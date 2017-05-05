Trending

Giro d'Italia: Postlberger upsets the sprinters, takes first maglia rosa

Bora-Hansgrohe rider attacks in closing kilometres to pull off surprise win

Lukas Pöstlberger claims the opening stage of the Giro d'Italia.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Team Sky's Mikel Landa

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Silvan Dillier

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Lukas Postlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) on the podium after winning the opening stage at the 2017 Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Scenery along the route of stage 1 at the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Scenery along the route of stage 1 at the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Scenery along the route of stage 1 at the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Scenery along the route of stage 1 at the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Orica's Christopher Juul Jensen and Adam Yates

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Pieter Serry (Quick-Step Floors)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Scenery along the route of stage 1 at the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Bart de Clercq (Lotto Soudal) leads the bunch

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Lukas Postlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the maglia rosa after winning the opening stage at the 2017 Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Matteo Pelucchi (Bora - Hansgrohe)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Lukas Postlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the maglia rosa after winning the opening stage at the 2017 Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Cesare Benedetti (Bora - Hansgrohe) in the blue jersey after stage 1 at the Giro

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Lukas Postlberger (Bora - Hansgrohe)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Lukas Postlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 1 at the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Lukas Postlberger wins the opening stage of the 2017 Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Lukas Postlberger wins the opening stage of the 2017 Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Ruben Plaza (Orica-Scott)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Scenery along the route of stage 1 at the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Quick-Step's Bob Jungels

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Francisco Jose Ventoso

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Team Sky's Vasil Kiryienka

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The stage 1 breakaway in action at the Giro

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The stage 1 breakaway in action at the Giro

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Thibaut Pinot rides in the bunch during the opening stage at the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Scenery along the route of stage 1 at the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The stage 1 breakaway in action at the Giro

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
A Movistar rider gets some mechanical assistance.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Stage 1 of the 100th Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Cesare Benedetti (Bora-Hansgrohe) leads the breakaway ahead of Pavel Brutt (Gazprom-Rusvelo)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mirco Maestri was in the breakaway but dropped back

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Daniel Teklehaimanot (Dimension Data) in the breakaway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Marcin Bialoblocki (CCC Sprandi Polkowice)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Daniel Teklehaimanot (Dimension Data) in the breakaway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Fans of the Giro d'Italia in Sardinia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Ruben Plaza (Orica-Scott) leads the chase

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Laurens De Plus (Quick-Step Floors)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors) at the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Astana remembers Michele Scarponi at the start of the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
All quiet at the Bardiani bus after two riders were kicked out for doping

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Fabio Aru at the start in Sardinia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Stage 1 of the 100th Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Stage 1 of the 100th Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Stage 1 of the 100th Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Stage 1 of the 100th Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Cesare Benedetti and Eugert Zhupa at the front of the first Giro d'Italia breakaway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

They say the Giro d'Italia breeds chaos like no other Grand Tour. News of two positive doping tests on Thursday ensured the continuation of that theme in the race's 100th edition and, despite a relatively calm start to Friday’s opening stage, there was more to come as Lukas Pöstlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) upset the sprinters to pull on the first maglia rosa of the race.

The Austrian, making his Grand Tour debut, was meant to be working for sprinter Sam Bennett or, failing the Irishman, for Matteo Pelucchi. In any case, the 206km leg from Alghero to Olbia, flat save for a trio of fourth-category climbs, was meant to end in a bunch kick and the pink the jersey on the shoulders of one of the peloton's fastmen.

But when Pöstlberger took up the reins with a couple of kilometres remaining, shortly after a crash had disrupted the bunch, a gap appeared between himself and Caleb Ewan's Orica-Scott lead-out man. And it only got bigger, as Bennett urged his lead-out man to crack on over race radio. More splits emerged in the technical city streets and Pöstlberger did just that, carrying a healthy lead into the final few hundred metres – enough to sit up and celebrate in the final 100 metres.

As he did so, the riders who everyone had been talking about enacted a somewhat futile sprint for second place, Ewan getting there ahead of Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) and Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) – all no doubt bitterly disappointed.

"We wanted to try for a sprint for the final for Sam. Through the city the lead-out trains, I don't know, they lost my wheel or something and I had a gap," explained Pöstlberger.

