Image 1 of 51 Lukas Pöstlberger claims the opening stage of the Giro d'Italia. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 51 Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 51 Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 51 Team Sky's Mikel Landa (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 51 Silvan Dillier (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 51 Lukas Postlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) on the podium after winning the opening stage at the 2017 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 7 of 51 Scenery along the route of stage 1 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 51 Scenery along the route of stage 1 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 51 Scenery along the route of stage 1 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 51 Scenery along the route of stage 1 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 51 Orica's Christopher Juul Jensen and Adam Yates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 51 Pieter Serry (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 51 Scenery along the route of stage 1 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 51 Bart de Clercq (Lotto Soudal) leads the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 51 Lukas Postlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the maglia rosa after winning the opening stage at the 2017 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 16 of 51 Matteo Pelucchi (Bora - Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 17 of 51 Lukas Postlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the maglia rosa after winning the opening stage at the 2017 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 18 of 51 Cesare Benedetti (Bora - Hansgrohe) in the blue jersey after stage 1 at the Giro (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 19 of 51 Lukas Postlberger (Bora - Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 20 of 51 Lukas Postlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 1 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 21 of 51 Lukas Postlberger wins the opening stage of the 2017 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 51 Lukas Postlberger wins the opening stage of the 2017 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 51 Ruben Plaza (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 51 Scenery along the route of stage 1 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 51 Quick-Step's Bob Jungels (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 51 Francisco Jose Ventoso (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 51 Team Sky's Vasil Kiryienka (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 51 The stage 1 breakaway in action at the Giro (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 51 The stage 1 breakaway in action at the Giro (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 51 Thibaut Pinot rides in the bunch during the opening stage at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 51 Scenery along the route of stage 1 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 51 The stage 1 breakaway in action at the Giro (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 51 A Movistar rider gets some mechanical assistance. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 34 of 51 Stage 1 of the 100th Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 51 Cesare Benedetti (Bora-Hansgrohe) leads the breakaway ahead of Pavel Brutt (Gazprom-Rusvelo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 51 Mirco Maestri was in the breakaway but dropped back (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 51 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Dimension Data) in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 51 Marcin Bialoblocki (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 51 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Dimension Data) in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 51 Fans of the Giro d'Italia in Sardinia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 51 Ruben Plaza (Orica-Scott) leads the chase (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 51 Laurens De Plus (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 51 Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors) at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 51 Astana remembers Michele Scarponi at the start of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 51 All quiet at the Bardiani bus after two riders were kicked out for doping (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 51 Fabio Aru at the start in Sardinia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 51 Stage 1 of the 100th Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 51 Stage 1 of the 100th Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 49 of 51 Stage 1 of the 100th Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 50 of 51 Stage 1 of the 100th Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 51 of 51 Cesare Benedetti and Eugert Zhupa at the front of the first Giro d'Italia breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

They say the Giro d'Italia breeds chaos like no other Grand Tour. News of two positive doping tests on Thursday ensured the continuation of that theme in the race's 100th edition and, despite a relatively calm start to Friday’s opening stage, there was more to come as Lukas Pöstlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) upset the sprinters to pull on the first maglia rosa of the race.

The Austrian, making his Grand Tour debut, was meant to be working for sprinter Sam Bennett or, failing the Irishman, for Matteo Pelucchi. In any case, the 206km leg from Alghero to Olbia, flat save for a trio of fourth-category climbs, was meant to end in a bunch kick and the pink the jersey on the shoulders of one of the peloton's fastmen.

But when Pöstlberger took up the reins with a couple of kilometres remaining, shortly after a crash had disrupted the bunch, a gap appeared between himself and Caleb Ewan's Orica-Scott lead-out man. And it only got bigger, as Bennett urged his lead-out man to crack on over race radio. More splits emerged in the technical city streets and Pöstlberger did just that, carrying a healthy lead into the final few hundred metres – enough to sit up and celebrate in the final 100 metres.

As he did so, the riders who everyone had been talking about enacted a somewhat futile sprint for second place, Ewan getting there ahead of Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) and Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) – all no doubt bitterly disappointed.

"We wanted to try for a sprint for the final for Sam. Through the city the lead-out trains, I don't know, they lost my wheel or something and I had a gap," explained Pöstlberger.

"I heard over the radio, 'C'mon, Posty, go try!' and I put all I had in. It worked out – victory for the team, first professional victory for me, maglia rosa. I think I will need many weeks to take this victory in. It's unbelievable, really."

