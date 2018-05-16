Trending

Giro d'Italia: Yates wins again in Osimo

Froome loses even more time as maglia rosa rips up final climb

Image 1 of 39

Tom Dumoulin out of the saddle in pursuit of Yates

Tom Dumoulin out of the saddle in pursuit of Yates
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 39

Miguel Angel Lopez lost ground

Miguel Angel Lopez lost ground
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 39

Chris Froome looking down at his stem as usual

Chris Froome looking down at his stem as usual
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 39

Chris Froome suffering on the final ramps

Chris Froome suffering on the final ramps
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 39

Fabio Aru gasping for breath on the final kick

Fabio Aru gasping for breath on the final kick
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 39

Zdenek Stybar and Tim Wellens give it their all in the final few kilometres

Zdenek Stybar and Tim Wellens give it their all in the final few kilometres
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 39

Zdenek Stybar puts down the power

Zdenek Stybar puts down the power
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 39

Domenico Pozzovivo crosses the line ahead of Thibaut Pinot

Domenico Pozzovivo crosses the line ahead of Thibaut Pinot
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 39

Simon Yates sprays another bottle of champagne on the podium

Simon Yates sprays another bottle of champagne on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 39

More podium duties for Yates

More podium duties for Yates
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 39

Yates sits back down for the final hundred metres

Yates sits back down for the final hundred metres
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 39

Simon Yates sprays another bottle of champagne on the podium

Simon Yates sprays another bottle of champagne on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 39

Tim Wellens with Stybar for company in the closing kilometres

Tim Wellens with Stybar for company in the closing kilometres
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 39

Tom Dumoulin crosses the line for second place

Tom Dumoulin crosses the line for second place
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 39

Fabio Aru moves up on GC but concedes more time to the podium contenders

Fabio Aru moves up on GC but concedes more time to the podium contenders
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 39

Simon Yates surging up the steep gradients

Simon Yates surging up the steep gradients
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 39

Simon Yates maintained his advantage over a chasing Dumoulin

Simon Yates maintained his advantage over a chasing Dumoulin
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 39

Simon Yates raises his arm in celebration

Simon Yates raises his arm in celebration
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 39

Simon Yates attacking with Tom Dumoulin looming behind him

Simon Yates attacking with Tom Dumoulin looming behind him
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 39

Chris Froome lost more time on stage 11

Chris Froome lost more time on stage 11
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 39

Davide Formolo took third

Davide Formolo took third
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 39

Simon Yates attacks

Simon Yates attacks
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 39

Simon Yates soloing to victory

Simon Yates soloing to victory
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 39

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 25 of 39

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 26 of 39

Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott)

Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 27 of 39

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 28 of 39

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 29 of 39

Fausto Masnada (Androni-Giocattoli) leads the breakaway

Fausto Masnada (Androni-Giocattoli) leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 30 of 39

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) leads the breakaway

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 31 of 39

Alessandro De Marchi (BMC) in the breakaway

Alessandro De Marchi (BMC) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 32 of 39

Sunweb keep Tom Dumoulin in prime position

Sunweb keep Tom Dumoulin in prime position
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 33 of 39

The start of stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia in Assisi

The start of stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia in Assisi
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 34 of 39

Yesterday's winner Matej Mohoric was in demand with the fans this morning

Yesterday's winner Matej Mohoric was in demand with the fans this morning
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 39

Maglia Rosa Simon Yates at the start

Maglia Rosa Simon Yates at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 39

A special presentation for the Israel Cycling Academy team

A special presentation for the Israel Cycling Academy team
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 39

More stunning scenery in Italy

More stunning scenery in Italy
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 39

Esteban Chaves lined up with his customary smile despite yesterday's disastrous stage

Esteban Chaves lined up with his customary smile despite yesterday's disastrous stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 39

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) wins in Osimo

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) wins in Osimo
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) extended his overall race lead and took his second stage win at this year's Giro d'Italia with a strong solo victory in Osimo on stage 11.

