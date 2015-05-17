Image 1 of 143 Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) wins stage 9 at the Giro d'Italia Image 2 of 143 A fan gets in position for a photo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 143 Stephen Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) in the break (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 143 Kenny Elissonde (FDJ) and Carlos Betancur (Ag2r) leading the break (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 143 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Cannondale-Garmin) going solo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 143 Jurgen Van dan Broeck (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 143 The peloton rushes by (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 143 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) spent another day in pink (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 143 Michael Mathews (Orica-GreenEdge) sprints for the line (Image credit: Tim de Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) soloed in to take the win on stage 9 of the Giro d’Italia from the day's breakaway, with Stephen Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) second and Simon Geschke (Giant-Alpecin) third.

"Today I was part of a great team. I found the right breakaway. My job was to wait for my teammates on the final climb, but things didn’t turn out that way," Tiralongo said. "It is an unexpected win."

Alberto Contador defended his race lead ahead of the first rest day, although the gap during the stage was large enough for the lead to change hands. The Tinkoff-Saxo rider attacked out of the chasing field along with co-favourites Fabio Aru (Astana) and Richie Porte (Sky) with about 12 km remaining. The loser of the day was Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-QuickStep), who missed the cut and fell even further back.

"I would have preferred to have ridden more conservatively from the final climb to the finish, but Aru asked me to work with him because Urán was behind us, and it was important to put time into him," Contador said. "We worked together, even if he sprinted to gain back a second, but I’m very happy with where I am after nine stages. I have the Maglia Rosa, and I have a rest day for my shoulder and legs to recover."

Aru sprinted with 100 meters remaining, hoping to pick up a few seconds on Contador, who led him in the GC by only four seconds. The Italian picked up one second, and is now only 3 seconds down in second place, with Porte third at 22 seconds.

“Right now it looks like it won’t be easy to take the pink jersey away from Contador,” Tiralongo said after the stage. “He’s a real champion, but there is still time. For us, it is important to concentrate on Fabio Aru. I was in the break group to support him, and then saw that it could work out for me.”

Contador was happy to have defended his lead, and called it “the most unusual stage I have ever experienced.”

How it unfolded

The stage got off to an early start in Benevento, and the field set off on the 215 kilometers at a high pace. The day, with constant ups and downs and a total of 4000 vertical meters of climbing, seemed perfect for an escape group to find success, but it took a while for the group of the day to form.

Finally, after 52 km, a group of 11 got away: Carlos Betancur (AG2R), Paolo Tiralongo (Astana). Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF), Amael Moinard (BMC), Kenny Elissonde (FDJ), Jesus Herrada (Movistar), Ryder Hesjedal and Tom-Jelte Slagter (Cannondale-Garmin), Simon Geschke (Giant Alpecin), Maxim Belkov (Katusha) and Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo).

It was a high-powered group, with former Giro winner Hesjedal, and two riders from the previous day’s break, Betancur and Kruijswijk. They quickly pulled away and took a lead of 4:30 with them as they started up the first climb of the day, the Cat. 2 Monte Termino.

That gap had jumped to 5:53 at the top of the climb, giving Moinard the virtual leader’s jersey. Geschke was the first over the top, followed by Betancur and Tiralongo.

After the descent, the climbing started again immediately. Sergio Paulinho jumped from the field on the way down, and quickly gained one minute in pursuit of the lead group. Their gap dropped dramatically on the climb, down to four minutes.

The first sprint of the day, on the climb, went to Hesjedal ahead of Moinard and Herrada. Colbrelli, celebrating his 25th birthday, was the first to pay tribute to the pace and drop back from the lead group. Belkov soon followed him and Paulinho was unable to keep up his lead, falling back into the peloton.

That peloton was around 50 riders strong as it hit the top of the cat. 1 Colle Molella, a mere 2:06 after the reduced lead group. Geschke was first at the top, giving himself the mountain jersey, followed by Betancur and Kruijswijk.

Astana was determined to wrestle control of the race its way, and sent Dario Cataldo on the attack on the descent. Tinkoff-Saxo and race leader Alberto Contador were having none of that, and pulled him back as promptly as they could.

Slagter jumped from the lead group and was able to claim the second intermediate sprint and three seconds time bonus for himself.

The lead group apparently gained an advantage on the descent. A motorcycle crashed on a sharp curve, and the chasing peloton was slowed to pass the scene of the accident. The road surfaces were generally not in the best condition, as well as being narrow and with tight curves.

