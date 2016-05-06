Image 1 of 144 Tom Dumoulin in the maglia rosa after winnng stage 1 of the 2016 Giro d'Italia Image 2 of 144 Michael Hepburn was the last rider to start the time trial (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 144 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 144 Esteban Chaves is well placed after the time trial (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 144 Fabian Cancellara cools down after his ride (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 144 Russian champ Artem Ovechkin (Gazprom-Rusvelo) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 144 Damien Howson was the best of the Orica-GreenEdge riders in 17th (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 144 Canadian champ Hugo Houle (AG2R-La Mondiale) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 144 Ruben Plaza (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 144 Tanel Kangert (Astana Pro Team) was just outside the top 20 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 144 Heinrich Haussler (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 12 of 144 Albanian champ Eugert Zhupa (Southeast-Venezuela) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 144 Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) turns his attention to the sprint stages after the time trial (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 144 Jack Bobridge (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 15 of 144 Ramunas Navardauskas (Cannondale) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 16 of 144 Manuel Senni (BMC) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 17 of 144 Amets Txurruka (Orica GreenEdge) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 18 of 144 Darwin Atapuma (BMC) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 19 of 144 Adam Hansen (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 20 of 144 Sam Bewley (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 21 of 144 Georg Preidler (Giant-Alpecin) riding to 13th (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 22 of 144 King Willem-Alexander congratulates Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 144 Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) on the podium as stage winner (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 144 Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) adds a maglia rosa to his cycling wardrobe (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 144 Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) sprays the champagne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 144 The Dutch King Willem-Alexander on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 144 Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) in congratulated on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 144 Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) in the first maglia rosa of 2016 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 144 Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 144 Best young rider Tobias Ludvigsson (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 144 Trek-Segafredo's Boy van Poppel (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 144 Etixx-QuickStep's David de la Cruz (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 144 Katusha's Pavel Kochetkov (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 144 Matteo Montaguti (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 144 Team Sky's Nicolas Roche (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 144 Giant-Alpecin's Chad Haga (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 144 IAM Cycling's Larry Warbasse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 144 Cannondale's Moreno Moser (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 144 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 144 BMC's Joey Rosskopf (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 144 Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 144 Dimension Data's Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 144 Katusha's Maxim Belkov (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 144 Guillaume Bonnafond (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 144 Team sky's Elia Viviani (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 144 Giant Alpecin's Bert de Backer (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 144 Movistar's Andrey Amador finished third. To the delight of the home crowd Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) won the first maglia rosa of the Giro d’Italia after beating Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) by the finest of margins on stage 1. Dumoulin came over the line just 0.01 seconds quicker than the Slovenian to take Giant-Alpecin’s first victory of the season. Andrey Amador (Movistar) put in an impressive performance to round out the top three.

Ahead of the opening time trial in Dumoulin had tried to deflect the pressure onto another pre-stage favourite, Fabian Cancellara. The Dutchman hadn’t won a time trial this season until this point, being beaten by less than a second in Paris-Nice and the Tour de Romandie. As Dumoulin approached the line, it looked like he might just miss out for the third time this season but edged out surprise package Roglic.

Just as Dumoulin finished, Cancellara set off for his effort and it would be a tense 11-minute wait before the Swiss rider posted his time. The Netherland’s King Willem-Alexander, who had been hovering behind Dumoulin as he warmed down, was the first to congratulate him.

“I’m feeling sick in my stomach now but at the same time I’m so happy. I did it and the luck was on my side today. The luck that I didn’t have in Romandie paid back here in the Netherlands and it’s very special,” Dumoulin said immediately after the finish.

“I didn’t do my best TT but I also didn’t do my worst. I didn’t really do a mistake, but I would have liked to have been a bit starter but in the end the result is all that counts and I did it.”

Roglic was the surprise of the afternoon as he knocked Dumoulin’s teammate Tobias Ludvigsson off the top spot. Riding his first Grand Tour after switching from ski jumping to cycling, Roglic wouldn’t have expected to be so high up but there was still a wry smile from the 26-year-old when he saw his time beaten by Dumoulin.

Cancellara had been among the favourites going into the opening stage but contracted a stomach illness on Wednesday evening and he finished a disappointing eighth and 14 seconds down.

How it unfolded

The Giro d’Italia 2016 kicked off with a 9.8km time trial around the centre of Apeldoorn, beginning three days in the Netherlands. Mathias Brandle (IAM Cycling) was one of the first riders to set a true benchmark time, coming over the line in 11:17. He enjoyed the comfort of the hot-seat for some 15 minutes before he was booted off by Ludvigsson, who went six seconds faster.

Ludvigsson’s time on the hot-seat was much longer. Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal) posted a very quick time at the first check but it proved to be too fast and he would lose 20 seconds by the finish line. Roglic went through the same check a second behind Wellens but he held his own in the second half of the stage to go eight seconds quicker.

Roglic’s teammate Jos Van Emden was among those listed as potential winners but the Dutchman slipped out on a right-hand bend. On a short course such as this, it was enough to end any hopes of taking the victory. To add insult to injury the crash had dislodged his aero bars and he rolled in over a minute down. Stefan Kung (BMC) was found out on the same corner and took out a couple of spectators for good measure, meaning that he finished 30 seconds down.

The overall contenders

While Dumoulin had discounted any attempt at the overall classification, he has given himself a good buffer ahead of the other contenders. Behind him, Nibali was the best GC performer with his time of 11:22. Steven Kruijswijk was just three seconds slower than Nibali, while Landa lost 40 seconds to Dumoulin.