Giro d'Italia: Stage 11 finish line quotes

Defending champion Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) put in a concerted chase but could not bring back the maglia rosa and had to settle for second place, two seconds back, with Davide Formolo (Bora-Hansgrohe) taking third.

Even before the Giro d'Italia had started, Yates had pinpointed the 156-kilometre stage 11 to Osimo as a potential place to take victory but he had to bide his time.

Zdenek Stybar (Quick-Step Floors) and Tim Wellens (Lotto Fix All) would be the first to land a blow with just under five kilometres to go, while Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) slipped off the back. Yates and the other contenders remained calm in this twisting and frenetic finale. With Stybar and Wellens in sight just inside the final two kilometres, Yates took up the initiative and pulled out an immediate gap.

Dumoulin was quick to respond but he wasn't quite quick enough, and the gap proved crucial. The Dutchman closed the gap on the flatter sections, but just as it seemed that he might pull Yates back the road would head up again and Yates would nudge out his advantage. It would prove to be enough for Yates on the run to the line, who had enough time to celebrate and add two seconds on the road plus the bonus seconds to his overall lead. His advantage over Dumoulin sits at just 47 seconds with the time trial still to come.

"We decided before the stage that we wouldn't chase for the stage, because normally in a finish like that there are some faster guys who have won before me," Yates said after the stage.

"That also proved true - the guys like Tim Wellens and Lotto-Jumbo they came to the front to chase. They were obviously confident for the finish. That wasn't plan, but if it came back I would of course try.

"I'd prefer to be getting more time on Tom. He was really chasing me all the way to the finish there. He looks better than the other day on the steep finishes there. I think he's getting better as the race goes on, and that's not good news for me."

After good signs for Chris Froome on stage 10, the Team Sky rider gave away more seconds in the overall standings. He finished over 40 seconds behind his compatriot and slipped out of the top 10 once again.

How it happened

The dust had barely settled on the dramatic return to racing on Tuesday when the riders set out from Assisi on Wednesday morning. There was an emotional backdrop to the stage with the 15-kilometre route passing through Filottrano, the hometown of the late Michele Scarponi and the Astana team seemed set on showing their colours.

If there were any tired legs from the ferocious pace set on stage 10, it didn't show as a series of relentless attacks flew off the front over the opening 20 kilometres. It was breakaway specialists Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) and Alessandro de Marchi (BMC Racing) who finally made it stick as they went off the front through the twisting streets of the towns in the early part of the course.

They would be joined by Mirco Maestri (Bardiani CSF) and Fausto Masnada (Androni Giocattoli) jumped across the gap. The Wilier Triestina management were clearly not happy that they were not represented up front and, after getting permission from Giovanni Visconti (Bahrain-Merida), Alex Turrin set off in chase. Mercifully for the Italian, Sanchez seemed happy to make the other escapees wait and he made it across, making it a five-man escape group.

The quintet was not allowed much room to spare, and with a multitude of general classification teams interested in keeping them in check, they were given a maximum lead of a little over four minutes. Unlike some previous stages, there was no illusion that the main break would succeed on this rolling stage as the peloton chipped away at the advantage as the kilometres ticked on.

Surprisingly, Mitchelton-Scott were given plenty of help at the front of the bunch with FDJ and Lotto Soudal among those that helped to set the pace, one that would see the stage finish close to 20 minutes ahead of the fastest predicted schedule.

Turrin and Maestri were the first to begin sliding the slippery slope towards the peloton and with 17 kilometres to go their day out front was all but done. The remaining three plugged on and still held 45 seconds over the peloton but the chase was truly on and their days were numbers. The steep climb to the line meant that there was a long line of riders interested in the stage victory, while the general classification contenders hoped to avoid losing any time.

No sooner had the catch been made with just under five kilometres remaining, Zdenek Stybar (Quick-Step Floors) launched a stinging attack on the steep gradients. The Czech champion was followed by Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal), the only rider who could hold onto his wheel. Meanwhile, Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) decided to save his legs for another day and was dropped off the back of the peloton.

