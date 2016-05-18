Trending

Giro d'Italia: Ulissi wins stage 11

Jungels extends lead over Nibali and Valverde, Dumoulin packs

Image 1 of 45

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) celebrates after winning stage 4 of the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 2 of 45

Diego Ulissi wins stage 11 at Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 3 of 45

Tom Dumoulin abandons the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 4 of 45

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Esteban Chaves (Orica) attack

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 5 of 45

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) attacks, Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) follows

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 6 of 45

Diego Ulissi on the podium again

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 7 of 45

Diego Ulissi (Lampre) beats Andrey Amador (Movistar) and Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep) in the stage 11 three-man sprint

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 45

Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep) pushes the pace to try and increase his lead in the overall GC

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 45

Diego Ulissi (Lampre) gets the stage 11 victory

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 45

Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep), Andrey Amador (Movistar) and Diego Ulissi (Lampre) head into a three-man sprint for the stage win in Asolo

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 45

Andrey Amador (Movistar) attacks and Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep) chases

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 45

Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep) leads the three breakaway riders through up the final small cobbled climb before the finish line in Asolo

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 45

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 45

Giacomo Nizzolo took the bunch sprint for fourth place in stage 11 at the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 45

Vegard Stake Laengen (IAM Cycling), Liam Bertazzo (Wilier Triestina-Southeast), Anton Vorobyev (Katusha) were in the day's breakaway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 45

Etixx-QuickStep protect overall leader Bob Jungels

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 45

The day's breakaway included Vegard Stake Laengen (IAM Cycling), Liam Bertazzo (Wilier Triestina-Southeast), Anton Vorobyev (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 45

Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep) wears the maglia rosa during stage 11

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 45

Vegard Stake Laengen (IAM Cycling) looks back as he is about to be caught by the field

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 45

Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep) leads Andrey Amador (Movistar) and Diego Ulissi (Lampre) over the last cobbled climb of stage 11

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 45

Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep) goes on the attack over the last climb at the Giro d'Italia stage 11

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 45

Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep) celebrates being in the pink jersey at the Giro d'Italia

Image 23 of 45

Diego Ulissi (Lampre) wins stage 11 at the Giro d'Italia

Image 24 of 45

Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep) remains in the maglia rosa after stage 11

Image 25 of 45

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) wins three-man sprint, stage 11 at Giro d'Italia

Image 26 of 45

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) wins stage 11 at the Giro d'Italia

Image 27 of 45

Luxembourg's rider Bob Jungels of Etixx - Quick Step wearing the Pink jersey of the overall leader, waves as he arrives to take the start of the 11th stage of the 99th Giro d'Italia

Image 28 of 45

Mikel Landa meets the press ahead of the stage

(Image credit: Cyclingnews)
Image 29 of 45

Riders wait in front of the military academy of Modena before the start of the 11th stage of the 99th Giro d'Italia

Image 30 of 45

Luxembourg's rider Bob Jungels of Etixx - Quick Step wearing the Pink jersey of the overall leader, waves as he arrives to take the start of the 11th stage of the 99th Giro d'Italia

Image 31 of 45

Riders of team Lotto NL Jumbo pass in the court of the military academy of Modena before the start of the 11th stage of the 99th Giro d'Italia

Image 32 of 45

A farmer looks at the peloton during the 11th stage of the 99th Giro d'Italia

Image 33 of 45

Luxembourg's rider Bob Jungels (C) of Etixx - Quick Step wearing the Pink jersey of the overall leader, rides past a field of poppies with the peloton during the 11th stage of the 99th Giro d'Italia

Image 34 of 45

talian rider Vincenzo Nibali (L) from team Astana, poses with the director of the Giro d'Italia Mauro Vegni (R) in the court of the military academy of Modena before the start of the 11th stage of the 99th Giro d'Italia

Image 35 of 45

Luxembourg's Bob Jungels (R) of Etixx - Quick Step rides in the peloton during the 11th stage of the 99th Giro d'Italia

