Giro d'Italia: Postlberger upsets the sprinters, takes first maglia rosa
Bora-Hansgrohe rider attacks in closing kilometres to pull off surprise win
They say the Giro d'Italia breeds chaos like no other Grand Tour. News of two positive doping tests on Thursday ensured the continuation of that theme in the race's 100th edition and, despite a relatively calm start to Friday’s opening stage, there was more to come as Lukas Pöstlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) upset the sprinters to pull on the first maglia rosa of the race.
The Austrian, making his Grand Tour debut, was meant to be working for sprinter Sam Bennett or, failing the Irishman, for Matteo Pelucchi. In any case, the 206km leg from Alghero to Olbia, flat save for a trio of fourth-category climbs, was meant to end in a bunch kick and the pink the jersey on the shoulders of one of the peloton's fastmen.
But when Pöstlberger took up the reins with a couple of kilometres remaining, shortly after a crash had disrupted the bunch, a gap appeared between himself and Caleb Ewan's Orica-Scott lead-out man. And it only got bigger, as Bennett urged his lead-out man to crack on over race radio. More splits emerged in the technical city streets and Pöstlberger did just that, carrying a healthy lead into the final few hundred metres – enough to sit up and celebrate in the final 100 metres.
As he did so, the riders who everyone had been talking about enacted a somewhat futile sprint for second place, Ewan getting there ahead of Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) and Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) – all no doubt bitterly disappointed.
"We wanted to try for a sprint for the final for Sam. Through the city the lead-out trains, I don't know, they lost my wheel or something and I had a gap," explained Pöstlberger.
"I heard over the radio, 'C'mon, Posty, go try!' and I put all I had in. It worked out – victory for the team, first professional victory for me, maglia rosa. I think I will need many weeks to take this victory in. It's unbelievable, really."
The point at which the chaos unfurled was a tight 90-degree right hand bend just over three kilometres out, where a couple of riders crashed and a whole lot more were held up. Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo), who came so close to overall victory last year, lost 13 seconds, though all of the other favourites for the general classification managed to finish safely in the main group.
There were hugs, cheers, and general disbelief among the Bora-Hansgrohe riders and staff. The victory was enough but it was pretty much a perfect day for the German team as Cesare Benedetti earned the King of the Mountains jersey from the breakaway. With Pöstlberger leading the general, points, and youth classifications, it's a clean sweep of jerseys for Bora, who also top the teams ranking.
"It's a dream!" said directeur sportif Jens Zemke. "The dream was to take one stage win here. That we did it in the first day is even better. Now we can ride freely, and celebrate three weeks through Italy and enjoy it. We are super happy with these jerseys, it's top."
Highlights
How it unfolded
On the starting line Friday morning in Alghero were 195 riders – three short of the usual Grand Tour quota. Two of them were down to doping disgraces after news emerged of positive tests for Bardiani-CSF's Stefano Pirazzi and Nicola Ruffoni. The Italian Pro Continental team arrived in Alghero as normal and although they weren't met with boos, they were met with a multitude of questions and the inescapable suspicion that they might not be going all the way to Milan.
The other rider missing was Michele Scarponi, who tragically lost his life three weeks ago. The Italian was meant to lead Astana and the team decided not to call up a replacement in his honour, with the remaining eight riders gathered at the front of the bunch on the start line to lead a minute's silence observed by the entire bunch and the hundreds of fans.
The flag dropped and after a brisk start a group of six riders broke clear of the peloton, including an unperturbed Bardiani representative, Mirco Maestri. He was joined by Cesare Benedetti (Bora-Hansgrohe), Marcin Bialoblocki (CCC Sprandi Polkowice), Pavel Brutt (Gazprom-Rusvelo), Daniel Teklehaimanot (Dimension Data) and Eugert Zhupa (Wilier Selle Italia). They quickly opened up a lead of over seven minutes in the opening 25km, before the sprinters' teams committed men to the front of the bunch to prevent things form getting out of hand.
That combined effort reduced the gap to 4:30 as the breakaway hit the first of three category-four climbs – the Multeddu at km 63 – on the otherwise flat 206km route up round the Sardinian coast. Benedetti accelerated away three kilometres from the 'King of the Mountains' point and, though Teklehaimanot closed him down, he kicked again, taking Zhupa with him. He comfortably out-kicked the Albanian to earn himself three points and put himself in the provisional lead of the mountains classification.
It was soon time for the second climb - the Trinità d'Agultu – and the outcome was the same, even if it played out differently. Teklehaimanot was the one to go early and opened up a sizeable lead, but Benedetti dragged himself back and shot past in sight of the line to take maximum points once again.
The action on the climb spelled change for the breakaway as Maestri was unable to hold the pace and drifted back to the peloton, while Bialoblocki almost suffered the same fate but managed to haul himself back after a desperate chase.
With 100km remaining, and five riders left in the break, the gap stood at 3:15, with everyone in the peloton playing it calm. The gap didn't get any higher as the riders continued into a headwind, encountering the first intermediate sprint of the 100th Giro after with 70km remaining, whereupon Zhupa claimed the maximum 10 points after a close battle with Teklehaimanot, who missed out again.
