Giro d'Italia: Tiralongo wins stage 9 in San Giorgio Del Sannio

Contador stays in pink ahead of Aru and Porte

Image 1 of 143

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) wins stage 9 at the Giro d'Italia

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) wins stage 9 at the Giro d'Italia
Image 2 of 143

A fan gets in position for a photo

A fan gets in position for a photo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 143

Stephen Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) in the break

Stephen Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) in the break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 143

Kenny Elissonde (FDJ) and Carlos Betancur (Ag2r) leading the break

Kenny Elissonde (FDJ) and Carlos Betancur (Ag2r) leading the break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 143

Tom-Jelte Slagter (Cannondale-Garmin) going solo

Tom-Jelte Slagter (Cannondale-Garmin) going solo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 143

Jurgen Van dan Broeck (Lotto Soudal)

Jurgen Van dan Broeck (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 143

The peloton rushes by

The peloton rushes by
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 143

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) spent another day in pink

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) spent another day in pink
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 143

Michael Mathews (Orica-GreenEdge) sprints for the line

Michael Mathews (Orica-GreenEdge) sprints for the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 143

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) has a clear winning margin

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) has a clear winning margin
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 143

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) with Tom Jelte Slagter (Cannondale-Garmin)

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) with Tom Jelte Slagter (Cannondale-Garmin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 143

Astana gets it first Giro stage win of the year thanks to Paolo Tiralongo in San Giorgio Del Sannio

Astana gets it first Giro stage win of the year thanks to Paolo Tiralongo in San Giorgio Del Sannio
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 143

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana)

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 143

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) is pumped with his win

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) is pumped with his win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 143

Paolo Tiralongo celebrates stage win three at the Giro d'Italia in his career

Paolo Tiralongo celebrates stage win three at the Giro d'Italia in his career
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 143

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) in the break again today

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) in the break again today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 143

Alberto Contador out of the saddle

Alberto Contador out of the saddle
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 143

The peloton rides past the motorbike accident

The peloton rides past the motorbike accident
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 143

The red flag signalling neutralisation of the race

The red flag signalling neutralisation of the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 143

Photo motorbike 9 had a crash today

Photo motorbike 9 had a crash today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 143

The red flag comes out to sign the neutralisation of the race after a photo moto crash

The red flag comes out to sign the neutralisation of the race after a photo moto crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 143

The photo motorbike showing signs of the crash

The photo motorbike showing signs of the crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 143

Richie Porte (Team Sky) and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Richie Porte (Team Sky) and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 143

Cannondale-Garmin debrief after the stage

Cannondale-Garmin debrief after the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 143

Sylwester Szmyd (CCC-Sprandi-Polkowice)

Sylwester Szmyd (CCC-Sprandi-Polkowice)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 143

Sylwester Szmyd (CCC-Sprandi-Polkowice)

Sylwester Szmyd (CCC-Sprandi-Polkowice)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 143

Hubert Dupont (Ag2r-La Mondiale)

Hubert Dupont (Ag2r-La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 143

Tom Danielson (Cannondale-Garmin)

Tom Danielson (Cannondale-Garmin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 143

Bernie Eisel (Team Sky) and Maxime Bouet (Etixx-Quick Step)

Bernie Eisel (Team Sky) and Maxime Bouet (Etixx-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 143

Fabio Aru sprints to fourth and gains one second on Contador and Porte

Fabio Aru sprints to fourth and gains one second on Contador and Porte
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 143

Maxime Monfort (Lotto Soudal)

Maxime Monfort (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 143

Damiano Cunego's Nippo-Vini Fantini De Rosa bike for the Giro d'Italia

Damiano Cunego's Nippo-Vini Fantini De Rosa bike for the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 143

Pieter Weening and Brett Lancaster (Orica-GreenEdge)

Pieter Weening and Brett Lancaster (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 143

The LottoNL-Jumbo fleet of Bianchi's

The LottoNL-Jumbo fleet of Bianchi's
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 143

Tanel Kangert (Astana)

Tanel Kangert (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 143

Simon Geschke (Team Giant-Alpecin)

Simon Geschke (Team Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 143

Fabio Aru (Astana) crosses the line for fourth place

Fabio Aru (Astana) crosses the line for fourth place
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 143

Fabio Aru and Alberto Contador cross paths after the stage

Fabio Aru and Alberto Contador cross paths after the stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 143

Astana enjoy being the best team of the stage

Astana enjoy being the best team of the stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 143

Fabio Aru is the best young rider in the race

Fabio Aru is the best young rider in the race
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 143

