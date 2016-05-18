Giro d'Italia: Ulissi wins stage 11
Jungels extends lead over Nibali and Valverde, Dumoulin packs
Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) claimed his second stage victory at this year’s Giro d’Italia after a late attack on the road to Asolo. Ulissi easily beat fellow escapees Andre Amador (Movistar) and race leader Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep) in the sprint to the line.
The ascent of the fourth category Forcella Mostaccin had whittled down the main peloton. However, the race-winning move was initiated after the descent, with 13 kilometres to go. A determined Amador jumped clear of the select group of favourites and was quickly followed by Jungels, concerned about the Movistar rider’s proximity to him in the general classification.
Upon winning stage 4 when the Giro d’Italia returned to its home land, Ulissi praised the efforts of his teammates and they were key again in this win. The Lampre-Merida outfit closed the gap to Jungels and Amador to just seven seconds, giving Ulissi the chance to bridge across to the two. Once Ulissi had made the juncture, the impetus in the chase was lost and the three held onto the finish. Jungels started the sprint but he was little competition for Ulissi once the Italian opened his sprint.
"I came here for a stage win and now I've got two, so I'm very happy - for the team as well because they worked very hard. They chased down the break today and spent a lot of energy doing so. We controlled it well after that - even Modolo worked for me,” said Ulissi. “It was hard on the climb but I'm going well on the climbs at the moment. I can thank Mohoric and Conti for setting me up. I didn't want to wait for the sprint. I managed to save a bit of energy on the downhill bit and was able to use it in the sprint."
With the bonus seconds at the finish, Amador closed the gap by two seconds to Jungels in the overall classification but the Luxembourg rider kept hold of his race lead. “I was expecting an attack from Amador, so I just went with him and in the end I felt really good,” Jungels said at the finish. “I wasn’t expecting that last small cobbled climb, when Ulissi jumped across, and in the end I thought I would go for the stage win, which would be hard in a sprint or I just keep pulling to gain time on the others. I lost two seconds on Amador but I gained a few on the others, which isn’t too bad.”
Watch Giro d'Italia stage 11 video highlights
To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, please click here.
How it happened
After a tough start to the second week of the Giro d’Italia, stage 12 provided a flatter day’s racing. It had a sting in the tail, however, with one classified climb in the final 30 kilometres of the stage. Leaving from Modena, the riders would take on one of the longest stages of the race at 227 kilometres.
The big talking point of the morning was what Team Sky would do now that their general classification leader Mikel Landa was on his way home. The Spaniard had expressed his disappointment about his abandon when talking to the media at the team’s hotel before they departed for the stage.
Etixx-QuickStep remained in pink but this time in the form of Bob Jungels. The Belgian outfit and some of the sprinters’ squads martialled things tightly, setting a blistering pace. There were plenty of attacks but with an early average speed of over 50kph it was always going to be difficult for anything to form. Eventually, it was a three-man group consisting of Vegard Stake Laengen (IAM Cycling), Liam Bertazzo (Wilier Triestina-Southeast), Anton Vorobyev (Katusha) that snapped the elastic.
Dumoulin departs
Suitably happy with the composition of the move, the peloton eased up and allowed the trio to enjoy the open road. As they passed through the feed zone at the 94km point, the gap had grown out to eight minutes. As the peloton went through the same section, Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) brought his Giro d’Italia to a close. The Dutchman had been suffering with saddle sores since the weekend and had lost 13 minutes on Tuesday’s stage.
The wind picked up in the second half of the stage and the leading trio saw their lead cut by three minutes before the first intermediate sprint. Vorobyev claimed the full points but, yet again, the big interest came from the chasing peloton. FDJ formed a full lead-out train to help Arnaud Demare close the gap to Andre Greipel (Lotto-Soudal) in the points competition. Matteo Trentin infiltrated the group but Demare managed to hold off the Etixx-QuickStep rider.
