Video: Giro d'Italia stage 7 race highlights

Image 1 of 8 Alberto Contador started despite dislocating his collarbone (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 8 Alberto Contador made the start despite his shoulder injury (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 8 Alberto Contador protected by his team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 8 Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) sprints the the stage 7 win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 8 A scenic day for the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 8 Katusha lined up during stage 7 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 8 The stage 7 bunch kick (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 8 Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) wins stage 7 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) emerged from a hectic sprint on the rising final kilometre in Fiuggi to win his first race since serving a nine-month ban for asthma drug Salbutamol, at the seventh stage of the Giro d'Italia. He tested positive during the 2014 Giro d’Italia and only made a comeback in April at the Tour of the Basque Country.

The Lampre-Merida team worked for both Ulissi and sprinter Sacha Modolo in the final kilometre, out powering the Orica-GreenEdge team that was working for Simon Gerrans. When Modolo sat up, Ulissi emerged along the barriers and had the speed to beat Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar) and Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge).

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) finished the stage safely in the peloton and kept the leader’s pink jersey after being protected and guided by his teammates throughout the stage. Contador was careful to protect his painful left shoulder during the stage but occasionally got out of the saddle in the final kilometres. He was in pain but pulled on the pink jersey on the podium and looks able to continue in the Giro d’Italia. Fabio Aru (Astana) remains second overall at two seconds, with Richie Porte (Team Sky) at 20 seconds.

The full highlights and more are on Cyclingnews YouTube channel, to subscribe please click here.