Simon Geschke (Team Giant-Alpecin) now leads the mountains classification

Simon Geschke (Team Giant-Alpecin) now leads the mountains classification
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 143

The white jersey leader Fabio Aru and maglia rosa Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

The white jersey leader Fabio Aru and maglia rosa Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 143

Simon Geschke (Team Giant-Alpecin)

Simon Geschke (Team Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 143

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana)

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 143

Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-Quick Step)

Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 143

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) keeps the red points classification jersey

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) keeps the red points classification jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 143

Steven Kruijswijk (Team LottoNL-Jumbo)

Steven Kruijswijk (Team LottoNL-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 143

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana Pro Team) wins stage 9 of the Giro d'Italia

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana Pro Team) wins stage 9 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 143

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 143

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo) on stage 9 of the Giro d'Italia

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo) on stage 9 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 143

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo) tracks Fabio Aru (Astana)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo) tracks Fabio Aru (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 143

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 143

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana)

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 143

Adam Hansen (Lotto Soudal)

Adam Hansen (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 143

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo) out of the saddle

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo) out of the saddle
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 56 of 143

Rigoberto Uran (Etixx - Quick-Step)

Rigoberto Uran (Etixx - Quick-Step)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 57 of 143

Alberto Contador at the start of stage 9 of the Giro d'Italia

Alberto Contador at the start of stage 9 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 58 of 143

Tom Boonen (Etixx QuickStep)

Tom Boonen (Etixx QuickStep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 59 of 143

Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale Garmin)

Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale Garmin)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 60 of 143

Fabio Aru takes a second out of Alberto Contador on stage 9

Fabio Aru takes a second out of Alberto Contador on stage 9
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 61 of 143

Fabio Aru (Astana)

Fabio Aru (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 62 of 143

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana Pro Team)

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana Pro Team)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 63 of 143

Fabio Aru (

Fabio Aru (
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 64 of 143

A delighted Paolo Tiralongo (Astana Pro Team) on the podium

A delighted Paolo Tiralongo (Astana Pro Team) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 65 of 143

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 66 of 143

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo) on the podium

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 67 of 143

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 68 of 143

Fabio Aru (Astana) sprints for the line

Fabio Aru (Astana) sprints for the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 69 of 143

Fabio Aru (Astana)

Fabio Aru (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 70 of 143

Rigoberto Uran (Etixx - Quick-Step) lost more time on stage 9 of the Giro d'Italia

Rigoberto Uran (Etixx - Quick-Step) lost more time on stage 9 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 71 of 143

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo) keeps the maglia rosa

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo) keeps the maglia rosa
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 72 of 143

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 73 of 143

Richie Porte (Team Sky)

Richie Porte (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 74 of 143

Former teammates Richie Porte and Alberto Contador chatting mid-race

Former teammates Richie Porte and Alberto Contador chatting mid-race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 75 of 143

Alberto Contador takes a drink from his bidon

Alberto Contador takes a drink from his bidon
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 76 of 143

Alberto Contador out of the saddle and testing his legs

Alberto Contador out of the saddle and testing his legs
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 77 of 143

Meredith Uhl (Farm Team Elite Women’s Cycling) works the corner.

Meredith Uhl (Farm Team Elite Women’s Cycling) works the corner.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 78 of 143

Moinard (BMC) was in the breakaway

Moinard (BMC) was in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 79 of 143

The field passes through a village

The field passes through a village
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 80 of 143

The tifosi cheer on the peloton

The tifosi cheer on the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 81 of 143

Lenore Pipes (Van Dessel Factory Racing) settles in to find her pace.

Lenore Pipes (Van Dessel Factory Racing) settles in to find her pace.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 82 of 143

Tom Jelte Slagter (Cannondale-Garmin) nearly made it to the finish line

Tom Jelte Slagter (Cannondale-Garmin) nearly made it to the finish line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 83 of 143

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) took the stage 9 victory

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) took the stage 9 victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 84 of 143

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) catches Tom Jelte Slagter (Cannondale-Garmin)

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) catches Tom Jelte Slagter (Cannondale-Garmin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 85 of 143

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) and Tom Jelte Slagter (Cannondale-Garmin)

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) and Tom Jelte Slagter (Cannondale-Garmin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 86 of 143

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) pushes his way to the stage 9 victory

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) pushes his way to the stage 9 victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 87 of 143

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) wins stage 9

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) wins stage 9
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 88 of 143

Tom Jelte Slagter (Cannondale-Garmin) hung on for seventh place

Tom Jelte Slagter (Cannondale-Garmin) hung on for seventh place
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 89 of 143

Damiano Caruso (BMC) is in ninth overall at the Giro d'Italia

Damiano Caruso (BMC) is in ninth overall at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 90 of 143

Mid-race the gals are still sizing each other up getting ready to make some moves.