"I heard over the radio, 'C'mon, Posty, go try!' and I put all I had in. It worked out – victory for the team, first professional victory for me, maglia rosa. I think I will need many weeks to take this victory in. It's unbelievable, really."

The point at which the chaos unfurled was a tight 90-degree right hand bend just over three kilometres out, where a couple of riders crashed and a whole lot more were held up. Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo), who came so close to overall victory last year, lost 13 seconds, though all of the other favourites for the general classification managed to finish safely in the main group.

There were hugs, cheers, and general disbelief among the Bora-Hansgrohe riders and staff. The victory was enough but it was pretty much a perfect day for the German team as Cesare Benedetti earned the King of the Mountains jersey from the breakaway. With Pöstlberger leading the general, points, and youth classifications, it's a clean sweep of jerseys for Bora, who also top the teams ranking.

"It's a dream!" said directeur sportif Jens Zemke. "The dream was to take one stage win here. That we did it in the first day is even better. Now we can ride freely, and celebrate three weeks through Italy and enjoy it. We are super happy with these jerseys, it's top."

Highlights

How it unfolded

On the starting line Friday morning in Alghero were 195 riders – three short of the usual Grand Tour quota. Two of them were down to doping disgraces after news emerged of positive tests for Bardiani-CSF's Stefano Pirazzi and Nicola Ruffoni. The Italian Pro Continental team arrived in Alghero as normal and although they weren't met with boos, they were met with a multitude of questions and the inescapable suspicion that they might not be going all the way to Milan.

The other rider missing was Michele Scarponi, who tragically lost his life three weeks ago. The Italian was meant to lead Astana and the team decided not to call up a replacement in his honour, with the remaining eight riders gathered at the front of the bunch on the start line to lead a minute's silence observed by the entire bunch and the hundreds of fans.

The flag dropped and after a brisk start a group of six riders broke clear of the peloton, including an unperturbed Bardiani representative, Mirco Maestri. He was joined by Cesare Benedetti (Bora-Hansgrohe), Marcin Bialoblocki (CCC Sprandi Polkowice), Pavel Brutt (Gazprom-Rusvelo), Daniel Teklehaimanot (Dimension Data) and Eugert Zhupa (Wilier Selle Italia). They quickly opened up a lead of over seven minutes in the opening 25km, before the sprinters' teams committed men to the front of the bunch to prevent things form getting out of hand.

That combined effort reduced the gap to 4:30 as the breakaway hit the first of three category-four climbs – the Multeddu at km 63 – on the otherwise flat 206km route up round the Sardinian coast. Benedetti accelerated away three kilometres from the 'King of the Mountains' point and, though Teklehaimanot closed him down, he kicked again, taking Zhupa with him. He comfortably out-kicked the Albanian to earn himself three points and put himself in the provisional lead of the mountains classification.

It was soon time for the second climb - the Trinità d'Agultu – and the outcome was the same, even if it played out differently. Teklehaimanot was the one to go early and opened up a sizeable lead, but Benedetti dragged himself back and shot past in sight of the line to take maximum points once again.

The action on the climb spelled change for the breakaway as Maestri was unable to hold the pace and drifted back to the peloton, while Bialoblocki almost suffered the same fate but managed to haul himself back after a desperate chase.

With 100km remaining, and five riders left in the break, the gap stood at 3:15, with everyone in the peloton playing it calm. The gap didn't get any higher as the riders continued into a headwind, encountering the first intermediate sprint of the 100th Giro after with 70km remaining, whereupon Zhupa claimed the maximum 10 points after a close battle with Teklehaimanot, who missed out again.

The gap came down towards the two-minute mark over the following 40 or so kilometres, which were ticked off in calm fashion ahead of the second intermediate sprint, where this time there were bonus seconds (3, 2, 1) on offer. And finally something went Teklehaimanot's way as he saw off Brutt and Zhupa.

The gap was down to a minute by the San Pantaleo climb – 5km long with some gradients of over 10 per cent – with 26km remaining. Bialoblocki was quickly dropped, while the other four stuck together up to the final 100 metres, whereupon Benedetti sprang clear to make it a full house of KOM points and secure the blue mountains classification jersey for tomorrow's stage.