FDJ’s fortune would change in a blink of an eye when much of the team, including Demare, got caught up in a crash with just under 30km to go. The crash would also send IAM Cycling’s sprinter Leigh Howard into a small river parallel to the road, while Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R-La Mondiale) and Michele Scarponi (Astana) got caught out. Pozzovivo and his team mounted a furious chase but would ultimately lose time to his rivals.
Meanwhile, the chase was still on in the peloton as the gap to the escapees closed to less than a minute with the only climb of the day. Bertazzo was the first to falter as the road went up and Vorobyev soon followed. Laengen was the last to hold out, finally being caught by a Steven Kruijswijk-led peloton.
With Laengen mopped up, Kruijswijk struck out to take the mountains classification points. His efforts would force a big split in the peloton, with only a few of the favourites able to stick with him. As it had been on stage 8, Vincenzo Nibali, Alejandro Valverde and Esteban Chaves forged on down the descent but they were unable to hold off the chasers once they reached the bottom.
Before many of the dropped riders were able to come back to the leaders, Andrey Amador (Movistar) launched a move with 13 kilometres to the line. Maglia rosa, Jungels was quick to react and tracked down the Costa Rican. Kruijswijk tried to follow suit but it proved too late. Behind the new leading duo, the peloton expanded with some of the sprinters making it back.
Lampre-Merida closed the gap but only by enough to allow Ulissi to make it over to Jungels and Amador. The chasers had the leaders in their sights but the trio managed to hold them off to fight for the victory between themselves.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|4:56:32
|2
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|3
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:13
|5
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|6
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|7
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|8
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|9
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|12
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|13
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|14
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|15
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|16
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|17
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|18
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|19
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|20
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|21
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|22
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
|23
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|24
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|25
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|26
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|27
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|28
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|29
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|30
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|31
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:30
|32
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|34
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|35
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:32
|36
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|37
|Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|38
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:49
|39
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|40
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|41
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:52
|42
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|43
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:22
|44
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|45
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|46
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|47
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|48
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|49
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|50
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|51
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|52
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:39
|53
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|54
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|55
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:45
|56
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|57
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|58
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|59
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|60
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|61
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|62
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|63
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|65
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|66
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|67
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:03:29
|68
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:54
|69
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:54
|70
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|71
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:05:08
|72
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|73
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|74
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|75
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|76
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|0:06:04
|77
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:06:42
|78
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|79
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|80
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:07:43
|81
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:17
|82
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:09:01
|83
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:09:42
|84
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|85
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:11:56
|86
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|87
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|88
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|89
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|90
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|91
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|92
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|93
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|94
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|95
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|96
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|97
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|98
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|99
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|100
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|101
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|102
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|103
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|104
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|105
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|106
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|107
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:09
|108
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:13:15
|109
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|110
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|111
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|112
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|113
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|114
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|115
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|116
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|117
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|118
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|119
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|120
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|121
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|122
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|123
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|124
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|125
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|126
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|127
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|128
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|129
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|130
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|131
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|132
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|133
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|134
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|135
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|136
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|137
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|138
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|139
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|140
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|141
|Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
|142
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|143
|Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|144
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|145
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|146
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|147
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|148
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|149
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|150
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|151
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|152
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|153
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:13:24
|154
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:16:09
|155
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:16:20
|156
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:17:45
|157
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|158
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|159
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|160
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|161
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|162
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|163
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|164
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge
|165
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|166
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|167
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|168
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|169
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|170
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|171
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|172
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|173
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|174
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|175
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|176
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|177
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|178
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|179
