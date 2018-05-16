Image 1 of 39 Tom Dumoulin out of the saddle in pursuit of Yates (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 39 Miguel Angel Lopez lost ground (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 39 Chris Froome looking down at his stem as usual (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 39 Chris Froome suffering on the final ramps (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 39 Fabio Aru gasping for breath on the final kick (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 39 Zdenek Stybar and Tim Wellens give it their all in the final few kilometres (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 39 Zdenek Stybar puts down the power (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 39 Domenico Pozzovivo crosses the line ahead of Thibaut Pinot (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 39 Simon Yates sprays another bottle of champagne on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 39 More podium duties for Yates (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 39 Yates sits back down for the final hundred metres (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 39 Simon Yates sprays another bottle of champagne on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 39 Tim Wellens with Stybar for company in the closing kilometres (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 39 Tom Dumoulin crosses the line for second place (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 39 Fabio Aru moves up on GC but concedes more time to the podium contenders (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 39 Simon Yates surging up the steep gradients (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 39 Simon Yates maintained his advantage over a chasing Dumoulin (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 39 Simon Yates raises his arm in celebration (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 39 Simon Yates attacking with Tom Dumoulin looming behind him (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 39 Chris Froome lost more time on stage 11 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 39 Davide Formolo took third (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 39 Simon Yates attacks (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 39 Simon Yates soloing to victory (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 39 Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 39 Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 39 Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 27 of 39 Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 28 of 39 Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 29 of 39 Fausto Masnada (Androni-Giocattoli) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 30 of 39 Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 31 of 39 Alessandro De Marchi (BMC) in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 32 of 39 Sunweb keep Tom Dumoulin in prime position (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 33 of 39 The start of stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia in Assisi (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 34 of 39 Yesterday's winner Matej Mohoric was in demand with the fans this morning (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 39 Maglia Rosa Simon Yates at the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 39 A special presentation for the Israel Cycling Academy team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 39 More stunning scenery in Italy (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 39 Esteban Chaves lined up with his customary smile despite yesterday's disastrous stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 39 Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) wins in Osimo (Image credit: Getty Images)

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) extended his overall race lead and took his second stage win at this year's Giro d'Italia with a strong solo victory in Osimo on stage 11.

Related Articles Giro d'Italia: Stage 11 finish line quotes

Defending champion Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) put in a concerted chase but could not bring back the maglia rosa and had to settle for second place, two seconds back, with Davide Formolo (Bora-Hansgrohe) taking third.

Even before the Giro d'Italia had started, Yates had pinpointed the 156-kilometre stage 11 to Osimo as a potential place to take victory but he had to bide his time.

Zdenek Stybar (Quick-Step Floors) and Tim Wellens (Lotto Fix All) would be the first to land a blow with just under five kilometres to go, while Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) slipped off the back. Yates and the other contenders remained calm in this twisting and frenetic finale. With Stybar and Wellens in sight just inside the final two kilometres, Yates took up the initiative and pulled out an immediate gap.

Dumoulin was quick to respond but he wasn't quite quick enough, and the gap proved crucial. The Dutchman closed the gap on the flatter sections, but just as it seemed that he might pull Yates back the road would head up again and Yates would nudge out his advantage. It would prove to be enough for Yates on the run to the line, who had enough time to celebrate and add two seconds on the road plus the bonus seconds to his overall lead. His advantage over Dumoulin sits at just 47 seconds with the time trial still to come.

"We decided before the stage that we wouldn't chase for the stage, because normally in a finish like that there are some faster guys who have won before me," Yates said after the stage.

"That also proved true - the guys like Tim Wellens and Lotto-Jumbo they came to the front to chase. They were obviously confident for the finish. That wasn't plan, but if it came back I would of course try.

"I'd prefer to be getting more time on Tom. He was really chasing me all the way to the finish there. He looks better than the other day on the steep finishes there. I think he's getting better as the race goes on, and that's not good news for me."

After good signs for Chris Froome on stage 10, the Team Sky rider gave away more seconds in the overall standings. He finished over 40 seconds behind his compatriot and slipped out of the top 10 once again.

How it happened

The dust had barely settled on the dramatic return to racing on Tuesday when the riders set out from Assisi on Wednesday morning. There was an emotional backdrop to the stage with the 15-kilometre route passing through Filottrano, the hometown of the late Michele Scarponi and the Astana team seemed set on showing their colours.

If there were any tired legs from the ferocious pace set on stage 10, it didn't show as a series of relentless attacks flew off the front over the opening 20 kilometres. It was breakaway specialists Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) and Alessandro de Marchi (BMC Racing) who finally made it stick as they went off the front through the twisting streets of the towns in the early part of the course.

