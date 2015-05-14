Image 1 of 134 Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 134 Did Alberto Contador's hopes of a Giro end with his dislocated shoulder? André Greipel and his Lotto-Soudal team dominated the sprint finish in Castiglione della Pescaia on stage 6 of the Giro d’Italia, with the German national champion getting a perfect lead out and then finishing off the work of his teammates.

Greipel opened up the sprint on the long finishing straight and had the speed and power to hold off a late charge from Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling) and Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida).

Race leader Alberto Contador was protected by his Tinkoff-Saxo teammates throughout the stage but was caught up in the high-speed crash in sight of the finish line that saw several riders go down.

The crash happened inside the final two hundred metres, with Daniele Colli (Nippo - Vini Fantini) apparently hitting a spectator leaning out into the road with a camera and a zoom lens. Colli landed on his shoulder, with his arm twisted, causing other riders to crash across the road. He was unable to finish the stage and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Contador was on the other side of the road but went over his front wheel and landed on his left hip. He seemed to hurt his shoulder as his arm hit the road. He got up to finish the stage and was given the same time as Greipel and so kept the race lead. However he was unable to pull on the pink jersey on the podium and opted to be treated by his team doctor instead of speaking to Italian television. He quickly left the finish area instead of attending the race leader’s press conference.

Contador leads Fabio Aru (Astana) by two seconds in the general classification, with Richie Porte (Team Sky) third overall at 20 seconds.

Andre Greipel proudly pointed to his names of his sponsors on the podium. He also took the red points jersey thanks to his stage victory.

“This is what we’re here for: to win a stage,” he said. “I’ve got to thank the team, they gave me an awesome lead out. Greg Henderson did a long, long pull to lead me out. We can be happy with this win today.”

“I never look at the race manual or think ahead to how many sprints I might be able to contest, I prefer to take the Giro day by day. I made a mistake in the Genoa sprint but me and the team are very happy today with this win.”

Greipel did not see the crash but accepted that risks are part of sprinting.

“I don’t know what happened in the crash, it was behind me. Watching it on television, it doesn’t look so good. Crashing is part of racing and part of our job. It looks like a spectator caused it which is not good.”

How it happened

The 183km stage started under the sun, with the peloton a little tired after three intense days of racing. Most of the riders were happy to let the early break of the stage form and Marek Rutkiewicz (CCC Sprandi) and Eduard Grosu (Nippo-Vini Fantini) were the first to attack after just two kilometres. They were joined by Marco Bandiera (Androni Giocattoli), Alessandro Malaguti (Nippo-Vini-Fantini and Alan Marangoni (Cannondale-Garmin) after 20km and the peloton let them go.

Their gap grew gradually on the flat roads south of Pisa, with the five opening a lead of five minutes close to the Piaggio Vespa factory in Pontedera.

The Tinkoff-Saxo team had been hoping that someone in the break would be able to take Contador’s pink jersey but the sprinters’ teams kept the break under control and the gap to around five minutes.

The break tried their hardest to hold their gap, working smoothly together to Volterra and the hills near Pomerance and Larderello but the peloton never let them go too far clear. The Lotto Soudal, IAM Cycling, Trek Factory Racing and Giant-Alpecin teams did much of the hard work, riding for Greipel, Pelucchi, Nizzolo and Mezgec.

After over 120km in the saddle, Bandiera won the final sprint of the day with 34km to go but the gap was down to three minutes, with the news of strong head and side winds making the peloton nervous. The five breakaways suffered in the breeze blowing rom the south and their lead melted quickly as the peloton lined out in pursuit. The flat roads near Grosseto made it easy for the peloton to catch the break and the race return to ‘gruppo compatto’ –all together, with 14km to go.

The Astana, Tinkoff-Saxo and Team Sky squads also hit the front to protect their team leaders at this point, with several trains of riders filling the country roads.

