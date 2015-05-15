Video: Matt White praises Orica GreenEdge commitment at Giro d'Italia
Gerrans takes third on stage 7
Simon Gerrans placed third on stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia after a gruellingly long stage from Grosseto to Fiuggi with the Australian finishing behind stage winner Diego Ulissi (Lampre Merida) and Juan José Lobato (Movistar).
Orica GreenEdge have enjoyed a phenomenal Giro d'Italia to date with two stage wins courtesy of the opening team time trial and Michael Matthews, and three riders enjoying spells in the maglia rosa: Gerrans, Matthews and Simon Clarke.
With two weeks still to race the squad are still in the hunt for more glory with Gerrans showing that he has recovered from an injury hit spring. In this exclusive video for Cyclingnews White talks about the team’s ride on stage 7 and the ingredients of their success so far.