Mid-race the gals are still sizing each other up getting ready to make some moves.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 91 of 143

Luca Paolini (Katusha)

Luca Paolini (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 92 of 143

Fabio Aru (Astana)

Fabio Aru (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 93 of 143

Richie Porte (Team Sky) wins Volta Ciclista a Catalunya

Richie Porte (Team Sky) wins Volta Ciclista a Catalunya
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 94 of 143

Gianni Meersman (Etixx-QuickStep)

Gianni Meersman (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 95 of 143

Luca Paolini (Katusha)

Luca Paolini (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 96 of 143

Maxime Monfort (Lotto-Soudal)

Maxime Monfort (Lotto-Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 97 of 143

Dario Cataldo (Astana)

Dario Cataldo (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 98 of 143

Alberto Contador (Tinkof-Saxo)and Richie Porte (Team Sky) chat during stage 9

Alberto Contador (Tinkof-Saxo)and Richie Porte (Team Sky) chat during stage 9
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 99 of 143

Tom Jelte Slagter (Cannondale-Garmin) tried to make a solo move to the finish line

Tom Jelte Slagter (Cannondale-Garmin) tried to make a solo move to the finish line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 100 of 143

Tom Jelte Slagter (Cannondale-Garmin) in the breakaway

Tom Jelte Slagter (Cannondale-Garmin) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 101 of 143

Tom Jelte Slagter (Cannondale-Garmin) made a brave solo effort

Tom Jelte Slagter (Cannondale-Garmin) made a brave solo effort
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 102 of 143

The peloton on the mountainous stage 9 at the Giro d'Italia

The peloton on the mountainous stage 9 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 103 of 143

The switchbacks on a climb during the Giro d'Italia

The switchbacks on a climb during the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 104 of 143

The riders climbing during stage 9

The riders climbing during stage 9
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 105 of 143

Astana leading the field during stage 9

Astana leading the field during stage 9
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 106 of 143

Simon Geschke (Giant-Alpecin) rides in the breakaway

Simon Geschke (Giant-Alpecin) rides in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 107 of 143

Amael Moinard (BMC)

Amael Moinard (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 108 of 143

Tom Jelte Slagter (Cannondale-Garmin) in the breakaway

Tom Jelte Slagter (Cannondale-Garmin) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 109 of 143

Sylvester wearing the maglia rosa

Sylvester wearing the maglia rosa
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 110 of 143

The day's breakaway during stage 9

The day's breakaway during stage 9
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 111 of 143

Tom Jelte Slagter (Cannondale-Garmin) goes on the attack

Tom Jelte Slagter (Cannondale-Garmin) goes on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 112 of 143

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) in the pink jersey during stage 9

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) in the pink jersey during stage 9
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 113 of 143

Amael Moinard (BMC)

Amael Moinard (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 114 of 143

Amael Moinard (BMC) was also in the stage 9 breakaway

Amael Moinard (BMC) was also in the stage 9 breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 115 of 143

Maxim Belkov (Katusha) leads the day's breakaway

Maxim Belkov (Katusha) leads the day's breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 116 of 143

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) wins stage 9 in San Giorgio Del Sannio

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) wins stage 9 in San Giorgio Del Sannio
Image 117 of 143

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) celebrates his win on the stage 9 podium

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) celebrates his win on the stage 9 podium
Image 118 of 143

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) waves to the crowd from the stage 9 podium

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) waves to the crowd from the stage 9 podium
Image 119 of 143

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) wins stage 9 at the Giro d'Italia

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) wins stage 9 at the Giro d'Italia
Image 120 of 143

Maxim Belkov (Katusha)

Maxim Belkov (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 121 of 143

Giro d'Italia fans

Giro d'Italia fans
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 122 of 143

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) during stage 9 at the Giro d'Italia

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) during stage 9 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 123 of 143

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto-Soudal)

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto-Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 124 of 143

Former Giro d'Italia winner Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin) was in the stage 9 breakaway

Former Giro d'Italia winner Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin) was in the stage 9 breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 125 of 143

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) was very aggressive during stage 9

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) was very aggressive during stage 9
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 126 of 143

Maxim Belkov (Katusha)

Maxim Belkov (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 127 of 143

Maxim Belkov (Katusha)

