Giro d'Italia: Yates wins again in Osimo
Froome loses even more time as maglia rosa rips up final climb
Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) extended his overall race lead and took his second stage win at this year's Giro d'Italia with a strong solo victory in Osimo on stage 11.
Defending champion Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) put in a concerted chase but could not bring back the maglia rosa and had to settle for second place, two seconds back, with Davide Formolo (Bora-Hansgrohe) taking third.
Even before the Giro d'Italia had started, Yates had pinpointed the 156-kilometre stage 11 to Osimo as a potential place to take victory but he had to bide his time.
Zdenek Stybar (Quick-Step Floors) and Tim Wellens (Lotto Fix All) would be the first to land a blow with just under five kilometres to go, while Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) slipped off the back. Yates and the other contenders remained calm in this twisting and frenetic finale. With Stybar and Wellens in sight just inside the final two kilometres, Yates took up the initiative and pulled out an immediate gap.
Dumoulin was quick to respond but he wasn't quite quick enough, and the gap proved crucial. The Dutchman closed the gap on the flatter sections, but just as it seemed that he might pull Yates back the road would head up again and Yates would nudge out his advantage. It would prove to be enough for Yates on the run to the line, who had enough time to celebrate and add two seconds on the road plus the bonus seconds to his overall lead. His advantage over Dumoulin sits at just 47 seconds with the time trial still to come.
"We decided before the stage that we wouldn't chase for the stage, because normally in a finish like that there are some faster guys who have won before me," Yates said after the stage.
"That also proved true - the guys like Tim Wellens and Lotto-Jumbo they came to the front to chase. They were obviously confident for the finish. That wasn't plan, but if it came back I would of course try.
"I'd prefer to be getting more time on Tom. He was really chasing me all the way to the finish there. He looks better than the other day on the steep finishes there. I think he's getting better as the race goes on, and that's not good news for me."
After good signs for Chris Froome on stage 10, the Team Sky rider gave away more seconds in the overall standings. He finished over 40 seconds behind his compatriot and slipped out of the top 10 once again.
How it happened
The dust had barely settled on the dramatic return to racing on Tuesday when the riders set out from Assisi on Wednesday morning. There was an emotional backdrop to the stage with the 15-kilometre route passing through Filottrano, the hometown of the late Michele Scarponi and the Astana team seemed set on showing their colours.
If there were any tired legs from the ferocious pace set on stage 10, it didn't show as a series of relentless attacks flew off the front over the opening 20 kilometres. It was breakaway specialists Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) and Alessandro de Marchi (BMC Racing) who finally made it stick as they went off the front through the twisting streets of the towns in the early part of the course.
They would be joined by Mirco Maestri (Bardiani CSF) and Fausto Masnada (Androni Giocattoli) jumped across the gap. The Wilier Triestina management were clearly not happy that they were not represented up front and, after getting permission from Giovanni Visconti (Bahrain-Merida), Alex Turrin set off in chase. Mercifully for the Italian, Sanchez seemed happy to make the other escapees wait and he made it across, making it a five-man escape group.
The quintet was not allowed much room to spare, and with a multitude of general classification teams interested in keeping them in check, they were given a maximum lead of a little over four minutes. Unlike some previous stages, there was no illusion that the main break would succeed on this rolling stage as the peloton chipped away at the advantage as the kilometres ticked on.
Surprisingly, Mitchelton-Scott were given plenty of help at the front of the bunch with FDJ and Lotto Soudal among those that helped to set the pace, one that would see the stage finish close to 20 minutes ahead of the fastest predicted schedule.
Turrin and Maestri were the first to begin sliding the slippery slope towards the peloton and with 17 kilometres to go their day out front was all but done. The remaining three plugged on and still held 45 seconds over the peloton but the chase was truly on and their days were numbers. The steep climb to the line meant that there was a long line of riders interested in the stage victory, while the general classification contenders hoped to avoid losing any time.
No sooner had the catch been made with just under five kilometres remaining, Zdenek Stybar (Quick-Step Floors) launched a stinging attack on the steep gradients. The Czech champion was followed by Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal), the only rider who could hold onto his wheel. Meanwhile, Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) decided to save his legs for another day and was dropped off the back of the peloton.
The pair worked together for a few kilometres before Wellens launched a last ditch effort inside the final two kilometres. However, the peloton was catching them and Yates saw his chance to extend his lead and take another stage win. The race leader attacked on the steep climb to the line, but Dumoulin was looming just behind him.
