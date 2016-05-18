Image 1 of 45 Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) celebrates after winning stage 4 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 45 Diego Ulissi wins stage 11 at Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 45 Tom Dumoulin abandons the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 45 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Esteban Chaves (Orica) attack (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 45 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) attacks, Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) follows (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 6 of 45 Diego Ulissi on the podium again (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 7 of 45 Diego Ulissi (Lampre) beats Andrey Amador (Movistar) and Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep) in the stage 11 three-man sprint (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 45 Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep) pushes the pace to try and increase his lead in the overall GC (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 45 Diego Ulissi (Lampre) gets the stage 11 victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 45 Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep), Andrey Amador (Movistar) and Diego Ulissi (Lampre) head into a three-man sprint for the stage win in Asolo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 45 Andrey Amador (Movistar) attacks and Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep) chases (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 45 Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep) leads the three breakaway riders through up the final small cobbled climb before the finish line in Asolo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 45 Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 45 Giacomo Nizzolo took the bunch sprint for fourth place in stage 11 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 45 Vegard Stake Laengen (IAM Cycling), Liam Bertazzo (Wilier Triestina-Southeast), Anton Vorobyev (Katusha) were in the day's breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 45 Etixx-QuickStep protect overall leader Bob Jungels (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 45 The day's breakaway included Vegard Stake Laengen (IAM Cycling), Liam Bertazzo (Wilier Triestina-Southeast), Anton Vorobyev (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 45 Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep) wears the maglia rosa during stage 11 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 45 Vegard Stake Laengen (IAM Cycling) looks back as he is about to be caught by the field (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 45 Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep) leads Andrey Amador (Movistar) and Diego Ulissi (Lampre) over the last cobbled climb of stage 11 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 45 Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep) goes on the attack over the last climb at the Giro d'Italia stage 11 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 45 Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep) celebrates being in the pink jersey at the Giro d'Italia Image 23 of 45 Diego Ulissi (Lampre) wins stage 11 at the Giro d'Italia Image 24 of 45 Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep) remains in the maglia rosa after stage 11 Image 25 of 45 Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) wins three-man sprint, stage 11 at Giro d'Italia Image 26 of 45 Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) wins stage 11 at the Giro d'Italia Image 27 of 45 Luxembourg's rider Bob Jungels of Etixx - Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) claimed his second stage victory at this year’s Giro d’Italia after a late attack on the road to Asolo. Ulissi easily beat fellow escapees Andre Amador (Movistar) and race leader Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep) in the sprint to the line.

The ascent of the fourth category Forcella Mostaccin had whittled down the main peloton. However, the race-winning move was initiated after the descent, with 13 kilometres to go. A determined Amador jumped clear of the select group of favourites and was quickly followed by Jungels, concerned about the Movistar rider’s proximity to him in the general classification.

Upon winning stage 4 when the Giro d’Italia returned to its home land, Ulissi praised the efforts of his teammates and they were key again in this win. The Lampre-Merida outfit closed the gap to Jungels and Amador to just seven seconds, giving Ulissi the chance to bridge across to the two. Once Ulissi had made the juncture, the impetus in the chase was lost and the three held onto the finish. Jungels started the sprint but he was little competition for Ulissi once the Italian opened his sprint.

"I came here for a stage win and now I've got two, so I'm very happy - for the team as well because they worked very hard. They chased down the break today and spent a lot of energy doing so. We controlled it well after that - even Modolo worked for me,” said Ulissi. “It was hard on the climb but I'm going well on the climbs at the moment. I can thank Mohoric and Conti for setting me up. I didn't want to wait for the sprint. I managed to save a bit of energy on the downhill bit and was able to use it in the sprint."

With the bonus seconds at the finish, Amador closed the gap by two seconds to Jungels in the overall classification but the Luxembourg rider kept hold of his race lead. “I was expecting an attack from Amador, so I just went with him and in the end I felt really good,” Jungels said at the finish. “I wasn’t expecting that last small cobbled climb, when Ulissi jumped across, and in the end I thought I would go for the stage win, which would be hard in a sprint or I just keep pulling to gain time on the others. I lost two seconds on Amador but I gained a few on the others, which isn’t too bad.”