The gap came down towards the two-minute mark over the following 40 or so kilometres, which were ticked off in calm fashion ahead of the second intermediate sprint, where this time there were bonus seconds (3, 2, 1) on offer. And finally something went Teklehaimanot's way as he saw off Brutt and Zhupa.
The gap was down to a minute by the San Pantaleo climb – 5km long with some gradients of over 10 per cent – with 26km remaining. Bialoblocki was quickly dropped, while the other four stuck together up to the final 100 metres, whereupon Benedetti sprang clear to make it a full house of KOM points and secure the blue mountains classification jersey for tomorrow's stage.
There was no action back in the bunch as Orica-Scott's Svein Tuft led for most of the climb, helping to cut the deficit to 45 seconds. The gap was still almost 30 seconds under the 10km to go banner, where the sprint teams were already setting up their trains, alongside those of the GC teams looking to keep their leaders out of trouble.
It was still bunched together under the 5km banner but it soon lined out as Quick-Step's GC man Bob Jungels took it up for Gaviria. That spelled the end for the break, and things soon got hectics with a couple of tight bends. One 90-degree right-hander caused a crash for BMC's Silvan Dillier, holding up a number of riders – just shy of the crucial safety net of the 3km to go mark.
UAE took it up, then Bora took over with 2km to go. Or at least that's what we thought. In reality, it turned out to be the start of one of the unlikeliest solo victories you're likely to see at a major race all season – one that kicked off the 100th Giro in classic Giro fashion.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5:13:35
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|4
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|7
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|9
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|11
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|13
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|14
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|15
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|16
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|17
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|18
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|19
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|20
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|21
|Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|22
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|23
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|24
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|25
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|26
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|27
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|28
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|29
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|31
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
|33
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|35
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|36
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|37
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|38
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|39
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|40
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|Ivan Savitckii (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|42
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|43
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|44
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|45
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|46
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida
|47
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
|48
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|49
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|50
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|51
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|52
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|53
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|54
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|55
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|56
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|57
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|58
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott
|59
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|60
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|61
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|62
|Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
|63
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|65
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|66
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|67
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|68
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|69
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|70
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|71
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:13
|72
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|73
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|74
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|75
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|76
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe
|77
|Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|78
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|79
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|80
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|81
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|82
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|83
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:18
|84
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|85
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|86
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|87
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
|88
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|89
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|90
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|91
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|92
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|93
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|94
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|95
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|96
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|97
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|98
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|99
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|100
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|101
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|102
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|103
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|104
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|105
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|106
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|107
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina
|108
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|109
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|110
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|111
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|112
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|113
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|114
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|115
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|116
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|117
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|118
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|119
|Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|120
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|121
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|122
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|123
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|124
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|125
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|0:00:34
|126
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|127
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|128
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|129
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|130
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|131
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|132
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina
|133
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|134
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:53
|135
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:09
|136
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|137
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|138
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|139
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina
|140
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
|141
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|142
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|143
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|144
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|145
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|146
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|147
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|148
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|149
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|150
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|151
|Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|152
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|153
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|154
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|155
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|156
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|157
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
|158
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|159
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|160
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|161
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|162
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|163
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|164
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|165
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|166
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
|167
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|168
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|169
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|170
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|171
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|172
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|173
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|174
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|175
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|176
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
|177
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|178
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
|179
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|180
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|181
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|182
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:21
|183
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:02:18
|184
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:32
|185
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:02:49
|186
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
|187
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|188
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina
|189
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|190
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott
|191
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:46
|192
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:21
|193
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:53
|194
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:09:30
|195
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:48
|DNS
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNS
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina
|10
|pts
|2
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|6
|3
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|4
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|2
|5
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|6
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|7
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|8
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|10
|pts
|2
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|6
|3
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina
|3
|4
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|5
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|6
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|7
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott
|8
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|pts
|2
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina
|2
|3
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|pts
|2
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina
|2
|3
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|pts
|2
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|2
|3
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|9
|pts
|2
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina
|8
|3
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|4
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|6
|5
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|6
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|5
|7
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|4
|8
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4
|9
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|10
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|11
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|15:40:45
|2
|Trek-Segafredo
|2
|UAE Team Emirates
|4
|Dimension Data
|5
|Team Sunweb
|6
|Movistar Team
|7
|Team Sky
|8
|Orica-Scott
|9
|Quick-Step Floors
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|11
|Bahrain-Merida
|12
|Lotto Soudal
|13
|Gazprom – Rusvelo
|13
|AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Katusha-Alpecin
|16
|Cannondale-Drapac
|17
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:18
|17
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|19
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:26
|20
|FDJ
|0:00:36
|21
|Wilier Triestina
|22
|Bardiani CSF
|0:02:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|65
|pts
|2
|Orica-Scott
|35
|3
|Dimension Data
|33
|4
|Trek-Segafredo
|28
|5
|Lotto Soudal
|25
|6
|UAE Team Emirates
|14
|7
|Wilier Triestina
|11
|8
|Gazprom – Rusvelo
|7
|9
|Team Sunweb
|6
|10
|Quick-Step Floors
|5
|11
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4
|12
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3
|13
|Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|14
|Bardiani CSF
|15
|Team Sky
|16
|Movistar Team
|17
|Astana Pro Team
|18
|Bahrain-Merida
|19
|BMC Racing Team
|20
|AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Cannondale-Drapac
|22
|FDJ
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5:13:25
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:00:04
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:06
|4
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:00:08
|5
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:10
|6
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|8
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|10
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|11
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|12
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|14
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|15
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|16
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|17