Yates couldn't shake the dominating figure of the defending champion but the gradients played into his hands and he held off the closing Dumoulin. Formolo crossed the line a few kilometres later for a hard-earned third place finish.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|3:25:53
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:02
|3
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:05
|4
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:08
|5
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|8
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:11
|9
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:18
|10
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:21
|11
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:00:23
|12
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|13
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:26
|14
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:30
|15
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|16
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|0:00:33
|17
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|18
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:36
|19
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|20
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|21
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|22
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
|23
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:40
|24
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|25
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|27
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|28
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:44
|29
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:48
|30
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:56
|31
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:58
|32
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:05
|33
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|34
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|35
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|36
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|37
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|38
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|39
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|40
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|41
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:10
|43
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|0:01:32
|44
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:01:41
|45
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|46
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|47
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:52
|48
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:01:57
|49
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:58
|50
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:04
|51
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:17
|52
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:24
|53
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|54
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Fix All
|55
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|56
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|57
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|58
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|59
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|60
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|61
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:02:45
|62
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:02:52
|63
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|64
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:02:55
|65
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:03:00
|66
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:12
|67
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|68
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:03:22
|69
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|70
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:03:28
|71
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|72
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:04:04
|73
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|0:04:12
|74
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:04:54
|75
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|76
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|0:05:10
|77
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|78
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|79
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|80
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|81
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|82
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:06:01
|83
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|84
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:10
|85
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|86
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|87
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|88
|Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|89
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|90
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|91
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|92
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|93
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|94
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|95
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|96
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|97
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|98
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|99
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|100
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|101
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|102
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|103
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|104
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|105
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|106
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|107
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|108
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|109
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|110
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|111
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|112
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|113
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|114
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|115
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|116
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|117
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|118
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|119
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|120
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|121
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All
|122
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|123
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|124
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|125
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|126
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|127
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|128
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|129
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|130
|Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|131
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:09:54
|132
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:12:42
|133
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|134
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|135
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|136
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|137
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|138
|Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|139
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|140
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|141
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|142
|Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|143
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|144
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|145
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|146
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|147
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:50
|148
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:13:29
|149
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:13:34
|150
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|151
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|152
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|153
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|154
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:13:45
|155
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|156
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|157
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|158
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|159
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|160
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|161
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|162
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|163
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|0:14:24
|164
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:14:35
|165
|Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
|166
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|167
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:39
|168
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|169
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:15:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|25
|pts
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|18
|3
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|4
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|12
|5
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|12
|6
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|11
|7
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|8
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|9
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|6
|10
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|11
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|12
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|13
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|14
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|2
|15
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|7
|pts
|2
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|4
|3
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2
|4
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|7
|pts
|2
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|3
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2
|4
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|pts
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2
|3
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|10
|pts
|2
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|6
|3
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|4
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2
|5
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|6
|3
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|4
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|5
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|12
|pts
|2
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|8
|3
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|7
|4
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|6
|5
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|6
|6
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|5
|7
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|8
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|9
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|10
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|11
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|AG2R La Mondiale
|10:19:15
|2
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:09
|3
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:10
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:35
|5
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:42
|6
|Team Sky
|0:00:49
|7
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:01
|8
|Team Sunweb
|0:01:44
|9
|Dimension Data
|0:02:02
|10
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:22
|11
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:02:33
|12
|Movistar Team
|0:02:45
|13
|Lotto Fix All
|0:02:53
|14
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:02:58
|15
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:03:59
|16
|BMC Racing Team
|0:04:36
|17
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:06:38
|18
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:08:33
|19
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:11:02
|20
|Bardiani CSF
|0:11:19
|21
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:11:42
|22
|Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:30:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|47:08:21
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:47
|3
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:04
|4
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:18
|5
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:01:56
|6
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:09
|7
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:36
|8
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:54
|9