Slagter did not wait for his companions after the sprint but kept going, building up a lead for himself. The peloton was said to have fallen back to five minutes, with that going up to six minutes with 50 km – and one more ranked climb – to go.

Tiralongo continued the Astana offensive by attacking with 42km to go, and was joined by Herrada. They were not allowed to stay away, however.

Elissonde was the next to give it a try, with just over 15km to go. He kept looking back to see if anyone would join him, and it was Tiralongo who then shot right past him. But once again they were hauled back.

Although it appeared at times that Tinkoff-Saxo would not be sorry to see the leader’s jersey change hands before the rest day, the Russian team picked up the pace as they started up the day’s final climb, cutting the gap to Slagter to under four minutes. Tiralongo attacked again on the ascent of the Passo Serra, this time slowly pulling away.

Back in the pack, Contador had only man at his side, with five Astana riders and a handful of Sky riders. Aru then mad his move, taking Contador and Porte with him, as well as Landa. The gap was down to only 2:46 behind Slagter, and the quartet starting catching and passing those who had fallen back from the break.

Landa and Aru led the group, with Contador and Porte contented to let them do so, and in fact, refusing to take hints they should take their turns.

Slagter made it to the mountain ranking alone, taking the top points, but Tiralongo was rapidly closing the gap on him. The rest of the former break group had splintered in the meantime. Landa led the group of favourites over the top at 1:20 down, with the field another 25 seconds or so back. Uran was in that chasing field, losing further time.

With 8.1 km remaining, Tiralongo caught Slagter. Aru pulled alongside of Contador, gesturing and apparently speaking, and the Spaniard finally took a turn at the front. The group also turned up the speed a notch, and the Uran group fell further back.

Slagter and Tiralongo took 1:35 into the final five kilometres, but soon Slagter had to fall back, no longer able to keep up. With just over four km to go, the Astana rider was on his own.

"The team car told me to go for it, so I rode the final 5 km at 100%. On the hard final climb, I caught Slagter, then I held on as the finish line approached," Tiralongo said.

Kruijswijk pulled away from the remnants of the break group with some 3 km left, but ahead, Tiralongo grinned and gestured thumbs up on his way to the win. His lead had narrowed but he still had plenty of time for an extended victory celebration – and also becoming the oldest man to win a stage in the Giro.

The Dutch rider crossed the line 21 seconds later, with Geschke leading the small chasing group at 24 seconds to take third.

About 30 seconds after the Geschke group, the group of four around Contador came towards the finish. With about 100 meters to go, Aru jumped and sprinted towards the line. His strategy worked, and he picked up one second.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5:50:31 2 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:21 3 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:23 4 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 5 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 6 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 7 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 8 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 9 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:27 10 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:56 11 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:57 12 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 13 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:01:01 14 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:01:43 15 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 16 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 17 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 18 Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing 19 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 20 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 21 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 22 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 23 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 24 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 25 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 26 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 27 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 28 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 29 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 30 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 31 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 32 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 33 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 34 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 35 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 36 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 37 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 38 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 39 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 40 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 41 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 42 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 43 Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 44 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 45 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 46 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 47 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 48 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:20 49 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:03:22 50 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling 51 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 52 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 53 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 54 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 55 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 56 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:05:19 57 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 58 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:07:01 59 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 60 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 61 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 62 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 63 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 64 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 65 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 66 Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 67 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 68 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 69 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:09:23 70 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 71 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 72 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 73 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 74 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 75 Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 76 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 77 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:11:01 78 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 79 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 80 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 81 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 82 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 83 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 84 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 85 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 86 Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 87 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 88 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 89 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:13:12 90 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 91 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 92 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 93 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 94 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 95 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 96 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) TrekRacing 97 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:14:07 98 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:29 99 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 100 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 101 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 102 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 103 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 104 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing 105 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 106 Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 107 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 108 Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 109 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 110 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 111 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 112 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 113 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 114 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 115 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 116 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 117 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 118 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 119 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 120 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 121 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 122 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 123 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 124 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 125 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 126 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 127 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 128 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 129 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 130 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 131 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 132 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 133 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:14:37 134 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:17:53 135 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 136 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 137 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 138 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 139 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 140 Fabio Silvestre (Por) TrekRacing 141 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) TrekRacing 142 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 143 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 144 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 145 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 146 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 147 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 148 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 149 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 150 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 151 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 152 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 153 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 154 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 155 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 156 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:23:42 157 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 158 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 159 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 160 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 161 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 162 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 163 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) TrekRacing 164 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 165 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 166 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 167 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 168 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 169 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 170 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling 171 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 172 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 173 Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida 174 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 175 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 176 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 177 Marco Coledan (Ita) TrekRacing 178 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 179 Calvin Watson (Aus) TrekRacing 180 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 181 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 182 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 183 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 184 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 185 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 186 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing 187 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 188 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling DNF Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini

Point # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 25 pts 2 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 18 3 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 15 4 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 14 5 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 14 6 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 13 7 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 11 8 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 7 9 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 5 10 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 5 11 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountain # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 15 pts 2 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 8 3 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 4 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 4 5 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2 6 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1

Premio della fuga # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 91 pts 2 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 34 3 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 26 4 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 26 5 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 26 6 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 26 7 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 26 8 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 26 9 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 24

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 14 pts 2 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 3 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 8 4 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 8 5 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 7 6 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 7 7 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 6 8 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 6 9 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 5 10 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 2

Premio energy # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing 4 pts 2 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 3 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana Pro Team 17:33:30 2 Cannondale-Garmin 0:00:36 3 Movistar Team 0:01:52 4 BMC Racing Team 5 FDJ.fr 6 AG2R La Mondiale 7 Team Sky 0:02:26 8 Bardiani CSF 0:03:12 9 Lotto Soudal 0:04:51 10 IAM Cycling 11 Team Katusha 12 Lampre-Merida 0:06:48 13 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:08:47 14 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:10:06 15 Southeast 0:10:09 16 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:10:46 17 Orica GreenEdge 0:17:48 18 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:20:40 19 Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:21:16 20 Androni Giocattoli 0:28:30 21 Trek Factory Racing 22 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:28:44

Team point # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana Pro Team 59 pts 2 LottoNL-Jumbo 35 3 Cannondale-Garmin 34 4 Giant-Alpecin 28 5 BMC Racing Team 23 6 Movistar Team 21 7 AG2R La Mondiale 12 8 FDJ.fr 10 9 Team Katusha 6 10 Tinkoff-Saxo 5 11 Team Sky 4 12 Lampre-Merida 1 13 Orica GreenEdge 14 Trek Factory Racing 15 Bardiani CSF 16 Nippo - Vini Fantini 17 Lotto Soudal 18 Etixx - Quick-Step 19 IAM Cycling 20 Southeast 21 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 22 Androni Giocattoli

