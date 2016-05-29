Trending

Nibali wins 2016 Giro d'Italia

Nizzolo relegated following stage win in Turin, Arndt takes the victory

Image 1 of 54

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins the 2016 Giro d'Italia

Image 2 of 54

2016 Giro d'Italia podium: Estaban Chaves (Orica), Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Image 3 of 54

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) second overall at the Giro d'Italia

Image 4 of 54

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) third overall at the Giro d'Italia

Image 5 of 54

Nikias Arndt (Giant-Alpecin) wins stage 21

Image 6 of 54

Nikias Arndt (Giant-Alpecin) wins the final stage of the Giro d'Italia

Image 7 of 54

Nikias Arndt (Giant-Alpecin)

Image 8 of 54

Vincenzo Nibal (Astana) kisses the Giro d'Italia trophy

Image 9 of 54

2016 Giro d'Italia podium: Estaban Chaves (Orica), Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Image 10 of 54

Giacomo Nizzolo missed out on a stage win but won consecutive red jerseys

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 54

Damien Howson and Sam Bewley on the ground after a crash

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 54

Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Bardiani CSF) went for a swim after a crash

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 54

Vincenzo Nibali is kept dry before the start of stage 21

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 54

Bob Jungels was the best rider in the race by a fair margin

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 54

Mikel Nieve won the KOM classification

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 54

Giuseppe Martinelli, Vincenzo Nibali and Paolo Slongo on the podium together

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 54

The fans get their picture of Nibali on the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 54

Nibali's fan club were there for the final day

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 54

Giacomo Nizzolo celebrates his stage win before it was taken away and he was relegates

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 54

Daniel Oss was the Traguardi Volanti and Premio Fuga awards

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 54

Vinceno Nibali plants a kiss on the trophy

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 54

Two of Nibali's four wins have come at the Giro

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 54

The whole Astana team on the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 54

Vincenzo Nibali with the Trofeo Senza Fine

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 54

The Astana team riding in front of Nibali

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 54

Etixx-Quick Step won the super team prize

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 54

It was a wet roll out from Cuneo for the 21st stage of the Giro

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 54

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) in the maglia rosa

Image 29 of 54

Orica-GreenEdge enter the circuits with runner-up overall Esteban Chaves

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 54

Points leader Giacomo Nizzolo readies for a sprint

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 54

The field entered the circuits

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 54

The chase group on the circuits

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 54

LottoNL-Jumbo teammates off the front

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 54

Stage 21 finished on circuits in Turin

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 54

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) in the maglia rosa on the Turin circuits

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 54

Astana enter the final circuits in Turin

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 54

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) sits in the field during final stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 54

LottoNL-Jumbo teammates off the front

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 54

LottoNL-Jumbo were aggressive on the final circuits in Turin

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 54

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins 2016 Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 54

LottoNL-Jumbo

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 54

Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) won the bunch sprint but was later disqualified for irregular sprinting

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 54

Astana leads overall winner Vincenzo Nibali through the finale stage 21 at the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 54

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) victory at the 2016 Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 54

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) all smiles with his pink jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 54

Katusha on course

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 54

Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) was disqualified for irregular sprinting

Image 48 of 54

Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) was disqualified for irregular sprinting, officials gave the win to Nikias Arndt (Giant-Alpecin)

Image 49 of 54

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) kisses the Giro d'Italia trophy

Image 50 of 54

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) holds up the Giro d'Italia trophy

Image 51 of 54

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) celebrates his overall victory during stage 21 at the Giro d'Italia

Image 52 of 54

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins 2016 Giro d'Italia

Image 53 of 54

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins 2016 Giro d'Italia

Image 54 of 54

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins 2016 Giro d'Italia

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wrapped up his second Giro d'Italia victory on a final stage that culminated in controversy as Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) was retrospectively relegated for an improper sprint, leaving Nikias Arndt (Giant-Alpecin) with the stage win.

Nizzolo, who has finished second no fewer than nine times at the Giro – and third a further four times – thought he had finally secured a maiden stage win, and duly celebrated wildly as he crossed the line in Turin. However, half an hour later, after a lengthy review of the footage, race commissaires ruled that he had deviated from his line in veering left and forcing out compatriot Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida).

