Image 1 of 54 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins the 2016 Giro d'Italia Image 2 of 54 2016 Giro d'Italia podium: Estaban Chaves (Orica), Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) Image 3 of 54 Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) second overall at the Giro d'Italia Image 4 of 54 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) third overall at the Giro d'Italia Image 5 of 54 Nikias Arndt (Giant-Alpecin) wins stage 21 Image 6 of 54 Nikias Arndt (Giant-Alpecin) wins the final stage of the Giro d'Italia Image 7 of 54 Nikias Arndt (Giant-Alpecin) Image 8 of 54 Vincenzo Nibal (Astana) kisses the Giro d'Italia trophy Image 9 of 54 2016 Giro d'Italia podium: Estaban Chaves (Orica), Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) Image 10 of 54 Giacomo Nizzolo missed out on a stage win but won consecutive red jerseys (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 54 Damien Howson and Sam Bewley on the ground after a crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 54 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Bardiani CSF) went for a swim after a crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 54 Vincenzo Nibali is kept dry before the start of stage 21 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 54 Bob Jungels was the best rider in the race by a fair margin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 54 Mikel Nieve won the KOM classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 54 Giuseppe Martinelli, Vincenzo Nibali and Paolo Slongo on the podium together (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 54 The fans get their picture of Nibali on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 54 Nibali's fan club were there for the final day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 54 Giacomo Nizzolo celebrates his stage win before it was taken away and he was relegates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 54 Daniel Oss was the Traguardi Volanti and Premio Fuga awards (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 54 Vinceno Nibali plants a kiss on the trophy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 54 Two of Nibali's four wins have come at the Giro (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 54 The whole Astana team on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 54 Vincenzo Nibali with the Trofeo Senza Fine (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 54 The Astana team riding in front of Nibali (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 54 Etixx-Quick Step won the super team prize (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 54 It was a wet roll out from Cuneo for the 21st stage of the Giro (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 54 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) in the maglia rosa Image 29 of 54 Orica-GreenEdge enter the circuits with runner-up overall Esteban Chaves (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 54 Points leader Giacomo Nizzolo readies for a sprint (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 54 The field entered the circuits (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 54 The chase group on the circuits (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 54 LottoNL-Jumbo teammates off the front (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 54 Stage 21 finished on circuits in Turin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 54 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) in the maglia rosa on the Turin circuits (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 54 Astana enter the final circuits in Turin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 54 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) sits in the field during final stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 54 LottoNL-Jumbo teammates off the front (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 54 LottoNL-Jumbo were aggressive on the final circuits in Turin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 54 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins 2016 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 54 LottoNL-Jumbo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 54 Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) won the bunch sprint but was later disqualified for irregular sprinting (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 54 Astana leads overall winner Vincenzo Nibali through the finale stage 21 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 54 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) victory at the 2016 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 54 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) all smiles with his pink jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 54 Katusha on course (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 54 Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) was disqualified for irregular sprinting Image 48 of 54 Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) was disqualified for irregular sprinting, officials gave the win to Nikias Arndt (Giant-Alpecin) Image 49 of 54 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) kisses the Giro d'Italia trophy Image 50 of 54 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) holds up the Giro d'Italia trophy Image 51 of 54 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) celebrates his overall victory during stage 21 at the Giro d'Italia Image 52 of 54 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins 2016 Giro d'Italia Image 53 of 54 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins 2016 Giro d'Italia Image 54 of 54 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins 2016 Giro d'Italia

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wrapped up his second Giro d'Italia victory on a final stage that culminated in controversy as Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) was retrospectively relegated for an improper sprint, leaving Nikias Arndt (Giant-Alpecin) with the stage win.

Nizzolo, who has finished second no fewer than nine times at the Giro – and third a further four times – thought he had finally secured a maiden stage win, and duly celebrated wildly as he crossed the line in Turin. However, half an hour later, after a lengthy review of the footage, race commissaires ruled that he had deviated from his line in veering left and forcing out compatriot Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida).

Nizzolo showed the fastest finishing speed after a disorganised finale in a sodden Turin, but the win went to Arndt, who had emerged as the best of the rest to Nizzolo's right. Matteo Trentin (Etixx-QuickStep) was bumped up to second, and Modolo third.