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|18
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|19
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|20
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|21
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|22
|Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|23
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|24
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|25
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|26
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|27
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|28
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|29
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|30
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|31
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
|34
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|35
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|36
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|37
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|38
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|39
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|40
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|41
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|Ivan Savitckii (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|43
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|44
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|45
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|46
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|47
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida
|48
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
|49
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|50
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|51
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|52
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|53
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|54
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|55
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|56
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|57
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|58
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|59
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott
|60
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|61
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|62
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|63
|Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
|64
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|65
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|66
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|67
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|68
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|69
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|70
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|71
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:23
|72
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|73
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|74
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|75
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|76
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe
|77
|Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|78
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|79
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|80
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|81
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|82
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|83
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:00:25
|84
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina
|0:00:27
|85
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:28
|86
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|87
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|88
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|89
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
|90
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|91
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|92
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|93
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|94
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|95
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|96
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|97
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|98
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|99
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|100
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|101
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|102
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|103
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|104
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|105
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|106
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|107
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|108
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|109
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|110
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|111
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|112
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|113
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|114
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|115
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|116
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|117
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|118
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|119
|Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|120
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|121
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|122
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|123
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|124
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|125
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|0:00:44
|126
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|127
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|128
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|129
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|130
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|131
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|132
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina
|133
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|134
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:03
|135
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:19
|136
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|137
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|138
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|139
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina
|140
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
|141
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|142
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|143
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|144
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|145
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|146
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|147
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|148
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|149
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|150
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|151
|Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|152
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|153
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|154
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|155
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|156
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|157
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
|158
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|159
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|160
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|161
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|162
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|163
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|164
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|165
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|166
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
|167
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|168
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|169
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|170
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|171
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|172
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|173
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|174
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|175
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|176
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
|177
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|178
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
|179
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|180
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|181
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|182
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:31
|183
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:02:28
|184
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:42
|185
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:02:59
|186
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
|187
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|188
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina
|189
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|190
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott
|191
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:56
|192
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:31
|193
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:03
|194
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:09:40
|195
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|50
|pts
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|35
|3
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|32
|4
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina
|28
|5
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|25
|6
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|18
|7
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|18
|8
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|18
|9
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|14
|10
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|12
|11
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|12
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|13
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|8
|14
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|15
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|6
|16
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|17
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|18
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3
|19
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|20
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|2
|21
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott
|2
|22
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|23
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|1
|24
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|16
|pts
|2
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina
|13
|3
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|8
|4
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4
|5
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|pts
|2
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina
|4
|3
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|3
|4
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|1
|5
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|9
|pts
|2
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina
|8
|3
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|4
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|6
|5
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|6
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|5
|7
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|4
|8
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4
|9
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|10
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|11
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5:13:25
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:00:04
|3
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:10
|4
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|5
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|6
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|9
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|10
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|11
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|Ivan Savitckii (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|13
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|14
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|15
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|16
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|17
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|21
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|22
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|23
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:28
|24
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|25
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|26
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|27
|Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|28
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|29
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:44
|30
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|31
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina
|32
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:19
|33
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina
|34
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|35
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|36
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|37
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|38
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|39
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
|40
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|41
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
|42
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|43
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:02:28
|44
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:31
|45
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|15:40:45
|2
|Trek-Segafredo
|2
|UAE Team Emirates
|4
|Dimension Data
|5
|Team Sunweb
|6
|Movistar Team
|7
|Team Sky
|8
|Orica-Scott
|9
|Quick-Step Floors
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|11
|Bahrain-Merida
|12
|Lotto Soudal
|13
|Gazprom – Rusvelo
|13
|AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Katusha-Alpecin
|16
|Cannondale-Drapac
|17
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:18
|17
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|19
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:26
|20
|FDJ
|0:00:36
|21
|Wilier Triestina
|22
|Bardiani CSF
|0:02:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|65
|pts
|2
|Orica-Scott
|35
|3
|Dimension Data
|33
|4
|Trek-Segafredo
|28
|5
|Lotto Soudal
|25
|6
|UAE Team Emirates
|14
|7
|Wilier Triestina
|11
|8
|Gazprom – Rusvelo
|7
|9
|Team Sunweb
|6
|10
|Quick-Step Floors
|5
|11
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4
|12
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3
|13
|Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|14
|Bardiani CSF
|15
|Team Sky
|16
|Movistar Team
|17
|Astana Pro Team
|18
|Bahrain-Merida
|19
|BMC Racing Team
|20
|AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Cannondale-Drapac
|22
|FDJ