Image 36 of 45

Luxembourg's rider Bob Jungels (C) of Etixx - Quick Step rides with teammates in the peloton during the 11th stage of the 99th Giro d'Italia

Image 37 of 45

The peloton rides past the castle of Este during the 11th stage of the 99th Giro d'Italia

Image 38 of 45

Luxembourg's rider Bob Jungels of Etixx - Quick Step wearing the Pink jersey of the overall leader, arrives in the court of the military academy of Modena before the start of the 11th stage of the 99th Giro d'Italia

Image 39 of 45

Mikel Landa leaves the race

(Image credit: Cyclingnews)
Image 40 of 45

Bob Jungels' bike gets pink accents to go with his maglia rosa

(Image credit: Cyclingnews)
Image 41 of 45

The UCI were carrying out mechanical doping checks

(Image credit: Cyclingnews)
Image 42 of 45

The start was held in Modena's Piazza Grande

(Image credit: Cyclingnews)
Image 43 of 45

Chad Haga emerges into Modena's Piazza Grande

(Image credit: Cyclingnews)
Image 44 of 45

Steven Kruijswijk emerges for the start

(Image credit: Cyclingnews)
Image 45 of 45

Tum Dumoulin arrives at the stage start

(Image credit: Cyclingnews)

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) claimed his second stage victory at this year’s Giro d’Italia after a late attack on the road to Asolo. Ulissi easily beat fellow escapees Andre Amador (Movistar) and race leader Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep) in the sprint to the line.

The ascent of the fourth category Forcella Mostaccin had whittled down the main peloton. However, the race-winning move was initiated after the descent, with 13 kilometres to go. A determined Amador jumped clear of the select group of favourites and was quickly followed by Jungels, concerned about the Movistar rider’s proximity to him in the general classification.

Upon winning stage 4 when the Giro d’Italia returned to its home land, Ulissi praised the efforts of his teammates and they were key again in this win. The Lampre-Merida outfit closed the gap to Jungels and Amador to just seven seconds, giving Ulissi the chance to bridge across to the two. Once Ulissi had made the juncture, the impetus in the chase was lost and the three held onto the finish. Jungels started the sprint but he was little competition for Ulissi once the Italian opened his sprint.

"I came here for a stage win and now I've got two, so I'm very happy - for the team as well because they worked very hard. They chased down the break today and spent a lot of energy doing so. We controlled it well after that - even Modolo worked for me,” said Ulissi. “It was hard on the climb but I'm going well on the climbs at the moment. I can thank Mohoric and Conti for setting me up. I didn't want to wait for the sprint. I managed to save a bit of energy on the downhill bit and was able to use it in the sprint."

With the bonus seconds at the finish, Amador closed the gap by two seconds to Jungels in the overall classification but the Luxembourg rider kept hold of his race lead. “I was expecting an attack from Amador, so I just went with him and in the end I felt really good,” Jungels said at the finish. “I wasn’t expecting that last small cobbled climb, when Ulissi jumped across, and in the end I thought I would go for the stage win, which would be hard in a sprint or I just keep pulling to gain time on the others. I lost two seconds on Amador but I gained a few on the others, which isn’t too bad.”

How it happened

After a tough start to the second week of the Giro d’Italia, stage 12 provided a flatter day’s racing. It had a sting in the tail, however, with one classified climb in the final 30 kilometres of the stage. Leaving from Modena, the riders would take on one of the longest stages of the race at 227 kilometres.

The big talking point of the morning was what Team Sky would do now that their general classification leader Mikel Landa was on his way home. The Spaniard had expressed his disappointment about his abandon when talking to the media at the team’s hotel before they departed for the stage.