The point at which the chaos unfurled was a tight 90-degree right hand bend just over three kilometres out, where a couple of riders crashed and a whole lot more were held up. Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo), who came so close to overall victory last year, lost 13 seconds, though all of the other favourites for the general classification managed to finish safely in the main group.

There were hugs, cheers, and general disbelief among the Bora-Hansgrohe riders and staff. The victory was enough but it was pretty much a perfect day for the German team as Cesare Benedetti earned the King of the Mountains jersey from the breakaway. With Pöstlberger leading the general, points, and youth classifications, it's a clean sweep of jerseys for Bora, who also top the teams ranking.

"It's a dream!" said directeur sportif Jens Zemke. "The dream was to take one stage win here. That we did it in the first day is even better. Now we can ride freely, and celebrate three weeks through Italy and enjoy it. We are super happy with these jerseys, it's top."

Highlights

How it unfolded

On the starting line Friday morning in Alghero were 195 riders – three short of the usual Grand Tour quota. Two of them were down to doping disgraces after news emerged of positive tests for Bardiani-CSF's Stefano Pirazzi and Nicola Ruffoni. The Italian Pro Continental team arrived in Alghero as normal and although they weren't met with boos, they were met with a multitude of questions and the inescapable suspicion that they might not be going all the way to Milan.

The other rider missing was Michele Scarponi, who tragically lost his life three weeks ago. The Italian was meant to lead Astana and the team decided not to call up a replacement in his honour, with the remaining eight riders gathered at the front of the bunch on the start line to lead a minute's silence observed by the entire bunch and the hundreds of fans.

The flag dropped and after a brisk start a group of six riders broke clear of the peloton, including an unperturbed Bardiani representative, Mirco Maestri. He was joined by Cesare Benedetti (Bora-Hansgrohe), Marcin Bialoblocki (CCC Sprandi Polkowice), Pavel Brutt (Gazprom-Rusvelo), Daniel Teklehaimanot (Dimension Data) and Eugert Zhupa (Wilier Selle Italia). They quickly opened up a lead of over seven minutes in the opening 25km, before the sprinters' teams committed men to the front of the bunch to prevent things form getting out of hand.

That combined effort reduced the gap to 4:30 as the breakaway hit the first of three category-four climbs – the Multeddu at km 63 – on the otherwise flat 206km route up round the Sardinian coast. Benedetti accelerated away three kilometres from the 'King of the Mountains' point and, though Teklehaimanot closed him down, he kicked again, taking Zhupa with him. He comfortably out-kicked the Albanian to earn himself three points and put himself in the provisional lead of the mountains classification.

It was soon time for the second climb - the Trinità d'Agultu – and the outcome was the same, even if it played out differently. Teklehaimanot was the one to go early and opened up a sizeable lead, but Benedetti dragged himself back and shot past in sight of the line to take maximum points once again.

The action on the climb spelled change for the breakaway as Maestri was unable to hold the pace and drifted back to the peloton, while Bialoblocki almost suffered the same fate but managed to haul himself back after a desperate chase.

With 100km remaining, and five riders left in the break, the gap stood at 3:15, with everyone in the peloton playing it calm. The gap didn't get any higher as the riders continued into a headwind, encountering the first intermediate sprint of the 100th Giro after with 70km remaining, whereupon Zhupa claimed the maximum 10 points after a close battle with Teklehaimanot, who missed out again.

The gap came down towards the two-minute mark over the following 40 or so kilometres, which were ticked off in calm fashion ahead of the second intermediate sprint, where this time there were bonus seconds (3, 2, 1) on offer. And finally something went Teklehaimanot's way as he saw off Brutt and Zhupa.

The gap was down to a minute by the San Pantaleo climb – 5km long with some gradients of over 10 per cent – with 26km remaining. Bialoblocki was quickly dropped, while the other four stuck together up to the final 100 metres, whereupon Benedetti sprang clear to make it a full house of KOM points and secure the blue mountains classification jersey for tomorrow's stage.

There was no action back in the bunch as Orica-Scott's Svein Tuft led for most of the climb, helping to cut the deficit to 45 seconds. The gap was still almost 30 seconds under the 10km to go banner, where the sprint teams were already setting up their trains, alongside those of the GC teams looking to keep their leaders out of trouble.