Nizzolo showed the fastest finishing speed after a disorganised finale in a sodden Turin, but the win went to Arndt, who had emerged as the best of the rest to Nizzolo's right. Matteo Trentin (Etixx-QuickStep) was bumped up to second, and Modolo third.

"It's a good feeling to get the stage win," said Arndt of his first Grand Tour victory. "It was a hard race today and I think the team worked really hard for me. It was difficult to stay the whole day in position. In the end, it was a nice race with a good finish. I got a nice extra victory.

"It was a difficult decision," said the German of Nizzolo's disqualification. "It was a hard sprint with two hectic corners beforehand. Everyone was very nervous and pushing each other. In the end, it was a decision of the jury about whether it was safe or not. For me it was a hard race."

Nizzolo did win the points classification for a second straight year but that was scant consolation and he wore a face of stone as he went onto the podium to collect his red jersey.

"Karma is against me; I don't know what I have done wrong to have this," he said after a golden opportunity had passed him by on stage 17, and the sense of frustration will have only now intensified.

"In our hearts we know who was the fastest in stage 21 of the 2016 Giro," read a pointed reaction on Twitter from the Trek-Segafredo team.

GC times neutralised

It was never a real possibility that Vincenzo Nibali would lose his race lead on the largely processional final stage, but the Italian could relax more than usual as the GC race was neutralised due to the wet conditions in Turin.

By the time the peloton rolled in for the first of eight local laps, the heavens had opened and the road surfaces were wet, causing race officials to take GC times on the first crossing of the line.

That meant Nibali didn't even need to finish in the bunch to secure his fourth Grand Tour victory; he just needed to complete the stage and he did so after joining arms with a couple of his teammates on the home straight.

He had done the same with every member of his team in the celebratory early phases of the 163km stage from Cuneo to Turin. He was even riding a outlandish glossy pink bike as he revelled in the occasion at the end of what had been a highly pressurised Giro for the home favourite.

"It's been an extremely difficult Giro but there is great joy now," said the Italian, who looked down and out after 18 stages but roared back with a remarkable comeback for the ages.

"The hardest day was the time trial [stage 15], it didn't go as I wanted, the feelings weren't great, I wasn't going well, I had a few stomach problems, then had a bit of a down moment, But in the last week I started to feel better and now I'm at the top of the GC. To be here today with all my family is amazing – it's hard to express everything that I'm feeling."

A chaotic finale

The wet weather, which accompanied the riders all the way from Cuneo, did leave its mark on the race, with three riders forced to abandon as a result of crashes.

Lars Bak (Lotto Soudal) came down in a small spill early on and suffered a suspected fractured shoulder blade. Once onto the finishing circuit there was a nasty collision involving several riders. Movistar's Jasha Sutterlin, riding his debut Grand Tour, and Dimension Data's Johann van Zyl, riding his first Giro, were the worst affected and both of their races ended in ambulances rather than in celebration.

The slippery conditions might have been favourable to a breakaway hopeful and Maarten Tjallingii, who had gone on the attack on the opening road stage in his Native Holland three weeks ago, skipped clear with his LottoNL-Jumbo teammate Jos Van Emden.

A chase group briefly formed behind but they never really cooperated, while the Dutch duo worked well together and held their lead onto the last lap. It was Van Emden who held on for the longest but he was caught with 6km to go and as soon as that had happened, Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF) attacked. The Italian, however, was immediately on the deck as he veered to the side of the road and seemingly made contact with a spectator.