They would be joined by Mirco Maestri (Bardiani CSF) and Fausto Masnada (Androni Giocattoli) jumped across the gap. The Wilier Triestina management were clearly not happy that they were not represented up front and, after getting permission from Giovanni Visconti (Bahrain-Merida), Alex Turrin set off in chase. Mercifully for the Italian, Sanchez seemed happy to make the other escapees wait and he made it across, making it a five-man escape group.

The quintet was not allowed much room to spare, and with a multitude of general classification teams interested in keeping them in check, they were given a maximum lead of a little over four minutes. Unlike some previous stages, there was no illusion that the main break would succeed on this rolling stage as the peloton chipped away at the advantage as the kilometres ticked on.

Surprisingly, Mitchelton-Scott were given plenty of help at the front of the bunch with FDJ and Lotto Soudal among those that helped to set the pace, one that would see the stage finish close to 20 minutes ahead of the fastest predicted schedule.

Turrin and Maestri were the first to begin sliding the slippery slope towards the peloton and with 17 kilometres to go their day out front was all but done. The remaining three plugged on and still held 45 seconds over the peloton but the chase was truly on and their days were numbers. The steep climb to the line meant that there was a long line of riders interested in the stage victory, while the general classification contenders hoped to avoid losing any time.

No sooner had the catch been made with just under five kilometres remaining, Zdenek Stybar (Quick-Step Floors) launched a stinging attack on the steep gradients. The Czech champion was followed by Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal), the only rider who could hold onto his wheel. Meanwhile, Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) decided to save his legs for another day and was dropped off the back of the peloton.

The pair worked together for a few kilometres before Wellens launched a last ditch effort inside the final two kilometres. However, the peloton was catching them and Yates saw his chance to extend his lead and take another stage win. The race leader attacked on the steep climb to the line, but Dumoulin was looming just behind him.

Yates couldn't shake the dominating figure of the defending champion but the gradients played into his hands and he held off the closing Dumoulin. Formolo crossed the line a few kilometres later for a hard-earned third place finish.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 3:25:53 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:02 3 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:05 4 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:08 5 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 6 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 8 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:11 9 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:18 10 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:21 11 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:00:23 12 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 13 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:26 14 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:30 15 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 16 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All 0:00:33 17 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 18 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:36 19 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 20 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 21 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 22 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott 23 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:40 24 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 25 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 26 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 27 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 28 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:44 29 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:48 30 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 0:00:56 31 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:58 32 Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:05 33 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 34 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 35 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 36 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 37 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 38 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 39 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 40 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 41 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 42 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:10 43 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Fix All 0:01:32 44 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:01:41 45 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 46 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 47 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:52 48 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 0:01:57 49 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:58 50 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:04 51 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:17 52 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:24 53 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 54 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Fix All 55 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 56 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 57 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 58 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 59 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 60 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 61 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:02:45 62 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 0:02:52 63 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 64 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:02:55 65 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:03:00 66 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:12 67 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 68 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:03:22 69 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 70 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:28 71 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 72 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:04:04 73 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 0:04:12 74 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 0:04:54 75 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 76 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 0:05:10 77 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 78 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 79 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 80 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 81 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 82 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:06:01 83 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 84 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:09:10 85 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 86 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 87 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 88 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 89 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 90 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 91 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 92 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 93 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 94 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 95 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 96 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 97 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 98 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 99 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 100 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 101 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 102 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 103 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 104 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 105 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 106 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 107 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 108 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 109 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 110 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 111 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 112 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 113 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 114 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 115 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 116 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 117 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 118 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 119 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 120 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Fix All 121 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All 122 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 123 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 124 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 125 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 126 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 127 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 128 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 129 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 130 Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 131 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:09:54 132 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:12:42 133 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 134 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 135 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 136 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 137 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 138 Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 139 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 140 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 141 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Fix All 142 Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 143 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All 144 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 145 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 146 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 147 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:12:50 148 Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:13:29 149 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:13:34 150 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 151 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 152 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 153 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 154 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:13:45 155 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 156 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 157 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 158 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 159 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 160 Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 161 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 162 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 163 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All 0:14:24 164 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:14:35 165 Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott 166 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 167 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:39 168 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 169 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:15:16

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 25 pts 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 18 3 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 4 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 12 5 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 12 6 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 11 7 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 8 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 6 9 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 6 10 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 11 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4 12 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 3 13 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 14 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 2 15 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Passo Cornello, km. 41 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 7 pts 2 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 4 3 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 4 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3) Valico di Pietra Rossa, km. 97 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 7 pts 2 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 3 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 4 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 4) Osimo, km. 156 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 3 pts 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 2 3 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Intermediate Sprint - Castelraimondo, km. 69 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 10 pts 2 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 6 3 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 4 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2 5 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1