Watch Giro d'Italia stage 11 video highlights

How it happened

After a tough start to the second week of the Giro d’Italia, stage 12 provided a flatter day’s racing. It had a sting in the tail, however, with one classified climb in the final 30 kilometres of the stage. Leaving from Modena, the riders would take on one of the longest stages of the race at 227 kilometres.

The big talking point of the morning was what Team Sky would do now that their general classification leader Mikel Landa was on his way home. The Spaniard had expressed his disappointment about his abandon when talking to the media at the team’s hotel before they departed for the stage.

Etixx-QuickStep remained in pink but this time in the form of Bob Jungels. The Belgian outfit and some of the sprinters’ squads martialled things tightly, setting a blistering pace. There were plenty of attacks but with an early average speed of over 50kph it was always going to be difficult for anything to form. Eventually, it was a three-man group consisting of Vegard Stake Laengen (IAM Cycling), Liam Bertazzo (Wilier Triestina-Southeast), Anton Vorobyev (Katusha) that snapped the elastic.

Dumoulin departs

Suitably happy with the composition of the move, the peloton eased up and allowed the trio to enjoy the open road. As they passed through the feed zone at the 94km point, the gap had grown out to eight minutes. As the peloton went through the same section, Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) brought his Giro d’Italia to a close. The Dutchman had been suffering with saddle sores since the weekend and had lost 13 minutes on Tuesday’s stage.

The wind picked up in the second half of the stage and the leading trio saw their lead cut by three minutes before the first intermediate sprint. Vorobyev claimed the full points but, yet again, the big interest came from the chasing peloton. FDJ formed a full lead-out train to help Arnaud Demare close the gap to Andre Greipel (Lotto-Soudal) in the points competition. Matteo Trentin infiltrated the group but Demare managed to hold off the Etixx-QuickStep rider.

FDJ’s fortune would change in a blink of an eye when much of the team, including Demare, got caught up in a crash with just under 30km to go. The crash would also send IAM Cycling’s sprinter Leigh Howard into a small river parallel to the road, while Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R-La Mondiale) and Michele Scarponi (Astana) got caught out. Pozzovivo and his team mounted a furious chase but would ultimately lose time to his rivals.

Meanwhile, the chase was still on in the peloton as the gap to the escapees closed to less than a minute with the only climb of the day. Bertazzo was the first to falter as the road went up and Vorobyev soon followed. Laengen was the last to hold out, finally being caught by a Steven Kruijswijk-led peloton.

With Laengen mopped up, Kruijswijk struck out to take the mountains classification points. His efforts would force a big split in the peloton, with only a few of the favourites able to stick with him. As it had been on stage 8, Vincenzo Nibali, Alejandro Valverde and Esteban Chaves forged on down the descent but they were unable to hold off the chasers once they reached the bottom.

Before many of the dropped riders were able to come back to the leaders, Andrey Amador (Movistar) launched a move with 13 kilometres to the line. Maglia rosa, Jungels was quick to react and tracked down the Costa Rican. Kruijswijk tried to follow suit but it proved too late. Behind the new leading duo, the peloton expanded with some of the sprinters making it back.