The pair worked together for a few kilometres before Wellens launched a last ditch effort inside the final two kilometres. However, the peloton was catching them and Yates saw his chance to extend his lead and take another stage win. The race leader attacked on the steep climb to the line, but Dumoulin was looming just behind him.

Yates couldn't shake the dominating figure of the defending champion but the gradients played into his hands and he held off the closing Dumoulin. Formolo crossed the line a few kilometres later for a hard-earned third place finish.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott3:25:53
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:02
3Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:05
4Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:08
5Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
6Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
7Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
8Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors0:00:11
9Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:18
10Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:21
11Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:00:23
12George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
13Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:26
14Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team0:00:30
15Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
16Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All0:00:33
17Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
18Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:36
19José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
20Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
21Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
22Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
23Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:40
24Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
25Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
26Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
27Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
28Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:44
29Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:48
30Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:56
31Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:58
32Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ0:01:05
33Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
34Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
35Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
36Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
37Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
38Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
39Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
40Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
41François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
42Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:10
43Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Fix All0:01:32
44Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:01:41
45Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
46Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
47Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:52
48Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data0:01:57
49Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:01:58
50Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:04
51Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:02:17
52Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:24
53Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
54Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Fix All
55Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
56Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
57Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
58Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
59Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
60Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
61Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:02:45
62Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data0:02:52
63Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
64Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:02:55
65Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:03:00
66Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:03:12
67Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
68Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:03:22
69Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
70Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:03:28
71Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
72Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:04:04
73Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team0:04:12
74Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy0:04:54
75Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
76David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky0:05:10
77Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
78Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
79Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
80Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
81Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
82Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:06:01
83Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
84Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:09:10
85Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
86Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
87Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
88Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
89Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
90Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
91Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
92Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
93Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
94Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
95Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
96Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
97Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
98Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
99Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
100Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
101Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
102Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
103Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
104Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
105Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
106Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
107Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
108Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
109Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
110Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
111Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
112Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
113Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
114Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
115Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
116Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
117Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
118Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
119Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
120Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Fix All
121Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All
122Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
123Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
124Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
125Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
126Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
127Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
128Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
129Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
130Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
131Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:09:54
132Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:12:42
133Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
134Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
135Jérémy Roy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
136Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
137Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
138Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
139Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
140Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
141Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Fix All
142Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
143Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All
144Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
145Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
146Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
147Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:12:50
148Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:13:29
149Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:13:34
150Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
151William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
152Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
153Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
154Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:13:45
155Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
156Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
157Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
158Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
159Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
160Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
161Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
162Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
163Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All0:14:24
164Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb0:14:35
165Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
166Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
167Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:14:39
168Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
169Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:15:16

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott25pts
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb18
3Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe12
4Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec12
5Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team12
6Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia11
7Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
8Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida6
9Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team6
10Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe5
11Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ4
12Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors3
13Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
14Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team2
15Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Passo Cornello, km. 41
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec7pts
2Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team4
3Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
4Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3) Valico di Pietra Rossa, km. 97
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec7pts
2Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
3Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
4Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 4) Osimo, km. 156
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott3pts
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb2
3Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe1

Intermediate Sprint - Castelraimondo, km. 69
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia10pts
2Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec6
3Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team3
4Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team2
5Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF1

Intermediate Sprint 2 - Filottrano, km. 126
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team10pts
2Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec6
3Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team3
4Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
5Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia1

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec12pts
2Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team8
3Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott7
4Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team6
5Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia6
6Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb5
7Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe4
8Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
9Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
10Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2
11Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1AG2R La Mondiale10:19:15
2UAE Team Emirates0:00:09
3Mitchelton-Scott0:00:10
4Astana Pro Team0:00:35
5Groupama-FDJ0:00:42
6Team Sky0:00:49
7Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:01
8Team Sunweb0:01:44
9Dimension Data0:02:02
10Bahrain-Merida0:02:22
11Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:02:33
12Movistar Team0:02:45
13Lotto Fix All0:02:53
14EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:02:58
15Quick-Step Floors0:03:59
16BMC Racing Team0:04:36
17Israel Cycling Academy0:06:38
18LottoNl-Jumbo0:08:33
19Katusha-Alpecin0:11:02
20Bardiani CSF0:11:19
21Trek-Segafredo0:11:42
22Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:30:18