Intermediate Sprint 2 - Filottrano, km. 126 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 10 pts 2 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 6 3 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 4 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 5 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 1

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 12 pts 2 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 8 3 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 7 4 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 6 5 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 6 6 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 5 7 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 8 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 9 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 10 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2 11 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 AG2R La Mondiale 10:19:15 2 UAE Team Emirates 0:00:09 3 Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:10 4 Astana Pro Team 0:00:35 5 Groupama-FDJ 0:00:42 6 Team Sky 0:00:49 7 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:01 8 Team Sunweb 0:01:44 9 Dimension Data 0:02:02 10 Bahrain-Merida 0:02:22 11 Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:02:33 12 Movistar Team 0:02:45 13 Lotto Fix All 0:02:53 14 EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:02:58 15 Quick-Step Floors 0:03:59 16 BMC Racing Team 0:04:36 17 Israel Cycling Academy 0:06:38 18 LottoNl-Jumbo 0:08:33 19 Katusha-Alpecin 0:11:02 20 Bardiani CSF 0:11:19 21 Trek-Segafredo 0:11:42 22 Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:30:18

General classification after stage 11 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 47:08:21 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:47 3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:04 4 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:18 5 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:01:56 6 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:09 7 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:02:36 8 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:02:54 9 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:55 10 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:10 11 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:03:17 12 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:03:20 13 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:03:25 14 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:29 15 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:03:40 16 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:03:43 17 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 0:04:01 18 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:33 19 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:05:08 20 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:05:21 21 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:03 22 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:06:32 23 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:06:49 24 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:12:01 25 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:14:09 26 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:23 27 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:16:07 28 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:16:19 29 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:18:12 30 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:20:06 31 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:18 32 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:23:11 33 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:24:28 34 Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ 0:24:47 35 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:26:33 36 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 0:27:54 37 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:30:30 38 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 0:31:53 39 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:33:03 40 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 0:33:33 41 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:33:44 42 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:34:33 43 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:34:45 44 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 0:35:11 45 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:36:20 46 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:36:46 47 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 0:36:59 48 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:37:00 49 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:37:17 50 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:37:23 51 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:37:27 52 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:40:17 53 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:41:03 54 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:41:49 55 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott 0:43:28 56 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 57 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:43:44 58 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:44:43 59 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:46:33 60 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:47:12 61 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:47:49 62 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Fix All 0:52:53 63 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:53:53 64 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:54:39 65 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:55:37 66 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:56:59 67 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 0:57:18 68 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 1:00:31 69 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 1:01:08 70 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 1:03:13 71 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 1:04:49 72 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All 1:06:35 73 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Fix All 1:06:38 74 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 1:06:42 75 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1:07:20 76 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:07:56 77 Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1:10:19 78 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:11:37 79 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:13:06 80 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:13:14 81 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:14:08 82 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:16:50 83 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 1:16:58 84 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 1:17:11 85 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:18:24 86 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Fix All 1:20:03 87 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 1:21:37 88 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 1:22:15 89 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 1:23:08 90 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:24:51 91 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 1:25:38 92 Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:27:39 93 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:27:40 94 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 1:28:43 95 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 1:29:36 96 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 1:29:55 97 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 1:31:27 98 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:35:09 99 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 1:35:37 100 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:35:45 101 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:37:01 102 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1:37:14 103 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 1:37:40 104 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 1:38:18 105 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All 1:38:20 106 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 1:38:56 107 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 1:39:05 108 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:40:05 109 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:40:37 110 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 1:41:41 111 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:41:42 112 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1:43:07 113 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:45:01 114 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:46:13 115 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 1:46:23 116 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 1:46:35 117 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 1:47:55 118 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 1:49:51 119 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 1:50:00 120 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 1:50:46 121 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1:50:59 122 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 1:52:01 123 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:52:07 124 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1:52:08 125 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1:52:39 126 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:53:11 127 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All 1:54:10 128 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 129 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 1:54:19 130 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 1:55:10 131 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 1:55:15 132 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:56:10 133 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 1:56:52 134 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:57:24 135 Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1:58:04 136 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:58:39 137 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1:58:58 138 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 1:59:16 139 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 2:00:50 140 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 2:01:06 141 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 2:01:11 142 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2:02:09 143 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:04:02 144 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 2:04:07 145 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2:04:55 146 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 2:05:05 147 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 2:05:29 148 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 2:05:31 149 Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 2:06:45 150 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2:07:17 151 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 2:09:26 152 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 2:09:51 153 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All 2:10:27 154 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 2:10:58 155 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 2:11:01 156 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 2:12:19 157 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:12:38 158 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 2:12:51 159 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 2:13:42 160 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Fix All 2:14:25 161 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 2:14:26 162 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 2:17:28 163 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 2:20:12 164 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 2:21:58 165 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:25:52 166 Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 2:27:00 167 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 2:28:03 168 Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott 2:28:50 169 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 2:36:24