The pink jersey should stay with Dumoulin through to the Italian stages, with the coming days set for the sprinters but anything could happen over the next two stages.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:11:03 2 Primož Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3 Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:00:06 4 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:08 5 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:11 6 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:12 7 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:13 8 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:14 9 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 10 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:16 11 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 12 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 13 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:17 14 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 15 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:00:18 16 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:19 17 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 18 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:20 19 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 20 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 0:00:21 21 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 22 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:22 23 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:24 24 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:25 25 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:26 26 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 27 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:27 28 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:28 29 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 30 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 31 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:00:29 32 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:00:30 33 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 34 Stefan Kung (Swi) BMC Racing Team 35 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 36 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:31 37 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 38 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:32 39 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 40 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 41 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:33 42 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 43 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 44 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:34 45 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 46 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 47 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 48 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:35 49 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 50 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 51 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 52 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 53 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 0:00:36 54 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 55 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 56 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 57 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:37 58 Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 59 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 60 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:00:38 61 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 62 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 63 Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha 64 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 65 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 0:00:40 66 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 67 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 68 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 69 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 70 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 71 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:41 72 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 73 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 74 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 75 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:42 76 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 77 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 78 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 79 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 80 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 81 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:43 82 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 83 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 84 Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 85 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:44 86 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 87 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela 0:00:45 88 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 89 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 90 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 91 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 92 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:46 93 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 94 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 95 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 96 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 97 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:47 98 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 99 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 100 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 101 Daniel Martínez (Col) Southeast - Venezuela 102 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:48 103 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 104 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:49 105 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:50 106 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 107 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 108 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 109 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 110 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 111 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 112 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 113 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:51 114 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 115 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 116 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:52 117 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:53 118 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 119 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 120 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 0:00:54 121 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 0:00:55 122 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:56 123 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 124 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 125 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 126 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:57 127 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 128 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 129 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 130 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:58 131 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 132 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:59 133 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 134 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 135 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:01 136 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 137 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 138 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data 0:01:02 139 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 140 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 141 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:01:03 142 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:01:04 143 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 144 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 145 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 146 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:05 147 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 148 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 149 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge 150 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 151 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:01:06 152 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 153 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 154 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 155 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:01:07 156 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:08 157 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 158 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 159 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 160 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:09 161 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 162 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:11 163 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 164 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team 165 Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 166 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 0:01:12 167 Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:13 168 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:01:14 169 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 170 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 171 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:01:15 172 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 173 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:16 174 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:17 175 Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:01:18 176 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 177 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 178 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela 0:01:20 179 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:21 180 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data 181 Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:01:22 182 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 183 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:01:24 184 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:01:25 185 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:26 186 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:27 187 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 188 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 189 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:01:29 190 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:01:30 191 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:31 192 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 193 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela 0:01:33 194 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:01:36 195 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:41 196 Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data 0:01:47 197 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 198 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 0:01:48

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 50 pts 2 Primož Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 35 3 Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 25 4 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 18 5 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 14 6 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 12 7 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 8 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 8 9 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 7 10 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 11 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 5 12 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 4 13 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 14 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2 15 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 1

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:11:03 2 Primož Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3 Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:00:06 4 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:08 5 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:11 6 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:12 7 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:13 8 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:14 9 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 10 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:16 11 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 12 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 13 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:17 14 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 15 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:00:18 16 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:19 17 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 18 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:20 19 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 20 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 0:00:21 21 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 22 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:22 23 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:24 24 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:25 25 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:26 26 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 27 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:27 28 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:28 29 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 30 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 31 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:00:29 32 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:00:30 33 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 34 Stefan Kung (Swi) BMC Racing Team 35 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 36 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:31 37 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 38 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:32 39 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 40 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 41 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:33 42 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 43 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 44 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:34 45 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 46 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 47 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 48 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:35 49 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 50 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 51 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 52 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 53 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 0:00:36 54 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 55 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 56 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 57 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:37 58 Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 59 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 60 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:00:38 61 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 62 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 63 Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha 64 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 65 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 0:00:40 66 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 67 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 68 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 69 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 70 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 71 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:41 72 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 73 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 74 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 75 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:42 76 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 77 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 78 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 79 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 80 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 81 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:43 82 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 83 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 84 Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 85 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:44 86 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 87 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela 0:00:45 88 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 89 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 90 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 91 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 92 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:46 93 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 94 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 95 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 96 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 97 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:47 98 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 99 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 100 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 101 Daniel Martínez (Col) Southeast - Venezuela 102 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:48 103 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 104 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:49 105 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:50 106 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 107 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 108 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 109 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 110 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 111 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 112 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 113 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:51 114 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 115 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 116 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:52 117 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:53 118 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 119 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 120 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 0:00:54 121 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 0:00:55 122 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:56 123 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 124 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 125 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 126 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:57 127 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 128 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 129 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 130 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:58 131 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 132 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:59 133 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 134 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 135 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:01 136 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 137 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 138 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data 0:01:02 139 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 140 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 141 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:01:03 142 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:01:04 143 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 144 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 145 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 146 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:05 147 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 148 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 149 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge 150 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 151 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:01:06 152 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 153 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 154 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 155 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:01:07 156 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:08 157 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 158 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 159 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 160 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:09 161 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 162 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:11 163 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 164 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team 165 Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 166 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 0:01:12 167 Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:13 168 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:01:14 169 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 170 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 171 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:01:15 172 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 173 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:16 174 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:17 175 Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:01:18 176 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 177 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 178 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela 0:01:20 179 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:21 180 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data 181 Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:01:22 182 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 183 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:01:24 184 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:01:25 185 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:26 186 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:27 187 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 188 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 189 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:01:29 190 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:01:30 191 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:31 192 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 193 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela 0:01:33 194 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:01:36 195 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:41 196 Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data 0:01:47 197 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 198 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 0:01:48