There was no action back in the bunch as Orica-Scott's Svein Tuft led for most of the climb, helping to cut the deficit to 45 seconds. The gap was still almost 30 seconds under the 10km to go banner, where the sprint teams were already setting up their trains, alongside those of the GC teams looking to keep their leaders out of trouble.

It was still bunched together under the 5km banner but it soon lined out as Quick-Step's GC man Bob Jungels took it up for Gaviria. That spelled the end for the break, and things soon got hectics with a couple of tight bends. One 90-degree right-hander caused a crash for BMC's Silvan Dillier, holding up a number of riders – just shy of the crucial safety net of the 3km to go mark.

UAE took it up, then Bora took over with 2km to go. Or at least that's what we thought. In reality, it turned out to be the start of one of the unlikeliest solo victories you're likely to see at a major race all season – one that kicked off the 100th Giro in classic Giro fashion.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe5:13:35
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
3André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
4Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
5Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
6Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
7Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
8Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
9Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
10Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
11Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
12Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
13Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
14Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
15Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
16Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
17Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
18Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
19Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
20Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
21Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
22Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
23Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
24Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
25Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
26Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
27Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
28Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
29Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
30Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
31Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
32Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
33Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
34Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
35Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
36Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
37Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
38Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
39Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
40Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
41Ivan Savitckii (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
42Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
43Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
44Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
45Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
46Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida
47Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
48Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
49Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
50Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
51Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
52Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
53Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
54Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
55Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
56Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
57Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
58Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott
59Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
60François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
61Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
62Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
63Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
64Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
65Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
66Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
67Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
68Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
69Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
70Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
71Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:13
72Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
73Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
74Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
75Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
76José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe
77Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
78José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
79Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
80Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
81Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
82Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
83Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:18
84Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
85Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
86Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
87Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
88Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
89Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
90Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
91Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
92Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
93Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
94Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
95Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
96Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
97William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
98Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
99Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
100Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
101Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
102Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
103Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
104Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
105Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
106Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
107Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina
108Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
109Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
110Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
111Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
112Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
113Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
114Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
115Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
116Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
117Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
118Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
119Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
120Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
121Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
122Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
123Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott
124Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
125Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina0:00:34
126Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
127Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
128Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
129Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
130Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
131Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
132Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina
133Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
134Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:53
135Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:09
136Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
137Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
138Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
139Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina
140Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
141Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
142Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
143Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
144Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
145Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
146Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
147Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
148Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
149Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
150Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
151Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
152Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
153Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
154Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
155Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
156Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
157Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
158Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
159Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
160Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
161Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
162Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
163Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
164Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
165Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
166Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
167Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
168Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
169Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
170Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
171Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
172Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
173Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
174Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
175Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
176Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
177Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
178Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
179Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
180Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
181Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
182Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:21
183Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:02:18
184Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:32
185Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:02:49
186Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
187Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
188Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina
189Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
190Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott
191Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:46
192Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:05:21
193Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:07:53
194Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:09:30
195Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:09:48
DNSStefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNSNicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF

Sprint 1 - Santa Teresa di Gallura, km 135
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina10pts
2Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data6
3Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
4Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo2
5Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe1
6Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
7Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
8Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal

Sprint 2 - Cannigione, km 173
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data10pts
2Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo6
3Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina3
4Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe2
5Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1
6Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
7Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott
8Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors

Mountain 1 (Cat. 4) Multeddu, km 68
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe3pts
2Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina2
3Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 4) Trinità d'Agultu, km 90
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe3pts
2Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina2
3Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 4) San Pantaleo, km 185
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe3pts
2Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data2
3Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo1

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data9pts
2Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina8
3Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe6
4Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo6
5Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe6
6Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott5
7André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal4
8Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice4
9Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo3
10Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2
11Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bora-Hansgrohe15:40:45
2Trek-Segafredo
2UAE Team Emirates
4Dimension Data
5Team Sunweb
6Movistar Team
7Team Sky
8Orica-Scott
9Quick-Step Floors
10BMC Racing Team
11Bahrain-Merida
12Lotto Soudal
13Gazprom – Rusvelo
13AG2R La Mondiale
15Katusha-Alpecin
16Cannondale-Drapac
17Astana Pro Team0:00:18
17CCC Sprandi Polkowice
19Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:26
20FDJ0:00:36
21Wilier Triestina
22Bardiani CSF0:02:18

Super teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bora-Hansgrohe65pts
2Orica-Scott35
3Dimension Data33
4Trek-Segafredo28
5Lotto Soudal25
6UAE Team Emirates14
7Wilier Triestina11
8Gazprom – Rusvelo7
9Team Sunweb6
10Quick-Step Floors5
11CCC Sprandi Polkowice4
12Team LottoNl-Jumbo3
13Katusha-Alpecin2
14Bardiani CSF
15Team Sky
16Movistar Team
17Astana Pro Team
18Bahrain-Merida
19BMC Racing Team
20AG2R La Mondiale
21Cannondale-Drapac
22FDJ