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 178 pts 2 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 112 3 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 87 4 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 86 5 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 73 6 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 53 7 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 52 8 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 49 9 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 46 10 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 43 11 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 43 12 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 41 13 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 39 14 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 38 15 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 35 16 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 34 17 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 30 18 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All 30 19 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 29 20 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 29 21 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 26 22 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 24 23 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 22 24 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 25 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 21 26 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 20 27 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 19 28 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 18 29 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 18 30 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 18 31 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All 18 32 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 16 33 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 16 34 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 16 35 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 15 36 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 15 37 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 15 38 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 14 39 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All 14 40 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 13 41 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 13 42 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 12 43 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 12 44 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All 12 45 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 12 46 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Fix All 11 47 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 11 48 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 11 49 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 11 50 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 11 51 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 11 52 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 9 53 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 54 Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 8 55 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 8 56 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 8 57 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 8 58 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 7 59 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 6 60 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 6 61 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6 62 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 6 63 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 6 64 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 6 65 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott 5 66 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 5 67 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 5 68 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 5 69 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3 70 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 3 71 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 3 72 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 73 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 74 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2 75 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 2 76 Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 2 77 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 2 78 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 1 79 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 1 80 Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ 1 81 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 1 82 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1 83 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 1 84 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky -5 85 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 58 pts 2 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 47 3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 36 4 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 35 5 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 23 6 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 22 7 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 16 8 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 15 9 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 13 10 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 11 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 12 12 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 11 13 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 11 14 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 9 15 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 9 16 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 8 17 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 7 18 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 6 19 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All 6 20 Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 6 21 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 22 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 5 23 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4 24 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 4 25 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 4 26 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 27 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 4 28 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 29 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 4 30 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 3 31 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 3 32 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2 33 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 34 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 2 35 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 1 36 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 1

Sprints classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 59 pts 2 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 41 3 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 34 4 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 24 5 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 20 6 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 17 7 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 17 8 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 16 9 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 16 10 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 12 11 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 12 12 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Fix All 11 13 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 10 14 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 10 15 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 16 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 9 17 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 9 18 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 9 19 Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 8 20 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 8 21 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 7 22 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6 23 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 6 24 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6 25 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 6 26 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 6 27 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 6 28 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All 6 29 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 6 30 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 31 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3 32 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 33 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 34 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2 35 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 2 36 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 2 37 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 2 38 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 39 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All 2 40 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 41 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 1 42 Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ 1 43 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 1 44 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 1 45 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1 46 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 1 47 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 47:10:17 2 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:01:21 3 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:01:29 4 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:44 5 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:05 6 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:10:05 7 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:12:13 8 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:21:15 9 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:24:37 10 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:35:04 11 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:35:31 12 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:52:43 13 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:58:35 14 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 1:01:17 15 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1:05:24 16 Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1:08:23 17 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:12:12 18 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 1:15:15 19 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:16:28 20 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:22:55 21 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 1:27:59 22 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 1:29:31 23 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 1:37:00 24 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:38:09 25 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:44:17 26 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 1:48:04 27 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 1:50:05 28 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:51:15 29 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:55:28 30 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 1:59:10 31 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 2:03:35 32 Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 2:04:49 33 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 2:09:02 34 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 2:09:05 35 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 2:10:55 36 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 2:12:30 37 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 2:15:32

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 37 pts 2 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 36 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 32 4 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 29 5 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 23 6 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 23 7 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 18 8 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 16 9 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 16 10 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 16 11 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 16 12 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 15 13 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 14 14 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 14 15 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 12 16 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 11 17 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 11 18 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 11 19 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 11 20 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 11 21 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 10 22 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 23 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 9 24 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 9 25 Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 9 26 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 9 27 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All 8 28 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 8 29 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 7 30 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 7 31 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 7 32 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 7 33 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 7 34 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Fix All 6 35 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 6 36 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All 6 37 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 6 38 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 6 39 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 5 40 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 5 41 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 4 42 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 4 43 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4 44 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 4 45 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All 4 46 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 47 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 4 48 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 3 49 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 50 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 51 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 52 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3 53 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 3 54 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 3 55 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 56 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2 57 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 2 58 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 2 59 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 60 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1 61 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 62 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 1 63 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 1 64 Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ 1 65 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 1 66 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott 1 67 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 1 68 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 69 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 1 70 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 1 71 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All 1