Etixx-QuickStep remained in pink but this time in the form of Bob Jungels. The Belgian outfit and some of the sprinters’ squads martialled things tightly, setting a blistering pace. There were plenty of attacks but with an early average speed of over 50kph it was always going to be difficult for anything to form. Eventually, it was a three-man group consisting of Vegard Stake Laengen (IAM Cycling), Liam Bertazzo (Wilier Triestina-Southeast), Anton Vorobyev (Katusha) that snapped the elastic.

Dumoulin departs

Suitably happy with the composition of the move, the peloton eased up and allowed the trio to enjoy the open road. As they passed through the feed zone at the 94km point, the gap had grown out to eight minutes. As the peloton went through the same section, Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) brought his Giro d’Italia to a close. The Dutchman had been suffering with saddle sores since the weekend and had lost 13 minutes on Tuesday’s stage.

The wind picked up in the second half of the stage and the leading trio saw their lead cut by three minutes before the first intermediate sprint. Vorobyev claimed the full points but, yet again, the big interest came from the chasing peloton. FDJ formed a full lead-out train to help Arnaud Demare close the gap to Andre Greipel (Lotto-Soudal) in the points competition. Matteo Trentin infiltrated the group but Demare managed to hold off the Etixx-QuickStep rider.

FDJ’s fortune would change in a blink of an eye when much of the team, including Demare, got caught up in a crash with just under 30km to go. The crash would also send IAM Cycling’s sprinter Leigh Howard into a small river parallel to the road, while Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R-La Mondiale) and Michele Scarponi (Astana) got caught out. Pozzovivo and his team mounted a furious chase but would ultimately lose time to his rivals.

Meanwhile, the chase was still on in the peloton as the gap to the escapees closed to less than a minute with the only climb of the day. Bertazzo was the first to falter as the road went up and Vorobyev soon followed. Laengen was the last to hold out, finally being caught by a Steven Kruijswijk-led peloton.

With Laengen mopped up, Kruijswijk struck out to take the mountains classification points. His efforts would force a big split in the peloton, with only a few of the favourites able to stick with him. As it had been on stage 8, Vincenzo Nibali, Alejandro Valverde and Esteban Chaves forged on down the descent but they were unable to hold off the chasers once they reached the bottom.

Before many of the dropped riders were able to come back to the leaders, Andrey Amador (Movistar) launched a move with 13 kilometres to the line. Maglia rosa, Jungels was quick to react and tracked down the Costa Rican. Kruijswijk tried to follow suit but it proved too late. Behind the new leading duo, the peloton expanded with some of the sprinters making it back.

Lampre-Merida closed the gap but only by enough to allow Ulissi to make it over to Jungels and Amador. The chasers had the leaders in their sights but the trio managed to hold them off to fight for the victory between themselves. 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida4:56:32
2Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
3Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
4Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:13
5Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
6Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
7Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
8Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
9Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
10Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
11Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
12Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
13Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
14Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
15Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
16Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
17Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
18Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
19Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
20Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
21Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
22Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
23Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
24Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
25Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
26Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
27Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
28Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
29Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
30Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
31Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:30
32Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
33Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
34Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
35Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:32
36Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
37Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini
38Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:01:49
39Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
40Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
41Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:01:52
42Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
43Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:22
44Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
45Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
46Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
47Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
48Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
49Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
50Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
51Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
52Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:39
53Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
54Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
55Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:02:45
56Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
57Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
58Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
59Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
60Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
61Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
62Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
63Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
64Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
65Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
66Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
67Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:03:29
68Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:54
69Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:54
70Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
71Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:05:08
72Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
73Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
74Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
75Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
76Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling0:06:04
77Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:06:42
78Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
79Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
80Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:07:43
81José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:17
82David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:09:01
83Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin0:09:42
84Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
85Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:11:56
86Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
87Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
88Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
89André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
90Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
91Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
92Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
93Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
94Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
95Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
96Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
97Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
98Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
99David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
100Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
101Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
102Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
103Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
104Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
105Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
106Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
107Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:12:09
108Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:13:15
109Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
110Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
111Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
112Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
113Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
114Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
115Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
116Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
117Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
118Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
119Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
120Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
121Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
122Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
123Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
124Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
125Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
126Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
127Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
128Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
129Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
130Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
131Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
132Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
133Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
134Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
135Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
136Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
137Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
138Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
139Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
140Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
141Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
142Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
143Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
144Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
145Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
146Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
147Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
148Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
149Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
150Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
151Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
152Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
153Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:13:24
154Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:16:09
155Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:16:20
156Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:17:45
157Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
158Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
159Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
160Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
161Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
162Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
163Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
164Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge
165Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
166Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
167Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
168Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
169Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
170Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
171Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
172Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
173Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
174Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
175Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
176Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
177Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
178Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
179Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
180Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
181Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:18:28
182Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
DNFTom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida50pts
2Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha40
3Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team35
4Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step25
5Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step20
6Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling20
7Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast20
8Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo19
9Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF14
10Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ12
11Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida10
12Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo8
13Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal7
14Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team6
15Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ6
16Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo5
17Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha4
18Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ4
19Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
20Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team2
21Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1
22Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ1

