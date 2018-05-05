Image 1 of 53 Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 2 of Giro d'Italia 2018 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 53 Rohan Dennis (BMC) leads the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 53 Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) wins bunch sprint at stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 53 Guillaume Boivin of Canada and Team Israel Cycling Academy stage 2 at Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 53 Guillaume Boivin of Canada and Team Israel Cycling Academy stage 2 at Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 53 Davide Ballerini of Italy and Team Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec / Guillaume Boivin of Canada and Team Israel Cycling Academy / Lars Ytting Bak of Denmark and Team Lotto Soudal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 53 Stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 53 Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 53 Chris Froome (Team Sky) stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 53 Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) sprinted along the barriers to win in Tel Aviv (Image credit: LaPresse - D'Alberto / Ferrari / Paolone / Alpozzi) Image 11 of 53 Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 2 of Giro d'Italia 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 53 Maximilian Schachmann of Germany and Team Quick-Step Floors White Best Young Rider Jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 53 Elia Viviani of Italy and Team Quick-Step Floors Purple Points Jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 53 Rohan Dennis (BMC) celebrates taking the overall lead at Giro d'Italia after stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 53 Elia Viviani of Italy and Team Quick-Step Floors wins stage 2 at Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 53 Maximilian Schachmann of Germany and Team Quick-Step Floors White Best Young Rider Jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 53 Elia Viviani of Italy and Team Quick-Step Floors happy with his stage 2 victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 53 Rohan Dennis (BMC) puts on the maglia rosa after stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 53 Rohan Dennis (BMC) takes the lead at the Giro d'Italia after stage 2 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 53 Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 2 of Giro d'Italia 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 53 Rohan Dennis (BMC) takes the lead at the Giro d'Italia after stage 2 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 53 Rohan Dennis (BMC) takes the lead at the Giro d'Italia after stage 2 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 53 Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) celebrating his stage 2 win at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 53 Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 53 Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 53 Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 53 Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 53 Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 53 The Israel Cycling Academy riders head to the start (Image credit: LaPresse - D'Alberto / Ferrari / Paolone / Alpozzi) Image 30 of 53 Fans flying the Israel flag during stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 53 Tom Dumoulin during stage 2 Giro d'Italia 2018 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 53 Tom Dumoulin during stage 2 Giro d'Italia 2018 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 53 Guy NIv (Israel Cycling Academy) during stage 2 Giro d'Italia 2018 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 53 Tom Dumoulin ahead of stage 2 Giro d'Italia 2018 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 53 Tom Dumoulin sits in the field during stage 2 Giro d'Italia 2018 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 53 Fabio Aru at stage 2 Giro d'Italia 2018 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 53 Guillaume Boivin (Israel Cycling Academy) leads the breakaway during stage 2 Giro d'Italia 2018 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 53 Chris Froome at the start of stage 2 Giro d'Italia 2018 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 53 Davide Formolo eyes the trophy ahead of stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 53 Tom Dumoulin waves to the crowd at the start of the Giro d'Italia stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 53 Tom Dumoulin leads the Giro d'Italia at the start of stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 53 Tom Dumoulin ahead of stage 2 wearing the maglia rosa - Giro d'Italia 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 53 Chris Froome signs in to stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 44 of 53 Esteban Chaves signs in for stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 53 The Grande Partenza in Israel - Giro d'Italia 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 53 Maglia rosa Tom Dumoulin signing in to stage 2 - Giro d'Italia 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 53 Quick-Step Floors sign in for stage 2 with sprinter Elia Viviani - Giro d'Italia 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 53 Team Sky on the sign-on stage ahead of stage 2 - Giro d'Italia 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 49 of 53 Chris Froome (Team Sky) waves at the start of stage 2 (Image credit: LaPresse - D'Alberto / Ferrari / Paolone / Alpozzi) Image 50 of 53 Rohan Dennis (BMC) wore the ciclamino points jersey (Image credit: LaPresse - D'Alberto / Ferrari / Paolone / Alpozzi) Image 51 of 53 Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) heads to the sign on (Image credit: LaPresse - D'Alberto / Ferrari / Paolone / Alpozzi) Image 52 of 53 Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) waves to the crowd at the start (Image credit: LaPresse - D'Alberto / Ferrari / Paolone / Alpozzi) Image 53 of 53 Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) lines up for the start (Image credit: LaPresse - D'Alberto / Ferrari / Paolone / Alpozzi)

Elia Viviani lived up to expectations to win the chaotic stage 2 sprint finish in Tel Aviv at the Giro d'Italia. The Italian lost his Quick-Step Floors lead-out but played it cool and came from behind. When Jakub Mareczko (Wilier Triestina) jumped early, Viviani got on his wheel and then surged past him to win. Mareczko held on for second place, with Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) third.