The final kilometres were messy as Sean de Bie (Lotto Soudal) rode off the front and held a gap into the final 300 metres. The fast men were winding up behind, though, for what turned out to be a controversial sprint, and not one that Nizzolo will forget any time soon.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin3:48:18
2Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
3Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
4Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
5Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
6Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
7Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
8Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
9Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
10Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
11Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
12Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
13Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
14Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
15Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
16Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
17Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
18David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
19Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
20Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
21Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
22Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
23Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
24Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
25Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
27Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
28Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini
29Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
30Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
31Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
32Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
33Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
34Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
35Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
36Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
37Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
38Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
39Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
40Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
41Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
42Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
43Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
44Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
45Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
46Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
47Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
48Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
49Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
50Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
51Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
53Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
54Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
55Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
56Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
57Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
58Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
59Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
60Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
61Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
62Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
63Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
64Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
65Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
66Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
67Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
68Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
69Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
70Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
71Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
72Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
73Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
74Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
75Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
76Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
77Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
78Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
79Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
80Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
81Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
82Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
83Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
84Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
85Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
86Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
87Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
88Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
89Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
90Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
91Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
92Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
93Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
94Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
95Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
96Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
97Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
98Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
99Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
100Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
101Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
102Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
103Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
104Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
105Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
106Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
107Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
108Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
109Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
110Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
111Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
112Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
113Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
114Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
115Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
116Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
117Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
118Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
119Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
120Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
121Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
122Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
123Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
124Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
125Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
126José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
127Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
128Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
129Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
130Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
131Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
132Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
133Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
134Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
135Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
136Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
137Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
138Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
139Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
140Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
141Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
142Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
143Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
144Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
145Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
146Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
147Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
148Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
149Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
150Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
151Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
152Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
153Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
154Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFJohann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
DNFJasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
DNFLars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin50pts
2Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step43
3Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida37
4Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo24
5Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo20
6Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha18
7Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal14
8Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo12
9Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo12
10Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini11
11Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team10
12Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step8
13Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team7
14Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling6
15Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
16Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team6
17Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast5
18Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team4
19Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida4
20Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step3
21Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo3
22Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ2
23Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida2
24Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast2
25Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data1
26Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo1
27Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data1

Intermediate sprint - Racconigi, 54km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo10pts
2Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida6
3Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step3
4Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
5Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida1
6Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
7Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
8Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data

Itermediate sprint - Rotino, 133km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo10pts
2Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo6
3Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step3
4Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
5Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team1
6Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
7Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
8Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step8pts
2Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida8
3Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin6
4Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo5
5Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo5
6Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4
7Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha3
8Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step3
9Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
10Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
11Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
12Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo1
13Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team1
14Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida1

Breakaway
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo61pts
2Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo57

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team LottoNl-Jumbo11:23:40
2Team Katusha0:01:14
3Lotto Soudal
4Cannondale Pro Cycling
5Etixx - Quick-Step
6Astana Pro Team
7Tinkoff Team
8Team Giant-Alpecin
9Lampre - Merida
10BMC Racing Team
11FDJ
12Team Sky
13Dimension Data
14Trek-Segafredo
15Nippo - Vini Fantini
16Wilier Triestina-Southeast
17Gazprom-Rusvelo
18Movistar Team
19IAM Cycling
20AG2R La Mondiale
21Bardiani CSF
22Orica-GreenEdge

Final general classification after stage 21
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team86:32:49
2Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:52
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:17
4Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:50
5Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:04:37
6Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step0:08:31
7Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:11:47
8Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:13:21
9Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team0:14:09
10Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data0:16:20
11Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:24:33
12Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:24:59
13Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:31:38
14Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:34:12
15Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:34:34
16Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:38:09
17Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
18Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:41:00
19Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:43:49
20Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:51:49
21Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:56:59
22Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:57:08
23Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:59:30
24Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky1:04:44
25Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky1:05:22
26Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin1:08:05
27Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida1:18:38
28Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data1:22:43
29Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha1:23:22
30Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo1:24:38
31Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:27:19
32Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha1:28:35
33Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:32:53
34Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:32:56
35Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team1:50:37
36Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team1:51:10
37Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data1:54:34
38Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha1:56:08
39Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo1:57:12
40Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling2:00:13
41Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2:01:27
42Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:02:23
43Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step2:05:57
44Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini2:06:37
45Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
46Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team2:11:15
47Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team2:13:24
48Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling2:15:18
49Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team2:17:44
50Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:21:03
51Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin2:21:13
52Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling2:21:34
53Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2:25:44
54Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:32:28
55Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge2:39:42
56Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge2:40:39
57Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast2:43:03
58Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:43:25
59Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team2:44:44
60Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:52:25
61Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:55:43
62José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team3:03:04
63Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida3:03:47
64Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo3:07:17
65Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3:08:06
66Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky3:09:06
67Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling3:13:04
68Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal3:13:19
69David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky3:18:34
70Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step3:19:25
71Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky3:19:42
72Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale3:20:38
73Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo3:20:39
74Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step3:21:00
75Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team3:21:36
76Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team3:22:42
77Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida3:23:08
78Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin3:25:49
79Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data3:28:27
80Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team3:28:47
81Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini3:29:23
82Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team3:29:48
83Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling3:30:44
84Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida3:31:30
85Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team3:31:50
86Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling3:33:33
87Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin3:34:14
88Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team3:35:37
89Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast3:36:41
90Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team3:38:02
91Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ3:40:01
92Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:42:29
93Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data3:44:49
94Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team3:44:56
95Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF3:48:07
96Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:48:24
97Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida3:48:40
98Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida3:49:14
99Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling3:49:24
100Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha3:50:10
101Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data3:51:01
102Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3:52:57
103Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast3:53:15
104Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo3:54:08
105Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo3:56:18
106Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo3:58:12
107Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team3:58:47
108Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:58:53
109Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF3:59:07
110Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo4:03:51
111Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team4:06:35
112Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast4:07:22
113Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team4:07:36
114Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4:08:24
115Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast4:08:54
116Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha4:10:44
117Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team4:11:33
118Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini4:12:52
119Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF4:14:10
120Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4:15:26
121Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin4:16:19
122Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling4:16:34
123Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha4:18:19
124Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4:18:22
125Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge4:19:37
126Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal4:19:46
127Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo4:20:08
128Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo4:21:37
129Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo4:22:05
130Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast4:23:15
131Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF4:23:26
132Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida4:28:08
133Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ4:29:26
134Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ4:31:38
135Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini4:32:04
136Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ4:33:09
137Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling4:33:28
138Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step4:35:16
139Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF4:35:56
140Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team4:36:19
141Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF4:36:25
142Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo4:36:45
143Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin4:38:30
144Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data4:40:38
145Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha4:41:38
146Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge4:43:04
147Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4:43:48
148Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ4:45:40
149Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data4:47:03
150Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge4:47:59
151Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini4:49:05
152Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ4:49:59
153Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini4:53:53
154Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin5:03:42
155Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini5:08:00
156Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo5:08:51

