Giro d'Italia stage 6: Finish line quotes

Image 1 of 5 Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) in pink (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) leaves his breakaway companions behind (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Davide Formolo (Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) Image 5 of 5 Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R - La Mondiale) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal):

"It’s a very, very special win for me. I’ve got thank the belief of the team and thanks to Dumoulin who lets us get away. Tom came to me and said it was an ideal moment to attack. Pim then came to me and we pulled through. We were all well down overall and we so got plenty of space. That surprised me, but sometimes you need a little luck. On the final climb I felt that I was the strongest and I so I went for it."

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin):

"I hadn’t planned to attack. If I see a possibility I go for it. This was a climb that suited me. You need to have the legs but I had them today.

"When Nibali attacked I suffered but then when he came back I went for it. You’ve got to follow the moment. I noticed that Nibali was struggling on the flatter section and so I thought I’d go for it. I really surprised myself today. Now I’m riding for the GC but we’ll see what happens. I honestly didn’t really think to go so well."

Davide Formolo (Cannondale):

"Rigoberto was at altitude just before the Tour de Romandie. It was a tough day for us but the Giro is still long and so I’m sure he’ll come good later and show it on some stages."

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R-La Mondiale):

"There was a strong headwind all stage and that’s why the stage was kind of blocked all day. The climb doesn’t allow for a big selection but then it kicked off. Dumoulin looked good and it was really hard for me to get across to him.

"In a more suitable finish, I could have done better. More than this was difficult because there was a nice piece of flats four kilometers from the finish. I think I played it well tactically. In the sprint I was certainly not one of the favorites among those in front, but I am happy to have gained a bit of ground on the other favorites."

Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep):

"I think today a lot of things changed. It was the first real mountain stage where I think all of the favourites were on the limit. It was a tough day with the rain. Everyone was freezing on the downhill, so it’s been a tough day.

"I’m really happy to still be in this [white] jersey and to be up front in the GC, of course.

"It was the plan to work and stay safe. When you are riding in front then it is more safe than being behind. We’ve shown great things from the first day until now. I think we will just continue like this.

"Feeling-wise, I didn’t have my best day but when I looked at the results, I was not that bad. I’m happy right now."

Marc Reef (Giant-Alpecin, director):

"It was a really tough day. I think we did a good job with the team. We controlled [the race] in the beginning and that was not too hard. Movistar did a very fast descent but it all came back together. We took control again, when five guys were in the lead. The gap was pretty big and other teams had to come to help, to take the stage.

"I think in the end, on the climb, we had four guys there to protect Tom, to do the chase. Tom was so strong, and that I didn’t expect.

"From Astana and Movistar, they are also fighting for GC, so we could expect something from them. But we stayed calm. Thomas Ludvigsson was still in the group and we stayed calm, they made a tempo, the gap wasn’t growing anymore, so everything was still under control.

"We expected more attacks, but after Nibali attacked, Tom felt that the moment was there, and he made an attack. In the end, he came back to Fuglsang and was fourth. It was a great result for the day and to keep the pink jersey."

