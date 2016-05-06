Trending

Giro d'Italia: Tom Dumoulin wins stage 1

Giant-Alpecin team take first win of 2016

Image 1 of 144

Tom Dumoulin in the maglia rosa after winnng stage 1 of the 2016 Giro d'Italia

Image 2 of 144

Michael Hepburn was the last rider to start the time trial

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 3 of 144

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 4 of 144

Esteban Chaves is well placed after the time trial

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 5 of 144

Fabian Cancellara cools down after his ride

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 6 of 144

Russian champ Artem Ovechkin (Gazprom-Rusvelo)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 7 of 144

Damien Howson was the best of the Orica-GreenEdge riders in 17th

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 8 of 144

Canadian champ Hugo Houle (AG2R-La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 9 of 144

Ruben Plaza (Orica-GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 10 of 144

Tanel Kangert (Astana Pro Team) was just outside the top 20

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 11 of 144

Heinrich Haussler (IAM Cycling)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 12 of 144

Albanian champ Eugert Zhupa (Southeast-Venezuela)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 13 of 144

Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) turns his attention to the sprint stages after the time trial

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 14 of 144

Jack Bobridge (Trek-Segafredo)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 15 of 144

Ramunas Navardauskas (Cannondale)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 16 of 144

Manuel Senni (BMC)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 17 of 144

Amets Txurruka (Orica GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 18 of 144

Darwin Atapuma (BMC)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 19 of 144

Adam Hansen (Lotto Soudal)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 20 of 144

Sam Bewley (Orica-GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 21 of 144

Georg Preidler (Giant-Alpecin) riding to 13th

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 22 of 144

King Willem-Alexander congratulates Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 144

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) on the podium as stage winner

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 144

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) adds a maglia rosa to his cycling wardrobe

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 144

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) sprays the champagne

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 144

The Dutch King Willem-Alexander on the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 144

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) in congratulated on the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 144

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) in the first maglia rosa of 2016

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 144

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 144

Best young rider Tobias Ludvigsson (Giant-Alpecin)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 144

Trek-Segafredo's Boy van Poppel

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 144

Etixx-QuickStep's David de la Cruz

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 144

Katusha's Pavel Kochetkov

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 144

Matteo Montaguti

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 144

Team Sky's Nicolas Roche

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 144

Giant-Alpecin's Chad Haga

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 144

IAM Cycling's Larry Warbasse

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 144

Cannondale's Moreno Moser

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 144

Murilo Antonio Fischer

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 144

BMC's Joey Rosskopf

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 144

Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 144

Dimension Data's Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 144

Katusha's Maxim Belkov

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 144

Guillaume Bonnafond

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 144

Team sky's Elia Viviani

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 144

Giant Alpecin's Bert de Backer

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 144

Movistar's Andrey Amador finished third.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 144

Manuele Boaro

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 144

Lotto Soudal's Maxime Monfort

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 144

Jakub Mareczko (Southeast - Venezuela) was last man home

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 144

Genki Yamamoto (Nippo - Vini Fantini)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 144

LottoNL-Jumbo's Jos Van Emden

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 144

Roger Kluge

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 144

Cannondale's Davide Formolo

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 144

Benoit Vaugrenard (FDJ)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 144

BMC's Manuel Quinziato

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 144

Artem Ovechkin

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 144

Tobias Ludvigsson in the white jersey on the Giro's stage 1 podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 144

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) on his way to winning stage 1 of the 2016 Giro d'Italia

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) on his way to winning stage 1 of the 2016 Giro d'Italia
Image 60 of 144

Fabian Cancellara finished eighth during stage 1 of the 2016 Giro d'Italia.