Maxim Belkov (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 128 of 143

The peloton starts stage 9 at the Giro d'Italia

The peloton starts stage 9 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 129 of 143

A bicycle monument and Italian flag

A bicycle monument and Italian flag
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 130 of 143

The peloton during stage 9 at the Giro d'Italia

The peloton during stage 9 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 131 of 143

Maxim Belkov (Katusha)

Maxim Belkov (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 132 of 143

Fabio Sabatini (Etixx-QuickStep)

Fabio Sabatini (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 133 of 143

Tom Jelte Slagter (Cannondale-Garmin) leads the stage 9 breakaway

Tom Jelte Slagter (Cannondale-Garmin) leads the stage 9 breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 134 of 143

Jesus Herrada (Movistar Team) leading the breakaway

Jesus Herrada (Movistar Team) leading the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 135 of 143

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) was in the day's breakaway before attacking to take the stage win

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) was in the day's breakaway before attacking to take the stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 136 of 143

Kenny Elissonde (FDJ.fr)

Kenny Elissonde (FDJ.fr)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 137 of 143

Kevin Reza (FDJ)

Kevin Reza (FDJ)
Image 138 of 143

Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-QuickStep)

Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-QuickStep)
Image 139 of 143

A Cannondale-Garmin rider's bike with an onboard camera at the Giro d'Italia

A Cannondale-Garmin rider's bike with an onboard camera at the Giro d'Italia
Image 140 of 143

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) looks confident ahead of stage 9

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) looks confident ahead of stage 9
Image 141 of 143

Overall race leader Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) on the start line of stage 9

Overall race leader Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) on the start line of stage 9
Image 142 of 143

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) signs in to stage 9 at the Giro d'Italia

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) signs in to stage 9 at the Giro d'Italia
Image 143 of 143

Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep) signing in to stage 9 at the Giro d'Italia

Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep) signing in to stage 9 at the Giro d'Italia

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) soloed in to take the win on stage 9 of the Giro d’Italia from the day's breakaway, with Stephen Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) second and Simon Geschke (Giant-Alpecin) third.

"Today I was part of a great team. I found the right breakaway. My job was to wait for my teammates on the final climb, but things didn’t turn out that way," Tiralongo said. "It is an unexpected win."

Alberto Contador defended his race lead ahead of the first rest day, although the gap during the stage was large enough for the lead to change hands. The Tinkoff-Saxo rider attacked out of the chasing field along with co-favourites Fabio Aru (Astana) and Richie Porte (Sky) with about 12 km remaining. The loser of the day was Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-QuickStep), who missed the cut and fell even further back.

"I would have preferred to have ridden more conservatively from the final climb to the finish, but Aru asked me to work with him because Urán was behind us, and it was important to put time into him," Contador said. "We worked together, even if he sprinted to gain back a second, but I’m very happy with where I am after nine stages. I have the Maglia Rosa, and I have a rest day for my shoulder and legs to recover."

Aru sprinted with 100 meters remaining, hoping to pick up a few seconds on Contador, who led him in the GC by only four seconds. The Italian picked up one second, and is now only 3 seconds down in second place, with Porte third at 22 seconds.

“Right now it looks like it won’t be easy to take the pink jersey away from Contador,” Tiralongo said after the stage. “He’s a real champion, but there is still time. For us, it is important to concentrate on Fabio Aru. I was in the break group to support him, and then saw that it could work out for me.”

Contador was happy to have defended his lead, and called it “the most unusual stage I have ever experienced.”

How it unfolded

The stage got off to an early start in Benevento, and the field set off on the 215 kilometers at a high pace. The day, with constant ups and downs and a total of 4000 vertical meters of climbing, seemed perfect for an escape group to find success, but it took a while for the group of the day to form.

Finally, after 52 km, a group of 11 got away: Carlos Betancur (AG2R), Paolo Tiralongo (Astana). Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF), Amael Moinard (BMC), Kenny Elissonde (FDJ), Jesus Herrada (Movistar), Ryder Hesjedal and Tom-Jelte Slagter (Cannondale-Garmin), Simon Geschke (Giant Alpecin), Maxim Belkov (Katusha) and Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo).

It was a high-powered group, with former Giro winner Hesjedal, and two riders from the previous day’s break, Betancur and Kruijswijk. They quickly pulled away and took a lead of 4:30 with them as they started up the first climb of the day, the Cat. 2 Monte Termino.

That gap had jumped to 5:53 at the top of the climb, giving Moinard the virtual leader’s jersey. Geschke was the first over the top, followed by Betancur and Tiralongo.

