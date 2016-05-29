Nibali wins 2016 Giro d'Italia
Nizzolo relegated following stage win in Turin, Arndt takes the victory
Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wrapped up his second Giro d'Italia victory on a final stage that culminated in controversy as Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) was retrospectively relegated for an improper sprint, leaving Nikias Arndt (Giant-Alpecin) with the stage win.
Nizzolo, who has finished second no fewer than nine times at the Giro – and third a further four times – thought he had finally secured a maiden stage win, and duly celebrated wildly as he crossed the line in Turin. However, half an hour later, after a lengthy review of the footage, race commissaires ruled that he had deviated from his line in veering left and forcing out compatriot Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida).
Nizzolo showed the fastest finishing speed after a disorganised finale in a sodden Turin, but the win went to Arndt, who had emerged as the best of the rest to Nizzolo's right. Matteo Trentin (Etixx-QuickStep) was bumped up to second, and Modolo third.
"It's a good feeling to get the stage win," said Arndt of his first Grand Tour victory. "It was a hard race today and I think the team worked really hard for me. It was difficult to stay the whole day in position. In the end, it was a nice race with a good finish. I got a nice extra victory.
"It was a difficult decision," said the German of Nizzolo's disqualification. "It was a hard sprint with two hectic corners beforehand. Everyone was very nervous and pushing each other. In the end, it was a decision of the jury about whether it was safe or not. For me it was a hard race."
Nizzolo did win the points classification for a second straight year but that was scant consolation and he wore a face of stone as he went onto the podium to collect his red jersey.
"Karma is against me; I don't know what I have done wrong to have this," he said after a golden opportunity had passed him by on stage 17, and the sense of frustration will have only now intensified.
"In our hearts we know who was the fastest in stage 21 of the 2016 Giro," read a pointed reaction on Twitter from the Trek-Segafredo team.
GC times neutralised
It was never a real possibility that Vincenzo Nibali would lose his race lead on the largely processional final stage, but the Italian could relax more than usual as the GC race was neutralised due to the wet conditions in Turin.
By the time the peloton rolled in for the first of eight local laps, the heavens had opened and the road surfaces were wet, causing race officials to take GC times on the first crossing of the line.
That meant Nibali didn't even need to finish in the bunch to secure his fourth Grand Tour victory; he just needed to complete the stage and he did so after joining arms with a couple of his teammates on the home straight.
He had done the same with every member of his team in the celebratory early phases of the 163km stage from Cuneo to Turin. He was even riding a outlandish glossy pink bike as he revelled in the occasion at the end of what had been a highly pressurised Giro for the home favourite.
"It's been an extremely difficult Giro but there is great joy now," said the Italian, who looked down and out after 18 stages but roared back with a remarkable comeback for the ages.
"The hardest day was the time trial [stage 15], it didn't go as I wanted, the feelings weren't great, I wasn't going well, I had a few stomach problems, then had a bit of a down moment, But in the last week I started to feel better and now I'm at the top of the GC. To be here today with all my family is amazing – it's hard to express everything that I'm feeling."
A chaotic finale
The wet weather, which accompanied the riders all the way from Cuneo, did leave its mark on the race, with three riders forced to abandon as a result of crashes.
Lars Bak (Lotto Soudal) came down in a small spill early on and suffered a suspected fractured shoulder blade. Once onto the finishing circuit there was a nasty collision involving several riders. Movistar's Jasha Sutterlin, riding his debut Grand Tour, and Dimension Data's Johann van Zyl, riding his first Giro, were the worst affected and both of their races ended in ambulances rather than in celebration.
The slippery conditions might have been favourable to a breakaway hopeful and Maarten Tjallingii, who had gone on the attack on the opening road stage in his Native Holland three weeks ago, skipped clear with his LottoNL-Jumbo teammate Jos Van Emden.
A chase group briefly formed behind but they never really cooperated, while the Dutch duo worked well together and held their lead onto the last lap. It was Van Emden who held on for the longest but he was caught with 6km to go and as soon as that had happened, Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF) attacked. The Italian, however, was immediately on the deck as he veered to the side of the road and seemingly made contact with a spectator.
