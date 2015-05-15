Trending

Giro d'Italia: Ulissi wins in Fiuggi

Contador stays in pink jersey despite racing with shoulder injury

Image 1 of 121

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) wins stage 7 at the Giro d'Italia

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) wins stage 7 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 121

Pink confetti showers Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Pink confetti showers Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 3 of 121

Julien Bérard (Ag2r-La Mondiale)

Julien Bérard (Ag2r-La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 4 of 121

Ivan Basso (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Ivan Basso (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 5 of 121

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 6 of 121

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) talks with race director Mauro Vegni on the start line

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) talks with race director Mauro Vegni on the start line
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 7 of 121

Richie Porte (Team Sky)

Richie Porte (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 8 of 121

Rider 201 and race leader, Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Rider 201 and race leader, Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 9 of 121

Stefan Küng (BMC)

Stefan Küng (BMC)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 10 of 121

Dayer Quintana's (Movistar) legs showing the effects of a crash

Dayer Quintana's (Movistar) legs showing the effects of a crash
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 11 of 121

Sergio Henao (Team Sky)

Sergio Henao (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 12 of 121

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal)

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 13 of 121

No stage win for André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) today

No stage win for André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) today
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 14 of 121

Alberto Contador gets into the team car after the stage

Alberto Contador gets into the team car after the stage
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 15 of 121

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) spent the stage in the points jersey

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) spent the stage in the points jersey
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 16 of 121

Alberto Contador managed to wear the maglia rosa on the podium today

Alberto Contador managed to wear the maglia rosa on the podium today
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 17 of 121

Diego Ulissi celebrates stage victory on the podium

Diego Ulissi celebrates stage victory on the podium
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 18 of 121

Diego Ulissi celebrates with a Lampre-Merida teammate

Diego Ulissi celebrates with a Lampre-Merida teammate
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 19 of 121

Manuele Boaro pops his head out of the Tinkoff-Saxo bus

Manuele Boaro pops his head out of the Tinkoff-Saxo bus
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 20 of 121

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-SAxo) made it through the stage

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-SAxo) made it through the stage
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 21 of 121

The handlebars of Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

The handlebars of Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 22 of 121

Alan Marangoni (Cannondale-Garmin)

Alan Marangoni (Cannondale-Garmin)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 23 of 121

Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani-CSF)

Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani-CSF)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 24 of 121

Richie Porte (Team Sky)

Richie Porte (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 25 of 121

Plenty of tifosi on the roads today

Plenty of tifosi on the roads today
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 26 of 121

Aleksejs Saramotins (IAM Cycling)

Aleksejs Saramotins (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 27 of 121

Fabio Aru (Astana) keeps the white jersey

Fabio Aru (Astana) keeps the white jersey
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 28 of 121

The stage 7 breakaway led by Pierpaolo De Negri (Nippo-Vini Fantini)

The stage 7 breakaway led by Pierpaolo De Negri (Nippo-Vini Fantini)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 121

The jersey wearers on the start line of stage 7

The jersey wearers on the start line of stage 7
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 121

A group of riders caught out in the cross winds

A group of riders caught out in the cross winds
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 121

Astana and Tinkoff-Saxo made sure they were at the front of the race as the echelons started forming

Astana and Tinkoff-Saxo made sure they were at the front of the race as the echelons started forming
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 121

Alberto Contador in his pink, fluo yellow and bright blue outfit

Alberto Contador in his pink, fluo yellow and bright blue outfit
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 121

Bulgarian champion Nikolay Mihaylov (CCC Sprandi-Polkowice)

Bulgarian champion Nikolay Mihaylov (CCC Sprandi-Polkowice)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 121

Fabio Aru (Astana)

Fabio Aru (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 121

Nikolay Mihaylov (CCC Sprandi-Polkowice)

Nikolay Mihaylov (CCC Sprandi-Polkowice)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 121

Lampre Merida are a happy team after taking a second win of the race

Lampre Merida are a happy team after taking a second win of the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 121

A policewoman keeps the fans from encroaching onto the road and causing a crash

A policewoman keeps the fans from encroaching onto the road and causing a crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 121