The Giant-Alpecin team moved to the front with their lead out train with four kilometres to go but they were quickly past by Lotto Soudal and Lampre-Merida as the overall contenders slipped back down the peloton knowing they were inside the three kilometre to go point and so would not lose time in the event of a crash.

Lotto Soudal lead the peloton with Lars Bak and other teammates doing long turns for Greipel entering Castiglione della Pescaia. Greg Henderson led out Greipel on the long finishing straight as the other sprinters fought for his wheel. The sprint was hectic, with the crash scattering riders across the road behind the sprinters. But Greipel was ahead of the chaos, hit out early and won with his arms in the air.

It was his first stage victory at the Giro since he won in Brescia back in 2010. He will have a chance of further success at the end of Friday’s seventh stage from Grosseto to Fiuggi. At 264km, it is the longest stage of this year’s Giro d’Italia. The finish rises into the centre of the spa town.

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 4:19:42 2 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 3 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 5 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing 6 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 7 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 8 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 9 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 11 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 12 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 13 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 14 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 15 Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 16 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 17 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 18 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 19 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 20 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 21 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 22 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 23 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 24 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 25 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 26 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 27 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 28 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 29 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 30 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 31 Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 32 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 33 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 34 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 35 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 36 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 37 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 38 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 39 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing 40 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 41 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 42 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 43 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 44 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 45 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 46 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 47 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) TrekRacing 48 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 49 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 50 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) TrekRacing 51 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 52 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 53 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 54 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 55 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 56 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 57 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 58 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 59 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 60 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 61 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 62 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 63 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 64 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 65 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 66 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 67 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 68 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 69 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 70 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 71 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 72 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 73 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 74 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 75 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 76 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 77 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 78 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 79 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 80 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 81 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 82 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 83 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 84 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 85 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 86 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 87 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 88 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 89 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 90 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 91 Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida 92 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 93 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 94 Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 95 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 96 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 97 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 98 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 99 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 100 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 101 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 102 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 103 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 104 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 105 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling 106 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 107 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 108 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 109 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 110 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 111 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 112 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 113 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 114 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 115 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 116 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 117 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 118 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 119 Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing 120 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) TrekRacing 121 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 122 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 123 Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 124 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 125 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 126 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 127 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 128 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 129 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:01:14 130 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 131 Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 132 Fabio Silvestre (Por) TrekRacing 133 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 134 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 135 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 136 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 137 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 138 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 139 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 140 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:18 141 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 142 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 143 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 144 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 145 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 146 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 147 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 148 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 149 Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 150 Marco Coledan (Ita) TrekRacing 0:01:35 151 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 152 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:47 153 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:36 154 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:02:38 155 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 156 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:59 157 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:12 158 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 159 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 160 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 161 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 162 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:04:10 163 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 164 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 165 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:13 166 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 167 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 168 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 169 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 170 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 171 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 172 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 173 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:04:18 174 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 175 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 176 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 177 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 178 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 179 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 180 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:22 181 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 182 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:24 183 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 184 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 185 Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:05:36 186 Calvin Watson (Aus) TrekRacing 0:06:57 187 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 188 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:00 189 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo DNF Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 50 pts 2 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 35 3 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 25 4 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 24 5 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 24 6 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing 23 7 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 20 8 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 20 9 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 18 10 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 12 11 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 8 12 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 8 13 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 14 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 6 15 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 6 16 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 5 17 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 18 Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 4 19 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 3 20 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing 3 21 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 3 22 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 2 23 Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1 24 Marco Coledan (Ita) TrekRacing 1

Mountain 1 Pomarance - km 90 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 3 pts 2 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2 3 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint 1 Altopascio - km 14 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 10 pts 2 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 6 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 3 4 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing 2 5 Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1 6 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing 7 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 8 Marco Coledan (Ita) TrekRacing

Sprint 2 Ribolla - km 148 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 10 pts 2 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 6 3 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 3 4 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2 5 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1 6 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing 7 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 8 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky

Premio della fuga # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 168 pts 2 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 168 3 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 149 4 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 149 5 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 149

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 8 pts 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 6 3 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 6 4 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 5 5 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 5 6 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 7 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing 4 8 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 4 9 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 3 10 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 3 11 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2 12 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 1 13 Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1

Premio energy # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 4 pts 2 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 2 3 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Southeast Pro Cycling 12:59:06 2 Lotto Soudal 3 Team Sky 4 Team Katusha 5 IAM Cycling 6 Astana Pro Team 7 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 8 Trek Factory Racing 9 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 10 Movistar Team 11 Etixx - Quick-Step 12 BMC Racing Team 13 Lampre-Merida 14 Orica GreenEdge 15 FDJ.fr 16 AG2R La Mondiale 17 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 18 Team Giant-Alpecin 19 Bardiani CSF 20 Androni Giocattoli 21 Nippo - Vini Fantini 22 Tinkoff-Saxo

Team points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lotto Soudal 50 pts 2 IAM Cycling 35 3 Southeast Pro Cycling 30 4 Lampre-Merida 25 5 Trek Factory Racing 16 6 Androni Giocattoli 14 7 Team Sky 13 8 Nippo - Vini Fantini 13 9 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 11 10 Team Giant-Alpecin 8 11 Bardiani CSF 7 12 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 5 13 FDJ.fr 4 14 Team Katusha 3 15 Movistar Team 2 16 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2 17 Orica GreenEdge 18 Etixx - Quick-Step 19 AG2R La Mondiale 20 Astana Pro Team 21 BMC Racing Team 22 Tinkoff-Saxo

General classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 20:25:36 2 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:02 3 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 0:00:20 4 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:22 5 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:28 6 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:37 7 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:56 8 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:01:01 9 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:15 10 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:01:18 11 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:22 12 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 13 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:24 14 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 15 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:01:46 16 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:01:49 17 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:02:12 18 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:21 19 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:27 20 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:33 21 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:36 22 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 0:02:42 23 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:03:02 24 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:31 25 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:44 26 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:04:46 27 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:49 28 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:05:10 29 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:06:01 30 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:06:11 31 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:09:54 32 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:09:57 33 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:12:30 34 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 0:14:52 35 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:15:04 36 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:06 37 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:15:29 38 Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:15:45 39 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:16:01 40 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:17:18 41 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:18:18 42 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 0:18:24 43 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:19:00 44 Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing 0:20:03 45 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:21:04 46 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:21:43 47 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:22:28 48 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:22:33 49 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:22:45 50 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:22:54 51 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:23:30 52 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:23:53 53 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:24:09 54 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:24:18 55 Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:24:22 56 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:25:11 57 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:25:23 58 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:25:26 59 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:25:47 60 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:26:36 61 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:27:20 62 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:27:30 63 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:28:02 64 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:28:23 65 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:28:37 66 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:29:44 67 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:31:01 68 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:31:03 69 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:31:27 70 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:31:30 71 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:31:39 72 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:32:58 73 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:33:32 74 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:33:41 75 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:35:43 76 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:36:04 77 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:36:31 78 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:36:36 79 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:36:48 80 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 0:37:01 81 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:37:11 82 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:37:23 83 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:37:24 84 Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:38:19 85 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:38:54 86 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:40:14 87 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:40:38 88 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:40:50 89 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:41:56 90 Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:42:11 91 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:42:17 92 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:43:01 93 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 94 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) TrekRacing 0:44:48 95 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:45:35 96 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:45:57 97 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) TrekRacing 0:46:00 98 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:46:12 99 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:46:18 100 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:47:05 101 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:47:11 102 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:47:53 103 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:48:06 104 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:48:15 105 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:48:16 106 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:48:35 107 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:50:43 108 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:50:50 109 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:50:55 110 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:51:19 111 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:51:28 112 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:51:43 113 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 0:51:57 114 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:52:56 115 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:53:14 116 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing 0:53:25 117 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:53:59 118 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:54:00 119 Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:54:02 120 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 0:54:31 121 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:54:41 122 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:55:11 123 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:55:22 124 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:55:29 125 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:55:44 126 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:55:47 127 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:56:01 128 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:56:22 129 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:57:01 130 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:57:02 131 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 0:57:07 132 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:57:09 133 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:57:14 134 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:57:38 135 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) TrekRacing 0:57:44 136 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:57:55 137 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 0:58:00 138 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:58:01 139 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 0:58:32 140 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:58:33 141 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:58:44 142 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:59:04 143 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:59:10 144 Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:59:30 145 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:59:37 146 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 1:00:13 147 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:00:19 148 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:00:46 149 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:01:01 150 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 1:01:06 151 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:01:17 152 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 1:01:36 153 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:01:38 154 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:01:46 155 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:01:50 156 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:01:51 157 Fabio Silvestre (Por) TrekRacing 1:01:57 158 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:02:09 159 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing 1:02:16 160 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:02:29 161 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 162 Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida 1:02:33 163 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1:02:35 164 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:03:13 165 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:04:43 166 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:05:05 167 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:05:13 168 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:05:16 169 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:06:29 170 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:06:37 171 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:06:46 172 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 1:06:50 173 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:06:54 174 Calvin Watson (Aus) TrekRacing 1:07:20 175 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:07:32 176 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 1:07:47 177 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:08:38 178 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:09:30 179 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:09:33 180 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling 1:10:48 181 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:12:46 182 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 1:12:47 183 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:12:58 184 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:14:58 185 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 1:15:38 186 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 1:25:03 187 Marco Coledan (Ita) TrekRacing 1:25:37 188 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 1:27:17 189 Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:30:23

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 75 pts 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 73 3 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 40 4 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing 40 5 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 40 6 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 35 7 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 34 8 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 26 9 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 26 10 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 26 11 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 26 12 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 26 13 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 25 14 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 25 15 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 24 16 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 24 17 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 23 18 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 21 19 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 20 20 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 20 21 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 20 22 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling 20 23 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 18 24 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 17 25 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling 16 26 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 14 27 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 14 28 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 12 29 Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing 12 30 Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 11 31 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 32 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 10 33 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 10 34 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 10 35 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 36 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 8 37 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 7 38 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 39 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 7 40 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 41 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 6 42 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 6 43 Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 6 44 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 6 45 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 5 46 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 5 47 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing 5 48 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 4 49 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4 50 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 4 51 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 52 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 53 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 3 54 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 55 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 3 56 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 57 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 58 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2 59 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 60 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 2 61 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 62 Marco Coledan (Ita) TrekRacing 2 63 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1 64 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 15 pts 2 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 15 3 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 14 4 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 14 5 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 12 6 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 10 7 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 8 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 9 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 6 10 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 6 11 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 6 12 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 5 13 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 14 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4 15 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4 16 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3 17 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 3 18 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 2 19 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 2 20 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2 21 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 2 22 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 23 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2 24 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 25 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1 26 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1 27 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 1 28 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 1 29 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1 30 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 1 31 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 20 pts 2 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 20 3 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 20 4 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 13 5 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 12 6 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 12 7 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 11 8 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 9 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 10 10 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 9 11 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 9 12 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling 9 13 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 14 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 15 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 6 16 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 6 17 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 5 18 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling 3 19 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 20 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 3 21 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 3 22 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 23 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 3 24 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 25 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 26 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 27 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing 2 28 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2 29 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1 30 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1 31 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1 32 Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1

Azzurri d'Italia classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 5 pts 2 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 4 3 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 4 4 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 4 5 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 4 6 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2 7 Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing 2 8 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 2 9 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2 10 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 2 11 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 12 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling 1 13 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1 14 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1