Fabian Cancellara finished eighth during stage 1 of the 2016 Giro d'Italia.
Image 61 of 144

Pim Lighthart (Lotto Soudal) in action on stage 1 of the 2016 Giro

Pim Lighthart (Lotto Soudal) in action on stage 1 of the 2016 Giro
Image 62 of 144

Cannondale's Rigoberto Uran finished 33 seconds behind winner Tom Dumoulin in Friday's Giro d'Italia opener.

Cannondale's Rigoberto Uran finished 33 seconds behind winner Tom Dumoulin in Friday's Giro d'Italia opener.
Image 63 of 144

Vincenzo Nibali finished 16th in the Giro d'Italia's opening stage, coming in 19 seconds behind winner Tom Dumoulin.

Vincenzo Nibali finished 16th in the Giro d'Italia's opening stage, coming in 19 seconds behind winner Tom Dumoulin.
Image 64 of 144

The UCI uses its special tablet to check bikes for mechanical doping during the Giro's opening stage.

The UCI uses its special tablet to check bikes for mechanical doping during the Giro's opening stage.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 65 of 144

The UCI uses its special tablet to check bikes for mechanical doping during the Giro's opening stage.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 66 of 144

The UCI uses its special tablet to check bikes for mechanical doping during the Giro's opening stage.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 67 of 144

The UCI uses its special tablet to check bikes for mechanical doping during the Giro's opening stage.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 68 of 144

Fabian Cancellara sails into a corner during Friday's opening time trial at the 2016 Giro d'Italia.

Fabian Cancellara sails into a corner during Friday's opening time trial at the 2016 Giro d'Italia.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 69 of 144

IAM Cycling's Larry Warbasse

IAM Cycling's Larry Warbasse
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 70 of 144

Cannondale's Rigoberto Uran

Cannondale's Rigoberto Uran
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 71 of 144

Ilnur Zakarin (Team Katusha)

Ilnur Zakarin (Team Katusha)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 72 of 144

Davide Formolo (Cannondale)

Davide Formolo (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 73 of 144

Marcel Kittel taked a corner during the Giro's opening stage.

Marcel Kittel taked a corner during the Giro's opening stage.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 74 of 144

Fabian Cancellara digs deep during the Giro's opening stage.

Fabian Cancellara digs deep during the Giro's opening stage.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 75 of 144

Mikel Landa (Team Sky) on course during the Giro's opening stage.

Mikel Landa (Team Sky) on course during the Giro's opening stage.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 76 of 144

Orica-GreenEdge's Esteban Chaves kept his GC ambitions alive Friday during the Giro opener.

Orica-GreenEdge's Esteban Chaves kept his GC ambitions alive Friday during the Giro opener.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 77 of 144

Tom Dumoulin on his way to winning the opening stage of the 2016 Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 78 of 144

Fabian Cancellara loosens up at the Trek-Segafredo team bus.

Fabian Cancellara loosens up at the Trek-Segafredo team bus.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 79 of 144

Marcel Kittel put in a good ride during Giro's opening time trial.

Marcel Kittel put in a good ride during Giro's opening time trial.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 80 of 144

Cannondale's Ramunas Navardauskas on course for Friday's opening time trial at the Giro d'Italia

Cannondale's Ramunas Navardauskas on course for Friday's opening time trial at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 81 of 144

Domenico Pozzovivo in action during Friday's stage 1 time trial at the Giro.

Domenico Pozzovivo in action during Friday's stage 1 time trial at the Giro.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 82 of 144

A rider from Team Sky exits the starting ramp inside the Apeldoorn Omnisport centre.

A rider from Team Sky exits the starting ramp inside the Apeldoorn Omnisport centre.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 83 of 144

Commissares check the bike specs on the Giro's opening day.

Commissares check the bike specs on the Giro's opening day.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 84 of 144

Tobia Ludvigsson set the early fastest time at the Giro's opening time trial.

