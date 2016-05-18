Giro d'Italia stage 11 highlights - Video

Diego Ulissi (Lampre) gets the stage 11 victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Diego Ulissi made it two wins for his Giro d'Italia so far this year, taking out a small sprint over fellow attackers Andrey Amador (Movistar) and the maglia rosa himself, Bob Jungels (Etixx-Quickstep).

The Lampre-Merida rider bridged across to the leaders and then claimed his sixth career Giro stage win with his trademark punchy sprint.

Jungels padded his advantage over Amador's teammate Alejandro Valverde, but thanks to the Costa Rican's time bonus, the gap to second place is now down to 24 seconds.