Lampre-Merida closed the gap but only by enough to allow Ulissi to make it over to Jungels and Amador. The chasers had the leaders in their sights but the trio managed to hold them off to fight for the victory between themselves.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 4:56:32 2 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 3 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:13 5 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 7 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 8 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 9 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 11 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 12 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 13 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 14 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 15 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 16 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 17 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 18 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 19 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 20 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 21 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 22 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo 23 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 24 Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha 25 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 26 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 27 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 28 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 29 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 30 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 31 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:30 32 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 33 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 34 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 35 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:32 36 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 37 Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini 38 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:01:49 39 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 40 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 41 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:01:52 42 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 43 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:22 44 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 45 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 46 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 47 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 48 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 49 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 50 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 51 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 52 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:39 53 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 54 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 55 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:02:45 56 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 57 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 58 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 59 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 60 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 61 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 62 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling 63 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 64 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 65 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 66 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 67 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:03:29 68 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:54 69 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:54 70 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 71 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:05:08 72 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 73 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 74 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 75 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 76 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 0:06:04 77 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:06:42 78 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 79 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 80 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:07:43 81 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:17 82 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:09:01 83 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:09:42 84 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 85 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:11:56 86 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 87 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 88 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 89 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 90 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 91 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 92 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 93 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 94 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 95 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 96 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 97 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 98 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 99 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 100 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team 101 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 102 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 103 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 104 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 105 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 106 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 107 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:12:09 108 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:13:15 109 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 110 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 111 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 112 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 113 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 114 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 115 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 116 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 117 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 118 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 119 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 120 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 121 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 122 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 123 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 124 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 125 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 126 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 127 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 128 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 129 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 130 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 131 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 132 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 133 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 134 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 135 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 136 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 137 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 138 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 139 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 140 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 141 Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data 142 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 143 Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 144 Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 145 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 146 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 147 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 148 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 149 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 150 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 151 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 152 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 153 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:13:24 154 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:16:09 155 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:16:20 156 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:17:45 157 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 158 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 159 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 160 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 161 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 162 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 163 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 164 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge 165 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 166 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 167 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 168 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 169 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 170 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 171 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 172 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 173 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 174 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 175 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 176 Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 177 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 178 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 179 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 180 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 181 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:18:28 182 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team DNF Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 50 pts 2 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 40 3 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 35 4 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 25 5 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 20 6 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 20 7 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 20 8 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 19 9 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 14 10 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 12 11 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 10 12 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 8 13 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 14 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 6 15 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 6 16 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 5 17 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 4 18 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 4 19 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 20 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 2 21 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1 22 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 1

Sprint 1 - Grisignano di Zocco, km. 144 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 10 pts 2 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 6 3 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 3 4 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 2 5 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 1

Sprint 2 - Villa del Conte, km. 167 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 10 pts 2 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 6 3 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 3 4 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 2 5 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 1

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 10 pts 2 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 7 3 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 7 4 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 6 5 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 5 6 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 7 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 4 8 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3 9 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 10 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lampre - Merida 14:50:02 2 Movistar Team 3 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:17 4 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:30 5 Lotto Soudal 0:01:49 6 Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:01:52 7 Team Katusha 0:02:22 8 Tinkoff Team 9 Trek-Segafredo 0:02:39 10 Bardiani CSF 11 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:45 12 Astana Pro Team 0:03:58 13 Dimension Data 0:04:31 14 BMC Racing Team 0:05:40 15 AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:34 16 Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:06:57 17 IAM Cycling 0:10:15 18 Team Sky 0:13:13 19 Orica-GreenEdge 0:14:34 20 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:15:55 21 Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:16:14 22 FDJ 0:52:49

Team points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lampre - Merida 60 pts 2 Movistar Team 41 3 Etixx - Quick-Step 39 4 Team Katusha 20 5 Trek-Segafredo 18 6 Bardiani CSF 14 7 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 9 8 IAM Cycling 8 9 Wilier Triestina-Southeast 8 10 Lotto Soudal 7 11 Gazprom-Rusvelo 5 12 FDJ 4 13 Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 14 Tinkoff Team 2 15 Dimension Data 16 Orica-GreenEdge 17 Astana Pro Team 18 Team Sky 19 AG2R La Mondiale 20 BMC Racing Team 21 Nippo - Vini Fantini 22 Team Giant-Alpecin