The final kilometres were messy as Sean de Bie (Lotto Soudal) rode off the front and held a gap into the final 300 metres. The fast men were winding up behind, though, for what turned out to be a controversial sprint, and not one that Nizzolo will forget any time soon.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3:48:18
|2
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|4
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|7
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|9
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|10
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|11
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|12
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|13
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|14
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|15
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|16
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|18
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|19
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|20
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|21
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|22
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|23
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|24
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|25
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|27
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|28
|Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|29
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|30
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|31
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|32
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|33
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|34
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|35
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|36
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|37
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|38
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|39
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|40
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|41
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|42
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|43
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|45
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|46
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|47
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|48
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|49
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|50
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|51
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|53
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|54
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|55
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|56
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|57
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|58
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|59
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|60
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|61
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|62
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|63
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|64
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|65
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|66
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|67
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|68
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|69
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|70
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|71
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|72
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|73
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|74
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|75
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|76
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|77
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|78
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|79
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|80
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|81
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|82
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|83
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|84
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|85
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|86
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|87
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|88
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|89
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|90
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|91
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|92
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|93
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|94
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|95
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|96
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|97
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|98
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|99
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|100
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|101
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|102
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|103
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|104
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|105
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|106
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|107
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|108
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|109
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|110
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|111
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|112
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|113
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|114
|Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
|115
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|116
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|117
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|118
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|119
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|120
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|121
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|122
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|123
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|124
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|125
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|126
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|127
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|128
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|129
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|130
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|131
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|132
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|133
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|134
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|135
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|136
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|137
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|138
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|139
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|140
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|141
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|142
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|143
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|144
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|145
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|146
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|147
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|148
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|149
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|150
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|151
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|152
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|153
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|154
|Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|DNF
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|50
|pts
|2
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|43
|3
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|37
|4
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|24
|5
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|20
|6
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|18
|7
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|8
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|12
|9
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|12
|10
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|11
|11
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|10
|12
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|13
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|7
|14
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|15
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|16
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|6
|17
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|5
|18
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|4
|19
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|4
|20
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|21
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|22
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|2
|23
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|2
|24
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|2
|25
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|1
|26
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|27
|Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|pts
|2
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|6
|3
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|4
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2
|5
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1
|6
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|7
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|8
|Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|10
|pts
|2
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|6
|3
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|4
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|5
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|1
|6
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|8
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|pts
|2
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|8
|3
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|6
|4
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|5
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|5
|6
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|7
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|8
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|9
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|10
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|11
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2
|12
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1
|13
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|1
|14
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|61
|pts
|2
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|11:23:40
|2
|Team Katusha
|0:01:14
|3
|Lotto Soudal
|4
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|7
|Tinkoff Team
|8
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|9
|Lampre - Merida
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|11
|FDJ
|12
|Team Sky
|13
|Dimension Data
|14
|Trek-Segafredo
|15
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|16
|Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|17
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|18
|Movistar Team
|19
|IAM Cycling
|20
|AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Bardiani CSF
|22
|Orica-GreenEdge
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|86:32:49
|2
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:52
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:17
|4
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:50
|5
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:04:37
|6
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:08:31
|7
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:11:47
|8
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:13:21
|9
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:09
|10
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|0:16:20
|11
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:24:33
|12
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:24:59
|13
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:31:38
|14
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:34:12
|15
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:34:34
|16
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:38:09
|17
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|18
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:41:00
|19
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:43:49
|20
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:51:49
|21
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:56:59
|22
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:57:08
|23
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:59:30
|24
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|1:04:44
|25
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|1:05:22
|26
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:08:05
|27
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1:18:38
|28
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|1:22:43
|29
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|1:23:22
|30
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1:24:38
|31
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:27:19
|32
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:28:35
|33
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:32:53
|34
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:32:56
|35
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|1:50:37
|36
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|1:51:10
|37
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|1:54:34
|38
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:56:08
|39
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|1:57:12
|40
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2:00:13
|41
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2:01:27
|42
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:02:23
|43
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:05:57
|44
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2:06:37
|45
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|46
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|2:11:15
|47
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2:13:24
|48
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2:15:18
|49
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:17:44
|50
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:21:03
|51
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:21:13
|52
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|2:21:34
|53
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2:25:44
|54
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:32:28
|55
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|2:39:42
|56
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|2:40:39
|57
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|2:43:03
|58
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:43:25
|59
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|2:44:44
|60
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2:52:25
|61