Jan Polanc congratulates Diego Ulissi on his stage win

Jan Polanc congratulates Diego Ulissi on his stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 121

The race in full swing

The race in full swing
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 121

Andre Cardoso's bike is fitted with a camera for stage 7

Andre Cardoso's bike is fitted with a camera for stage 7
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 121

The Cannondale-Garmin team are racing with Garmin on board camera's at the Giro

The Cannondale-Garmin team are racing with Garmin on board camera's at the Giro
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 121

Alberto Contador fields questions about his shoulder at the team bus

Alberto Contador fields questions about his shoulder at the team bus
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 121

There was plenty of action at the Tinkoff-Saxo team bus today

There was plenty of action at the Tinkoff-Saxo team bus today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 121

A car full of Giro road sides

A car full of Giro road sides
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 121

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha)

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 121

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) moves back into the red jersey lead

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) moves back into the red jersey lead
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 121

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) blends into the background

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) blends into the background
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 121

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) on the podium

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 121

Maglia rosa Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Maglia rosa Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 121

A dapper looking Maxime Bouet (Etixx-Quick Step)

A dapper looking Maxime Bouet (Etixx-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 121

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) is interviewed pre-stage. He would go on to finish 13th

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) is interviewed pre-stage. He would go on to finish 13th
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 121

A BMC rider looks amused with the support from the fans

A BMC rider looks amused with the support from the fans
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 121

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) smiles for the camera

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) smiles for the camera
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 121

Race leader Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Race leader Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 121

Alberto Contador fought for pink again today

Alberto Contador fought for pink again today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 121

Tifosi pack the roadside all dressed in pink

Tifosi pack the roadside all dressed in pink
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 121

Alberto Contador's lunch for today

Alberto Contador's lunch for today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 121

Kristof Vandewalle (Trek)

Kristof Vandewalle (Trek)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 121

Tom Danielson (Cannondale-Garmin)

Tom Danielson (Cannondale-Garmin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 121

Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 121

Echelons begin to form on the road to Fiuggi

Echelons begin to form on the road to Fiuggi
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 121

A fan waves for the camera

A fan waves for the camera
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 63 of 121

Lampre-Merida riders swamp Diego Ulissi after his stage win

Lampre-Merida riders swamp Diego Ulissi after his stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 64 of 121

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida)

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 65 of 121

Alberto Contador (Tinkof-Saxo) gets his podium kisses

Alberto Contador (Tinkof-Saxo) gets his podium kisses
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 66 of 121

Ulissi celebrates with champagne

Ulissi celebrates with champagne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 67 of 121

Diego Ulissi (Lampre) on the podium as the stage winner

Diego Ulissi (Lampre) on the podium as the stage winner
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 68 of 121

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) gives a victory salute on the podium

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) gives a victory salute on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 69 of 121

Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-QuickStep)

Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 70 of 121

The main field during stage 7

The main field during stage 7
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 71 of 121

Katusha lined up during stage 7

Katusha lined up during stage 7
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 72 of 121

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida)

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 73 of 121

Alberto Contador (Tinkof-Saxo) showered in pink

Alberto Contador (Tinkof-Saxo) showered in pink
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 74 of 121

Alberto Contador (Tinkof-Saxo)

Alberto Contador (Tinkof-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 75 of 121

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) sprints the the stage 7 win

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) sprints the the stage 7 win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 76 of 121

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) wins the bunch sprint

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) wins the bunch sprint
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 77 of 121

Albert Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) on the podium as the race leader

Albert Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) on the podium as the race leader
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 78 of 121

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) stays in pink despite shoulder pain

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) stays in pink despite shoulder pain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 79 of 121

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) carefully puts on the pink jersey around his shoulder injury

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) carefully puts on the pink jersey around his shoulder injury
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 80 of 121

The stage 7 bunch kick

The stage 7 bunch kick
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 81 of 121

Alberto Contador (Tinkof-Saxo) on the podium

Alberto Contador (Tinkof-Saxo) on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 82 of 121

Alberto Contador (Tinkof-Saxo)

Alberto Contador (Tinkof-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 83 of 121

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) wins stage 7 at the Giro d'Italia

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) wins stage 7 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 84 of 121

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida)

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 85 of 121

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida)