General classification after stage 11 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 45:16:20 2 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:00:24 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:07 4 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:09 6 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:02:01 7 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:25 8 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 0:02:43 9 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:45 10 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:02:47 11 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:12 12 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:03:39 13 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:56 14 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:01 15 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:04:27 16 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 0:04:33 17 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:04:59 18 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 19 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:05:49 20 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:21 21 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:09:42 22 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 0:09:58 23 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:05 24 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:52 25 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:13:31 26 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:13:42 27 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:14:38 28 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:15:27 29 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:17:14 30 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:20:20 31 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:21:00 32 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:21:05 33 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:21:49 34 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:24:50 35 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:25:29 36 Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha 0:26:43 37 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:26:53 38 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:27:18 39 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:29:49 40 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:30:23 41 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:30:45 42 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:30:49 43 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:31:27 44 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:31:48 45 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:32:53 46 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:34:37 47 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:35:45 48 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:36:40 49 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 0:38:49 50 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:38:56 51 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:42:04 52 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:44:25 53 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:45:10 54 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:45:15 55 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:45:57 56 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:48:39 57 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:49:14 58 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:49:17 59 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:52:11 60 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:52:28 61 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:53:25 62 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:53:44 63 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:56:02 64 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:56:38 65 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 0:57:41 66 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:57:46 67 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:59:03 68 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:59:17 69 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:59:26 70 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 0:59:27 71 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:59:49 72 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:01:17 73 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1:01:24 74 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 1:02:24 75 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 1:02:26 76 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:03:18 77 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1:03:32 78 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 1:03:40 79 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 1:04:09 80 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:04:47 81 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:04:49 82 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:05:17 83 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:06:02 84 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:06:41 85 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 1:08:00 86 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 1:08:07 87 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:08:10 88 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:08:40 89 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 1:08:47 90 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:08:55 91 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:09:06 92 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 1:09:18 93 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 1:09:39 94 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:09:48 95 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 1:10:28 96 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 97 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 1:11:35 98 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:12:00 99 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:12:24 100 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 1:12:30 101 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:13:22 102 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 1:13:24 103 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 1:13:27 104 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 1:15:31 105 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 1:15:42 106 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 1:16:05 107 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 1:16:12 108 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:16:14 109 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 1:16:51 110 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:17:36 111 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:17:37 112 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:18:20 113 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 1:18:23 114 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 1:18:36 115 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 1:18:37 116 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 1:19:03 117 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 118 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 1:19:47 119 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 1:20:53 120 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:21:42 121 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 1:22:12 122 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 1:22:22 123 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:23:14 124 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:23:22 125 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:23:43 126 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 1:23:57 127 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:24:44 128 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:25:26 129 Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 1:25:38 130 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:26:14 131 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 1:26:24 132 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 1:27:06 133 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 1:27:15 134 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 1:27:22 135 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1:27:46 136 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 1:28:09 137 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:28:18 138 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:29:30 139 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 1:29:50 140 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:30:35 141 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 1:31:04 142 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:31:32 143 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 1:34:32 144 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge 1:34:44 145 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:36:45 146 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:37:02 147 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 1:37:08 148 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:37:49 149 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1:38:36 150 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:38:43 151 Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data 1:38:47 152 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:39:21 153 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 1:40:02 154 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 1:40:51 155 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 1:41:02 156 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 1:41:36 157 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 1:41:40 158 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 1:42:13 159 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 1:42:49 160 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:43:29 161 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 1:43:30 162 Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:44:28 163 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:45:21 164 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:45:26 165 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 1:45:40 166 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 1:46:56 167 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 1:47:00 168 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:47:46 169 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:48:36 170 Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 1:48:38 171 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 1:48:43 172 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:51:14 173 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:53:14 174 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:53:40 175 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:53:49 176 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 1:56:54 177 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 1:57:00 178 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 2:04:50 179 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 2:05:16 180 Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 2:05:30 181 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:06:21 182 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 2:10:13

