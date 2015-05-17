Giro d'Italia: Tiralongo wins stage 9 in San Giorgio Del Sannio
Contador stays in pink ahead of Aru and Porte
Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) soloed in to take the win on stage 9 of the Giro d’Italia from the day's breakaway, with Stephen Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) second and Simon Geschke (Giant-Alpecin) third.
"Today I was part of a great team. I found the right breakaway. My job was to wait for my teammates on the final climb, but things didn’t turn out that way," Tiralongo said. "It is an unexpected win."
Alberto Contador defended his race lead ahead of the first rest day, although the gap during the stage was large enough for the lead to change hands. The Tinkoff-Saxo rider attacked out of the chasing field along with co-favourites Fabio Aru (Astana) and Richie Porte (Sky) with about 12 km remaining. The loser of the day was Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-QuickStep), who missed the cut and fell even further back.
"I would have preferred to have ridden more conservatively from the final climb to the finish, but Aru asked me to work with him because Urán was behind us, and it was important to put time into him," Contador said. "We worked together, even if he sprinted to gain back a second, but I’m very happy with where I am after nine stages. I have the Maglia Rosa, and I have a rest day for my shoulder and legs to recover."
Aru sprinted with 100 meters remaining, hoping to pick up a few seconds on Contador, who led him in the GC by only four seconds. The Italian picked up one second, and is now only 3 seconds down in second place, with Porte third at 22 seconds.
“Right now it looks like it won’t be easy to take the pink jersey away from Contador,” Tiralongo said after the stage. “He’s a real champion, but there is still time. For us, it is important to concentrate on Fabio Aru. I was in the break group to support him, and then saw that it could work out for me.”
Contador was happy to have defended his lead, and called it “the most unusual stage I have ever experienced.”
How it unfolded
The stage got off to an early start in Benevento, and the field set off on the 215 kilometers at a high pace. The day, with constant ups and downs and a total of 4000 vertical meters of climbing, seemed perfect for an escape group to find success, but it took a while for the group of the day to form.
Finally, after 52 km, a group of 11 got away: Carlos Betancur (AG2R), Paolo Tiralongo (Astana). Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF), Amael Moinard (BMC), Kenny Elissonde (FDJ), Jesus Herrada (Movistar), Ryder Hesjedal and Tom-Jelte Slagter (Cannondale-Garmin), Simon Geschke (Giant Alpecin), Maxim Belkov (Katusha) and Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo).
It was a high-powered group, with former Giro winner Hesjedal, and two riders from the previous day’s break, Betancur and Kruijswijk. They quickly pulled away and took a lead of 4:30 with them as they started up the first climb of the day, the Cat. 2 Monte Termino.
That gap had jumped to 5:53 at the top of the climb, giving Moinard the virtual leader’s jersey. Geschke was the first over the top, followed by Betancur and Tiralongo.
After the descent, the climbing started again immediately. Sergio Paulinho jumped from the field on the way down, and quickly gained one minute in pursuit of the lead group. Their gap dropped dramatically on the climb, down to four minutes.
The first sprint of the day, on the climb, went to Hesjedal ahead of Moinard and Herrada. Colbrelli, celebrating his 25th birthday, was the first to pay tribute to the pace and drop back from the lead group. Belkov soon followed him and Paulinho was unable to keep up his lead, falling back into the peloton.
That peloton was around 50 riders strong as it hit the top of the cat. 1 Colle Molella, a mere 2:06 after the reduced lead group. Geschke was first at the top, giving himself the mountain jersey, followed by Betancur and Kruijswijk.
Astana was determined to wrestle control of the race its way, and sent Dario Cataldo on the attack on the descent. Tinkoff-Saxo and race leader Alberto Contador were having none of that, and pulled him back as promptly as they could.
Slagter jumped from the lead group and was able to claim the second intermediate sprint and three seconds time bonus for himself.
The lead group apparently gained an advantage on the descent. A motorcycle crashed on a sharp curve, and the chasing peloton was slowed to pass the scene of the accident. The road surfaces were generally not in the best condition, as well as being narrow and with tight curves.
Slagter did not wait for his companions after the sprint but kept going, building up a lead for himself. The peloton was said to have fallen back to five minutes, with that going up to six minutes with 50 km – and one more ranked climb – to go.
Tiralongo continued the Astana offensive by attacking with 42km to go, and was joined by Herrada. They were not allowed to stay away, however.
Elissonde was the next to give it a try, with just over 15km to go. He kept looking back to see if anyone would join him, and it was Tiralongo who then shot right past him. But once again they were hauled back.
