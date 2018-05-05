Giro d'Italia: Viviani wins high-speed sprint in Tel Aviv
Dennis moves into overall lead after winning intermediate time bonus
Elia Viviani lived up to expectations to win the chaotic stage 2 sprint finish in Tel Aviv at the Giro d'Italia. The Italian lost his Quick-Step Floors lead-out but played it cool and came from behind. When Jakub Mareczko (Wilier Triestina) jumped early, Viviani got on his wheel and then surged past him to win. Mareczko held on for second place, with Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) third.
Related Articles
Giro d'Italia 2018: Stage 2 highlights - Video
Giro d'Italia: Stage 2 finish line quotes
Dennis nets Giro d'Italia lead with time-bonus sprint
Giro d'Italia: Loss of pink jersey is no hardship for Tom Dumoulin
Viviani: Early Giro d'Italia win takes away a lot of the pressure
Giro d'Italia: Betancur looks to key mountain stages after a strong early start
"It wasn't easy to win. I'm usually calm but it wasn't easy to do well after a good start to season but then a stop, then starting again. I felt the pressure that I was the rider to beat," Viviani said.
"It was difficult to stay together in the finale, so I used the team to keep the speed high. Then I got on Bennett's wheel. The others hesitated but I knew somebody would do something and was ready. When Mareczko I got on him and then did my sprint. It was important to read it right."
Rohan Dennis (BMC) is the new race leader and pulled on the pink jersey after taking three precious bonus seconds by winning the second intermediate sprint. He finished in the peloton, with Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb), who was happy to let the maglia rosa go. The Australian now leads the GIro d'Italia by one second over Dumoulin and three seconds to Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Fix All).
Dennis admitted that he really didn't want the pressure of going for the intermediate sprint but he was honoured to take he pink jersey.
"I have to thank the team. I didn't want to sprint today to be honest. I didn't want to because the guys would then have to ride. I wanted to leave the pressure on Sunweb but they said: 'No, we back you,' so I have thank them," Dennis said.
"Of course now I'd like to keep the pink jersey but 19 more stages is a long way to go. I've got a lot of things to learn before I start think of pink jerseys and Rome. That's a dream. I've got to be realistic and try to learn from guys like Dumoulin. But I'm going to enjoy this pink jersey, it's an honour."
Sunday's 229km third stage is from Be’er Sheva to Eliat south through the Israel desert.
How it happened
The riders lined-up under a warm sun, happy to finally start road racing after arriving in Israel on Tuesday and riding just 9.7km on Friday's opening time trial stage.
During the 11.9km-neutralised section, riders were packed up close to the bumper of the race director's car, and the first attack came as soon as the flag dropped, and the race was on.
Davide Ballerini (Androni Giocattoli) got away and was joined by Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Fix All) and Guy Niv (Israel Cycling Academy). The peloton let them go, but other riders changed their minds and lead the chase to produce gruppo compatto.
However, Ballerini went again and as joined by Lars Bak (Lotto Fix All). Niv tried to join them but had spent too much earlier.
Fortunately, the peloton eased after a crash in Acres and so Guillaume Boivin (Israel Cycling Academy) took the opportunity to jump across to create a three-rider break.
Ballerini won the first intermediate sprint as Viviani took fourth place in the bunch sprint to take eight points in the points competition.
The stage seemed set to follow a traditional path, but then BMC moved to the front and began to chase the break. The gap was initially three minutes, but it melted under the hot sun and was soon less than a minute. BMC really believed that Dennis could win the second sprint and take the pink jersey. Perhaps they had struck a deal with other teams to help them take the race lead in exchange for help later in this year's Giro d'Italia.
Bardiani-CSF take the early lead the mountain competition
The day's only categorised climb was held over the category 4 Zikhron Ya'Aqov, at the 91km mark (75km to go). The punchy ascent was vital because it offered the first mountain points and the winner would be assured the lead of the mountain classification at the Giro d'Italia, and wear the blue jersey during stage 3.
Due to BMC's intense chase, the breakaway of three riders just barely made it to the base of the climb ahead of the peloton. Behind Enrico Barbin (Bardiani-CSF) jumped across to them and the four fought to be first to the summit.
Boivin launched his attack first and was swarmed by fans running and cheering behind him on the ascent. He gained a small lead on his breakaway rivals, but as he approached the top of the climb, his legs fatigued. Barbin kicked with a powerful sprint to cross the line first and take the glory.
It was a disappointment for Boivin, who punched his handlebars but it was a celebration for Barbin and his Italian team Bardiani-CSF, proud to take the first climber's jersey of the race with a one-point lead over Boivin and two points ahead of Ballerini.
Dennis wins bonus sprint and takes pink
As soon as Barbin eased up over the summit, BMC dragged the peloton to the remains of the break and prepared for their moment. The second intermediate sprint of the day was located just 14km later at the 105.3km mark in Caesarea.
The sprint offered a time bonuses of three seconds to the winner, and with only two seconds separating the top three in the overall classification, the maglia rosa was Dumoulin's to lose.
Dennis and Campenaerts, who placed second and third, respectively in the stage 1 time trial, started the day at two seconds behind stage winner Dumoulin. The Dutchman hinted that he would not defend the race lead so early into the three-week tour.
As BMC lead the peloton at high speed, Dumoulin stayed hidden in the peloton as he tried to surrender his maglia rosa.
BMC did a perfect lead-out for Dennis on the rising finish.
Campenaerts opened a sprint from the outside of the peloton, but he was no match for Dennis. The Australian took a straight line along the barriers, and so took the three seconds bonus. Viviani came up too late, and so Dennis became virtual maglia rosa by one second ahead of Dumoulin and three seconds ahead of Campenaerts.
The peloton eased after the climb and the sprint as they faced a head/side wind along the coast road to Tel Aviv. However, Boivin wanted to show off the Israel Cycling Academy jersey and attacked alone. The peloton was happy to let him go and let him hang off the front before the sprint teams took over in the high-speed sprint finish.
The sprint finale began with 20km to go, as the teams lined up to protect their overall leaders and ride for their sprinters. No one team had the strength or desire to lead-out the sprint, with the series of tight city-centre turns shuffling the front of the pack.
LottoNL-Jumbo tried to line out the peloton and so did Katusha but other teams surged ahead as they fought for position.
Wout Poels (Team Sky) suffered a mechanical and lost 40 seconds. However, all the other GC riders managed to avoid the chaos and finish together.
The Quick-Step Floors team finally emerged after the final left turn with 600 metres to go but Viviani was on their wheel, causing them to panic and sit up. He had used his track instinct in the complex finale and opted to follow Sam Bennett. When Mareczko opened up along the barriers, he jumped on his wheel to get the perfect lead-out to his second career victory at the Giro d'Italia.
He also took the cyclamen points jersey and made himself the favourite for the expected second sprint at the end of Sunday's 229km third stage from Be'er Sheva to Eliat through the Israel desert.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|3:51:20
|2
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|3
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|5
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|6
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|8
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|9
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|10
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|13
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|14
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|15
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|16
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|17
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|19
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|20
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|21
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
|22
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|23
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|24
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|25
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|26
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|27
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|28
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|29
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|30
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|31
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|32
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|33
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|34
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|35
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|36
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|37
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|38
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|39
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Fix All
|40
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|41
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|42
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|43
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|44
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|45
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|46
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|47
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|48
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|49
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|50
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|51
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|52
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|53
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|54
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|55
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|56
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|57
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|58
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|59
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|60
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|61
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|62
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|63
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|64
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
|65
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|66
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|67
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|68
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|69
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|70
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|71
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|72
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team
|73
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|74
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|75
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|76
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|77
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|78
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|79
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|80
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|81
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|82
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|83
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|84
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|85
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|86
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|87
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|88
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|89
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|90
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|91
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|92
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|93
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|94
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|95
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|96
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|97
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|98
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|99
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|100
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|101
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|102
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|103
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|104
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|105
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|106
|Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|107
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|108
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|109
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|110
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|111
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|112
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|113
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|114
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|115
|Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|116
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All
|117
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|118
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|119
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|120
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|121
|Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|122
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|123
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|124
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|125
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|126
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|127
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|128
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|129
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|130
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|131
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|132
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:25
|133
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:00:30
|134
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:38
|135
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:00:40
|136
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|0:00:45
|137
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:00:58
|138
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:02
|139
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|140
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:05
|141
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|142
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|143
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|144
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|145
|Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
|146
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|147
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|148
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|149
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|150
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|151
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|152
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|153
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|154
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|155
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|156
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|157
|Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|158
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|159
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|160
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|161
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|162
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|163
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|164
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|165
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|166
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|167
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:01:17
|168
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:25
|169
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:33
|170
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|171
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:54
|172
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:18
|173
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:03:25
|174
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|175
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|0:03:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|10
|pts
|2
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All
|6
|3
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|3
|4
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|5
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|6
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|7
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|6
|3
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|4
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|5
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|1
|6
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|7
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|pts
|2
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|2
|3
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|98
|pts
|2
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|81
|3
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All
|81
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|68
|pts
|2
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|35
|3
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|25
|4
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|20
|5
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|20
|6
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|18
|7
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|14
|8
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|9
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All
|12
|10
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|10
|11
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|8
|12
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|8
|13
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|8
|14
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|8
|15
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|16
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|7
|17
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|18
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|19
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|20
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|4
|21
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|22
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|23
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|24
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|25
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|26
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|-5
|27
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|12
|pts
|2
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|5
|3
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|5
|4
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|5
|5
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|6
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All
|4
|7
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|8
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|9
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|3
|10
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2
|11
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|12
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|13
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|1
|14
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|15
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katusha-Alpecin
|11:34:00
|2
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|Bahrain-Merida
|4
|Israel-Cycling Academy
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|7
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|9
|Groupama-FDJ
|10
|Team Sky
|11
|Quick-Step Floors
|12
|Dimension Data
|13
|Trek-Segafredo
|14
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|15
|Team Sunweb
|16
|Bardiani CSF
|17
|Lotto Fix All
|18
|UAE Team Emirates
|19
|Mitchelton-Scott
|20
|Astana Pro Team
|21
|Movistar Team
|22
|Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4:03:21
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:01
|3
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|0:00:03
|4
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:13
|5
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:17
|6
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:19
|7
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:21
|8
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:22
|9
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:28
|10
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|11
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:29
|12
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:30
|13
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:31
|14
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:32
|15
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|0:00:33
|16
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:34
|17
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:35
|18
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
|19
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:36
|20
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:38
|21
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:39
|22
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:41
|23
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|24
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|25
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:43
|26
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|27
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:44
|28
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:45
|29
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|30
|Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|31
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|32
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:46
|33
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:00:47
|34
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|35
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:49
|36
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|37
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:50
|38
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|39
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:51
|40
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:00:52
|41
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|42
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:53
|43
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|44
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|45
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:54
|46
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|47
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|49
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:56
|50
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:57
|51
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|52
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|53
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:58
|54
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:00
|55
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:01
|56
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:01:02
|57
|Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|58
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|59
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|60
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|61
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:03
|62
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|63
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|64
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:04
|65
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|66
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:06
|67
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|68
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|69
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|70
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:07
|71
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|72
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|73
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:01:08
|74
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:01:09
|75
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|76
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|77
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|78
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|79
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:10
|80
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|81
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:11
|82
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:12
|83
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:13
|84
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:14
|85
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|86
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|87
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|88
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:15
|89
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|90
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:16
|91
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|92
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:17
|93
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:18
|94
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:01:19
|95
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:01:20
|96
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|97
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:21
|98
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|99
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|100
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:22
|101
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:23
|102
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:01:24
|103
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|104
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:25
|105
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|106
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:01:26
|107
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All
|108
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:27
|109
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:01:28
|110
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|111
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:29
|112
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:31
|113
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|114
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|115
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:32
|116
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:01:33
|117
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:34
|118
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|119
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|120
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:01:39
|121
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Fix All
|0:01:40
|122
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:01:44
|123
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|124
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|125
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|126
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|0:01:45
|127
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:46
|128
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|129
|Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|130
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:47
|131
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|132
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:50
|133
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:52
|134
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|135
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:55
|136
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:01:56
|137
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:57
|138
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:00
|139
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:05
|140
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|141
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:02:06
|142
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|143
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:10
|144
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|145
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:11
|146
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|147
|Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:15
|148
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|149
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|150
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:17
|151
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:18
|152
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|153
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|154
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|155
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:21
|156
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|0:02:22
|157
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:28
|158
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:02:30
|159
|Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:31
|160
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|161
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:02:33
|162
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:35
|163
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:42
|164
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:45
|165
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:47
|166
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|0:02:55
|167
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:56
|168
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:00
|169
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:03:05
|170
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:03:23
|171
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:03:27
|172
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:03:41
|173
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:20
|174
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|0:04:31
|175
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:04:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|68
|pts
|2
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|35
|3
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|32
|4
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|25
|5
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|20
|6
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|18
|7
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|15
|8
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|14
|9
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|13
|10
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All
|12
|11
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|12
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|10
|13
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|8
|14
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|8
|15
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|8
|16
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|8
|17
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|18
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|19
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|7
|20
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|21
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|22
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|23
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|5
|24
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|25
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|26
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|27
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|28
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|29
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|30
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|31
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|32
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|33
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|34
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|-5
|35
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|pts
|2
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|2
|3
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|10
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|4
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All
|6
|5
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|6
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|3
|7
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|8
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|1
|9
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|12
|pts
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|10
|3
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|6
|4
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|5
|5
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|5
|6
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|5
|7
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|8
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All
|4
|9
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|10
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|11
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|12
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|3
|13
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|14
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|15
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2
|16
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1
|17
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|18
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|19
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|98
|pts
|2
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|81
|3
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All
|81
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katusha-Alpecin
|12:11:01
|2
|Team Sunweb
|0:00:33
|3
|Lotto Fix All
|0:00:39
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:41
|5
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:50
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|7
|Movistar Team
|0:00:51
|8
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:52
|9
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:56
|10
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:06
|11
|Team Sky
|0:01:07
|12
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:11
|13
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:37
|14
|Dimension Data
|0:01:39
|15
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|16
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:41
|17
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:42
|18
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:01:49
|19
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:06
|20
|Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:02:19
|21
|Bardiani CSF
|0:02:52
|22
|Israel-Cycling Academy
|0:03:22
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Oscar Sevilla renews with MedellinSpaniard to keep racing to age 44
-
Brand wins season-start in JaarmarktcrossDutchwoman tops Compton, Riberolle in Niel
-
Black Friday Specialized bike sale: The best deals on Specialized road and gravel bikes for Black FridayLooking for a new Specialized road or gravel bike? Many retailers are running a Black Friday Specialized bike sale, so now's the time to take advantage and snap up a deal
-
Van der Poel wins Jaarmarktcross 2019World champion dominates in muddy race
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy