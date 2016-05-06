Giro d'Italia: Tom Dumoulin wins stage 1
Giant-Alpecin team take first win of 2016
To the delight of the home crowd Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) won the first maglia rosa of the Giro d’Italia after beating Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) by the finest of margins on stage 1. Dumoulin came over the line just 0.01 seconds quicker than the Slovenian to take Giant-Alpecin’s first victory of the season. Andrey Amador (Movistar) put in an impressive performance to round out the top three.
Related Articles
Giro d'Italia stage 1 - Video Highlights
Giro d'Italia: How the GC contenders fared on stage 1
Giro d'Italia: First blood to Nibali in GC battle
Dumoulin wins Giro d'Italia opener by smallest margin
Landa satisfied after limiting losses in opening Giro d'Italia time trial
Roglic loses out on pink jersey by one hundredth of a second – Giro d'Italia Shorts
Ahead of the opening time trial in Dumoulin had tried to deflect the pressure onto another pre-stage favourite, Fabian Cancellara. The Dutchman hadn’t won a time trial this season until this point, being beaten by less than a second in Paris-Nice and the Tour de Romandie. As Dumoulin approached the line, it looked like he might just miss out for the third time this season but edged out surprise package Roglic.
Just as Dumoulin finished, Cancellara set off for his effort and it would be a tense 11-minute wait before the Swiss rider posted his time. The Netherland’s King Willem-Alexander, who had been hovering behind Dumoulin as he warmed down, was the first to congratulate him.
“I’m feeling sick in my stomach now but at the same time I’m so happy. I did it and the luck was on my side today. The luck that I didn’t have in Romandie paid back here in the Netherlands and it’s very special,” Dumoulin said immediately after the finish.
“I didn’t do my best TT but I also didn’t do my worst. I didn’t really do a mistake, but I would have liked to have been a bit starter but in the end the result is all that counts and I did it.”
Roglic was the surprise of the afternoon as he knocked Dumoulin’s teammate Tobias Ludvigsson off the top spot. Riding his first Grand Tour after switching from ski jumping to cycling, Roglic wouldn’t have expected to be so high up but there was still a wry smile from the 26-year-old when he saw his time beaten by Dumoulin.
Cancellara had been among the favourites going into the opening stage but contracted a stomach illness on Wednesday evening and he finished a disappointing eighth and 14 seconds down.
Stage 1 Video Highlights
To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, please click here.
How it unfolded
The Giro d’Italia 2016 kicked off with a 9.8km time trial around the centre of Apeldoorn, beginning three days in the Netherlands. Mathias Brandle (IAM Cycling) was one of the first riders to set a true benchmark time, coming over the line in 11:17. He enjoyed the comfort of the hot-seat for some 15 minutes before he was booted off by Ludvigsson, who went six seconds faster.
Ludvigsson’s time on the hot-seat was much longer. Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal) posted a very quick time at the first check but it proved to be too fast and he would lose 20 seconds by the finish line. Roglic went through the same check a second behind Wellens but he held his own in the second half of the stage to go eight seconds quicker.
Roglic’s teammate Jos Van Emden was among those listed as potential winners but the Dutchman slipped out on a right-hand bend. On a short course such as this, it was enough to end any hopes of taking the victory. To add insult to injury the crash had dislodged his aero bars and he rolled in over a minute down. Stefan Kung (BMC) was found out on the same corner and took out a couple of spectators for good measure, meaning that he finished 30 seconds down.
The overall contenders
While Dumoulin had discounted any attempt at the overall classification, he has given himself a good buffer ahead of the other contenders. Behind him, Nibali was the best GC performer with his time of 11:22. Steven Kruijswijk was just three seconds slower than Nibali, while Landa lost 40 seconds to Dumoulin.
The pink jersey should stay with Dumoulin through to the Italian stages, with the coming days set for the sprinters but anything could happen over the next two stages.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:11:03
|2
|Primož Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3
|Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:00:06
|4
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:08
|5
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:11
|6
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:12
|7
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:13
|8
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:14
|9
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|10
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:16
|11
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|12
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|13
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:17
|14
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|15
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:18
|16
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:19
|17
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|18
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:20
|19
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|20
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:21
|21
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|22
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:22
|23
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:24
|24
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:25
|25
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:26
|26
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|27
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:27
|28
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:28
|29
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|30
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|31
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:29
|32
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:00:30
|33
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|34
|Stefan Kung (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|35
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|36
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:31
|37
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|38
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:32
|39
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|40
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|41
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:33
|42
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|43
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|44
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:34
|45
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|46
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|47
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|48
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:35
|49
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|50
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|51
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|52
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|53
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|0:00:36
|54
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|55
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|56
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|57
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:37
|58
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|59
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|60
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:38
|61
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|62
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|63
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|64
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|65
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:40
|66
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|67
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|68
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|69
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|70
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|71
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:41
|72
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|73
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|74
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|75
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:42
|76
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|77
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|78
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|79
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|80
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|81
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:43
|82
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|83
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|84
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|85
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:44
|86
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|87
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:00:45
|88
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|89
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|90
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|91
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|92
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:46
|93
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|94
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|95
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|96
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|97
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:47
|98
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|99
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|100
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|101
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Southeast - Venezuela
|102
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:48
|103
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|104
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:49
|105
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:50
|106
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|107
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|108
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|109
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|110
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|111
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|112
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|113
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:51
|114
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|115
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|116
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:52
|117
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:53
|118
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|119
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|120
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:54
|121
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|0:00:55
|122
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:56
|123
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|124
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|125
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|126
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:57
|127
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|128
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|129
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|130
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:58
|131
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|132
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:59
|133
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|134
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|135
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:01
|136
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|137
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|138
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:01:02
|139
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|140
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|141
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:03
|142
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:04
|143
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|144
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|145
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|146
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:05
|147
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|148
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|149
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge
|150
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|151
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:06
|152
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|153
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|154
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|155
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:01:07
|156
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:08
|157
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|158
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|159
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|160
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:09
|161
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|162
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:11
|163
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|164
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|165
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|166
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:12
|167
|Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:13
|168
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:14
|169
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|170
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|171
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:01:15
|172
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|173
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:16
|174
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:17
|175
|Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:18
|176
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|177
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|178
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:01:20
|179
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:21
|180
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data
|181
|Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:01:22
|182
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|183
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:01:24
|184
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:01:25
|185
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:26
|186
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:27
|187
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|188
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|189
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:01:29
|190
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:01:30
|191
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:31
|192
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|193
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:01:33
|194
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:01:36
|195
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:41
|196
|Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:01:47
|197
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|198
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:01:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|50
|pts
|2
|Primož Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|35
|3
|Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|25
|4
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|18
|5
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|14
|6
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|12
|7
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|8
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|9
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|7
|10
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|11
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|5
|12
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4
|13
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|14
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2
|15
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:11:03
|2
|Primož Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3
|Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:00:06
|4
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:08
|5
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:11
|6
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:12
|7
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:13
|8
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:14
|9
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|10
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:16
|11
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|12
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|13
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:17
|14
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|15
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:18
|16
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:19
|17
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|18
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:20
|19
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|20
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:21
|21
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|22
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:22
|23
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:24
|24
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:25
|25
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:26
|26
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|27
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:27
|28
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:28
|29
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|30
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|31
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:29
|32
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:00:30
|33
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|34
|Stefan Kung (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|35
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|36
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:31
|37
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|38
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:32
|39
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|40
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|41
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:33
|42
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|43
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|44
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:34
|45
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|46
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|47
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|48
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:35
|49
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|50
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|51
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|52
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|53
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|0:00:36
|54
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|55
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|56
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|57
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:37
|58
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|59
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|60
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:38
|61
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|62
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|63
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|64
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|65
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:40
|66
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|67
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|68
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|69
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|70
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|71
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:41
|72
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|73
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|74
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|75
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:42
|76
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|77
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|78
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|79
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|80
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|81
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:43
|82
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|83
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|84
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|85
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:44
|86
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|87
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:00:45
|88
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|89
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|90
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|91
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|92
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:46
|93
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|94
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|95
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|96
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|97
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:47
|98
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|99
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|100
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|101
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Southeast - Venezuela
|102
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:48
|103
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|104
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:49
|105
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:50
|106
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|107
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|108
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|109
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|110
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|111
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|112
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|113
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:51
|114
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|115
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|116
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:52
|117
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:53
|118
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|119
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|120
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:54
|121
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|0:00:55
|122
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:56
|123
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|124
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|125
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|126
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:57
|127
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|128
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|129
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|130
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:58
|131
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|132
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:59
|133
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|134
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|135
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:01
|136
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|137
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|138
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:01:02
|139
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|140
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|141
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:03
|142
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:04
|143
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|144
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|145
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|146
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:05
|147
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|148
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|149
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge
|150
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|151
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:06
|152
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|153
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|154
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|155
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:01:07
|156
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:08
|157
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|158
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|159
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|160
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:09
|161
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|162
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:11
|163
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|164
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|165
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|166
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:12
|167
|Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:13
|168
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:14
|169
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|170
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|171
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:01:15
|172
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|173
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:16
|174
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:17
|175
|Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:18
|176
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|177
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|178
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:01:20
|179
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:21
|180
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data
|181
|Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:01:22
|182
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|183
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:01:24
|184
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:01:25
|185
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:26
|186
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:27
|187
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|188
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|189
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:01:29
|190
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:01:30
|191
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:31
|192
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|193
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:01:33
|194
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:01:36
|195
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:41
|196
|Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:01:47
|197
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|198
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:01:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|50
|pts
|2
|Primož Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|35
|3
|Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|25
|4
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|18
|5
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|14
|6
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|12
|7
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|8
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|9
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|7
|10
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|11
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|5
|12
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4
|13
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|14
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2
|15
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|1
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Flandriencross: Worst wins for second time this weekendDutchwoman backs up Tabor World Cup win with victory in round 2 of DVV Trofee
-
Tour of Fuzhou: Reigning champion Davidenok wins opening stageOne-two for Kazakh riders with Artur Fedosseyev second
-
Urán back on the bike after three-month injury lay-offColombian says he considered retirement
-
Gent Six Day set for dramatic finale with four pairs on same lapCrashes continue as De Buyst and Van der Sande take the lead on day five
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy