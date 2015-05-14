Trending

Giro d'Italia: Greipel wins on stage 6

Contador falls in final 200m mass pile-up

Image 1 of 134

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal)

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 2 of 134

Did Alberto Contador's hopes of a Giro end with his dislocated shoulder?

Did Alberto Contador's hopes of a Giro end with his dislocated shoulder?
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 134

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) with his dislocated arm in a sling

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) with his dislocated arm in a sling
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 134

Alberto Contador is swamped with media wanting to know the extent of his injuries

Alberto Contador is swamped with media wanting to know the extent of his injuries
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 134

Alberto Contador dislocated his left shoulder twice today

Alberto Contador dislocated his left shoulder twice today
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 134

Two Italians leading Giro classifications, Fabio Aru and Elia Viviani, chatting in the bunch

Two Italians leading Giro classifications, Fabio Aru and Elia Viviani, chatting in the bunch
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 134

A moment of calm for Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida)

A moment of calm for Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 134

Gang Xu (Lampre-Merida)

Gang Xu (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 134

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) in the pink jersey

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) in the pink jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 134

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) in a skinsuit for the sprint stage today

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) in a skinsuit for the sprint stage today
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 134

Carlos Betancur (Ag2r-La Mondiale) is chasing stage wins

Carlos Betancur (Ag2r-La Mondiale) is chasing stage wins
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 134

Fabio Aru (Astana) in the white jersey

Fabio Aru (Astana) in the white jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 134

Fabio Aru (Astana) after finishing the stage

Fabio Aru (Astana) after finishing the stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 134

Fabio Aru (Astana) waits to collect his best young rider jersey

Fabio Aru (Astana) waits to collect his best young rider jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 134

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) gets assistance after crossing the line

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) gets assistance after crossing the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 134

Ivan Basso and Michael Rogers wait to find out more about what happened to Alberto Contador after his crash

Ivan Basso and Michael Rogers wait to find out more about what happened to Alberto Contador after his crash
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 134

Richie Porte (Team Sky) crosses the line after stage 6

Richie Porte (Team Sky) crosses the line after stage 6
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 18 of 134

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 6 of the GIro d'Italia

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 6 of the GIro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 134

Alberto Contador going for post-stage x-rays

Alberto Contador going for post-stage x-rays
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 134

Alberto Contador gets directions to the doctor

Alberto Contador gets directions to the doctor
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 134

Greg Henderson celebrates André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) victory rather early

Greg Henderson celebrates André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) victory rather early
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 134

Alberto Contador walks to see the doctor after his late stage crash

Alberto Contador walks to see the doctor after his late stage crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 134

Alberto Contador clearly in pain

Alberto Contador clearly in pain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 134

Alberto Contador trying to come to terms with his major injury

Alberto Contador trying to come to terms with his major injury
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 134

Alberto Contador gets taken away in the team car

Alberto Contador gets taken away in the team car
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 134

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) pulls a face

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) pulls a face
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 134

Yesterday's stage winner Jan Polanc (Lampre Merida) keeps the mountains jersey

Yesterday's stage winner Jan Polanc (Lampre Merida) keeps the mountains jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 134

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) gets a big mouthful of prosecco

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) gets a big mouthful of prosecco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 134

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) lets everyone know he's German champion and gives his sponsors a plug as well

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) lets everyone know he's German champion and gives his sponsors a plug as well
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 134

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) celebrating his stage win

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) celebrating his stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 134

A bit too much prosecco in one sip for André Greipel (Lotto Soudal)?

A bit too much prosecco in one sip for André Greipel (Lotto Soudal)?
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 134

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) lets the prosecco drip from his mouth

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) lets the prosecco drip from his mouth
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 134

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) earlier in the stage

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) earlier in the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 134

Albeto Contador was unable to pull on the maglia rosa due to his dislocated shoulder

Albeto Contador was unable to pull on the maglia rosa due to his dislocated shoulder
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 134

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) beats Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling) to the stage win

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) beats Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling) to the stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 134

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal)

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 134

André Greipel pumped with his stage win

André Greipel pumped with his stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 134

André Greipel gets Giro career win number three

André Greipel gets Giro career win number three
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 134

Yuri Trofimov (Katusha)

Yuri Trofimov (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 134

Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-Quick Step)

Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 134

Alberto Contador crosses the line after being caught up in a crash and dislocating his shoulder

Alberto Contador crosses the line after being caught up in a crash and dislocating his shoulder
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 134

Oleg Tinkov on the phone

Oleg Tinkov on the phone
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 134

Tinkoff-Saxo boss Oleg Tinkov not getting good news on Contador's injury

Tinkoff-Saxo boss Oleg Tinkov not getting good news on Contador's injury
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 134

Fabio Sabatini takes his son to sign on

Fabio Sabatini takes his son to sign on
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 134

Mario Cipollini watching the stage today

Mario Cipollini watching the stage today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 134

Darwin Atapuma (BMC)

Darwin Atapuma (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 134

Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-Quick Step)

Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 134

Daniele Colli (Nippo Fantani)

Daniele Colli (Nippo Fantani)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 134

Doctors tend to Danielle Colli (Nippo Fantani)

Doctors tend to Danielle Colli (Nippo Fantani)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 134

Daniele Colli suffered a horrible looking arm injury

Daniele Colli suffered a horrible looking arm injury
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 134

Alberto Contador gets ready for his first day in the pink jersey since 2011

Alberto Contador gets ready for his first day in the pink jersey since 2011
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 134

Time for a nature break

Time for a nature break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 134

Brent Bookwalter (BMC)

Brent Bookwalter (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 134

The peloton passes through the Toscana landscape

The peloton passes through the Toscana landscape
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 134

The Tuscan landscape

The Tuscan landscape
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 134

Katusha over the front of the peloton

Katusha over the front of the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 134

Rick Zabel (BMC) sitting in the middle of the peloton

Rick Zabel (BMC) sitting in the middle of the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 134

Motor man Federico Roganti giving updates on the race

Motor man Federico Roganti giving updates on the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 134

The Tinkoff-Saxo riders before the start of the stage

The Tinkoff-Saxo riders before the start of the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 134

Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin)

Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 134

Jurgen van den Broeck (Lotto Soudal)

Jurgen van den Broeck (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 134

Fumiyuki Beppu (Trek) with team sport director Adriano Baffi during the stage

Fumiyuki Beppu (Trek) with team sport director Adriano Baffi during the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 63 of 134

Fumiyuki Beppu (Trek) with the team car

Fumiyuki Beppu (Trek) with the team car
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 64 of 134

Rick Zabel (BMC)

Rick Zabel (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 65 of 134

Sergey Lagutin (Katusha)

Sergey Lagutin (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 66 of 134

André Greipel throws the bouquet into the crowd

André Greipel throws the bouquet into the crowd
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 67 of 134

Matteo Tosatto enjoying a 41st birthday celebration before the stage

Matteo Tosatto enjoying a 41st birthday celebration before the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 68 of 134

The landscape of Toscana dotted with the orange kits of CCC Sprandi

The landscape of Toscana dotted with the orange kits of CCC Sprandi
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 69 of 134

News points leader André Greipel (Lotto Soudal)

News points leader André Greipel (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 70 of 134

André Greipel in the red jersey

André Greipel in the red jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 71 of 134

André Greipel moves into the red points lead after his victory

André Greipel moves into the red points lead after his victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 72 of 134

Alberto Contador and Elia Viviani enjoying the shade of the umbrellas on the start line

Alberto Contador and Elia Viviani enjoying the shade of the umbrellas on the start line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 73 of 134

Fumiyuki Beppu (Trek)

Fumiyuki Beppu (Trek)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 74 of 134

Sergei Chernetckii (Katusha)

Sergei Chernetckii (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 75 of 134

Luca Paolini drops back to the team car

Luca Paolini drops back to the team car
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 76 of 134

Marek Rutkiewicz (CCC Sprandi) drops down onto his bars

Marek Rutkiewicz (CCC Sprandi) drops down onto his bars
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 77 of 134

Marco Bandiera (Androni-Sidermec)

Marco Bandiera (Androni-Sidermec)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 78 of 134

Marco Bandiera leading the breakaway

Marco Bandiera leading the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 79 of 134

Marek Rutkiewicz (CCC Sprandi)

Marek Rutkiewicz (CCC Sprandi)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 80 of 134

The landscape of Toscana

The landscape of Toscana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 81 of 134

Maciej Paterski (CCC Sprandi)

Maciej Paterski (CCC Sprandi)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 82 of 134

The bright colours of CCC Sprandi in the bunch

The bright colours of CCC Sprandi in the bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 83 of 134

A pained Alberto Contador on the podium

A pained Alberto Contador on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 84 of 134

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 85 of 134

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 6 of the GIro d'Italia

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 6 of the GIro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 86 of 134

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal)

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 87 of 134

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 88 of 134

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal)

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 89 of 134

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal)

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 90 of 134

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) during sgage 6

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) during sgage 6
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 91 of 134

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal)

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 92 of 134

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal)

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 93 of 134

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) did not want to raise his left arm to put on the maglia rosa

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) did not want to raise his left arm to put on the maglia rosa
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 94 of 134

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 95 of 134

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 96 of 134

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal)

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 97 of 134

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 98 of 134

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) couldn't raise his arm to don the maglia rosa

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) couldn't raise his arm to don the maglia rosa
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 99 of 134

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 100 of 134

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) nursed his left arm after his crash

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) nursed his left arm after his crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 101 of 134

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) with ice on his knee after crashing on stage 6

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) with ice on his knee after crashing on stage 6
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 102 of 134

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 103 of 134

Stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia

Stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 104 of 134

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal)

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 105 of 134

Stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia

Stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 106 of 134

Stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia

Stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 107 of 134

Stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia

Stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 108 of 134

Stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia

Stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 109 of 134

Stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia

Stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 110 of 134

The breakaway on stage 6

The breakaway on stage 6
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 111 of 134

Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-Quickstep)

Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 112 of 134

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 6 of the GIro d'Italia

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 6 of the GIro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 113 of 134

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 6 of the GIro d'Italia

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 6 of the GIro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 114 of 134

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 6 of the GIro d'Italia

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 6 of the GIro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 115 of 134

The sprint on stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia

The sprint on stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 116 of 134

Who will win the fight for pink?

Who will win the fight for pink?
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 117 of 134

Fabio Sabatini gives his son a ride on his bike

Fabio Sabatini gives his son a ride on his bike
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 118 of 134

Race director Mauro Vengi

Race director Mauro Vengi
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 119 of 134

Andre Greipel would be looking for the win on stage 6

Andre Greipel would be looking for the win on stage 6
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 120 of 134

Chris Juul Jensen (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Chris Juul Jensen (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 121 of 134

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 122 of 134

Fabio Felline (Trek Factory Racing)

Fabio Felline (Trek Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 123 of 134

Alberto Contador signs autographs for some fans

Alberto Contador signs autographs for some fans
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 124 of 134

A quick tyre pressure check for Alberto Contador

A quick tyre pressure check for Alberto Contador
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 125 of 134

I want what you've got

I want what you've got
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 126 of 134

Alberto Contador and Fabio Aru at the start

Alberto Contador and Fabio Aru at the start
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 127 of 134

Ivan Basso with Maurizio Fondriest

Ivan Basso with Maurizio Fondriest
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 128 of 134

Fabio Aru (Astana)

Fabio Aru (Astana)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 129 of 134

Jurgen Van Den Broeck has a mid-stage shoe change

Jurgen Van Den Broeck has a mid-stage shoe change
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 130 of 134

Elia Viviani in his all red skinsuit

Elia Viviani in his all red skinsuit
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 131 of 134

Luca Paolini and Alessandro Petacchi wait for the start

Luca Paolini and Alessandro Petacchi wait for the start
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 132 of 134

Alberto Contador's personalised shoes

Alberto Contador's personalised shoes
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 133 of 134

The course twisted and turned throughout the day

The course twisted and turned throughout the day
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 134 of 134

Mountains classification leader and stage 5 winner Jan Polanc

Mountains classification leader and stage 5 winner Jan Polanc
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

André Greipel and his Lotto-Soudal team dominated the sprint finish in Castiglione della Pescaia on stage 6 of the Giro d’Italia, with the German national champion getting a perfect lead out and then finishing off the work of his teammates.

Greipel opened up the sprint on the long finishing straight and had the speed and power to hold off a late charge from Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling) and Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida).

Race leader Alberto Contador was protected by his Tinkoff-Saxo teammates throughout the stage but was caught up in the high-speed crash in sight of the finish line that saw several riders go down.

The crash happened inside the final two hundred metres, with Daniele Colli (Nippo - Vini Fantini) apparently hitting a spectator leaning out into the road with a camera and a zoom lens. Colli landed on his shoulder, with his arm twisted, causing other riders to crash across the road. He was unable to finish the stage and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Contador was on the other side of the road but went over his front wheel and landed on his left hip. He seemed to hurt his shoulder as his arm hit the road. He got up to finish the stage and was given the same time as Greipel and so kept the race lead. However he was unable to pull on the pink jersey on the podium and opted to be treated by his team doctor instead of speaking to Italian television. He quickly left the finish area instead of attending the race leader’s press conference.

Contador leads Fabio Aru (Astana) by two seconds in the general classification, with Richie Porte (Team Sky) third overall at 20 seconds.

Andre Greipel proudly pointed to his names of his sponsors on the podium. He also took the red points jersey thanks to his stage victory.

“This is what we’re here for: to win a stage,” he said. “I’ve got to thank the team, they gave me an awesome lead out. Greg Henderson did a long, long pull to lead me out. We can be happy with this win today.”

“I never look at the race manual or think ahead to how many sprints I might be able to contest, I prefer to take the Giro day by day. I made a mistake in the Genoa sprint but me and the team are very happy today with this win.”

Greipel did not see the crash but accepted that risks are part of sprinting.

“I don’t know what happened in the crash, it was behind me. Watching it on television, it doesn’t look so good. Crashing is part of racing and part of our job. It looks like a spectator caused it which is not good.”

How it happened

The 183km stage started under the sun, with the peloton a little tired after three intense days of racing. Most of the riders were happy to let the early break of the stage form and Marek Rutkiewicz (CCC Sprandi) and Eduard Grosu (Nippo-Vini Fantini) were the first to attack after just two kilometres. They were joined by Marco Bandiera (Androni Giocattoli), Alessandro Malaguti (Nippo-Vini-Fantini and Alan Marangoni (Cannondale-Garmin) after 20km and the peloton let them go.

Their gap grew gradually on the flat roads south of Pisa, with the five opening a lead of five minutes close to the Piaggio Vespa factory in Pontedera.

The Tinkoff-Saxo team had been hoping that someone in the break would be able to take Contador’s pink jersey but the sprinters’ teams kept the break under control and the gap to around five minutes.

The break tried their hardest to hold their gap, working smoothly together to Volterra and the hills near Pomerance and Larderello but the peloton never let them go too far clear. The Lotto Soudal, IAM Cycling, Trek Factory Racing and Giant-Alpecin teams did much of the hard work, riding for Greipel, Pelucchi, Nizzolo and Mezgec.