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|180
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|181
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:18:28
|182
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|DNF
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|50
|pts
|2
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|40
|3
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|35
|4
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|25
|5
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|20
|6
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|20
|7
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|20
|8
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|19
|9
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|14
|10
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|12
|11
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|10
|12
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|8
|13
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|14
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|15
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|6
|16
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|5
|17
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|18
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|4
|19
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|20
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|2
|21
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1
|22
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|10
|pts
|2
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|6
|3
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|3
|4
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|2
|5
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|10
|pts
|2
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|6
|3
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|3
|4
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|2
|5
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|10
|pts
|2
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|7
|3
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|7
|4
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|6
|5
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|5
|6
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|7
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|4
|8
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|9
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|10
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lampre - Merida
|14:50:02
|2
|Movistar Team
|3
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:17
|4
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:30
|5
|Lotto Soudal
|0:01:49
|6
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:52
|7
|Team Katusha
|0:02:22
|8
|Tinkoff Team
|9
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:39
|10
|Bardiani CSF
|11
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:45
|12
|Astana Pro Team
|0:03:58
|13
|Dimension Data
|0:04:31
|14
|BMC Racing Team
|0:05:40
|15
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:34
|16
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:06:57
|17
|IAM Cycling
|0:10:15
|18
|Team Sky
|0:13:13
|19
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:14:34
|20
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:15:55
|21
|Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:16:14
|22
|FDJ
|0:52:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lampre - Merida
|60
|pts
|2
|Movistar Team
|41
|3
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|39
|4
|Team Katusha
|20
|5
|Trek-Segafredo
|18
|6
|Bardiani CSF
|14
|7
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|9
|8
|IAM Cycling
|8
|9
|Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|8
|10
|Lotto Soudal
|7
|11
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|5
|12
|FDJ
|4
|13
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|14
|Tinkoff Team
|2
|15
|Dimension Data
|16
|Orica-GreenEdge
|17
|Astana Pro Team
|18
|Team Sky
|19
|AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|BMC Racing Team
|21
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|22
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|45:16:20
|2
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:00:24
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:07
|4
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|5
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:09
|6
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:02:01
|7
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:25
|8
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:02:43
|9
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:45
|10
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:02:47
|11
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:03:12
|12
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:39
|13
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:56
|14
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:01
|15
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:04:27
|16
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|0:04:33
|17
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:04:59
|18
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|19
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:05:49
|20
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:21
|21
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:42
|22
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:09:58
|23
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:05
|24
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:52
|25
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:13:31
|26
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:42
|27
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:14:38
|28
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:15:27
|29
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:17:14
|30
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:20:20
|31
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:21:00
|32
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:05
|33
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:21:49
|34
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:24:50
|35
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:25:29
|36
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|0:26:43
|37
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:26:53
|38
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:27:18
|39
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:29:49
|40
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:30:23
|41
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:30:45
|42
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:30:49
|43
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:31:27
|44
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:31:48
|45
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:32:53
|46
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:34:37
|47
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:35:45
|48
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:36:40
|49
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|0:38:49
|50
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:38:56
|51
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:42:04
|52
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:44:25
|53
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:45:10
|54
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:45:15
|55
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:45:57
|56
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:48:39
|57
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:49:14
|58
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:49:17
|59
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:52:11
|60
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:52:28
|61
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:53:25
|62
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:53:44
|63
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:56:02
|64
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:56:38
|65
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:57:41
|66
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:57:46
|67
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:59:03
|68
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:59:17
|69
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:59:26
|70
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|0:59:27
|71
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:59:49
|72
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:01:17
|73
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1:01:24
|74
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|1:02:24
|75
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|1:02:26
|76
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:03:18
|77
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1:03:32
|78
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|1:03:40
|79
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|1:04:09
|80
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:04:47
|81
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:04:49
|82
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1:05:17
|83
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:06:02
|84
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:06:41
|85
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1:08:00
|86
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|1:08:07
|87
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:08:10
|88
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:08:40
|89
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:08:47
|90
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:08:55
|91
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:09:06
|92
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|1:09:18
|93
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:09:39
|94
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1:09:48
|95
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1:10:28
|96
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|97
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:11:35
|98
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:12:00
|99
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:12:24
|100
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:12:30
|101
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:13:22
|102
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:13:24
|103
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|1:13:27
|104
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|1:15:31
|105
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|1:15:42
|106
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|1:16:05
|107
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|1:16:12
|108
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:16:14
|109
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|1:16:51
|110
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:17:36
|111
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:17:37
|112
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:18:20
|113
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|1:18:23
|114
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|1:18:36
|115
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|1:18:37
|116
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:19:03
|117
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|118
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|1:19:47
|119
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|1:20:53