It was still bunched together under the 5km banner but it soon lined out as Quick-Step's GC man Bob Jungels took it up for Gaviria. That spelled the end for the break, and things soon got hectics with a couple of tight bends. One 90-degree right-hander caused a crash for BMC's Silvan Dillier, holding up a number of riders – just shy of the crucial safety net of the 3km to go mark.

UAE took it up, then Bora took over with 2km to go. Or at least that's what we thought. In reality, it turned out to be the start of one of the unlikeliest solo victories you're likely to see at a major race all season – one that kicked off the 100th Giro in classic Giro fashion.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 5:13:35 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 3 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 4 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 5 Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 6 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 7 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 8 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 9 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 11 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 13 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 14 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 15 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 16 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina 17 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 18 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 19 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 20 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 21 Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 22 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 23 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 24 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 25 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 26 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 27 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 28 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 29 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 30 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 31 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 32 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb 33 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 34 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 35 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 36 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 37 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 38 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 39 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 40 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 41 Ivan Savitckii (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 42 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 43 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 44 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 45 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 46 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida 47 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 48 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 49 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 50 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 51 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 52 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 53 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 54 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 55 Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 56 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 57 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 58 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott 59 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 60 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 61 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 62 Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe 63 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 64 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 65 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 66 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 67 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 68 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 69 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 70 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 71 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:13 72 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 73 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 74 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 75 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 76 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe 77 Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 78 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 79 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 80 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 81 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 82 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 83 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:18 84 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 85 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 86 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 87 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ 88 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 89 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 90 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 91 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 92 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 93 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 94 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 95 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 96 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 97 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 98 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 99 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 100 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 101 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 102 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 103 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 104 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 105 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 106 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 107 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina 108 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 109 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 110 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 111 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 112 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 113 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 114 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 115 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 116 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 117 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 118 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 119 Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 120 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 121 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 122 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 123 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott 124 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 125 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 0:00:34 126 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 127 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 128 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 129 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 130 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 131 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 132 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina 133 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 134 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:53 135 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:09 136 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 137 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 138 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 139 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina 140 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott 141 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 142 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 143 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 144 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 145 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 146 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 147 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 148 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 149 Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 150 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 151 Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 152 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 153 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 154 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 155 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 156 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 157 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott 158 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina 159 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 160 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 161 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 162 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 163 Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 164 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 165 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 166 Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott 167 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 168 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 169 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 170 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 171 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 172 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 173 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 174 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 175 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 176 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb 177 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 178 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb 179 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 180 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 181 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 182 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:21 183 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:02:18 184 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:32 185 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:02:49 186 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott 187 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 188 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina 189 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 190 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott 191 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:46 192 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:21 193 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:53 194 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:09:30 195 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:09:48 DNS Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF DNS Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF

Sprint 1 - Santa Teresa di Gallura, km 135 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina 10 pts 2 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 6 3 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 4 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 2 5 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 6 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 7 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 8 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal

Sprint 2 - Cannigione, km 173 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 10 pts 2 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 6 3 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina 3 4 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 5 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1 6 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 7 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott 8 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors

Mountain 1 (Cat. 4) Multeddu, km 68 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 pts 2 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina 2 3 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 4) Trinità d'Agultu, km 90 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 pts 2 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina 2 3 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 4) San Pantaleo, km 185 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 pts 2 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 2 3 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 1

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 9 pts 2 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina 8 3 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 4 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 6 5 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 6 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 5 7 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 4 8 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4 9 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3 10 Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2 11 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bora-Hansgrohe 15:40:45 2 Trek-Segafredo 2 UAE Team Emirates 4 Dimension Data 5 Team Sunweb 6 Movistar Team 7 Team Sky 8 Orica-Scott 9 Quick-Step Floors 10 BMC Racing Team 11 Bahrain-Merida 12 Lotto Soudal 13 Gazprom – Rusvelo 13 AG2R La Mondiale 15 Katusha-Alpecin 16 Cannondale-Drapac 17 Astana Pro Team 0:00:18 17 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 19 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:26 20 FDJ 0:00:36 21 Wilier Triestina 22 Bardiani CSF 0:02:18