After over 120km in the saddle, Bandiera won the final sprint of the day with 34km to go but the gap was down to three minutes, with the news of strong head and side winds making the peloton nervous. The five breakaways suffered in the breeze blowing rom the south and their lead melted quickly as the peloton lined out in pursuit. The flat roads near Grosseto made it easy for the peloton to catch the break and the race return to ‘gruppo compatto’ –all together, with 14km to go.

The Astana, Tinkoff-Saxo and Team Sky squads also hit the front to protect their team leaders at this point, with several trains of riders filling the country roads.

The Giant-Alpecin team moved to the front with their lead out train with four kilometres to go but they were quickly past by Lotto Soudal and Lampre-Merida as the overall contenders slipped back down the peloton knowing they were inside the three kilometre to go point and so would not lose time in the event of a crash.

Lotto Soudal lead the peloton with Lars Bak and other teammates doing long turns for Greipel entering Castiglione della Pescaia. Greg Henderson led out Greipel on the long finishing straight as the other sprinters fought for his wheel. The sprint was hectic, with the crash scattering riders across the road behind the sprinters. But Greipel was ahead of the chaos, hit out early and won with his arms in the air.

It was his first stage victory at the Giro since he won in Brescia back in 2010. He will have a chance of further success at the end of Friday’s seventh stage from Grosseto to Fiuggi. At 264km, it is the longest stage of this year’s Giro d’Italia. The finish rises into the centre of the spa town.

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal4:19:42
2Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
3Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
4Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
5Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing
6Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
7Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
8Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
9Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
10Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
11Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
12Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
13Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
14Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
15Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
16Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
17Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
18Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
19Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
20Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
21Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
22Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
23Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
24Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
25Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
26Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
27Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
28Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
29Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
30Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
31Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
32Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
33Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
34Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
35Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
36Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
37Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
38Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
39Boy Van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing
40Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
41Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
42Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
43Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
44Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
45Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
46Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
47Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) TrekRacing
48Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
49Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
50Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) TrekRacing
51Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
52Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
53Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
54Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
55Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
56Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
57Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
58Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
59Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
60Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
61Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
62Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
63Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
64Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
65Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
66Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
67Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
68Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
69Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
70Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
71Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
72Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
73Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
74Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
75Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
76Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
77Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
78Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
79Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
80Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
81Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
82Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
83Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
84Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
85Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
86Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
87Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
88Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
89Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
90Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
91Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
92Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
93Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
94Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
95Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
96Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
97Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
98Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
99Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
100Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
101Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
102Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
103Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
104Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
105Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
106Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
107Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
108Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
109David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
110Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
111Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
112Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
113Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
114Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
115Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
116Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
117Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
118Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
119Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing
120Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) TrekRacing
121Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
122Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
123Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
124Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
125Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
126Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
127Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
128Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
129Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:01:14
130Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
131Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
132Fabio Silvestre (Por) TrekRacing
133Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
134Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
135Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
136Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
137Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
138Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
139Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
140Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:01:18
141Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
142Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
143Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
144Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
145Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
146Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
147Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
148Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
149Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
150Marco Coledan (Ita) TrekRacing0:01:35
151Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
152Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:47
153Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:36
154Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling0:02:38
155Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
156Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:59
157Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:12
158Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
159Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
160Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
161Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
162Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:04:10
163Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
164Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
165Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:04:13
166Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
167Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
168Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
169Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
170Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
171Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
172Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
173Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:04:18
174Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
175Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
176Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
177Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
178Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
179Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
180Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:22
181Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
182Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:24
183Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
184Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
185Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:05:36
186Calvin Watson (Aus) TrekRacing0:06:57
187Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
188Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:07:00
189Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFDaniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal50pts
2Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling35
3Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida25
4Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice24
5Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini24
6Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing23
7Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky20
8Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli20
9Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling18
10Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling12
11Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin8
12Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini8
13Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF7
14Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli6
15Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team6
16Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo5
17Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr4
18Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini4
19Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha3
20Boy Van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing3
21Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky3
22Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team2
23Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1
24Marco Coledan (Ita) TrekRacing1

Mountain 1 Pomarance - km 90
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini3pts
2Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2
3Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint 1 Altopascio - km 14
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini10pts
2Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice6
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky3
4Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing2
5Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1
6Boy Van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing
7Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
8Marco Coledan (Ita) TrekRacing