"It wasn't easy to win. I'm usually calm but it wasn't easy to do well after a good start to season but then a stop, then starting again. I felt the pressure that I was the rider to beat," Viviani said.

"It was difficult to stay together in the finale, so I used the team to keep the speed high. Then I got on Bennett's wheel. The others hesitated but I knew somebody would do something and was ready. When Mareczko I got on him and then did my sprint. It was important to read it right."

Rohan Dennis (BMC) is the new race leader and pulled on the pink jersey after taking three precious bonus seconds by winning the second intermediate sprint. He finished in the peloton, with Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb), who was happy to let the maglia rosa go. The Australian now leads the GIro d'Italia by one second over Dumoulin and three seconds to Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Fix All).

Dennis admitted that he really didn't want the pressure of going for the intermediate sprint but he was honoured to take he pink jersey.

"I have to thank the team. I didn't want to sprint today to be honest. I didn't want to because the guys would then have to ride. I wanted to leave the pressure on Sunweb but they said: 'No, we back you,' so I have thank them," Dennis said.

"Of course now I'd like to keep the pink jersey but 19 more stages is a long way to go. I've got a lot of things to learn before I start think of pink jerseys and Rome. That's a dream. I've got to be realistic and try to learn from guys like Dumoulin. But I'm going to enjoy this pink jersey, it's an honour."

Sunday's 229km third stage is from Be’er Sheva to Eliat south through the Israel desert.

How it happened

The riders lined-up under a warm sun, happy to finally start road racing after arriving in Israel on Tuesday and riding just 9.7km on Friday's opening time trial stage.

During the 11.9km-neutralised section, riders were packed up close to the bumper of the race director's car, and the first attack came as soon as the flag dropped, and the race was on.

Davide Ballerini (Androni Giocattoli) got away and was joined by Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Fix All) and Guy Niv (Israel Cycling Academy). The peloton let them go, but other riders changed their minds and lead the chase to produce gruppo compatto.

However, Ballerini went again and as joined by Lars Bak (Lotto Fix All). Niv tried to join them but had spent too much earlier.

Fortunately, the peloton eased after a crash in Acres and so Guillaume Boivin (Israel Cycling Academy) took the opportunity to jump across to create a three-rider break.

Ballerini won the first intermediate sprint as Viviani took fourth place in the bunch sprint to take eight points in the points competition.

The stage seemed set to follow a traditional path, but then BMC moved to the front and began to chase the break. The gap was initially three minutes, but it melted under the hot sun and was soon less than a minute. BMC really believed that Dennis could win the second sprint and take the pink jersey. Perhaps they had struck a deal with other teams to help them take the race lead in exchange for help later in this year's Giro d'Italia.

Bardiani-CSF take the early lead the mountain competition

The day's only categorised climb was held over the category 4 Zikhron Ya'Aqov, at the 91km mark (75km to go). The punchy ascent was vital because it offered the first mountain points and the winner would be assured the lead of the mountain classification at the Giro d'Italia, and wear the blue jersey during stage 3.

Due to BMC's intense chase, the breakaway of three riders just barely made it to the base of the climb ahead of the peloton. Behind Enrico Barbin (Bardiani-CSF) jumped across to them and the four fought to be first to the summit.

Boivin launched his attack first and was swarmed by fans running and cheering behind him on the ascent. He gained a small lead on his breakaway rivals, but as he approached the top of the climb, his legs fatigued. Barbin kicked with a powerful sprint to cross the line first and take the glory.

It was a disappointment for Boivin, who punched his handlebars but it was a celebration for Barbin and his Italian team Bardiani-CSF, proud to take the first climber's jersey of the race with a one-point lead over Boivin and two points ahead of Ballerini.

Dennis wins bonus sprint and takes pink

As soon as Barbin eased up over the summit, BMC dragged the peloton to the remains of the break and prepared for their moment. The second intermediate sprint of the day was located just 14km later at the 105.3km mark in Caesarea.

The sprint offered a time bonuses of three seconds to the winner, and with only two seconds separating the top three in the overall classification, the maglia rosa was Dumoulin's to lose.

Dennis and Campenaerts, who placed second and third, respectively in the stage 1 time trial, started the day at two seconds behind stage winner Dumoulin. The Dutchman hinted that he would not defend the race lead so early into the three-week tour.