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 86 of 121

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) wins the bunch sprint

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) wins the bunch sprint
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 87 of 121

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) wins Giro d'Italia stage 7

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) wins Giro d'Italia stage 7
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 88 of 121

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) celebrates his stage 7 win on the podium

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) celebrates his stage 7 win on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 89 of 121

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) wins stage 7

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) wins stage 7
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 90 of 121

Alberto Contador with race director Mauro Vengi

Alberto Contador with race director Mauro Vengi
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 91 of 121

Fabio Aru checks up on Alberto Contador's condition

Fabio Aru checks up on Alberto Contador's condition
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 92 of 121

Philippe Gilbert gives the crowd a wave

Philippe Gilbert gives the crowd a wave
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 93 of 121

Darwin Atapuma

Darwin Atapuma
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 94 of 121

Sylvain Chavanel looking relaxed at the start

Sylvain Chavanel looking relaxed at the start
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 95 of 121

Mountains classification leader Jan Polanc

Mountains classification leader Jan Polanc
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 96 of 121

Simone Stortoni

Simone Stortoni
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 97 of 121

Dayer Quintana is still nursing injuries

Dayer Quintana is still nursing injuries
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 98 of 121

Carlos Betancur signs on

Carlos Betancur signs on
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 99 of 121

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 100 of 121

BMC are introduced to the crowd

BMC are introduced to the crowd
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 101 of 121

Sergio Henao rides to the start

Sergio Henao rides to the start
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 102 of 121

André Greipel in the red jersey

André Greipel in the red jersey
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 103 of 121

Philippe Gilbert happy in the peloton

Philippe Gilbert happy in the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 104 of 121

Alberto Contadorsafely in the bunch

Alberto Contadorsafely in the bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 105 of 121

Fabio Aru alongside Richie Porte in the peloton

Fabio Aru alongside Richie Porte in the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 106 of 121

Darwin Atapuma gets aero

Darwin Atapuma gets aero
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 107 of 121

A scenic day for the peloton

A scenic day for the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 108 of 121

Fabio Aru makes his way back to the peloton

Fabio Aru makes his way back to the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 109 of 121

Alberto Contador protected by his team

Alberto Contador protected by his team
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 110 of 121

The winds made it a difficult day at the front

The winds made it a difficult day at the front
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 111 of 121

Alberto Contador made the start despite his shoulder injury

Alberto Contador made the start despite his shoulder injury
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 112 of 121

The peloton strings out

The peloton strings out
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 113 of 121

The wind forces gaps in the peloton

The wind forces gaps in the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 114 of 121

The riders roll out

The riders roll out
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 115 of 121

Alberto Contador at the start

Alberto Contador at the start
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 116 of 121

The peloton rides the neutral start

The peloton rides the neutral start
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 117 of 121

Alberto Contador takes some sustanance

Alberto Contador takes some sustanance
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 118 of 121

Alberto Contador started despite dislocating his collarbone

Alberto Contador started despite dislocating his collarbone
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 119 of 121

The escapees lead by Pier Paolo de Negri

The escapees lead by Pier Paolo de Negri
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 120 of 121

Something made Tom Boonen laugh

Something made Tom Boonen laugh
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 121 of 121

Sergei Lagutin rides along with the team car

Sergei Lagutin rides along with the team car
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) emerged from a hectic sprint on the rising final kilometre in Fiuggi, stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia, to win his first race since serving a nine-month ban for asthma drug Salbutamol. He tested positive during the 2014 Giro d’Italia and only made a comeback in April at the Tour of the Basque Country.

Related Articles

Giro d’Italia: Ulissi claims first win following return from suspension

Video: Giro d'Italia stage 7 race highlights

Giro d'Italia: Tinkoff-Saxo guard helps Contador through the longest stage

Video: Matt White praises Orica GreenEdge commitment at Giro d'Italia

The Lampre-Merida team worked for both Ulissi and sprinter Sacha Modolo in the final kilometre, out powering the Orica-GreenEdge team that was working for Simon Gerrans. When Modolo sat up, Ulissi emerged along the barriers and had the speed to beat Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar) and Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) finished the stage safely in the peloton and kept the leader’s pink jersey after being protected and guided by his teammates throughout the stage. Contador was careful to protect his painful left shoulder during the stage but occasionally got out of the saddle in the final kilometres. He was in pain but pulled on the pink jersey on the podium and looks able to continue in the Giro d’Italia. Fabio Aru (Astana) remains second overall at two seconds, with Richie Porte (Team Sky) at 20 seconds.

Ulissi celebrated his victory, even stopping to drop to his knees in tears. He emotionally hugged his teammates, who celebrated with him.

“This is a liberation for me,” Ulissi said. “I’ve been through some difficult months but I’m really happy now and how I reacted to everything that happened. I’ve got to thank my family, my wife and daughter, my parents, friends and my great team that supported me through everything.”

Contador was relieved to have made it through the long stage and tried to stay optimistic for the rest of the race.

“Bueno, I’m happy that I got through the day. I knew I was not feeling great and I suffered, even if things seem to be getting better. We raced for more than seven and a half hours and after four hours I was struggling with my hand. The only thing I want to do now is put some ice on my shoulder and recover from the long stage,” he said on Italian television, opting not to attend the post-race press conference.

“Tomorrow the finish up to Campitello Matese will in theory be a difficult day for me, even if it should have been a good day for me. We’d hoped I’d be able to attack but now we’ll see how I feel, stay relaxed and go on the defensive. I hope to get better day after day.”

How it happened

The longest stage of this year’s Giro d’Italia was always going to be a marathon but because of a stiff headwind and with the riders still thinking about Thursday’s crash in the sprint, the long ride south via Roma was covered at a steady pace.

The break of the stage formed after an early attack of three riders was pulled back after 10 kilometres. Marco Bandiera (Androni Sidermec), Nicola Boem (Bardiani-CSF), Pier Paolo De Negri (Nippo Vini Fantini) and Nikolay Myhaylov (CCC Sprandi) accelerated away and this time the peloton let them go, with the gap rapidly rising to three minutes. None of the four were a threat overall and so their gap rose to over 10 minutes after 50km of racing.

The Tinkoff-Saxo team controlled the chase, respecting their role as race leaders and protecting Contador from possible problems. However, the average speed for the stage was around 35km/h due to the a strong headwind.

Bandiera accelerated clear to win the sprint points near the Vallelunga motor circuit after 151km but quickly eased up. He took time to take a piece of paper out of his pocket to wish hid dad happy birthday but little else happened, with BMC, Orica-GreenEdge and Trek Factory Racing sending a rider to the head of the peloton to help with the chase.

De Negri took the climber’s points at Monterotondo after 184km but the break’s lead began to fall in the Roman hills after BMC hit the front. It seems they decided to set up the finish for Philippe Gilbert. It was just four minutes with 50km to go and 1:45 with 40km to go.

Bandiera won the second sprint of the day, with Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek Factory Racing) beating Elia Viviani (Team Sky) for the minor placing behind. Now the peloton was close to catching the quartet after their long day out front. The junction came with 21km, with Tinkoff-Saxo hitting the front with four riders to protect Contador. The hills and distance began to hurt, with Petacchi, Boonen and Haussler all dropped.

Tosatto finally moved off the front at 10km to go, with Contador gratefully giving him a nod of the head in thanks for his huge effort. Greipel was suffering but was determined to try his hand in the sprint. Lotto Soudal lead him out but the final kilometre included several kinds and rose at two and then four per cent.

It was too much for the Belgian team and even Orica-GreenEdge suffered. Michael Matthews sacrificed his chances for Gerrans but he was not perfectly placed. Lampre-Merida seemed in charge heading into the finishing straight but they also ran out of legs, with Modolo sitting up. At the same moment Ulissi came through along the barriers and vented his anger on the pedals. Nobody was able to match his anger and speed and the Livornese rider took the win he had been wanting.