Sprint 2 Ribolla - km 148
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli10pts
2Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice6
3Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini3
4Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2
5Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini1
6Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing
7Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
8Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky

Premio della fuga
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice168pts
2Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini168
3Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team149
4Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli149
5Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini149

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice8pts
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal6
3Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini6
4Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling5
5Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli5
6Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
7Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing4
8Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini4
9Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling3
10Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky3
11Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2
12Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling1
13Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1

Premio energy
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal4pts
2Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling2
3Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Southeast Pro Cycling12:59:06
2Lotto Soudal
3Team Sky
4Team Katusha
5IAM Cycling
6Astana Pro Team
7Team LottoNL-Jumbo
8Trek Factory Racing
9CCC Sprandi Polkowice
10Movistar Team
11Etixx - Quick-Step
12BMC Racing Team
13Lampre-Merida
14Orica GreenEdge
15FDJ.fr
16AG2R La Mondiale
17Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
18Team Giant-Alpecin
19Bardiani CSF
20Androni Giocattoli
21Nippo - Vini Fantini
22Tinkoff-Saxo

Team points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotto Soudal50pts
2IAM Cycling35
3Southeast Pro Cycling30
4Lampre-Merida25
5Trek Factory Racing16
6Androni Giocattoli14
7Team Sky13
8Nippo - Vini Fantini13
9CCC Sprandi Polkowice11
10Team Giant-Alpecin8
11Bardiani CSF7
12Team LottoNL-Jumbo5
13FDJ.fr4
14Team Katusha3
15Movistar Team2
16Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2
17Orica GreenEdge
18Etixx - Quick-Step
19AG2R La Mondiale
20Astana Pro Team
21BMC Racing Team
22Tinkoff-Saxo

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo20:25:36
2Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:02
3Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky0:00:20
4Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:22
5Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:28
6Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge0:00:37
7Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:00:56
8Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:01:01
9Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:15
10Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:01:18
11Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:22
12Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
13Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:24
14Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
15Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:01:46
16Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team0:01:49
17Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:02:12
18Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:02:21
19Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:27
20Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:33
21Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:36
22Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:02:42
23Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling0:03:02
24Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:31
25Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:44
26Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:04:46
27Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:49
28Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:05:10
29Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:06:01
30Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:06:11
31Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:09:54
32Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:09:57
33Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:12:30
34Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team0:14:52
35Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:15:04
36Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:06
37Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:15:29
38Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:15:45
39Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:16:01
40Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:17:18
41Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:18:18
42Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida0:18:24
43Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:19:00
44Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing0:20:03
45Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:21:04
46Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:21:43
47Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:22:28
48Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:22:33
49Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:22:45
50Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:22:54
51Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:23:30
52Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:23:53
53Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:24:09
54Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:24:18
55Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:24:22
56Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:25:11
57Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha0:25:23
58Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha0:25:26
59Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:25:47
60Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:26:36
61Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:27:20
62Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:27:30
63Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr0:28:02
64Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:28:23
65David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:28:37
66Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:29:44
67Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:31:01
68Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:31:03
69Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:31:27
70Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:31:30
71Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:31:39
72Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:32:58
73Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:33:32
74Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling0:33:41
75Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:35:43
76Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:36:04
77Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:36:31
78Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:36:36
79Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:36:48
80Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha0:37:01
81Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:37:11
82Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:37:23
83Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:37:24
84Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:38:19
85Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:38:54
86Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:40:14
87Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:40:38
88Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:40:50
89Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:41:56
90Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:42:11
91Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:42:17
92Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:43:01
93Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
94Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) TrekRacing0:44:48
95Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:45:35
96Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:45:57
97Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) TrekRacing0:46:00
98Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:46:12
99Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:46:18
100Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:47:05
101Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:47:11
102Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:47:53
103Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:48:06
104Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:48:15
105Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:48:16
106Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:48:35
107Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:50:43
108Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:50:50
109Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:50:55
110Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:51:19
111Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:51:28
112Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:51:43
113Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky0:51:57
114Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr0:52:56
115Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:53:14
116Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing0:53:25
117Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:53:59
118Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:54:00
119Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:54:02
120Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr0:54:31
121Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:54:41
122Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:55:11
123Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:55:22
124Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:55:29
125Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr0:55:44
126Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:55:47
127Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:56:01
128André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:56:22
129Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:57:01
130Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:57:02
131Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge0:57:07
132Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:57:09
133Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:57:14
134Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:57:38
135Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) TrekRacing0:57:44
136Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:57:55
137Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team0:58:00
138Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:58:01
139Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli0:58:32
140Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:58:33
141Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:58:44
142Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:59:04
143Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:59:10
144Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:59:30
145Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:59:37
146Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha1:00:13
147Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:00:19
148Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:00:46
149Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:01:01
150Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal1:01:06
151Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:01:17
152Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal1:01:36
153Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:01:38
154Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:01:46
155Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin1:01:50
156Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:01:51
157Fabio Silvestre (Por) TrekRacing1:01:57
158Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:02:09
159Boy Van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing1:02:16
160Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1:02:29
161Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
162Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida1:02:33
163Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team1:02:35
164Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr1:03:13
165Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:04:43
166Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:05:05
167Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:05:13
168Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:05:16
169Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step1:06:29
170Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:06:37
171Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1:06:46
172Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling1:06:50
173Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin1:06:54
174Calvin Watson (Aus) TrekRacing1:07:20
175Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:07:32
176Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha1:07:47
177Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:08:38
178Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:09:30
179Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin1:09:33
180Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling1:10:48
181Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:12:46
182Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr1:12:47
183Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:12:58
184Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:14:58
185Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling1:15:38
186Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling1:25:03
187Marco Coledan (Ita) TrekRacing1:25:37
188Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling1:27:17
189Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:30:23