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:55
|10
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:10
|11
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:17
|12
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:03:20
|13
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:03:25
|14
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|0:03:29
|15
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:03:40
|16
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:03:43
|17
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|0:04:01
|18
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:33
|19
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:05:08
|20
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:05:21
|21
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:03
|22
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:06:32
|23
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:06:49
|24
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:12:01
|25
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:14:09
|26
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:23
|27
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:16:07
|28
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:16:19
|29
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:18:12
|30
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:20:06
|31
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:18
|32
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:23:11
|33
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:24:28
|34
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
|0:24:47
|35
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:26:33
|36
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:27:54
|37
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:30:30
|38
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:31:53
|39
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:33:03
|40
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:33:33
|41
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:33:44
|42
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|0:34:33
|43
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:34:45
|44
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:35:11
|45
|Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:36:20
|46
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:36:46
|47
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|0:36:59
|48
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:37:00
|49
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:37:17
|50
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:37:23
|51
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:37:27
|52
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:40:17
|53
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:41:03
|54
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:41:49
|55
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:43:28
|56
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|57
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:43:44
|58
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|0:44:43
|59
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:46:33
|60
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|0:47:12
|61
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:47:49
|62
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|0:52:53
|63
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:53:53
|64
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:54:39
|65
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:55:37
|66
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:56:59
|67
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:57:18
|68
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|1:00:31
|69
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|1:01:08
|70
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:03:13
|71
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|1:04:49
|72
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|1:06:35
|73
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Fix All
|1:06:38
|74
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|1:06:42
|75
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1:07:20
|76
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:07:56
|77
|Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:10:19
|78
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:11:37
|79
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:13:06
|80
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:13:14
|81
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1:14:08
|82
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:16:50
|83
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|1:16:58
|84
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:17:11
|85
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1:18:24
|86
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|1:20:03
|87
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|1:21:37
|88
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|1:22:15
|89
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:23:08
|90
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:24:51
|91
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:25:38
|92
|Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:27:39
|93
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:27:40
|94
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|1:28:43
|95
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|1:29:36
|96
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|1:29:55
|97
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:31:27
|98
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1:35:09
|99
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:35:37
|100
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:35:45
|101
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:37:01
|102
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1:37:14
|103
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|1:37:40
|104
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:38:18
|105
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All
|1:38:20
|106
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|1:38:56
|107
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|1:39:05
|108
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:40:05
|109
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:40:37
|110
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:41:41
|111
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:41:42
|112
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1:43:07
|113
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1:45:01
|114
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:46:13
|115
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|1:46:23
|116
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:46:35
|117
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|1:47:55
|118
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:49:51
|119
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|1:50:00
|120
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|1:50:46
|121
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:50:59
|122
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|1:52:01
|123
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1:52:07
|124
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:52:08
|125
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:52:39
|126
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:53:11
|127
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|1:54:10
|128
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|129
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:54:19
|130
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|1:55:10
|131
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|1:55:15
|132
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:56:10
|133
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|1:56:52
|134
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1:57:24
|135
|Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:58:04
|136
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:58:39
|137
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1:58:58
|138
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|1:59:16
|139
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|2:00:50
|140
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|2:01:06
|141
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|2:01:11
|142
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2:02:09
|143
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:04:02
|144
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|2:04:07
|145
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2:04:55
|146
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|2:05:05
|147
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|2:05:29
|148
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|2:05:31
|149
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|2:06:45
|150
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2:07:17
|151
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2:09:26
|152
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|2:09:51
|153
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|2:10:27
|154
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|2:10:58
|155
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:11:01
|156
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|2:12:19
|157
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:12:38
|158
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|2:12:51
|159
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|2:13:42
|160
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|2:14:25
|161
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|2:14:26
|162
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2:17:28
|163
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|2:20:12
|164
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|2:21:58
|165
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2:25:52
|166
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|2:27:00
|167
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|2:28:03
|168
|Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
|2:28:50
|169
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|2:36:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|178
|pts
|2
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|112
|3
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|87
|4
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|86
|5
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|73
|6
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|53
|7
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|52
|8
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|49
|9
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|46
|10
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|43
|11
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|43
|12
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|41
|13
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|39
|14
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|38
|15
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|35
|16
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|34
|17
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|30
|18
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|30
|19
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|29
|20
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|29
|21
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|26
|22
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|24
|23
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|22
|24
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|25
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|21
|26
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|20
|27
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|19
|28
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|18
|29
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|30
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|18
|31
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|18
|32
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|16
|33
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|16
|34
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|35
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|15
|36
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|15
|37
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|15
|38
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|14
|39
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|14
|40
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|13
|41
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13
|42
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|12
|43
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|12
|44
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All
|12
|45
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|12
|46
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|11
|47
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|11
|48
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|11
|49
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|11
|50
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|11
|51
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|11
|52
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|9
|53
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|54
|Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|8
|55
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|56
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|8
|57
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|8
|58