General classification after stage 9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 38:31:35 2 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:03 3 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 0:00:22 4 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:46 5 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:16 6 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:46 7 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:02:02 8 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:10 9 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:02:20 10 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:02:24 11 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 0:02:30 12 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:02:55 13 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:01 14 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:03:10 15 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:18 16 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:33 17 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:00 18 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:04:09 19 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:04:41 20 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:47 21 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:06:16 22 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:07:25 23 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:10:39 24 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:11:10 25 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:11:46 26 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:13:37 27 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:13:38 28 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:15:44 29 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:18:00 30 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:18:32 31 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:20:15 32 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:47 33 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:21:17 34 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 0:21:22 35 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:22:12 36 Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:22:47 37 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:25:02 38 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:25:03 39 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:30:57 40 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:32:49 41 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:34:15 42 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:36:08 43 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:37:05 44 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:37:37 45 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:37:58 46 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:38:24 47 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 0:38:37 48 Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing 0:40:01 49 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 0:41:06 50 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:41:13 51 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:42:08 52 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:42:44 53 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:43:15 54 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:44:06 55 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:44:35 56 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:45:07 57 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:46:04 58 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:47:02 59 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:47:37 60 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:47:40 61 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:48:45 62 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 0:48:54 63 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:48:56 64 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:49:11 65 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:50:19 66 Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:50:25 67 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:51:22 68 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:51:29 69 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:56:29 70 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:56:52 71 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:57:29 72 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:58:33 73 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:58:34 74 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:00:17 75 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:00:43 76 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:01:23 77 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:02:36 78 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:02:56 79 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) TrekRacing 1:03:39 80 Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:04:32 81 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:04:34 82 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:05:18 83 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 1:05:25 84 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:07:44 85 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:08:47 86 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:09:01 87 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 1:09:25 88 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 1:09:48 89 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:11:13 90 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 1:11:17 91 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 1:11:21 92 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:11:23 93 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:13:17 94 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:15:04 95 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:15:15 96 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:15:42 97 Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 1:15:53 98 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:16:47 99 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:19:33 100 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:20:05 101 Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:20:16 102 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:21:01 103 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1:24:17 104 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 1:24:32 105 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:25:40 106 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1:26:56 107 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:27:44 108 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 1:28:14 109 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:30:51 110 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:30:55 111 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 1:31:40 112 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:31:44 113 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:32:24 114 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:32:34 115 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 1:32:38 116 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 1:32:53 117 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:33:10 118 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 1:33:41 119 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 1:34:02 120 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:34:43 121 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:35:26 122 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:35:29 123 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 1:35:33 124 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:35:51 125 Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 1:36:03 126 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:37:46 127 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:38:05 128 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:38:11 129 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:39:08 130 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 1:39:21 131 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:39:26 132 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:40:33 133 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 1:40:35 134 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:40:54 135 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 1:41:35 136 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 1:41:40 137 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:42:38 138 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 1:42:41 139 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 1:43:19 140 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:43:49 141 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:43:54 142 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:44:23 143 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:44:43 144 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) TrekRacing 1:45:05 145 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) TrekRacing 1:46:48 146 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:47:07 147 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:48:44 148 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:48:57 149 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:50:13 150 Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida 1:50:22 151 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing 1:50:32 152 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:50:50 153 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:52:19 154 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:53:13 155 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 1:53:19 156 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 1:54:52 157 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:56:25 158 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 159 Fabio Silvestre (Por) TrekRacing 1:57:01 160 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1:57:39 161 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:58:31 162 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 1:58:52 163 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 1:59:03 164 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:59:09 165 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:02:19 166 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2:02:56 167 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:03:07 168 Calvin Watson (Aus) TrekRacing 2:05:11 169 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing 2:05:24 170 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 2:07:41 171 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:07:58 172 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2:08:47 173 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2:09:25 174 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 2:10:38 175 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:11:13 176 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:11:17 177 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 2:11:33 178 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 2:15:50 179 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 2:16:16 180 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 181 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:16:51 182 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling 2:17:08 183 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2:20:10 184 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:21:47 185 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 2:25:00 186 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 2:28:11 187 Marco Coledan (Ita) TrekRacing 2:34:59 188 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 2:38:24

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 78 pts 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 75 3 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 60 4 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 50 5 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing 47 6 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 40 7 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 40 8 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 37 9 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 37 10 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 36 11 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 35 12 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 34 13 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 32 14 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 31 15 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 29 16 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 29 17 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 29 18 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 27 19 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 26 20 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 26 21 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 26 22 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 26 23 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 25 24 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 25 25 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 24 26 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 24 27 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 23 28 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 22 29 Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing 22 30 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 20 31 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 20 32 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 20 33 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling 20 34 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 19 35 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 17 36 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 17 37 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling 16 38 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 16 39 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 15 40 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 15 41 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 14 42 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 14 43 Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 14 44 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 13 45 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 13 46 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 12 47 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 12 48 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 11 49 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 11 50 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 51 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 10 52 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 10 53 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 9 54 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 55 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 8 56 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 7 57 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 58 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 6 59 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 6 60 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 6 61 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 6 62 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 6 63 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 5 64 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 5 65 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing 5 66 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 67 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4 68 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) TrekRacing 4 69 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 70 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 4 71 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 72 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 73 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 3 74 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 3 75 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 2 76 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2 77 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 78 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 79 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 80 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2 81 Marco Coledan (Ita) TrekRacing 2 82 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1 83 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 1 84 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1 85 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 86 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 1 87 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 50 pts 2 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 39 3 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 37 4 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 33 5 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 23 6 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 19 7 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 15 8 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 15 9 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 15 10 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15 11 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 14 12 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 14 13 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 12 14 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 12 15 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 12 16 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 12 17 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 10 18 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 10 19 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 10 20 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 21 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 7 22 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 6 23 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 6 24 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 6 25 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 5 26 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4 27 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4 28 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3 29 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 3 30 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 3 31 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 32 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 33 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 2 34 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2 35 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 2 36 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 37 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 1 38 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 1 39 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1 40 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1 41 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 1 42 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1 43 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1 44 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 1 45 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 38:31:38 2 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:58 3 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:20:12 4 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 0:21:19 5 Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:22:44 6 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:30:54 7 Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing 0:39:58 8 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:41:10 9 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:47:37 10 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:48:42 11 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 0:48:51 12 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:56:26 13 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:00:14 14 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:00:40 15 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:01:20 16 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:02:53 17 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 1:05:22 18 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:08:44 19 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:08:58 20 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:11:10 21 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:15:12 22 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:16:44 23 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 1:31:37 24 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:31:41 25 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:32:21 26 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:38:08 27 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:39:05 28 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 1:39:18 29 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:39:23 30 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:42:35 31 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) TrekRacing 1:45:02 32 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:53:10 33 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 1:56:22 34 Fabio Silvestre (Por) TrekRacing 1:56:58 35 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1:57:36 36 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:02:16 37 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:03:04 38 Calvin Watson (Aus) TrekRacing 2:05:08 39 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:07:55 40 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:11:10 41 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 2:11:30 42 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 2:16:13 43 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling 2:17:05 44 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2:20:07