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal75pts
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky73
3Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli40
4Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing40
5Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo40
6Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling35
7Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida34
8Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team26
9Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team26
10Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge26
11Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling26
12Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin26
13Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge25
14Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida25
15Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini24
16Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice24
17Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling23
18Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team21
19Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli20
20Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli20
21Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo20
22Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling20
23Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling18
24Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team17
25Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling16
26Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team14
27Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli14
28Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team12
29Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing12
30Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini11
31Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF10
32Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo10
33Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini10
34Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice10
35Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
36Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini8
37Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky7
38Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team7
39Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha7
40Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF7
41Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge6
42Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo6
43Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice6
44Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team6
45Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team5
46Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha5
47Boy Van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing5
48Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling4
49Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team4
50Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha4
51Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr4
52Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo3
53Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha3
54Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
55Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky3
56Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
57Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
58Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team2
59Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin2
60Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team2
61Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
62Marco Coledan (Ita) TrekRacing2
63Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1
64Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida15pts
2Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha15
3Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team14
4Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF14
5Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida12
6Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling10
7Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
8Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team6
9Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge6
10Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team6
11Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team6
12Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team5
13Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo4
14Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4
15Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team4
16Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3
17Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini3
18Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky2
19Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team2
20Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team2
21Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky2
22Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
23Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2
24Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
25Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team1
26Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1
27Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling1
28Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal1
29Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1
30Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli1
31Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team20pts
2Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli20
3Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli20
4Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team13
5Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge12
6Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice12
7Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini11
8Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF10
9Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli10
10Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida9
11Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo9
12Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling9
13Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team8
14Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
15Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team6
16Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo6
17Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling5
18Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling3
19Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida3
20Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky3
21Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini3
22Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
23Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini3
24Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
25Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
26Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin2
27Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing2
28Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2
29Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1
30Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1
31Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF1
32Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1

Azzurri d'Italia classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal5pts
2Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team4
3Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida4
4Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge4
5Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky4
6Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2
7Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing2
8Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling2
9Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2
10Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling2
11Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
12Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling1
13Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team1
14Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida1

Premio della fuga classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice168pts
2Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini168
3Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice166
4Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling166
5Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini164
6Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli164
7Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo164
8Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team149
9Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli149
10Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini149
11Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida136
12Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team133
13Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling125
14Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale125
15Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli122
16Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha36
17Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team34
18Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF25
19Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team19
20Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team19
21Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team19
22Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale18
23Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky18
24Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge16
25Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice16
26Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli11
27Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal10
28Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF10
29Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team8
30Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team8
31Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal8
32Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo7
33Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin7