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|7
|59
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|6
|60
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|6
|61
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|62
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|6
|63
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|64
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|65
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|66
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|67
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|68
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|5
|69
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|70
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|71
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|72
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|73
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|74
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|75
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|76
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|77
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|2
|78
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|79
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|80
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|81
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|1
|82
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|83
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|84
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|-5
|85
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|58
|pts
|2
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|47
|3
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|36
|4
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|35
|5
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|23
|6
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|22
|7
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|16
|8
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|15
|9
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13
|10
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|11
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|12
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|11
|13
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|11
|14
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|9
|15
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|9
|16
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|8
|17
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|7
|18
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|19
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|6
|20
|Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|21
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|22
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|5
|23
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|4
|24
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|4
|25
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|4
|26
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|27
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|28
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4
|29
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|30
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|31
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|3
|32
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2
|33
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|34
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|2
|35
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|1
|36
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|59
|pts
|2
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|41
|3
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|34
|4
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|24
|5
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|20
|6
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|17
|7
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|17
|8
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|16
|9
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|16
|10
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|12
|11
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|12
|12
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|11
|13
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|14
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|10
|15
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|16
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|9
|17
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|9
|18
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|19
|Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|8
|20
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|8
|21
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|22
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|23
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|6
|24
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|25
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|6
|26
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|6
|27
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|28
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All
|6
|29
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|30
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|31
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|32
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|33
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|34
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|35
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|36
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|37
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|38
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|39
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|2
|40
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|41
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|42
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|43
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|1
|44
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|1
|45
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1
|46
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|47
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|47:10:17
|2
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:21
|3
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:01:29
|4
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:44
|5
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:05
|6
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:10:05
|7
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:12:13
|8
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:21:15
|9
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:24:37
|10
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:35:04
|11
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:35:31
|12
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:52:43
|13
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:58:35
|14
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:01:17
|15
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1:05:24
|16
|Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:08:23
|17
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1:12:12
|18
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:15:15
|19
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1:16:28
|20
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:22:55
|21
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|1:27:59
|22
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:29:31
|23
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|1:37:00
|24
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:38:09
|25
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:44:17
|26
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|1:48:04
|27
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|1:50:05
|28
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:51:15
|29
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1:55:28
|30
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|1:59:10
|31
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|2:03:35
|32
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|2:04:49
|33
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|2:09:02
|34
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:09:05
|35
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|2:10:55
|36
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|2:12:30
|37
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2:15:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|37
|pts
|2
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|36
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|32
|4
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|29
|5
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|23
|6
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|23
|7
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|18
|8
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|16
|9
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|16
|10
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|16
|11
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|16
|12
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|15
|13
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|14
|14
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14
|15
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|12
|16
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|11
|17
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|11
|18
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|11
|19
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|11
|20
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|11
|21
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|10
|22
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|23
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|9
|24
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|9
|25
|Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|9
|26
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|27
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|8
|28
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|8
|29
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|30
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|31
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|32
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|33
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|7
|34
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|6
|35
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|6
|36
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|6
|37
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|38
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|6
|39
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|5
|40
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|5
|41
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|42
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|4
|43
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|4
|44
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|4
|45
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All
|4
|46
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|47
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|48
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|49
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|50
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|51
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|52
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|53
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|54
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|3
|55
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|56
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|57
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|58
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|59
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|60
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1
|61
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|62
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|1
|63
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|64
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|65
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|1
|66
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|67
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|1
|68
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|69
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|70
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|71
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mitchelton-Scott
|141:31:24
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:04:13
|3
|Team Sky
|0:05:09
|4
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:14:27
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:16:00
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:26:15
|7
|Team Sunweb
|0:26:55
|8
|Dimension Data
|0:27:28
|9
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:28:38
|10
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:31:31
|11
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:42:21
|12
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:44:32
|13
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:59:37
|14
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1:06:44
|15
|BMC Racing Team
|1:17:13
|16
|Katusha-Alpecin
|1:20:48
|17
|Quick-Step Floors
|1:43:03
|18
|Trek-Segafredo
|1:58:29
|19
|Lotto Fix All
|2:06:26
|20
|Israel Cycling Academy
|2:19:41
|21
|Bardiani CSF
|2:51:03
|22
|Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|5:46:24