General classification after stage 11
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott47:08:21
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:47
3Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:01:04
4Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:18
5Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:01:56
6George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:09
7Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:02:36
8Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:02:54
9Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:55
10Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:03:10
11Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:03:17
12Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:03:20
13Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:03:25
14Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team0:03:29
15Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:03:40
16Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:03:43
17Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors0:04:01
18Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:33
19Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:05:08
20José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:05:21
21Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:06:03
22Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:06:32
23Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:06:49
24Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:12:01
25Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:14:09
26Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:23
27Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:16:07
28Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:16:19
29Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:18:12
30Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:20:06
31Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:18
32Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:23:11
33Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:24:28
34Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ0:24:47
35Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:26:33
36Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy0:27:54
37Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott0:30:30
38Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data0:31:53
39Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:33:03
40Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data0:33:33
41Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:33:44
42Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo0:34:33
43Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:34:45
44Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin0:35:11
45Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:36:20
46Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:36:46
47Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky0:36:59
48Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:37:00
49Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:37:17
50Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:37:23
51Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:37:27
52Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:40:17
53Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:41:03
54Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo0:41:49
55Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott0:43:28
56François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
57Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:43:44
58Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:44:43
59Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:46:33
60Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:47:12
61Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team0:47:49
62Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Fix All0:52:53
63Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:53:53
64Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:54:39
65Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:55:37
66Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:56:59
67Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy0:57:18
68Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb1:00:31
69Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates1:01:08
70Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale1:03:13
71Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb1:04:49
72Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All1:06:35
73Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Fix All1:06:38
74David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky1:06:42
75Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:07:20
76Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:07:56
77Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1:10:19
78Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:11:37
79Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1:13:06
80Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:13:14
81Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec1:14:08
82Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:16:50
83Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky1:16:58
84Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin1:17:11
85Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec1:18:24
86Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Fix All1:20:03
87Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team1:21:37
88Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data1:22:15
89Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data1:23:08
90Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:24:51
91Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin1:25:38
92Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:27:39
93Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:27:40
94Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo1:28:43
95Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team1:29:36
96Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy1:29:55
97Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data1:31:27
98Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:35:09
99Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data1:35:37
100Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe1:35:45
101Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1:37:01
102Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:37:14
103Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors1:37:40
104Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott1:38:18
105Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All1:38:20
106Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors1:38:56
107Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ1:39:05
108Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:40:05
109Jérémy Roy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1:40:37
110Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team1:41:41
111Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe1:41:42
112Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:43:07
113Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec1:45:01
114Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:46:13
115Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team1:46:23
116Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team1:46:35
117Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy1:47:55
118Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin1:49:51
119Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia1:50:00
120Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates1:50:46
121Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin1:50:59
122Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo1:52:01
123Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec1:52:07
124Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1:52:08
125Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin1:52:39
126Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:53:11
127Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All1:54:10
128Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
129Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin1:54:19
130Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky1:55:10
131Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky1:55:15
132Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:56:10
133Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data1:56:52
134Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:57:24
135Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1:58:04
136Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:58:39
137Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:58:58
138Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy1:59:16
139Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy2:00:50
140Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida2:01:06
141Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors2:01:11
142William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2:02:09
143Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:04:02
144Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo2:04:07
145Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2:04:55
146Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott2:05:05
147Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors2:05:29
148Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy2:05:31
149Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors2:06:45
150Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team2:07:17
151Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb2:09:26
152Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors2:09:51
153Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All2:10:27
154Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo2:10:58
155Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo2:11:01
156Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team2:12:19
157Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe2:12:38
158Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb2:12:51
159Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia2:13:42
160Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Fix All2:14:25
161Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo2:14:26
162Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb2:17:28
163Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo2:20:12
164Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia2:21:58
165Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:25:52
166Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia2:27:00
167Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia2:28:03
168Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott2:28:50
169Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia2:36:24