Tobia Ludvigsson set the early fastest time at the Giro's opening time trial.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 85 of 144

Andrey Amador finished third during Friday's opening time trial at the Giro d'Italia

Andrey Amador finished third during Friday's opening time trial at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 86 of 144

Vincenzo Nibali lost 19 seconds to Giro opening stage winner Tom Dumoulin.

Vincenzo Nibali lost 19 seconds to Giro opening stage winner Tom Dumoulin.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 87 of 144

Fans cheer as a rider from the Dutch Lotto-NL-Jumbo team passes by

Fans cheer as a rider from the Dutch Lotto-NL-Jumbo team passes by
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 88 of 144

Movistar's Alejandro Valverde on course during the Giro's stage 1 time trial.

Movistar's Alejandro Valverde on course during the Giro's stage 1 time trial.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 89 of 144

Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 90 of 144

Team Sky's Mikel Landa warms up on a trainer ahead of his start at the Giro d'Italia

Team Sky's Mikel Landa warms up on a trainer ahead of his start at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 91 of 144

Astana's Jacob Fuglsang

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 92 of 144

Vincenzo warms up on a trainer before his start at the Giro's opening time trial.

Vincenzo warms up on a trainer before his start at the Giro's opening time trial.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 93 of 144

Trek-Segafredo's Ryder Hesjedal

Trek-Segafredo's Ryder Hesjedal
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 94 of 144

Tinkoff's Rafal Majka.

Tinkoff's Rafal Majka.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 95 of 144

Bob Jungels emerges from the Apeldoorn Omnisport centre where the Giro's opening time trial started.

Bob Jungels emerges from the Apeldoorn Omnisport centre where the Giro's opening time trial started.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 96 of 144

Fabian Cancellara gets on the trainer at the Giro's stage 1 time trial.

Fabian Cancellara gets on the trainer at the Giro's stage 1 time trial.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 97 of 144

Mikel Landa (Team Sky) on the trainer.

Mikel Landa (Team Sky) on the trainer.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 98 of 144

Sergey Firsanov (Rus) of Gazprom-Rusvelo

Sergey Firsanov (Rus) of Gazprom-Rusvelo
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 99 of 144

Tim Wellens on course during stage 1 at the Giro d'Italia

Tim Wellens on course during stage 1 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 100 of 144

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)

Image 101 of 144

Tom Dumoulin (Giant - Alpecin) rides out of the tunnel at the Omnisport building

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 102 of 144

Filippo Pozzato (Wilier Ð Southeast)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 103 of 144

Tom Dumoulin (Giant - Alpecin) takes the first lef-hand turn at the Giro opener.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 104 of 144

Fabian Cancellara (Trek - Segafredo) starts his Giro time trial in the Appeldoorn Omnisport building.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 105 of 144

Mikel Landa (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 106 of 144

Tom Dumoulin (Giant - Alpecin) starts his Giro time trial in the Appeldoorn Omnisport center.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 107 of 144

Tom Dumoulin in the maglia rosa after winnng stage 1 of the 2016 Giro d'Italia

Image 108 of 144

Tom Dumoulin in the maglia rosa after winnng stage 1 of the 2016 Giro d'Italia

Image 109 of 144

An Etixx-Quickstep rider warms up before his start.

An Etixx-Quickstep rider warms up before his start.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 110 of 144

Tom Dumoulin on the podium after winning stage 1 of the 2016 Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 111 of 144

Tom Dumoulin on the podium after winning stage 1 of the 2016 Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 112 of 144

Tom Dumoulin on the podium after winning stage 1 of the 2016 Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 113 of 144

Tom Dumoulin on his way to winning stage 1 of the 2016 Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 114 of 144

Tom Dumoulin on his way to winning stage 1 of the 2016 Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 115 of 144

Tom Dumoulin (Giant - Alpecin) in the maglia rosa after winning stage 1 at the Giro.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 116 of 144

