Giro d'Italia 2018: Stage 2 highlights - Video

Fans flying the Israel flag during stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) won the bunch sprint during stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia. Although he lost is lead-out train in the chaotic finale, he found his own way and won the stage ahead of Jakub Mareczko (Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia) and Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe).

Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing) moved into the overall lead after winning a valuable three-second time bonus at the second intermediate sprint. He now leads the race by one second ahead of Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) and three seconds ahead of Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Soudal).

Watch how the race unfolded in the InCycle video above.