Contador and the overall contenders finished safely in the peloton, knowing their day will come on the Saturday, on the second mountain finish of this year’s Giro d’Italia to Campitello Matese, not far from Naples.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida7:22:21
2Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
3Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
4Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
5Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
6Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
7Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing
8Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
9Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
10Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
11Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
12Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
13Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
14Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
15Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:03
16Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
17Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
18Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
19Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
20Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
21Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
22Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
23Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
24Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
25Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
26Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
27Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
28Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
29Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
30Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
31Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
32Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
33Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
34Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
35Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
36Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
37Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
38Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
39Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
40Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
41Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
42Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
43Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
44Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
45Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
46Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
47Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
48Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
49Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
50Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
51Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
52Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
53Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
54Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
55Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
56Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
57Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
58Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
59Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
60Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
61Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
62Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
63Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
64Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
65Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
66Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
67Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:14
68Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
69Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:17
70Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
71Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
72Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
73Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
74Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
75Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:22
76Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
77Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:25
78Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:30
79Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:32
80Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:36
81Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
82André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
83Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) TrekRacing
84Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:41
85Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:43
86Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
87Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
88Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
89Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
90Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:00:46
91Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
92David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
93Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
94Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:56
95Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:58
96Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
97Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
98Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
99Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
100Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
101Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
102Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
103Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
104Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
105Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:01:05
106Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:01:12
107Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal0:01:17
108Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:21
109Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:01:27
110Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida0:01:32
111Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:01:43
112Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:01:46
113Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
114Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:10
115Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:14
116Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
117Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:09:32
118Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:09:46
119Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
120Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
121Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
122Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
123Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
124Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
125Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) TrekRacing0:10:22
126Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
127Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:10:55
128Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
129Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:12:42
130Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
131Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
132Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
133Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
134Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
135Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
136Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
137Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
138Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
139Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
140Boy Van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing
141Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:15:54
142Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
143Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
144Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
145Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
146Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing
147Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
148Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
149Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
150Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) TrekRacing
151Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
152Calvin Watson (Aus) TrekRacing
153Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
154Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
155Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
156Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
157Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
158Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
159Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
160Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
161Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
162Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
163Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
164Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
165Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
166Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
167Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
168Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
169Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
170Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
171Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
172Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:18:56
173Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
174Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
175Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
176Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
177Fabio Silvestre (Por) TrekRacing
178Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
179Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
180Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
181Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
182Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
183Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
184Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
185Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
186Marco Coledan (Ita) TrekRacing
187Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
188Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
189Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:19:20

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida50pts
2Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli40
3Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team35
4Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge25
5Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF24
6Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling18
7Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini16
8Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF14
9Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF12
10Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice12
11Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing10
12Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice8
13Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr7
14Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing7
15Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha6
16Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli5
17Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky5
18Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr4
19Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
20Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team3
21Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling2
22Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2
23Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1
24Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida1
25Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo1

Mountain performance
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini3pts
2Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2
3Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida4pts
2Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team2
3Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1

Premio del Fuga
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice225pts
2Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini224
3Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli224
4Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF224
5Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli7
6Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice7

Combaitvity
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli10pts
2Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF8
3Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini7
4Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida6
5Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team5
6Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge4
7Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice4
8Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling3
9Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
10Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF1

Premio energy
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge4pts
2Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
3Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing1

Winning team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bardiani Csf22:07:06
2Southeast
3Fdj
4Movistar Team0:00:03
5Bmc Racing Team
6Lampre - Merida
7Team Katusha
8Team Cannondale - Garmin0:00:06
9Astana Pro Team
10Team Giant - Alpecin

Team point
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lampre - Merida51pts
2Bardiani Csf36
3Movistar Team35
4Orica Greenedge25
5Androni-Sidermec21
6Southeast20
7Ccc Sprandi Polkowice12
8Trek Factory Racing11
9Fdj11
10Team Katusha6