Although it appeared at times that Tinkoff-Saxo would not be sorry to see the leader’s jersey change hands before the rest day, the Russian team picked up the pace as they started up the day’s final climb, cutting the gap to Slagter to under four minutes. Tiralongo attacked again on the ascent of the Passo Serra, this time slowly pulling away.
Back in the pack, Contador had only man at his side, with five Astana riders and a handful of Sky riders. Aru then mad his move, taking Contador and Porte with him, as well as Landa. The gap was down to only 2:46 behind Slagter, and the quartet starting catching and passing those who had fallen back from the break.
Landa and Aru led the group, with Contador and Porte contented to let them do so, and in fact, refusing to take hints they should take their turns.
Slagter made it to the mountain ranking alone, taking the top points, but Tiralongo was rapidly closing the gap on him. The rest of the former break group had splintered in the meantime. Landa led the group of favourites over the top at 1:20 down, with the field another 25 seconds or so back. Uran was in that chasing field, losing further time.
With 8.1 km remaining, Tiralongo caught Slagter. Aru pulled alongside of Contador, gesturing and apparently speaking, and the Spaniard finally took a turn at the front. The group also turned up the speed a notch, and the Uran group fell further back.
Slagter and Tiralongo took 1:35 into the final five kilometres, but soon Slagter had to fall back, no longer able to keep up. With just over four km to go, the Astana rider was on his own.
"The team car told me to go for it, so I rode the final 5 km at 100%. On the hard final climb, I caught Slagter, then I held on as the finish line approached," Tiralongo said.
Kruijswijk pulled away from the remnants of the break group with some 3 km left, but ahead, Tiralongo grinned and gestured thumbs up on his way to the win. His lead had narrowed but he still had plenty of time for an extended victory celebration – and also becoming the oldest man to win a stage in the Giro.
The Dutch rider crossed the line 21 seconds later, with Geschke leading the small chasing group at 24 seconds to take third.
About 30 seconds after the Geschke group, the group of four around Contador came towards the finish. With about 100 meters to go, Aru jumped and sprinted towards the line. His strategy worked, and he picked up one second.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5:50:31
|2
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:21
|3
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:23
|4
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|9
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:27
|10
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:56
|11
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:57
|12
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|13
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:01
|14
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:01:43
|15
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|16
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|17
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|18
|Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing
|19
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|20
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|22
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|23
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|24
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|25
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|27
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|28
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|29
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|30
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|31
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|32
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|33
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|34
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|35
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|36
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|37
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|38
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|39
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|40
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|41
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|42
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|43
|Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|44
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|45
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|46
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|47
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:20
|49
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:03:22
|50
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
|51
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|52
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|53
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|54
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|55
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|56
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:05:19
|57
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|58
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:01
|59
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|60
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|61
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|62
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|63
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|64
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|65
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|66
|Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|67
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|68
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|69
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:09:23
|70
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|71
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|72
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|73
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|74
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|75
|Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|76
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|77
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:01
|78
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|79
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|80
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|81
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|82
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|83
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|84
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|85
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|86
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|87
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|88
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|89
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:13:12
|90
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|91
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|92
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|93
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|94
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|95
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|96
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) TrekRacing
|97
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:07
|98
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:29
|99
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|100
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|101
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|102
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|103
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|104
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing
|105
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|106
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|107
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|108
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|109
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|110
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|111
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|112
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|113
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|114
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|115
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|116
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|117
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|118
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|119
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|120
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|121
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|122
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|123
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|124
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|125
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|126
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|127
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|128
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|129
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|130
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|131
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|132
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|133
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:14:37
|134
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:17:53
|135
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|136
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|137
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|138
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|139
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|140
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) TrekRacing
|141
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) TrekRacing
|142
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|143
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|144
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|145
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|146
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|147
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|148
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|149
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|150
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|151
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|152
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|153
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|154
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|155
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|156
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:23:42
|157
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|158
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|159
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|160
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|161
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|162
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|163
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) TrekRacing
|164
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|165
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|166
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|167
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|168
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|169
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|170
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
|171
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|172
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|173
|Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|174
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|175
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|176
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|177
|Marco Coledan (Ita) TrekRacing
|178
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|179
|Calvin Watson (Aus) TrekRacing
|180
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|181
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|182
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|183
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|184
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|185