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida16pts
2Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team14
3Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge13
4Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling12
5Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team11
6André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal10
7Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli10
8Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli10
9Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky9
10Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team9
11Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team8
12Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team8
13Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
14Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice8
15Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo8
16Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling7
17Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling7
18Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge6
19Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini6
20Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team6
21Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF5
22Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli5
23Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing5
24Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida5
25Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing5
26Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo5
27Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling5
28Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
29Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo4
30Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
31Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini4
32Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo3
33Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge3
34Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha3
35Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha3
36Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida3
37Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling3
38Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling3
39Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini3
40Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
41Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin3
42Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky2
43Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team2
44Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
45Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
46Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin2
47Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2
48Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team1
49Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1
50Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha1
51Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF1
52Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1

Premio energy classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team4pts
2Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha4
3Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha4
4Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo4
5André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal4
6Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
7Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge2
8Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2
9Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky2
10Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling2
11Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team1
12Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling1
13Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team1
14Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing1
15Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team20:25:38
2Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge0:00:35
3Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:13
4Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:15:43
5Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:17:16
6Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida0:18:22
7Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing0:20:01
8Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:22:31
9Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:23:51
10Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:25:45
11Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:30:59
12Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:31:01
13Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:33:30
14Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling0:33:39
15Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:36:02
16Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:37:22
17Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:38:52
18Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:40:48
19Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:46:10
20Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:46:16
21Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:47:51
22Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:50:41
23Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:51:26
24Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:53:12
25Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:53:58
26Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:55:20
27Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:55:27
28Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:55:45
29Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:56:59
30Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:57:12
31Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) TrekRacing0:57:42
32Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:59:35
33Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:01:36
34Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:01:49
35Fabio Silvestre (Por) TrekRacing1:01:55
36Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1:02:27
37Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team1:02:33
38Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:05:11
39Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:05:14
40Calvin Watson (Aus) TrekRacing1:07:18
41Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha1:07:45
42Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling1:10:46
43Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:12:44
44Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:14:56
45Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:30:21

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team60:39:05
2BMC Racing Team0:00:43
3Team Sky0:02:23
4Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:43
5Movistar Team0:05:14
6Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:15:54
7Lotto Soudal0:25:09
8Orica GreenEdge0:30:22
9Lampre-Merida0:30:45
10Bardiani CSF0:32:35
11Team Katusha0:33:57
12FDJ.fr0:36:48
13Etixx - Quick-Step0:44:04
14Southeast Pro Cycling0:45:37
15AG2R La Mondiale0:53:28
16IAM Cycling0:58:24
17Androni Giocattoli1:07:12
18CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:20:18
19Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:27:57
20Nippo - Vini Fantini1:31:17
21Trek Factory Racing1:43:23
22Team Giant-Alpecin2:15:15

Team points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica GreenEdge169pts
2Astana Pro Team127
3BMC Racing Team100
4Team Sky98
5Southeast Pro Cycling98
6Lampre-Merida88
7IAM Cycling87
8Lotto Soudal79
9Trek Factory Racing68
10Tinkoff-Saxo66
11Team LottoNL-Jumbo56
12Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team54
13Androni Giocattoli54
14Team Katusha48
15Movistar Team44
16Nippo - Vini Fantini28
17Team Giant-Alpecin28
18Bardiani CSF27
19CCC Sprandi Polkowice27
20Etixx - Quick-Step18
21FDJ.fr14
22AG2R La Mondiale12

Fair play classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tinkoff-Saxo
2Astana Pro Team
3Team Sky
4Orica GreenEdge
5Movistar Team
6Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
7BMC Racing Team
8Nippo - Vini Fantini
9Lampre-Merida
10Team LottoNL-Jumbo
11IAM Cycling
12AG2R La Mondiale
13Trek Factory Racing
14Androni Giocattoli
15CCC Sprandi Polkowice
16Team Giant-Alpecin
17Lotto Soudal10pts
18Etixx - Quick-Step20
19FDJ.fr20
20Southeast Pro Cycling20
21Bardiani CSF20
22Team Katusha45

 

