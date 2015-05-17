Video: Giro d'Italia stage 9 race highlights

Image 1 of 6 Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) took the stage 9 victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 6 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) signs in to stage 9 at the Giro d'Italia Image 3 of 6 Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-QuickStep) Image 4 of 6 Richie Porte (Team Sky) wins Volta Ciclista a Catalunya (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 6 Mikel Landa (Astana) gets a gap and finishes second on the day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 6 The white jersey leader Fabio Aru and maglia rosa Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) soloed in to take the win on stage 9 of the Giro d’Italia from the day's breakaway, with Stephen Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) second and Simon Geschke (Giant-Alpecin) third.

Alberto Contador defended his race lead ahead of the first rest day, although the gap during the stage was large enough for the lead to change hands. The Tinkoff-Saxo rider attacked out of the chasing field along with co-favourites Fabio Aru (Astana) and Richie Porte (Sky) with about 12 km remaining. The loser of the day was Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-QuickStep), who missed the cut and fell even further back.

