9UAE Team Emirates0:00:56
10Mitchelton-Scott0:01:06
11Team Sky0:01:07
12Groupama-FDJ0:01:11
13Bahrain-Merida0:01:37
14Dimension Data0:01:39
15LottoNl-Jumbo
16EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:41
17AG2R La Mondiale0:01:42
18Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:01:49
19Trek-Segafredo0:02:06
20Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:02:19
21Bardiani CSF0:02:52
22Israel-Cycling Academy0:03:22