As BMC lead the peloton at high speed, Dumoulin stayed hidden in the peloton as he tried to surrender his maglia rosa.

BMC did a perfect lead-out for Dennis on the rising finish.

Campenaerts opened a sprint from the outside of the peloton, but he was no match for Dennis. The Australian took a straight line along the barriers, and so took the three seconds bonus. Viviani came up too late, and so Dennis became virtual maglia rosa by one second ahead of Dumoulin and three seconds ahead of Campenaerts.

The peloton eased after the climb and the sprint as they faced a head/side wind along the coast road to Tel Aviv. However, Boivin wanted to show off the Israel Cycling Academy jersey and attacked alone. The peloton was happy to let him go and let him hang off the front before the sprint teams took over in the high-speed sprint finish.

The sprint finale began with 20km to go, as the teams lined up to protect their overall leaders and ride for their sprinters. No one team had the strength or desire to lead-out the sprint, with the series of tight city-centre turns shuffling the front of the pack.

LottoNL-Jumbo tried to line out the peloton and so did Katusha but other teams surged ahead as they fought for position.

Wout Poels (Team Sky) suffered a mechanical and lost 40 seconds. However, all the other GC riders managed to avoid the chaos and finish together.

The Quick-Step Floors team finally emerged after the final left turn with 600 metres to go but Viviani was on their wheel, causing them to panic and sit up. He had used his track instinct in the complex finale and opted to follow Sam Bennett. When Mareczko opened up along the barriers, he jumped on his wheel to get the perfect lead-out to his second career victory at the Giro d'Italia.

He also took the cyclamen points jersey and made himself the favourite for the expected second sprint at the end of Sunday's 229km third stage from Be'er Sheva to Eliat through the Israel desert.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 3:51:20 2 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 3 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 5 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 6 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 8 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 9 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 10 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 11 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 12 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 13 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 14 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 15 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 16 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 17 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 18 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 19 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 20 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 21 Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ 22 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 23 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 24 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 25 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 26 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 27 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 28 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 29 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 30 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 31 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 32 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 33 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 34 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 35 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 36 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 37 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 38 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 39 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Fix All 40 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 41 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 42 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All 43 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 44 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 45 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 46 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 47 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 48 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 49 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 50 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 51 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 52 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 53 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 54 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 55 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 56 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All 57 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 58 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 59 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 60 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 61 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 62 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 63 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 64 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott 65 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 66 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 67 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 68 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 69 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 70 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 71 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 72 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team 73 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 74 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 75 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 76 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 77 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 78 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 79 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 80 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 81 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 82 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 83 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 84 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 85 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 86 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 87 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 88 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 89 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 90 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 91 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 92 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 93 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 94 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 95 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 96 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 97 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 98 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 99 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 100 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 101 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 102 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Fix All 103 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 104 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 105 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 106 Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 107 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 108 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 109 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 110 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 111 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 112 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 113 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 114 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 115 Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 116 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All 117 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 118 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 119 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 120 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 121 Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 122 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 123 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 124 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 125 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 126 Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 127 Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 128 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 129 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 130 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 131 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 132 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:25 133 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:00:30 134 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:38 135 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:00:40 136 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Fix All 0:00:45 137 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:00:58 138 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:02 139 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 140 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:05 141 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 142 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 143 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 144 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 145 Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott 146 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 147 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 148 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All 149 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 150 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 151 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 152 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 153 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 154 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 155 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 156 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 157 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 158 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 159 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 160 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 161 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 162 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 163 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Fix All 164 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 165 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 166 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 167 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:01:17 168 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:25 169 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:33 170 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 171 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:54 172 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:18 173 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:03:25 174 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 175 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 0:03:27

Sprint 1 - Acre, 22km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 10 pts 2 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All 6 3 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 3 4 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 2 5 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 1 6 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 7 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 8 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo

Sprint 2 - Caesarea, 105km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 10 pts 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 6 3 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 4 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 2 5 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All 1 6 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 7 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 8 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors

Mountain - Zikhron Ya'Aqov, 91km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 pts 2 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 2 3 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1

Breakaway # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 98 pts 2 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 81 3 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All 81

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 68 pts 2 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 35 3 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 25 4 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 20 5 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 20 6 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 18 7 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 14 8 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 9 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All 12 10 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 10 11 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 8 12 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 8 13 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 8 14 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 8 15 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 7 16 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 7 17 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 6 18 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 6 19 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 5 20 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All 4 21 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 22 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 3 23 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 2 24 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 2 25 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1 26 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data -5 27 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky -5