"It's a good feeling to get the stage win," said Arndt of his first Grand Tour victory. "It was a hard race today and I think the team worked really hard for me. It was difficult to stay the whole day in position. In the end, it was a nice race with a good finish. I got a nice extra victory.

"It was a difficult decision," said the German of Nizzolo's disqualification. "It was a hard sprint with two hectic corners beforehand. Everyone was very nervous and pushing each other. In the end, it was a decision of the jury about whether it was safe or not. For me it was a hard race."

Nizzolo did win the points classification for a second straight year but that was scant consolation and he wore a face of stone as he went onto the podium to collect his red jersey.

"Karma is against me; I don't know what I have done wrong to have this," he said after a golden opportunity had passed him by on stage 17, and the sense of frustration will have only now intensified.

"In our hearts we know who was the fastest in stage 21 of the 2016 Giro," read a pointed reaction on Twitter from the Trek-Segafredo team.

Watch 2016 Giro d'Italia stage 21 highlights video

To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, please click here.

GC times neutralised

It was never a real possibility that Vincenzo Nibali would lose his race lead on the largely processional final stage, but the Italian could relax more than usual as the GC race was neutralised due to the wet conditions in Turin.

By the time the peloton rolled in for the first of eight local laps, the heavens had opened and the road surfaces were wet, causing race officials to take GC times on the first crossing of the line.

That meant Nibali didn't even need to finish in the bunch to secure his fourth Grand Tour victory; he just needed to complete the stage and he did so after joining arms with a couple of his teammates on the home straight.

He had done the same with every member of his team in the celebratory early phases of the 163km stage from Cuneo to Turin. He was even riding a outlandish glossy pink bike as he revelled in the occasion at the end of what had been a highly pressurised Giro for the home favourite.

"It's been an extremely difficult Giro but there is great joy now," said the Italian, who looked down and out after 18 stages but roared back with a remarkable comeback for the ages.

"The hardest day was the time trial [stage 15], it didn't go as I wanted, the feelings weren't great, I wasn't going well, I had a few stomach problems, then had a bit of a down moment, But in the last week I started to feel better and now I'm at the top of the GC. To be here today with all my family is amazing – it's hard to express everything that I'm feeling."

A chaotic finale

The wet weather, which accompanied the riders all the way from Cuneo, did leave its mark on the race, with three riders forced to abandon as a result of crashes.

Lars Bak (Lotto Soudal) came down in a small spill early on and suffered a suspected fractured shoulder blade. Once onto the finishing circuit there was a nasty collision involving several riders. Movistar's Jasha Sutterlin, riding his debut Grand Tour, and Dimension Data's Johann van Zyl, riding his first Giro, were the worst affected and both of their races ended in ambulances rather than in celebration.

The slippery conditions might have been favourable to a breakaway hopeful and Maarten Tjallingii, who had gone on the attack on the opening road stage in his Native Holland three weeks ago, skipped clear with his LottoNL-Jumbo teammate Jos Van Emden.

A chase group briefly formed behind but they never really cooperated, while the Dutch duo worked well together and held their lead onto the last lap. It was Van Emden who held on for the longest but he was caught with 6km to go and as soon as that had happened, Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF) attacked. The Italian, however, was immediately on the deck as he veered to the side of the road and seemingly made contact with a spectator.