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors178pts
2Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe112
3Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec87
4Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott86
5Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale73
6Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo53
7Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy52
8Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec49
9Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin46
10Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ43
11Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida43
12Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe41
13Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb39
14Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida38
15Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team35
16Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team34
17Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott30
18Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All30
19Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida29
20Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo29
21José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin26
22Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF24
23Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale22
24Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale22
25Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo21
26Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec20
27Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec19
28Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida18
29Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale18
30Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data18
31Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All18
32Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec16
33Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia16
34Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo16
35Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team15
36Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin15
37Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team15
38Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors14
39Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All14
40Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia13
41Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe13
42Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec12
43Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec12
44Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All12
45Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy12
46Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Fix All11
47George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo11
48Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin11
49Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors11
50Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo11
51Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF11
52Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF9
53Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
54Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo8
55Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors8
56Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team8
57Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia8
58Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team7
59Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team6
60Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data6
61Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale6
62Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team6
63Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin6
64Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin6
65Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott5
66Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo5
67Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors5
68Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin5
69Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3
70Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo3
71Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin3
72Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
73Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
74Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo2
75Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ2
76Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors2
77Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia2
78Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky1
79Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates1
80Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ1
81Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy1
82Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1
83Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors1
84Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky-5
85Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott58pts
2Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott47
3Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ36
4Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec35
5Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team23
6Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF22
7Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida16
8Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data15
9Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe13
10Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
11Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale12
12Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF11
13George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo11
14Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida9
15Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec9
16Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec8
17Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team7
18Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo6
19Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All6
20Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo6
21Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF5
22Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia5
23Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec4
24Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb4
25Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team4
26Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo4
27Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo4
28Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team4
29Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo4
30Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida3
31Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy3
32Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2
33Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
34Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia2
35Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data1
36Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin1

Sprints classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec59pts
2Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec41
3Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin34
4Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy24
5Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec20
6Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia17
7Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors17
8Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec16
9Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia16
10Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team12
11Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec12
12Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Fix All11
13Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott10
14Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team10
15Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF10
16Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida9
17Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF9
18Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo9
19Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo8
20Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia8
21Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo7
22Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ6
23Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data6
24Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale6
25Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec6
26Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team6
27Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin6
28Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All6
29Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo6
30Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
31Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3
32Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
33Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team3
34Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo2
35Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ2
36Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale2
37Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin2
38Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
39Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All2
40Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
41Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates1
42Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ1
43Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy1
44Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data1
45Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1
46Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors1
47Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team47:10:17
2Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:01:21
3Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:01:29
4Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:44
5Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors0:02:05
6Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:10:05
7Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:12:13
8Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:21:15
9Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:24:37
10Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:35:04
11Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:35:31
12Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:52:43
13Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb0:58:35
14Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale1:01:17
15Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:05:24
16Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1:08:23
17Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec1:12:12
18Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin1:15:15
19Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec1:16:28
20Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:22:55
21Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy1:27:59
22Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data1:29:31
23Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors1:37:00
24Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:38:09
25Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:44:17
26Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia1:48:04
27Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo1:50:05
28Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:51:15
29Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:55:28
30Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida1:59:10
31Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy2:03:35
32Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors2:04:49
33Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo2:09:02
34Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo2:09:05
35Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb2:10:55
36Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo2:12:30
37Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb2:15:32

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott37pts
2Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec36
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors32
4Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec29
5Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin23
6Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ23
7Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe18
8Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida16
9Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott16
10Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo16
11Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec16
12Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF15
13Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy14
14Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe14
15Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia12
16Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team11
17Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec11
18Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia11
19Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb11
20Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale11
21Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team10
22Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF10
23Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec9
24Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida9
25Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo9
26Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo9
27Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All8
28Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team8
29José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin7
30Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale7
31Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale7
32Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo7
33Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida7
34Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Fix All6
35Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team6
36Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All6
37Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo6
38Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia6
39Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale5
40Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida5
41George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo4
42Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data4
43Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec4
44Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin4
45Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All4
46Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
47Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo4
48Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors3
49Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
50Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
51Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
52Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3
53Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin3
54Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data3
55Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team3
56Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo2
57Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ2
58Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin2
59Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
60Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team1
61Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1
62Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team1
63Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates1
64Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ1
65Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy1
66Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott1
67Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data1
68Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
69Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors1
70Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors1
71Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mitchelton-Scott141:31:24
2Astana Pro Team0:04:13
3Team Sky0:05:09
4UAE Team Emirates0:14:27
5Movistar Team0:16:00
6AG2R La Mondiale0:26:15
7Team Sunweb0:26:55
8Dimension Data0:27:28
9Groupama-FDJ0:28:38
10Bora-Hansgrohe0:31:31
11Bahrain-Merida0:42:21
12EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:44:32
13LottoNl-Jumbo0:59:37
14Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec1:06:44
15BMC Racing Team1:17:13
16Katusha-Alpecin1:20:48
17Quick-Step Floors1:43:03
18Trek-Segafredo1:58:29
19Lotto Fix All2:06:26
20Israel Cycling Academy2:19:41
21Bardiani CSF2:51:03
22Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia5:46:24