General classification after stage
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo27:48:00
2Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:02
3Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky0:00:20
4Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:22
5Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:28
6Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge0:00:37
7Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:00:56
8Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:01:01
9Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:15
10Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:01:18
11Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:22
12Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
13Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:24
14Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
15Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:01:46
16Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team0:01:49
17Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:02:12
18Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:27
19Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:33
20Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:36
21Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:02:42
22Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:03:23
23Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:31
24Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling0:03:42
25Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:04:46
26Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:49
27Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:05:10
28Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:06:01
29Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:06:11
30Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:06:51
31Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:09:54
32Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:10:11
33Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:15:04
34Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:06
35Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:15:29
36Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:15:45
37Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:16:01
38Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:17:32
39Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:18:18
40Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:19:14
41Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida0:19:53
42Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing0:20:00
43Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:21:04
44Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:21:30
45Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:22:33
46Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:23:05
47Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:23:23
48Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:23:27
49Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:23:40
50Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:24:07
51Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:24:09
52Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:24:15
53Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team0:24:35
54Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:25:09
55Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha0:25:20
56Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha0:25:26
57Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:26:06
58Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:26:16
59Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:26:36
60Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:27:33
61Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:27:52
62Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:28:13
63Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:28:16
64Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr0:28:42
65David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:29:20
66Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:29:44
67Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:31:30
68Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:31:36
69Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:31:46
70Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:33:53
71Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling0:34:00
72Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:36:38
73Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:36:59
74Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha0:37:01
75Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:37:11
76Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:37:23
77Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:37:31
78Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:38:02
79Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:38:16
80Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:39:37
81Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:40:44
82Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:40:47
83Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:41:05
84Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:41:09
85Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:43:06
86Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:45:07
87Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) TrekRacing0:45:21
88Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:46:32
89Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:46:37
90Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:46:44
91Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:46:45
92Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:47:18
93Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:47:23
94Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:47:25
95Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:48:12
96Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:48:13
97Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:49:15
98Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:49:23
99Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:49:30
100Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:51:28
101Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:51:30
102Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:53:56
103Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:54:41
104Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:54:57
105Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:55:29
106Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr0:55:41
107Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) TrekRacing0:56:19
108André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:56:55
109Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:57:24
110Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:57:42
111Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team0:57:51
112Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:58:01
113Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:58:04
114Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:58:08
115Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge0:58:50
116Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:58:57
117Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:59:24
118Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:59:37
119Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling1:00:33
120Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:01:01
121Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin1:01:50
122Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo1:01:54
123Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
124Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr1:02:39
125Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal1:02:46
126Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal1:02:50
127Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:02:57
128Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1:03:09
129Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr1:03:10
130Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:03:27
131Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team1:04:06
132Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling1:04:22
133Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:04:43
134Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team1:06:34
135Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:06:39
136Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:06:44
137Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky1:07:48
138Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:08:27
139Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:08:40
140Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:08:47
141Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling1:09:13
142Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing1:09:16
143Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:09:51
144Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr1:10:22
145Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step1:11:02
146Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin1:11:12
147Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:11:13
148Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha2:04:00
149Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
150Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2:05:00
151Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:13:25
152Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) TrekRacing1:13:35
153Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha1:13:46
154Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:13:56
155Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli1:14:23
156Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:14:25
157Boy Van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing1:14:55
158Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida1:15:12
159Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:16:10
160Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:16:31
161Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:17:29
162Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo1:18:03
163Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:20:44
164Fabio Silvestre (Por) TrekRacing1:20:50
165Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:20:56
166Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:21:04
167Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:21:07
168Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky1:21:22
169Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team1:21:28
170Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step1:22:20
171Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:22:28
172Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1:22:37
173Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling1:22:41
174Calvin Watson (Aus) TrekRacing1:23:11
175Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha1:23:38
176Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:25:21
177Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin1:25:47
178Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling1:26:39
179Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:27:25
180Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin1:28:26
181Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr1:28:38
182Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:31:39
183Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:32:11
184Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:33:51
185Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling1:34:31
186Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling1:37:42
187Marco Coledan (Ita) TrekRacing1:44:30
188Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling1:46:10
189Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:49:16

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky78pts
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal75
3Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli60
4Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida50
5Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing47
6Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli40
7Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo40
8Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team37
9Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling36
10Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling35
11Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida34
12Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team29
13Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida29
14Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team27
15Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge26
16Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling26
17Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin26
18Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge25
19Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge25
20Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini24
21Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice24
22Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF24
23Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling23
24Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF22
25Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing22
26Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team21
27Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli20
28Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo20
29Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling20
30Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli19
31Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team17
32Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF17
33Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling16
34Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini16
35Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team14
36Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice14
37Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha13
38Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team12
39Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice12
40Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr11
41Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo10
42Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice10
43Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini10
44Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
45Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini8
46Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky7
47Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team7
48Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF7
49Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge6
50Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling6
51Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo6
52Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team6
53Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team5
54Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha5
55Boy Van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing5
56Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team4
57Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr4
58Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha4
59Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo3
60Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha3
61Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky3
62Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
63Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
64Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team2
65Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin2
66Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
67Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2
68Marco Coledan (Ita) TrekRacing2
69Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1
70Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team1
71Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida1
72Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida15pts
2Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha15
3Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team14
4Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF14
5Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida12
6Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling10
7Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
8Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team6
9Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge6
10Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team6
11Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team6
12Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team5
13Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo4
14Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4
15Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team4
16Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4
17Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini3
18Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3
19Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini3
20Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky2
21Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team2
22Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team2
23Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky2
24Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
25Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
26Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team1
27Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling1
28Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1
29Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal1
30Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1
31Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1
32Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli1
33Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team27:48:02
2Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge0:00:35
3Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:13
4Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:15:43
5Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:17:30
6Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida0:19:51
7Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing0:19:58
8Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:22:31
9Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:24:05
10Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:26:14
11Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:31:44
12Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling0:33:58
13Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:36:57
14Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:38:00
15Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:39:35
16Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:40:42
17Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:40:45
18Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:46:30
19Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:46:43
20Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:48:10
21Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:49:21
22Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:51:26
23Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:55:27
24Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:58:55
25Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:59:35
26Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:02:55
27Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1:03:07
28Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team1:06:32
29Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:06:37
30Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:09:49
31Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:11:11
32Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2:03:58
33Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) TrekRacing1:13:33
34Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:17:27
35Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:20:42
36Fabio Silvestre (Por) TrekRacing1:20:48
37Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:21:02
38Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:21:05
39Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team1:21:26
40Calvin Watson (Aus) TrekRacing1:23:09
41Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha1:23:36
42Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling1:26:37
43Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:31:37
44Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:33:49
45Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:49:14