Azzuri d'Italia classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 5 pts 2 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 4 3 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 4 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 4 5 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 4 6 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 7 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 4 8 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 4 9 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2 10 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2 11 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2 12 Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing 2 13 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 2 14 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 2 15 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2 16 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 2 17 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 18 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 1 19 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling 1 20 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1 21 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1 22 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1 23 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1

Premio della fuga # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 373 pts 2 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 225 3 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 224 4 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 224 5 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 183 6 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 168 7 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 166 8 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling 166 9 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 164 10 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 164 11 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 164 12 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 150 13 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 149 14 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 149 15 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 136 16 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 133 17 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 125 18 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 125 19 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 122 20 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 91 21 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 80 22 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) TrekRacing 66 23 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 45 24 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 42 25 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 36 26 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 34 27 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 34 28 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 26 29 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 26 30 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 26 31 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 26 32 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 25 33 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 24 34 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 23 35 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 22 36 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 19 37 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 19 38 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 18 39 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 18 40 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 16 41 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 16 42 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 15 43 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 15 44 Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 15 45 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 15 46 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 47 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 15 48 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 49 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 50 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 8 51 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 8 52 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 7 53 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 54 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 7

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 16 pts 2 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 16 3 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 15 4 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 15 5 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 14 6 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 14 7 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 13 8 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 12 9 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 12 10 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 11 11 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 11 12 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 11 13 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 10 14 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 10 15 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 10 16 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 10 17 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 18 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 10 19 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 9 20 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 9 21 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 9 22 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 9 23 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 8 24 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 8 25 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 26 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 8 27 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 8 28 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 8 29 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling 7 30 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 7 31 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 7 32 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling 7 33 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 6 34 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 6 35 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 36 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 6 37 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 6 38 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 6 39 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing 6 40 Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing 5 41 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 5 42 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5 43 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 5 44 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 5 45 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 5 46 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 4 47 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 4 48 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 4 49 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) TrekRacing 4 50 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 51 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4 52 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 4 53 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 3 54 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 3 55 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 3 56 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 57 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 58 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 3 59 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 60 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 3 61 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 62 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 2 63 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 64 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 2 65 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 66 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 67 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 68 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2 69 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 1 70 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1

Premio energy # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing 5 pts 2 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 3 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 4 4 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 4 5 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 4 6 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 4 7 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 4 8 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 4 9 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 10 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 11 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 2 12 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 13 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2 14 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 15 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 2 16 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 2 17 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 18 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1 19 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 1 20 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling 1 21 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1 22 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1 23 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing 1

Team classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana Pro Team 114:55:59 2 TEAM SKY 0:05:58 3 BMC Racing Team 0:06:12 4 Movistar Team 0:07:11 5 Cannondale-Garmin 0:23:42 6 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:24:52 7 Lotto Soudal 0:41:00 8 Team Katusha 0:53:49 9 Lampre-Merida 0:56:35 10 FDJ.fr 0:56:49 11 Bardiani CSF 1:00:37 12 IAM Cycling 1:14:55 13 AG2R La Mondiale 1:23:30 14 Southeast 1:29:25 15 Orica GreenEdge 1:29:39 16 Etixx - Quick-Step 1:37:23 17 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2:07:53 18 Androni Giocattoli 2:10:22 19 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2:15:39 20 Nippo - Vini Fantini 2:39:19 21 Trek Factory Racing 3:01:42 22 Team Giant-Alpecin 3:17:05