Sprint 1 - Grisignano di Zocco, km. 144
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha10pts
2Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling6
3Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast3
4Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ2
5Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step1

Sprint 2 - Villa del Conte, km. 167
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha10pts
2Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast6
3Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling3
4Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ2
5Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step1

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha10pts
2Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling7
3Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast7
4Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida6
5Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team5
6Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step4
7Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ4
8Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo3
9Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step3
10Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF2

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lampre - Merida14:50:02
2Movistar Team
3Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:17
4Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:30
5Lotto Soudal0:01:49
6Gazprom-Rusvelo0:01:52
7Team Katusha0:02:22
8Tinkoff Team
9Trek-Segafredo0:02:39
10Bardiani CSF
11Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:45
12Astana Pro Team0:03:58
13Dimension Data0:04:31
14BMC Racing Team0:05:40
15AG2R La Mondiale0:06:34
16Nippo - Vini Fantini0:06:57
17IAM Cycling0:10:15
18Team Sky0:13:13
19Orica-GreenEdge0:14:34
20Team Giant-Alpecin0:15:55
21Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:16:14
22FDJ0:52:49

Team points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lampre - Merida60pts
2Movistar Team41
3Etixx - Quick-Step39
4Team Katusha20
5Trek-Segafredo18
6Bardiani CSF14
7Team LottoNl-Jumbo9
8IAM Cycling8
9Wilier Triestina-Southeast8
10Lotto Soudal7
11Gazprom-Rusvelo5
12FDJ4
13Cannondale Pro Cycling3
14Tinkoff Team2
15Dimension Data
16Orica-GreenEdge
17Astana Pro Team
18Team Sky
19AG2R La Mondiale
20BMC Racing Team
21Nippo - Vini Fantini
22Team Giant-Alpecin