Azzuri d'Italia classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal5pts
2Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team4
3Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida4
4Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
5Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge4
6Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky4
7Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2
8Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing2
9Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling2
10Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team2
11Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2
12Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling2
13Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
14Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling1
15Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team1
16Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1
17Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida1

Premio della fuga classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli373pts
2Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice225
3Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini224
4Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF224
5Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice168
6Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini168
7Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice166
8Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling166
9Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo164
10Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli164
11Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini164
12Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team149
13Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini149
14Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida136
15Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team133
16Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling125
17Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale125
18Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli122
19Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha36
20Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team34
21Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF25
22Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team19
23Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team19
24Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team19
25Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale18
26Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky18
27Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge16
28Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice16
29Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli11
30Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal10
31Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF10
32Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team8
33Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal8
34Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team8
35Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo7
36Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli7
37Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin7
38Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice7

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida16pts
2Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli15
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team14
4Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge13
5Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling12
6Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team11
7Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida11
8André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal10
9Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli10
10Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli10
11Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky9
12Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team9
13Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team8
14Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team8
15Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
16Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice8
17Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo8
18Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF8
19Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling7
20Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini7
21Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling7
22Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge6
23Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF6
24Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini6
25Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team6
26Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling6
27Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing6
28Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing5
29Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team5
30Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida5
31Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo5
32Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling5
33Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
34Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge4
35Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo4
36Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice4
37Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini4
38Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo3
39Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge3
40Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha3
41Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha3
42Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida3
43Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling3
44Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin3
45Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
46Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini3
47Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky2
48Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team2
49Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
50Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
51Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
52Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin2
53Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2
54Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team1
55Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1
56Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha1
57Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF1

Premio energy classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team4pts
2Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha4
3Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha4
4Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge4
5André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal4
6Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo4
7Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
8Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge2
9Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
10Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2
11Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky2
12Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling2
13Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team1
14Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling1
15Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing1
16Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team1
17Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1
18Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team82:46:17
2Bmc Racing Team0:00:40
3Team Sky0:02:23
4Movistar Team0:05:11
5Tinkoff Saxo0:05:50
6Team Cannondale - Garmin0:15:54
7Lotto Soudal0:25:42
8Lampre - Merida0:30:42
9Orica Greenedge0:30:57
10Bardiani Csf0:32:29
11Team Katusha0:33:54
12Fdj0:36:42
13Etixx - Quick-Step0:44:15
14Southeast0:45:31
15Ag2R La Mondiale0:53:28
16Iam Cycling0:58:24
17Androni-Sidermec1:08:59
18Ccc Sprandi Polkowice1:20:37
19Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo1:28:52
20Nippo - Vini Fantini1:47:22
21Trek Factory Racing1:54:12
22Team Giant - Alpecin2:15:15

Team points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica Greenedge194pts
2Lampre - Merida139
3Astana Pro Team127
4Southeast118
5Bmc Racing Team103
6Team Sky98
7Iam Cycling87
8Movistar Team79
9Lotto Soudal79
10Trek Factory Racing79
11Androni-Sidermec75
12Tinkoff Saxo66
13Bardiani Csf63
14Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo56
15Team Cannondale - Garmin55
16Team Katusha54
17Ccc Sprandi Polkowice39
18Nippo - Vini Fantini34
19Team Giant - Alpecin28
20Fdj25
21Etixx - Quick-Step18
22Ag2R La Mondiale12

Latest on Cyclingnews