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe5:13:25
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott0:00:04
3André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:00:06
4Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:00:08
5Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:10
6Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
7Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
8Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
9Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
10Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
11Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
12Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
13Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
14Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
15Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
16Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
17Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
18Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
19Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
20Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
21Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
22Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
23Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
24Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
25Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
26Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
27Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
28Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
29Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
30Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
31Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
32Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
33Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
34Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
35Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
36Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
37Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
38Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
39Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
40Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
41Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
42Ivan Savitckii (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
43Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
44Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
45Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
46Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
47Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida
48Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
49Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
50Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
51Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
52Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
53Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
54Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
55Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
56Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
57Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
58Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
59Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott
60Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
61François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
62Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
63Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
64Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
65Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
66Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
67Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
68Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
69Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
70Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
71Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:23
72Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
73Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
74Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
75Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
76José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe
77Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
78José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
79Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
80Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
81Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
82Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
83Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data0:00:25
84Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina0:00:27
85Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:28
86Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
87Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
88Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
89Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
90Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
91Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
92Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
93Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
94Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
95Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
96Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
97Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
98Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
99William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
100Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
101Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
102Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
103Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
104Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
105Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
106Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
107Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
108Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
109Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
110Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
111Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
112Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
113Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
114Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
115Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
116Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
117Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
118Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
119Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
120Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
121Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
122Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
123Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott
124Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
125Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina0:00:44
126Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
127Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
128Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
129Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
130Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
131Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
132Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina
133Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
134Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:03
135Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:19
136Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
137Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
138Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
139Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina
140Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
141Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
142Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
143Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
144Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
145Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
146Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
147Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
148Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
149Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
150Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
151Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
152Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
153Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
154Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
155Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
156Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
157Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
158Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
159Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
160Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
161Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
162Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
163Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
164Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
165Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
166Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
167Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
168Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
169Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
170Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
171Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
172Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
173Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
174Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
175Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
176Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
177Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
178Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
179Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
180Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
181Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
182Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:31
183Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:02:28
184Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:42
185Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:02:59
186Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
187Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
188Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina
189Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
190Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott
191Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:56
192Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:05:31
193Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:03
194Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:09:40
195Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:09:58

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe50pts
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott35
3Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data32
4Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina28
5André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal25
6Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo18
7Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo18
8Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data18
9Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates14
10Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice12
11Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo10
12Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe10
13Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data8
14Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe7
15Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb6
16Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe5
17Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors4
18Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3
19Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin2
20Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data2
21Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott2
22Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors1
23Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal1
24Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1

Sprints classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data16pts
2Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina13
3Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo8
4Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice4
5Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe3

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe9pts
2Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina4
3Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data3
4Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo1
5Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data9pts
2Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina8
3Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe6
4Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo6
5Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe6
6Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott5
7André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal4
8Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice4
9Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo3
10Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2
11Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe5:13:25
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott0:00:04
3Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:00:10
4Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
5Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
6Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
7Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
8Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
9Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
10Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
11Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
12Ivan Savitckii (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
13Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
14Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
15Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
16Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
17Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
18François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
19Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
20Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
21Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
22Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
23Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:28
24Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
25Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
26Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
27Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
28Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott
29Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:44
30Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
31Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina
32Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:19
33Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina
34Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
35Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
36Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
37Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
38Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
39Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
40Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
41Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
42Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
43Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:02:28
44Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:05:31
45Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:09:58

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bora-Hansgrohe15:40:45
2Trek-Segafredo
2UAE Team Emirates
4Dimension Data
5Team Sunweb
6Movistar Team
7Team Sky
8Orica-Scott
9Quick-Step Floors
10BMC Racing Team
11Bahrain-Merida
12Lotto Soudal
13Gazprom – Rusvelo
13AG2R La Mondiale
15Katusha-Alpecin
16Cannondale-Drapac
17Astana Pro Team0:00:18
17CCC Sprandi Polkowice
19Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:26
20FDJ0:00:36
21Wilier Triestina
22Bardiani CSF0:02:18

Super team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bora-Hansgrohe65pts
2Orica-Scott35
3Dimension Data33
4Trek-Segafredo28
5Lotto Soudal25
6UAE Team Emirates14
7Wilier Triestina11
8Gazprom – Rusvelo7
9Team Sunweb6
10Quick-Step Floors5
11CCC Sprandi Polkowice4
12Team LottoNl-Jumbo3
13Katusha-Alpecin2
14Bardiani CSF
15Team Sky
16Movistar Team
17Astana Pro Team
18Bahrain-Merida
19BMC Racing Team
20AG2R La Mondiale
21Cannondale-Drapac
22FDJ

