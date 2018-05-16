Giro d'Italia: Stage 11 finish line quotes

Image 1 of 5 Chris Froome (Team Sky) after climbing Mount Etna stage 6 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 5 Elia Viviani has customised his Ekoi Perso Evo 9 to match his ciclamino points jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 5 Richard Carapaz wears the white jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Sunweb keep Tom Dumoulin in prime position (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chris Froome (Team Sky) - lost 40 seconds

"It was a tough day. It wasn't as long but after yesterday it was another brutal finish.

"I’m definitely not going to lie, it took a lot out of me, that crash before the race in Jerusalem. I had a lot of pain in my right hand side. In this game, if you're not at your absolute best you've got nowhere to hide. You can only hide it for so long. I feel that I have been progressing throughout the race and I'm still just chipping away and hoping to do the best that I can.

"I'm going to keep fighting. It's good to get this racing in the legs. I haven't done much racing this year and it's good to get the racing in. I haven't given up hope. We saw yesterday with Esteban just how quickly this race can change for any one of those GC riders. I'm going to keep plugging away. I'm really motivated and we're going to do as much as we can." (Eurosport)

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) - Stage winner and overall leader

[Did you plan it?] "Yes and no. We decided before the stage that we wouldn’t chase for the stage, because normally in a finish like that there are some faster guys who have won before me. That also proved true - the guys like Tim Wellens and Lotto-Jumbo, they came to the front to chase. They were obviously confident for the finish. That wasn’t the plan, but if it came back I would of course try.

"I’d prefer to be getting more time on Tom [Dumoulin]. He was really chasing me all the way to the finish there. He looks better than the other day on the steep finishes there. I think he’s getting better as the race goes on, and that’s not good news for me."

Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) - 2nd on stage, 2nd overall

“I wasn’t good enough for the win but I’m super satisfied. I tried to follow Yates but I couldn’t close the gap and stayed at the same distance, I can’t blame myself. I am feeling very good, this is my best result since Jerusalem and my best feeling so far. This coming weekend is going to be super hard and I will give my best to defend this position. It’s still a long way until Rome."

Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing) - 9th on stage, 7th overall

"It was a big, wide road, which is always a good way to make a breakaway take a long time to go. It wasn't too hard in the peloton, just sitting there. I was sitting at the back, it was pretty flowing and easy. But after that, moving up was quite difficult. The pace was high all day and to get to the front was actually quite hard. Once you were there you had to fight to make sure you didn't lose your spot knowing it was hard to get back up.

"I was feeling good, there was a little crash on the second to last climb and that made me have to go a little deeper than I wanted to, I had to fight to get back a bit. Even with that I was still able to be strong on the final climb and get a top 10. I didn't take time out of the top GC guys, but guys that are going to be a threat to my top 10, I took time out of them, so that's good."

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) - Maglia Ciclamino

"After the really hard stage yesterday, we were trying to save energy the whole day. It was a fast stage, on one hand that’s good because we got to recover a little bit for tomorrow. Then the next two stages are two of the stages we really are thinking we can do well in. We are here for that type of stage. Today we did the stage with Stybar, so I tried to help him until the first hard climb, then I was dropped. Now we are ready for tomorrow. The feeling is good. [Sam] Bennett is the man to beat."

Richard Carapaz (Movistar) - Best young rider

"I really like this type of explosive finale. I am very happy because I retained the white jersey. I gained some time but I might lose some more in the time trials.

"The main goal is to keep the white jersey, but we will see along the way if I have the legs to look for more."