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 12 pts 2 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 5 3 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 5 4 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 5 5 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 6 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All 4 7 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 3 8 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 9 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 3 10 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2 11 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 2 12 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 13 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All 1 14 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 1 15 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1

Super Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katusha-Alpecin 11:34:00 2 Bora-Hansgrohe 3 Bahrain-Merida 4 Israel-Cycling Academy 5 AG2R La Mondiale 6 EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 7 Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 8 BMC Racing Team 9 Groupama-FDJ 10 Team Sky 11 Quick-Step Floors 12 Dimension Data 13 Trek-Segafredo 14 LottoNl-Jumbo 15 Team Sunweb 16 Bardiani CSF 17 Lotto Fix All 18 UAE Team Emirates 19 Mitchelton-Scott 20 Astana Pro Team 21 Movistar Team 22 Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4:03:21 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:01 3 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All 0:00:03 4 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:13 5 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:17 6 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:19 7 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:21 8 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:22 9 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:28 10 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 11 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:29 12 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:30 13 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:31 14 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:32 15 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All 0:00:33 16 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:34 17 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:35 18 Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ 19 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:36 20 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:38 21 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:39 22 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:41 23 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 24 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 25 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:43 26 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 27 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:00:44 28 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:45 29 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 30 Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 31 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 32 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:00:46 33 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:00:47 34 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 35 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:49 36 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 37 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:50 38 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 39 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:51 40 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:00:52 41 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 42 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:53 43 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 44 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 45 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:00:54 46 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 47 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 48 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 49 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:56 50 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:57 51 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 52 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 53 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:58 54 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:00 55 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:01 56 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 0:01:02 57 Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 58 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 59 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 60 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 61 Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:03 62 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 63 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 64 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:04 65 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 66 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:06 67 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 68 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 69 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 70 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:07 71 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 72 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 73 Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:01:08 74 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:01:09 75 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 76 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 77 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 78 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 79 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:10 80 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 81 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:11 82 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:12 83 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:13 84 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:14 85 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 86 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 87 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 88 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:01:15 89 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 90 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:16 91 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 92 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:17 93 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:18 94 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:01:19 95 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:01:20 96 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 97 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:21 98 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 99 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 100 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:01:22 101 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:23 102 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 0:01:24 103 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 104 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:25 105 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 106 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:01:26 107 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All 108 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:27 109 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:01:28 110 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 111 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:29 112 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:31 113 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 114 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 115 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:32 116 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:01:33 117 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:34 118 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 119 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 120 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:01:39 121 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Fix All 0:01:40 122 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:01:44 123 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 124 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 125 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 126 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Fix All 0:01:45 127 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:46 128 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 129 Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 130 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:47 131 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 132 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:50 133 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:52 134 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 135 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:55 136 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:01:56 137 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:57 138 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 0:02:00 139 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:05 140 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 141 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:02:06 142 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Fix All 143 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:10 144 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 145 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:11 146 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 147 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:15 148 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 149 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 150 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:17 151 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 0:02:18 152 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 153 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 154 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 155 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:21 156 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Fix All 0:02:22 157 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:28 158 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:02:30 159 Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:31 160 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 161 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:02:33 162 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:02:35 163 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:42 164 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:45 165 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:02:47 166 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All 0:02:55 167 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:56 168 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:00 169 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:03:05 170 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 0:03:23 171 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:03:27 172 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:03:41 173 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:20 174 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 0:04:31 175 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:04:47

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 68 pts 2 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 35 3 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 32 4 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 25 5 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 20 6 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 18 7 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 15 8 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 14 9 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All 13 10 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All 12 11 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 12 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 10 13 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 8 14 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 8 15 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 8 16 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 8 17 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 7 18 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 7 19 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 7 20 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 6 21 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 6 22 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 6 23 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 5 24 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 5 25 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 4 26 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 3 27 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 3 28 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 29 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 2 30 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 2 31 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 2 32 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1 33 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1 34 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data -5 35 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky -5

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 pts 2 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 2 3 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1

Intermediate sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 10 pts 2 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 10 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 8 4 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All 6 5 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 6 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 3 7 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 2 8 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All 1 9 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 1

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 12 pts 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 10 3 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 6 4 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 5 5 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All 5 6 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 5 7 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 8 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All 4 9 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 3 10 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 11 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 3 12 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 3 13 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 2 14 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 2 15 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2 16 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1 17 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 1 18 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 19 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1

Breakaway classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 98 pts 2 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 81 3 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All 81