The final kilometres were messy as Sean de Bie (Lotto Soudal) rode off the front and held a gap into the final 300 metres. The fast men were winding up behind, though, for what turned out to be a controversial sprint, and not one that Nizzolo will forget any time soon.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 3:48:18 2 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 4 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 5 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 7 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 8 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 9 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 10 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 11 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 12 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 13 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 14 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 15 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 16 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 17 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 18 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 19 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 20 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 21 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 22 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 23 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 24 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 25 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 27 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 28 Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini 29 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 30 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 31 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 32 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 33 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 34 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 35 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 36 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 37 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 38 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 39 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 40 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 41 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 42 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 43 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 44 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 45 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 46 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 47 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 48 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 49 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 50 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 51 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 53 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 54 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 55 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 56 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 57 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 58 Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 59 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 60 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 61 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 62 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 63 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 64 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 65 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 66 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 67 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 68 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 69 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 70 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 71 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 72 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team 73 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 74 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 75 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 76 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 77 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 78 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 79 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 80 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 81 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 82 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 83 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 84 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 85 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 86 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 87 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 88 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 89 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 90 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 91 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 92 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 93 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 94 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 95 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 96 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 97 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 98 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 99 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 100 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 101 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 102 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 103 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 104 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling 105 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 106 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 107 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 108 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 109 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 110 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 111 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 112 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 113 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 114 Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data 115 Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha 116 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 117 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 118 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 119 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 120 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 121 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 122 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 123 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 124 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 125 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 126 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 127 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 128 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 129 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 130 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 131 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 132 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 133 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 134 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 135 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 136 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 137 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 138 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 139 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 140 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 141 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 142 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 143 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 144 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 145 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 146 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 147 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 148 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 149 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 150 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 151 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 152 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 153 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 154 Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo DNF Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data DNF Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team DNF Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 50 pts 2 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 43 3 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 37 4 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 24 5 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 20 6 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 18 7 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 8 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 12 9 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 12 10 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 11 11 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 10 12 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 13 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 7 14 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 15 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 16 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 6 17 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 5 18 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 4 19 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 4 20 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 21 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3 22 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 2 23 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 2 24 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 2 25 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 1 26 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 1 27 Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data 1

Intermediate sprint - Racconigi, 54km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 10 pts 2 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 6 3 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 4 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 5 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1 6 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 7 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 8 Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data

Itermediate sprint - Rotino, 133km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 10 pts 2 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 6 3 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 4 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 5 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 1 6 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 7 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 8 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 pts 2 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 8 3 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 6 4 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 5 5 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 5 6 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 7 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 3 8 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 9 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 10 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 11 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 12 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 1 13 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 1 14 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1

Breakaway # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 61 pts 2 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 57

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 11:23:40 2 Team Katusha 0:01:14 3 Lotto Soudal 4 Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 Etixx - Quick-Step 6 Astana Pro Team 7 Tinkoff Team 8 Team Giant-Alpecin 9 Lampre - Merida 10 BMC Racing Team 11 FDJ 12 Team Sky 13 Dimension Data 14 Trek-Segafredo 15 Nippo - Vini Fantini 16 Wilier Triestina-Southeast 17 Gazprom-Rusvelo 18 Movistar Team 19 IAM Cycling 20 AG2R La Mondiale 21 Bardiani CSF 22 Orica-GreenEdge

