Giro d'Italia stage 1: Finish line quotes

Fabio Sabatini (Etixx-QuickStep) at the Giro d'Italia time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Tom Dumoulin (LottoNL-Jumbo)

"It is a relief. I’m feeling sick in my stomach now but at the same time so happy. I did it. Luck was on my side today, the luck I didn’t have in Romandie. To have it paid back here in the Netherlands is very special.

"I didn’t do my best TT but I also didn’t do my worst. I didn’t really do a mistake, but I would have liked to have been a bit starter but in the end the result is all that counts and I did it."

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

"I can be more than satisfied with how it’s gone. There’s always nervousness in the build-up to a Grand Tour and it’s nice to get it started. It was a very explosive time trial and I had to make a very big effort. The first part was very fast indeed. It’s one stage done and now we’ll think about what’s to come next."

Nicolas Roche (Team Sky) - Speaking about team leader Mikel Landa

"We all know that the Giro can be won and lost by a few seconds. He’s coming in here with confidence and we know that he needs to do a good time compared to his direct opponents."

Mikel Landa (Team Sky)

"I think it was difficult but the time I made was quite good. It was what I expected. This is one of the time trials that worried me, short, flat and difficult and thought I’d lose more time. I felt quite good. I’m a bit tired but I’m happy with my result."

Tobias Ludvigsson (Giant-Alpecin)

"It was a really good day for me and the team. For myself to have the white jersey, I surprised myself a little. I was in the hot seat all day. It’s been a long day. It’s special that we have the maglia rosa and our first victory. It’s really special."