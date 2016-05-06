Giro d'Italia stage 1 - Video Highlights

Tom Dumoulin on the podium after winning stage 1 of the 2016 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

To the delight of the home crowd,Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) won the first maglia rosa of the Giro d’Italia after beating Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) by the finest of margins on stage 1. Dumoulin came over the line just 0.01 seconds quicker than the Slovenian to take Giant-Alpecin’s first victory of the season. Andrey Amador (Movistar) put in an impressive performance to round out the top three.