General classification after stage 11
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step45:16:20
2Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:00:24
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:07
4Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
5Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:09
6Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:02:01
7Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:25
8Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge0:02:43
9Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:45
10Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:02:47
11Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:12
12Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:03:39
13Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo0:03:56
14Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:01
15Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:04:27
16Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data0:04:33
17Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:04:59
18Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
19Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:05:49
20Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:07:21
21Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:09:42
22Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data0:09:58
23Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:05
24Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:52
25Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:13:31
26Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team0:13:42
27Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:14:38
28Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:15:27
29Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:17:14
30Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:20:20
31Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:21:00
32Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:21:05
33David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:21:49
34Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:24:50
35Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:25:29
36Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha0:26:43
37Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:26:53
38Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:27:18
39Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:29:49
40Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:30:23
41Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:30:45
42Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:30:49
43Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:31:27
44Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:31:48
45Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:32:53
46Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:34:37
47Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:35:45
48Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:36:40
49Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team0:38:49
50Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:38:56
51Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:42:04
52Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:44:25
53Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:45:10
54Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:45:15
55Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:45:57
56Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:48:39
57Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:49:14
58Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:49:17
59Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:52:11
60Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:52:28
61Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:53:25
62Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:53:44
63Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:56:02
64Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:56:38
65Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge0:57:41
66Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:57:46
67Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:59:03
68Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:59:17
69Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:59:26
70Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data0:59:27
71Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:59:49
72Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:01:17
73Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida1:01:24
74Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling1:02:24
75Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida1:02:26
76Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:03:18
77Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida1:03:32
78Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast1:03:40
79Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal1:04:09
80Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step1:04:47
81Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:04:49
82Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo1:05:17
83Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:06:02
84Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:06:41
85Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo1:08:00
86Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team1:08:07
87Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1:08:10
88Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:08:40
89José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team1:08:47
90Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:08:55
91Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:09:06
92Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky1:09:18
93Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge1:09:39
94Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo1:09:48
95Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo1:10:28
96Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
97Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale1:11:35
98Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:12:00
99Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin1:12:24
100Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data1:12:30
101Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:13:22
102Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data1:13:24
103Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team1:13:27
104Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast1:15:31
105Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast1:15:42
106Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida1:16:05
107Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast1:16:12
108Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team1:16:14
109Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky1:16:51
110Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:17:36
111Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:17:37
112Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:18:20
113Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling1:18:23
114Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team1:18:36
115Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky1:18:37
116Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha1:19:03
117André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
118Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team1:19:47
119David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky1:20:53
120Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:21:42
121Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling1:22:12
122Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast1:22:22
123Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:23:14
124Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo1:23:22
125Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:23:43
126Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast1:23:57
127Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:24:44
128Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:25:26
129Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo1:25:38
130Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:26:14
131Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha1:26:24
132Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida1:27:06
133Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale1:27:15
134Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal1:27:22
135Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida1:27:46
136Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling1:28:09
137Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step1:28:18
138Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:29:30
139Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team1:29:50
140Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:30:35
141Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha1:31:04
142Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:31:32
143Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ1:34:32
144Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge1:34:44
145Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:36:45
146Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:37:02
147Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo1:37:08
148Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step1:37:49
149Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team1:38:36
150Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:38:43
151Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data1:38:47
152Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1:39:21
153Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ1:40:02
154Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge1:40:51
155Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ1:41:02
156Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast1:41:36
157Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha1:41:40
158Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ1:42:13
159Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge1:42:49
160Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:43:29
161Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo1:43:30
162Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:44:28
163Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:45:21
164Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:45:26
165Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data1:45:40
166Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling1:46:56
167Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ1:47:00
168Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:47:46
169Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:48:36
170Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo1:48:38
171Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ1:48:43
172Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:51:14
173Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:53:14
174Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin1:53:40
175Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1:53:49
176Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ1:56:54
177Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ1:57:00
178Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo2:04:50
179Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini2:05:16
180Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo2:05:30
181Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin2:06:21
182Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling2:10:13

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal119pts
2Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ103
3Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida100
4Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo97
5Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo82
6Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida66
7Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step64
8Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team57
9Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step52
10Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF47
11Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini47
12Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha46
13Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo42
14Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step40
15Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team40
16Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data40
17Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF40
18Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal39
19Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge39
20Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team36
21Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha36
22Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team32
23Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha31
24Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo30
25Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling29
26Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo27
27Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo24
28Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo22
29Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF21
30Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast21
31Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF21
32Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling21
33Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step20
34Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast20
35Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin19
36Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team19
37Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale18
38Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale18
39Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling18
40Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling17
41Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team17
42Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF16
43Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge16
44Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge15
45Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data14
46Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida14
47Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team14
48Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast14
49Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team12
50Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team12
51Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team12
52Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team12
53Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast12
54Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida12
55Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo10
56Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal10
57Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data10
58Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team9
59Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ9
60Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida8
61Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team8
62Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky8
63Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast8
64Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale7
65Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data7
66Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin7
67Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling7
68Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin7
69Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo7
70Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast7
71Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF7
72Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling6
73Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini6
74Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo5
75Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini5
76Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team4
77Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
78Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ4
79Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida3
80Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo3
81Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3
82Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge3
83Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
84David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky2
85Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini2
86Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team1
87Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo1
88Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
89Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida1
90Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge1
91Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
92Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ1
93Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ1
94Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini56pts
2Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF27
3Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal25
4Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF18
5Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team17
6Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step16
7Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini16
8Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team15
9Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team15
10Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF11
11Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team8
12Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale8
13Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team8
14Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo8
15Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal7
16Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling7
17Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha6
18Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team6
19Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team6
20Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini6
21Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast6
22Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale6
23Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast6
24Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo5
25Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team4
26Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team4
27Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast3
28Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin3
29Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data2
30Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida2
31Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data2
32Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida2
33Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team2
34Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge1
35Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
36Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
37Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
38Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF1
39Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo40pts
2Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini24
3Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step22
4Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team20
5Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha20
6Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF18
7Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF15
8Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team13
9Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF13
10Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo12
11Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast12
12Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida11
13Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin10
14Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step10
15Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo10
16Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal10
17Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling9
18Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast9
19Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
20Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling8
21Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ8
22Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge6
23Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team6
24Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini5
25Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data5
26Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast5
27Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
28Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo4
29Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team4
30Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team4
31Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida4
32Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
33Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo3
34Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida3
35Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
36Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data2
37Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling2
38Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step1
39Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha1
40Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo1
41Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data1
42Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF1
43Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida1
44Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast1

