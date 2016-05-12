Giro d'Italia stage 6 highlights - Video

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)

Stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia was the second big test after the opening time trial for the overall contenders, and Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) showed that he continues to be a rider for the classification with a strong performance on the climb to Roccaraso. Dumoulin lost a few seconds to Astana's Jakob Fuglsang and Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha), but otherwise put time into his rivals.

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) finally made an attack stick to the finish and came away with the first Grand Tour victory of his career. The Belgian bridged across to the breakaway and then then rode away to take out the win.

Subscribe to the Cyclingnews YouTube channel.