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|186
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing
|187
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|188
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|18
|3
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|15
|4
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|14
|5
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|14
|6
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|13
|7
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|8
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|7
|9
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|10
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|5
|11
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|15
|pts
|2
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|3
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|4
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|5
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|6
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|91
|pts
|2
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|34
|3
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|26
|4
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|26
|5
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|26
|6
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|7
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|26
|8
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|26
|9
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|14
|pts
|2
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|3
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|8
|4
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|8
|5
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|7
|6
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|7
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|8
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|9
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|10
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing
|4
|pts
|2
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|3
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|17:33:30
|2
|Cannondale-Garmin
|0:00:36
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:01:52
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|5
|FDJ.fr
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Team Sky
|0:02:26
|8
|Bardiani CSF
|0:03:12
|9
|Lotto Soudal
|0:04:51
|10
|IAM Cycling
|11
|Team Katusha
|12
|Lampre-Merida
|0:06:48
|13
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:08:47
|14
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:10:06
|15
|Southeast
|0:10:09
|16
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:10:46
|17
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:17:48
|18
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:20:40
|19
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:21:16
|20
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:28:30
|21
|Trek Factory Racing
|22
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:28:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|59
|pts
|2
|LottoNL-Jumbo
|35
|3
|Cannondale-Garmin
|34
|4
|Giant-Alpecin
|28
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|23
|6
|Movistar Team
|21
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|8
|FDJ.fr
|10
|9
|Team Katusha
|6
|10
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|11
|Team Sky
|4
|12
|Lampre-Merida
|1
|13
|Orica GreenEdge
|14
|Trek Factory Racing
|15
|Bardiani CSF
|16
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|17
|Lotto Soudal
|18
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|19
|IAM Cycling
|20
|Southeast
|21
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|22
|Androni Giocattoli
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|38:31:35
|2
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:03
|3
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|0:00:22
|4
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:46
|5
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:16
|6
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:46
|7
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:02:02
|8
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:10
|9
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:20
|10
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:02:24
|11
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|0:02:30
|12
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:55
|13
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:01
|14
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:03:10
|15
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:18
|16
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:33
|17
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:00
|18
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:09
|19
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:04:41
|20
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:47
|21
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:16
|22
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:07:25
|23
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:10:39
|24
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:11:10
|25
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:46
|26
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:37
|27
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:38
|28
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:15:44
|29
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:18:00
|30
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:18:32
|31
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:20:15
|32
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:47
|33
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|0:21:17
|34
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|0:21:22
|35
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:12
|36
|Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:22:47
|37
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:25:02
|38
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:25:03
|39
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:30:57
|40
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:32:49
|41
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:34:15
|42
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:36:08
|43
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:37:05
|44
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:37:37
|45
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:37:58
|46
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:38:24
|47
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|0:38:37
|48
|Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing
|0:40:01
|49
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:41:06
|50
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:41:13
|51
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:42:08
|52
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:42:44
|53
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:43:15
|54
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:44:06
|55
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:44:35
|56
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:45:07
|57
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:46:04
|58
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:47:02
|59
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:47:37
|60
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:47:40
|61
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:48:45
|62
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|0:48:54
|63
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:48:56
|64
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:49:11
|65
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:50:19
|66
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:50:25
|67
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:51:22
|68
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:51:29
|69
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:56:29
|70
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:56:52
|71
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:57:29
|72
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:58:33
|73
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:58:34
|74
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:00:17
|75
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:00:43
|76
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:01:23
|77
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:02:36
|78
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:02:56
|79
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) TrekRacing
|1:03:39
|80
|Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:04:32
|81
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:04:34
|82
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:05:18
|83
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:05:25
|84
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:07:44
|85
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:08:47
|86
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:09:01
|87
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|1:09:25
|88
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|1:09:48
|89
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:11:13
|90
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:11:17
|91
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|1:11:21
|92
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:11:23
|93
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:13:17
|94
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:15:04
|95
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:15:15
|96
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:15:42
|97
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|1:15:53
|98
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:16:47
|99
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:19:33
|100
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:20:05
|101
|Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:20:16
|102
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:21:01
|103
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:24:17
|104
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|1:24:32
|105
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:25:40
|106
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|1:26:56
|107
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:27:44
|108
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|1:28:14
|109
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:30:51
|110
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:30:55
|111
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:31:40
|112
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:31:44
|113
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:32:24
|114
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:32:34
|115
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|1:32:38
|116
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|1:32:53
|117
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:33:10
|118
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|1:33:41
|119
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:34:02
|120
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:34:43
|121
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:35:26
|122
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:35:29
|123
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|1:35:33
|124
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:35:51
|125
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|1:36:03
|126
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:37:46
|127
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:38:05
|128
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:38:11
|129
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:39:08
|130
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|1:39:21
|131
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:39:26
|132
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:40:33
|133
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|1:40:35
|134
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:40:54
|135
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|1:41:35
|136
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:41:40
|137
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:42:38
|138
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|1:42:41
|139
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|1:43:19
|140