After the descent, the climbing started again immediately. Sergio Paulinho jumped from the field on the way down, and quickly gained one minute in pursuit of the lead group. Their gap dropped dramatically on the climb, down to four minutes.

The first sprint of the day, on the climb, went to Hesjedal ahead of Moinard and Herrada. Colbrelli, celebrating his 25th birthday, was the first to pay tribute to the pace and drop back from the lead group. Belkov soon followed him and Paulinho was unable to keep up his lead, falling back into the peloton.

That peloton was around 50 riders strong as it hit the top of the cat. 1 Colle Molella, a mere 2:06 after the reduced lead group. Geschke was first at the top, giving himself the mountain jersey, followed by Betancur and Kruijswijk.

Astana was determined to wrestle control of the race its way, and sent Dario Cataldo on the attack on the descent. Tinkoff-Saxo and race leader Alberto Contador were having none of that, and pulled him back as promptly as they could.

Slagter jumped from the lead group and was able to claim the second intermediate sprint and three seconds time bonus for himself.

The lead group apparently gained an advantage on the descent. A motorcycle crashed on a sharp curve, and the chasing peloton was slowed to pass the scene of the accident. The road surfaces were generally not in the best condition, as well as being narrow and with tight curves.

Slagter did not wait for his companions after the sprint but kept going, building up a lead for himself. The peloton was said to have fallen back to five minutes, with that going up to six minutes with 50 km – and one more ranked climb – to go.

Tiralongo continued the Astana offensive by attacking with 42km to go, and was joined by Herrada. They were not allowed to stay away, however.

Elissonde was the next to give it a try, with just over 15km to go. He kept looking back to see if anyone would join him, and it was Tiralongo who then shot right past him. But once again they were hauled back.

Although it appeared at times that Tinkoff-Saxo would not be sorry to see the leader’s jersey change hands before the rest day, the Russian team picked up the pace as they started up the day’s final climb, cutting the gap to Slagter to under four minutes. Tiralongo attacked again on the ascent of the Passo Serra, this time slowly pulling away.

Back in the pack, Contador had only man at his side, with five Astana riders and a handful of Sky riders. Aru then mad his move, taking Contador and Porte with him, as well as Landa. The gap was down to only 2:46 behind Slagter, and the quartet starting catching and passing those who had fallen back from the break.

Landa and Aru led the group, with Contador and Porte contented to let them do so, and in fact, refusing to take hints they should take their turns.

Slagter made it to the mountain ranking alone, taking the top points, but Tiralongo was rapidly closing the gap on him. The rest of the former break group had splintered in the meantime. Landa led the group of favourites over the top at 1:20 down, with the field another 25 seconds or so back. Uran was in that chasing field, losing further time.

With 8.1 km remaining, Tiralongo caught Slagter. Aru pulled alongside of Contador, gesturing and apparently speaking, and the Spaniard finally took a turn at the front. The group also turned up the speed a notch, and the Uran group fell further back.

Slagter and Tiralongo took 1:35 into the final five kilometres, but soon Slagter had to fall back, no longer able to keep up. With just over four km to go, the Astana rider was on his own.

"The team car told me to go for it, so I rode the final 5 km at 100%. On the hard final climb, I caught Slagter, then I held on as the finish line approached," Tiralongo said.

Kruijswijk pulled away from the remnants of the break group with some 3 km left, but ahead, Tiralongo grinned and gestured thumbs up on his way to the win. His lead had narrowed but he still had plenty of time for an extended victory celebration – and also becoming the oldest man to win a stage in the Giro.

The Dutch rider crossed the line 21 seconds later, with Geschke leading the small chasing group at 24 seconds to take third.