Final general classification after stage 21 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 86:32:49 2 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:52 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:17 4 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:50 5 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:04:37 6 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:08:31 7 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:11:47 8 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:13:21 9 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:14:09 10 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 0:16:20 11 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:24:33 12 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:24:59 13 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:31:38 14 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:34:12 15 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:34:34 16 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:38:09 17 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 18 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:41:00 19 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:43:49 20 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:51:49 21 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:56:59 22 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:57:08 23 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:59:30 24 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 1:04:44 25 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 1:05:22 26 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:08:05 27 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1:18:38 28 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 1:22:43 29 Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha 1:23:22 30 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 1:24:38 31 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:27:19 32 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 1:28:35 33 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:32:53 34 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:32:56 35 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team 1:50:37 36 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 1:51:10 37 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 1:54:34 38 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 1:56:08 39 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 1:57:12 40 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 2:00:13 41 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2:01:27 42 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:02:23 43 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:05:57 44 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 2:06:37 45 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 46 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 2:11:15 47 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2:13:24 48 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2:15:18 49 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 2:17:44 50 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:21:03 51 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:21:13 52 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 2:21:34 53 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2:25:44 54 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:32:28 55 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 2:39:42 56 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 2:40:39 57 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 2:43:03 58 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:43:25 59 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 2:44:44 60 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:52:25 61 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:55:43 62 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 3:03:04 63 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 3:03:47 64 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 3:07:17 65 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3:08:06 66 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 3:09:06 67 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3:13:04 68 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 3:13:19 69 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 3:18:34 70 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 3:19:25 71 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 3:19:42 72 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 3:20:38 73 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 3:20:39 74 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 3:21:00 75 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 3:21:36 76 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3:22:42 77 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 3:23:08 78 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 3:25:49 79 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 3:28:27 80 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 3:28:47 81 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 3:29:23 82 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3:29:48 83 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 3:30:44 84 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 3:31:30 85 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 3:31:50 86 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3:33:33 87 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 3:34:14 88 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 3:35:37 89 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 3:36:41 90 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 3:38:02 91 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 3:40:01 92 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:42:29 93 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 3:44:49 94 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3:44:56 95 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3:48:07 96 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:48:24 97 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 3:48:40 98 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 3:49:14 99 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 3:49:24 100 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 3:50:10 101 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 3:51:01 102 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3:52:57 103 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 3:53:15 104 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 3:54:08 105 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3:56:18 106 Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 3:58:12 107 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 3:58:47 108 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:58:53 109 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3:59:07 110 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4:03:51 111 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4:06:35 112 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 4:07:22 113 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 4:07:36 114 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4:08:24 115 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 4:08:54 116 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 4:10:44 117 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4:11:33 118 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 4:12:52 119 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4:14:10 120 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4:15:26 121 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 4:16:19 122 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4:16:34 123 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 4:18:19 124 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4:18:22 125 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 4:19:37 126 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 4:19:46 127 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 4:20:08 128 Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 4:21:37 129 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4:22:05 130 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 4:23:15 131 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4:23:26 132 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 4:28:08 133 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 4:29:26 134 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 4:31:38 135 Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini 4:32:04 136 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 4:33:09 137 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 4:33:28 138 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 4:35:16 139 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4:35:56 140 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 4:36:19 141 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4:36:25 142 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 4:36:45 143 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 4:38:30 144 Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data 4:40:38 145 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 4:41:38 146 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 4:43:04 147 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4:43:48 148 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 4:45:40 149 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 4:47:03 150 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 4:47:59 151 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 4:49:05 152 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 4:49:59 153 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 4:53:53 154 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 5:03:42 155 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 5:08:00 156 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 5:08:51

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 86:41:20 2 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:29:38 3 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1:10:07 4 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:18:48 5 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:24:25 6 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 1:46:03 7 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:57:26 8 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 1:58:06 9 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2:06:47 10 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:12:42 11 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2:17:13 12 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:43:54 13 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:59:35 14 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 3:11:11 15 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3:14:11 16 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 3:14:37 17 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 3:19:56 18 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3:25:02 19 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 3:25:43 20 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 3:27:06 21 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 3:28:10 22 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:39:53 23 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 3:40:09 24 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 3:40:43 25 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 3:44:44 26 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 3:45:37 27 Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 3:49:41 28 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:50:22 29 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 3:58:51 30 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 3:59:05 31 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4:05:39 32 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4:14:55 33 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 4:20:55 34 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 4:26:45 35 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 4:27:48 36 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4:27:54 37 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 4:39:28 38 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 4:40:34 39 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 4:45:22 40 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 4:59:29

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 209 pts 2 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 184 3 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 163 4 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 156 5 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 133 6 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 103 7 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 92 8 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 88 9 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 80 10 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 76 11 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 64 12 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 61 13 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 57 14 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 53 15 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 50 16 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 50 17 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 47 18 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 46 19 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 46 20 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 45 21 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 44 22 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 40 23 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 38 24 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 35 25 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 34 26 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 34 27 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 31 28 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 30 29 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 30 30 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 29 31 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 29 32 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 28 33 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 28 34 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 28 35 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 27 36 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 27 37 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 27 38 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 24 39 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 24 40 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 21 41 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 20 42 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 19 43 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 18 44 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 17 45 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 17 46 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 16 47 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 16 48 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 16 49 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 16 50 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 16 51 Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha 15 52 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 15 53 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 54 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 15 55 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 14 56 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 14 57 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 14 58 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 14 59 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 13 60 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 13 61 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 12 62 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 12 63 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 12 64 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 11 65 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 11 66 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 11 67 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 10 68 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 10 69 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 10 70 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 10 71 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 9 72 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 8 73 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 8 74 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 7 75 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 76 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 7 77 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 7 78 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 79 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 6 80 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 6 81 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 5 82 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 5 83 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 84 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 4 85 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 4 86 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 87 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 88 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 3 89 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 3 90 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3 91 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 3 92 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 3 93 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 3 94 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 2 95 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 96 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 97 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 98 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1 99 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 1 100 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 101 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1 102 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 1 103 Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 152 pts 2 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 134 3 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 118 4 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 109 5 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 77 6 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 66 7 Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha 62 8 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 54 9 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 51 10 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 42 11 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 42 12 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 39 13 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 37 14 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 36 15 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 33 16 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 31 17 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 26 18 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 26 19 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 23 20 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 22 21 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 20 22 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 19 23 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 18 24 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 17 25 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 16 26 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 16 27 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 15 28 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 14 29 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 13 30 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 11 31 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 11 32 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling 10 33 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 10 34 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 9 35 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 9 36 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 37 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 8 38 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 8 39 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 8 40 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 8 41 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 42 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 7 43 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 6 44 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 45 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 6 46 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 47 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 48 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 6 49 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 6 50 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 5 51 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 52 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 4 53 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 54 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 55 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 3 56 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 57 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 58 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 2 59 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 2 60 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 1 61 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 62 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 1 63 Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 1 64 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1