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:43:49
|141
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:43:54
|142
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:44:23
|143
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:44:43
|144
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) TrekRacing
|1:45:05
|145
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) TrekRacing
|1:46:48
|146
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:47:07
|147
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:48:44
|148
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:48:57
|149
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:50:13
|150
|Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|1:50:22
|151
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing
|1:50:32
|152
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:50:50
|153
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:52:19
|154
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:53:13
|155
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|1:53:19
|156
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:54:52
|157
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:56:25
|158
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|159
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) TrekRacing
|1:57:01
|160
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|1:57:39
|161
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:58:31
|162
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|1:58:52
|163
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|1:59:03
|164
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:59:09
|165
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:02:19
|166
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:02:56
|167
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:03:07
|168
|Calvin Watson (Aus) TrekRacing
|2:05:11
|169
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing
|2:05:24
|170
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|2:07:41
|171
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2:07:58
|172
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2:08:47
|173
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2:09:25
|174
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|2:10:38
|175
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:11:13
|176
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:11:17
|177
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2:11:33
|178
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2:15:50
|179
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2:16:16
|180
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|181
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2:16:51
|182
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
|2:17:08
|183
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2:20:10
|184
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:21:47
|185
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|2:25:00
|186
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|2:28:11
|187
|Marco Coledan (Ita) TrekRacing
|2:34:59
|188
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|2:38:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|78
|pts
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|75
|3
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|60
|4
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|50
|5
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing
|47
|6
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|40
|7
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|40
|8
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|37
|9
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|37
|10
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|36
|11
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|35
|12
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|34
|13
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|32
|14
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|31
|15
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|29
|16
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|29
|17
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|29
|18
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|27
|19
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|26
|20
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|26
|21
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|26
|22
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|26
|23
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|25
|24
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|25
|25
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|24
|26
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|24
|27
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|23
|28
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|22
|29
|Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing
|22
|30
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|20
|31
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|20
|32
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|20
|33
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
|20
|34
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|19
|35
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|17
|36
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|17
|37
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
|16
|38
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|16
|39
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|40
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|15
|41
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|14
|42
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|14
|43
|Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|14
|44
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|13
|45
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|13
|46
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|12
|47
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|12
|48
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|49
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|11
|50
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|51
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|10
|52
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|10
|53
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|9
|54
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|55
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|8
|56
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|7
|57
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|7
|58
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|59
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|60
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|6
|61
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|62
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|63
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|5
|64
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|5
|65
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing
|5
|66
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|67
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4
|68
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) TrekRacing
|4
|69
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|70
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|71
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|72
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|73
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|74
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|3
|75
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2
|76
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2
|77
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|78
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|79
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|80
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|81
|Marco Coledan (Ita) TrekRacing
|2
|82
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|1
|83
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|1
|84
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|85
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|86
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|1
|87
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|50
|pts
|2
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|39
|3
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|37
|4
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|5
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|23
|6
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|19
|7
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|15
|8
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|15
|9
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|15
|10
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15
|11
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|14
|12
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|14
|13
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|14
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|12
|15
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|12
|16
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|12
|17
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|18
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|19
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|10
|20
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|21
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|7
|22
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|6
|23
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|6
|24
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|25
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|5
|26
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4
|27
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|28
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|29
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3
|30
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3
|31
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|32
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|33
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|2
|34
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|35
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|2
|36
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|37
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|38
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|1
|39
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|40
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|41
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|1
|42
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1
|43
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|44
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|45
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|38:31:38
|2
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:58
|3
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:20:12
|4
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|0:21:19
|5
|Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:22:44
|6
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:30:54
|7
|Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing
|0:39:58
|8
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:41:10
|9
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:47:37
|10
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:48:42
|11
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|0:48:51
|12
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:56:26
|13
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:00:14
|14
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:00:40
|15
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:01:20
|16
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:02:53
|17
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:05:22
|18
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:08:44
|19
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:08:58
|20
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:11:10
|21
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:15:12
|22
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:16:44
|23
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:31:37
|24
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:31:41
|25
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:32:21
|26
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:38:08
|27
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:39:05
|28
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|1:39:18
|29