About 30 seconds after the Geschke group, the group of four around Contador came towards the finish. With about 100 meters to go, Aru jumped and sprinted towards the line. His strategy worked, and he picked up one second.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team5:50:31
2Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:21
3Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:23
4Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
5Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
6Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
7Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
8Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
9Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:27
10Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:56
11Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:57
12Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
13Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:01:01
14Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:01:43
15Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
16Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
17Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
18Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing
19Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
20Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
21Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
22Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
23Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
24Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
25Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
26Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
27Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
28Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
29Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
30Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
31Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
32Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
33Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
34Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
35Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
36Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
37Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
38Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
39Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
40Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
41Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
42Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
43Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
44Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
45Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
46Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
47Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
48Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:20
49Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:03:22
50Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
51Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
52Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
53Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
54Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
55Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
56Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:05:19
57Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
58Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:07:01
59Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
60Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
61Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
62Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
63Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
64Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
65Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
66Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
67Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
68Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
69Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:09:23
70Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
71Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
72Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
73Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
74Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
75Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
76Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
77Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:11:01
78Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
79Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
80Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
81Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
82Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
83Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
84Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
85Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
86Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
87Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
88Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
89Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:13:12
90Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
91Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
92Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
93Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
94Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
95Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
96Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) TrekRacing
97Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:14:07
98Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:29
99Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
100Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
101Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
102Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
103Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
104Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing
105Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
106Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
107Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
108Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
109David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
110Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
111Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
112Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
113Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
114Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
115Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
116Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
117Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
118Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
119Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
120Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
121Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
122Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
123Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
124Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
125Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
126Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
127Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
128Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
129Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
130Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
131Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
132Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
133Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:14:37
134Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling0:17:53
135Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
136Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
137André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
138Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
139Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
140Fabio Silvestre (Por) TrekRacing
141Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) TrekRacing
142Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
143Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
144Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
145Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
146Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
147Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
148Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
149Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
150Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
151Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
152Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
153Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
154Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
155Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
156Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:23:42
157Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
158Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
159Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
160Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
161Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
162Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
163Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) TrekRacing
164Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
165Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
166Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
167Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
168Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
169Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
170Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
171Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
172Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
173Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
174Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
175Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
176Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
177Marco Coledan (Ita) TrekRacing
178Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
179Calvin Watson (Aus) TrekRacing
180Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
181Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
182Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
183Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
184Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
185Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
186Boy Van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing
187Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
188Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
DNFManabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini

Point
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team25pts
2Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo18
3Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin15
4Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team14
5Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team14
6Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team13
7Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team11
8Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha7
9Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale5
10Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr5
11Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team1

Mountain
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin15pts
2Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale8
3Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team6
4Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo4
5Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2
6Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1

Premio della fuga
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team91pts
2Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team34
3Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo26
4Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin26
5Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team26
6Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team26
7Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr26
8Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team26
9Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha24

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin14pts
2Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
3Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo8
4Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team8
5Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team7
6Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team7
7Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale6
8Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team6
9Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha5
10Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr2

Premio energy
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing4pts
2Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
3Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team17:33:30
2Cannondale-Garmin0:00:36
3Movistar Team0:01:52
4BMC Racing Team
5FDJ.fr
6AG2R La Mondiale
7Team Sky0:02:26
8Bardiani CSF0:03:12
9Lotto Soudal0:04:51
10IAM Cycling
11Team Katusha
12Lampre-Merida0:06:48
13Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:08:47
14Tinkoff-Saxo0:10:06
15Southeast0:10:09
16Team Giant-Alpecin0:10:46
17Orica GreenEdge0:17:48
18CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:20:40
19Nippo - Vini Fantini0:21:16
20Androni Giocattoli0:28:30
21Trek Factory Racing
22Etixx - Quick-Step0:28:44

Team point
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team59pts
2LottoNL-Jumbo35
3Cannondale-Garmin34
4Giant-Alpecin28
5BMC Racing Team23
6Movistar Team21
7AG2R La Mondiale12
8FDJ.fr10
9Team Katusha6
10Tinkoff-Saxo5
11Team Sky4
12Lampre-Merida1
13Orica GreenEdge
14Trek Factory Racing
15Bardiani CSF
16Nippo - Vini Fantini
17Lotto Soudal
18Etixx - Quick-Step
19IAM Cycling
20Southeast
21CCC Sprandi Polkowice
22Androni Giocattoli