Intermediate sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 69 pts 2 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 53 3 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 51 4 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 38 5 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 34 6 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 27 7 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 26 8 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 24 9 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 24 10 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 20 11 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 16 12 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 15 13 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 14 14 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 14 15 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 13 16 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 13 17 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 12 18 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 10 19 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 20 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 10 21 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 22 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 10 23 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 10 24 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 10 25 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 10 26 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 9 27 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 28 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 7 29 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 6 30 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 6 31 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 6 32 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 6 33 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 34 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 35 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 6 36 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 6 37 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 5 38 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 5 39 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 5 40 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 5 41 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 42 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 43 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 44 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 45 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 46 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 3 47 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 48 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 49 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3 50 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 2 51 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 52 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 2 53 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 1 54 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 1 55 Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha 1 56 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 1 57 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 58 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 1 59 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1 60 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 1 61 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 1 62 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 1 63 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 50 pts 2 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 43 3 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 42 4 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 42 5 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 39 6 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 34 7 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 31 8 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 30 9 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 29 10 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 28 11 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 27 12 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 26 13 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 25 14 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 25 15 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 22 16 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 21 17 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 20 18 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 20 19 Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha 16 20 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 16 21 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 16 22 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 15 23 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 14 24 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 13 25 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 13 26 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 13 27 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 12 28 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 12 29 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 12 30 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 12 31 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 11 32 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 11 33 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 11 34 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 10 35 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 10 36 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 10 37 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 9 38 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 9 39 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 8 40 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 8 41 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 8 42 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 8 43 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 8 44 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 8 45 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 7 46 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 7 47 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 7 48 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 7 49 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 6 50 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 51 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 6 52 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 53 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 6 54 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 6 55 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 6 56 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 57 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 58 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 5 59 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 60 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 5 61 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 62 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 5 63 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 5 64 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 4 65 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 66 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 67 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 68 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 69 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 70 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 3 71 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 72 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 73 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3 74 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 2 75 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 2 76 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 2 77 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 2 78 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 2 79 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 80 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 1 81 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 1 82 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 1 83 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 1 84 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 1 85 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1

Breakaway classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 557 pts 2 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 425 3 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 412 4 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 366 5 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 225 6 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 220 7 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 195 8 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 186 9 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 175 10 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 174 11 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 171 12 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 169 13 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 165 14 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 164 15 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 163 16 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 145 17 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 135 18 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 134 19 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 127 20 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 117 21 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 113 22 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 112 23 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 97 24 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 95 25 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 85 26 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 81 27 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 72 28 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 72 29 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 71 30 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 69 31 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 69 32 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 63 33 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 63 34 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 63 35 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 61 36 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 58 37 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 56 38 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 55 39 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 49 40 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 48 41 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 45 42 Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha 38 43 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 38 44 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 38 45 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 38 46 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 36 47 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 35 48 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 35 49 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 32 50 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 31 51 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 30 52 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 25 53 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 22 54 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 22 55 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 21 56 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 17 57 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 13 58 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 13 59 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 12 60 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 11 61 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 62 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 10 63 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 64 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 6 65 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 6 66 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 67 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 5 68 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 5 69 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 5