Super teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bora-Hansgrohe 65 pts 2 Orica-Scott 35 3 Dimension Data 33 4 Trek-Segafredo 28 5 Lotto Soudal 25 6 UAE Team Emirates 14 7 Wilier Triestina 11 8 Gazprom – Rusvelo 7 9 Team Sunweb 6 10 Quick-Step Floors 5 11 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4 12 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3 13 Katusha-Alpecin 2 14 Bardiani CSF 15 Team Sky 16 Movistar Team 17 Astana Pro Team 18 Bahrain-Merida 19 BMC Racing Team 20 AG2R La Mondiale 21 Cannondale-Drapac 22 FDJ

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 5:13:25 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:00:04 3 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:00:06 4 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:00:08 5 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:10 6 Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 7 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 8 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 9 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 10 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 11 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 12 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 13 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 14 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 15 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 16 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 17 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina 18 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 19 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 20 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 21 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 22 Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 23 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 24 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 25 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 26 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 27 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 28 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 29 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 30 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 31 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 32 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 33 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb 34 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 35 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 36 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 37 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 38 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 39 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 40 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 41 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 42 Ivan Savitckii (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 43 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 44 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 45 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 46 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 47 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida 48 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 49 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 50 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 51 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 52 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 53 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 54 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 55 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 56 Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 57 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 58 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 59 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott 60 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 61 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 62 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 63 Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe 64 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 65 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 66 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 67 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 68 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 69 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 70 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 71 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:23 72 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 73 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 74 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 75 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 76 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe 77 Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 78 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 79 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 80 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 81 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 82 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 83 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 0:00:25 84 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina 0:00:27 85 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:28 86 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 87 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 88 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 89 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ 90 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 91 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 92 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 93 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 94 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 95 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 96 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 97 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 98 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 99 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 100 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 101 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 102 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 103 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 104 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 105 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 106 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 107 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 108 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 109 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 110 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 111 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 112 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 113 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 114 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 115 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 116 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 117 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 118 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 119 Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 120 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 121 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 122 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 123 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott 124 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 125 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 0:00:44 126 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 127 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 128 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 129 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 130 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 131 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 132 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina 133 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 134 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:03 135 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:19 136 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 137 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 138 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 139 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina 140 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott 141 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 142 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 143 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 144 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 145 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 146 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 147 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 148 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 149 Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 150 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 151 Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 152 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 153 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 154 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 155 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 156 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 157 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott 158 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina 159 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 160 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 161 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 162 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 163 Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 164 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 165 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 166 Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott 167 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 168 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 169 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 170 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 171 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 172 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 173 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 174 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 175 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 176 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb 177 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 178 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb 179 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 180 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 181 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 182 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:31 183 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:02:28 184 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:42 185 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:02:59 186 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott 187 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 188 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina 189 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 190 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott 191 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:56 192 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:31 193 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:03 194 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:09:40 195 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:09:58

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 50 pts 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 35 3 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 32 4 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina 28 5 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 25 6 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 18 7 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 18 8 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 18 9 Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 14 10 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 12 11 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 10 12 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 13 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 8 14 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 15 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 6 16 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 17 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 4 18 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3 19 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 2 20 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 2 21 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott 2 22 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 1 23 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 1 24 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1

Sprints classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 16 pts 2 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina 13 3 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 8 4 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4 5 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 3

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 pts 2 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina 4 3 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 3 4 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 1 5 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 9 pts 2 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina 8 3 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 4 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 6 5 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 6 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 5 7 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 4 8 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4 9 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3 10 Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2 11 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 5:13:25 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:00:04 3 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:10 4 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 5 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 6 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 8 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 9 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina 10 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 11 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 12 Ivan Savitckii (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 13 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 14 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 15 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 16 Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 17 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 21 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 22 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 23 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:28 24 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 25 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 26 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 27 Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 28 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott 29 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:44 30 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 31 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina 32 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:19 33 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina 34 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 35 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 36 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 37 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 38 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 39 Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott 40 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 41 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb 42 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 43 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:02:28 44 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:31 45 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:09:58

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bora-Hansgrohe 15:40:45 2 Trek-Segafredo 2 UAE Team Emirates 4 Dimension Data 5 Team Sunweb 6 Movistar Team 7 Team Sky 8 Orica-Scott 9 Quick-Step Floors 10 BMC Racing Team 11 Bahrain-Merida 12 Lotto Soudal 13 Gazprom – Rusvelo 13 AG2R La Mondiale 15 Katusha-Alpecin 16 Cannondale-Drapac 17 Astana Pro Team 0:00:18 17 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 19 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:26 20 FDJ 0:00:36 21 Wilier Triestina 22 Bardiani CSF 0:02:18