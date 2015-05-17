Giro d'Italia: Quotes from the finish line of stage 9

Image 1 of 4 Fabio Aru (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) in the pink jersey during stage 9 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Fabio Aru after finishing the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Michel Rogers enjoys a post-race drink (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) won stage 9 of the Giro d'Italia having attacked from the day's early break on the final climb but once again all eyes were on the GC contenders with Fabio Aru, Alberto Contador and Richie Porte going head-to-head a day before the rest day. There may not have a been a summit finish but the three race favourites still managed to distance last year's runner-up Rigoberto Uran before the finish.

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo)

“Bueno, it’s been a really difficult race. I don’t know how it’s come across on TV but it’s been incredible. They really put the race on with around 100km to go when we were on the hardest climb but I trusted my teammates and we’ve been strong so far. I think it’s been a good stage for us.”

Dario Cataldo (Team Astana)

“We tried to make a hard race and in the end we did it. We tried several ways and we gained some time on Uran so it’s been good. We’ll have a perfect rest day tomorrow and then we’ll get ready for the last part of the Giro. Paolo and Fabio are really friends so he’s really happy for Paolo.

Team Sky are riding an conservative race but they decide on their tactics. We do our best and take it day-by-day but at the moment we are very proud to have Alberto in the jersey and we’re looking forward to our rest day tomorrow.”

Elia Viviani (Team Sky)

“I think we’re in the best position. We’ve got a really good team here for Richie [Porte] and it’s only next weekend where you have the GC stages. This has been a really difficult of stages and we’re going towards flatter stages near where I’m from next week. I want to be there in the finales and have the best position so I can try and take another stage win.”