Premio della fuga classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 168 pts 2 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 168 3 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 166 4 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling 166 5 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 164 6 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 164 7 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 164 8 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 149 9 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 149 10 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 149 11 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 136 12 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 133 13 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 125 14 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 125 15 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 122 16 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 36 17 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 34 18 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 25 19 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 19 20 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 19 21 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 19 22 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 18 23 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 18 24 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 16 25 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 16 26 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 11 27 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 28 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 29 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 8 30 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 8 31 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 8 32 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 7 33 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 7

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 16 pts 2 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 14 3 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 13 4 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 12 5 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 11 6 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 10 7 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 10 8 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 10 9 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 9 10 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 9 11 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 8 12 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 8 13 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 14 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 8 15 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 8 16 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling 7 17 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling 7 18 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 6 19 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 6 20 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 21 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 22 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 5 23 Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing 5 24 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5 25 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing 5 26 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 5 27 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 5 28 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 29 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 4 30 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 31 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 4 32 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 33 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 3 34 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 3 35 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 3 36 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 37 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 3 38 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 3 39 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 3 40 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 41 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 42 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 2 43 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 2 44 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 45 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 46 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 47 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2 48 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1 49 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1 50 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 1 51 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1 52 Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1

Premio energy classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 4 pts 2 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 4 3 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 4 4 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 4 5 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 4 6 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 7 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 2 8 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2 9 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 2 10 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 2 11 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 1 12 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling 1 13 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1 14 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing 1 15 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 20:25:38 2 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:35 3 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:13 4 Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:15:43 5 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:17:16 6 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 0:18:22 7 Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing 0:20:01 8 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:22:31 9 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:23:51 10 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:25:45 11 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:30:59 12 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:31:01 13 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:33:30 14 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:33:39 15 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:36:02 16 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:37:22 17 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:38:52 18 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:40:48 19 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:46:10 20 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:46:16 21 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:47:51 22 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:50:41 23 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:51:26 24 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:53:12 25 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:53:58 26 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:55:20 27 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:55:27 28 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:55:45 29 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:56:59 30 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:57:12 31 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) TrekRacing 0:57:42 32 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:59:35 33 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:01:36 34 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:01:49 35 Fabio Silvestre (Por) TrekRacing 1:01:55 36 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:02:27 37 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1:02:33 38 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:05:11 39 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:05:14 40 Calvin Watson (Aus) TrekRacing 1:07:18 41 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 1:07:45 42 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling 1:10:46 43 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:12:44 44 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:14:56 45 Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:30:21

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana Pro Team 60:39:05 2 BMC Racing Team 0:00:43 3 Team Sky 0:02:23 4 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:43 5 Movistar Team 0:05:14 6 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:15:54 7 Lotto Soudal 0:25:09 8 Orica GreenEdge 0:30:22 9 Lampre-Merida 0:30:45 10 Bardiani CSF 0:32:35 11 Team Katusha 0:33:57 12 FDJ.fr 0:36:48 13 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:44:04 14 Southeast Pro Cycling 0:45:37 15 AG2R La Mondiale 0:53:28 16 IAM Cycling 0:58:24 17 Androni Giocattoli 1:07:12 18 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:20:18 19 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:27:57 20 Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:31:17 21 Trek Factory Racing 1:43:23 22 Team Giant-Alpecin 2:15:15

Team points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Orica GreenEdge 169 pts 2 Astana Pro Team 127 3 BMC Racing Team 100 4 Team Sky 98 5 Southeast Pro Cycling 98 6 Lampre-Merida 88 7 IAM Cycling 87 8 Lotto Soudal 79 9 Trek Factory Racing 68 10 Tinkoff-Saxo 66 11 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 56 12 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 54 13 Androni Giocattoli 54 14 Team Katusha 48 15 Movistar Team 44 16 Nippo - Vini Fantini 28 17 Team Giant-Alpecin 28 18 Bardiani CSF 27 19 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 27 20 Etixx - Quick-Step 18 21 FDJ.fr 14 22 AG2R La Mondiale 12