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:39:23
|30
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:42:35
|31
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) TrekRacing
|1:45:02
|32
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:53:10
|33
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:56:22
|34
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) TrekRacing
|1:56:58
|35
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|1:57:36
|36
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:02:16
|37
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:03:04
|38
|Calvin Watson (Aus) TrekRacing
|2:05:08
|39
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2:07:55
|40
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:11:10
|41
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2:11:30
|42
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2:16:13
|43
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
|2:17:05
|44
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2:20:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|5
|pts
|2
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|3
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|4
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|4
|5
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|6
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|7
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|4
|8
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|4
|9
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2
|10
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|11
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|12
|Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing
|2
|13
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|2
|14
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|15
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|16
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|2
|17
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|18
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1
|19
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
|1
|20
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1
|21
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1
|22
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1
|23
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|373
|pts
|2
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|225
|3
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|224
|4
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|224
|5
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|183
|6
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|168
|7
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|166
|8
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
|166
|9
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|164
|10
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|164
|11
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|164
|12
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|150
|13
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|149
|14
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|149
|15
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|136
|16
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|133
|17
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|125
|18
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|125
|19
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|122
|20
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|91
|21
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|80
|22
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) TrekRacing
|66
|23
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|45
|24
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|42
|25
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|36
|26
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|34
|27
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|34
|28
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|26
|29
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|26
|30
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|31
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|26
|32
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|25
|33
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|24
|34
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|23
|35
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|22
|36
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|19
|37
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|19
|38
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|39
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|18
|40
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|16
|41
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|16
|42
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|15
|43
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|15
|44
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|15
|45
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|15
|46
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|47
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|15
|48
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|49
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|50
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|8
|51
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|8
|52
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|7
|53
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|7
|54
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|7
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|16
|pts
|2
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|16
|3
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|15
|4
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|15
|5
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|14
|6
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|14
|7
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|13
|8
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12
|9
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|12
|10
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|11
|11
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|11
|12
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|11
|13
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|14
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|10
|15
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|10
|16
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|10
|17
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|18
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|19
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|9
|20
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|9
|21
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|9
|22
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|9
|23
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|8
|24
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|8
|25
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|26
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|8
|27
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|8
|28
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|8
|29
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
|7
|30
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|31
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|7
|32
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
|7
|33
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|34
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|35
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|6
|36
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|6
|37
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|38
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|6
|39
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing
|6
|40
|Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing
|5
|41
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|42
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|5
|43
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|44
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|5
|45
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|5
|46
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|47
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|48
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|4
|49
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) TrekRacing
|4
|50
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|51
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4
|52
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|4
|53
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|3
|54
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|55
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|56
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|57
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|58
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|3
|59
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|60
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3
|61
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|62
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|2
|63
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|64
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|65
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|66
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|67
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|68
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|69
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|1
|70
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing
|5
|pts
|2
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|3
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|4
|4
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|5
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|6
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|4
|7
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|4
|8
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|9
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|10
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|11
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|12
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2
|13
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|14
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|15
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|2
|16
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|2
|17
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|18
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|1
|19
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|1
|20
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
|1
|21
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1
|22
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|23
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|114:55:59
|2
|TEAM SKY
|0:05:58
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:06:12
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:07:11
|5
|Cannondale-Garmin
|0:23:42
|6
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:24:52
|7
|Lotto Soudal
|0:41:00
|8
|Team Katusha
|0:53:49
|9
|Lampre-Merida
|0:56:35
|10
|FDJ.fr
|0:56:49
|11
|Bardiani CSF
|1:00:37
|12
|IAM Cycling
|1:14:55
|13
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:23:30
|14
|Southeast
|1:29:25
|15
|Orica GreenEdge
|1:29:39
|16
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:37:23
|17
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:07:53
|18
|Androni Giocattoli
|2:10:22
|19
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2:15:39
|20
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2:39:19
|21
|Trek Factory Racing
|3:01:42
|22
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|3:17:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|247
|pts
|2
|Orica-GreenEdge
|194
|3
|Movistar Team
|162
|4
|Lampre-Merida
|140
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|133
|6
|Southeast
|118
|7
|Team Sky
|116
|8
|IAM Cycling
|112
|9
|LottoNL-Jumbo
|99
|10
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|90
|11
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|89
|12
|Trek Factory Racing
|84
|13
|Lotto Soudal
|79
|14
|Androni Giocattoli
|78
|15
|Team Katusha
|63
|16
|Bardiani CSF
|63
|17
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|56
|18
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|49
|19
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|42
|20
|FDJ.fr
|35
|21
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|28
|22
|AG2R La Mondiale
|27