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF22pts
2Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo21
3Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini19
4Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ18
5Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo16
6André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal15
7Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal14
8Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step14
9Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF14
10Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida12
11Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step12
12Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha12
13Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo11
14Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team11
15Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF11
16Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling11
17Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team10
18Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team10
19Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini10
20Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida9
21Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast9
22Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step8
23Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini8
24Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo8
25Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo7
26Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team7
27Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale7
28Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team7
29Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF7
30Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast7
31Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling7
32Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida6
33Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge6
34Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
35Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling6
36Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team6
37Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast6
38Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin5
39Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step5
40Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal5
41Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha5
42Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling5
43Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling5
44Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data5
45Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data5
46Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team5
47Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo5
48Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team4
49Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4
50Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team4
51Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team4
52Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team4
53Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida4
54Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
55Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin3
56Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo3
57Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida3
58Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha3
59Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge3
60Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data2
61Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2
62Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data2
63Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
64Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast2
65Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team2
66Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
67Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
68Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
69Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team1
70Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha1
71Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo1
72Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast1
73Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step45:16:20
2Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:05:49
3Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:13:31
4Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:14:38
5Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:24:50
6Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:31:48
7Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:32:53
8Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:35:45
9Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:38:56
10Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:44:25
11Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:45:10
12Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:52:11
13Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:56:02
14Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:01:17
15Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida1:01:24
16Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:06:02
17Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1:08:10
18Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:09:06
19Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo1:10:28
20Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
21Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:12:00
22Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:13:22
23Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data1:13:24
24Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast1:15:31
25Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast1:15:42
26Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida1:16:05
27Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky1:16:51
28Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:17:37
29Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team1:18:36
30Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast1:22:22
31Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:24:44
32Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:26:14
33Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida1:27:06
34Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team1:29:50
35Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ1:34:32
36Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:36:45
37Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step1:37:49
38Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team1:38:36
39Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast1:41:36
40Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:45:26
41Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:47:46
42Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo1:48:38
43Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ1:48:43
44Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:51:14
45Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:53:14
46Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ1:57:00
47Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini2:05:16

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team135:54:01
2Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:07
3Astana Pro Team0:05:52
4Team Katusha0:09:28
5Cannondale Pro Cycling0:10:28
6Tinkoff Team0:10:58
7AG2R La Mondiale0:13:11
8Lampre - Merida0:30:15
9Dimension Data0:31:06
10Team Sky0:31:22
11Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:43:25
12Trek-Segafredo0:43:34
13Team Giant-Alpecin0:51:26
14Bardiani CSF0:52:32
15Orica-GreenEdge0:55:23
16Lotto Soudal1:02:57
17BMC Racing Team1:13:44
18Gazprom-Rusvelo1:33:03
19IAM Cycling2:04:54
20Wilier Triestina-Southeast2:15:16
21Nippo - Vini Fantini2:25:43
22FDJ4:25:51

Team points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Etixx - Quick-Step301pts
2Team LottoNl-Jumbo243
3Lotto Soudal188
4Lampre - Merida183
5Bardiani CSF157
6Team Giant-Alpecin154
7Movistar Team152
8Team Katusha140
9Trek-Segafredo119
10BMC Racing Team108
11IAM Cycling92
12FDJ89
13Dimension Data79
14Orica-GreenEdge77
15Cannondale Pro Cycling71
16Tinkoff Team68
17AG2R La Mondiale67
18Team Sky65
19Astana Pro Team59
20Wilier Triestina-Southeast53
21Nippo - Vini Fantini42
22Gazprom-Rusvelo35