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step86:41:20
2Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:29:38
3Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida1:10:07
4Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:18:48
5Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:24:25
6Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data1:46:03
7Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step1:57:26
8Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo1:58:06
9Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling2:06:47
10Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin2:12:42
11Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2:17:13
12Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:43:54
13Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:59:35
14Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky3:11:11
15Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team3:14:11
16Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida3:14:37
17Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data3:19:56
18Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling3:25:02
19Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin3:25:43
20Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team3:27:06
21Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast3:28:10
22Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:39:53
23Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida3:40:09
24Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida3:40:43
25Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast3:44:44
26Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo3:45:37
27Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo3:49:41
28Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:50:22
29Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast3:58:51
30Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team3:59:05
31Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF4:05:39
32Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF4:14:55
33Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ4:20:55
34Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step4:26:45
35Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team4:27:48
36Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF4:27:54
37Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge4:39:28
38Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini4:40:34
39Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini4:45:22
40Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini4:59:29

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo209pts
2Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step184
3Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida163
4Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida156
5Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team133
6Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo103
7Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team92
8Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin88
9Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha80
10Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo76
11Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step64
12Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step61
13Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team57
14Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo53
15Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team50
16Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling50
17Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge47
18Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha46
19Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF46
20Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal45
21Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data44
22Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal40
23Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast38
24Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling35
25Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky34
26Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team34
27Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin31
28Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team30
29Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo30
30Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling29
31Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo29
32Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team28
33Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team28
34Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team28
35Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo27
36Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team27
37Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling27
38Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal24
39Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF24
40Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF21
41Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step20
42Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team19
43Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling18
44Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team17
45Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast17
46Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo16
47Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo16
48Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge16
49Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida16
50Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini16
51Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha15
52Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale15
53Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
54Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo15
55Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data14
56Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team14
57Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast14
58Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ14
59Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling13
60Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF13
61Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data12
62Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team12
63Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida12
64Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF11
65David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky11
66Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data11
67Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo10
68Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale10
69Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky10
70Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling10
71Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling9
72Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge8
73Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling8
74Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling7
75Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin7
76Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team7
77Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast7
78Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team6
79Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team6
80Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini6
81Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team5
82Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini5
83Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling4
84Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo4
85Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha4
86Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
87Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step3
88Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida3
89Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky3
90Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo3
91Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ3
92Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ3
93Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge3
94Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida2
95Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
96Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step2
97Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
98Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal1
99Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo1
100Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
101Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida1
102Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ1
103Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky152pts
2Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini134
3Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team118
4Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling109
5Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team77
6Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo66
7Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha62
8David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky54
9Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team51
10Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo42
11Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida42
12Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling39
13Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team37
14Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data36
15Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step33
16Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team31
17Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal26
18Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge26
19Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge23
20Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin22
21Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale20
22Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team19
23Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF18
24Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo17
25Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini16
26Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal16
27Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team15
28Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky14
29Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team13
30Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF11
31Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling11
32Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling10
33Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team10
34Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team9
35Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida9
36Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step8
37Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo8
38Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team8
39Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida8
40Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast8
41Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal7
42Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling7
43Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team6
44Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
45Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team6
46Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
47Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling6
48Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin6
49Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast6
50Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo5
51Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4
52Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky4
53Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team4
54Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team3
55Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast3
56Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
57Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step2
58Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data2
59Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team2
60Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky1
61Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
62Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team1
63Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo1
64Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF1