|120
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:21:42
|121
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|1:22:12
|122
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|1:22:22
|123
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:23:14
|124
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1:23:22
|125
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:23:43
|126
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|1:23:57
|127
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:24:44
|128
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:25:26
|129
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1:25:38
|130
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:26:14
|131
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:26:24
|132
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|1:27:06
|133
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:27:15
|134
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|1:27:22
|135
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1:27:46
|136
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|1:28:09
|137
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:28:18
|138
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:29:30
|139
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|1:29:50
|140
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:30:35
|141
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:31:04
|142
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:31:32
|143
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|1:34:32
|144
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:34:44
|145
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:36:45
|146
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:37:02
|147
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1:37:08
|148
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:37:49
|149
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|1:38:36
|150
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:38:43
|151
|Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:38:47
|152
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:39:21
|153
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|1:40:02
|154
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:40:51
|155
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|1:41:02
|156
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|1:41:36
|157
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:41:40
|158
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|1:42:13
|159
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:42:49
|160
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:43:29
|161
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1:43:30
|162
|Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:44:28
|163
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:45:21
|164
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:45:26
|165
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:45:40
|166
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|1:46:56
|167
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|1:47:00
|168
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:47:46
|169
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:48:36
|170
|Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1:48:38
|171
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|1:48:43
|172
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:51:14
|173
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:53:14
|174
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:53:40
|175
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:53:49
|176
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|1:56:54
|177
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|1:57:00
|178
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|2:04:50
|179
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2:05:16
|180
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|2:05:30
|181
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:06:21
|182
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|2:10:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|119
|pts
|2
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|103
|3
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|100
|4
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|97
|5
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|82
|6
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|66
|7
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|64
|8
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|57
|9
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|52
|10
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|47
|11
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|47
|12
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|46
|13
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|42
|14
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|40
|15
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|40
|16
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|40
|17
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|40
|18
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|39
|19
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|39
|20
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|36
|21
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|36
|22
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|32
|23
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|31
|24
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|30
|25
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|29
|26
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|27
|27
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|24
|28
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|22
|29
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|21
|30
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|21
|31
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|21
|32
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|21
|33
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|20
|34
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|20
|35
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|19
|36
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|19
|37
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|38
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|39
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|18
|40
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|17
|41
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|17
|42
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|16
|43
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|16
|44
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|15
|45
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|14
|46
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|14
|47
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|14
|48
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|14
|49
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12
|50
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|12
|51
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|12
|52
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|12
|53
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|12
|54
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|12
|55
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|10
|56
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|10
|57
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|10
|58
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|9
|59
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|9
|60
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|8
|61
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|8
|62
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|8
|63
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|8
|64
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|65
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|7
|66
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|7
|67
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|7
|68
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|7
|69
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|7
|70
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|7
|71
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|7
|72
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|73
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|6
|74
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|5
|75
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|5
|76
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|4
|77
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|78
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|4
|79
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|3
|80
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|81
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3
|82
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|83
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|84
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|2
|85
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2
|86
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|1
|87
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|88
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|89
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1
|90
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|91
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|92
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|1
|93
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|1
|94
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|56
|pts
|2
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|27
|3
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|25
|4
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|18
|5
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|17
|6
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|16
|7
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|16
|8
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|15
|9
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|15
|10
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|11
|11
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|8
|12
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|13
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|8
|14
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|8
|15
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|16
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|7
|17
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|18
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|6
|19
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|20
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|6
|21
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|6
|22
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|23
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|6
|24
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|5
|25
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4
|26
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|27
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|3
|28
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|29
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|2
|30
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|2
|31
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|2
|32
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|2
|33
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|2
|34
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|35
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|36