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:55:43
|62
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|3:03:04
|63
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|3:03:47
|64
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|3:07:17
|65
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3:08:06
|66
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|3:09:06
|67
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3:13:04
|68
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|3:13:19
|69
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|3:18:34
|70
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3:19:25
|71
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|3:19:42
|72
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:20:38
|73
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|3:20:39
|74
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3:21:00
|75
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|3:21:36
|76
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3:22:42
|77
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|3:23:08
|78
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3:25:49
|79
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|3:28:27
|80
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|3:28:47
|81
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3:29:23
|82
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3:29:48
|83
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|3:30:44
|84
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|3:31:30
|85
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3:31:50
|86
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3:33:33
|87
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3:34:14
|88
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|3:35:37
|89
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|3:36:41
|90
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|3:38:02
|91
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|3:40:01
|92
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:42:29
|93
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|3:44:49
|94
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3:44:56
|95
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3:48:07
|96
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:48:24
|97
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|3:48:40
|98
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|3:49:14
|99
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|3:49:24
|100
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|3:50:10
|101
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|3:51:01
|102
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3:52:57
|103
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|3:53:15
|104
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|3:54:08
|105
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|3:56:18
|106
|Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|3:58:12
|107
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|3:58:47
|108
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:58:53
|109
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3:59:07
|110
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4:03:51
|111
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4:06:35
|112
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|4:07:22
|113
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|4:07:36
|114
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4:08:24
|115
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|4:08:54
|116
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|4:10:44
|117
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4:11:33
|118
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|4:12:52
|119
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4:14:10
|120
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4:15:26
|121
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4:16:19
|122
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4:16:34
|123
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|4:18:19
|124
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4:18:22
|125
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|4:19:37
|126
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|4:19:46
|127
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|4:20:08
|128
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|4:21:37
|129
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4:22:05
|130
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|4:23:15
|131
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4:23:26
|132
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|4:28:08
|133
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|4:29:26
|134
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|4:31:38
|135
|Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|4:32:04
|136
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|4:33:09
|137
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|4:33:28
|138
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4:35:16
|139
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4:35:56
|140
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|4:36:19
|141
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4:36:25
|142
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|4:36:45
|143
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4:38:30
|144
|Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
|4:40:38
|145
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|4:41:38
|146
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|4:43:04
|147
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4:43:48
|148
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|4:45:40
|149
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|4:47:03
|150
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|4:47:59
|151
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|4:49:05
|152
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|4:49:59
|153
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|4:53:53
|154
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|5:03:42
|155
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|5:08:00
|156
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|5:08:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|86:41:20
|2
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:29:38
|3
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1:10:07
|4
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:18:48
|5
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:24:25
|6
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|1:46:03
|7
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:57:26
|8
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1:58:06
|9
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2:06:47
|10
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:12:42
|11
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2:17:13
|12
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2:43:54
|13
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:59:35
|14
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|3:11:11
|15
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3:14:11
|16
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|3:14:37
|17
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|3:19:56
|18
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3:25:02
|19
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3:25:43
|20
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|3:27:06
|21
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|3:28:10
|22
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:39:53
|23
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|3:40:09
|24
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|3:40:43
|25
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|3:44:44
|26
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|3:45:37
|27
|Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|3:49:41
|28
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:50:22
|29
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|3:58:51
|30
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|3:59:05
|31
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4:05:39
|32
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4:14:55
|33
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|4:20:55
|34
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4:26:45
|35
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|4:27:48
|36
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4:27:54
|37
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|4:39:28
|38
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|4:40:34
|39
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|4:45:22
|40
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|4:59:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|209
|pts
|2
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|184
|3
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|163
|4
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|156
|5
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|133
|6
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|103
|7
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|92
|8
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|88
|9
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|80
|10
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|76
|11
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|64
|12
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|61
|13
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|57
|14
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|53
|15
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|50
|16
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|50
|17
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|47
|18
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|46
|19
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|46
|20
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|45
|21
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|44
|22
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|40
|23
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|38
|24
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|35
|25
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|34
|26
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|34
|27
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|31
|28
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|30
|29
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|30
|30
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|29
|31
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|29
|32
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|28
|33
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|28
|34
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|28
|35
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|27
|36
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|27
|37
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|27
|38
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|24
|39
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|24
|40
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|21
|41
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|20
|42
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|19
|43
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|18
|44
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|17
|45
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|17
|46
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|47
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|16
|48
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|16
|49
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|16
|50
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|16
|51
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|15
|52
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|53
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|54
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|15
|55
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|14
|56
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|14
|57
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|14
|58
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|14
|59
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|13
|60
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|13
|61
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|12
|62
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|12
|63
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|12
|64
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|11
|65
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|11
|66
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|11
|67
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|10
|68
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|69
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|10
|70
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|10
|71
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|9
|72
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|8
|73
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|8
|74
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|7
|75
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|7
|76
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|7
|77
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|7
|78
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|79
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|6
|80
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|6
|81
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|5
|82
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|5
|83
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|84
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|85
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|86
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|87
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|88
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|3
|89
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|3
|90
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|91
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|3
|92
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|3
|93
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|94
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|2
|95
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|96
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|97
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|98
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|99
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|100
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|101
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1
|102
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|1
|103
|Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|152
|pts
|2
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|134
|3
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|118
|4
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|109
|5
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|77
|6
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|66
|7
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|62
|8
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|54
|9
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|51
|10
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|42
|11
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|42
|12
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|39
|13
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|37
|14
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|36
|15
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|33
|16
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|31
|17
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|26
|18
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|26
|19
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|23
|20
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|22
|21
