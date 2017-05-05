Giro d'Italia: Stage 1 highlights – Video
Postlberger derails the sprint trains
Lukas Postelberger (Bora-Hansgohe) upset the applecart on the opening day of the Giro d'Italia, jumping away from the hard-charging peloton in the closing kilometres to steal the victory from the sprinters in Olbia. With his first professional win, the 25-year-old became the first Austrian to win a stage and wear the maglia rosa at the Italian Grand Tour.
The 206km opener from Alghero to Olbia was penciled in as a day for the sprinters, but when a crash in the closing kilometres caused momentary chaos, Postlberger seized the opportunity and quickly found himself with a small gap on the peloton. With encouragement from his team and from Bora sprinter Sam Bennett, he forged ahead to take the career-changing win.
Watch the stage 1 highlights below to see what led up to Postlberger's history-making ride, then enjoy the moment with him as he celebrates the accomplishment.