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 119 pts 2 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 103 3 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 100 4 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 97 5 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 82 6 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 66 7 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 64 8 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 57 9 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 52 10 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 47 11 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 47 12 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 46 13 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 42 14 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 40 15 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 40 16 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 40 17 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 40 18 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 39 19 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 39 20 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 36 21 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 36 22 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 32 23 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 31 24 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 30 25 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 29 26 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 27 27 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 24 28 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 22 29 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 21 30 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 21 31 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 21 32 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 21 33 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 20 34 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 20 35 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 19 36 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 19 37 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 18 38 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 39 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 18 40 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 17 41 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 17 42 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 16 43 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 16 44 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 15 45 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 14 46 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 14 47 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 14 48 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 14 49 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 12 50 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 12 51 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 12 52 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 12 53 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 12 54 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 12 55 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 10 56 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 10 57 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 10 58 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 9 59 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 9 60 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 8 61 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 8 62 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 8 63 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 8 64 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 7 65 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 7 66 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 67 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 7 68 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 69 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 7 70 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 7 71 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 72 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 73 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 6 74 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 5 75 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 5 76 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 4 77 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 78 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 4 79 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 3 80 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 3 81 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3 82 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 3 83 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 84 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 2 85 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 2 86 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 1 87 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 1 88 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 89 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1 90 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge 1 91 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 92 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 1 93 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 1 94 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 56 pts 2 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 27 3 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 25 4 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 18 5 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 17 6 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 16 7 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 16 8 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 15 9 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 15 10 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 11 11 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 8 12 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 8 13 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 8 14 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 8 15 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 16 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 7 17 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 6 18 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 6 19 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 6 20 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 6 21 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 6 22 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 6 23 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 6 24 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 5 25 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 26 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 27 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 3 28 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 29 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 2 30 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 2 31 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 2 32 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 2 33 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 2 34 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 1 35 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 36 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 37 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 38 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1 39 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 40 pts 2 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 24 3 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 22 4 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 20 5 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 20 6 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 18 7 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 15 8 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 13 9 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 13 10 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 12 11 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 12 12 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 11 13 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 10 14 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 15 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 10 16 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 10 17 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 9 18 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 9 19 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 20 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 8 21 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 8 22 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 6 23 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 24 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 5 25 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 5 26 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 5 27 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 28 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 29 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 4 30 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 31 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 4 32 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 33 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 3 34 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 3 35 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 36 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 2 37 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 2 38 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 1 39 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 1 40 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 1 41 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 1 42 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1 43 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1 44 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 1

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 22 pts 2 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 21 3 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 19 4 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 18 5 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 16 6 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 15 7 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 8 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 14 9 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 14 10 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 12 11 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 12 12 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 12 13 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 11 14 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 11 15 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 11 16 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 11 17 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 10 18 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 10 19 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 10 20 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 9 21 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 9 22 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 23 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 8 24 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 8 25 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 7 26 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 7 27 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 7 28 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 7 29 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 30 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 7 31 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 7 32 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 6 33 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 6 34 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 35 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 6 36 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 6 37 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 6 38 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 5 39 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 40 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 5 41 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 5 42 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 43 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 44 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 5 45 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 5 46 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 47 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 5 48 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 4 49 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 50 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 4 51 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 4 52 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 4 53 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 4 54 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 55 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 56 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 3 57 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 3 58 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 3 59 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 3 60 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 2 61 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2 62 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 2 63 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 64 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 2 65 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 2 66 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 67 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 68 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 69 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 1 70 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 1 71 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 1 72 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 1 73 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 45:16:20 2 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:05:49 3 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:13:31 4 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:14:38 5 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:24:50 6 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:31:48 7 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:32:53 8 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:35:45 9 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:38:56 10 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:44:25 11 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:45:10 12 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:52:11 13 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:56:02 14 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:01:17 15 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1:01:24 16 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:06:02 17 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:08:10 18 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:09:06 19 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 1:10:28 20 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 21 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:12:00 22 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:13:22 23 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 1:13:24 24 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 1:15:31 25 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 1:15:42 26 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 1:16:05 27 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 1:16:51 28 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:17:37 29 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 1:18:36 30 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 1:22:22 31 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:24:44 32 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:26:14 33 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 1:27:06 34 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 1:29:50 35 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 1:34:32 36 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:36:45 37 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:37:49 38 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1:38:36 39 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 1:41:36 40 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:45:26 41 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:47:46 42 Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 1:48:38 43 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 1:48:43 44 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:51:14 45 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:53:14 46 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 1:57:00 47 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 2:05:16

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 135:54:01 2 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:07 3 Astana Pro Team 0:05:52 4 Team Katusha 0:09:28 5 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:10:28 6 Tinkoff Team 0:10:58 7 AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:11 8 Lampre - Merida 0:30:15 9 Dimension Data 0:31:06 10 Team Sky 0:31:22 11 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:43:25 12 Trek-Segafredo 0:43:34 13 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:51:26 14 Bardiani CSF 0:52:32 15 Orica-GreenEdge 0:55:23 16 Lotto Soudal 1:02:57 17 BMC Racing Team 1:13:44 18 Gazprom-Rusvelo 1:33:03 19 IAM Cycling 2:04:54 20 Wilier Triestina-Southeast 2:15:16 21 Nippo - Vini Fantini 2:25:43 22 FDJ 4:25:51