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|22
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|19
|23
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|18
|24
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|17
|25
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|16
|26
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16
|27
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|15
|28
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|14
|29
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|13
|30
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|11
|31
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|11
|32
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|10
|33
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|10
|34
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|9
|35
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|9
|36
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|37
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|8
|38
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|8
|39
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|8
|40
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|8
|41
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|42
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|7
|43
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|6
|44
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|45
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|46
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|47
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|48
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|6
|49
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|6
|50
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|5
|51
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|52
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|4
|53
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|54
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|55
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|3
|56
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|57
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|58
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|2
|59
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|2
|60
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|1
|61
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|62
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|1
|63
|Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1
|64
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|69
|pts
|2
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|53
|3
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|51
|4
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|38
|5
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|34
|6
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|27
|7
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|26
|8
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|24
|9
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|24
|10
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|20
|11
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|16
|12
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|15
|13
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|14
|14
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|14
|15
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|13
|16
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|13
|17
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|12
|18
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|10
|19
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|20
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|10
|21
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|22
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|10
|23
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|24
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|10
|25
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|10
|26
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|9
|27
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|28
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|7
|29
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|30
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|6
|31
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|32
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|6
|33
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|34
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|35
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|6
|36
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|6
|37
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|5
|38
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|5
|39
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|5
|40
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|5
|41
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4
|42
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|43
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|44
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|45
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|46
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|47
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|48
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|49
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|50
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|2
|51
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|52
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|2
|53
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|54
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|1
|55
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|1
|56
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|57
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|58
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|1
|59
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1
|60
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|61
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|1
|62
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|1
|63
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|50
|pts
|2
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|43
|3
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|42
|4
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|42
|5
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|39
|6
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|34
|7
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|31
|8
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|30
|9
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|29
|10
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|28
|11
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|27
|12
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|26
|13
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|25
|14
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|25
|15
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|22
|16
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|21
|17
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|20
|18
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|20
|19
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|16
|20
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16
|21
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|16
|22
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|15
|23
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|14
|24
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|13
|25
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|13
|26
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|13
|27
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|12
|28
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|12
|29
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12
|30
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|12
|31
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|11
|32
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|11
|33
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|11
|34
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|10
|35
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|10
|36
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|10
|37
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|9
|38
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|9
|39
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|8
|40
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|41
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|8
|42
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|8
|43
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|8
|44
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|8
|45
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|7
|46
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|7
|47
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|7
|48
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|7
|49
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|6
|50
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|51
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|6
|52
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|53
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|54
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|6
|55
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|6
|56
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|57
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|58
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|59
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|60
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|5
|61
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|62
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|5
|63
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|5
|64
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|4
|65
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|66
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|67
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|68
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|69
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|70
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|71
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|72
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|73
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|74
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|2
|75
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|2
|76
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|2
|77
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|2
|78
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|2
|79
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|80
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|81
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|1
|82
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|83
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|84
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1
|85
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|557
|pts
|2
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|425
|3
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|412
|4
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|366
|5
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|225
|6
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|220
|7
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|195
|8
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|186
|9
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|175
|10
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|174
|11
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|171
|12
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|169
|13
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|165
|14
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|164
|15
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|163
|16
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|145
|17
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|135
|18
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|134
|19
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|127
|20
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|117
|21
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|113
|22
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|112
|23
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|97
|24
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|95
|25
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|85
|26
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|81
|27
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|72
|28
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|72
|29
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|71
|30
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|69
|31
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|69
|32
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|63
|33
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|63
|34
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|63
|35
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|61
|36
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|58
|37
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|56
|38
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|55
|39
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|49
|40
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|48
|41
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|45
|42
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|38
|43
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|38
|44
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|38
|45
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|38
|46
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|36
|47
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|35
|48
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|35
|49
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|32
|50
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|31
|51
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|30
|52
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|25
|53
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|22
|54
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|22
|55
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|21
|56
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|17
|57
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|13
|58
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|13
|59
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|12
|60
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|11
|61
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|62
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|10
|63
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|64
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|6
|65
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|66
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|67
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|68
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|5
|69
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|260:02:35
|2
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:06:57
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:21:00
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:53:52
|5
|Team Sky
|1:04:21
|6
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:37:53
|7
|Tinkoff Team
|1:40:44
|8
|Team Katusha
|2:06:36
|9
|Dimension Data
|2:53:26
|10
|Lampre - Merida
|3:15:00
|11
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3:15:49
|12
|Orica-GreenEdge
|3:35:52
|13
|BMC Racing Team
|3:51:21
|14
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|4:38:16
|15
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|5:03:19
|16
|Lotto Soudal
|5:18:02
|17
|Trek-Segafredo
|5:51:12
|18
|IAM Cycling
|6:02:34
|19
|Bardiani CSF
|6:14:22
|20
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|8:03:49
|21
|Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|8:04:38
|22
|FDJ
|11:26:38