Tom Dumoulin (Giant - Alpecin) on his way to winning stage 1

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 117 of 144

Stefan Kung (BMC) emerges from the Apeldoorn Omnisport

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 118 of 144

Filippo Pozzato (Wilier â€“ Southeast)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 119 of 144

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 120 of 144

Stefan Kung (BMC)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 121 of 144

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) andl Dutch King Willem Alexander

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 122 of 144

Alejandro Valverde

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 123 of 144

Giro d'Italia starting ramp for the opening time trial

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 124 of 144

Fabio Sabatini (Etixx-QuickStep) at the Giro d'Italia time trial

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 125 of 144

Rein Taaramae (Katusha) during the time trial opener at the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 126 of 144

Carlos Betancur (Movistar)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 127 of 144

Sean De Bie (Lotto Soudal)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 128 of 144

A Southeast - Venezuela rider

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 129 of 144

Genki Yamamoto (Nippo Vini Fantini)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 130 of 144

Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 131 of 144

Arnaud Courtiellle (FDJ)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 132 of 144

Darwin Atapuma (BMC) in the time trial at the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 133 of 144

Philip Deignan (Team Sky) takes on the opening time trial at the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 134 of 144

Egor Silin (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 135 of 144

Giro d'Italia stage 1 time trial in Apeldoorn

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 136 of 144

The finish line of the time trial at the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 137 of 144

2016 Giro d'Italia stage 1 time trial starting ramp

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 138 of 144

Giro d'Italia time trial in Apeldoorn

(Image credit: Patrick Fletcher)
Image 139 of 144

Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant-Alpecin sits in the hot seat at the Giro d'Italia time trial opener

(Image credit: Patrick Fletcher)
Image 140 of 144

Lukasz Wisiniowski (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 141 of 144

Alexandr Kolobnev (Gazprom-Rusvelo)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 142 of 144

Hubert Dupont (AG2R La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 143 of 144

Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 144 of 144

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) after finishing the time trial at the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Patrick Fletcher)

To the delight of the home crowd Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) won the first maglia rosa of the Giro d’Italia after beating Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) by the finest of margins on stage 1. Dumoulin came over the line just 0.01 seconds quicker than the Slovenian to take Giant-Alpecin’s first victory of the season. Andrey Amador (Movistar) put in an impressive performance to round out the top three.

Ahead of the opening time trial in Dumoulin had tried to deflect the pressure onto another pre-stage favourite, Fabian Cancellara. The Dutchman hadn’t won a time trial this season until this point, being beaten by less than a second in Paris-Nice and the Tour de Romandie. As Dumoulin approached the line, it looked like he might just miss out for the third time this season but edged out surprise package Roglic.

Just as Dumoulin finished, Cancellara set off for his effort and it would be a tense 11-minute wait before the Swiss rider posted his time. The Netherland’s King Willem-Alexander, who had been hovering behind Dumoulin as he warmed down, was the first to congratulate him.

“I’m feeling sick in my stomach now but at the same time I’m so happy. I did it and the luck was on my side today. The luck that I didn’t have in Romandie paid back here in the Netherlands and it’s very special,” Dumoulin said immediately after the finish.

“I didn’t do my best TT but I also didn’t do my worst. I didn’t really do a mistake, but I would have liked to have been a bit starter but in the end the result is all that counts and I did it.”

Roglic was the surprise of the afternoon as he knocked Dumoulin’s teammate Tobias Ludvigsson off the top spot. Riding his first Grand Tour after switching from ski jumping to cycling, Roglic wouldn’t have expected to be so high up but there was still a wry smile from the 26-year-old when he saw his time beaten by Dumoulin.

Cancellara had been among the favourites going into the opening stage but contracted a stomach illness on Wednesday evening and he finished a disappointing eighth and 14 seconds down.

How it unfolded

The Giro d’Italia 2016 kicked off with a 9.8km time trial around the centre of Apeldoorn, beginning three days in the Netherlands. Mathias Brandle (IAM Cycling) was one of the first riders to set a true benchmark time, coming over the line in 11:17. He enjoyed the comfort of the hot-seat for some 15 minutes before he was booted off by Ludvigsson, who went six seconds faster.

Ludvigsson’s time on the hot-seat was much longer. Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal) posted a very quick time at the first check but it proved to be too fast and he would lose 20 seconds by the finish line. Roglic went through the same check a second behind Wellens but he held his own in the second half of the stage to go eight seconds quicker.

Roglic’s teammate Jos Van Emden was among those listed as potential winners but the Dutchman slipped out on a right-hand bend. On a short course such as this, it was enough to end any hopes of taking the victory. To add insult to injury the crash had dislodged his aero bars and he rolled in over a minute down. Stefan Kung (BMC) was found out on the same corner and took out a couple of spectators for good measure, meaning that he finished 30 seconds down.

The overall contenders

While Dumoulin had discounted any attempt at the overall classification, he has given himself a good buffer ahead of the other contenders. Behind him, Nibali was the best GC performer with his time of 11:22. Steven Kruijswijk was just three seconds slower than Nibali, while Landa lost 40 seconds to Dumoulin.

The pink jersey should stay with Dumoulin through to the Italian stages, with the coming days set for the sprinters but anything could happen over the next two stages. 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:11:03
2Primož Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
3Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:00:06
4Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:08
5Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:11
6Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:12
7Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:13
8Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:00:14
9Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
10Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:16
11Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
12Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
13Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:17
14Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
15Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:00:18
16Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:19
17Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
18Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:20
19Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
20Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ0:00:21
21Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
22Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:22
23Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:24
24Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:25
25Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:26
26Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
27Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:27
28Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:00:28
29Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
30Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
31Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:00:29
32Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:00:30
33Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
34Stefan Kung (Swi) BMC Racing Team
35Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
36Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:31
37Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
38Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:32
39Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
40Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
41Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo0:00:33
42Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
43Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
44Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:34
45David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
46Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
47André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
48Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:35
49Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
50Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
51Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
52Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
53Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky0:00:36
54Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
55Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
56Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
57Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Movistar Team0:00:37
58Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
59Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
60Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:00:38
61Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
62Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
63Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
64Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
65Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ0:00:40
66Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
67Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
68Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
69Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
70Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
71Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:41
72Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
73Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
74Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
75Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo0:00:42
76David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
77Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
78Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
79Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
80Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
81Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:43
82Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
83Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
84Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
85Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:44
86Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
87Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela0:00:45
88Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
89Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
90Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
91Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
92Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:46
93Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
94Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
95Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
96Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
97Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:47
98Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
99Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
100Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
101Daniel Martínez (Col) Southeast - Venezuela
102Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:48
103Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
104Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:49
105Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:50
106Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
107Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
108Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
109Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
110Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
111Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
112Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
113Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:51
114Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
115Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
116Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:52
117Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:53
118Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
119Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
120Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ0:00:54
121Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ0:00:55
122Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:00:56
123Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
124Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
125Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
126José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:57
127Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
128Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
129Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
130Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:58
131Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
132Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:59
133Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
134Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
135Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:01
136Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
137Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
138Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data0:01:02
139Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
140Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
141Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:01:03
142Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:01:04
143Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
144Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
145Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
146Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:05
147Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
148Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
149Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge
150Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
151Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:01:06
152Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
153Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
154Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
155Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:01:07
156Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:08
157Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
158Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
159Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
160Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:09
161Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
162Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:11
163Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
164Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
165Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
166Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida0:01:12
167Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:13
168Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team0:01:14
169Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
170Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
171Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:01:15
172Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
173Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:16
174Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:17
175Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:01:18
176Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
177Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
178Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela0:01:20
179Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:21
180Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data
181Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:01:22
182Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
183Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:01:24
184Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:01:25
185Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:26
186Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:27
187Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
188Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
189Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:01:29
190Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:01:30
191Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:31
192Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
193Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela0:01:33
194Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:01:36
195Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:41
196Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data0:01:47
197Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
198Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela0:01:48

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin50pts
2Primož Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo35
3Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team25
4Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin18
5Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step14
6Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling12
7Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step10
8Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo8
9Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling7
10Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
11Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling5
12Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin4
13Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin3
14Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2
15Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team1