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|37
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|38
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|39
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|40
|pts
|2
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|24
|3
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|22
|4
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|20
|5
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|20
|6
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|18
|7
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|15
|8
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|13
|9
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|13
|10
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|12
|11
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|12
|12
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|11
|13
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|10
|14
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|15
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|10
|16
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|10
|17
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|9
|18
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|9
|19
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|20
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|8
|21
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|8
|22
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|23
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|24
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|5
|25
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|5
|26
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|5
|27
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|28
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|29
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|4
|30
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4
|31
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|4
|32
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|33
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|34
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|3
|35
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|36
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|2
|37
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|2
|38
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|39
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|40
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|41
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|1
|42
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|43
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1
|44
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|22
|pts
|2
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|21
|3
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|19
|4
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|18
|5
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|6
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|15
|7
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|8
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|14
|9
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|14
|10
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|12
|11
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12
|12
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|12
|13
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|11
|14
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|11
|15
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|11
|16
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|11
|17
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|10
|18
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|10
|19
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|10
|20
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|9
|21
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|9
|22
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|23
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|8
|24
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|8
|25
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|7
|26
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|7
|27
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|28
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|7
|29
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|7
|30
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|7
|31
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|7
|32
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|6
|33
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|34
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|35
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|6
|36
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|6
|37
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|6
|38
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|5
|39
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|40
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|5
|41
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|42
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|43
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|44
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|5
|45
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|5
|46
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|47
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|5
|48
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|49
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|50
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|4
|51
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|4
|52
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|4
|53
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|4
|54
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|55
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|56
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|57
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|3
|58
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|59
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|60
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|2
|61
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2
|62
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|2
|63
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|64
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|2
|65
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|2
|66
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|67
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|68
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|69
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|70
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|71
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|72
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|1
|73
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|45:16:20
|2
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:05:49
|3
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:13:31
|4
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:14:38
|5
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:24:50
|6
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:31:48
|7
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:32:53
|8
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:35:45
|9
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:38:56
|10
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:44:25
|11
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:45:10
|12
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:52:11
|13
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:56:02
|14
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:01:17
|15
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1:01:24
|16
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:06:02
|17
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:08:10
|18
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:09:06
|19
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1:10:28
|20
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|21
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:12:00
|22
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:13:22
|23
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:13:24
|24
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|1:15:31
|25
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|1:15:42
|26
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|1:16:05
|27
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|1:16:51
|28
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:17:37
|29
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|1:18:36
|30
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|1:22:22
|31
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:24:44
|32
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:26:14
|33
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|1:27:06
|34
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|1:29:50
|35
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|1:34:32
|36
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:36:45
|37
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:37:49
|38
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|1:38:36
|39
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|1:41:36
|40
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:45:26
|41
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:47:46
|42
|Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1:48:38
|43
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|1:48:43
|44
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:51:14
|45
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:53:14
|46
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|1:57:00
|47
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2:05:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|135:54:01
|2
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:07
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:05:52
|4
|Team Katusha
|0:09:28
|5
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:10:28
|6
|Tinkoff Team
|0:10:58
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:11
|8
|Lampre - Merida
|0:30:15
|9
|Dimension Data
|0:31:06
|10
|Team Sky
|0:31:22
|11
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:43:25
|12
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:43:34
|13
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:51:26
|14
|Bardiani CSF
|0:52:32
|15
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:55:23
|16
|Lotto Soudal
|1:02:57
|17
|BMC Racing Team
|1:13:44
|18
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1:33:03
|19
|IAM Cycling
|2:04:54
|20
|Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|2:15:16
|21
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2:25:43
|22
|FDJ
|4:25:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|301
|pts
|2
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|243
|3
|Lotto Soudal
|188
|4
|Lampre - Merida
|183
|5
|Bardiani CSF
|157
|6
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|154
|7
|Movistar Team
|152
|8
|Team Katusha
|140
|9
|Trek-Segafredo
|119
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|108
|11
|IAM Cycling
|92
|12
|FDJ
|89
|13
|Dimension Data
|79
|14
|Orica-GreenEdge
|77
|15
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|71
|16
|Tinkoff Team
|68
|17
|AG2R La Mondiale
|67
|18
|Team Sky
|65
|19
|Astana Pro Team
|59
|20
|Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|53
|21
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|42
|22
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|35