General classification after stage 9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo38:31:35
2Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:03
3Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky0:00:22
4Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:46
5Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:16
6Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:46
7Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:02:02
8Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:10
9Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:02:20
10Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:02:24
11Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky0:02:30
12Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team0:02:55
13Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:03:01
14Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:03:10
15Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:18
16Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:33
17Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:00
18Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:04:09
19Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:04:41
20Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:47
21Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:06:16
22Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:07:25
23Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:10:39
24Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:11:10
25Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:11:46
26Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:13:37
27Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:13:38
28Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:15:44
29Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:18:00
30Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling0:18:32
31Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:20:15
32Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:47
33Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:21:17
34Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge0:21:22
35Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:22:12
36Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:22:47
37Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:25:02
38Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:25:03
39Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:30:57
40Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:32:49
41Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:34:15
42Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:36:08
43Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha0:37:05
44Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:37:37
45Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:37:58
46Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:38:24
47Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:38:37
48Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing0:40:01
49Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team0:41:06
50Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:41:13
51Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha0:42:08
52Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:42:44
53Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:43:15
54Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr0:44:06
55Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:44:35
56Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:45:07
57Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:46:04
58Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:47:02
59Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:47:37
60Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:47:40
61Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:48:45
62Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida0:48:54
63Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:48:56
64Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:49:11
65David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:50:19
66Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:50:25
67Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:51:22
68Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:51:29
69Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling0:56:29
70Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:56:52
71Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:57:29
72Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:58:33
73Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:58:34
74Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:00:17
75Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:00:43
76Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:01:23
77Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step1:02:36
78Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:02:56
79Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) TrekRacing1:03:39
80Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:04:32
81Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:04:34
82Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:05:18
83Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team1:05:25
84Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:07:44
85Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:08:47
86Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:09:01
87Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky1:09:25
88Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha1:09:48
89Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:11:13
90Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale1:11:17
91Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky1:11:21
92Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:11:23
93Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1:13:17
94Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo1:15:04
95Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:15:15
96Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr1:15:42
97Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling1:15:53
98Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin1:16:47
99Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:19:33
100Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team1:20:05
101Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:20:16
102Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin1:21:01
103Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1:24:17
104Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge1:24:32
105Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:25:40
106Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team1:26:56
107Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:27:44
108Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling1:28:14
109Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo1:30:51
110Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step1:30:55
111Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale1:31:40
112Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:31:44
113Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step1:32:24
114Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr1:32:34
115Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge1:32:38
116Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling1:32:53
117Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:33:10
118Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling1:33:41
119Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team1:34:02
120Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:34:43
121Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr1:35:26
122Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:35:29
123Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal1:35:33
124Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr1:35:51
125Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling1:36:03
126Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:37:46
127Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo1:38:05
128Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:38:11
129Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:39:08
130Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team1:39:21
131Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:39:26
132Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin1:40:33
133Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky1:40:35
134Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:40:54
135André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal1:41:35
136Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha1:41:40
137Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:42:38
138Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida1:42:41
139Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr1:43:19
140Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step1:43:49
141Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo1:43:54
142Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:44:23
143Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:44:43
144Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) TrekRacing1:45:05
145Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) TrekRacing1:46:48
146Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:47:07
147Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:48:44
148Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:48:57
149Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:50:13
150Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida1:50:22
151Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing1:50:32
152Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo1:50:50
153Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin1:52:19
154Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:53:13
155Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal1:53:19
156Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha1:54:52
157Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:56:25
158Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
159Fabio Silvestre (Por) TrekRacing1:57:01
160Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team1:57:39
161Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step1:58:31
162Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling1:58:52
163Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli1:59:03
164Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:59:09
165Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin2:02:19
166Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2:02:56
167Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:03:07
168Calvin Watson (Aus) TrekRacing2:05:11
169Boy Van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing2:05:24
170Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky2:07:41
171Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:07:58
172Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2:08:47
173Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2:09:25
174Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr2:10:38
175Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:11:13
176Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2:11:17
177Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini2:11:33
178Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini2:15:50
179Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini2:16:16
180Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
181Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:16:51
182Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling2:17:08
183Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2:20:10
184Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin2:21:47
185Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling2:25:00
186Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling2:28:11
187Marco Coledan (Ita) TrekRacing2:34:59
188Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling2:38:24

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky78pts
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal75
3Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli60
4Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida50
5Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing47
6Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli40
7Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo40
8Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team37
9Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team37
10Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling36
11Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling35
12Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida34
13Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini32
14Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team31
15Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team29
16Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team29
17Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida29
18Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team27
19Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo26
20Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge26
21Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling26
22Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin26
23Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge25
24Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge25
25Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice24
26Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF24
27Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling23
28Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF22
29Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing22
30Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli20
31Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo20
32Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo20
33Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling20
34Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli19
35Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team17
36Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF17
37Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling16
38Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini16
39Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team15
40Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin15
41Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team14
42Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team14
43Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice14
44Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team13
45Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha13
46Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky12
47Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice12
48Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team11
49Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr11
50Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
51Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice10
52Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini10
53Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling9
54Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
55Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini8
56Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha7
57Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF7
58Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale6
59Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge6
60Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling6
61Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo6
62Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team6
63Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr5
64Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha5
65Boy Van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing5
66Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step4
67Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team4
68Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) TrekRacing4
69Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr4
70Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha4
71Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo3
72Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team3
73Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha3
74Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky3
75Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini2
76Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team2
77Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
78Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin2
79Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
80Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2
81Marco Coledan (Ita) TrekRacing2
82Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1
83Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team1
84Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1
85Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo1
86Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida1
87Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin50pts
2Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team39
3Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo37
4Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale33
5Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team23
6Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team19
7Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida15
8Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha15
9Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team15
10Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team15
11Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team14
12Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF14
13Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team12
14Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling12
15Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida12
16Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli12
17Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo10
18Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team10
19Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling10
20Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
21Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team7
22Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky6
23Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team6
24Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge6
25Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team5
26Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team4
27Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4
28Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3
29Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini3
30Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini3
31Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
32Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step2
33Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida2
34Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team2
35Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky2
36Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
37Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr1
38Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling1
39Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1
40Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1
41Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal1
42Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1
43Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1
44Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli1
45Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team38:31:38
2Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:02:58
3Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:20:12
4Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge0:21:19
5Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:22:44
6Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:30:54
7Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing0:39:58
8Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:41:10
9Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:47:37
10Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:48:42
11Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida0:48:51
12Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling0:56:26
13Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:00:14
14Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:00:40
15Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:01:20
16Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:02:53
17Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team1:05:22
18Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:08:44
19Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:08:58
20Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:11:10
21Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:15:12
22Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin1:16:44
23Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale1:31:37
24Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:31:41
25Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step1:32:21
26Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:38:08
27Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:39:05
28Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team1:39:18
29Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:39:23
30Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:42:35
31Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) TrekRacing1:45:02
32Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:53:10
33Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha1:56:22
34Fabio Silvestre (Por) TrekRacing1:56:58
35Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team1:57:36
36Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin2:02:16
37Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:03:04
38Calvin Watson (Aus) TrekRacing2:05:08
39Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:07:55
40Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:11:10
41Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini2:11:30
42Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini2:16:13
43Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling2:17:05
44Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2:20:07