Intermediate sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team69pts
2Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo53
3Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step51
4Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida38
5Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal34
6Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida27
7Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo26
8Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo24
9Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast24
10Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha20
11Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team16
12Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF15
13Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team14
14Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling14
15Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin13
16Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF13
17Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF12
18Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo10
19Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step10
20Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge10
21Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step10
22Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo10
23Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo10
24Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team10
25Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team10
26Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling9
27Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
28Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step7
29Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team6
30Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling6
31Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge6
32David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky6
33Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team6
34Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
35Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida6
36Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo6
37Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data5
38Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini5
39Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida5
40Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast5
41Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team4
42Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
43Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team3
44Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
45Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
46Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo3
47Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
48Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
49Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo3
50Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team2
51Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
52Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data2
53Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step1
54Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky1
55Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha1
56Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha1
57Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
58Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team1
59Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida1
60Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo1
61Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast1
62Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data1
63Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling1

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step50pts
2Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team43
3Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida42
4Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo42
5Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida39
6Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky34
7Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team31
8Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo30
9Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo29
10Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team28
11Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team27
12Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo26
13Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step25
14Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling25
15Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal22
16Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team21
17Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini20
18Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast20
19Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha16
20Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal16
21David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky16
22Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin15
23Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF14
24Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge13
25Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin13
26Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling13
27Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha12
28Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team12
29Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step12
30Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team12
31Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo11
32Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF11
33Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling11
34Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge10
35Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team10
36Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling10
37Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF9
38Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha9
39Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data8
40Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale8
41Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team8
42Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team8
43Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini8
44Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF8
45Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo7
46Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo7
47Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team7
48Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team7
49Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling6
50Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team6
51Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo6
52Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
53Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge6
54Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida6
55Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast6
56Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step5
57Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step5
58Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo5
59Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling5
60Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data5
61Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team5
62Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida5
63Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data5
64Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team4
65Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
66Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling4
67Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
68Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4
69Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
70Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo3
71Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin3
72Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
73Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo3
74Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky2
75Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida2
76Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team2
77Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast2
78Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data2
79Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
80Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha1
81Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team1
82Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team1
83Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo1
84Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo1
85Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling1

Breakaway classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team557pts
2Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team425
3Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo412
4Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast366
5Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF225
6Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo220
7Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data195
8Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge186
9Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team175
10Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast174
11Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha171
12Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling169
13Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF165
14Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team164
15Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team163
16Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida145
17Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling135
18Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale134
19Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast127
20Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida117
21Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky113
22Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini112
23Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team97
24Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team95
25Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling85
26David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky81
27Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida72
28Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal72
29Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step71
30Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step69
31Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal69
32Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team63
33Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo63
34Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling63
35Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo61
36Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team58
37Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo56
38Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo55
39Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge49
40Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo48
41Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team45
42Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha38
43Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team38
44Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast38
45Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling38
46Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal36
47Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin35
48Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo35
49Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team32
50Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling31
51Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step30
52Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ25
53Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha22
54Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ22
55Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team21
56Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data17
57Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team13
58Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team13
59Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast12
60Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF11
61Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
62Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo10
63Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
64Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida6
65Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha6
66Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step6
67Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha5
68Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini5
69Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team5

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team260:02:35
2Cannondale Pro Cycling0:06:57
3Movistar Team0:21:00
4AG2R La Mondiale0:53:52
5Team Sky1:04:21
6Etixx - Quick-Step1:37:53
7Tinkoff Team1:40:44
8Team Katusha2:06:36
9Dimension Data2:53:26
10Lampre - Merida3:15:00
11Team LottoNl-Jumbo3:15:49
12Orica-GreenEdge3:35:52
13BMC Racing Team3:51:21
14Team Giant-Alpecin4:38:16
15Gazprom-Rusvelo5:03:19
16Lotto Soudal5:18:02
17Trek-Segafredo5:51:12
18IAM Cycling6:02:34
19Bardiani CSF6:14:22
20Nippo - Vini Fantini8:03:49
21Wilier Triestina-Southeast8:04:38
22FDJ11:26:38