Azzuri d'Italia classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal5pts
2Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team4
3Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
4Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida4
5Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team4
6Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
7Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge4
8Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky4
9Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team2
10Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2
11Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2
12Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing2
13Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling2
14Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team2
15Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2
16Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling2
17Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
18Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling1
19Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling1
20Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team1
21Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1
22Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1
23Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida1

Premio della fuga
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli373pts
2Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice225
3Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini224
4Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF224
5Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini183
6Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice168
7Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice166
8Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling166
9Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli164
10Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo164
11Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini164
12Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo150
13Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team149
14Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini149
15Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida136
16Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team133
17Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling125
18Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale125
19Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli122
20Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team91
21Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale80
22Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) TrekRacing66
23Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team45
24Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli42
25Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha36
26Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team34
27Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team34
28Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team26
29Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr26
30Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team26
31Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin26
32Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF25
33Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha24
34Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team23
35Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli22
36Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team19
37Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team19
38Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale18
39Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky18
40Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge16
41Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice16
42Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice15
43Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team15
44Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling15
45Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha15
46Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal15
47Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling15
48Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal10
49Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF10
50Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team8
51Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal8
52Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo7
53Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin7
54Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice7

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida16pts
2Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo16
3Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli15
4Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team15
5Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team14
6Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin14
7Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge13
8Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team12
9Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling12
10Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team11
11Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida11
12Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini11
13Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team10
14André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal10
15Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli10
16Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli10
17Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
18Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale10
19Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky9
20Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo9
21Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team9
22Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team9
23Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team8
24Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team8
25Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
26Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice8
27Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo8
28Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF8
29Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling7
30Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team7
31Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini7
32Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling7
33Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge6
34Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team6
35Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF6
36Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling6
37Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli6
38Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling6
39Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing6
40Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing5
41Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team5
42Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida5
43Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha5
44Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo5
45Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling5
46Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha4
47Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo4
48Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge4
49Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) TrekRacing4
50Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
51Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice4
52Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini4
53Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky3
54Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge3
55Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha3
56Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
57Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida3
58Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling3
59Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
60Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini3
61Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin3
62Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team2
63Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr2
64Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha2
65Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
66Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
67Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin2
68Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2
69Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha1
70Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF1

Premio energy
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing5pts
2Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
3Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team4
4Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha4
5Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha4
6Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge4
7André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal4
8Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo4
9Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
10Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step2
11Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge2
12Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
13Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2
14Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
15Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky2
16Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling2
17Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo1
18Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1
19Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team1
20Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling1
21Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team1
22Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1
23Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team114:55:59
2TEAM SKY0:05:58
3BMC Racing Team0:06:12
4Movistar Team0:07:11
5Cannondale-Garmin0:23:42
6Tinkoff-Saxo0:24:52
7Lotto Soudal0:41:00
8Team Katusha0:53:49
9Lampre-Merida0:56:35
10FDJ.fr0:56:49
11Bardiani CSF1:00:37
12IAM Cycling1:14:55
13AG2R La Mondiale1:23:30
14Southeast1:29:25
15Orica GreenEdge1:29:39
16Etixx - Quick-Step1:37:23
17Team LottoNL-Jumbo2:07:53
18Androni Giocattoli2:10:22
19CCC Sprandi Polkowice2:15:39
20Nippo - Vini Fantini2:39:19
21Trek Factory Racing3:01:42
22Team Giant-Alpecin3:17:05

Team point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team247pts
2Orica-GreenEdge194
3Movistar Team162
4Lampre-Merida140
5BMC Racing Team133
6Southeast118
7Team Sky116
8IAM Cycling112
9LottoNL-Jumbo99
10Tinkoff-Saxo90
11Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team89
12Trek Factory Racing84
13Lotto Soudal79
14Androni Giocattoli78
15Team Katusha63
16Bardiani CSF63
17Team Giant-Alpecin56
18Nippo - Vini Fantini49
19CCC Sprandi Polkowice42
20FDJ.fr35
21Etixx - Quick-Step28
22AG2R La Mondiale27

